ISS : appoints new Chief People & Culture Officer

ISS, a global leading facility services provider, appoints Corinna Refsgaard as the new Chief People & Culture Officer.
Corinna Refsgaard joined ISS early 2017 and has held positions as Regional People & Culture Director Continental Europe and Regional People & Culture Director Central Europe. Most recently she served as interim Chief People & Culture Officer.
ISS Group CEO Jeff Gravenhorst, said:
'It's a great pleasure to have Corinna join the Executive Group Management team. The role of People & Culture increases as we accelerate our strategy to serve our key account customers even better. Corinna is the ideal person to take on this challenge. In addition to her strong international experience, she brings with her an exceptional combination of people focus with commercial mindset - a great fit with ISS's mission of facilitating customers' purpose through people empowerment.'
Before joining ISS, Corinna Refsgaard was Chief HR Officer at Kontron AG, a global leader in embedded computing technology, with operations across Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific. Her previous experience includes international assignments with Fujitsu Technology Solutions, EADS/Airbus and DaimlerChrysler AG.
ISS Group's new Chief People & Culture Officer Corinna Refsgaard, said:
'I am thrilled to step into this leadership role, in particular at such an exciting time with ISS accelerating our strategy execution. Together with our strong People & Culture team I look forward to playing a key role in transforming the business and taking ISS to the next stage in this journey where a key milestone is to establish our position as the employer of choice. I am very much looking forward to joining and contributing to the Executive Group Management team of the global ISS family.'
For media enquiries
Mathias Black, Communications Manager, +45 38 17 63 08
For investor enquiries
Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 3817 6431
Louisa Grue Baruch, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3817 6338
Disclaimer
ISS A/S published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 16:09:06 UTC