ISS

ISS
ISS : awarded 'Best Annual Report 2018' by Dansk Industri

09/06/2019 | 02:57am EDT
06-09-2019
ISS awarded 'Best Annual Report 2018' by Dansk Industri
ISS was awarded the prize for publishing the best Annual Report in 2018 by Dansk Industri and FSR Danish Auditor's in an award ceremony held on 5 September 2019 at Industriens Hus in Denmark.
Pierre-François Riolacci, Group CFO; Kasper Fangel, Head of Group Finance and Pernille Benborg, Head of Group Compliance and Financial Controlling had the pleasure of receiving the award at the ceremony.
The key observations from the committee determining the winner centered around the fact that the ISS Annual Report was transparent with a good description of non-financial KPIs, strategy and an informative financial statement.
Pierre-François Riolacci, Group CFO, said:

'We are humbled and at the same time extremely proud of this achievement. A lot of hard work and coordination has been put in to the Annual Report 2018 from various stakeholders, both internally, and externally to provide an informative, yet attractive looking report that caters to our audiences. We are delighted to receive this recognition and it is a testimony to our transparency about our business to our shareholders.'
The Confederation of Danish Industry - DI - is Denmark's largest, most representative and most influential business and employers' organisation, covering manufacturing as well as service industries across sectors such as transport, energy, IT, health, trade, and professional services.

Read their press release here (in Danish).

For media enquiries
Rajiv Arvind, Senior Communications Manager, +45 3817 6211

Disclaimer

ISS A/S published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 06:56:02 UTC
