ISS : divests activities in Estonia

07/09/2019 | 06:18am EDT
09-07-2019
ISS divests activities in Estonia
ISS, a global leading facility services provider, has
divested its activities in Estonia.
The divestment reflects ISS's strategy of focusing on its core business in markets with significant future demand for Integrated Facility Services and markets of importance for global Key Account customers.
ISS will continue to support the Global and Regional Key Accounts in Estonia.
The buyers of the business in Estonia are Estonian and international private investors.
With the transfer of shares, all employees and customers will be transferred to the new owners on existing terms. In the near future, the new owners and ISS will work together to ensure business continuity for its customers and support ISS employees in making a smooth transition.
On 10 December 2018, ISS had announced its intention to divest activities and business in certain geographies to accelerate the transition towards Key Accounts.
For media enquiries
Rajiv Arvind, Senior Communications Manager, +45 3817 6211
For investor enquiries
Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 3817 6431

About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2018, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 73.5 billion.

Disclaimer

ISS A/S published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 10:17:05 UTC
