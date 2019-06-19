Log in
ISS

ISS

(ISS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/19 05:48:06 am
197.125 DKK   -0.27%
05:04aISS : extends Integrated Facility Services contract with Danske Bank
PU
06/17ISS : Indigenous Coffee Connection
PU
06/12ISS : celebrates 2019 employee of the year
PU
News 
ISS : extends Integrated Facility Services contract with Danske Bank

ISS : extends Integrated Facility Services contract with Danske Bank

0
06/19/2019 | 05:04am EDT
19-06-2019
ISS extends Integrated Facility Services contract with Danske Bank
ISS and Danske Bank have agreed to extend their global Integrated Facility Services agreement until late 2022.
ISS has provided workplace services to Danske Bank at a global level since 2015, with a full suite of Integrated Facility Services, including food, cleaning, security, property, and technical services.
Jim Ditmore, Group COO and Head of Group Services & Group IT, Danske Bank, said:
'At Danske Bank we look to create an open and welcoming environment for our customers and a safe, productive and dynamic working environment for our employees. A key partner in our ability to deliver our facilities vision has been ISS. For the past 3 ½ years they have delivered integrated facilities services and we are pleased to extent the partnership contract with ISS for a further two years. With ISS, we expect to deliver great workplaces and comfortable environments for our customers every day.'
Troels Bjerg, Chief Operating Officer, ISS Group, said:
'Our partnership with Danske Bank showcases our strength in creating great workplace experiences through self-delivery of services - with a constant focus on employee satisfaction. We are proud to extend this valued Global key account customer and continue to help Danske Bank in attracting and retaining talent by providing an exceptional work environment.'
ISS is Danske Bank's exclusive global facility services partner and focuses on creating great workplace experiences for 21,793 Danske Bank employees across 269 sites. During the course of the current 5-year agreement, ISS's User Experience Survey has steadily increased across Danske Bank's locations in 9 countries.
ISS and Danske Bank's partnership goes back more than 40 years, starting with a facility services agreement in Denmark, where both companies are headquartered.
For media enquiries
Rajiv Arvind, Senior Communications Manager, +45 3817 6211
For investor enquiries
Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 3817 6431
Louisa Grue Baruch, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3817 6338
About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2018, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 73.5 billion.

Disclaimer

ISS A/S published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:03:02 UTC
