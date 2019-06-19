ISS : extends Integrated Facility Services contract with Danske Bank

19-06-2019

ISS and Danske Bank have agreed to extend their global Integrated Facility Services agreement until late 2022.

ISS has provided workplace services to Danske Bank at a global level since 2015, with a full suite of Integrated Facility Services, including food, cleaning, security, property, and technical services.

Jim Ditmore, Group COO and Head of Group Services & Group IT, Danske Bank, said:

'At Danske Bank we look to create an open and welcoming environment for our customers and a safe, productive and dynamic working environment for our employees. A key partner in our ability to deliver our facilities vision has been ISS. For the past 3 ½ years they have delivered integrated facilities services and we are pleased to extent the partnership contract with ISS for a further two years. With ISS, we expect to deliver great workplaces and comfortable environments for our customers every day.'

Troels Bjerg, Chief Operating Officer, ISS Group, said:

'Our partnership with Danske Bank showcases our strength in creating great workplace experiences through self-delivery of services - with a constant focus on employee satisfaction. We are proud to extend this valued Global key account customer and continue to help Danske Bank in attracting and retaining talent by providing an exceptional work environment.'

ISS is Danske Bank's exclusive global facility services partner and focuses on creating great workplace experiences for 21,793 Danske Bank employees across 269 sites. During the course of the current 5-year agreement, ISS's User Experience Survey has steadily increased across Danske Bank's locations in 9 countries.

ISS and Danske Bank's partnership goes back more than 40 years, starting with a facility services agreement in Denmark, where both companies are headquartered.

