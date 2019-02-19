ISS : recognised among IAOP's Best of The Global Outsourcing 100

The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) highlights the 'best of the best' in the outsourcing industry, celebrating companies that year-after-year have been at the top of The Global Outsourcing 100 (GO100) ranking.

Every year, the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) releases a ranking of global outsourcing companies. This year ISS has received a special recognition for being at the very top of that list year-after-year and leading the development of the outsourcing industry.

ISS Group CEO Jeff Gravenhorst said:

'At ISS, outsourcing is another word for partnership. We partner with our customers to create the best workplaces possible - with our skilled and empowered people, best-in-class technology and worldwide reach providing us with a distinct competitive advantage in the global facility services marketplace. We are proud and humbled to be recognised by the IAOP for the value we bring to our customers as well as the impact of our corporate responsibility.'

IAOP CEO Debi Hamill said:

'The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors showcases the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of the best of the best in the outsourcing industry. I congratulate ISS for being recognised on IAOP's 2019 Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 as they are, year-after-year, among the highest-rated companies in Best of Leaders, Top Customer References, Top Innovation, Top CSR and Multiple Appearances.'

In 2018, ISS was designated a Super Star of the Global Outsourcing 100 - recognising that ISS had consistently ranked in the top for more than 5 years and attained a star in each category: Customer References, Size & Growth, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovations, and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility.

In 2018, ISS's overall score was 7.33 out of 8, compared with the Global Outsourcing 100 list's 2018 average of 4.81.

The Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 recognises the world's best outsourcing service providers. Results were based upon an evaluation of the scoring results over the entirety of The Global Outsourcing 100 programme.

