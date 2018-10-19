ISS : secures new contract with TSB

ISS has secured a new five-year fully integrated facility management contract with TSB, a retail and business bank in the United Kingdom with branches across England, Scotland and Wales.

Working in partnership with, ISS will provide an integrated services solution which includes Planned and Reactive Maintenance and Cleaning services to around 550 branches, and also includes security, reception and catering services at eight corporate sites across the UK employing around 680 people in total.

TSB has invested considerably in their estate in recent years, and by awarding the contract to ISS, TSB aims to put greater focus toward delivering a purpose-led solution for TSB Partners (employees) and the Bank's customers.

The new contract commences in November 2018.

Matthew Brabin, Country Manager of ISS UK & Ireland, said: 'This is a great opportunity to make a real difference to the ongoing estates strategy of TSB and help improve the experience for all their customers and partners. Using our experience of the sector, we will continue to improve the experience through the implementation of an innovative solution with people and technology at the forefront.'