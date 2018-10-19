Log in
10/19 10:04:21 am
221.75 DKK   -0.78%
ISS : secures new contract with TSB

10/19/2018 | 08:43am CEST

ISS has secured a new five-year fully integrated facility management contract with TSB, a retail and business bank in the United Kingdom with branches across England, Scotland and Wales.

Working in partnership with TSB, ISS will provide an integrated services solution which includes Planned and Reactive Maintenance and Cleaning services to around 550 branches, and also includes security, reception and catering services at eight corporate sites across the UK employing around 680 people in total.

TSB has invested considerably in their estate in recent years, and by awarding the contract to ISS, TSB aims to put greater focus toward delivering a purpose-led solution for TSB Partners (employees) and the Bank's customers.

The new contract commences in November 2018.

Matthew Brabin, Country Manager of ISS UK & Ireland, said: 'This is a great opportunity to make a real difference to the ongoing estates strategy of TSB and help improve the experience for all their customers and partners. Using our experience of the sector, we will continue to improve the experience through the implementation of an innovative solution with people and technology at the forefront.'

TSB was built to bring more competition to UK banking and ultimately make banking better for all UK consumers. TSB serves local customers and local businesses, to help fuel local economies.

For media enquiries

Rebecca Jennings, Marketing & Communications Manager, ISS UK & Ireland, +44 07974 100017

Group Communications Director, press@iss.biz

Disclaimer

ISS A/S published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 06:42:01 UTC
