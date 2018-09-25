Issuer Direct Corp : Issuer Direct to Present at the at The MicroCap Conference

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2018 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American: ISDR) (the ''Company'' or ''Issuer Direct''), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, announced today it will present at The MicroCap Conference at 2:30PM (EDT) Monday October 1, 2018, in New York.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact MicroCap Conference or Hayden IR.

The MicroCap Conference is conducted annually for institutional and qualified retail investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It provides an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management teams, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors. Approximately 150 public companies are expected to make presentations at this year's event.

For more information about The MicroCap Conference, a list of presenting companies, and for qualified investors to register at no cost via website, contact:

Ashley Allard

The MicroCap Conference

ashley@microcapconf.com

www.microcapconf.com

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 2,500 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

