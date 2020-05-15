Log in
iStar : Increases Common Dividend by 10% and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

05/15/2020 | 07:31am EDT

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on the Company's Common Stock and Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2020. The dividends are all payable on June 15, 2020 to holders of record on June 1, 2020.

The Board of Directors decided to increase the quarterly common dividend per share to $0.11 from $0.10 as part of a multi-year strategy to steadily increase the dividend, while focusing on scaling a new, modern ground lease platform.

Series of Stock

Liquidation
Preference

Dividend
Per Share

Common Stock (STAR)

N/A

$0.11

8.00% Series D Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.50

7.65% Series G Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.478125

7.50% Series I Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.46875

*          *          *

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

 

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-increases-common-dividend-by-10-and-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-301058006.html

SOURCE iStar Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
