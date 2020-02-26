Log in
iStar : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

02/26/2020 | 07:31pm EST

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

OMB Number:

3235-0104

SECURITIES

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Sands Anita M

Requiring Statement

ISTAR INC.[ STAR

]

(Month/Day/Year)

02/20/2020

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

C/O ISTAR INC.

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

X Director

10% Owner

1114 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, 39TH

Officer (give title

Other (specify

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

FLR

below)

below)

Applicable Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One

NEW YORK

NY

10036

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or Exercise

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Price of

Direct (D)

Amount

Derivative

or Indirect

or

Security

(I) (Instr. 5)

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

s/ Anita Sands

02/26/2020

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

iStar Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 00:30:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 443 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -47,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,09%
P/E ratio 2020 -26,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -28,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,85x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,96x
Capitalization 1 264 M
Chart ISTAR INC.
Duration : Period :
iStar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISTAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,00  $
Last Close Price 16,16  $
Spread / Highest target -0,99%
Spread / Average Target -0,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Alvarado President & Chief Investment Officer
Robin G. Josephs Lead Independent Director
Robert W. Holman Independent Director
Barry W. Ridings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISTAR INC.12.41%1 014
GECINA10.34%14 146
MIRVAC GROUP0.63%8 309
ICADE1.80%7 943
GPT GROUP8.04%7 781
CHARTER HALL GROUP21.84%4 152
