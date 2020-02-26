iStar : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 443 M EBIT 2020 - Net income 2020 -47,0 M Debt 2020 - Yield 2020 3,09% P/E ratio 2020 -26,9x P/E ratio 2021 -28,4x Capi. / Sales2020 2,85x Capi. / Sales2021 2,96x Capitalization 1 264 M Chart ISTAR INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ISTAR INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 16,00 $ Last Close Price 16,16 $ Spread / Highest target -0,99% Spread / Average Target -0,99% Spread / Lowest Target -0,99% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Marcos Alvarado President & Chief Investment Officer Robin G. Josephs Lead Independent Director Robert W. Holman Independent Director Barry W. Ridings Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ISTAR INC. 12.41% 1 014 GECINA 10.34% 14 146 MIRVAC GROUP 0.63% 8 309 ICADE 1.80% 7 943 GPT GROUP 8.04% 7 781 CHARTER HALL GROUP 21.84% 4 152