iStar : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

SEC Form 3
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
OMB Number:
SECURITIES
Estimated average burden
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Sands Anita M
(Month/Day/Year)
(Last)
X Director
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
Common Stock
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
Explanation of Responses:
s/ Anita Sands
** Signature of Reporting Person
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Disclaimer
iStar Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 00:30:00 UTC