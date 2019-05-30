Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Istar Inc    STAR

ISTAR INC

(STAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

iStar : Mourns the Passing of Board Member Robert W. Holman, Jr.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announces the unexpected death of Board member Robert W. Holman, Jr.

Photo Credit: Leslie Hassler

"Rob was a longstanding member of our Board and served iStar with great passion and commitment. He was steadfast in his belief in the company and always worked to find ways to help the company grow and prosper," said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iStar. "Rob's deep knowledge of our business and creative thinking on a variety of issues that have been critical to iStar made him a highly valued member of the board. We will miss Rob as both a colleague and a friend."

Mr. Holman joined the iStar Board in 1999 following iStar's merger with TriNet Corporate Realty Trust Inc., a company co-founded and led by Mr. Holman. Mr. Holman served as a Founder, Senior Executive, Director, Owner or Board Advisor for numerous companies and civic organizations during his career.

*                *                *

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-mourns-the-passing-of-board-member-robert-w-holman-jr-300859493.html

SOURCE iStar


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISTAR INC
04:31pISTAR : Mourns the Passing of Board Member Robert W. Holman, Jr.
PR
08:01aISTAR : 's Board of Directors Increases Stock Repurchase Authorization to $50 Mi..
PR
05/28ISTAR : to Present at the 2019 KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conferenc..
PR
05/22ISTAR INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/21ISTAR : Announces New Investment and Expanded Relationship with Bowlero
PR
05/14ISTAR : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
05/14ISTAR INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02ISTAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/02FORM : 8-k
PU
05/02ISTAR INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About