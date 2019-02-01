Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Istar Inc    STAR

ISTAR INC (STAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

iStar : Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 05:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 on Monday, February 25, 2019, prior to the opening of the market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Dial-In:

(800) 230-1059

International:

(612) 234-9960

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 12:00 p.m. ET on February 25, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. ET on March 11, 2019 by calling:

Replay:

(800) 475-6701

International:

(320) 365-3844

Access Code:

463702

*          *          *

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-sets-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2018-earnings-release-date-and-webcast-300788373.html

SOURCE iStar


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISTAR INC
05:31pISTAR : Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Webca..
PR
01/24ISTAR : Safety, Income & Growth and iStar Provide “SAFE/STAR” One-St..
BU
01/10ISTAR : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
01/03ISTAR : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
01/03ISTAR INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
01/03ISTAR : and Safety, Income & Growth Announce Expanded Relationship
PR
2018ISTAR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
2018ISTAR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
2018ISTAR : 's Corporate Credit Rating Upgraded to Ba3 by Moody's
PR
2018ISTAR : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Leveraged Finan..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.