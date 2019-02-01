iStar : Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 on Monday, February 25, 2019, prior to the opening of the market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Dial-In: (800) 230-1059 International: (612) 234-9960

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 12:00 p.m. ET on February 25, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. ET on March 11, 2019 by calling:

Replay: (800) 475-6701 International: (320) 365-3844 Access Code: 463702

* * *

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

