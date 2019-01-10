Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Istar Inc    STAR

ISTAR INC (STAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 04:00:00 pm
9.49 USD   -0.32%
2016ISTAR INC : quaterly earnings release
2013ISTAR FINANCIAL INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012ISTAR FINANCIAL INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

istar : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 05:09pm EST

SEC Form 5

FORM 5

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

Form 3 Holdings Reported.

OWNERSHIP

Form 4 Transactions Reported.

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. On August 31, 2018, 4,861 shares of iStar common stock were issued and delivered to the Reporting Person, Ms. Nina Matis, in connection with a payout of amounts available for distribution pursuant to, and in accordance with, vested awards previously made to the Reporting Person under the iStar Inc. 2013 Performance Incentive Plan. After deducting 2,587 shares for applicable tax withholding, the Reporting Person acquired a net amount of 2,274 shares of iStar common stock.

2. On November 6, 2018, 9,721 shares of iStar common stock were issued and delivered to the Reporting Person in connection with a payout of amounts available for distribution pursuant to, and in accordance with, vested awards previously made to the Reporting Person under the iStar Inc. 2013 Performance Incentive Plan. After deducting 5,173 shares for applicable tax withholding, the Reporting Person acquired a net amount of 4,548 shares of iStar common stock.

s/ Nina B Matis 01/10/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

iStar Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 22:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISTAR INC
05:09pISTAR : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
01/03ISTAR : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
01/03ISTAR INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
01/03ISTAR : and Safety, Income & Growth Announce Expanded Relationship
PR
2018ISTAR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
2018ISTAR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
2018ISTAR : 's Corporate Credit Rating Upgraded to Ba3 by Moody's
PR
2018ISTAR : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Leveraged Finan..
PR
2018ISTAR : Announces Adjustment of Conversion Rate for Convertible Securities
PR
2018ISTAR : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 842 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 48,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,89%
P/E ratio 2018 15,23
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 760 M
Chart ISTAR INC
Duration : Period :
istar Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISTAR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,8 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Alvarado President & Chief Investment Officer
Andrew C. Richardson CFO & President-Land and Development Portfolio
Robin G. Josephs Lead Independent Director
Robert W. Holman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISTAR INC2.73%760
GECINA3.89%10 345
GPT GROUP0.56%6 965
MIRVAC GROUP0.89%5 941
ICADE3.23%5 912
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST7.34%3 019
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.