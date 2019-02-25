istar : Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 25, 2019

iStar Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland 1-15371 95-6881527
1114 Avenue of the Americas, 39th Floor
New York, New York 10036

1-15371

ITEM 2.02

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 25, 2019, iStar Inc. issued an earnings release and made available on its website an earnings presentation for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. A copy of the earnings release and earnings presentation are attached as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Current Report, including the exhibits hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Current Report shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless it is specifically incorporated by reference therein.

ITEM 7.01

Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 25, 2019, iStar Inc. made available on its website an earnings presentation for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. A copy of the earnings presentation is attached as Exhibit 99.2 hereto and incorporated by reference.

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 Earnings Release.

Exhibit 99.2 Earnings Presentation.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

iStar Inc.

Date:February 25, 2019

By:

/s/ ANDREW C. RICHARDSON

Andrew C. Richardson

Chief Financial Officer (principal financial and accounting officer)

