istar : Safety, Income & Growth Inc. Rebrands as Safehold Inc.

As part of its mission to reinvent ground leases and better serve the capital needs of the real estate market, Safety, Income & Growth Inc. has rebranded and changed its company name to Safehold Inc., officially effective on February 25, 2019. This rebrand reflects the natural evolution of Safehold’s business, better projecting the benefits of the company’s market-leading offering and positioning it to further expand its reach and become the industry standard for efficient capital structures.

Safehold partners with owners, developers and acquirers of high quality commercial real estate to provide better, more efficient capital solutions. Safehold’s customer-centric ground leases bring a more sophisticated capital option to the real estate market, unlocking enhanced returns with less risk than traditional financing methods. A growing roster of repeat customers are utilizing Safehold’s innovative and flexible lease structure as a strategic tool to win competitive bids.

“When we set out to fundamentally change the way real estate is owned, we did so with a true customer-first mentality,” said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safehold and its manager iStar (NYSE:STAR). “This rebrand is about far more than a stronger name, logo and visual system; we want prospective customers to clearly understand how we offer a competitive advantage, reducing the cost of capital and providing a low, predictable cost of funds over a very long term. With fantastic feedback from repeat customers, we’re more confident than ever that Safehold is helping building owners accomplish more than was previously possible.”

Breaking the box of conventional perceptions, both Safehold and its logo reflect a core tenet of the longstanding corporate philosophy that led iStar to launch the company in June 2017. The placement of the square also visually emphasizes ‘Safe’, a key component of the proposition to customers, allowing them to better manage liquidity in an uncertain world by minimizing interest rate and refinancing risk.

Safehold will retain its stock ticker (NYSE:SAFE), while its CUSIP number has been updated to 78645L 100. Safehold’s website address has been updated to www.safeholdinc.com.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

