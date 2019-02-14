istar : Safety, Income & Growth Inc. Rebrands as Safehold Inc.

As part of its mission to reinvent ground leases and better serve the
capital needs of the real estate market, Safety, Income & Growth Inc.
has rebranded and changed its company name to Safehold Inc., officially
effective on February 25, 2019. This rebrand reflects the natural
evolution of Safehold’s business, better projecting the benefits of the
company’s market-leading offering and positioning it to further expand
its reach and become the industry standard for efficient capital
structures.
Safehold partners with owners, developers and acquirers of high quality
commercial real estate to provide better, more efficient capital
solutions. Safehold’s customer-centric ground leases bring a more
sophisticated capital option to the real estate market, unlocking
enhanced returns with less risk than traditional financing methods. A
growing roster of repeat customers are utilizing Safehold’s innovative
and flexible lease structure as a strategic tool to win competitive bids.
“When we set out to fundamentally change the way real estate is owned,
we did so with a true customer-first mentality,” said Jay Sugarman,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safehold and its manager iStar
(NYSE:STAR). “This rebrand is about far more than a stronger name, logo
and visual system; we want prospective customers to clearly understand
how we offer a competitive advantage, reducing the cost of capital and
providing a low, predictable cost of funds over a very long term. With
fantastic feedback from repeat customers, we’re more confident than ever
that Safehold is helping building owners accomplish more than was
previously possible.”
Breaking the box of conventional perceptions, both Safehold and its logo
reflect a core tenet of the longstanding corporate philosophy that led
iStar to launch the company in June 2017. The placement of the square
also visually emphasizes ‘Safe’, a key component of the proposition to
customers, allowing them to better manage liquidity in an uncertain
world by minimizing interest rate and refinancing risk.
Safehold will retain its stock ticker (NYSE:SAFE), while its CUSIP
number has been updated to 78645L 100. Safehold’s website address has
been updated to www.safeholdinc.com.
About Safehold:
Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by
providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the
land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital
solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office,
industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets
throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The
Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is
managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe,
growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.
Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.
