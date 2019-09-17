Log in
ISTAR INC

(STAR)
istar : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

09/17/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Alvarado Marcos

ISTAR INC.[ STAR ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

09/16/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O ISTAR INC.

President & CIO

1114 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, 39TH

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

FLOOR

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One Reporting

NEW YORK

NY

10036

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

09/16/2019

P

10,077

A

$12.95

12,577

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

s/ Marcos Alvarado

09/17/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

iStar Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 22:01:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 419 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 322 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 3,27x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 808 M
Technical analysis trends ISTAR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,25  $
Last Close Price 13,06  $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Alvarado President & Chief Investment Officer
Andrew C. Richardson CFO & President-Land and Development Portfolio
Robin G. Josephs Lead Independent Director
Robert W. Holman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISTAR INC41.66%808
