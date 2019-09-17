istar : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Financials (USD) Sales 2019 419 M EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 322 M Debt 2019 - Yield 2019 2,99% P/E ratio 2019 3,27x P/E ratio 2020 -12,8x Capi. / Sales2019 1,93x Capi. / Sales2020 2,03x Capitalization 808 M Chart ISTAR INC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ISTAR INC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 15,25 $ Last Close Price 13,06 $ Spread / Highest target 30,2% Spread / Average Target 16,8% Spread / Lowest Target 3,37% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Marcos Alvarado President & Chief Investment Officer Andrew C. Richardson CFO & President-Land and Development Portfolio Robin G. Josephs Lead Independent Director Robert W. Holman Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ISTAR INC 41.66% 808