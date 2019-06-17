Istyle : @cosme Announces "THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS 2019 Mid-Year New Products"; "FACE POWDER" from COSME DECORTÉ Wins Grand Prize!

istyle Inc. (TOKYO:3660), the Tokyo-based operator of @cosme, one of
Asia's largest beauty information and review sites, announced "@cosme
THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS 2018 Mid-Year New Products" on June 18, 2019.
About @cosme:
@cosme is one of Asia's largest beauty
information websites, with a large user base of Japanese women. The
information and reviews posted on @cosme are invaluable for everyday
beauty, earning the website widespread support.
About @cosme THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS 2019 Mid-Year New Products:
These
awards cover products released during the six-month period from November
1, 2018, to April 30, 2019. The awards recognize products that have
gained the most support from consumers, based on reviews written by
members of @cosme. The lineup of award-winning products is created from
the perspective of the consumer, reflecting the items that have
attracted attention from both @cosme users and cosmetics industry
insiders alike.
COSME DECORTÉ's "FACE POWDER" Wins Grand Prize
The
Grand Prize for this award period goes to COSME DECORTÉ's "FACE POWDER."
Of the products eligible for awards during this period, the Grand Prize
is given to the product that receives the most support from consumers.
In
the first half of 2019, the most buzz-worthy products appealed to
qualities related to the finish and condition of the skin, such as a
flawless "no-makeup look," radiant "translucency," and a brightening
"tone-up" effect. This trend extended beyond foundation and base makeup
to include eyeliner, nail polish, and other product categories,
resulting in a top tier of high-ranking products that emphasize making
the skin look its best and flattering the complexion. The rise in
consumer awareness of flawless skin can be attributed to the pervasive
use of photo retouching apps for smartphones. Consumers want the same
retouched appearance in real life that they see in their retouched
photos, which may explain the rising popularity of products that claim
to produce such results. COSME DECORTÉ's "FACE POWDER" exemplifies this
trend, as this product has received rave reviews due to its ability to
blend into the skin and produce a natural, skin-like finish that
perfects one's complexion.
