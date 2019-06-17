Istyle : @cosme Announces "THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS 2019 Mid-Year New Products"; "FACE POWDER" from COSME DECORTÉ Wins Grand Prize!

istyle Inc. (TOKYO:3660), the Tokyo-based operator of @cosme, one of Asia's largest beauty information and review sites, announced "@cosme THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS 2018 Mid-Year New Products" on June 18, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005028/en/

@cosme THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS Logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

About @cosme:

@cosme is one of Asia's largest beauty information websites, with a large user base of Japanese women. The information and reviews posted on @cosme are invaluable for everyday beauty, earning the website widespread support.

About @cosme THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS 2019 Mid-Year New Products:

These awards cover products released during the six-month period from November 1, 2018, to April 30, 2019. The awards recognize products that have gained the most support from consumers, based on reviews written by members of @cosme. The lineup of award-winning products is created from the perspective of the consumer, reflecting the items that have attracted attention from both @cosme users and cosmetics industry insiders alike.

COSME DECORTÉ's "FACE POWDER" Wins Grand Prize

The Grand Prize for this award period goes to COSME DECORTÉ's "FACE POWDER." Of the products eligible for awards during this period, the Grand Prize is given to the product that receives the most support from consumers.

In the first half of 2019, the most buzz-worthy products appealed to qualities related to the finish and condition of the skin, such as a flawless "no-makeup look," radiant "translucency," and a brightening "tone-up" effect. This trend extended beyond foundation and base makeup to include eyeliner, nail polish, and other product categories, resulting in a top tier of high-ranking products that emphasize making the skin look its best and flattering the complexion. The rise in consumer awareness of flawless skin can be attributed to the pervasive use of photo retouching apps for smartphones. Consumers want the same retouched appearance in real life that they see in their retouched photos, which may explain the rising popularity of products that claim to produce such results. COSME DECORTÉ's "FACE POWDER" exemplifies this trend, as this product has received rave reviews due to its ability to blend into the skin and produce a natural, skin-like finish that perfects one's complexion.

For more details about winning products, please visit the appropriate link below:

Japanese

https://www.cosme.net/bestcosme/

English

http://us.cosme.net/bestcosmeRankings

Traditional Chinese

https://jp-tw.cosme.net/bestcosmeRankings

Simplified Chinese

http://cn.cosme.net/bestcosmeRankings

Korean

http://kr.cosme.net/bestcosmeRankings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005028/en/