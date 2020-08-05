Isuzu Motors : FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results (Japan GAAP)

PR and Government Relations Department Tel. (03)5471-1138
Scheduled date for submission of quarterly financial statements
: August 7, 2020
Expected starting date for distribution of cash dividends
: -
The supplement materials of the quarterly financial results
: Yes
Holding of the quarterly financial results meeting
: Yes
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Highlights (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020) <1> Consolidated Financial Results
(% indicates increase/decrease from previous term.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income attributable to owners
of parent
millions of yen
％
millions of yen
％
millions of yen
％
millions of yen
％
FY2021 1st Quarter
327,446
(35.7)
2,187
(95.2)
516
(98.8)
(9,759)
-
FY2020 1st Quarter
509,064
4.3
46,029
(12.2)
43,972
(21.8)
27,386
(28.1)
[Note] Comprehensive Income
FY2021 1st Quarter
298
millions of yen
(99.0%)
FY2020 1st Quarter
30,225
millions of yen
(20.6%)
Net Income per Share
Dilution of Potential Stock
yen
yen
FY2021 1st Quarter
(13.23)
-
FY2020 1st Quarter
37.13
-
<2> Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
millions of yen
millions of yen
%
FY2021 1st Quarter
2,050,325
1,117,779
45.8
FY2020
2,152,090
1,133,381
44.3
[Note] Total Amount of Shareholders' Equity
FY2021 1st Quarter
938,258
millions of yen
FY2020
952,939
millions of yen
2. Cash Dividends
Dividend per Share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-End
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2020
-
19.00
-
19.00
38.00
FY2021
-
FY2021(Forecast)
8.00
-
8.00
16.00
[Note] Revision to the projected dividend for FY2021: Yes
3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)
(% indicates increase/decrease from previous term.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income attributable to
Net Income per Share
owners of parent
millions of yen
％
millions of yen
％
millions of yen
％ millions of yen
％
yen
FY2021
1,700,000
(18.3)
50,000
(64.4)
48,000
(68.2)
12,000
(85.2)
16.27
[Note] Revision to Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2021: Yes
1
*Notes
<1> Changes in significant subsidiaries during this period
: None
Newly consolidated
: -
Excluded from the scope of consolidation
: -
Note: This item indicates whether there were changes in significant subsidiaries affecting
the scope of consolidation during this period.
<2> Adoption of specific accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements
: None
<3> Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards
: None
Changes in accounting policies due to factors other than revisions of accounting standards : None
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
Retrospective restatement
: None
<4> Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued and outstanding
FY2021 1st Quarter
848,422,669
Shares
at the end of the term (inclusive of treasury shares)
FY2020
848,422,669
Shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the term
FY2021 1st Quarter
110,881,694
Shares
FY2020
110,881,195
Shares
Average number of shares issued
FY2021 1st Quarter
737,541,258
Shares
FY2020 1st Quarter
737,512,933
Shares
Note: "Number of treasury shares at the end of the term" include stocks owned by the Company and by the fund whose beneficiaries are directors of the Company. "Average number of shares issued" does not include stocks owned by the Company and by the fund whose beneficiaries are directors of the Company.
*Consolidated financial results (Japan GAAP) are not subject to audit procedures.
*Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notes
・The financial forecast and other descriptions of the future presented in this document are based on currently available information and assumptions which are deemed reasonable at present. Consequently, the actual financial performance may vary significantly from the forecast due to various factors. For such assumptions and notes with respect to performance forecast, please refer to
"1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 First Quarter (3)Overview of Future Estimates such as Consolidated Financial Forecast "
・The Company has posted its financial results on its web site on August 5, 2020.
2
List of Contents of Attachments
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 First Quarter
.........4
(1)
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results....................................................................................................
4
(2)
Overview of Consolidated Financial Position ..................................................................................................
4
(3)
Overview of Future Estimates such as Consolidated Financial Forecast..........................................................
5
(4) Basic Policy regarding Earnings Appropriation and Dividend for FY2021 .....................................................
5
2. Notes on Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements....................................................................
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 First Quarter
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
In the current fiscal year's first quarter, vehicle unit sales in Japan fell by 4,713 units (26.5%) compared with the same period last fiscal year to 13,041 units due to the decreased domestic total industry volume after the last-minute demand for trucks ahead of changes of emissions regulations and laws.
Overseas vehicle unit sales dropped by 61,634 units (56.3%) over the same period last fiscal year to 47,842 units owing to the impact of the global pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
As a result, the total number of vehicles sold in Japan and abroad decreased by 66,347 units (52.1%) year-on-year to 60,883 units.
As regards sales amounts of products other than vehicles, sales of parts for overseas production dropped by 1.6 billion yen (21.2%) year-over-year to 6.0 billion yen, engine and component sales fell by 9.6 billion yen (28.1%) year-on-year to 24.8 billion yen, and other sales fell by 13.0 billion yen (11.8%) over the same period last fiscal year to 97.6 billion yen.
Consequently, net sales declined by 181.6 billion yen (35.7%) compared with the same period last fiscal year to 327.4 billion yen, which comprised 166.9 billion yen posted for Japan, down 11.4% year-on-year, and 160.4 billion yen for the rest of the world, down 49.9% year-over-year.
On the profit and loss front, operating income amounted to 2.1 billion yen, down 95.2% year-over-year, and ordinary income reached 0.5 billion yen, down 98.8% year-on-year, as cost-cutting and rationalization efforts were largely offset by the sharp decrease in net sales caused by worsening global market situations. Net loss attributable to owners of the parent stood at 9.7 billion yen, compared to 27.3 billion yen posted as net income attributable to owners of the parent for the same period last fiscal year.
(2) Overview of Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets as of the end of the current fiscal year's first quarter fell by 101.7 billion yen from March 31, 2020 to 2,050.3 billion yen. This is due primarily to decreases in notes and accounts receivable of 104.5 billion yen, other current assets of 10.9 billion yen, and differed tax assets of 6.4 billion yen, partially offset by increases in investment securities of 9.8 billion yen and inventories of 8.2 billion yen.
Liabilities decreased by 86.1 billion yen from March 31, 2020 to 932.5 billion yen. This is mainly because of decreases in notes and accounts payable of 95.3 billion yen, other current liabilities of 14.4 billion yen, and accrued expenses of 10.2 billion yen, partially offset by increases in interest-bearing liabilities of 24.9 billion yen and provision for bonuses of 8.7 billion yen.
Net assets dropped by 15.6 billion yen from March 31, 2020 to 1,117.7 billion yen. This is due largely to
9.7 billion yen recorded as net loss attributable to owners of the parent and a decrease in retained earnings of 14.0 billion yen as a result of dividend payments, partially offset by an increase in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities of 8.5 billion yen.
The capital adequacy ratio stood at 45.8%, compared with 44.3% as of March 31, 2020.
Interest-bearing liabilities rose by 24.9 billion yen from March 31, 2020 to 361.6 billion yen.
4
(3) Overview of Future Estimates such as Consolidated Financial Forecast
As the widespread COVID-19 and foreseeable timing of its convergence leaves the future global economy uncertain, we have forecasted the recovery of each market based on the current market information available.
We have assumed that the Japanese truck market has bottomed out July to September 2020, while the overseas truck market is assumed to have bottomed out in April to June 2020. Both markets will recover gradually, but will remain at around 90% at the end of FY2021, when compared with the previous fiscal year. As to the Thai pickup trucks, the decline was somewhat lighter than our assumptions in the first half of the fiscal year, but sluggish market will continue in the latter half owing mainly to the stagnation in the tourism industry and finance tightening. In the overseas pickup truck market, slow recovery in the Philippines, Latin America, the Middle East, and other regions is becoming to be apparent, making the assumed recovery from the second of the fiscal year awkward.
Although there were changes by regions, there were no major changes overall to the forecasted global sales units announced in May, Thus, we believe the probability has increased.
In light of the market environment described above, the forecast for FY2021 will be announced as follows.
Ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent, which had been undecided due to the difficulty in calculation of a rational outlook in May, will be announced hereby based on the information available.
In the event that operations are suspended due to re-expansion of COVID-19, the outlook for the future may be significantly reduced.
As lower sales shall necessarily result in decline in profits, we will accelerate measures such as cost reduction activities, to secure profits.
[Forecast of Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results]
Net sale
1,700
billion yen
Operating Income
50
billion yen
Ordinary Income
48
billion yen
Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent
12
billion yen
This forecast for the current fiscal year is calculated by the Company based on information available at this moment of various markets around the world, as well as on the assumption about possible timing of recovery in demand. It also includes risks and uncertainties such as global economic trends and exchange rate fluctuations. The Company's actual consolidated financial results may differ considerably from the forecast above, which therefore should not be the sole basis for any investment decisions.
(4) Basic Policy regarding Earnings Appropriation and Dividend for FY2021
The Company deems dividend payment to shareholders and repurchase of its own stock as important actions for corporate management. Thus, when it decides to do so, it carefully assesses and secures an optimal balance between rewarding shareholders in a continuous and stable manner and securing an optimal amount of retained earnings for building a stronger business foundation and future business development.
With regard to the dividends for the current fiscal year, the Company, emphasizing the importance of rewarding shareholders in a continuous and stable manner, plans to pay an annual dividend of 16 yen per share (consisting of the interim dividend of 8 yen and the year-end dividend of 8 yen), as the probability of market recovery in the latter half of the year or later is now higher, though a substantial fall in profits is expected compared with the last fiscal year.
5
2. Notes on Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets
(millions of yen)
As of March 31,
As of June 30,
2020
2020
[ASSETS]
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and deposits
321,427
322,404
Notes and accounts receivable
266,919
162,345
Lease receivables and investments in leases
136,852
137,423
Merchandise and finished goods
215,111
216,970
Work in process
25,352
28,338
Raw materials and supplies
83,342
86,770
Other
71,631
60,702
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,098)
(984)
Total Current Assets
1,119,539
1,013,971
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
174,478
175,947
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
171,604
172,847
Land
282,125
282,449
Leased assets, net
5,000
5,512
Vehicles on operating leases, net
68,280
68,494
Construction in progress
29,721
27,704
Other, net
30,711
30,075
Total Property, Plant and Equipment
761,922
763,032
Intangible assets
Goodwill
4,573
3,784
Other
18,701
18,376
Total Intangible Assets
23,274
22,161
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
154,556
164,361
Long-term loans receivable
987
963
Retirement benefit asset
2,158
2,167
Deferred tax assets
58,502
52,102
Other
31,822
32,253
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(674)
(686)
Total Investments and Other Assets
247,352
251,160
Total Non-Current Assets
1,032,550
1,036,353
TOTAL ASSETS
2,152,090
2,050,325
6
(millions of yen)
As of March 31,
As of June 30,
2020
2020
[LIABILITIES]
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Notes and accounts payable
312,048
219,118
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
49,897
47,490
Short-term borrowings
80,178
101,271
Lease obligations
5,568
5,035
Income taxes payable
17,060
14,066
Accrued expenses
48,226
37,951
Provision for bonuses
20,619
29,366
Provision for bonuses for directors
233
236
Provision for product warranties
6,636
6,214
Deposits received
3,413
7,749
Other
59,310
44,858
Total Current Liabilities
603,193
513,358
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term borrowings
234,642
238,810
Lease obligations
16,321
16,539
Deferred tax liabilities
792
487
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
42,135
42,135
Provision for maintenance costs
3,886
4,251
Provision for share-based remuneration for directors
198
225
Net defined benefit liability
99,066
98,995
Long-term deposits received
1,635
1,572
Other
16,837
16,168
Total Non-Current Liabilities
415,515
419,187
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,018,708
932,546
[NET ASSETS]
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
40,644
40,644
Capital surplus
42,503
42,503
Retained earnings
924,729
900,939
Treasury shares
(150,441)
(150,442)
Total Shareholders' Equity
857,436
833,645
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
25,597
34,139
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
302
54
Revaluation reserve for land
83,881
83,881
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(5,517)
(5,015)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(8,760)
(8,446)
Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
95,503
104,613
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
180,442
179,520
TOTAL NET ASSETS
1,133,381
1,117,779
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS
2,152,090
2,050,325
7
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income
(millions of yen)
FY2020 1st Quarter
FY2021 1st Quarter
For the first three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
509,064
327,446
Cost of sales
416,184
282,116
GROSS PROFIT
92,880
45,329
Selling, general and administrative expenses
46,850
43,142
OPERATING INCOME
46,029
2,187
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,264
843
Dividend income
225
110
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
442
182
Other
870
628
Total non-operating income
2,802
1,765
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
749
700
Foreign exchange losses
625
1,247
Litigation settlement
23
21
Compensation expenses
2,378
373
Currency option cost
290
127
Other
791
965
Total non-operating expenses
4,859
3,436
ORDINARY INCOME
43,972
516
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
22
80
Gain on sales of investment securities
3
-
Total extraordinary income
26
80
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
199
215
Loss on COVID-19
-
3,040
Total extraordinary losses
199
3,256
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
43,799
(2,659)
Income taxes
9,773
8,210
PROFIT (LOSS)
34,026
(10,870)
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
6,640
(1,110)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
27,386
(9,759)
8
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income
(millions of yen)
FY2020 1st Quarter
FY2021 1st Quarter
For the first three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit (loss)
34,026
(10,870)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(4,989)
8,589
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
359
(247)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,653)
5,142
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
780
319
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
1,700
(2,634)
Total other comprehensive income
(3,801)
11,168
Comprehensive income
30,225
298
Comprehensive income attributable to:
owners of the parent
22,273
(649)
non-controlling interests
7,951
947
9
(3) Additional Information
There is no material change concerning the assumption, and the accounting estimates based on it, about how COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, will spread further and influence economic and corporate activities, when it will subside, etc., which were stated in the Additional Information section of the Annual Securities Report for the previous fiscal year.
(4) Notes on Premise of a Going Concern
None
(5) Segment Information
The First Quarter Cumulative Period of Fiscal Year 2020
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are composed of a single business segment, primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of vehicles and its components, industrial engines. Therefore the disclosure of segment information is omitted.
The First Quarter Cumulative Period of Fiscal Year 2021
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are composed of a single business segment, primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of vehicles and its components, industrial engines. Therefore the disclosure of segment information is omitted.
(6) Notes in the case of a Significant Change in Shareholders' Equity
None
(7) Events after the Reporting Period
None
10
3. Supplementary Information
(1) Sales Condition
FY2020
FY2021
(Fiscal year ending June 30, 2019)
(Fiscal year ending June 30, 2020)
Change
Volume
Amount
Volume
Amount
Volume
Amount
(units)
(millions of yen)
(units)
(millions of yen)
(units)
(millions of yen)
Japan
5,897
55,362
5,835
53,943
(62)
(1,419)
Overseas
9,036
44,558
4,911
24,455
(4,125)
(20,103)
HD/MD vehicles
14,933
99,921
10,746
78,399
(4,187)
(21,522)
Japan
11,857
39,006
7,206
28,175
(4,651)
(10,830)
Overseas
100,440
217,258
42,931
92,387
(57,509)
(124,870)
LD vehicles, etc
112,297
256,264
50,137
120,563
(62,160)
(135,701)
Japan
17,754
94,369
13,041
82,118
(4,713)
(12,250)
Overseas
109,476
261,817
47,842
116,843
(61,634)
(144,973)
Total vehicles
127,230
356,186
60,883
198,962
(66,347)
(157,224)
Overseas
-
7,693
-
6,060
-
(1,633)
Parts for overseas production
-
7,693
-
6,060
-
(1,633)
Japan
-
17,382
-
10,989
-
(6,393)
Overseas
-
17,117
-
13,820
-
(3,296)
Engines / Components
-
34,499
-
24,810
-
(9,689)
Japan
-
76,761
-
73,875
-
(2,886)
Overseas
-
33,922
-
23,738
-
(10,184)
Other
-
110,684
-
97,613
-
(13,070)
Japan
-
188,514
-
166,983
-
(21,530)
Overseas
-
320,550
-
160,462
-
(160,087)
Sales amount
-
509,064
-
327,446
-
(181,618)
（Note） The above amounts do not include consumption tax.
11
FY2020 (April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019)
(millions of yen)
North America
Asia
Other
Total
1
Overseas sales
50,099
151,771
118,679
320,550
2
Consolidated sales
3 Overseas sales
per Consolidated sales
FY2021 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)
-
-
-
509,064
％
％
％
％
9.8
29.8
23.3
63.0
(millions of yen)
North America
Asia
Other
Total
1
Overseas sales
24,655
59,778
76,028
160,462
2
Consolidated sales
-
-
-
327,446
3
Overseas sales
％
％
％
％
per Consolidated sales
7.5
18.3
23.2
49.0
This segmentation is based on the geographical area.
Major countries or areas included
North America---USA
Asia---Thailand,China, Philippines, Indonesia
Other---SaudiArabia, Australia, Columbia, South Africa, Italy
Overseas sales are sales to all countries and areas excluding Japan
made by the parent company and consolidated subsidiaries.
