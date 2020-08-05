Log in
Isuzu Motors : FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results (Japan GAAP)

08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results (Japan GAAP)

(April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)

English Translation of the Original Japanese-Language Document

August 5, 2020

Company name

: ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED

Stock exchange on which the shares are listed

: Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan

Code number

: 7202

URL

: https://www.isuzu.co.jp/world/investor/index.html

Representative

: Masanori Katayama, President

Contact

: Takuo Maeda, General Manager,

PR and Government Relations Department Tel. (03)5471-1138

Scheduled date for submission of quarterly financial statements

: August 7, 2020

Expected starting date for distribution of cash dividends

: -

The supplement materials of the quarterly financial results

: Yes

Holding of the quarterly financial results meeting

: Yes

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Highlights (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020) <1> Consolidated Financial Results

(% indicates increase/decrease from previous term.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income attributable to owners

of parent

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

FY2021 1st Quarter

327,446

(35.7)

2,187

(95.2)

516

(98.8)

(9,759)

-

FY2020 1st Quarter

509,064

4.3

46,029

(12.2)

43,972

(21.8)

27,386

(28.1)

[Note] Comprehensive Income

FY2021 1st Quarter

298

millions of yen

(99.0%)

FY2020 1st Quarter

30,225

millions of yen

(20.6%)

Net Income per Share

Dilution of Potential Stock

yen

yen

FY2021 1st Quarter

(13.23)

-

FY2020 1st Quarter

37.13

-

<2> Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

millions of yen

millions of yen

%

FY2021 1st Quarter

2,050,325

1,117,779

45.8

FY2020

2,152,090

1,133,381

44.3

[Note] Total Amount of Shareholders' Equity

FY2021 1st Quarter

938,258

millions of yen

FY2020

952,939

millions of yen

2. Cash Dividends

Dividend per Share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-End

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2020

-

19.00

-

19.00

38.00

FY2021

-

FY2021(Forecast)

8.00

-

8.00

16.00

[Note] Revision to the projected dividend for FY2021: Yes

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

(% indicates increase/decrease from previous term.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income attributable to

Net Income per Share

owners of parent

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

yen

FY2021

1,700,000

(18.3)

50,000

(64.4)

48,000

(68.2)

12,000

(85.2)

16.27

[Note] Revision to Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2021: Yes

1

*Notes

<1> Changes in significant subsidiaries during this period

: None

Newly consolidated

: -

Excluded from the scope of consolidation

: -

Note: This item indicates whether there were changes in significant subsidiaries affecting

the scope of consolidation during this period.

<2> Adoption of specific accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements

: None

<3> Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards

: None

Changes in accounting policies due to factors other than revisions of accounting standards : None

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

Retrospective restatement

: None

<4> Number of shares issued (common stock)

Number of shares issued and outstanding

FY2021 1st Quarter

848,422,669

Shares

at the end of the term (inclusive of treasury shares)

FY2020

848,422,669

Shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the term

FY2021 1st Quarter

110,881,694

Shares

FY2020

110,881,195

Shares

Average number of shares issued

FY2021 1st Quarter

737,541,258

Shares

FY2020 1st Quarter

737,512,933

Shares

Note: "Number of treasury shares at the end of the term" include stocks owned by the Company and by the fund whose beneficiaries are directors of the Company. "Average number of shares issued" does not include stocks owned by the Company and by the fund whose beneficiaries are directors of the Company.

*Consolidated financial results (Japan GAAP) are not subject to audit procedures.

*Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notes

The financial forecast and other descriptions of the future presented in this document are based on currently available information and assumptions which are deemed reasonable at present. Consequently, the actual financial performance may vary significantly from the forecast due to various factors. For such assumptions and notes with respect to performance forecast, please refer to

"1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 First Quarter (3)Overview of Future Estimates such as Consolidated Financial Forecast "

The Company has posted its financial results on its web site on August 5, 2020.

2

List of Contents of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 First Quarter

.........4

(1)

Overview of Consolidated Financial Results....................................................................................................

4

(2)

Overview of Consolidated Financial Position ..................................................................................................

4

(3)

Overview of Future Estimates such as Consolidated Financial Forecast..........................................................

5

(4) Basic Policy regarding Earnings Appropriation and Dividend for FY2021 .....................................................

5

2. Notes on Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements....................................................................

6

(1)

Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets............................................................................................................

6

(2)

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income ..............................................................

8

(3) Additional Information...................................................................................................................................

10

(4)

Notes on Premise of a Going Concern ...........................................................................................................

10

(5)

Segment Information......................................................................................................................................

10

(6)

Notes in the case of a Significant Change in Shareholders' Equity ................................................................

10

(7) Events after the Reporting Period ..................................................................................................................

10

3.

Supplementary Information.............................................................................................................

11

(1)

Sales Condition ...............................................................................................................................................

11

Sales Results by Region..................................................................................................................................

11

Overseas Sales ...............................................................................................................................................

12

3

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 First Quarter

  1. Overview of Consolidated Financial Results

In the current fiscal year's first quarter, vehicle unit sales in Japan fell by 4,713 units (26.5%) compared with the same period last fiscal year to 13,041 units due to the decreased domestic total industry volume after the last-minute demand for trucks ahead of changes of emissions regulations and laws.

Overseas vehicle unit sales dropped by 61,634 units (56.3%) over the same period last fiscal year to 47,842 units owing to the impact of the global pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

As a result, the total number of vehicles sold in Japan and abroad decreased by 66,347 units (52.1%) year-on-year to 60,883 units.

As regards sales amounts of products other than vehicles, sales of parts for overseas production dropped by 1.6 billion yen (21.2%) year-over-year to 6.0 billion yen, engine and component sales fell by 9.6 billion yen (28.1%) year-on-year to 24.8 billion yen, and other sales fell by 13.0 billion yen (11.8%) over the same period last fiscal year to 97.6 billion yen.

Consequently, net sales declined by 181.6 billion yen (35.7%) compared with the same period last fiscal year to 327.4 billion yen, which comprised 166.9 billion yen posted for Japan, down 11.4% year-on-year, and 160.4 billion yen for the rest of the world, down 49.9% year-over-year.

On the profit and loss front, operating income amounted to 2.1 billion yen, down 95.2% year-over-year, and ordinary income reached 0.5 billion yen, down 98.8% year-on-year, as cost-cutting and rationalization efforts were largely offset by the sharp decrease in net sales caused by worsening global market situations. Net loss attributable to owners of the parent stood at 9.7 billion yen, compared to 27.3 billion yen posted as net income attributable to owners of the parent for the same period last fiscal year.

(2) Overview of Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets as of the end of the current fiscal year's first quarter fell by 101.7 billion yen from March 31, 2020 to 2,050.3 billion yen. This is due primarily to decreases in notes and accounts receivable of 104.5 billion yen, other current assets of 10.9 billion yen, and differed tax assets of 6.4 billion yen, partially offset by increases in investment securities of 9.8 billion yen and inventories of 8.2 billion yen.

Liabilities decreased by 86.1 billion yen from March 31, 2020 to 932.5 billion yen. This is mainly because of decreases in notes and accounts payable of 95.3 billion yen, other current liabilities of 14.4 billion yen, and accrued expenses of 10.2 billion yen, partially offset by increases in interest-bearing liabilities of 24.9 billion yen and provision for bonuses of 8.7 billion yen.

Net assets dropped by 15.6 billion yen from March 31, 2020 to 1,117.7 billion yen. This is due largely to

9.7 billion yen recorded as net loss attributable to owners of the parent and a decrease in retained earnings of 14.0 billion yen as a result of dividend payments, partially offset by an increase in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities of 8.5 billion yen.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 45.8%, compared with 44.3% as of March 31, 2020.

Interest-bearing liabilities rose by 24.9 billion yen from March 31, 2020 to 361.6 billion yen.

4

(3) Overview of Future Estimates such as Consolidated Financial Forecast

As the widespread COVID-19 and foreseeable timing of its convergence leaves the future global economy uncertain, we have forecasted the recovery of each market based on the current market information available.

We have assumed that the Japanese truck market has bottomed out July to September 2020, while the overseas truck market is assumed to have bottomed out in April to June 2020. Both markets will recover gradually, but will remain at around 90% at the end of FY2021, when compared with the previous fiscal year. As to the Thai pickup trucks, the decline was somewhat lighter than our assumptions in the first half of the fiscal year, but sluggish market will continue in the latter half owing mainly to the stagnation in the tourism industry and finance tightening. In the overseas pickup truck market, slow recovery in the Philippines, Latin America, the Middle East, and other regions is becoming to be apparent, making the assumed recovery from the second of the fiscal year awkward.

Although there were changes by regions, there were no major changes overall to the forecasted global sales units announced in May, Thus, we believe the probability has increased.

In light of the market environment described above, the forecast for FY2021 will be announced as follows.

Ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent, which had been undecided due to the difficulty in calculation of a rational outlook in May, will be announced hereby based on the information available.

In the event that operations are suspended due to re-expansion of COVID-19, the outlook for the future may be significantly reduced.

As lower sales shall necessarily result in decline in profits, we will accelerate measures such as cost reduction activities, to secure profits.

[Forecast of Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results]

Net sale

1,700

billion yen

Operating Income

50

billion yen

Ordinary Income

48

billion yen

Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent

12

billion yen

  • This forecast for the current fiscal year is calculated by the Company based on information available at this moment of various markets around the world, as well as on the assumption about possible timing of recovery in demand. It also includes risks and uncertainties such as global economic trends and exchange rate fluctuations. The Company's actual consolidated financial results may differ considerably from the forecast above, which therefore should not be the sole basis for any investment decisions.

(4) Basic Policy regarding Earnings Appropriation and Dividend for FY2021

The Company deems dividend payment to shareholders and repurchase of its own stock as important actions for corporate management. Thus, when it decides to do so, it carefully assesses and secures an optimal balance between rewarding shareholders in a continuous and stable manner and securing an optimal amount of retained earnings for building a stronger business foundation and future business development.

With regard to the dividends for the current fiscal year, the Company, emphasizing the importance of rewarding shareholders in a continuous and stable manner, plans to pay an annual dividend of 16 yen per share (consisting of the interim dividend of 8 yen and the year-end dividend of 8 yen), as the probability of market recovery in the latter half of the year or later is now higher, though a substantial fall in profits is expected compared with the last fiscal year.

5

2. Notes on Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets

(millions of yen)

As of March 31,

As of June 30,

2020

2020

[ASSETS]

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and deposits

321,427

322,404

Notes and accounts receivable

266,919

162,345

Lease receivables and investments in leases

136,852

137,423

Merchandise and finished goods

215,111

216,970

Work in process

25,352

28,338

Raw materials and supplies

83,342

86,770

Other

71,631

60,702

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,098)

(984)

Total Current Assets

1,119,539

1,013,971

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

174,478

175,947

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

171,604

172,847

Land

282,125

282,449

Leased assets, net

5,000

5,512

Vehicles on operating leases, net

68,280

68,494

Construction in progress

29,721

27,704

Other, net

30,711

30,075

Total Property, Plant and Equipment

761,922

763,032

Intangible assets

Goodwill

4,573

3,784

Other

18,701

18,376

Total Intangible Assets

23,274

22,161

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

154,556

164,361

Long-term loans receivable

987

963

Retirement benefit asset

2,158

2,167

Deferred tax assets

58,502

52,102

Other

31,822

32,253

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(674)

(686)

Total Investments and Other Assets

247,352

251,160

Total Non-Current Assets

1,032,550

1,036,353

TOTAL ASSETS

2,152,090

2,050,325

6

(millions of yen)

As of March 31,

As of June 30,

2020

2020

[LIABILITIES]

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Notes and accounts payable

312,048

219,118

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

49,897

47,490

Short-term borrowings

80,178

101,271

Lease obligations

5,568

5,035

Income taxes payable

17,060

14,066

Accrued expenses

48,226

37,951

Provision for bonuses

20,619

29,366

Provision for bonuses for directors

233

236

Provision for product warranties

6,636

6,214

Deposits received

3,413

7,749

Other

59,310

44,858

Total Current Liabilities

603,193

513,358

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term borrowings

234,642

238,810

Lease obligations

16,321

16,539

Deferred tax liabilities

792

487

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

42,135

42,135

Provision for maintenance costs

3,886

4,251

Provision for share-based remuneration for directors

198

225

Net defined benefit liability

99,066

98,995

Long-term deposits received

1,635

1,572

Other

16,837

16,168

Total Non-Current Liabilities

415,515

419,187

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,018,708

932,546

[NET ASSETS]

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

40,644

40,644

Capital surplus

42,503

42,503

Retained earnings

924,729

900,939

Treasury shares

(150,441)

(150,442)

Total Shareholders' Equity

857,436

833,645

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

25,597

34,139

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

302

54

Revaluation reserve for land

83,881

83,881

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(5,517)

(5,015)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(8,760)

(8,446)

Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

95,503

104,613

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

180,442

179,520

TOTAL NET ASSETS

1,133,381

1,117,779

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS

2,152,090

2,050,325

7

  1. Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

(millions of yen)

FY2020 1st Quarter

FY2021 1st Quarter

For the first three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

509,064

327,446

Cost of sales

416,184

282,116

GROSS PROFIT

92,880

45,329

Selling, general and administrative expenses

46,850

43,142

OPERATING INCOME

46,029

2,187

Non-operating income

Interest income

1,264

843

Dividend income

225

110

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

442

182

Other

870

628

Total non-operating income

2,802

1,765

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

749

700

Foreign exchange losses

625

1,247

Litigation settlement

23

21

Compensation expenses

2,378

373

Currency option cost

290

127

Other

791

965

Total non-operating expenses

4,859

3,436

ORDINARY INCOME

43,972

516

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

22

80

Gain on sales of investment securities

3

-

Total extraordinary income

26

80

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

199

215

Loss on COVID-19

-

3,040

Total extraordinary losses

199

3,256

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

43,799

(2,659)

Income taxes

9,773

8,210

PROFIT (LOSS)

34,026

(10,870)

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

6,640

(1,110)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

27,386

(9,759)

8

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income

(millions of yen)

FY2020 1st Quarter

FY2021 1st Quarter

For the first three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit (loss)

34,026

(10,870)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(4,989)

8,589

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

359

(247)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,653)

5,142

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

780

319

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

1,700

(2,634)

Total other comprehensive income

(3,801)

11,168

Comprehensive income

30,225

298

Comprehensive income attributable to:

owners of the parent

22,273

(649)

non-controlling interests

7,951

947

9

(3) Additional Information

There is no material change concerning the assumption, and the accounting estimates based on it, about how COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, will spread further and influence economic and corporate activities, when it will subside, etc., which were stated in the Additional Information section of the Annual Securities Report for the previous fiscal year.

(4) Notes on Premise of a Going Concern

None

(5) Segment Information

The First Quarter Cumulative Period of Fiscal Year 2020

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are composed of a single business segment, primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of vehicles and its components, industrial engines. Therefore the disclosure of segment information is omitted.

The First Quarter Cumulative Period of Fiscal Year 2021

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are composed of a single business segment, primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of vehicles and its components, industrial engines. Therefore the disclosure of segment information is omitted.

(6) Notes in the case of a Significant Change in Shareholders' Equity

None

(7) Events after the Reporting Period

None

10

3. Supplementary Information

(1) Sales Condition

FY2020

FY2021

(Fiscal year ending June 30, 2019)

(Fiscal year ending June 30, 2020)

Change

Volume

Amount

Volume

Amount

Volume

Amount

(units)

(millions of yen)

(units)

(millions of yen)

(units)

(millions of yen)

Japan

5,897

55,362

5,835

53,943

(62)

(1,419)

Overseas

9,036

44,558

4,911

24,455

(4,125)

(20,103)

HD/MD vehicles

14,933

99,921

10,746

78,399

(4,187)

(21,522)

Japan

11,857

39,006

7,206

28,175

(4,651)

(10,830)

Overseas

100,440

217,258

42,931

92,387

(57,509)

(124,870)

LD vehicles, etc

112,297

256,264

50,137

120,563

(62,160)

(135,701)

Japan

17,754

94,369

13,041

82,118

(4,713)

(12,250)

Overseas

109,476

261,817

47,842

116,843

(61,634)

(144,973)

Total vehicles

127,230

356,186

60,883

198,962

(66,347)

(157,224)

Overseas

-

7,693

-

6,060

-

(1,633)

Parts for overseas production

-

7,693

-

6,060

-

(1,633)

Japan

-

17,382

-

10,989

-

(6,393)

Overseas

-

17,117

-

13,820

-

(3,296)

Engines / Components

-

34,499

-

24,810

-

(9,689)

Japan

-

76,761

-

73,875

-

(2,886)

Overseas

-

33,922

-

23,738

-

(10,184)

Other

-

110,684

-

97,613

-

(13,070)

Japan

-

188,514

-

166,983

-

(21,530)

Overseas

-

320,550

-

160,462

-

(160,087)

Sales amount

-

509,064

-

327,446

-

(181,618)

Note The above amounts do not include consumption tax.

11

FY2020 (April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019)

(millions of yen)

North America

Asia

Other

Total

1

Overseas sales

50,099

151,771

118,679

320,550

2

Consolidated sales

3 Overseas sales

per Consolidated sales

FY2021 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)

-

-

-

509,064

9.8

29.8

23.3

63.0

(millions of yen)

North America

Asia

Other

Total

1

Overseas sales

24,655

59,778

76,028

160,462

2

Consolidated sales

-

-

-

327,446

3

Overseas sales

per Consolidated sales

7.5

18.3

23.2

49.0

  1. This segmentation is based on the geographical area.
  2. Major countries or areas included
    1. North America---USA
    2. Asia---Thailand,China, Philippines, Indonesia
    3. Other---SaudiArabia, Australia, Columbia, South Africa, Italy
  4. Overseas sales are sales to all countries and areas excluding Japan

made by the parent company and consolidated subsidiaries.

12

Disclaimer

Isuzu Motors Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:11 UTC
