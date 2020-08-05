Isuzu Motors : FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results (Japan GAAP) 0 08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Highlights (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020) <1> Consolidated Financial Results (% indicates increase/decrease from previous term.) Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income attributable to owners of parent millions of yen ％ millions of yen ％ millions of yen ％ millions of yen ％ FY2021 1st Quarter 327,446 (35.7) 2,187 (95.2) 516 (98.8) (9,759) - FY2020 1st Quarter 509,064 4.3 46,029 (12.2) 43,972 (21.8) 27,386 (28.1) [Note] Comprehensive Income FY2021 1st Quarter 298 millions of yen (99.0%) FY2020 1st Quarter 30,225 millions of yen (20.6%) Net Income per Share Dilution of Potential Stock yen yen FY2021 1st Quarter (13.23) - FY2020 1st Quarter 37.13 - <2> Consolidated Financial Position Total Assets Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Ratio millions of yen millions of yen % FY2021 1st Quarter 2,050,325 1,117,779 45.8 FY2020 2,152,090 1,133,381 44.3 [Note] Total Amount of Shareholders' Equity FY2021 1st Quarter 938,258 millions of yen FY2020 952,939 millions of yen 2. Cash Dividends Dividend per Share 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Year-End Total yen yen yen yen yen FY2020 - 19.00 - 19.00 38.00 FY2021 - FY2021(Forecast) 8.00 - 8.00 16.00 [Note] Revision to the projected dividend for FY2021: Yes 3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021) (% indicates increase/decrease from previous term.) Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income attributable to Net Income per Share owners of parent millions of yen ％ millions of yen ％ millions of yen ％ millions of yen ％ yen FY2021 1,700,000 (18.3) 50,000 (64.4) 48,000 (68.2) 12,000 (85.2) 16.27 [Note] Revision to Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2021: Yes 1 *Notes <1> Changes in significant subsidiaries during this period : None Newly consolidated : - Excluded from the scope of consolidation : - Note: This item indicates whether there were changes in significant subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation during this period. <2> Adoption of specific accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements : None <3> Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards : None Changes in accounting policies due to factors other than revisions of accounting standards : None Changes in accounting estimates : None Retrospective restatement : None <4> Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued and outstanding FY2021 1st Quarter 848,422,669 Shares at the end of the term (inclusive of treasury shares) FY2020 848,422,669 Shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the term FY2021 1st Quarter 110,881,694 Shares FY2020 110,881,195 Shares Average number of shares issued FY2021 1st Quarter 737,541,258 Shares FY2020 1st Quarter 737,512,933 Shares Note: "Number of treasury shares at the end of the term" include stocks owned by the Company and by the fund whose beneficiaries are directors of the Company. "Average number of shares issued" does not include stocks owned by the Company and by the fund whose beneficiaries are directors of the Company. *Consolidated financial results (Japan GAAP) are not subject to audit procedures. *Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notes ・The financial forecast and other descriptions of the future presented in this document are based on currently available information and assumptions which are deemed reasonable at present. Consequently, the actual financial performance may vary significantly from the forecast due to various factors. For such assumptions and notes with respect to performance forecast, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 First Quarter (3)Overview of Future Estimates such as Consolidated Financial Forecast " ・The Company has posted its financial results on its web site on August 5, 2020. 2 List of Contents of Attachments 1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 First Quarter .........4 (1) Overview of Consolidated Financial Results.................................................................................................... 4 (2) Overview of Consolidated Financial Position .................................................................................................. 4 (3) Overview of Future Estimates such as Consolidated Financial Forecast.......................................................... 5 (4) Basic Policy regarding Earnings Appropriation and Dividend for FY2021 ..................................................... 5 2. Notes on Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements.................................................................... 6 (1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets............................................................................................................ 6 (2) Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income .............................................................. 8 (3) Additional Information................................................................................................................................... 10 (4) Notes on Premise of a Going Concern ........................................................................................................... 10 (5) Segment Information...................................................................................................................................... 10 (6) Notes in the case of a Significant Change in Shareholders' Equity ................................................................ 10 (7) Events after the Reporting Period .................................................................................................................. 10 3. Supplementary Information............................................................................................................. 11 (1) Sales Condition ............................................................................................................................................... 11 Sales Results by Region.................................................................................................................................. 11 Overseas Sales ............................................................................................................................................... 12 3 1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 First Quarter Overview of Consolidated Financial Results In the current fiscal year's first quarter, vehicle unit sales in Japan fell by 4,713 units (26.5%) compared with the same period last fiscal year to 13,041 units due to the decreased domestic total industry volume after the last-minute demand for trucks ahead of changes of emissions regulations and laws. Overseas vehicle unit sales dropped by 61,634 units (56.3%) over the same period last fiscal year to 47,842 units owing to the impact of the global pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. As a result, the total number of vehicles sold in Japan and abroad decreased by 66,347 units (52.1%) year-on-year to 60,883 units. As regards sales amounts of products other than vehicles, sales of parts for overseas production dropped by 1.6 billion yen (21.2%) year-over-year to 6.0 billion yen, engine and component sales fell by 9.6 billion yen (28.1%) year-on-year to 24.8 billion yen, and other sales fell by 13.0 billion yen (11.8%) over the same period last fiscal year to 97.6 billion yen. Consequently, net sales declined by 181.6 billion yen (35.7%) compared with the same period last fiscal year to 327.4 billion yen, which comprised 166.9 billion yen posted for Japan, down 11.4% year-on-year, and 160.4 billion yen for the rest of the world, down 49.9% year-over-year. On the profit and loss front, operating income amounted to 2.1 billion yen, down 95.2% year-over-year, and ordinary income reached 0.5 billion yen, down 98.8% year-on-year, as cost-cutting and rationalization efforts were largely offset by the sharp decrease in net sales caused by worsening global market situations. Net loss attributable to owners of the parent stood at 9.7 billion yen, compared to 27.3 billion yen posted as net income attributable to owners of the parent for the same period last fiscal year. (2) Overview of Consolidated Financial Position Total assets as of the end of the current fiscal year's first quarter fell by 101.7 billion yen from March 31, 2020 to 2,050.3 billion yen. This is due primarily to decreases in notes and accounts receivable of 104.5 billion yen, other current assets of 10.9 billion yen, and differed tax assets of 6.4 billion yen, partially offset by increases in investment securities of 9.8 billion yen and inventories of 8.2 billion yen. Liabilities decreased by 86.1 billion yen from March 31, 2020 to 932.5 billion yen. This is mainly because of decreases in notes and accounts payable of 95.3 billion yen, other current liabilities of 14.4 billion yen, and accrued expenses of 10.2 billion yen, partially offset by increases in interest-bearing liabilities of 24.9 billion yen and provision for bonuses of 8.7 billion yen. Net assets dropped by 15.6 billion yen from March 31, 2020 to 1,117.7 billion yen. This is due largely to 9.7 billion yen recorded as net loss attributable to owners of the parent and a decrease in retained earnings of 14.0 billion yen as a result of dividend payments, partially offset by an increase in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities of 8.5 billion yen. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 45.8%, compared with 44.3% as of March 31, 2020. Interest-bearing liabilities rose by 24.9 billion yen from March 31, 2020 to 361.6 billion yen. 4 (3) Overview of Future Estimates such as Consolidated Financial Forecast As the widespread COVID-19 and foreseeable timing of its convergence leaves the future global economy uncertain, we have forecasted the recovery of each market based on the current market information available. We have assumed that the Japanese truck market has bottomed out July to September 2020, while the overseas truck market is assumed to have bottomed out in April to June 2020. Both markets will recover gradually, but will remain at around 90% at the end of FY2021, when compared with the previous fiscal year. As to the Thai pickup trucks, the decline was somewhat lighter than our assumptions in the first half of the fiscal year, but sluggish market will continue in the latter half owing mainly to the stagnation in the tourism industry and finance tightening. In the overseas pickup truck market, slow recovery in the Philippines, Latin America, the Middle East, and other regions is becoming to be apparent, making the assumed recovery from the second of the fiscal year awkward. Although there were changes by regions, there were no major changes overall to the forecasted global sales units announced in May, Thus, we believe the probability has increased. In light of the market environment described above, the forecast for FY2021 will be announced as follows. Ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent, which had been undecided due to the difficulty in calculation of a rational outlook in May, will be announced hereby based on the information available. In the event that operations are suspended due to re-expansion of COVID-19, the outlook for the future may be significantly reduced. As lower sales shall necessarily result in decline in profits, we will accelerate measures such as cost reduction activities, to secure profits. [Forecast of Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results] Net sale 1,700 billion yen Operating Income 50 billion yen Ordinary Income 48 billion yen Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent 12 billion yen This forecast for the current fiscal year is calculated by the Company based on information available at this moment of various markets around the world, as well as on the assumption about possible timing of recovery in demand. It also includes risks and uncertainties such as global economic trends and exchange rate fluctuations. The Company's actual consolidated financial results may differ considerably from the forecast above, which therefore should not be the sole basis for any investment decisions. (4) Basic Policy regarding Earnings Appropriation and Dividend for FY2021 The Company deems dividend payment to shareholders and repurchase of its own stock as important actions for corporate management. Thus, when it decides to do so, it carefully assesses and secures an optimal balance between rewarding shareholders in a continuous and stable manner and securing an optimal amount of retained earnings for building a stronger business foundation and future business development. With regard to the dividends for the current fiscal year, the Company, emphasizing the importance of rewarding shareholders in a continuous and stable manner, plans to pay an annual dividend of 16 yen per share (consisting of the interim dividend of 8 yen and the year-end dividend of 8 yen), as the probability of market recovery in the latter half of the year or later is now higher, though a substantial fall in profits is expected compared with the last fiscal year. 5 2. Notes on Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets (millions of yen) As of March 31, As of June 30, 2020 2020 [ASSETS] CURRENT ASSETS Cash and deposits 321,427 322,404 Notes and accounts receivable 266,919 162,345 Lease receivables and investments in leases 136,852 137,423 Merchandise and finished goods 215,111 216,970 Work in process 25,352 28,338 Raw materials and supplies 83,342 86,770 Other 71,631 60,702 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,098) (984) Total Current Assets 1,119,539 1,013,971 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 174,478 175,947 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 171,604 172,847 Land 282,125 282,449 Leased assets, net 5,000 5,512 Vehicles on operating leases, net 68,280 68,494 Construction in progress 29,721 27,704 Other, net 30,711 30,075 Total Property, Plant and Equipment 761,922 763,032 Intangible assets Goodwill 4,573 3,784 Other 18,701 18,376 Total Intangible Assets 23,274 22,161 Investments and other assets Investment securities 154,556 164,361 Long-term loans receivable 987 963 Retirement benefit asset 2,158 2,167 Deferred tax assets 58,502 52,102 Other 31,822 32,253 Allowance for doubtful accounts (674) (686) Total Investments and Other Assets 247,352 251,160 Total Non-Current Assets 1,032,550 1,036,353 TOTAL ASSETS 2,152,090 2,050,325 6 (millions of yen) As of March 31, As of June 30, 2020 2020 [LIABILITIES] CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes and accounts payable 312,048 219,118 Electronically recorded obligations - operating 49,897 47,490 Short-term borrowings 80,178 101,271 Lease obligations 5,568 5,035 Income taxes payable 17,060 14,066 Accrued expenses 48,226 37,951 Provision for bonuses 20,619 29,366 Provision for bonuses for directors 233 236 Provision for product warranties 6,636 6,214 Deposits received 3,413 7,749 Other 59,310 44,858 Total Current Liabilities 603,193 513,358 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term borrowings 234,642 238,810 Lease obligations 16,321 16,539 Deferred tax liabilities 792 487 Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation 42,135 42,135 Provision for maintenance costs 3,886 4,251 Provision for share-based remuneration for directors 198 225 Net defined benefit liability 99,066 98,995 Long-term deposits received 1,635 1,572 Other 16,837 16,168 Total Non-Current Liabilities 415,515 419,187 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,018,708 932,546 [NET ASSETS] SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 40,644 40,644 Capital surplus 42,503 42,503 Retained earnings 924,729 900,939 Treasury shares (150,441) (150,442) Total Shareholders' Equity 857,436 833,645 ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 25,597 34,139 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 302 54 Revaluation reserve for land 83,881 83,881 Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,517) (5,015) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (8,760) (8,446) Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 95,503 104,613 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 180,442 179,520 TOTAL NET ASSETS 1,133,381 1,117,779 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS 2,152,090 2,050,325 7 Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income (millions of yen) FY2020 1st Quarter FY2021 1st Quarter For the first three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net sales 509,064 327,446 Cost of sales 416,184 282,116 GROSS PROFIT 92,880 45,329 Selling, general and administrative expenses 46,850 43,142 OPERATING INCOME 46,029 2,187 Non-operating income Interest income 1,264 843 Dividend income 225 110 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method 442 182 Other 870 628 Total non-operating income 2,802 1,765 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 749 700 Foreign exchange losses 625 1,247 Litigation settlement 23 21 Compensation expenses 2,378 373 Currency option cost 290 127 Other 791 965 Total non-operating expenses 4,859 3,436 ORDINARY INCOME 43,972 516 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 22 80 Gain on sales of investment securities 3 - Total extraordinary income 26 80 Extraordinary losses Loss on disposal of non-current assets 199 215 Loss on COVID-19 - 3,040 Total extraordinary losses 199 3,256 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 43,799 (2,659) Income taxes 9,773 8,210 PROFIT (LOSS) 34,026 (10,870) Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 6,640 (1,110) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent 27,386 (9,759) 8 Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income (millions of yen) FY2020 1st Quarter FY2021 1st Quarter For the first three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Profit (loss) 34,026 (10,870) Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (4,989) 8,589 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 359 (247) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,653) 5,142 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax 780 319 Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method 1,700 (2,634) Total other comprehensive income (3,801) 11,168 Comprehensive income 30,225 298 Comprehensive income attributable to: owners of the parent 22,273 (649) non-controlling interests 7,951 947 9 (3) Additional Information There is no material change concerning the assumption, and the accounting estimates based on it, about how COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, will spread further and influence economic and corporate activities, when it will subside, etc., which were stated in the Additional Information section of the Annual Securities Report for the previous fiscal year. (4) Notes on Premise of a Going Concern None (5) Segment Information The First Quarter Cumulative Period of Fiscal Year 2020 The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are composed of a single business segment, primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of vehicles and its components, industrial engines. Therefore the disclosure of segment information is omitted. The First Quarter Cumulative Period of Fiscal Year 2021 The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are composed of a single business segment, primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of vehicles and its components, industrial engines. Therefore the disclosure of segment information is omitted. (6) Notes in the case of a Significant Change in Shareholders' Equity None (7) Events after the Reporting Period None 10 3. Supplementary Information (1) Sales Condition FY2020 FY2021 (Fiscal year ending June 30, 2019) (Fiscal year ending June 30, 2020) Change Volume Amount Volume Amount Volume Amount (units) (millions of yen) (units) (millions of yen) (units) (millions of yen) Japan 5,897 55,362 5,835 53,943 (62) (1,419) Overseas 9,036 44,558 4,911 24,455 (4,125) (20,103) HD/MD vehicles 14,933 99,921 10,746 78,399 (4,187) (21,522) Japan 11,857 39,006 7,206 28,175 (4,651) (10,830) Overseas 100,440 217,258 42,931 92,387 (57,509) (124,870) LD vehicles, etc 112,297 256,264 50,137 120,563 (62,160) (135,701) Japan 17,754 94,369 13,041 82,118 (4,713) (12,250) Overseas 109,476 261,817 47,842 116,843 (61,634) (144,973) Total vehicles 127,230 356,186 60,883 198,962 (66,347) (157,224) Overseas - 7,693 - 6,060 - (1,633) Parts for overseas production - 7,693 - 6,060 - (1,633) Japan - 17,382 - 10,989 - (6,393) Overseas - 17,117 - 13,820 - (3,296) Engines / Components - 34,499 - 24,810 - (9,689) Japan - 76,761 - 73,875 - (2,886) Overseas - 33,922 - 23,738 - (10,184) Other - 110,684 - 97,613 - (13,070) Japan - 188,514 - 166,983 - (21,530) Overseas - 320,550 - 160,462 - (160,087) Sales amount - 509,064 - 327,446 - (181,618) （Note） The above amounts do not include consumption tax. 11 FY2020 (April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019) (millions of yen) North America Asia Other Total 1 Overseas sales 50,099 151,771 118,679 320,550 2 Consolidated sales 3 Overseas sales per Consolidated sales FY2021 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020) - - - 509,064 ％ ％ ％ ％ 9.8 29.8 23.3 63.0 (millions of yen) North America Asia Other Total 1 Overseas sales 24,655 59,778 76,028 160,462 2 Consolidated sales - - - 327,446 3 Overseas sales ％ ％ ％ ％ per Consolidated sales 7.5 18.3 23.2 49.0 This segmentation is based on the geographical area. Major countries or areas included North America---USA Asia---Thailand, China, Philippines, Indonesia Other---Saudi Arabia, Australia, Columbia, South Africa, Italy Overseas sales are sales to all countries and areas excluding Japan made by the parent company and consolidated subsidiaries. 12 Attachments Original document

