ISW Holdings Initializes Production of 1MW Proceso S19 Pod5ive Data Center Design for Shipment to 100-Megawatt Bit5ive Project

07/29/2020 | 09:36am EDT

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is thrilled to announce its finalization of the new Proceso S19 Pod5ive data center design, which is capable of powering 1MW of computing mining power. Bit5ive is targeting the first deployments beginning in August, with its initial pod delivery bound to the 100-MW renewable energy Bit5ive LLC (“Bit5ive”) project in Pennsylvania.

“The S19 Pod5ive Data Center has been engineered from the ground up to deliver an industry leading Power Usage Effectiveness (“PUE”) score of 1.025,” stated Alonzo Pierce, president of ISW Holdings. “If you eliminate everything superfluous to maximum performance, optimize every remaining factor, and then integrate it into a renewable energy substrate to drive costs down to some of the lowest levels available anywhere in the world, this is what you get.”

The Company formed a joint venture partnership with Bit5ive in May (the “JV”) to build and deliver the single most elegant, powerful and efficient data center pods in the world. Geared primarily for the cryptocurrency mining industry, the Proceso S19 Pod5ive Data Center offers next-generation, dynamic self-management functionality, plug-and-play operation, virtually nonexistent maintenance needs, and an industry best-in-class 1.025 PUE.

Design features include:

  • Automated environment control with airflow pressure sensor and “smart” evaporator cooler.
  • Remote management capability.
  • Motion sensor security.
  • Proprietary miners monitoring and software system.
  • Efficient power configuration with no step-down transformer needed.
  • 26 power distribution units with 27 outlets at 240v output; 280 x Bitmain S19 or Whatsminer M20/30.
  • All General Electric industrial equipment.
  • NEC-complaint with all UL-listed components, including the PDU.
  • Pre-wired power cords with individual lines drop in place.
  • Pre-configured static network with individual lines drop in place.
  • Easy to manage, allowing all miners to stay in DHCP.
  • Web-based proprietary management system with network, temperature map, power draw, including a full audit report for operations control.
  • Minimum cost of management with reusable merv 2-11 filter and standard evaporator media filter.

For more details and forward-looking statements, view the entire announcement: http://nnw.fm/ISWHoldingsS19Pod5iveAnnouncement

Management believes the cryptocurrency mining equipment market is now in the early stages of a new expansion cycle as product evolution and growing demand have eliminated existing supplies of prior-generation and secondary-market or resale equipment left over from the bitcoin bull market that topped in late 2017.

About ISW Holdings
ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The Company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and, the partnership has a vitally needed patent pending.

For more information, visit www.ISWHoldings.com.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
info@ISWHoldings.com

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/360cbab4-b64e-469e-974d-9fb534ff7029

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

Proceso S19 Pod5ive Data Center

© GlobeNewswire 2020
