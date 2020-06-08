Log in
IT Competence Group SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/08/2020 | 03:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.06.2020 / 09:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: audius AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Francisi
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IT Competence Group SE

b) LEI
529900IIE5I72B53SP39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0006129074

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.90 EUR 3631404.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.90 EUR 3631404.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IT Competence Group SE
Schlossdomäne Monrepos 6
71634 Ludwigsburg
Germany
Internet: www.it-competencegroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60363  08.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
