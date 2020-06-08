|
IT Competence Group SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/08/2020 | 03:05am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.06.2020 / 09:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|audius AG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Rainer
|Last name(s):
|Francisi
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|NL0006129074
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|8.90 EUR
|3631404.70 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|8.90 EUR
|3631404.70 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IT Competence Group SE
|Schlossdomäne Monrepos 6
|71634 Ludwigsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.it-competencegroup.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
60363 08.06.2020
© EQS 2020
