Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  IT Tech Packaging Inc    ITP

IT TECH PACKAGING INC

(ITP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IT Tech Packaging : Chairman of IT Tech Packaging Visits Asia Symbol, China's Largest Wood Pulp Producer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 10:18pm EDT
Chairman of IT Tech Packaging Visits Asia Symbol, China's Largest Wood Pulp Producer
Release time: 2019-08-23

BAODING, China, Aug. 23,2019IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ITP) ('IT Tech Packaging' or 'the Company'), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced that Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, visited Asia Symbol (Shandong) Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd. ('Asia Symbol'), the largest wood pulp producer in China and a key supplier of the Company from which the Company currently gets adequate wood pulp on a monthly basis for its tissue paper business.

Mr. Liu commented, 'As a leading pulp and paper producer and supplier in China and a key pulp supplier of us, Asia Symbol plays a key role in our tissue paper business which we view as a key growth driver for the Company following our entry into an acquisition agreement with respect to the acquisition of Hebei Tengsheng Paper Co., Ltd. earlier this year. I had a productive meeting with the senior management team of Asia Symbol and am looking forward to broader cooperation and collaboration with Asia Symbol in years to come as we step up our efforts to grow our tissue paper business.'

About Asia Symbol (Shandong) Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd.

Established in 2002 in Rizhao City, Shandong Province, Asia Symbolis the largest wood pulp producer in China with annual production capacity of two million tons of pulp. Asia Symbol is also a leading manufacturer and suppliers of a full suite of paper products in China. For more information, please visit: http://www.asiasymbol.com/en/.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ('ITP') is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE MKT since December 2009.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:
At the Company:
Email: ir@itpackaging.cn

Investor Relations:
Tony Tian, CFA
Email: ttian@weitianco.com
Phone: +1-732-910-9692

Disclaimer

IT Tech Packaging Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 02:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IT TECH PACKAGING INC
10:18pIT TECH PACKAGING : Chairman of IT Tech Packaging Visits Asia Symbol, China's La..
PU
08/08IT TECH PACKAGING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/08IT TECH PACKAGING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/08IT TECH PACKAGING, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
08/02IT TECH PACKAGING, INC. : to Report Q2 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on Augus..
PR
06/28IT TECH PACKAGING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Even..
AQ
06/27IT TECH PACKAGING : Major Operating Entity of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Enters Int..
PR
05/10IT TECH PACKAGING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
05/09IT TECH PACKAGING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/09IT TECH PACKAGING, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Resul..
PR
More news
Chart IT TECH PACKAGING INC
Duration : Period :
IT Tech Packaging Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Zhen Yong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Hao Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Wen Bing Wang Independent Director
Fu Zeng Liu Executive Director & Vice President
Hon Wai Ku Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IT TECH PACKAGING INC-20.92%12
UPM-KYMMENE5.19%13 996
STORA ENSO OYJ-3.48%9 227
SVENSKA CELLULOSA12.22%5 763
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 642
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-14.70%4 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group