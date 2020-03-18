Itaú CorpBanca : 2020 Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 0 03/18/2020 | 12:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Annual General Shareholders Meeting Gabriel Moura Chief Executive Officer March 18th, 2020 Strategic initiatives 2 Strategic initiatives Customer centricity Efficiency Individuals SME Companies Individual account holders Evolution of Non-interest expenses 3 1.0x 2.0x 2 Merger NPS 1 NPS 1 NPS 1 Dec-18 Dec-19 10,8 8.3 8,8 12,8 10,8 Dec-19 vs. Dec-18 Dec-19 vs. Dec-18 Dec-19 vs. Dec-18 Industry 8,8 6,8 4.6 p.p. 15 pp 24 pp 20 pp (base 100) 157 Itaú 4,8 5.3 6.3 below sector 6,8 + openings 100 0,8 0,8 average 2,8 2,8 - closures 69 53 -1,2 -0.9 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Digital Transformation 2 Digital Digital clients 4,500 Branches 198 Jan-19 Jan-20 Digital Account Approach Load Digital Branch Multi-Channel Extended First Call Resolution Hours People Recognized as the 9th best company in Chile in Attraction and Retention of Talent by Merco Lidera more than 14,000 training hours in our program for leaders Escuela Itaú +400,000 training hours for employees (regulatory and languages workshops, Crece program, Diploma at Universidad Católica for 60 managers, among others) Organizational Climate (hable francamente) 9 p.p. of 2019 employees satisfaction Dress Code Flexibility for Employees Go As I Am 1 - Servitest - Ipsos Survey: 2 - Considers the number of current accounts opened in each month; 3 - Adjusted non-interest expenses annual growth (%) for Itaú Corpbanca in Chile and the Chilean Financial System. 3 Digital transformation Strategic focus Customer centricity • Priorization and solutions based on customer needs Robotic efficiency Client onboarding

Mortgages

Operations Cybersecurity • Biometric behavior Digital cyber defense Collaborative working model Early and continuous delivery

Focus on business value Analytics AI predictive models

Geolocalization

Behavioral clusterization Branch transformation Biometric solutions

Virtual host % of transactions through digital channels 4Q18 4Q19 Consumer loans 83% 82% -1 p.p. Credit limits 68% 85% +17 p.p. Credit card advance 50% 55% +5 p.p. Time deposits 74% 77% +3 p.p. Mutual Funds 50% 56% +6 p.p. Retail digital clients 1 Individuals 2 Small Companies 3 ADOPTION 90% 78% IN 12 MONTHS +1% +17% 1 - December, 2019; 2 - IS, PB digitizable clients; 3 - Very small & small companies and Middle companies 4 Responsible banking Translating strategy into action We believe that people have the power to transform the world, and that a bank can promote this transformation Commitments Achievements Main partners Goals Sustainability We increased our DJSI scores in 2019 edition, ranking for the first time for the 17 points MILA Pacific Alliance Index and for the fourth consecutive year remaining part Performance of the Chile Index above sector average Responsible Itaú Asset Management awarded as the 'ALAS20 Institution' for being ALAS20 recognized as a leader in: Responsible Investments, Corporate Governance and Institution Investment Sustainability Research Itaú Asset Management In 2019 we launched our first integrated and verified Annual Report. The 23 points quality of the information delivered to the market was recognized by the Transparency in Reporta Ranking who scored as 23 points higher than the 2018 survey above 2018 score Communication The only financial institution in Chile and Colombia to be part of the Top 3 Best Latin America Executive Institutional Investor's list of 39 Latin American Midcap 'Most Honored Companies' Team Climate Voluntary commitment between the financial sector, the government and 1st Financial sector regulators, who have defined general principles regarding the management of risks Change and opportunities associated with climate change in decision-making initiative 5 About the 4th quarter of 2019 6 4Q19 Highlights Recurring net income Consolidated Ch$17.9 bn-58.0 % Recurring RoTE Consolidated -4.7p.p. 3.4% Loans Consolidated Ch$23.2 bn 2.9 % NPL 90+ days Consolidated 0.7 p.p. 2.8% Chile 4Q19 vs. 3Q19 4Q19 vs. 3Q19 Chile Chile 4Q19 vs. 3Q19 4Q19 vs. 3Q19 Chile Ch$21.7 bn -46.0 % 36.0 29.2 52.8 40.2 21.7 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Margin with clients Consolidated Ch$220.3 bn9.2 % 5.4% - 4.2 p.p. 9.1 7.3 13.0 9.6 5.4 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Commission and fees Consolidated Ch$50.6 bn 9.1 % Ch$18.3 bn 2.5 % 16.8 16.9 17.3 17.8 18.3 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Cost of credit Consolidated 108.5 % Ch$134 bn 2.5% 0.7 p.p. 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.8 2.5 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Non-Interest expenses Consolidated Ch$174.6 bn 11.5 % Chile 4Q19 vs. 3Q19 Chile 4Q19 vs. 3Q19 Chile 4Q19 vs. 3Q19 Chile 4Q19 vs. 3Q19 Ch$161.3 bn12.0 % 157.4 140.8 146.5 144.0 161.3 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Ch$40.0 bn10.1 % 40.7 39.2 41.1 36.3 40.0 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Ch$110 bn 169.0 % 50.7 36.6 41.9 40.9 110.1 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Ch$116.9 bn5.5 % 113.4 111.2 112.5 110.8 116.9 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 7 About 2019 8 2019 About our year Recurring Net Income Consolidated Ch$155.0 billion 26.1% Recurring Return on Chile Ch$143.9 billion 27.4% Tangible Equity (RoTE) Consolidated Chile 7.6 % 3.4 p.p. 8.9 % 4.1 p.p. higher volume of credit in Non-interest expenses in Chile (+ 8.7%) and better mix Chile grew below inflation of products 1.9% offset the decrease in weighted (yoy) average spread, boosting the financial margin with clients in Chile 5.9% 53.0% Efficiency ratio (yoy) improved by 110 bp Cost of credit increased in Chile mainly driven by corporate credit events and regulatory and internal credit risk models implementation 69.0% (yoy) 9 2019 Macroeconomic outlook and Guidance Macroeconomic Forecast 1 Actual GDP 2 3.2% 1.2% Loan Growth 3 8 - 10% 9.7% Inflation 4 2.7% 3.0% Interest Rate 4 3.50% 1.75% GDP 2 3.3% 3.3% Loan Growth 5 8 - 10% 8.8% Inflation 4 3.4% 3.8% Interest Rate 4 4.75% 4.25% Guidance Actual Expected Loan Growth 8.7% 8.0% 10.0% Increase retail in Loan Mix 6 +25 bp 33.3% 33.5% Dic-18 Dic-19 Cost of Credit Risk 7 1.3% 0.7% 0.8% Expenses in line with inflation 8 1.9% 2.7% Results from Colombia 9 11.2 x Continued recovery in profitability 1 ‒ Itaú Corpbanca initial forecast for 2019 on 03/01/2019, updated projections on 11/04/2019; 2 ‒ GDP 2019 projected; 3 ‒ Pro forma figures from 2016 to 2018 adjusted for the inclusion of loans from CMR, Walmart and Santander Consumer credit portfolios; 4 ‒ End of period; 5 ‒ Loan growth for the twelve-month period ended November 31, 2019; 6 - Retail loans refers to mortgage and consumer loan; 7 - Net provision for credit & counterparty risks; 8 - Adjusted Non-Interest Expenses; 9 - Managerial Net Income Attributable to Shareholders; evolution in Colombian Peso. 10 2019 Loan growth Guidance: Loan growth Actual Chile 8.0% 10.0% 8.7 % Total Loans Commercial1 9,7% 8,7% 10,3% 9,0% Convergence Convergence Mortgage Consumer 11,2% 9,3% 1.8x Market 9,9% Reducing the gap 5,5% 1 - Ex Student loans portfolio Itaú Corpbanca Financial System 11 2019 Portfolio mix Guidance: Increase Retail in Loan Mix Realized Chile 33.3% 33.5% 25 bp Dic-18 Dic-19 Portfolio Mix (%) Retail: 32.5% 107 bp Retail: 33.6% 2017 Consumer 9.7% Mortgage 22.8% 2019 Consumer 10,5% Mortgage 23,0% Commercial 67.5% Consumer growth 2019 vs. 2018 1.8x Market Commercial 66,5% Market Share (2019) Share 7.2% Consumer 7.9% Mortgage 12.0% Commercial 10.1% Total Loans 12- months 29 bp 14 bp 21 bp 10 bp 12 2019 Capital structure Tier II 13.1%-0.7% 11.5% Total Capital 4.1% 10.5% Tier II 2.0% Max use of Tier II 3.5% 9.0% -1.8% 9.5% Tier I 1.5% AT1 -0.2% 7.0% 8.0% CET 1 Tier I 2.5% CCB 1.0% SIFI (est.) 4.5% CET 1 Regulatory Capital Ratio Other Intangible Assets Net effect Estimated Fully Loaded New LGB (Dec. 2019) / Net Deferred Taxes of changes in RWA BIS III Capital (Dec. 2024) 13 Timeline milestones Itaú Corpbanca Colombia continues implementing its strategy focusing on a sustainable performance in the long term 2016 2017 2018 2019  Change of strategy for the  Acquisition of assets and liabilities  Completion of technological  Consolidation of our value offer for technological integration of Itaú BBA Colombia integration retail banking  Alignment to new risk management  Introduction of Itaú Brand in the  Initial roll out of digital initiatives  Advancing with digital agenda framework and other policies Colombian retail Market  Completion of retail migration and  Growth in SME segment  Balance sheet and liquidity  Beginning of technological client segmentation Continued and sustainable rebound strengthening migration Focus on increasing and sustainable   in results results  Footprint optimization  Strengthening our culture throughout the organization 14 2019 Guidance: Continued recovery in profitability Actual Highlights Colombia 11.2 x Recurrent Net Income Evolution About 2019 In billion COP In COP 2019 2018 115,4 10,3 Net Income 115.4 bn 10.3 bn +11.2 x -121,3 RoTE 4.6% 0.4% +4.2 p.p. Loan Portfolio 20.2 tn 20.8 tn -2.7% 2017 2018 2019 Total Assets 27.9 tn 30.4 tn -8.3% Loan Portfolio and RoTE Evolution 127 3.33 thousand In billion COP RoTE Loans branches employees in Colombia in 2019 in 2019 5) (443.1) 1.9% 3.64 3.49 3.33 34 ( Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 21%) branches closed in Colombia in 2019 15 About 2020 16 2020 Macroeconomic outlook 2017 2018 2019 2020 2017 2018 GDP 2 4,0% 2,6% 1,4% 1,3% 1,2% 1,2% 10,3% 9,7% 4-6% Loan Growth 1 4,8% 6,1% 5,8% 3,0% 3,3% 4,1% Inflation 3 2,6% 3,2% 2,3% Interest Rate 3 2,50% 2,75% 4,75% 1,75% 4,25% 1,25% 1 ‒ Pro forma figures from 2017 to 2018 adjusted for the inclusion of loans from CMR, Walmart and Santander Consumer credit portfolios; 2 ‒ GDP 2019 and 2020 projected; 3 ‒ End of period. 2019 3,3% 8,9% 3,8% 4,25% 2020 3,1% 8-10% 3,3% 4,25% 17 Source: Itaú Corpbanca's estimates. 2020 Guidance Loan Growth Loan Mix 1 Cost of credit Risk 2 Adjusted Non-Interest Expenses 3 Results from Colombia 4 Expected 4.0%6.0% Continued increasing retail in loan mix 1.0%1.2% 3.5%4.5% Continued recovery in profitability 1 - Retail loans refers to mortgage and consumer loan; 2 - Net provision for credit & counterparty risks; 3 - Net of labor agreement costs; 4 - Managerial Net Income Attributable to Shareholders. 18 2020 Key strategic drivers Client centricity Segmentation model with well defined identity and value proposition

Development of products and a "service culture" focused on client satisfaction and long-term relationships Digital transformation Culture of innovation and transformation  Efficiency and improvement of user experience and customer satisfaction  Seamless integration from back-office to front- office People management Strengthening our culture throughout the organization

To enhance our incentive models and our assessment tools

To consider the new dynamics of cooperative working Growth Expand our presence and client base in all business segments

Special focus on growing our Retail Bank

Further increase transactionality and relationship within our client base Colombia Continued and sustainable rebound in results

Resume expansion in business volumes

Advance with the implementation of retail and wholesale strategies Capital Efficiently managing capital allocation through adequate cost of equity

Value creation and RAROC metrics and tools as a driver throughout the organization Efficiency Continuously increase the efficiency of our operations

Drill down of the full cost allocation model to product level

Disclaimers

Certain statements in this presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "target," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimate," "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected benefits and synergies from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into CorpBanca, the integration process of both banks, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, as well as risks and benefits of changes in the laws of the countries we operate

forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "target," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimate," "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected benefits and synergies from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into CorpBanca, the integration process of both banks, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, as well as risks and benefits of changes in the laws of the countries we operate These statements are based on the current expectations of the Bank's management. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, (1) problems that may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of Banco Itaú Chile and CorpBanca, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; (2) the combined company may be unable to achieve cost-cutting synergies or it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies; (3) the credit ratings of the combined company or its subsidiaries may be different from what the Bank or its controlling shareholders expect; (4) the industry may be subject to future regulatory or legislative actions that could adversely affect the Bank; and (5) the Bank may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors

forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, (1) problems that may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of Banco Itaú Chile and CorpBanca, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; (2) the combined company may be unable to achieve cost-cutting synergies or it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies; (3) the credit ratings of the combined company or its subsidiaries may be different from what the Bank or its controlling shareholders expect; (4) the industry may be subject to future regulatory or legislative actions that could adversely affect the Bank; and (5) the Bank may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors Forward-looking statements and information are based on current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Bank's management. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved

statements and information are based on current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Bank's management. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations and anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. More information on potential factors that could affect Itaú CorpBanca's financial results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of Itaú CorpBanca's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Furthermore, any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof and Itaú CorpBanca does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement

forward-looking statements. More information on potential factors that could affect Itaú CorpBanca's financial results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of Itaú CorpBanca's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Furthermore, any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof and Itaú CorpBanca does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement This presentation may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any reproduction of this document in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the applicable laws of other jurisdiction

The information contained herein should not be relied upon by any person. Furthermore, you should consult with own legal, regulatory, tax, business, investment, financial and accounting advisers to the extent that you deem it necessary, and make your own investment, hedging and trading decision based upon your own judgment and advice from such advisers as you deem necessary and not upon any view expressed in this material

The Bank is an issuer in Chile of securities registered and regulated by the Financial Market Commission, or "CMF". Shares of our common stock are traded on the Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago-Bolsa de Valores, or the Santiago Stock Exchange and the Bolsa Electrónica de Chile- Bolsa de Valores, or Electronic Stock Exchange, which we jointly refer to as the "Chilean Stock Exchanges," under the symbol "ITAUCORP." The Bank's American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ITCB."

Annual General Shareholders Meeting Gabriel Moura Chief Executive Officer March 18th, 2020

