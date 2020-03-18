Itaú CorpBanca : 2020 Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Recognized as the 9thbest company in Chile in Attraction and Retention of Talent by Merco
Lidera
more than 14,000 training hours in our program for leaders
Escuela Itaú
+400,000 training hours for employees (regulatory and languages workshops, Crece program, Diploma at Universidad Católica for 60 managers, among others)
Organizational
Climate (hable francamente) 9 p.p.
of 2019 employees satisfaction
Dress Code Flexibility for
Employees
Go As I Am
1 - Servitest - Ipsos Survey: 2 - Considers the number of current accounts opened in each month; 3 - Adjusted non-interest expenses annual growth (%) for Itaú Corpbanca in Chile and the Chilean Financial System.
3
Digital transformation
Strategic focus
Customer centricity
• Priorization and solutions based on customer needs
Robotic efficiency
Client onboarding
Mortgages
Operations
Cybersecurity
• Biometric behavior
Digital cyber defense
Collaborative working model
Early and continuous delivery
Focus on business value
Analytics
AI predictive models
Geolocalization
Behavioral clusterization
Branch transformation
Biometric solutions
Virtual host
% of transactions through digital channels
4Q18
4Q19
Consumer loans
83%
82%
-1 p.p.
Credit limits
68%
85%
+17 p.p.
Credit card advance
50%
55%
+5 p.p.
Time deposits
74%
77%
+3 p.p.
Mutual Funds
50%
56%
+6 p.p.
Retail digital clients 1
Individuals 2
Small Companies 3
ADOPTION
90%
78%
IN 12 MONTHS
+1%
+17%
1 - December, 2019; 2 - IS, PB digitizable clients; 3 - Very small & small companies and Middle companies
4
Responsible banking Translating strategy into action
We believe that people have the power to transform the world, and that a bank can promote this transformation
Commitments
Achievements
Main partners
Goals
Sustainability
We increased our DJSI scores in 2019 edition, ranking for the first time for the
17 points
MILA Pacific Alliance Index and for the fourth consecutive year remaining part
Performance
of the Chile Index
above sector average
Responsible
Itaú Asset Management awarded as the 'ALAS20 Institution' for being
ALAS20
recognized as a leader in: Responsible Investments, Corporate Governance and
Institution
Investment
Sustainability Research
Itaú Asset Management
In 2019 we launched our first integrated and verified Annual Report. The
23 points
quality of the information delivered to the market was recognized by the
Transparency in
Reporta Ranking who scored as 23 points higher than the 2018 survey
above 2018 score
Communication
The only financial institution in Chile and Colombia tobe part of the
Top 3 Best Latin
America Executive
Institutional Investor's list of 39 Latin American Midcap 'Most Honored Companies'
Team
Climate
Voluntary commitment between the financial sector, the government and
1st Financial sector
regulators, who have defined general principles regarding the management of risks
Change
and opportunities associated with climate change indecision-making
initiative
5
About the 4th quarter of 2019
6
4Q19 Highlights
Recurring net income
Consolidated
Ch$17.9 bn-58.0%
Recurring RoTE
Consolidated
-4.7p.p.
3.4%
Loans
Consolidated
Ch$23.2 bn 2.9%
NPL 90+ days
Consolidated
0.7 p.p.
2.8%
Chile
4Q19 vs. 3Q19
4Q19 vs. 3Q19
Chile
Chile
4Q19 vs. 3Q19
4Q19 vs. 3Q19
Chile
Ch$21.7 bn -46.0%
36.0 29.2 52.8 40.2 21.7
4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
Margin with clients
Consolidated
Ch$220.3 bn9.2%
5.4%
-
4.2 p.p.
9.1
7.3
13.0
9.6
5.4
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Commission and fees
Consolidated
Ch$50.6 bn 9.1%
Ch$18.3 bn 2.5%
16.8 16.9 17.3 17.8 18.3
4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
Cost of credit
Consolidated
108.5 %
Ch$134 bn
2.5%
0.7
p.p.
1.8
1.9
1.9
1.8
2.5
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Non-Interest expenses
Consolidated
Ch$174.6 bn 11.5%
Chile
4Q19 vs. 3Q19
Chile
4Q19 vs. 3Q19
Chile
4Q19 vs. 3Q19
Chile
4Q19 vs. 3Q19
Ch$161.3 bn12.0%
157.4 140.8 146.5 144.0 161.3
4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
Ch$40.0 bn10.1%
40.7 39.2 41.1 36.3 40.0
4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
Ch$110 bn 169.0%
50.7 36.6 41.9 40.9 110.1
4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
Ch$116.9 bn5.5%
113.4 111.2 112.5 110.8 116.9
4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
7
About 2019
8
2019 About our year
Recurring
Net Income
Consolidated
Ch$155.0 billion
26.1%
Recurring
Return on
Chile
Ch$143.9 billion
27.4%
Tangible
Equity (RoTE)
Consolidated
Chile
7.6 %
3.4 p.p.
8.9 %
4.1 p.p.
higher volume of credit in
Non-interest expenses in
Chile (+ 8.7%) and better mix
Chile grew below inflation
of products
1.9%
offset the decrease in weighted
(yoy)
average spread, boosting the
financial margin with clients in Chile
5.9%
53.0%
Efficiency ratio
(yoy)
improved by 110 bp
Cost of credit increased
in Chile
mainly driven by corporate credit
events and regulatory and internal credit risk models implementation
69.0%
(yoy)
9
2019 Macroeconomic outlook and Guidance
Macroeconomic
Forecast 1
Actual
GDP 2
3.2%
1.2%
Loan Growth 3
8 - 10%
9.7%
Inflation 4
2.7%
3.0%
Interest Rate 4
3.50%
1.75%
GDP 2
3.3%
3.3%
Loan Growth 5
8 - 10%
8.8%
Inflation 4
3.4%
3.8%
Interest Rate 4
4.75%
4.25%
Guidance
Actual
Expected
Loan Growth
8.7%
8.0%
10.0%
Increase retail in Loan Mix 6
+25 bp
33.3%
33.5%
Dic-18
Dic-19
Cost of Credit Risk 7
1.3%
0.7%
0.8%
Expenses in line with inflation 8
1.9%
2.7%
Results from Colombia 9
11.2 x
Continued recovery in profitability
1 ‒ Itaú Corpbanca initial forecast for 2019 on 03/01/2019, updated projections on 11/04/2019; 2 ‒ GDP 2019 projected; 3 ‒ Pro forma figures from 2016 to 2018 adjusted for the inclusion of loans from CMR, Walmart and Santander Consumer credit portfolios; 4 ‒ End of period; 5 ‒ Loan growth for the twelve-month period ended November 31, 2019; 6 - Retail loans refers to mortgage and consumer loan; 7 - Net provision for credit & counterparty risks; 8 - Adjusted Non-Interest Expenses; 9 - Managerial Net Income Attributable to Shareholders; evolution in Colombian Peso.
10
2019
Loan growth
Guidance: Loan growth
Actual
Chile
8.0%
10.0%
8.7 %
Total Loans
Commercial1
9,7%
8,7%
10,3%
9,0%
Convergence
Convergence
Mortgage
Consumer
11,2%
9,3%
1.8x Market
9,9%
Reducing the gap
5,5%
1 - Ex Student loans portfolio
Itaú Corpbanca
Financial System
11
2019 Portfolio mix
Guidance: Increase Retail in Loan Mix
Realized
Chile
33.3%
33.5%
25 bp
Dic-18
Dic-19
Portfolio Mix (%)
Retail: 32.5%
107 bp
Retail: 33.6%
2017
Consumer
9.7%
Mortgage
22.8%
2019
Consumer
10,5%
Mortgage
23,0%
Commercial
67.5%
Consumer growth
2019 vs. 2018
1.8x Market
Commercial
66,5%
Market Share (2019)
Share
7.2%
Consumer
7.9%
Mortgage
12.0%
Commercial
10.1%
Total Loans
12-
months
29 bp
14 bp
21 bp
10 bp
12
2019 Capital structure
Tier II
13.1%-0.7%
11.5%
Total Capital
4.1%
10.5%
Tier II
2.0%
Max use of Tier II
3.5%
9.0%
-1.8%
9.5%
Tier I
1.5%
AT1
-0.2%
7.0%
8.0%
CET 1
Tier I
2.5%
CCB
1.0%
SIFI (est.)
4.5%
CET 1
Regulatory Capital Ratio
Other Intangible Assets
Net effect
Estimated Fully Loaded
New LGB
(Dec. 2019)
/ Net Deferred Taxes
of changes in RWA
BIS III Capital
(Dec. 2024)
13
Timeline milestones
Itaú Corpbanca Colombia continues implementing its strategy focusing on a sustainable performance in the long term
2016
2017
2018
2019
Change of strategy for the
Acquisition of assets and liabilities
Completion of technological
Consolidation of our value offer for
technological integration
of Itaú BBA Colombia
integration
retail banking
Alignment to new risk management
Introduction of Itaú Brand in the
Initial roll out of digital initiatives
Advancing with digital agenda
framework and other policies
Colombian retail Market
Completion of retail migration and
Growth in SME segment
Balance sheet and liquidity
Beginning of technological
client segmentation
Continued and sustainable rebound
strengthening
migration
Focus on increasing and sustainable
in results
results
Footprint optimization
Strengthening our culture
throughout the organization
14
2019
Guidance: Continued recovery in profitability
Actual
Highlights
Colombia
11.2 x
Recurrent Net Income Evolution
About 2019
In billion COP
In COP
2019
2018
115,4
10,3
Net Income
115.4 bn
10.3 bn
+11.2 x
-121,3
RoTE
4.6%
0.4%
+4.2 p.p.
Loan Portfolio
20.2 tn
20.8 tn
-2.7%
2017
2018
2019
Total Assets
27.9 tn
30.4 tn
-8.3%
Loan Portfolio and RoTE Evolution
127
3.33 thousand
In billion COP
RoTE
Loans
branches
employees
in Colombia in 2019
in 2019
5)
(443.1)
1.9%
3.64
3.49
3.33
34 (
Dec-17
Dec-18
Dec-19
21%)
branches closed in Colombia in 2019
15
About 2020
16
2020 Macroeconomic outlook
2017
2018
2019
2020
2017
2018
GDP 2
4,0%
2,6%
1,4%
1,3%
1,2%
1,2%
10,3%
9,7%
4-6%
Loan Growth 1
4,8%
6,1%
5,8%
3,0%
3,3%
4,1%
Inflation 3
2,6%
3,2%
2,3%
Interest Rate 3
2,50%
2,75%
4,75%
1,75%
4,25%
1,25%
1 ‒ Pro forma figures from 2017 to 2018 adjusted for the inclusion of loans from CMR, Walmart and Santander Consumer credit portfolios; 2 ‒ GDP 2019 and 2020 projected; 3 ‒ End of period.
2019
3,3%
8,9%
3,8%
4,25%
2020
3,1%
8-10%
3,3%
4,25%
17
Source: Itaú Corpbanca's estimates.
2020 Guidance
Loan Growth
Loan Mix 1
Cost of credit Risk 2
Adjusted Non-Interest Expenses 3
Results from Colombia 4
Expected
4.0%6.0%
Continued increasing retail in loan mix
1.0%1.2%
3.5%4.5%
Continued recovery in profitability
1 - Retail loans refers to mortgage and consumer loan; 2 - Net provision for credit & counterparty risks; 3 - Net of labor agreement costs; 4 - Managerial Net Income Attributable to Shareholders.
18
2020 Key strategic drivers
Client centricity
Segmentation model with well defined identity and value proposition
Development of products and a "service culture" focused on client satisfaction and long-term relationships
Digital transformation
Culture of innovation and transformation
Efficiency and improvement of user experience and customer satisfaction
Seamless integration from back-office to front- office
People management
Strengthening our culture throughout the organization
To enhance our incentive models and our assessment tools
To consider the new dynamics of cooperative working
Growth
Expand our presence and client base in all business segments
Special focus on growing our Retail Bank
Further increase transactionality and relationship within our client base
Colombia
Continued and sustainable rebound in results
Resume expansion in business volumes
Advance with the implementation of retail and wholesale strategies
Capital
Efficiently managing capital allocation through adequate cost of equity
Value creation and RAROC metrics and tools as a driver throughout the organization
Efficiency
Continuously increase the efficiency of our operations
Drill down of the full cost allocation model to product level
Continued focus and discipline in identifying cost saving opportunities throughout the institution
19
Disclaimers
This presentation is not an offer for sale of securities. This material has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities and should not be treated as giving investment advice. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Any opinions expressed in this material are subject to change without notice and neither Itaú Corpbanca (the "Bank") nor any other person is under obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The information contained herein does not purport to be complete and is subject to qualifications and assumptions, and neither the Bank nor any agent can give any representations as to the accuracy thereof. The Bank and its respective affiliates, agents, directors, partners and employees accept no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of the use of all or any part of this material
Certain statements in this presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "target," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimate," "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected benefits and synergies from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into CorpBanca, the integration process of both banks, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, as well as risks and benefits of changes in the laws of the countries we operate
These statements are based on the current expectations of the Bank's management. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, (1) problems that may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of Banco Itaú Chile and CorpBanca, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; (2) the combined company may be unable to achieve cost-cutting synergies or it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies; (3) the credit ratings of the combined company or its subsidiaries may be different from what the Bank or its controlling shareholders expect; (4) the industry may be subject to future regulatory or legislative actions that could adversely affect the Bank; and (5) the Bank may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors
Forward-lookingstatements and information are based on current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Bank's management. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved
We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations and anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. More information on potential factors that could affect Itaú CorpBanca's financial results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of Itaú CorpBanca's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Furthermore, any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof and Itaú CorpBanca does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement
This presentation may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any reproduction of this document in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the applicable laws of other jurisdiction
The information contained herein should not be relied upon by any person. Furthermore, you should consult with own legal, regulatory, tax, business, investment, financial and accounting advisers to the extent that you deem it necessary, and make your own investment, hedging and trading decision based upon your own judgment and advice from such advisers as you deem necessary and not upon any view expressed in this material
The Bank is an issuer in Chile of securities registered and regulated by the Financial Market Commission, or "CMF". Shares of our common stock are traded on the Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago-Bolsa de Valores, or the Santiago Stock Exchange and the Bolsa Electrónica de Chile- Bolsa de Valores, or Electronic Stock Exchange, which we jointly refer to as the "Chilean Stock Exchanges," under the symbol "ITAUCORP." The Bank's American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ITCB." Accordingly, we are currently required to file quarterly and annual reports in Spanish and issue hechos esenciales o relevantes (notices of essential or material events) to the CMF and provide copies of such reports and notices to the Chilean Stock Exchanges and the SEC. All such reports are available at www.cmf.cl, www.sec.gov and ir.itau.cl.