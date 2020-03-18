Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  Itaú CorpBanca    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itaú CorpBanca : 2020 Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Gabriel Moura

Chief Executive Officer

March 18th, 2020

Strategic initiatives

2

Strategic initiatives

Customer centricity

Efficiency

Individuals

SME

Companies

Individual account holders

Evolution of Non-interest expenses 3

1.0x

2.0x 2

Merger

NPS 1

NPS 1

NPS 1

Dec-18

Dec-19

10,8

8.3

8,8

12,8

10,8

Dec-19 vs. Dec-18

Dec-19 vs. Dec-18

Dec-19 vs. Dec-18

Industry

8,8

6,8

4.6 p.p.

15 pp

24 pp

20 pp

(base 100)

157

Itaú

4,8

5.3

6.3

below sector

6,8

+ openings

100

0,8

0,8

average

2,8

2,8

- closures

69

53

-1,2

-0.9

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Digital Transformation

2 Digital

Digital clients

4,500

Branches

198

Jan-19

Jan-20

Digital

Account

Approach

Load

Digital

Branch

Multi-Channel

Extended

First Call Resolution

Hours

People

Recognized as the 9th best company in Chile in Attraction and Retention of Talent by Merco

Lidera

more than 14,000 training hours in our program for leaders

Escuela Itaú

+400,000 training hours for employees (regulatory and languages workshops, Crece program, Diploma at Universidad Católica for 60 managers, among others)

Organizational

Climate (hable francamente) 9 p.p.

of 2019 employees satisfaction

Dress Code Flexibility for

Employees

Go As I Am

1 - Servitest - Ipsos Survey: 2 - Considers the number of current accounts opened in each month; 3 - Adjusted non-interest expenses annual growth (%) for Itaú Corpbanca in Chile and the Chilean Financial System.

3

Digital transformation

Strategic focus

Customer centricity

Priorization and solutions based on customer needs

Robotic efficiency

  • Client onboarding
  • Mortgages
  • Operations

Cybersecurity

Biometric behavior

  • Digital cyber defense

Collaborative working model

  • Early and continuous delivery
  • Focus on business value

Analytics

  • AI predictive models
  • Geolocalization
  • Behavioral clusterization

Branch transformation

  • Biometric solutions
  • Virtual host

% of transactions through digital channels

4Q18

4Q19

Consumer loans

83%

82%

-1 p.p.

Credit limits

68%

85%

+17 p.p.

Credit card advance

50%

55%

+5 p.p.

Time deposits

74%

77%

+3 p.p.

Mutual Funds

50%

56%

+6 p.p.

Retail digital clients 1

Individuals 2

Small Companies 3

ADOPTION

90%

78%

IN 12 MONTHS

+1%

+17%

1 - December, 2019; 2 - IS, PB digitizable clients; 3 - Very small & small companies and Middle companies

4

Responsible banking Translating strategy into action

We believe that people have the power to transform the world, and that a bank can promote this transformation

Commitments

Achievements

Main partners

Goals

Sustainability

We increased our DJSI scores in 2019 edition, ranking for the first time for the

17 points

MILA Pacific Alliance Index and for the fourth consecutive year remaining part

Performance

of the Chile Index

above sector average

Responsible

Itaú Asset Management awarded as the 'ALAS20 Institution' for being

ALAS20

recognized as a leader in: Responsible Investments, Corporate Governance and

Institution

Investment

Sustainability Research

Itaú Asset Management

In 2019 we launched our first integrated and verified Annual Report. The

23 points

quality of the information delivered to the market was recognized by the

Transparency in

Reporta Ranking who scored as 23 points higher than the 2018 survey

above 2018 score

Communication

The only financial institution in Chile and Colombia to be part of the

Top 3 Best Latin

America Executive

Institutional Investor's list of 39 Latin American Midcap 'Most Honored Companies'

Team

Climate

Voluntary commitment between the financial sector, the government and

1st Financial sector

regulators, who have defined general principles regarding the management of risks

Change

and opportunities associated with climate change in decision-making

initiative

5

About the 4th quarter of 2019

6

4Q19 Highlights

Recurring net income

Consolidated

Ch$17.9 bn-58.0 %

Recurring RoTE

Consolidated

-4.7p.p.

3.4%

Loans

Consolidated

Ch$23.2 bn 2.9 %

NPL 90+ days

Consolidated

0.7 p.p.

2.8%

Chile

4Q19 vs. 3Q19

4Q19 vs. 3Q19

Chile

Chile

4Q19 vs. 3Q19

4Q19 vs. 3Q19

Chile

Ch$21.7 bn -46.0 %

36.0 29.2 52.8 40.2 21.7

4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

Margin with clients

Consolidated

Ch$220.3 bn9.2 %

5.4%

-

4.2 p.p.

9.1

7.3

13.0

9.6

5.4

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Commission and fees

Consolidated

Ch$50.6 bn 9.1 %

Ch$18.3 bn 2.5 %

16.8 16.9 17.3 17.8 18.3

4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

Cost of credit

Consolidated

108.5 %

Ch$134 bn

2.5%

0.7

p.p.

1.8

1.9

1.9

1.8

2.5

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Non-Interest expenses

Consolidated

Ch$174.6 bn 11.5 %

Chile

4Q19 vs. 3Q19

Chile

4Q19 vs. 3Q19

Chile

4Q19 vs. 3Q19

Chile

4Q19 vs. 3Q19

Ch$161.3 bn12.0 %

157.4 140.8 146.5 144.0 161.3

4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

Ch$40.0 bn10.1 %

40.7 39.2 41.1 36.3 40.0

4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

Ch$110 bn 169.0 %

50.7 36.6 41.9 40.9 110.1

4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

Ch$116.9 bn5.5 %

113.4 111.2 112.5 110.8 116.9

4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

7

About 2019

8

2019 About our year

Recurring

Net Income

Consolidated

Ch$155.0 billion

26.1%

Recurring

Return on

Chile

Ch$143.9 billion

27.4%

Tangible

Equity (RoTE)

Consolidated

Chile

7.6 %

3.4 p.p.

8.9 %

4.1 p.p.

higher volume of credit in

Non-interest expenses in

Chile (+ 8.7%) and better mix

Chile grew below inflation

of products

1.9%

offset the decrease in weighted

(yoy)

average spread, boosting the

financial margin with clients in Chile

5.9%

53.0%

Efficiency ratio

(yoy)

improved by 110 bp

Cost of credit increased

in Chile

mainly driven by corporate credit

events and regulatory and internal credit risk models implementation

69.0%

(yoy)

9

2019 Macroeconomic outlook and Guidance

Macroeconomic

Forecast 1

Actual

GDP 2

3.2%

1.2%

Loan Growth 3

8 - 10%

9.7%

Inflation 4

2.7%

3.0%

Interest Rate 4

3.50%

1.75%

GDP 2

3.3%

3.3%

Loan Growth 5

8 - 10%

8.8%

Inflation 4

3.4%

3.8%

Interest Rate 4

4.75%

4.25%

Guidance

Actual

Expected

Loan Growth

8.7%

8.0%

10.0%

Increase retail in Loan Mix 6

+25 bp

33.3%

33.5%

Dic-18

Dic-19

Cost of Credit Risk 7

1.3%

0.7%

0.8%

Expenses in line with inflation 8

1.9%

2.7%

Results from Colombia 9

11.2 x

Continued recovery in profitability

1 Itaú Corpbanca initial forecast for 2019 on 03/01/2019, updated projections on 11/04/2019; 2 GDP 2019 projected; 3 Pro forma figures from 2016 to 2018 adjusted for the inclusion of loans from CMR, Walmart and Santander Consumer credit portfolios; 4 End of period; 5 Loan growth for the twelve-month period ended November 31, 2019; 6 - Retail loans refers to mortgage and consumer loan; 7 - Net provision for credit & counterparty risks; 8 - Adjusted Non-Interest Expenses; 9 - Managerial Net Income Attributable to Shareholders; evolution in Colombian Peso.

10

2019

Loan growth

Guidance: Loan growth

Actual

Chile

8.0%

10.0%

8.7 %

Total Loans

Commercial1

9,7%

8,7%

10,3%

9,0%

Convergence

Convergence

Mortgage

Consumer

11,2%

9,3%

1.8x Market

9,9%

Reducing the gap

5,5%

1 - Ex Student loans portfolio

Itaú Corpbanca

Financial System

11

2019 Portfolio mix

Guidance: Increase Retail in Loan Mix

Realized

Chile

33.3%

33.5%

25 bp

Dic-18

Dic-19

Portfolio Mix (%)

Retail: 32.5%

107 bp

Retail: 33.6%

2017

Consumer

9.7%

Mortgage

22.8%

2019

Consumer

10,5%

Mortgage

23,0%

Commercial

67.5%

Consumer growth

2019 vs. 2018

1.8x Market

Commercial

66,5%

Market Share (2019)

Share

7.2%

Consumer

7.9%

Mortgage

12.0%

Commercial

10.1%

Total Loans

12-

months

29 bp

14 bp

21 bp

10 bp

12

2019 Capital structure

Tier II

13.1%-0.7%

11.5%

Total Capital

4.1%

10.5%

Tier II

2.0%

Max use of Tier II

3.5%

9.0%

-1.8%

9.5%

Tier I

1.5%

AT1

-0.2%

7.0%

8.0%

CET 1

Tier I

2.5%

CCB

1.0%

SIFI (est.)

4.5%

CET 1

Regulatory Capital Ratio

Other Intangible Assets

Net effect

Estimated Fully Loaded

New LGB

(Dec. 2019)

/ Net Deferred Taxes

of changes in RWA

BIS III Capital

(Dec. 2024)

13

Timeline milestones

Itaú Corpbanca Colombia continues implementing its strategy focusing on a sustainable performance in the long term

2016

2017

2018

2019

Change of strategy for the

Acquisition of assets and liabilities

Completion of technological

Consolidation of our value offer for

technological integration

of Itaú BBA Colombia

integration

retail banking

Alignment to new risk management

Introduction of Itaú Brand in the

Initial roll out of digital initiatives

Advancing with digital agenda

framework and other policies

Colombian retail Market

Completion of retail migration and

Growth in SME segment

Balance sheet and liquidity

Beginning of technological

client segmentation

Continued and sustainable rebound

strengthening

migration

Focus on increasing and sustainable

in results

results

Footprint optimization

Strengthening our culture

throughout the organization

14

2019

Guidance: Continued recovery in profitability

Actual

Highlights

Colombia

11.2 x

Recurrent Net Income Evolution

About 2019

In billion COP

In COP

2019

2018

115,4

10,3

Net Income

115.4 bn

10.3 bn

+11.2 x

-121,3

RoTE

4.6%

0.4%

+4.2 p.p.

Loan Portfolio

20.2 tn

20.8 tn

-2.7%

2017

2018

2019

Total Assets

27.9 tn

30.4 tn

-8.3%

Loan Portfolio and RoTE Evolution

127

3.33 thousand

In billion COP

RoTE

Loans

branches

employees

in Colombia in 2019

in 2019

5)

(443.1)

1.9%

3.64

3.49

3.33

34 (

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

21%)

branches closed in Colombia in 2019

15

About 2020

16

2020 Macroeconomic outlook

2017

2018

2019

2020

2017

2018

GDP 2

4,0%

2,6%

1,4%

1,3%

1,2%

1,2%

10,3%

9,7%

4-6%

Loan Growth 1

4,8%

6,1%

5,8%

3,0%

3,3%

4,1%

Inflation 3

2,6%

3,2%

2,3%

Interest Rate 3

2,50%

2,75%

4,75%

1,75%

4,25%

1,25%

1 ‒ Pro forma figures from 2017 to 2018 adjusted for the inclusion of loans from CMR, Walmart and Santander Consumer credit portfolios; 2 ‒ GDP 2019 and 2020 projected; 3 ‒ End of period.

2019

3,3%

8,9%

3,8%

4,25%

2020

3,1%

8-10%

3,3%

4,25%

17

Source: Itaú Corpbanca's estimates.

2020 Guidance

Loan Growth

Loan Mix 1

Cost of credit Risk 2

Adjusted Non-Interest Expenses 3

Results from Colombia 4

Expected

4.0%6.0%

Continued increasing retail in loan mix

1.0%1.2%

3.5%4.5%

Continued recovery in profitability

1 - Retail loans refers to mortgage and consumer loan; 2 - Net provision for credit & counterparty risks; 3 - Net of labor agreement costs; 4 - Managerial Net Income Attributable to Shareholders.

18

2020 Key strategic drivers

Client centricity

  • Segmentation model with well defined identity and value proposition
  • Development of products and a "service culture" focused on client satisfaction and long-term relationships

Digital transformation

  • Culture of innovation and transformation

Efficiency and improvement of user experience and customer satisfaction

Seamless integration from back-office to front- office

People management

  • Strengthening our culture throughout the organization
  • To enhance our incentive models and our assessment tools
  • To consider the new dynamics of cooperative working

Growth

  • Expand our presence and client base in all business segments
  • Special focus on growing our Retail Bank
  • Further increase transactionality and relationship within our client base

Colombia

  • Continued and sustainable rebound in results
  • Resume expansion in business volumes
  • Advance with the implementation of retail and wholesale strategies

Capital

  • Efficiently managing capital allocation through adequate cost of equity
  • Value creation and RAROC metrics and tools as a driver throughout the organization

Efficiency

  • Continuously increase the efficiency of our operations
  • Drill down of the full cost allocation model to product level
  • Continued focus and discipline in identifying cost saving opportunities throughout the institution

19

Disclaimers

  • This presentation is not an offer for sale of securities. This material has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities and should not be treated as giving investment advice. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Any opinions expressed in this material are subject to change without notice and neither Itaú Corpbanca (the "Bank") nor any other person is under obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The information contained herein does not purport to be complete and is subject to qualifications and assumptions, and neither the Bank nor any agent can give any representations as to the accuracy thereof. The Bank and its respective affiliates, agents, directors, partners and employees accept no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of the use of all or any part of this material
  • Certain statements in this presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "target," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimate," "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected benefits and synergies from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into CorpBanca, the integration process of both banks, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, as well as risks and benefits of changes in the laws of the countries we operate
  • These statements are based on the current expectations of the Bank's management. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, (1) problems that may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of Banco Itaú Chile and CorpBanca, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; (2) the combined company may be unable to achieve cost-cutting synergies or it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies; (3) the credit ratings of the combined company or its subsidiaries may be different from what the Bank or its controlling shareholders expect; (4) the industry may be subject to future regulatory or legislative actions that could adversely affect the Bank; and (5) the Bank may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors
  • Forward-lookingstatements and information are based on current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Bank's management. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved
  • We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations and anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. More information on potential factors that could affect Itaú CorpBanca's financial results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of Itaú CorpBanca's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Furthermore, any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof and Itaú CorpBanca does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement
  • This presentation may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any reproduction of this document in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the applicable laws of other jurisdiction
  • The information contained herein should not be relied upon by any person. Furthermore, you should consult with own legal, regulatory, tax, business, investment, financial and accounting advisers to the extent that you deem it necessary, and make your own investment, hedging and trading decision based upon your own judgment and advice from such advisers as you deem necessary and not upon any view expressed in this material
  • The Bank is an issuer in Chile of securities registered and regulated by the Financial Market Commission, or "CMF". Shares of our common stock are traded on the Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago-Bolsa de Valores, or the Santiago Stock Exchange and the Bolsa Electrónica de Chile- Bolsa de Valores, or Electronic Stock Exchange, which we jointly refer to as the "Chilean Stock Exchanges," under the symbol "ITAUCORP." The Bank's American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ITCB." Accordingly, we are currently required to file quarterly and annual reports in Spanish and issue hechos esenciales o relevantes (notices of essential or material events) to the CMF and provide copies of such reports and notices to the Chilean Stock Exchanges and the SEC. All such reports are available at www.cmf.cl, www.sec.gov and ir.itau.cl.

20

Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Gabriel Moura

Chief Executive Officer

March 18th, 2020

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 16:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ITAÚ CORPBANCA
12:08pITAÚ CORPBANCA : 2020 Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/10ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Financial Report Summary, February 2020
PU
03/10Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing Dividend Proposal
GL
02/28Itaú Corpbanca Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Management Discussion & Analysis..
GL
02/12ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Financial Report Summary, January 2020
PU
02/03Itaú Corpbanca Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Conference Ca..
GL
01/29ITAU CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice to Schedule its Annu..
AQ
01/09MATERIAL EVENT NOTICE : Resignation and Appointment of CEO
PU
01/09Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing the Resignation and App..
GL
2019ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Financial Report Summary, November 2019
PU
More news
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2020 1 256 B
EBIT 2020 187 B
Net income 2020 136 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,96%
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 7,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,10x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,03x
Capitalization 1 383 B
Chart ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Duration : Period :
Itaú CorpBanca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,80  CLP
Last Close Price 2,70  CLP
Spread / Highest target 96,3%
Spread / Average Target 77,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gabriel Amado de Moura Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jorge Andrés Saieh Guzmán Chairman
Jorge Novis Neto Operations Director
Luis Antonio Rodrigues Director-Information & Technology
Milton Maluhy Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ CORPBANCA0.97%1 630
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.61%288 216
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.79%256 280
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.49%200 835
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.59%191 770
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.37%138 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group