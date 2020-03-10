Log in
Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing Dividend Proposal

03/10/2020 | 12:04am EDT

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Financial Market Commission reporting the board of directors’ proposal to the annual ordinary shareholders meeting to distribute a dividend equivalent to 30% of 2019 net income, which represents an aggregate amount equal to Ch$38,119,539,200, payable to the holders of the Bank’s 512,406,760,091 total outstanding shares (i.e. Ch$0.0743931231 per share).

Notwithstanding, in this meeting, Itaú Unibanco Holding and CorpGroup informed the board that they will jointly propose to the ordinary shareholders meeting a distribution of a dividend equivalent to 100% of 2019 net income, which represents an aggregate amount equal to Ch$127,065,130,654, payable to the holders of the Bank’s 512,406,760,091 total outstanding shares (i.e. Ch$0.2479770771 per share).

The full Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. The current ownership structure is: 38.14% owned by Itaú Unibanco, 28.57% owned by the Saieh Family and 33.29% owned by minority shareholders. Itaú Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Itaú Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders’ agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

The bank is the fifth largest private bank in Chile and as per its mandate is the banking platform for future expansion in Latin America, specifically in Chile, Colombia and Peru. Itaú Corpbanca is a commercial bank based in Chile with additional operations in Colombia and Panama. In addition, Itaú Corpbanca has a branch in New York and a representative office in Lima. Focused on large and medium sized companies and individuals, Itaú Corpbanca offers universal banking products. In 2012, the bank initiated a regionalization process and as of the date hereof has acquired two banks in Colombia ‒Banco Corpbanca Colombia and Helm Bank‒ becoming the first Chilean bank with banking subsidiaries abroad. The merger with Banco Itaú Chile and the business combination of our two banks in Colombia, represent the continued success of our regionalization process.

As of January 31, 2020, according to the Chilean Financial Market Commission, Itaú Corpbanca was the fifth largest private bank in Chile in terms of the overall size of its customer loan portfolio, equivalent to 10% market share. As of December 31, 2019, according to the Colombian Superintendency of Finance, Itaú Corpbanca Colombia was the seventh largest bank in Colombia in terms of total loans and the eighth largest bank in Colombia in terms of total deposits, as reported under local regulatory and accounting principles. As of the same date, its market share by loans reached 4.2%.

Investor Relations – Itaú Corpbanca

+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@corpbanca.cl / ir.itau.cl

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2020 1 256 B
EBIT 2020 187 B
Net income 2020 136 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,54%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 8,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,29x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,20x
Capitalization 1 614 B
Chart ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Duration : Period :
Itaú CorpBanca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,80  CLP
Last Close Price 3,15  CLP
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gabriel Amado de Moura Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jorge Andrés Saieh Guzmán Chairman
Jorge Novis Neto Operations Director
Luis Antonio Rodrigues Director-Information & Technology
Milton Maluhy Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ CORPBANCA-0.91%2 027
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.47%332 235
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%270 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.51%224 411
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.78%205 647
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-31.06%152 065
