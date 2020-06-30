Log in
Itaú CorpBanca

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 06/26
2.171 CLP   -1.81%
08:39aITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú BBA | Andean Bank Day June 30, 2020
PU
06/16ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Institutional Investors Presentation
PU
06/10ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Financial Report Summary, May 2020
PU
Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú BBA | Andean Bank Day June 30, 2020

06/30/2020

Disclaimers

  • Information in this presentation is not an offer for sale of securities. This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities and should not be treated as giving investment advice. No representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice and neither Itaú Corpbanca (the "Bank") nor any other person is under obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The information contained herein does not purport to be complete and is subject to qualifications and assumptions, and neither the Bank nor any agent can give any representations as to the accuracy thereof. The Bank and its respective affiliates, agents, directors, partners and employees accept no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of the use of all or any part of this presentation.

  • Certain statements in this presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "target", "project", "may", "will", "should", "could", "estimate", "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected benefits and synergies from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca, the integration process of both banks, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, as well as risks and benefits of changes in the laws of the countries we operate.

  • • These statements are based on the current expectations of the Bank's management. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, (1) problems that may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of Banco Itaú Chile and Corpbanca, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; (2) the combined company may be unable to achieve cost-cutting synergies or it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies; (3) the credit ratings of the combined company or its subsidiaries may be different from what the Bank or its controlling shareholders expect; (4) the industry may be subject to future regulatory or legislative actions that could adversely affect the Bank; and (5) the Bank may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

  • Forward-looking statements and information are based on current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Bank's management. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved.

  • We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations and anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. More information on potential factors that could affect Itaú Corpbanca's financial results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of Itaú Corpbanca's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Furthermore, any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof and Itaú Corpbanca does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

  • This presentation may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any reproduction of this presentation in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the applicable laws of other jurisdiction.

  • The information contained herein should not be relied upon by any person. Furthermore, you should consult with own legal, regulatory, tax, business, investment, financial and accounting advisers to the extent that you deem it necessary, and make your own investment, hedging and trading decision based upon your own judgment and advice from such advisers as you deem necessary and not upon any view expressed in this presentation.

  • The Bank is an issuer in Chile of securities registered and regulated by the Commission for the Financial Market (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero or the "CMF"). Shares of our common stock are traded on the Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, or the Santiago Stock Exchange, and the Bolsa Electrónica de Chile, or Electronic Stock Exchange, which we jointly refer to as the "Chilean Stock Exchanges", under the symbol "ITAUCORP". The Bank's American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ITCB". Accordingly, we are currently required to file quarterly and annual reports in Spanish and issue hechos esenciales o relevantes (notices of essential or material events) to the CMF, and provide copies of such reports and notices to the Chilean Stock Exchanges and the SEC. All such reports are available atwww.cmf.cl, www.sec.gov and in this presentation.

2

TImeline

March 3

March 16

First confirmed case of patient from Singapore

April 2

18 confirmed deceased in the country. Contingency measures are extreme

Chile enters phase 4, borders are closed

4,502 confirmed deaths in the country. Contingency measures are extended3

BaseFast VU

Itaú´s projections updated on June 9, 2020.

4

BaseFast VU

Itaú´s projections updated on June 9, 2020.

5

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 12:38:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 261 B 1 539 M 1 539 M
Net income 2020 37 649 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
Yield 2020 3,84%
Capitalization 1 112 B 1 359 M 1 357 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,7%
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,02 CLP
Last Close Price 2,17 CLP
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gabriel Amado de Moura Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jorge Andrés Saieh Guzmán Chairman
Jorge Novis Neto Operations Director
Luis Antonio Rodrigues Director-Information & Technology
Milton Maluhy Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ CORPBANCA-50.21%1 359
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.29%283 329
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.83%253 120
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.27%202 923
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.43%201 762
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.21%134 481
