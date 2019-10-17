Itaú Unibanco S A : Conference Call Invitation - Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ltaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 and NYSE: ITUB) informs that it will disclose its quarterly results on the lnvestor Relations website on November 4th (Monday) after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States.

We have the pleasure to invite you to participate in our teleconferences on November 5th (Tuesday) at the times informed below:

SCHEDULE OF THE TELECONFERENCES

English

08:00 AM (EDT)

10:00 AM (Brasília time)

(1-844)204-8942 (toll free from USA)

(1-412)717-9627 (other countries)

(55-11)4210-1803 or

(55-11) 3181-8565 (in Brazil)

Portuguese

09:30 AM (EDT)

11:30 AM (Brasília Time)

(55-11) 4210-1803

(55-11) 3181-8565

To watch them on the Internet, please access: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations and the audio broadcast is compatible with any browser and mobile devices (IOS and Android).

On our lnvestor Relations website, please click on the banner and register in advance for the teleconference.

PRESENTATION

Candido Bracher

President and CEO (Chief Executive Officer)

Milton Maluhy Filho

Executive Vice President, CFO (Chief Financial Officer) and CRO (Chief Risk Officer)

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of lnvestor Relations

The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the same website. To access an audio replay of the conference calls, which will be available until November 11, 2019, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access cedes: 8894440# (call in Portuguese) and 2004841# (call in English). On the morning of the conference call, the slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading. lf you have any questions, please contact RIWeb customer service, at (55 11) 3897-0855 or atendimento@riweb.com.br.

