Itaú Unibanco S A : ltaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Conference Call Invitation

04/23/2020 | 08:54pm EDT

Results for the 1st Quarter of 2020

DISCLOSURE: MAY 04TH
TELECONFERENCES: MAY 05TH

SÃO PAULO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ltaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 and NYSE: ITUB) informs that it will disclose its quarterly results on the lnvestor Relations website on May 04th (Monday), after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States.

We have the pleasure of inviting you to participate in our teleconferences on May 05th (Tuesday) at the times listed below:

TELECONFERENCES SCHEDULE

Portuguese

English

09:00 AM (EDT)

10:30 AM (EDT)

10:00 AM (Brasília time)

11:30 AM (Brasília Time)



Click here to access the webcast

Click here to access the webcast



(55-11) 3181-5113 or

(1-844) 763-8273(toll free from USA)

(55-11) 4349-6218 (in Brazil)

(1-412) 717-9223 (US global toll)


(44-20) 319-84884 (other Countries)


(55-11) 3181-5113 or


(55-11) 4349-6218 (in Brazil)



Click here and register in advance
for the teleconference

Click here and register in advance
for the teleconference

 

Access code: ltaú Unibanco

These weblinks will also be available on our lnvestor Relations website: www.itau.corn.br/investor-relations. Please note that broadcast is compatible with the latest version of the browser and any mobile device (iOS and Android).

PRESENTATION

Candido Bracher
President and CEO

Milton Maluhy Filho
Executive Vice President, CFO and CRO

Alexsandro Broedel
Executive Director, Group Head of Finance and IR

Renato Lulia Jacob
Managing Director, Head of IR and Market lntelligence

The conference calls will also be archived in audio formal on the same website. To access an audio replay of the conference calIs, which will be available until May 11th, 2020, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 8193390# (call in Portuguese) and 1735790# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading. lf you have any technical issues, please contact Choruscall customer service at suporte@ccall.com.br.

investor.relations@itau-unibanco.com.br
www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ltau-unibanco-holding-sa---conference-call-invitation-301046603.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
