Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement on Transaction Between Related Parties

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly-Held Company
NIRE 35300010230
ANNOUNCEMENT ON RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS
In compliance with the provision in Article 30, XXXIII, of CVM Instruction No. 480, of December 9, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction No. 480"), Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco") announces to its stockholders and the market in general the following related-party transaction:
Parties
Itaú Unibanco, by itself and its subsidiaries, and Fundação Itaú para a
Educação e Cultura ("Foundation").
Relation
with
the
The Foundation is deemed as a related party as it has management
Company
members who are members of Itaú Unibanco's controlling group.
Subject
matter
and
Donation proposal in the amount of R$1 billion by Itaú Unibanco
main
terms
and
Conglomerate companies to the Foundation.
conditions
Considering the Foundation's purpose of fostering education, culture,
social assistance, and ensuring rights, as well as strengthening civil
society, this donation aims to support the Foundation in the "Todos pela
Saúde" (All for Health) initiative in connection with the novel
coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts aimed to fight its effects on
Brazilian society.
Todos pela Saúde will operate by way of four action approaches:
-
Informing: clarifying doubts people may have and providing equipment use training.
-
Protecting: purchasing protection and prevention equipment, such as face masks, and adopting telemedicine.
-
Caring: purchasing coronavirus test kits, building field hospitals and new ICU beds, in addition to acquiring hospital equipment.
-
Resuming: investments to make society ready to go back to a normal life.
A team of seven renowned doctors will be responsible for setting out the actions to be financed by these funds.
This donation complies with the criteria established by Itaú Unibanco's
Corporate Donation Policy.
This donation was analyzed and approved by the Company's Related
Parties Committee, composed entirely of independent members of the
Board of Directors.
Date of the transaction
April 30, 2020
Detailed
justification of
There is no basis for proper compensatory payment, but it is worth
|
|
mentioning that Itaú Unibanco wants to contribute to the solution of this
Company's
severe crisis driven by COVID-19 and that this donation is in line with
management
considers
the values adopted by the Company.
that the transaction was
commutative
conditions
provides
compensation
Any participation of the
N/A.
counterparty,
partners or managers in
the Company's decision-
making
process
respect
the
transaction
or
negotiation
of
the
transaction
as
representatives
of
the
Company,
describing
this participation
São Paulo (SP), May 8, 2020.
ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
