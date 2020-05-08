Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement on Transaction Between Related Parties

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS

In compliance with the provision in Article 30, XXXIII, of CVM Instruction No. 480, of December 9, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction No. 480"), Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco") announces to its stockholders and the market in general the following related-party transaction:

Parties Itaú Unibanco, by itself and its subsidiaries, and Fundação Itaú para a Educação e Cultura ("Foundation"). Relation with the The Foundation is deemed as a related party as it has management Company members who are members of Itaú Unibanco's controlling group. Subject matter and Donation proposal in the amount of R$1 billion by Itaú Unibanco main terms and Conglomerate companies to the Foundation. conditions Considering the Foundation's purpose of fostering education, culture, social assistance, and ensuring rights, as well as strengthening civil society, this donation aims to support the Foundation in the "Todos pela Saúde" (All for Health) initiative in connection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts aimed to fight its effects on Brazilian society.

Todos pela Saúde will operate by way of four action approaches:

Informing: clarifying doubts people may have and providing equipment use training.

Protecting: purchasing protection and prevention equipment, such as face masks, and adopting telemedicine.

Caring: purchasing coronavirus test kits, building field hospitals and new ICU beds, in addition to acquiring hospital equipment.

Resuming: investments to make society ready to go back to a normal life.

A team of seven renowned doctors will be responsible for setting out the actions to be financed by these funds.

This donation complies with the criteria established by Itaú Unibanco's

Corporate Donation Policy.

This donation was analyzed and approved by the Company's Related

Parties Committee, composed entirely of independent members of the

Board of Directors.