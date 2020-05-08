Log in
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement on Transaction Between Related Parties

05/08/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS

In compliance with the provision in Article 30, XXXIII, of CVM Instruction No. 480, of December 9, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction No. 480"), Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco") announces to its stockholders and the market in general the following related-party transaction:

Parties

Itaú Unibanco, by itself and its subsidiaries, and Fundação Itaú para a

Educação e Cultura ("Foundation").

Relation

with

the

The Foundation is deemed as a related party as it has management

Company

members who are members of Itaú Unibanco's controlling group.

Subject

matter

and

Donation proposal in the amount of R$1 billion by Itaú Unibanco

main

terms

and

Conglomerate companies to the Foundation.

conditions

Considering the Foundation's purpose of fostering education, culture,

social assistance, and ensuring rights, as well as strengthening civil

society, this donation aims to support the Foundation in the "Todos pela

Saúde" (All for Health) initiative in connection with the novel

coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts aimed to fight its effects on

Brazilian society.

Todos pela Saúde will operate by way of four action approaches:

  • Informing: clarifying doubts people may have and providing equipment use training.
  • Protecting: purchasing protection and prevention equipment, such as face masks, and adopting telemedicine.
  • Caring: purchasing coronavirus test kits, building field hospitals and new ICU beds, in addition to acquiring hospital equipment.
  • Resuming: investments to make society ready to go back to a normal life.

A team of seven renowned doctors will be responsible for setting out the actions to be financed by these funds.

This donation complies with the criteria established by Itaú Unibanco's

Corporate Donation Policy.

This donation was analyzed and approved by the Company's Related

Parties Committee, composed entirely of independent members of the

Board of Directors.

Date of the transaction

April 30, 2020

PAGE.2

Detailed

justification of

There is no basis for proper compensatory payment, but it is worth

the

reasons

why

the

mentioning that Itaú Unibanco wants to contribute to the solution of this

Company's

severe crisis driven by COVID-19 and that this donation is in line with

management

considers

the values adopted by the Company.

that the transaction was

conducted

under

commutative

conditions

or

provides

for

proper

compensation

Any participation of the

N/A.

counterparty,

its

partners or managers in

the Company's decision-

making

process

with

respect

to

the

transaction

or

negotiation

of

the

transaction

as

representatives

of

the

Company,

describing

this participation

São Paulo (SP), May 8, 2020.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 21:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
