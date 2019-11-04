Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for the 3rd Quarter of 2019
11/04/2019 | 05:40pm EST
Announcement to the Market
Disclosure of results for the third quarter and from January to September of 2019,
according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS
We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS.
As from January 1st, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.
The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS from January to September 2019 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.
Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS
R$ million
BRGAAP
Adjustments and
IFRS
BRGAAP
Adjustments and
IFRS
Balance Sheet
Reclassifications 2
Reclassifications 2
Sep/30/2019
Dec/31/2018
Total Assets
1,738,340
(124,393)
1,613,947
1,649,614
(96,817)
1,552,797
Cash, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized Cost 3 4 6
1,197,699
(19,094)
1,178,605
1,172,276
(12,837)
1,159,439
(-) Provision for Expected Loss at Amortized Cost 5
(33,467)
135
(33,332)
(33,326)
(47)
(33,373)
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4
132,470
(73,696)
58,774
105,065
(55,657)
49,408
(-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5
(3,069)
2,983
(86)
(3,441)
3,356
(85)
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4
341,762
(31,733)
310,029
315,383
(28,737)
286,646
Tax Assets7
51,420
(6,089)
45,331
50,242
(7,412)
42,830
Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, Goodwill, Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets,
51,525
3,101
54,626
43,415
4,517
47,932
Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets
Total Liabilities
1,599,808
(129,723)
1,470,085
1,505,490
(103,159)
1,402,331
Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 3 6
1,259,161
(120,365)
1,138,796
1,220,233
(100,499)
1,119,734
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4
47,638
80
47,718
27,675
36
27,711
Provision for Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5
1,124
2,936
4,060
1,265
2,527
3,792
Provision for Insurance and Pension Plan
212,539
1,297
213,837
199,995
1,192
201,187
Provisions
19,068
-
19,068
18,613
-
18,613
Tax Liabilities 7
12,888
(5,628)
7,260
10,915
(5,631)
5,284
Other Liabilities
47,390
(8,043)
39,347
26,794
(784)
26,010
Total Stockholders' Equity
138,531
5,331
143,862
144,124
6,342
150,466
Non-controlling Interests
12,812
1,670
14,482
12,367
1,317
13,684
Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8
125,719
3,661
129,380
131,757
5,025
136,782
BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil;
Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS;
Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS;
Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost;
Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS;
Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities;
Difference in accounting, particularly deffered taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies;
Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
Below is the reconciliation of Results to Stockholders' Equity, with the conceptual description of major adjustments.
R$ million
Stockholders
Result *
Reconciliation
Equity
Sep/30/2019
3rd Q/19
2nd Q/19
3rd Q/18
jan-sep/19
jan-sep/18
BRGAAP - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
125,719
5,576
6,815
6,247
19,101
18,772
(a) Expected Loss - Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets
203
(240)
(77)
189
(391)
(179)
(b) Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets
(2,113)
(108)
(6)
(129)
11
(261)
(c) Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.
440
(1)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(6)
(d) Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets
1,963
(190)
(24)
(17)
(253)
8
(e) Financial Lease Operations
254
(30)
(45)
(40)
(111)
(120)
(f) Other adjustments
2,914
158
(135)
(123)
85
40
IFRS- Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
129,380
5,165
6,527
6,125
18,439
18,254
IFRS - Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders
14,482
340
163
206
659
528
IFRS- Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders
143,862
5,505
6,690
6,331
19,098
18,782
* Events net of tax effects
Differences between IFRS and BRGAAP Financial Statements
In the adoption of IFRS 9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS 39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of
Expected Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99.9
Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS 9.
Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized.
Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRS considers the recovery expectative.
Under IFRS (IAS 17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets, as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30th, 2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08.
Other Adjustments is mainly composed of reversal of Amortizations of Goodwill under BRGAAP.
9 More details in the Complete Financial Statements for January to September, 2019.
For comparison purposes, we present on the table below the Result and Recurring Result in IFRS and BRGAAP.
R$ million
Recurring Result
3rd Q/19
3rd Q/18
BRGAAP
IFRS
Variation
BRGAAP
IFRS
Variation
Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
5,576
5,165
(411)
6,247
6,125
(122)
Exclusion of the Non-Recurring Events
1,580
1,431
(149)
207
1
(206)
Goodwill Amortization
149
-
(149)
206
-
(206)
Impairment
-
-
-
1
1
-
Voluntary Resignation Plan
1,431
1,431
-
-
-
-
Recurring Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
7,156
6,596
(560)
6,454
6,126
(328)
São Paulo, November 4th, 2019.
Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
