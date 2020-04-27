Itaú Unibanco S A : Consolidated summarized remote voting map - Annual and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting - April 28, 2020

If the multiple voting process is adopted, do you want to distribute the vote Yes 4,546,520,874 99.59561

adopted as the same percentage to the candidates?

6 [If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple No - -

vote process, his/her vote must be counted as abstention in the respective

Abstain

resolution of the meeting.] 18,460,166 0.40439

Alfredo Egydio Setubal 3,022,244 7.92833

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela 3,201,934 8.39971

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

(Independent member) 3,243,984 8.51002

Frederico Trajano Inácio

(Independent member) 3,243,984 8.51002

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola

(Independent member) 3,018,700 7.91903

7 View of all candidates for the assignment of the % (percentage) of votes to be João Moreira Salles 3,198,390 8.39041

attributed José Galló 3,198,390 8.39041

(Independent member)

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi

(Independent member) 3,198,390 8.39041

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

(Independent member) 3,198,390 8.39041

Pedro Moreira Salles 3,198,390 8.39041

Ricardo Villela Marino 3,198,390 8.39041

Roberto Egydio Setubal 3,198,390 8.39041

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a Yes

member to the Board of Directors: 15,009,548 0.32914

Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,

8 in accordance with Article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the No 413,795 0.00907

shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the

shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the Abstain

general meeting) (*) 4,544,828,484 99.66179

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a Yes

member to the Board of Directors: 15,009,548 0.32914

If neither stockholders with voting rights nor preferred stockholders with no or

9 restricted voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II No

of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be

3,795 0.00008

added to the votes of preferred shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the

candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as

included in this remote voting form, run for election separately? (*) Abstain

4,545,238,484 99.67078

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate Yes

election of a member to the Board of Directors: 948,976,855 65.65933

Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,

10 in accordance to Article 141, paragraph 4 II of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the No

shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the 266,981,773 18.47236

shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the

general meeting) (*) Abstain 229,345,268 15.86831

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate Yes

election of a member to the Board of Directors: 1,046,697,473 72.42058

If neither voting stockholders nor preferred stockholders with no or restricted

11 voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II of No

paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be

230,501,817 15.94833

added to the votes of voting shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the

candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as included in this

remote voting form, run for election separately? (*) Abstain

168,104,606 11.63109

Alkimar Ribeiro Moura (effective) / Approve 4,564,517,448 99.98984

Reject - -

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2 João Costa (alternate)

Abstain 463,592 0.01016

12 Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council (the stockholder may nominate as

Approve 4,564,517,448 99.98984

many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general election) José Caruso Cruz Henriques (effective)

Reject - -

/ Reinaldo Guerreiro (alternate)

Abstain 463,592 0.01016

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares Approve 1,453,656,733 95.54175

13 Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by stockholders holding preferred Eduardo Azevedo do Valle (effective) / Reject 9,816,452 0.64519

shares without voting or restricted voting rights without voting or restricted voting Rene Guimarães Andrich (alternate)

rights Abstain 58,015,234 3.81306

Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of Approve 4,563,637,526 99.97057

14 the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of Reject 879,922 0.01928

R$380,000,000.00: Abstain 463,592 0.01016

Resolve on the monthly individual compensation of R$15,000.00 to effective Approve 4,564,107,448 99.98086

15 Reject 410,000 0.00898

members and R$6,000.00 to alternate members of the Fiscal Council:

Abstain 463,592 0.01016

Item Description - extraordinary agenda Voting Number of % over total

shares voting

Amend the Bylaws in order to include items 5.3. and 5.3.1. to provide for the Approve 4,548,984,675 99.63065

16 possibility of the Company take out civil liability insurance (D&O) or entering into an Reject 15,000,976 0.32855

indemnity contract in favor of its directors and officers: Abstain 1,862,827 0.04080

Approve 4,548,984,675 99.63065

17 Consolidate the Bylaws, with the amendments mentioned above: Reject 15,000,976 0.32855