Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
News 
News

Itaú Unibanco S A : Consolidated summarized remote voting map - Annual and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting - April 28, 2020

04/27/2020 | 08:48pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Consolidated summarized remote voting map

According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the underwriter and the voting instructions directly received by the Company for each item presented in the remote voting form on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Annual and Extraordinary Stockholders' Meeting to be held on April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Company's head office in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902:

Item

Description - ordinary agenda

Candidates

Voting

Number of

% over total

shares

voting

Take cognizance of the Management Report, the Report of the Independent

Approve

4,564,183,998

99.98254

1

Auditors, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council, and the

Summary of the Audit

Reject

-

-

Committee Report, and examine, for resolution, the Financial Statements for the

fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:

Abstain

797,042

0.01746

Approve

4,564,517,448

99.98984

Resolve on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year as detailed in the General

2

Stockholders' Meeting Manual available at: https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-

Reject

-

-

investidores/listgroup.aspx?idCanal=Sqjrl1eBRjH/MQgu2IlC3Q==&linguagem=en

Abstain

463,592

0.01016

Fix the number of members who will comprise the Board of Directors in twelve (12)

Approve

4,563,721,626

99.97241

3

Reject

795,822

0.01743

as proposed by the controlling shareholders:

Abstain

463,592

0.01016

Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election of

Yes

2,206,899

0.04834

4

No

4,544,809,070

99.55811

the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

Abstain

17,965,071

0.39354

Approve

4,562,636,449

99.95879

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

Reject

1,880,999

0.04121

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,564,433,348

99.99816

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela

Reject

84,100

0.00184

Abstain

-

-

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

Approve

4,564,517,448

100.00000

Reject

-

-

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Frederico Trajano Inácio

Approve

4,564,517,448

100.00000

Reject

-

-

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola

Approve

4,562,636,449

99.95879

Reject

1,880,999

0.04121

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 12

Approve

4,564,433,348

99.99816

João Moreira Salles

Reject

Nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors (the stockholder may nominate

84,100

0.00184

as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be

fulfilled in the general

Abstain

-

-

5

election. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder

Approve

4,564,433,348

99.99816

holding voting shares also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a

José Galló

member of the board of directors and the separate election covered by these fields

Reject

84,100

0.00184

occurs).

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi

Approve

4,564,433,348

99.99816

Reject

84,100

0.00184

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

Approve

4,564,433,348

99.99816

Reject

84,100

0.00184

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,564,433,348

99.99816

Pedro Moreira Salles

Reject

84,100

0.00184

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,564,433,348

99.99816

Ricardo Villela Marino

Reject

84,100

0.00184

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,564,433,348

99.99816

Roberto Egydio Setubal

Reject

84,100

0.00184

Abstain

-

-

If the multiple voting process is adopted, do you want to distribute the

vote

Yes

4,546,520,874

99.59561

adopted as the same percentage to the candidates?

6

[If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple

No

-

-

vote process, his/her vote must be counted as abstention in the respective

Abstain

resolution of the meeting.]

18,460,166

0.40439

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

3,022,244

7.92833

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela

3,201,934

8.39971

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

(Independent member)

3,243,984

8.51002

Frederico Trajano Inácio

(Independent member)

3,243,984

8.51002

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola

(Independent member)

3,018,700

7.91903

7

View of all candidates for the assignment of the % (percentage) of votes to be

João Moreira Salles

3,198,390

8.39041

attributed

José Galló

3,198,390

8.39041

(Independent member)

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi

(Independent member)

3,198,390

8.39041

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

(Independent member)

3,198,390

8.39041

Pedro Moreira Salles

3,198,390

8.39041

Ricardo Villela Marino

3,198,390

8.39041

Roberto Egydio Setubal

3,198,390

8.39041

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election

of

a

Yes

member to the Board of Directors:

15,009,548

0.32914

Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,

8

in accordance with Article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the

No

413,795

0.00907

shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the

shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the

Abstain

general meeting) (*)

4,544,828,484

99.66179

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election

of

a

Yes

member to the Board of Directors:

15,009,548

0.32914

If neither stockholders with voting rights nor preferred stockholders with no or

9

restricted voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II

No

of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be

3,795

0.00008

added to the votes of preferred shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the

candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as

included in this remote voting form, run for election separately? (*)

Abstain

4,545,238,484

99.67078

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate

Yes

election of a member to the Board of Directors:

948,976,855

65.65933

Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,

10

in accordance to Article 141, paragraph 4 II of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the

No

shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the

266,981,773

18.47236

shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the

general meeting) (*)

Abstain

229,345,268

15.86831

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate

Yes

election of a member to the Board of Directors:

1,046,697,473

72.42058

If neither voting stockholders nor preferred stockholders with no or restricted

11

voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and

II of

No

paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be

230,501,817

15.94833

added to the votes of voting shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the

candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as included in this

remote voting form, run for election separately? (*)

Abstain

168,104,606

11.63109

Alkimar Ribeiro Moura (effective) /

Approve

4,564,517,448

99.98984

Reject

-

-

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2

João Costa (alternate)

Abstain

463,592

0.01016

12

Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council (the stockholder may nominate as

Approve

4,564,517,448

99.98984

many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general election)

José Caruso Cruz Henriques (effective)

Reject

-

-

/ Reinaldo Guerreiro (alternate)

Abstain

463,592

0.01016

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares

Approve

1,453,656,733

95.54175

13

Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by stockholders holding preferred

Eduardo Azevedo do Valle (effective) /

Reject

9,816,452

0.64519

shares without voting or restricted voting rights without voting or restricted voting

Rene Guimarães Andrich (alternate)

rights

Abstain

58,015,234

3.81306

Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of

Approve

4,563,637,526

99.97057

14

the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of

Reject

879,922

0.01928

R$380,000,000.00:

Abstain

463,592

0.01016

Resolve on the monthly individual compensation of R$15,000.00 to effective

Approve

4,564,107,448

99.98086

15

Reject

410,000

0.00898

members and R$6,000.00 to alternate members of the Fiscal Council:

Abstain

463,592

0.01016

Item

Description - extraordinary agenda

Voting

Number of

% over total

shares

voting

Amend the Bylaws in order to include items 5.3. and 5.3.1. to provide for the

Approve

4,548,984,675

99.63065

16

possibility of the Company take out civil liability insurance (D&O) or entering into an

Reject

15,000,976

0.32855

indemnity contract in favor of its directors and officers:

Abstain

1,862,827

0.04080

Approve

4,548,984,675

99.63065

17

Consolidate the Bylaws, with the amendments mentioned above:

Reject

15,000,976

0.32855

Abstain

1,862,827

0.04080

(*) This refers to the ownership interest held uninterruptedly over the period of three months, at least, immediately prior to the General Stockholders' Meeting, as provided for in paragraph 6 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76.

São Paulo-SP, April 27, 2020.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 00:47:01 UTC
