Itaú Unibanco S A : Consolidated summarized remote voting map - Annual and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting - April 28, 2020
0
04/27/2020 | 08:48pm EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Consolidated summarized remote voting map
According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the underwriter and the voting instructions directly received by the Company for each item presented in the remote voting form on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Annual and Extraordinary Stockholders' Meeting to be held on April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Company's head office in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902:
Item
Description - ordinary agenda
Candidates
Voting
Number of
% over total
shares
voting
Take cognizance of the Management Report, the Report of the Independent
Approve
4,564,183,998
99.98254
1
Auditors, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council, and the
Summary of the Audit
Reject
-
-
Committee Report, and examine, for resolution, the Financial Statements for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:
Abstain
797,042
0.01746
Approve
4,564,517,448
99.98984
Resolve on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year as detailed in the General
Fix the number of members who will comprise the Board of Directors in twelve (12)
Approve
4,563,721,626
99.97241
3
Reject
795,822
0.01743
as proposed by the controlling shareholders:
Abstain
463,592
0.01016
Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election of
Yes
2,206,899
0.04834
4
No
4,544,809,070
99.55811
the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?
Abstain
17,965,071
0.39354
Approve
4,562,636,449
99.95879
Alfredo Egydio Setubal
Reject
1,880,999
0.04121
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,564,433,348
99.99816
Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela
Reject
84,100
0.00184
Abstain
-
-
Fábio Colletti Barbosa
Approve
4,564,517,448
100.00000
Reject
-
-
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Frederico Trajano Inácio
Approve
4,564,517,448
100.00000
Reject
-
-
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola
Approve
4,562,636,449
99.95879
Reject
1,880,999
0.04121
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 12
Approve
4,564,433,348
99.99816
João Moreira Salles
Reject
Nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors (the stockholder may nominate
84,100
0.00184
as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be
fulfilled in the general
Abstain
-
-
5
election. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder
Approve
4,564,433,348
99.99816
holding voting shares also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a
José Galló
member of the board of directors and the separate election covered by these fields
Reject
84,100
0.00184
occurs).
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi
Approve
4,564,433,348
99.99816
Reject
84,100
0.00184
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes
Approve
4,564,433,348
99.99816
Reject
84,100
0.00184
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,564,433,348
99.99816
Pedro Moreira Salles
Reject
84,100
0.00184
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,564,433,348
99.99816
Ricardo Villela Marino
Reject
84,100
0.00184
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,564,433,348
99.99816
Roberto Egydio Setubal
Reject
84,100
0.00184
Abstain
-
-
If the multiple voting process is adopted, do you want to distribute the
vote
Yes
4,546,520,874
99.59561
adopted as the same percentage to the candidates?
6
[If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple
No
-
-
vote process, his/her vote must be counted as abstention in the respective
Abstain
resolution of the meeting.]
18,460,166
0.40439
Alfredo Egydio Setubal
3,022,244
7.92833
Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela
3,201,934
8.39971
Fábio Colletti Barbosa
(Independent member)
3,243,984
8.51002
Frederico Trajano Inácio
(Independent member)
3,243,984
8.51002
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola
(Independent member)
3,018,700
7.91903
7
View of all candidates for the assignment of the % (percentage) of votes to be
João Moreira Salles
3,198,390
8.39041
attributed
José Galló
3,198,390
8.39041
(Independent member)
Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi
(Independent member)
3,198,390
8.39041
Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes
(Independent member)
3,198,390
8.39041
Pedro Moreira Salles
3,198,390
8.39041
Ricardo Villela Marino
3,198,390
8.39041
Roberto Egydio Setubal
3,198,390
8.39041
Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election
of
a
Yes
member to the Board of Directors:
15,009,548
0.32914
Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,
8
in accordance with Article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the
No
413,795
0.00907
shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the
shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the
Abstain
general meeting) (*)
4,544,828,484
99.66179
Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election
of
a
Yes
member to the Board of Directors:
15,009,548
0.32914
If neither stockholders with voting rights nor preferred stockholders with no or
9
restricted voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II
No
of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be
3,795
0.00008
added to the votes of preferred shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the
candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as
included in this remote voting form, run for election separately? (*)
Abstain
4,545,238,484
99.67078
Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate
Yes
election of a member to the Board of Directors:
948,976,855
65.65933
Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,
10
in accordance to Article 141, paragraph 4 II of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the
No
shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the
266,981,773
18.47236
shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the
general meeting) (*)
Abstain
229,345,268
15.86831
Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate
Yes
election of a member to the Board of Directors:
1,046,697,473
72.42058
If neither voting stockholders nor preferred stockholders with no or restricted
11
voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and
II of
No
paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be
230,501,817
15.94833
added to the votes of voting shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the
candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as included in this
remote voting form, run for election separately? (*)
Abstain
168,104,606
11.63109
Alkimar Ribeiro Moura (effective) /
Approve
4,564,517,448
99.98984
Reject
-
-
Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2
João Costa (alternate)
Abstain
463,592
0.01016
12
Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council (the stockholder may nominate as
Approve
4,564,517,448
99.98984
many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general election)
José Caruso Cruz Henriques (effective)
Reject
-
-
/ Reinaldo Guerreiro (alternate)
Abstain
463,592
0.01016
Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares
Approve
1,453,656,733
95.54175
13
Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by stockholders holding preferred
Eduardo Azevedo do Valle (effective) /
Reject
9,816,452
0.64519
shares without voting or restricted voting rights without voting or restricted voting
Rene Guimarães Andrich (alternate)
rights
Abstain
58,015,234
3.81306
Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of
Approve
4,563,637,526
99.97057
14
the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of
Reject
879,922
0.01928
R$380,000,000.00:
Abstain
463,592
0.01016
Resolve on the monthly individual compensation of R$15,000.00 to effective
Approve
4,564,107,448
99.98086
15
Reject
410,000
0.00898
members and R$6,000.00 to alternate members of the Fiscal Council:
Abstain
463,592
0.01016
Item
Description - extraordinary agenda
Voting
Number of
% over total
shares
voting
Amend the Bylaws in order to include items 5.3. and 5.3.1. to provide for the
Approve
4,548,984,675
99.63065
16
possibility of the Company take out civil liability insurance (D&O) or entering into an
Reject
15,000,976
0.32855
indemnity contract in favor of its directors and officers:
Abstain
1,862,827
0.04080
Approve
4,548,984,675
99.63065
17
Consolidate the Bylaws, with the amendments mentioned above:
Reject
15,000,976
0.32855
Abstain
1,862,827
0.04080
(*) This refers to the ownership interest held uninterruptedly over the period of three months, at least, immediately prior to the General Stockholders' Meeting, as provided for in paragraph 6 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76.
São Paulo-SP, April 27, 2020.
ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
