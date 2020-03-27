Itaú Unibanco S A : Convening Notice - Annual and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230

CALL NOTICE

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

The Stockholders of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. ("Company"), as provided for in the Brazilian Corporate Law, are hereby invited by the Board of Directors to the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Stockholders' Meeting, which is expected to be held on April 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., in the Auditorium of the Centro Empresarial Itaú Unibanco, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Walther Moreira Salles, Piso Guajuviras, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, with the purpose to:

At the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting

take cognizance of the Management Report and the Report of Independent Auditors, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council, and the Summary of the Report of the Audit Committee and to examine, for resolution, the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019; resolve on the allocation of net income for the year; define the number of members that will comprise the Board of Directors and elect the members of the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council for the next yearly term of office. Pursuant to the Brazilian

Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Instructions No. 165/91 and No. 282/98, it is stated that in order to require the adoption of a multiple voting process for electing members of the Company's Board of Directors, applicant Stockholders must represent at least five percent (5%) of the voting capital; and resolve on the amount to be allocated for the overall compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Executive Officers, as well as the compensation of the Fiscal Council members.

At the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting

amend the Bylaws in order to include items 5.3. and 5.3.1. to provide for the possibility of the Company taking out civil liability insurance or entering into an indemnity contract in favor of its management members; and consolidate the Bylaws by including the amendments in aforementioned item "1."

The full description of the matters proposed, as well as their justification, is found in the General Stockholders Meetings' Manual.

The documents to be reviewed are available to Stockholders on the Company's Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores), as well as on the websites of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br). Stockholders may also request a copy of the said documents by e-mailrelacoes.investidores@itau-unibanco.com.br.

In view of the extraordinary health crisis the world is facing, we strongly encourage Stockholders´ to participate through the remote voting form, in conformity with CVM Instruction No. 481/09, to be sent (i) directly to the Company, or (ii) to their respective custody agents, in the case shares are deposited at a