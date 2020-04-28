Itaú Unibanco S A : Final summarized voting map - Annual General Stockholders' Meeting - April 28, 2020
04/28/2020 | 05:43pm EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Final summarized voting map
According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the final summarized voting map related to the consolidation of voting instructions given by underwriters and of voting instructions given directly by the Company for each item presented in the remote voting form, about the matters submitted for resolution at its and Annual and Extraordinary Stockholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902, is presented below:
Item
Description - ordinary agenda
Candidates
Voting
Number of
% over total
shares
voting
Take cognizance of the Management Report, the Report of the Independent
Approve
4,564,406,526
99.98000
1
Auditors, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council, and the
Summary of the Audit
Reject
-
-
Committee Report, and examine, for resolution, the Financial Statements for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:
Abstain
797,042
0.01000
Approve
4,564,739,976
99.98000
Resolve on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year as detailed in the General
Fix the number of members who will comprise the Board of Directors in twelve (12)
Reject
795,822
0.01000
as proposed by the controlling shareholders:
Abstain
463,592
0.01000
Yes
2,200,799
0.04000
4
Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election of
No
4,544,809,070
99.55000
the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?
Abstain
17,966,699
0.39000
Approve
4,562,865,077
99.95000
Alfredo Egydio Setubal
Reject
1,874,899
0.04000
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,564,655,876
99.99000
Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela
Reject
84,100
0.00000
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,564,739,976
100.00000
Fábio Colletti Barbosa
Reject
-
-
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,564,739,976
100.00000
Frederico Trajano Inácio
Reject
-
-
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,562,865,077
99.95000
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola
Reject
1,874,899
0.04000
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 12
Approve
4,564,655,876
99.99000
João Moreira Salles
Reject
84,100
0.00000
Nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors (the stockholder may nominate
as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be
fulfilled in the general
Abstain
-
-
5
election. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder
Approve
4,564,655,876
99.99000
holding voting shares also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a
José Galló
member of the board of directors and the separate election covered by these fields
Reject
84,100
0.00000
occurs).
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,564,655,876
99.99000
Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi
Reject
84,100
0.00000
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,564,655,876
99.99000
Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes
Reject
84,100
0.00000
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,564,655,876
99.99000
Pedro Moreira Salles
Reject
84,100
0.00000
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,564,655,876
99.99000
Ricardo Villela Marino
Reject
84,100
0.00000
Abstain
-
-
Approve
4,564,655,876
99.99000
Roberto Egydio Setubal
Reject
84,100
0.00000
Abstain
-
-
If the multiple voting process is adopted, do you want to distribute the vote
Yes
4,546,514,774
99.59000
adopted as the same percentage to the candidates?
6
[If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple
No
-
-
vote process, his/her vote must be counted as abstention in the respective
Abstain
18,461,794
0.40000
resolution of the meeting.]
Alfredo Egydio Setubal
3,022,243
7.92000
Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela
3,201,322
8.39000
Fábio Colletti Barbosa
3,243,372
8.50000
(Independent member)
Frederico Trajano Inácio
3,243,372
8.50000
(Independent member)
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola
3,018,698
7.92000
(Independent member)
7
View of all candidates for the assignment of the % (percentage) of votes to be
João Moreira Salles
3,197,777
8.39000
attributed
José Galló
3,197,777
8.39000
(Independent member)
Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi
3,197,777
8.39000
(Independent member)
Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes
3,197,777
8.39000
(Independent member)
Pedro Moreira Salles
3,197,777
8.39000
Ricardo Villela Marino
3,197,777
8.39000
Roberto Egydio Setubal
3,197,777
8.39000
Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a
Yes
15,009,548
0.32000
member to the Board of Directors:
Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,
8
in accordance with Article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the
No
413,795
0.00000
shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the
shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the
Abstain
4,544,828,484
99.66000
general meeting) (*)
Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a
Yes
15,009,548
0.32000
member to the Board of Directors:
If neither stockholders with voting rights nor preferred stockholders with no or
9
restricted voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II
No
3,795
0.00000
of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be
added to the votes of preferred shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the
candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as
included in this remote voting form, run for election separately? (*)
Abstain
4,545,238,484
99.67000
Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate
Yes
954,997,402
65.79000
election of a member to the Board of Directors:
Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,
10
in accordance to Article 141, paragraph 4 II of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the
No
267,035,283
18.39000
shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the
shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the
general meeting) (*)
Abstain
229,345,268
15.80000
Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate
Yes
1,052,771,530
72.53000
election of a member to the Board of Directors:
If neither voting stockholders nor preferred stockholders with no or restricted
11
voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II of
No
230,501,817
15.88000
paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be
added to the votes of voting shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the
candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as included in this
remote voting form, run for election separately? (*)
Abstain
168,104,606
11.58000
Alkimar Ribeiro Moura (effective) /
Approve
4,564,739,976
99.98000
Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2
Reject
-
-
João Costa (alternate)
Abstain
463,592
0.01000
12
Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council (the stockholder may nominate as
many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general election)
José Caruso Cruz Henriques (effective)
Approve
4,564,739,976
99.98000
Reject
-
-
/ Reinaldo Guerreiro (alternate)
Abstain
463,592
0.01000
Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares
Approve
1,459,362,287
95.54000
13
Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by stockholders holding preferred
Eduardo Azevedo do Valle (effective) /
Reject
9,816,452
0.64000
shares without voting or restricted voting rights without voting or restricted voting
Rene Guimarães Andrich (alternate)
rights
Abstain
58,189,561
3.80000
Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of
Approve
4,563,860,054
99.97000
14
the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of
Reject
879,922
0.01000
R$380,000,000.00:
Abstain
463,592
0.01000
Resolve on the monthly individual compensation of R$15,000.00 to effective
Approve
4,564,329,976
99.98000
15
Reject
410,000
0.00000
members and R$6,000.00 to alternate members of the Fiscal Council:
Abstain
463,592
0.01000
Item
Description - extraordinary agenda
Voting
Number of
% over total
shares
voting
Amend the Bylaws in order to include items 5.3. and 5.3.1. to provide for the
Approve
4,549,266,775
99.6300
16
possibility of the Company take out civil liability insurance (D&O) or entering into an
Reject
14,996,504
0.3200
indemnity contract in favor of its directors and officers:
Abstain
1,862,827
0.0400
Approve
4,549,266,775
99.6300
17
Consolidate the Bylaws, with the amendments mentioned above:
Reject
14,996,504
0.3200
Abstain
1,862,827
0.0400
(*) This refers to the ownership interest held uninterruptedly over the period of three months, at least, immediately prior to the General Stockholders' Meeting, as provided for in paragraph 6 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76.
São Paulo-SP, April 28, 2020.
ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
