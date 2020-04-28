Itaú Unibanco S A : Final summarized voting map - Annual General Stockholders' Meeting - April 28, 2020

If the multiple voting process is adopted, do you want to distribute the vote Yes 4,546,514,774 99.59000

adopted as the same percentage to the candidates?

6 [If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple No - -

vote process, his/her vote must be counted as abstention in the respective

Abstain 18,461,794 0.40000

resolution of the meeting.]

Alfredo Egydio Setubal 3,022,243 7.92000

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela 3,201,322 8.39000

Fábio Colletti Barbosa 3,243,372 8.50000

(Independent member)

Frederico Trajano Inácio 3,243,372 8.50000

(Independent member)

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola 3,018,698 7.92000

(Independent member)

7 View of all candidates for the assignment of the % (percentage) of votes to be João Moreira Salles 3,197,777 8.39000

attributed José Galló 3,197,777 8.39000

(Independent member)

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi 3,197,777 8.39000

(Independent member)

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes 3,197,777 8.39000

(Independent member)

Pedro Moreira Salles 3,197,777 8.39000

Ricardo Villela Marino 3,197,777 8.39000

Roberto Egydio Setubal 3,197,777 8.39000

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a Yes 15,009,548 0.32000

member to the Board of Directors:

Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,

8 in accordance with Article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the No 413,795 0.00000

shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the

shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the Abstain 4,544,828,484 99.66000

general meeting) (*)

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate Yes 954,997,402 65.79000

election of a member to the Board of Directors:

Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,

10 in accordance to Article 141, paragraph 4 II of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the No 267,035,283 18.39000

shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the

shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the

general meeting) (*) Abstain 229,345,268 15.80000

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate Yes 1,052,771,530 72.53000

election of a member to the Board of Directors:

If neither voting stockholders nor preferred stockholders with no or restricted

11 voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II of No 230,501,817 15.88000

paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be

added to the votes of voting shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the

candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as included in this

remote voting form, run for election separately? (*) Abstain 168,104,606 11.58000

Alkimar Ribeiro Moura (effective) / Approve 4,564,739,976 99.98000

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2 Reject - -

João Costa (alternate)

Abstain 463,592 0.01000

12 Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council (the stockholder may nominate as

many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general election) José Caruso Cruz Henriques (effective) Approve 4,564,739,976 99.98000

Reject - -

/ Reinaldo Guerreiro (alternate)

Abstain 463,592 0.01000

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares Approve 1,459,362,287 95.54000

13 Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by stockholders holding preferred Eduardo Azevedo do Valle (effective) /

Reject 9,816,452 0.64000

shares without voting or restricted voting rights without voting or restricted voting Rene Guimarães Andrich (alternate)

rights Abstain 58,189,561 3.80000

Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of Approve 4,563,860,054 99.97000

14 the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of Reject 879,922 0.01000

R$380,000,000.00:

Abstain 463,592 0.01000

Resolve on the monthly individual compensation of R$15,000.00 to effective Approve 4,564,329,976 99.98000

15 Reject 410,000 0.00000

members and R$6,000.00 to alternate members of the Fiscal Council:

Abstain 463,592 0.01000

Item Description - extraordinary agenda Voting Number of % over total

shares voting

Amend the Bylaws in order to include items 5.3. and 5.3.1. to provide for the Approve 4,549,266,775 99.6300

16 possibility of the Company take out civil liability insurance (D&O) or entering into an Reject 14,996,504 0.3200

indemnity contract in favor of its directors and officers: Abstain 1,862,827 0.0400

Approve 4,549,266,775 99.6300

17 Consolidate the Bylaws, with the amendments mentioned above: Reject 14,996,504 0.3200