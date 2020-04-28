Itaú Unibanco S A : Final summarized voting map - Annual General Stockholders' Meeting - April 28, 2020

Log in
04/28/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Final summarized voting map

According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the final summarized voting map related to the consolidation of voting instructions given by underwriters and of voting instructions given directly by the Company for each item presented in the remote voting form, about the matters submitted for resolution at its and Annual and Extraordinary Stockholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902, is presented below:

Item

Description - ordinary agenda

Candidates

Voting

Number of

% over total

shares

voting

Take cognizance of the Management Report, the Report of the Independent

Approve

4,564,406,526

99.98000

1

Auditors, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council, and the

Summary of the Audit

Reject

-

-

Committee Report, and examine, for resolution, the Financial Statements for the

fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:

Abstain

797,042

0.01000

Approve

4,564,739,976

99.98000

Resolve on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year as detailed in the General

2

Stockholders' Meeting Manual available at: https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-

Reject

-

-

investidores/listgroup.aspx?idCanal=Sqjrl1eBRjH/MQgu2IlC3Q==&linguagem=en

Abstain

463,592

0.01000

Approve

4,563,944,154

99.97000

3

Fix the number of members who will comprise the Board of Directors in twelve (12)

Reject

795,822

0.01000

as proposed by the controlling shareholders:

Abstain

463,592

0.01000

Yes

2,200,799

0.04000

4

Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election of

No

4,544,809,070

99.55000

the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

Abstain

17,966,699

0.39000

Approve

4,562,865,077

99.95000

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

Reject

1,874,899

0.04000

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,564,655,876

99.99000

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela

Reject

84,100

0.00000

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,564,739,976

100.00000

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

Reject

-

-

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,564,739,976

100.00000

Frederico Trajano Inácio

Reject

-

-

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,562,865,077

99.95000

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola

Reject

1,874,899

0.04000

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 12

Approve

4,564,655,876

99.99000

João Moreira Salles

Reject

84,100

0.00000

Nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors (the stockholder may nominate

as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be

fulfilled in the general

Abstain

-

-

5

election. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder

Approve

4,564,655,876

99.99000

holding voting shares also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a

José Galló

member of the board of directors and the separate election covered by these fields

Reject

84,100

0.00000

occurs).

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,564,655,876

99.99000

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi

Reject

84,100

0.00000

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,564,655,876

99.99000

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

Reject

84,100

0.00000

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,564,655,876

99.99000

Pedro Moreira Salles

Reject

84,100

0.00000

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,564,655,876

99.99000

Ricardo Villela Marino

Reject

84,100

0.00000

Abstain

-

-

Approve

4,564,655,876

99.99000

Roberto Egydio Setubal

Reject

84,100

0.00000

Abstain

-

-

If the multiple voting process is adopted, do you want to distribute the vote

Yes

4,546,514,774

99.59000

adopted as the same percentage to the candidates?

6

[If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple

No

-

-

vote process, his/her vote must be counted as abstention in the respective

Abstain

18,461,794

0.40000

resolution of the meeting.]

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

3,022,243

7.92000

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela

3,201,322

8.39000

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

3,243,372

8.50000

(Independent member)

Frederico Trajano Inácio

3,243,372

8.50000

(Independent member)

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola

3,018,698

7.92000

(Independent member)

7

View of all candidates for the assignment of the % (percentage) of votes to be

João Moreira Salles

3,197,777

8.39000

attributed

José Galló

3,197,777

8.39000

(Independent member)

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi

3,197,777

8.39000

(Independent member)

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

3,197,777

8.39000

(Independent member)

Pedro Moreira Salles

3,197,777

8.39000

Ricardo Villela Marino

3,197,777

8.39000

Roberto Egydio Setubal

3,197,777

8.39000

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a

Yes

15,009,548

0.32000

member to the Board of Directors:

Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,

8

in accordance with Article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the

No

413,795

0.00000

shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the

shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the

Abstain

4,544,828,484

99.66000

general meeting) (*)

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a

Yes

15,009,548

0.32000

member to the Board of Directors:

If neither stockholders with voting rights nor preferred stockholders with no or

9

restricted voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II

No

3,795

0.00000

of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be

added to the votes of preferred shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the

candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as

included in this remote voting form, run for election separately? (*)

Abstain

4,545,238,484

99.67000

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate

Yes

954,997,402

65.79000

election of a member to the Board of Directors:

Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,

10

in accordance to Article 141, paragraph 4 II of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the

No

267,035,283

18.39000

shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the

shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the

general meeting) (*)

Abstain

229,345,268

15.80000

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate

Yes

1,052,771,530

72.53000

election of a member to the Board of Directors:

If neither voting stockholders nor preferred stockholders with no or restricted

11

voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II of

No

230,501,817

15.88000

paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be

added to the votes of voting shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the

candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as included in this

remote voting form, run for election separately? (*)

Abstain

168,104,606

11.58000

Alkimar Ribeiro Moura (effective) /

Approve

4,564,739,976

99.98000

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2

Reject

-

-

João Costa (alternate)

Abstain

463,592

0.01000

12

Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council (the stockholder may nominate as

many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general election)

José Caruso Cruz Henriques (effective)

Approve

4,564,739,976

99.98000

Reject

-

-

/ Reinaldo Guerreiro (alternate)

Abstain

463,592

0.01000

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares

Approve

1,459,362,287

95.54000

13

Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by stockholders holding preferred

Eduardo Azevedo do Valle (effective) /

Reject

9,816,452

0.64000

shares without voting or restricted voting rights without voting or restricted voting

Rene Guimarães Andrich (alternate)

rights

Abstain

58,189,561

3.80000

Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of

Approve

4,563,860,054

99.97000

14

the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of

Reject

879,922

0.01000

R$380,000,000.00:

Abstain

463,592

0.01000

Resolve on the monthly individual compensation of R$15,000.00 to effective

Approve

4,564,329,976

99.98000

15

Reject

410,000

0.00000

members and R$6,000.00 to alternate members of the Fiscal Council:

Abstain

463,592

0.01000

Item

Description - extraordinary agenda

Voting

Number of

% over total

shares

voting

Amend the Bylaws in order to include items 5.3. and 5.3.1. to provide for the

Approve

4,549,266,775

99.6300

16

possibility of the Company take out civil liability insurance (D&O) or entering into an

Reject

14,996,504

0.3200

indemnity contract in favor of its directors and officers:

Abstain

1,862,827

0.0400

Approve

4,549,266,775

99.6300

17

Consolidate the Bylaws, with the amendments mentioned above:

Reject

14,996,504

0.3200

Abstain

1,862,827

0.0400

(*) This refers to the ownership interest held uninterruptedly over the period of three months, at least, immediately prior to the General Stockholders' Meeting, as provided for in paragraph 6 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76.

São Paulo-SP, April 28, 2020.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 21:41:59 UTC
