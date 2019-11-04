Log in
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
Itaú Unibanco S A : Information on the 2019 3rd quarter result

11/04/2019

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDINGS.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

3rd Quarter 2019 Result

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its stockholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements for the year ended September 30, 2019 and the Management Discussion & Analysis for the 3rd quarter of 2019 are already available on the Company's Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Additionally, we forward the information described below:

  • Institutional Presentation of the 3rd quarter of 2019 (Attachment 01);
  • Presentation for conference call with the press on the quarterly result, scheduled for November 05, 2019 at 8:30 am (Brasília official time) (Attachment 02);
  • Press release (Attachment 03);
  • Presentation for public conference calls on the quarterly result, scheduled for November 05, Tuesday, in English at 10:00 am (Brasília official time) and in Portuguese at 11:30 am (Brasília official time) (Attachment 04).

The expectations presented are based on information available up to the moment and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may be beyond our control.

These disclosures strengthen our commitment to transparency in our disclosures to the many strategic audiences we have.

São Paulo SP, November 04, 2019.

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Attachment 01

3Q19

Institutional Information

3Q19

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding Itaú Unibanco Holding, its subsidiaries and affiliates - anticipated synergies, growth plans, projected results and future strategies. Although these forward-looking statements reflect management's good faith beliefs, they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to realize the amount of the projected synergies and the timetable projected, as well as economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting Itaú Unibanco Holding's operations, markets, products and prices, and other factors detailed in Itaú Unibanco Holding's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which readers are urged to read carefully in assessing the forward-looking statements contained herein. Itaú Unibanco Holding undertakes in duty to update any of the projections contained herein. This presentation contains managerial numbers that may be different from those presented in our financial statements. The calculation methodology for those managerial numbers is presented in Itaú Unibanco Holding's quarterly earnings report. To obtain further information on factors that may give rise to results different from those forecast by Itaú Unibanco Holding, please consult the reports filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Itaú Unibanco Holding's most recent Annual Report on Form 20F.

Disclaimer

Corpbanca Pro Forma Information

The merger between Itaú Chile and CorpBanca was concluded on April, 1st 2016. As from the second quarter of 2016, Itaú CorpBanca, the company resulting from this merger, was consolidated in our financial statements, as we are the controlling shareholder of the new bank.

In order to allow comparison with previous periods, we are presenting historical pro forma data, that is, the combined result of Itaú Unibanco and CorpBanca for the periods previous to the second quarter of 2016, in the Management Discussion & Analysis report and in this presentation.

The pro forma statements above mentioned were prepared considering all lines of the income statement, including 100% of Itaú CorpBanca's result. The result related to the minority shareholders is shown in the "minority interests in subsidiaries" line, for both CorpBanca and Itaú Chile.

As the data was prepared to demonstrate, on a retroactively basis, the effect of a transaction occurred in a subsequent date, there are limits inherent to pro forma information. The data was provided for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a demonstration of the result that would have been achieved if the merger had occurred on a previous date, nor do they indicate any future result of the combined company.

Consolidation of Citibank

The consolidation of Citibank began on October 31, 2017, with impact on our net income in November and December 2017.

As from the first quarter of 2018, we have started to present Citibank's operations in Brazil line by line in our managerial income statement.

For comparison purposes, we reprocessed the fourth quarter of 2017 to also present Citibank's operations in Brazil in all lines of our managerial income statement (presented on a specific line in the 4Q17).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 02:09:05 UTC
