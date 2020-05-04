Itaú Unibanco S A : Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (BRGAAP) - 1Q2019

Log in
05/04/2020 | 06:19pm EDT

Management Discussion &

Analysis and Complete

Financial Statements

1Q20

www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

facebook.com/Itaú

@Itaú

@Itaú

/Itaú

/bancoitau

Contents

Management

Discussion &

Analysis

Page 03

Executive Summary

03

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis

11

Managerial Financial Margin

12

Cost of Credit

13

Credit Quality

15

Commissions and Fees & Result from Insurance

17

Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

19

Non-interest Expenses

20

Balance Sheet

22

Credit Portfolio

23

Funding

25

Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios

26

Results by Business Segments

27

Results by Region - Brazil and Latin America

29

Activities Abroad

30

Additional Information

31

Itaú Unibanco Shares

32

Glossary

33

Report of Independent Auditors

35

Complete

Financial

Statements

Page 37

Management

Discussion &

Analysis

Management Discussion & Analysis and

Complete Financial Statements

(This page was intentionally left blank)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

04

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Managerial Income Summary

We present below the financial indicators of Itaú Unibanco determined at the end of the period.

In R$ millions (except where indicated), end of period

Results

Recurring Net Income

Operating Revenues

(1)

(2)

Managerial Financial Margin

Recurring Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Consolidated

(3)

Recurring Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Brazil

(3)

Performance

Recurring Return on Average Assets - Annualized

(4)

Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Total

Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Brazil

Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Latin America

Coverage Ratio (Total Allowance/NPL 90 days overdue)

(5)

Efficiency Ratio (IE)

(6)

Recurring Net Income per Share (R$)

(7, 8)

Net Income per Share (R$)

(7, 8)

Shares

Number of Outstanding Shares at the end of the period - in millions

(8)

Book Value per Share (R$)

(8)

(9)

Dividends and Interest on Own Capital net of Taxes

Market Capitalization

(10)

Market Capitalization

(10)

(US$ million)

Total Assets

Total Credit Portfolio, including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities

Deposits + Debentures + Securities + Borrowings and Onlending

Sheet

(11)

Loan Portfolio/Funding

(11)

Balance

Stockholders' Equity

Solvency Ratio - Prudential Conglomerate (BIS Ratio)

Tier I Capital - BIS III

Common Equity Tier I - BIS III

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

(12)

Assets Under Administration

Total Number of Employees

Brazil

Abroad

Branches and CSBs - Client Service Branches

ATM - Automated Teller Machines

(13)

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

3,912

7,296

6,877

29,206

31,833

28,208

17,805

19,439

17,668

12.8%

23.7%

23.6%

13.0%

25.1%

24.8%

0.8%

1.7%

1.7%

3.1%

3.0%

3.0%

3.5%

3.4%

3.7%

2.0%

1.9%

1.4%

239%

229%

208%

44.4%

44.0%

46.3%

0.40

0.75

0.71

0.35

0.77

0.69

9,762

9,746

9,743

12.66

13.54

12.30

850

7,729

2,407

227,754

362,147

334,179

43,810

89,847

85,760

1,982,498

1,738,713

1,651,425

769,216

706,664

647,061

900,178

760,323

691,400

71.1%

76.7%

78.6%

123,624

131,987

119,824

13.3%

15.8%

16.0%

12.0%

14.4%

14.6%

10.3%

13.2%

13.3%

165.5%

149.1%

164.0%

116.8%

122.2%

122.8%

1,302,887

1,387,457

1,158,642

95,288

94,881

99,661

82,107

81,691

86,204

13,181

13,190

13,457

4,501

4,504

4,934

45,701

46,271

47,953

Note: (1) Operating Revenues are the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses; (2) Detailed in Managerial Financial Margin section; (3) Annualized Return was calculated by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Stockholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation bases of returns were adjusted by the amount of dividends that has not yet been approved at shareholders' or Board meetings, proposed after the balance sheet closing date; (4) The return was calculated by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Assets; (5) Includes the balance of allowance for financial guarantees provided; (6) For further details on the calculation methodologies, please refer to the Glossary section; (7) Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period; (8) Considers the 50% stock split occurred in November 2018; (9) Interest on own capital. Amounts paid/provisioned, declared and reserved in stockholders' equity;

  1. Total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price of the non-voting share on the last trading day in the period; (11) As detailed in the Balance Sheet section; (12) We began to disclose the NSFR in 4Q18. For further details, please refer to the Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios section; (13) Includes ESBs (electronic service branches) and service points at third-party locations and Banco24Horas ATMs.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

05

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Managerial Income Statement

In this report, besides the adjustment of non-recurring events, we apply managerial criteria to present our income statement. In relation to the accounting statement, these criteria affect the breakdown of our income statement but not the net income. Among the managerial adjustments, we highlight the tax effects of the hedge of investments abroad - originally included in tax expenses (PIS and COFINS) and income tax and social contribution on net income, which are reclassified to the financial margin. The devaluation of the Real against the currencies of the countries where we have investments made the impact of the overhedge strategy of these investments more relevant in this quarter.

These reclassifications enable us to carry out business analyses from the management point of view and are shown in the table below.

Accounting and Managerial Financial Statements Reconciliation | 1st quarter of 2020

Accounting

Non-recurring

Tax Effect

Managerial

Managerial

In R$ millions

Events

of Hedge

Reclassifications

Oper ating Revenues

14,841

18

14,428

(81)

29,206

Managerial Financial Margin

2,123

-

14,428

1,254

17,805

Financial Margin with Clients

15,791

-

-

1,254

17,045

Financial Margin with the Market

(13,668)

-

14,428

-

760

Commissions and Fees

10,373

-

-

(858)

9,514

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

1,255

-

-

632

1,887

Operations Before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Other Operating Income

460

-

-

(460)

-

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates and Other Investments

303

-

-

(303)

-

Non-operating Income

328

18

-

(345)

-

Cost of Cr edit

(10,189)

557

-

(455)

(10,087)

Provision for Loan Losses

(10,872)

557

-

(83)

(10,398)

Impairment

-

-

-

(89)

(89)

Discounts Granted

-

-

-

(266)

(266)

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

683

-

-

(17)

666

Retained Claims

(329)

-

-

-

(329)

Other Oper ating Expenses

(13,513)

319

(1,405)

847

(13,752)

Non-interest Expenses

(13,231)

319

-

856

(12,056)

Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes

(277)

-

(1,405)

(9)

(1,691)

Insurance Selling Expenses

(5)

-

-

-

(5)

Income befor e Tax and Pr ofit Shar ing

(9,190)

895

13,023

311

5,038

Income Tax and Social Contr ibution

12,659

(279)

(13,023)

(332)

(975)

Pr ofit Shar ing Management Member s - Statutor y

(22)

-

-

22

-

Minor ity Inter ests

(45)

(106)

-

-

(151)

Net Income

3,401

510

-

-

3,912

Non-Recurring Events Net of Tax Effects

In R$ millions

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

Net Income

3,401

7,482

6,710

(-)Non-Recurring Events

(510)

186

(167)

Mark to market of collateralized securities

(307)

-

-

Revaluation of the tax credit balance

-

2,303

-

Constitution of provision for loan losses

-

(2,453)

-

Gain due to the primary issuance of XP Investimentos shares

-

1,974

-

Civil, Fiscal and Labor contingencies

-

(1,307)

-

Goodwill Amortization

(186)

(155)

(167)

Liability Adequacy Test

-

9

-

Impairment, mainly related to technology

-

(37)

-

Other

(18)

(148)

-

Recurring Net Income

3,912

7,296

6,877

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

06

Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary

1st quarter of 2020 Income Statement

In R$ millions

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

Oper ating Revenues

29,206

31,833

-8.3%

28,208

3.5%

Managerial Financial Margin

17,805

19,439

-8.4%

17,668

0.8%

Financial Margin with Clients

17,045

18,132

-6.0%

16,424

3.8%

Financial Margin with the Market

760

1,307

-41.8%

1,244

-38.9%

Commissions and Fees

9,514

10,356

-8.1%

8,622

10.4%

Revenues from Insurance

1

1,887

2,038

-7.4%

1,918

-1.6%

Cost of Cr edit

(10,087)

(5,811)

73.6%

(3,804)

165.2%

Provision for Loan Losses

(10,398)

(6,145)

69.2%

(4,206)

147.2%

Impairment

(89)

(230)

-61.5%

(30)

197.7%

Discounts Granted

(266)

(379)

-29.8%

(308)

-13.7%

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

666

943

-29.4%

741

-10.1%

Retained Claims

(329)

(330)

-0 .2%

(299)

10 .1%

Other Oper ating Expenses

(13,752)

(14,972)

-8.2%

(13,842)

-0 .6%

Non-interest Expenses

(12,056)

(13,011)

-7.3%

(12,150)

-0.8%

Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes

(1,691)

(1,959)

-13.7%

(1,680)

0.6%

Insurance Selling Expenses

(5)

(2)

112.1%

(12)

-59.1%

Income befor e Tax and Minor ity Inter ests

5,038

10,719

-53.0%

10,263

-50 .9%

Income Tax and Social Contr ibution

(975)

(3,384)

-71.2%

(3,188)

-69.4%

Minor ity Inter ests in Subsidiar ies

(151)

(39)

283.5%

(198)

-23.7%

Recur r ing Net Income

3,912

7,296

-46.4%

6,877

-43.1%

  1. Revenues from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses.

Recurring Net Income

R$3.9 billion in 1Q20

R$ millions

- 43.1%

- 46.4%

Context and financial performance:

In the face of the global spread of COVID-19, the world is going through a serious crisis, whose social and economic consequences already affect the lives of people and companies. As the largest private bank in Brazil, it is up to us to work to mitigate these effects and contribute to the restoration of normality in the shortest possible time. Fulfilling our economic and social function and supporting our customers and society in this delicate moment is only possible because, over the years, we have met several conditions to face crisis situations. Noteworthy, our continuous investment in the people development and technology, both in running the bank's operations as well as serving our clients, has allowed us to keep the availability of digital channels at the highest historical level, even with the boost in demand since the adoption of social distancing measures to slow the spread of the disease in the country. In the last week of March, for example, 98% of transfers and 86% of payments were made through digital channels. At the same time, we managed to deploy 95% of employees in central administration, call centers and digital agencies to work from home remotely. The adaptation to the model was fast and we were able to continue developing solutions and features that allow self-service, thus preventing clients from traveling to branches.

This challenging context, starting in the second half of March, significantly changed the macroeconomic scenario and the financial perspectives of people and companies, thus impacting our cost of credit. Our expected loss provisioning model, in effect since 2010, reflects in our balance sheet the entire possibility of loss since the credit granting and it is updated according to changes in the macroeconomic conditions. As a result, cost of credit reached R$ 10.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020, up 73.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Furthermore, operating revenues decreased 8.3% in the quarter. Financial margin with clients went down due to the regulatory change in overdraft rates in force since the beginning of the year and to the lower basic interest rate. The reduction in financial margin with the market is associated with increased volatility in the second half of March. The reduction in commissions and fees is related to the seasonality in card revenues, to the lower activity in capital markets impacting our investment banking revenues and to lower performance fees in the asset management business. On the other hand, lower personnel and third-party services expenses generated a 7.3% reduction in non-interest expenses compared to the fourth quarter. Finally, the effective income tax and social contribution rate was 19.4% in the quarter. There was a reduction because the lower pre-tax result made the tax benefit of interest on capital more economically relevant, with an impact of 13 percentage points on the theoretical rate. Thus, we reached recurring net income of R$3.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020, down 46.4% in relation to the previous quarter, and a return on average equity of 12.8%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

07

Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary

Highlights in 1Q20

Financial Margin

Cost of Credit

Commissions, Fees and Result from

Insurance 1

R$17.8 billion

R$10.1 billion

R$ millions

R$ millions

R$11.1 billion

R$ millions

- 8.4%

+ 73.6%

- 8.2%

+ 0.8%

+ 165.2%

+ 8.2%

The decrease in the quarter was driven by the regulatory change in overdraft rates, by the interest rate reduction on our working capital and by lower credit spreads. These negative effects were partially offset by the increase in credit volume.

Lower gains in the overhedge strategy of our investments abroad and in the trading desk were the main reasons for the decrease in the financial margin with the market.

The macroeconomic scenario and the financial perspectives of people and companies changed as of the second half of March 2020. The increase in the cost of credit was due to this change, which, captured by our expected loss provisioning model, generated higher provision expenses in the Retail and Wholesale bank in Brazil, both in the quarterly comparison and in the comparison with the same period of the previous year.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the decrease was due to the lower revenues from: (i) credit and debit cards related to the seasonality of the quarter and to the impact of social distancing measures started in the second half of March 2020,

  1. investment banking and brokerage services as a result of lower capital market activity and (iii) performance fees in the asset management business.

Higher revenues from investment banking, brokerage and asset management were responsible for the increase in commissions and fees compared to the same period of the previous year and were partially offset by the lower revenues from acquiring services.

Further details on page 12

Further details on page 13

Further details on pages 17-18

Non-Interest Expenses

R$12.1 billion

R$ millions

- 7.3 %

- 0.8 %

Return on Equity

12.8%

The 7.3% reduction in the quarter was due to

Efficiency Ratio (E.R.)

lower expenses with employee's profit sharing,

terminations and labor claims, third-party services

and data processing.

Compared to the same period of the previous year,

strategic cost management and the continuous

investment in technology led to a 0.8% reduction

in non-interest expenses, with reductions in

personnel and administrative expenses.

Further details on pages 20-21

Further details on page 21

¹ Result from insurance operations includes the revenues from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds, net of retained claims and selling expenses.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

08

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Highlights in 1Q20

Credit Portfolio with Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities

Due to a new commercial orientation, the segmentation for companies clients has changed. The segment of very small, small and middle-market companies started to consider customers with annual salles of up to R$500 million (previously up to R$300 million). Therefore, the segment of corporate clients started to be formed by companies with annual sales above R$500 million. For comparability purposes, previous periods information have been reclassified.

In R$ billions, end of period In d ivid u als Credit Card Loans Personal Loans Payroll Loans 1 Vehicle Loans Mortgage Loans V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 2 Individuals + V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans Cor por ate Loans Credit Operations Corporate Securities 3

Total Br azil with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

238.1

239.8

-0 .7%

215.6

10 .4%

83.8

90.9

-7.8%

76.4

9.7%

37.4

34.6

8.1%

31.1

20.0%

50.3

49.4

1.8%

48.6

3.4%

19.4

19.0

2.3%

16.6

17.3%

47.2

45.9

2.6%

42.9

10.0%

104 .5

95.3

9.7%

79.2

31.9%

342.6

335.0

2.2%

294 .8

16.2%

231.1

205.4

12.5%

185.6

24 .5%

171.9

148.4

15.8%

147.5

16.5%

59.2

56.9

4.0%

38.0

55.7%

573.7

540 .4

6.2%

480 .4

19.4%

Latin Amer ica

195.

6

166.

3

17 .6%

166.7

17 .3%

Argentina

10.7

8.2

30.5%

10.4

3.1%

Chile

131.8

111.8

17.9%

109.7

20.2%

Colombia

29.8

27.5

8.3%

28.0

6.3%

Paraguay

9.3

7.4

26.0%

8.0

16.7%

Panama

1.7

1.3

25.0%

1.3

26.2%

Uruguay

12.2

10.0

21.8%

9.2

31.7%

Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and

769.

2

706.

7

8.9%

647.1

18.9%

Cor por ate Secur ities

Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate

769.

2

749.

3

2.7%

681.8

12.8%

Secur ities (ex-for eign exchange r ate var iation)

4

  1. Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. (3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and Com- mercial Paper. (4) Calculated based on the conversion of the foreign currency portfolio (U.S. dollar and Latin American currencies). Note: the Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies segment are allocated according to the client's size. Further details on pages 23 and 24.

NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days

3.1%

+ 10 bps

vs. first quarter of 2019

+ 10 bps

vs. fourth quarter of 2019

Coverage Ratio | 90 days

239%

+ 10 p.p.

vs. fourth quarter of 2019

+ 29 p.p.

vs. first quarter of 2019

NPL Ratio (%) | 15 to 90 days

2.6%

+ 30 bps vs. fourth quarter of 2019

+ 10 bps vs. first quarter of 2019

Total non-performing over 90 days ratio increased 10 basis points from the previous quarter.

In Brazil, the ratio for individuals increased as a consequence of the growth in riskier portfolios in the product mix, but within our risk appetite.

The increase in Latin America was observed in specific operations in the corporate segment, both in Chile and Argentina.

The constitution of provision due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario as of the second half of March 2020, was responsible for the increases of 10 percentage points in the coverage ratio and of 5 percentage points in the expanded coverage ratio in the quarter.

The consolidated short-term delinquency ratio increased in the quarter as a consequence of higher delinquency in Latin America, both in the individuals and in the companies portfolios.

In Brazil, the short-term delinquency ratio remained stable. The seasonal increase in the individuals and in the very-small, small and middle market companies was offset by the reduction in the corporate segment.

Further details on pages 15-16

Further details on pages 15-16

Further details on pages 15-16

  • Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. ² Excludes Brazil. ³ Calculated by dividing the total allowance by the balance of operations more than 90 days overdue and renegotiated operations, excluding double counting of renegotiated operations more than 90 days overdue.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

09

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

2020 Forecast

Due to the lack of predictability of the extent and depth of the effects of the COVID-19 crisis and its social and economic impacts, the 2020 forecast previously disclosed is now suspended. Management understands that it is prudent not to disclose new forecast at this time, until it is possible to be more precise about the impacts and extent of the current situation in our operations.

Change in total credit portfolio with financial guarantees and corporate securities

As from the 2nd quarter of 2020, we will consider other operations with credit characteristics in the corporate securities portfolio, with the inclusion of the following products: rural product notes (CPR), financial bills (LF), investment fund quotas and eurobonds. Below we present our total credit portfolio considering this new composition.

In R$ billions, end of period In d ivid u als Credit Card Loans Personal Loans Payroll Loans 1 Vehicle Loans Mortgage Loans V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 2 Individuals + V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans Cor por ate Loans Credit Operations Corporate Securities 3

Total Br azil with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

238.1

239.8

-0

.7%

215.6

10 .4%

83.8

90.9

-7.8%

76.4

9.7%

37.4

34.6

8.1%

31.1

20.0%

50.3

49.4

1.8%

48.6

3.4%

19.4

19.0

2.3%

16.6

17.3%

47.2

45.9

2.6%

42.9

10.0%

104 .5

95.3

9.7%

79.2

31.9%

342.6

335.0

2

.2%

294 .8

16.2%

248.1

219.1

13

.2%

200 .9

23.5%

171.9

148.4

15.8%

147.5

16.5%

76.3

70.7

7.9%

53.3

43.0%

590 .7

554 .2

6.6%

495.7

19.2%

Latin Amer ica

195.

6

166.3

17 .6%

166.7

17 .3%

Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate

786.

3

720 .4

9.1%

662.4

18.7%

Secur ities

  1. Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. (3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Commercial Paper, Rural Product Notes (CPR), Financial Bills, Investment Fund Quotas and Eurobonds. Note: the Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies segment are allocated according to the client's size. Further details on pages 23 and 24.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

10

Income Statement

and Balance Sheet

Analysis

Management Discussion & Analysis and

Complete Financial Statements

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Managerial Financial Margin

Highlights

  • Financial margin with clients decreased by 6.0% in the quarter, due to the regulatory change in overdraft, to the interest rate reduction and to fewer calendar days.
  • The 41.8% decrease in the financial margin with the market in the quarter was driven by the lower gains in the overhedge of our investments abroad and in the trading desk.

R$ millions

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

Financial Margin with Clients

17,045

18,132

-6.0%

16,424

3.8%

Financial Margin with the Market

760

1,307

-41.8%

1,244

-38.9%

Total

17,805

19,439

-8.4%

17,668

0.8%

Financial Margin with Clients

Change in the Financial Margin with Clients Breakdown

R$ millions

18,132

4.8%

1,275

17,045

16,569

151

15,770

(1,563)

(109)

(29)

(597)

(139)

(76)

1

2

3

4

1

4Q19

Working Capital(1)Spread-Sensitive

Mix of products

Asset Spreads Regulatory

Average Asset

Lower calendar

Others(2) Spread-Sensitive Working Capital(1)

1Q20

and other 4Q19 Operations 4Q19

change in

Portfolio and

days

Operations 1Q20

and other 1Q20

overdraft

Liabilities Margin

  1. Includes capital allocated to business areas (except treasury) and the corporation working capital. (2) Includes Latin America (ex-Brazil)spread-sensitive operations and structured operations from the wholesale segment.
  1. Working capital and other (- R$288 million): negative effect of the decrease in the interest rate on the remuneration of the working capital and of the lower average balance, due to the payment of dividends.
  2. Mix of products (- R$109 million): higher share of corporate loans.
  3. Asset spreads ( - R$29 million): spread reduction in individuals and companies loans.
  4. Average asset portfolio and liabilities margin (+ R$151 million):increase in personal and companies loan portfolios in the quarter was partially offset by the negative effect of the lower interest rate and fewer business days in the liabilities margin.

Annualized average rate of financial margin with clients

In R$ millions, end of period

Financial Margin with Clients

Spread-Sensitive Operations

Working Capital and Other

Cost of Credit

Risk-Adjusted Financial Margin with Clients

  1. Average daily balance.

1Q20

Average

Financial

Average Rate

Balance(1)

Margin

(p.a.)

765,350

17,045

9.2%

669,015

15,770

9.8%

96,336

1,275

5.4%

(10,087)

765,350

6,958

3.7%

4Q19

Average

Financial

Average Rate

Balance(1)

Margin

(p.a.)

745,921

18,132

10.0%

643,659

16,569

10.6%

102,262

1,563

6.2%

(5,811)

745,921

12,321

6.7%

Consolidated

Brazil

9.9%

9.8%

9.8%

10.0%

10.0%

10.0%

10.0%

9.2%

12.2%

12.1%

11.8%

12.1%

12.2%

12.2%

11.9%

11.1%

9.5%

9.6%

9.2%

9.2%

9.2%

9.0%

8.4%

7.6%

7.7%

7.6%

7.6%

7.5%

7.4%

6.7%

3.7%

4.1%

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Financial margin with clients

Risk-adjusted financial margin with clients

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

12

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Cost of Credit

Highlights

  • The increase in the cost of credit was due to changes in the macroeconomic scenario and the financial perspectives of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020, both when compared to the previous quarter and when compared to the same period of the previous year.

In R$ millions

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

Provision for Loan Losses

(10,398)

(6,145)

69.2%

(4,206)

147.2%

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

666

943

-29.4%

741

-10.1%

Result from Loan Losses

(9,732)

(5,202)

87.1%

(3,466)

180.8%

Impairment

(89)

(230)

-61.5%

(30)

197.7%

Discounts Granted

(266)

(379)

-29.8%

(308)

-13.7%

Cost of Credit

(10,087)

(5,811)

73.6%

(3,804)

165.2%

Cost of credit increased R$4,276 million compared to the previous quarter. The change in the macroeconomic scenario and financial perspectives of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020, which was captured by our expected loss provisioning model, led to an increase of R$4,253 million of provision for loan losses in the quarter. There was also a reduction of R$278 million in recovery of loans written off as losses and a reduction of R$142 million in impairment charges on corporate securities, concentrated in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil.

Likewise, the change in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March also caused an increase of R$6,283 million in cost of credit, compared to the same period of the year previous year, mainly due to the increase of R$5,873 million in provision for loan losses in Brazil, both in Retail Banking, R$3,127 million, and in Wholesale Banking, R$2,746 million.

Cost of Credit

R$ millions

2.5%

2.4%

2.4%

2.5%

2.7%

3.3%

5.5%

2.1%

2.1%

10,087

266

5,811

89

4,495

3,788

3,601

3,263

3,415

3,804

4,044

379

300

284

273

285

312

308

390

230

9,732

43

70

187

1

89

269

30

4,126

5,202

3,316

3,326

2,889

2,834

3,466

3,612

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Discounts Granted

Impairment

Result from Loan Losses

Cost of Credit

Cost of Credit / Total Risk (*) - Annualized (%)

  1. Average loan portfolio balance with financial guarantees provided and corporate securities, considering the last two quarters.

Provision for Loan Losses by Segment

R$ millions

6.8

3.3

3.4

3.0

2.9

3.1

3.2

3.5

4.2

10,398

808

4,111

4,271

4,206

4,407

4,922

6,145

2,441

3,904

3,796

1,252

638

554

621

514

423

489

568

412

7,149

393

168

4,021

4,210

4,461

4,481

3,688

3,726

3,165

3,482

-298

-354

-304

-371

-177

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Latin America ex-Brazil

Wholesale Banking - Brazil

Retail Banking - Brazil

Provision for Loan Losses / Loan portfolio (*) - Annualized (%)

(*) Average loan portfolio balance, considering the last two quarters.

Note: Retail Banking includes loan loss provisions expenses of Corporation segment. In the business segments section, Latin America is part of Wholesale Banking.

The increase in provision for loan losses in the quarter occurred in Brazil due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March 2020, which was captured by our expected loss provisioning model. The provision for loan losses of the Retail Banking in Brazil was also impacted by the increase in nonperforming loans ratios.

Recovery of Loans Written off as Losses

R$ millions

795

945

1,015

961

741

795

796

943

666

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

The reduction compared to the previous quarter was due to seasonality typical of the first quarter. In the first quarter of 2020, the sale of portfolios that had already been written off as losses in the amount of R$297 million generated a positive impact of R$37 million in recovery of loans written off as losses and of R$22 million on recurring net income.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

13

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Loan Portfolio by Risk Level

Brazil¹

Consolidated

Total Allowance for Loan Losses (R$ million)

29,441

32,825

38,336

34,206

39,747

47,083

Loan Portfolio by Risk Level

42.9%

43.6%

46.5%

43.2%

44.6%

47.0%

38.0%

36.1%

32.9%

34.5%

31.3%

28.1%

5.8%

5.7%

5.7%

10.3%

9.7%

10.2%

4.2%

6.2%

6.1%

4.1%

6.0%

6.0%

9.1%

8.3%

8.8%

7.9%

8.3%

8.8%

Mar-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Mar-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

AA

A

B

C

D-H

We present below the total allowance allocation by type of risk

Allowance for Loan Losses and for Financial Guarantees Provided

Compared to the end of December 2019, the allowance for loan losses and for financial guarantees provided was up 18.5%. This increase was mainly due to changes in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March, which was captured by our expected loss provisioning model.

R$ millions

47,083

34,477

39,747

14,521

34,206

33,091

10,023

843

5,964

5,748

5,784

858

1,158

1,010

1,139

27,084

26,205

27,683

28,865

31,719

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Complementary Allowance

Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided

Minimum Allowance

Overdue Risk: Allowances for overdue loans, as required by the Brazilian Central Bank, related to the provision required for overdue operations according to CMN Resolution No. 2,682/1999. We also present the amount for loans 100% provisioned and for loans that do not require 100% of provision.

Aggravated Risk: Allowances for overdue loans with aggravated risk ratings above the minimum, and allowances for renegotiated loans. Regarding renegotiated loans, we segregate allowances over the minimum for overdue operations and allowances for non-overdue operations.

Potential Risk: Allowances for expected losses related to Retail Banking operations and allowances for potential losses related to Wholesale Banking operations, which includes allowance for financial guarantees provided.

R$ millions

Allocation of Total Allowance by Type of Risk - Consolidated

Mar-20

12,978

11,471

22,634

47,083

Dec-19

11,523

10,828

17,396

39,747

Mar-19

11,233

9,920

13,053

34,206

Overdue operations

Aggravated risk rating

Potential Loss

22,634

Provision < 100%

Renegotiations

5,222

887

962

17,396

11,233

11,523

12,978

341

35%

10,828

11,471

3,406

79%

4,690

13,053

3,999

5,962

1,915

3,255

9,920

1,611

2,158

3,859

1,314

1,419

1,504

790

1,294

1,836

524

Fully Provisioned

3,576

3,588

Overdue

4,233

3,700

1.029

648

11,450

9,579

10,272

8,083

449

9,538

65%

4,926

5,748

6,273

21%

6,661

181

1,583

7.017

Mar-19Dec-19Mar-20

Mar-19Dec-19Mar-20

Retail - Brazil ¹

Wholesale - Brazil ¹

Latin America ²

¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

14

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Credit Quality

Highlights

  • NPL ratio 90 days overdue (NPL 90) increased from the previous quarter due to the operations in Brazil, in the individuals and the corporate segments, and in Latin America.
  • NPL ratio 15 to 90 days overdue (NPL 15-90) increased in the quarter due to the higher delinquency observed in all Latin American countries. In Brazil, the reduction in the corporate segment ratio was offset by the increase of the individuals and very small, small and middle market companies segments.

Nonperforming Loans

R$ billions

19.7

15.6

15.5

16.4

15.9

16.6

17.3

16.1

14.6

15.1

14.3

14.3

14.4

13.8

13.3

13.0

13.4

12.3

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Total

Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Brazil¹

  • Nonperforming loans - 90 days - Total: the 13.6% increase from the previous quarter is mainly due to the increase in nonperforming loans of individuals and corporate segments in Brazil and of companies in Latin America.

NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days

4.4

4.5

4.8

4.2

4.2

3.9

3.8

3.7

3.7

3.7

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.5

3.9

3.5

3.6

3.4

3.4

3.2

3.2

3.1

3.1

3.0

3.0

3.1

2.8

2.9

2.9

2.9

2.9

1.1

1.1

1.2

1.2

1.3

1.2

1.4

1.5

1.6

1.5

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.9

2.0

Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Total

Brazil¹

Latin America²

The total NPL 90 days overdue ratio increased compared to the previous quarter due to operations in Latin America, in specific clients of the corporate segment in Chile and Argentina. In Brazil, the increase was due to individuals and corporate segments.

NPL Ratio - Brazil¹ (%) | over 90 days

6.0

5.9

5.9

5.6

5.3

5.2

5.1

4.9

5.1

5.7

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.4

4.4

4.5

4.7

4.8

5.6

5.5

5.3

5.1

4.9

4.7

4.4

4.1

2.7

3.6

2.4

2.3

2.3

2.3

3.3

3.0

2.8

2.7

1.5

1.6

1.8

1.6

1.8

1.8

1.2

1.6

1.2

1.0

1.4

1.1

0.9

1.0

0.5

Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Individuals

Corporate

Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies

In Brazil, the individuals segment ratio increased compared to the previous quarter due to the increase of higher risk loan portfolios in the product mix, however within our risk appetite. The corporate segment ratio increased compared to the previous quarter due to the rollover of specific clients that were already adequately provisioned. For very small, small and middle market companies the ratio remained stable in the quarter, at the lowest level since the merger between Itaú and Unibanco.

NPL Ratio (%) | 15 to 90 days

Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Total

Brazil¹

Latin America²

  • Note: Total and Latin America NPL Ratio (15-90 days) prior to June 2016 do not include CorpBanca.

The total NPL 15 to 90 days overdue ratio increased compared to the previous quarter due to the higher delinquency observed in all Latin American countries, both for individuals and companies, with an increase mainly in Chile and Colombia. In Brazil, the ratio remained stable with an increase in the individuals and very small, small and middle market companies segments, offset by the reduction in the corporate segment.

NPL Ratio - Brazil¹ (%) | 15 to 90 days

4.2

4.2

4.2

3.6

4.0

3.7

3.5

3.3

3.5

3.5

3.2

2.9

3.4

3.4

3.2

3.1

3.5

3.9

4.0

3.6

3.3

3.5

2.4

2.7

2.9

2.4

2.3

2.2

1.9

1.6

1.5

2.1

1.7

1.6

1.7

1.6

1.4

1.6

1.0

1.0

1.9

1.7

0.6

1.5

0.7 0.9

0.7

1.2

0.7

0.8

1.0

Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Individuals

Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies

Corporate

In Brazil, the ratio increased in the individuals segment compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the typical seasonality of the first quarter. There was also an increase in the very small, small and middle market companies. In the corporate segment, the ratio decreased compared to the previous quarter, mainly driven by the exposure to segment clients that migrated to the NPL 90 days overdue portfolio.

¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

15

Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis

Coverage Ratio | 90 days

236%

248%

235%

221%

229%

239%

208%

208%

208%

96%

95%

92%

90%

88%

87%

86%

97%

102%

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Total

Total (Expanded)

952%

930%

618%

639%

517%

487%

638%

253%

399%

241%

235%

338%

238%

247%

227%

221%

223%

235%

215%

238%

228%

220%

221%

193%

204%

206%

205%

207%

183%

169%

169%

168%

169%

172%

172%

169%

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Total - Brazil¹ Latin America ex-Brazil

Retail Banking - Brazil Wholesale Banking - Brazil

The 10 percentage points increase in the total coverage ratio was a result of higher allowance for loan losses, mainly due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario that occurred from the second half of March, which was captured by our expected loss provisioning model.

¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.

Loan Portfolio Write-Off

R$ millions

4,714

4,776

4,422

4,064

4,151

5,250

4,623

4,305

4,919

1.0%

1.0%

0.9%

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

0.7%

0.8%

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Write-Off

Write-Off / Loan Portfolio (*)

(*) Loan portfolio average balance for the previous two quarters.

Loan portfolio write-off increased 14.3% when compared to the previous quarter, mainly in Latin America and in the Retail Banking in Brazil. The ratio of written-off operations to the average balance of loan portfolio remains consistent with the previous quarters.

NPL Creation over Credit Portfolio(*)

1.6%

1.6%

1.5%

1.6%

1.7%

1.6%

1.7%

1.4%

1.5%

1.2%

1.0%

0.8%

1.0%

0.8%

1.0%

0.9%

1.0%

0.9%

0.8%

0.8%

0.7%

0.5%

0.8%

0.3%

0.6%

0.7%

0.8%

0.5%

0.4%

0.3%

0.3%

0.2%

0.2%

0.1%

-0.2%

-0.3%

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Total

Retail Banking - Brazil

Wholesale Banking - Brazil

Latin America ex-Brazil

Compared to the previous quarter, the increase was due to the increase in the portfolio of loans more than 90 days overdue in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil.

  1. Credit portfolio of the previous quarter without financial guarantees provided and corporate

securities

Renegotiated Loans Operations

By overdue period measured at the

renegotiation moment

R$ billions

25.4

24.7

26.0

25.7

28.9

27.6

26.9

28.4

28.1

31.7

2.7

2.3

2.5

2.4

2.3

1.7

1.8

1.3

2.0

2.0

7.9

8.0

7.3

7.6

7.3

6.1

4.9

4.9

5.2

5.5

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.3

11.9

9.2

9.8

9.9

9.6

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Non-overdue

Up to 30 days overdue

31-90 days overdue

Over 90 days overdue

Written-off as a Loss

Latin America

The 12.9% increase in the renegotiated loan operations was mainly due to the grace period offered in some products to assist clients to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic effects. Most of this increase was in portfolios that were non-overdue at the moment of renegotiation for both individuals and companies.

The increase in delinquency is related to the corporate segment, with no significant changes in the coverage ratio level, since nonperforming loans had already been adequately provisioned.

41.4%

39.2%

39.5%

39.3%

37.8%

19.1%

17.5%

16.8%

15.3%

17.0%

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Coverage Ratio (LLP/Portfolio)

Total of Renegotiated Loans Portfolio 90-day NPL ratio (%)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

16

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance Operations¹

Highlights

  • 8.2% decrease in the quarter due to lower revenues from (i) credit and debit cards driven by the seasonality of the period and to the impacts of the social distancing started in the second half of March 2020, (ii) advisory services and brokerage driven by lower capital market activity, and (iii) fund management driven by lower revenues from performance fees.
  • The higher revenues from investment banking, brokerage and fund management account for the increase of 8.2% from the first quarter of 2019. These positive effects were partially offset by the lower revenues from the acquiring business.

In R$ millions

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

Credit and Debit Cards

3,023

3,368

-10.2%

3,280

-7.8%

Card Issuance

2,287

2,460

-7.1%

2,175

5.2%

Acquiring

737

908

-18.9%

1,106

-33.4%

Current Account Services

1,960

1,979

-1.0%

1,846

6.2%

Asset Management

1,495

1,759

-15.0%

1,067

40.2%

Fund Management Fees

1,319

1,584

-16.7%

888

48.6%

Consórcio Administration Fees

176

175

0.6%

179

-1.6%

Advisory Services and Brokerage

927

1,143

-18.9%

374

148.1%

Credit Operations and Guarantees Provided

623

615

1.2%

599

4.0%

Collection Services

462

488

-5.4%

467

-1.0%

Other

308

269

14.3%

258

19.3%

Latin America (ex-Brazil)

717

734

-2.3%

732

-2.0%

Commissions and Fees

9,514

10,356

-8.1%

8,622

10.4%

Result from Insurance Operations¹

1,553

1,706

-9.0%

1,607

-3.4%

Total

11,067

12,062

-8.2%

10,228

8.2%

¹ Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations net of retained claims and selling expenses.

Credit and Debit Cards

Credit and debit card issuing activities revenues decreased 7.1% in the quarter driven by the lower revenues from interchange fees, related to the seasonality of the period and to the social distancing as of the second half of March 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the 5.2% increase was related to higher revenues from interchange fees, partially offset by higher expenses on the rewards program.

Acquiring activities revenues decreased 18.9% in the quarter due to lower revenues from MDR (Merchant Discount Rates) and prepayment, related to the seasonality of the period and to the social distancing as of the second half of March 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the lower revenues from MDR, prepayment and rental of machines led to a decrease of 33.4% in acquiring revenues. The equipment base increased 12.6% when compared to the same period of the previous year.

Card Issuance Activities

R$ millions

Acquiring Activities

R$ millions

Transaction Volume

1Q20

R$129.5 billion

- 13.9% (vs. 4Q19) + 8.3% (vs. 1Q19)

credit

- 13.6% (vs. 4Q19) + 9.1% (vs. 1Q19)

debit

- 14.9% (vs. 4Q19) + 6.1% (vs. 1Q19

33.1

34.5

34.5

28.6

29.5

29.7

150,490

119,540

37,740

129,517

32,114

30,276

89,264

112,751

97,403

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Debit Card Transactions Volume

Credit Card Transactions Volume

Credit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions) Debit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions)

Note: Debit cards include account holders only.

Transaction Volume

1,463

1,427

1Q20

1,267

141,862

R$121.9 billion

113,004

51,362

121,858

- 14.1% (vs. 4Q19)

45,282

+ 7.8% (vs. 1Q19)

40,128

credit

72,877

90,499

76,575

- 15.4% (vs. 4Q19)

+ 5.1% (vs. 1Q19)

debit

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

- 11.8% (vs. 4Q19)

Credit Card Transactions Volume

Debit Card Transactions Volume

+ 12.8% (vs. 1Q19)

Equipment Base (thousands)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

17

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Current Account Services

Revenues from current account services were down by 1.0% from the previous quarter driven by lower volume of payment transactions, related to the seasonality of the period, and higher number of exemptions in current account types.

The increase in the number of current account holders and the higher volume of payment transactions, partially offset by the greater number of exemptions in current account types, led to a 6.2% increase in these revenues when compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Loan Operations and Financial Guarantees Provided

Revenues from loan operations and financial guarantees provided increased by 1.2% from the previous quarter, driven by the higher revenues from guarantees provided.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, these revenues grew by 4.0% driven by the higher revenues from loan operations, such as advances to deposit account holders, vehicle loans and credit operations for companies.

Asset Management

  • Fund Management

Fund management fees were lower by R$265 million in the quarter driven by lower revenues from performance fees and by the lower number of working days.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, fund management fees grew 48.6% driven by a 12.4% increase in assets under administration and higher revenues from performance fees.

Managed Portfolio and Investment Funds

R$ billions

-6.4%

+12.4%

1,363

1,290

1,276

1,135

1,176

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Note: Does not include Latin America (ex-Brazil).

  • Consórcio Administration Fees

Consórcio administration fees remained stable in the quarter.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, consórcio administration fees were down by 1.6% due to the lower anticipation of revenues. Installments receivable totaled R$12.9 billion at the end of March 2020, increasing by 8.8% from March 2019.

Collection Services

Revenues from collection services decreased by 5.4% compared to the previous quarter, due to the seasonality of collection services.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, these revenues were down by 1.0% driven by the reduction of average fee, which was partially offset by the higher volume of collection and payment of taxes and contributions.

Advisory Services and Brokerage

Revenues from advisory services and brokerage decreased R$216 million compared to the last quarter, which had a high capital market activity.

Higher capital market activity in the beginning of 2020 led to the R$553 million increase compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Fixed Income: we took part in local operations with debentures, promissory notes and securitization, which totaled R$1,877 million up to March 2020, taking the second place in the ANBIMA (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association) ranking.

Equities: we undertook 6 offerings in South America in the first quarter of 2020, which totaled US$403 million, taking the second place in the Dealogic ranking.

Mergers and Acquisitions: in the first quarter of 2020, we provided financial advisory on 13 transactions in South America, totaling US$724 million and maintaining the leadership position in the Dealogic ranking.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

18

Management Discussion and Analysis

Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

Highlights

  • Decrease in the Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations in the quarter, driven by the decreases in financial margin on pension plan and in earned premiums, mainly due to the sale of the insurance company in Chile and to lower sales of credit-related insurance policies.
  • Compared to the same period of 2019, the increase in earned premiums and in commissions and fees from third party' insurance services were more than offset by the lower managerial financial margin and the increase in retained claims of protected card, life and personal accidents insurance portfolios.

Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

In R$ millions Earned Premiums Revenues from Pension Plan Revenues from Premium Bonds Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Earnings of Affiliates Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Retained Claims Insurance Selling Expenses Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

Recurring Net Income

The decrease in the result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations in the quarter is related to the decrease in managerial financial margin driven by the lower remuneration on pension plan assets and to the decrease in earned premiums, mainly due to the sale of the insurance company in Chile and to lower sales of credit-related insurance policies. Compared to the same period of 2019, there was an increase in earned premiums from credit life, protected card, life and personal accidents insurance policies, and in commissions and fees of pension plans and third-party insurance services. On the other hand, the managerial financial margin was lower and the retained claims for protected card, life and personal accident insurance portfolios increased in the period.

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

1,082

1,124

-3.8%

1,052

2.8%

64

35

82.1%

57

12.7%

107

104

3.6%

102

4.9%

(34)

90

-

93

-

549

553

-0.7%

490

12.1%

117

132

-11.2%

123

-4.7%

1,887

2,038

-7.4%

1,918

-1.6%

(329)

(330)

-0.2%

(299)

10.1%

(5)

(2)

112.1%

(12)

-59.1%

1,553

1,706

-9.0%

1,607

-3.4%

612

656

-6.8%

661

-7.4%

Earned Premiums Breakdown

R$ millions

1,052

1,075

1,105

1,124

1,082

10.4%

9.2%

9.3%

9.3%

6.6%

9.5%

9.6%

9.4%

9.3%

10.0%

1.3%

1.4%

1.4%

1.4%

1.3%

16.7%

17.3%

17.6%

17.3%

17.3%

15.1%

15.5%

15.6%

15.8%

16.2%

46.8%

47.0%

46.7%

46.9%

48.5%

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Life and Personal Accidents

Protected Card

Credit Life

Property risk

Mortgage

Other

Retained Claims Breakdown

R$ millions

27.7%

26.4%

28.9%

28.7%

29.2%

Technical Provisions

R$ billions

299

297

338

330

329

29.2%

26.1%

24.5%

25.5%

20.6%

3.8%

4.9%

4.2%

6.2%

4.0%

1.2%

1.4%

0.8%

1.1%

1.6%

11.2%

10.9%

10.1%

10.6%

11.3%

18.6%

13.4%

14.2%

13.2%

15.6%

41.3%

43.8%

46.4%

39.9%

44.4%

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Life and Personal Accidents

Protected Card

Credit Life

Property risk

Mortgage

Other

Insurance Claims/Earned Premiums

3.3 3.5 7.5

43.8 R$214.6

156.5 billion

Insurance

- 4.1% (vs. 1Q19)

Premiums Bonds

- 0.5% vs. 1Q19)

Traditional

+ 6.7% (vs. 1Q19)

PGBL

+ 5.1% (vs. 1Q19)

VGBL

+ 3.2% vs. 1Q19)

Pro Forma Income Statement of the Insurance Segment (Recurring Activities)

In R$ millions

1Q20

1Q19

Earned Premiums

1,016

980

3.7%

Retained Claims

(265)

(225)

17.7%

Selling Expenses

(3)

(5)

-34.2%

Underwriting Margin

748

750

-0.2%

Managerial Financial Margin

20

9

113.4%

Commissions and Fees

131

102

29.3%

Other Income and Expenses ¹

(460)

(458)

0.3%

Recurring Net Income

440

402

9.2%

Recurring Return on Allocated

92.2%

133.6%

-41.4 p.p.

Combined Ratio

60.4%

58.9%

1.5 p.p.

The results of Insurance Recurring Activities, which consist of the bancassurance products related to life, property, credit life and third-party insurance policies, increased 9.2% compared to the same period of 2019. This growth was driven by higher sales of credit life, protected card, life and personal accidents insurance policies, and by the increase in third-party insurance commissions and fees. These effects were partially offset by the increase in claims.

1 Includes earnings of affiliates, non-interest expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and COFINS, income tax/social contribution and minority interests.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

19

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Non-interest Expenses

Highlights

  • Compared to the previous quarter, non-interest expenses decreased 7.3%, due to lower expenses with profit sharing, with employee terminations and labor claims, with third-party services and data processing, in addition to Latin America.
  • The continuous investment in technology allowed some cost efficiency actions, such as brick and mortar branches closures and the voluntary severance program, which led to a reduction in expenses compared to the first quarter of 2019.

In R$ millions

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

Personnel Expenses

(5,181)

(5,664)

-8.5%

(5,300)

-2.3%

Compensation, Charges and Social Benefits

(3,474)

(3,411)

1.9%

(3,580)

-3.0%

Management and Employees' Profit Sharing

(1,079)

(1,426)

-24.4%

(1,264)

-14.7%

Employee Terminations and Labor Claims

(607)

(777)

-21.8%

(412)

47.6%

Training

(21)

(50)

-58.5%

(45)

-54.1%

Administrative Expenses

(4,028)

(4,262)

-5.5%

(4,113)

-2.1%

Third-Party Services

(1,095)

(1,200)

-8.8%

(1,007)

8.7%

Data Processing and Telecommunications

(807)

(919)

-12.2%

(958)

-15.7%

Facilities and Materials

(681)

(741)

-8.1%

(738)

-7.8%

Depreciation and Amortization

(619)

(587)

5.3%

(533)

16.0%

Advertising, Promotions and Publications

(236)

(222)

6.3%

(260)

-9.3%

Security

(156)

(163)

-4.5%

(175)

-10.9%

Financial System Services

(176)

(166)

6.6%

(151)

17.2%

Transportation and Travel

(132)

(143)

-7.6%

(125)

5.4%

Other

(125)

(120)

4.6%

(165)

-24.4%

Operating Expenses

(1,195)

(1,284)

-6.9%

(1,082)

10.5%

Selling - Credit Cards

(720)

(759)

-5.1%

(615)

17.0%

Contingencies and Other

(344)

(386)

-10.8%

(365)

-5.7%

Claims

(131)

(139)

-6.0%

(102)

28.5%

Other Tax Expenses

(98)

(98)

-0.3%

(84)

15.9%

Latin America (ex-Brazil)

(1,554)

(1,704)

-8.8%

(1,570)

-1.0%

Total

(12,056)

(13,011)

-7.3%

(12,150)

-0.8%

  1. Includes variable compensation and stock option plans. (2) Does not include ISS, PIS and Cofins. (3) Does not consider overhead allocation.

The reduction in non-interest expenses in the quarter is explained by

  1. lower personnel expenses, due to lower expenses with employee terminations and labor claims driven by the repricing of labor lawsuits, and to lower expenses with profit sharing, given the challenging macroeconomic scenario; (ii) lower administrative expenses, with emphasis on the reduction in third-party services, mainly with consulting and legal fees, on the reduction in data processing, due to contract renegotiations, and on the reduction of facilities expenses, due to less building renovations; (iii) lower credit cards selling expenses, related to REDE's accreditation and expenses on brands, due to lower economic activity. In Latin America, there was also a reduction in non-interest expenses, mainly related to variable compensation, in Argentina and Itaú CorpBanca.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019, our expenses were positively impacted by some events. We have closed brick and mortar branches which caused a reduction in fixed costs and in the total number of employees, which also decreased in consequence of the voluntary severance program carried out in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, there was a reduction in expenses with profit sharing and with data processing and telecommunication. The sum of these effects led to a decrease of 0.8% in total non-interest expenses in the period.

Number of Employees - in thousands

99.7

98.4

96.8

94.9

95.3

95.3 thousand

employees at the end of the 1Q20

12.9

12.7

12.7

12.7

12.7

0.5

0.5

0.5

+ 0.4% (1Q20/4Q19)

0.5

0.5

86.2

85.2

83.5

81.7

82.1

- 4.4% (1Q20/1Q19)

Committed to speed up our digital transformation process, we hired

more personnel for the technology area. This, together with our

commitment to maintain jobs during the crisis, led our workforce to

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

increase 0.4% in the quarter.

Brazil

Abroad (ex-Latin America)

Latin America

Note: Includes the employees of companies controlled by the Bank.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

20

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Efficiency Ratio

45.9

47.1

48.8

48.7

46.3

46.2

45.5

44.0

44.4

47.0

47.4

47.7

47.6

47.7

47.5

46.6

45.5

45.0

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Trailing 12-month Efficiency Ratio (%)

Quarterly Efficiency Ratio(%)

Efficiency Ratio:

  • 12-monthperiod: decrease of 30 basis points from the same period of the previous year. Our non-interest expenses increased 1.4%, whereas inflation for the period was 3.3% (IPCA). Additionally, our revenues increased 7.3%.

Branches Efficiency Ratio (%):

74.8

69.5

68.9

66.0

63.3

63.4

26.5

26.6

27.5

25.6

28.6

28.1

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Brick and Mortar Branches

Digital Branches

Distribution Network

Points of Service | Brazil and Abroad

Branches and Client Service Branches | Brazil and Abroad

The number of available ATMs of Banco24Horas increased by 2.9% from the same period of the previous year, driven by the agreement with Tecban establishing the replacement of our external ATMs network.

The search for efficiency and the higher demand for services through digital channels led to the annual decrease of 10.5% in physical branches in Brazil. In Latin America, we have six digital branches: two in Argentina, two in Chile, one in Paraguay and one in Uruguay.

47,953

47,505

47,518

46,271

45,701

22,605

23,053

23,173

23,780

23,268

1,169

1,167

1,162

1,107

1,091

589

584

585

576

576

23,590

22,701

22,598

20,808

20,766

4,934

195

3,527

691

521

Mar-19

4,722

4,704

196

196

3,332

3,330

686

675

508

503

Jun-19

Sep-19

Branches + CSB (Latin America ex-Brazil) Brick and Mortar Branches - Brazil

4,504

4,501

196

196

3,158

3,156

671

671

479

478

Dec-19

Mar-20

CSB - Brazil

Digital Branches - Brazil

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Brazil

ESB

Latin America

Banco24Horas

Note: (i) Includes Banco Itaú Argentina and banks in Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay; (ii) Includes ESBs (Electronic Service Branches) and points of service in third-parties' establishments. (iii) Does not include points of sale.

  1. Includes IBBA representative offices abroad. Note: Includes Banco Itaú BBA, Banco Itaú Argentina and companies in Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Geographical Distribution of Service Network(*)

Number of Branches and Client Service Branches

North

Northeast

Midwest

Southeast

South

107

304

287

2,703

608

(*) In March 2020. Does not include branches and CSBs in Latin America and Itaú BBA.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

21

Management Discussion & Analysis

Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet

Highlights

  • Total assets grew 20.0% in 12 months and 14.0% in the quarter. In the quarter, we highlight the increase of 9.7% in loan operations and of 11.1% in securities and derivatives, partially offset by the 18.9% increase in allowance for loan losses due to the change in macroeconomic outlook as of the second half of March 2020.
  • Deposits grew 31.5% in 12 months and 19.7% in the quarter, mainly due to the increase in time deposits in retail and wholesale. Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements grew 16.2% in the quarter, compared to 4.4% decrease in 12 months. In the quarter, we highlight the increase of 24.2% in borrowings and onlendings, due to the exchange rate variation of the period.

Assets

In R$ millions, end of period

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

Current and Long-term Assets

1,944,899

1,702,123

14.3%

1,617,065

20.3%

Cash and cash equivalent

71,881

62,152

15.7%

72,739

-1.2%

Interbank Investments

282,565

200,577

40.9%

242,035

16.7%

Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments

605,985

545,286

11.1%

464,081

30.6%

Interbank and Interbranch Accounts

107,734

135,499

-20.5%

133,331

-19.2%

Loan, Lease and Other Loan Operations

639,699

583,017

9.7%

543,654

17.7%

(Allowance for Loan Losses)

(46,240)

(38,888)

18.9%

(33,048)

39.9%

Other Assets

283,276

214,480

32.1%

194,274

45.8%

Permanent Assets

37,599

36,590

2.8%

34,359

9.4%

Total Assets

1,982,498

1,738,713

14.0%

1,651,425

20.0%

Liabilities

In R$ millions, end of period

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

Current and Long-Term Liabilities

1,843,947

1,593,167

15.7%

1,516,436

21.6%

Deposits

606,750

507,060

19.7%

461,487

31.5%

Deposits Received under Securities Repurchase Agreements

313,540

269,838

16.2%

328,028

-4.4%

Fund from Acceptances and Issue of Securities

154,146

143,569

7.4%

117,040

31.7%

Interbank and Interbranch Accounts

52,074

54,180

-3.9%

50,807

2.5%

Borrowings and Onlendings

94,909

76,393

24.2%

69,630

36.3%

Derivative Financial Instruments

87,909

47,815

83.9%

27,599

218.5%

Bonds

214,565

220,666

-2.8%

207,308

3.5%

Other Liabilities

320,054

273,647

17.0%

254,537

25.7%

Deferred Income

3,286

2,698

21.8%

2,667

23.2%

Minority Interest in Subsidiaries

11,641

10,861

7.2%

12,498

-6.9%

Stockholders' Equity

123,624

131,987

-6.3%

119,824

3.2%

Total Liabilities and Equity

1,982,498

1,738,713

14.0%

1,651,425

20.0%

Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies

We have a foreign exchange risk management policy associated with our asset and liability positions, primarily intended to mitigate impacts from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates on consolidated results.

Brazilian tax legislation determines that gains and losses from exchange rate variation on permanent foreign investments must not be included in the tax basis. On the other hand, gains and losses arising from financial instruments used to hedge such asset positions are affected by tax effects. Therefore, in order not to expose net income to exchange rate variations, a liability position must be built at a higher volume than the hedged assets.

In R$ millions, end of period

1Q20

4Q19

The net foreign exchange position includes

Investments Abroad

72,730

78,230

-7.0%

not only hedge positions of our investments

Net Foreign Exchange Position (Except Investments Abroad)

(133,169)

(145,611)

-8.5%

abroad, but also directional positions in

Total

(60,439)

(67,381)

-10.3%

foreign currencies.

Total in US$

(11,626)

(16,717)

-30.5%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

22

Management Discussion & Analysis

Balance Sheet

Credit Portfolio

Highlights

  • The individuals loan portfolio grew 10.4% in 12 months, boosted by credit card, vehicle, mortgage and unsecured personal loans.
  • The companies portfolio grew 27.5% in 12 months and 16.2% in the quarter, boosted by working capital, vehicle and export/import financing, mainly to the corporate segment.

Credit Portfolio by Product

In R$ billions, end of period

1Q20

4Q19

-0.8%

1Q19

10.4%

Individuals - Brazil

( 1 )

237.0

239.0

214.7

Credit Card Loans

83.8

90.9

-7.8%

76.4

9.7%

Personal Loans

36.2

33.7

7.5%

30.1

20.2%

Payroll Loans

(2)

50.3

49.4

1.8%

48.6

3.4%

Vehicle Loans

19.4

19.0

2.3%

16.6

17.3%

Mortgage Loans

47.2

45.9

2.6%

42.9

10.0%

Rural Loans

0.1

0.1

-9.4%

0.1

-27.5%

Companies - Brazil

( 1 )

221.2

190.4

16.2%

173.6

27.5%

Working Capital

(3)

120.6

108.2

11.5%

95.8

25.9%

BNDES/Onlending

9.8

10.6

-7.9%

14.9

-34.6%

Export / Import Financing

67.3

48.6

38.4%

42.3

58.9%

Vehicle Loans

9.9

9.1

8.8%

5.1

95.7%

Mortgage Loans

4.6

4.3

5.2%

5.7

-19.9%

Rural Loans

9.1

9.5

-4.1%

9.8

-6.7%

Latin America

( 4 )

181.5

153.7

18.1%

155.4

16.8%

Total without Financial Guarantees Provided

639.7

583.0

9.7%

543.7

17.7%

Financial Guarantees Provided

70.3

66.7

5.4%

65.4

7.5%

Total with Financial Guarantees Provided

710.0

649.7

9.3%

609.0

16.6%

Corporate Securities

(5)

59.2

56.9

4.0%

38.0

55.7%

Total Risk

769.2

706.7

8.9%

647.1

18.9%

  1. Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. (2) Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (3) Also includes Overdraft, Receivables, Hot Money, Leasing, and other. (4) Includes Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay. (5) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and Commercial Paper.

Credit Concentration

Companies Credit Portfolio with Financial Guarantees by Business Sectors

As of March 31, 2020

In R$ billions, end of period

1Q20

4Q19

Only 16.0% of the credit risk is concentrated on the 100

30.8%

Public Sector

5.0

3.8

largest debtors.

15.1%

Private Sector

396.4

344.3

In R$ billions

Risk*

Risk / Total credits

Risk / Total assets

12.9%

Real Estate

25.9

23.0

14.7%

Transportation

23.8

20.7

Largest debtor

7.0

1.0%

0.4%

12.1%

Food and beverage

23.3

20.8

10 Largest debtors

34.9

1.8%

21.6%

Agribusiness and fertilizers

22.8

18.8

20 Largest debtors

7.2%

2.6%

51.3

22.5%

Vehicles and auto parts

19.1

15.6

50 Largest debtors

82.5

11.6%

4.2%

3.3%

Energy and water treatment

16.7

16.2

100 Largest debtors

113.7

16.0%

5.7%

14.9%

Banks and financial institutions

16.4

14.3

(*) Including financial guarantees provided

19.4%

Petrochemical and chemical

14.0

11.7

Credit Portfolio without Financial Guarantees

9.9%

Infrastructure work

11.9

10.9

16.9%

Steel and metallurgy

11.5

9.8

Provided by Vintage

640

15.4%

Mining

10.1

8.8

In R$ billions

583

544

4.8%

Telecommunications

9.6

9.2

12.5%

Pharmaceutical and cosmetics

9.6

8.5

33.8%

33.9%

Oil and gas

9.2

6.8

q = <-5

32.7%

36.2%

12.3%

Electronic and IT

8.3

7.4

q - 4

3.8%

15.9%

Capital Assets

7.6

6.5

4.7%

7.3%

19.8%

Construction Material

7.5

6.2

q - 3

4.6%

5.4%

8.3%

13.4%

Entertainment and tourism

6.6

5.8

7.2%

8.8%

q - 2

8.0%

11.4%

12.0%

13.6%

Sugar and Alcohol

4.8

4.2

q - 1

10.8%

15.8%

Services - Other

49.5

42.8

Actual quarter (q)

10.9%

Commerce - Other

25.6

23.1

37.0%

34.8%

35.4%

Industry - Other

12.7

9.4

33.2%

13.7%

Other

49.8

43.9

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

15.3%

Total

401.3

348.1

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

23

Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet

Credit Portfolio¹ (individuals and companies) - Brazil

Loan Portfolio Mix - Individuals

Loan Portfolio Mix - Companies

Credit cards

Payroll loans

Mortgage

Personal

Vehicles

Corporate

Very small, small and middle market

55.0%

Mar-20

35.4%

21.2%

19.9%

8.2%

45.0%

Mar-14

31.6%

14.7%

15.0%

16.6%

22.1%

64.8%

35.2%

Payroll loans

R$50.3 bn as of March 31, 2020

+ 1.8% (vs. dec-19)

+ 3.4% (vs. mar-19)

The payroll loans portfolio for INSS pensioners grew 3.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Portfolio by origination (%)

1st Quarter of 2020

Branches

Itaú Consignado S.A.

Portfolio by sector (R$ billions)

1st Quarter of 2020

INSS

Private sector

Public sector

Credit cards

R$83.8 bn as of March 31, 2020

- 7.8% (vs. dec-19)

+ 9.7% (vs. mar-19)

8.8%

8.7%

10.7%

9.2%

8.6%

9.5%

82.0%

82.7%

79.8%

Mar-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

  1. Includes nonperforming loans more than 1 day overdue;
  2. includes installment without interest.

Mortgage loans 2

R$51.7 bn as of March 31, 2020

+ 2.8% (vs. dec-19)

+ 6.5% (vs. mar-19)

91.2%

of the mortgage portfolio

is Individuals

99.7%

guaranteed by

fiduciary alienation

Originations

1st Quarter of 2020

R$3.9 bn

vs. 1Q19)

89.3%

of total credit mortgage

is done by borrowers

Loan-to-value

Ratio of the amount of the financing to the value of the real estate property

Vintage (quarterly average)

Portfolio

63.8%

39.1%

Vehicles financing

R$19.4 bn as of March 31, 2020

+ 2.3% (vs. dec-19)

+ 17.3% (vs. mar-19)

Originations

1st Quarter of 2020

R$2.9 bn

vs. 1Q19)

% Average

Average Term

Down Payment

Average Ticket

44 months

39%

R$36.7 thousand

Corporate loans

R$121.8 bn as of March 31, 2020

+ 21.7% (vs. dec-19)

+ 23.8% (vs. mar-19)

In the first quarter of 2020, the origination3 of credit increased 72% when compared to the same period of the previous year.

Very small, small and middle market

R$99.5 bn as of March 31, 2020

+ 10.1% (vs. dec-19)

+ 32.2% (vs. mar-19)

In the first quarter of 2020, the origination3 of credits for very small, small and middle-market companies increased 22% from the previous year.

  1. Without financial guarantees provided. (2) Includes Individuals and Companies. (3) Average origination per working day in the quarter. Note: For further information on products, please see to our Institutional Presentation, available on our Investor Relations website.

Funding

Highlights

The funding from clients grew 28.2% in 12 months and 15.1% in the quarter, boosted by (i) time deposits, which grew 41.4% in 12 months

and 26.5% in the quarter, (ii) by demand deposits, that increased 36.1% in 12 months and 23.6% in the quarter, and (iii) by saving deposits, that grew 9.5% in 12 months and 3.5% in the quarter. These growths are associated with the positive flow of resources from retail and wholesale, verified as of the second half of March 2020.

4Q19

1Q19

Funding from Clients (A)

700,779

608,990

15.1%

546,757

28.2%

Demand Deposits

101,711

82,306

23.6%

74,757

36.1%

Savings Deposits

149,600

144,558

3.5%

136,613

9.5%

Time Deposits

350,704

277,166

26.5%

248,049

41.4%

Debentures (Linked to Repurchase Agreements and Third Parties' Operations)

4,166

5,258

-20.8%

15,336

-72.8%

Funds from Bills (1) and Structured Operations Certificates

94,598

99,703

-5.1%

72,002

31.4%

Other Funding (B)

199,400

151,331

31.8%

144,643

37.9%

Onlending

10,648

11,648

-8.6%

15,855

-32.8%

Borrowings

84,261

64,745

30.1%

53,775

56.7%

Securities Obligations Abroad

59,548

43,866

35.8%

45,038

32.2%

Other (2)

44,943

31,073

44.6%

29,975

49.9%

Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds (C)

1,302,887

1,387,457

-6.1%

1,158,642

12.4%

Total (A) +(B) + (C)

2,203,065

2,147,779

2.6%

1,850,042

19.1%

  1. Includes funds from Real Estate, Mortgage, Financial, Credit and Similar Notes. (2) Includes installments of subordinated debt that are not included in the Tier II Referential Equity. (3) Includes Certificates of Banks Deposits (CDB), Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables (CRA), Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Debentures, Agricultural Credit Bonds (LCA) and Real Estate Credit Bonds (LCI).

Loans and funding

The ratio between the loan portfolio and the funds raised net of reserve required by the Brazilian Central Bank and cash reached 81.2% in the first quarter of 2020.

96.3%

96.0%

96.9%

93.3%

91.9%

81.2%

77.4%

78.6%

79.0%

78.2%

76.7%

71.1%

In R$ Billions

900

691

699

737

760

788

688

618

635

640

553

532

566

544

571

553

576

583

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Capital, Liquidity and Market ratios

Itaú Unibanco assesses its capital adequacy to face the incurred risks, represented by the regulatory capital for credit, market and operational risks and by the capital necessary to cover other risks, in accordance with the set of rules disclosed by the Central Bank of Brazil, which implements the Basel III capital requirements in Brazil.

Tier I Capital Ratio

On March 31, 2020, our Tier I Capital reached 12.0%, consisting of 10.3% Common Equity Tier I and of 1.7% Additional Tier I.

14.4%

0.3%

12.0%

1.3%

0.3%

0.4%

-1.1%

-0.2%

-0.7%

-1.5%

1.7%

13.2%

10.3%

Tier I

Additional Dividends

Net Income and

Securities mark to

Tax credit

RWA

Foreign exchange

Additional Tier I Capital1

Tier I

Dec-19

and IOC from 2019

Dividends

market

variation in the AT1

Mar-20

Common Equity Tier I (CET I)

Additional Tier I (AT1)

(1) Additional Tier I issued in February 2020.

Capital Ratios

Main changes in the quarter:

Referential Equity: Decrease of 1.0% due to the payment of dividends and interest on capital, partially offset by the level 1 and 2 debt issuance.

RWA: Increase of R$152,217 million due to the growth in the credit risk- weighted assets (RWACPAD), driven by the foreign exchange variation and expansion in credit portfolio, in the operational (RWAOPAD) and in the market (RWAMINT) risk-weighted assets.

BIS ratio: Decrease of 250 basis points driven by the payment of dividends and interest on capital, foreign exchange variation and increase in risk- weighted assets (RWA).

In R$ millions, end of period

1Q20

4Q19

Common Equity Tier I

107,668

117,328

Tier I (Common Equity + Additional Capital)

124,980

128,696

Referential Equity (Tier I and Tier II)

139,218

140,596

Total Risk-weighted Exposure (RWA)

1,043,517

891,300

Credit Risk-weighted Assets (RWACP A D)

917,107

784,730

Operational Risk-weighted Assets (RWAOP A D)

92,476

81,568

Market Risk-weighted Assets (RWAM I NT )

33,934

25,002

Core Capital Ratio

10.3%

13.2%

Tier I Capital Ratio

12.0%

14.4%

BIS (Referential Equity / Total Risk-weighted

Exposure)

13.3%

15.8%

Note: The ratios were calculated based on the Prudential information, which includes financial institutions, consórcio managers, payment institutions, companies that acquire operations or directly or indirectly assume credit risk and investment funds in which the conglomerate substantially retains risks and benefits.

Liquidity Ratios

These ratios are calculated based on the methodology defined by the Brazilian Central Bank, which is in line with Basel III international guidelines.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

In R$ millions

1Q20

4Q19

HQLA

186,705

170,004

Potential Cash Outflows

112,841

114,035

LCR (%)

165.5%

149.1%

Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

In R$ millions

Mar-20

Dec-19

Available Stable Funding

811,680

733,242

Required Stable Funding

695,135

599,963

NSFR (%)

116.8%

122.2%

For 2020, the minimum liquidity ratio indicators required by the Brazilian Central Bank is 100%.

Value at Risk - VaR 1

This is one of the main market risk indicators and a statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions.

In R$ millions, end of period

1Q20

4Q19

VaR by Risk Factor

Interest Rates

1,642

813

Currency

60

11

Shares of Stock Exchange

26

29

Commodities

1

1

Diversification Effect

(966)

(576)

Total VaR

763

278

Maximum VaR in the quarter

763

398

Average VaR in the quarter

375

280

Minimum VaR in the quarter

258

211

(1) Values represented above consider a 1-day time horizon and a 99% confidence level.

Note: For further information on risk and capital management, please access the Investor Relations website at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Reports - Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks.

Results by Business Segment

The Pro Forma financial statements of Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Activities with the Market + Corporation presented below are based on managerial information derived from internal models to more accurately reflect the activities of the business units.

Retail Banking

Retail banking products and services offered to both current account and non-current account holders include: personal loans, mortgage loans, payroll loans, credit cards, acquiring services, vehicle financing, insurance, pension plan and premium bond products, among others. Current account holders are segmented into: (i) Retail, (ii) Uniclass, (iii) Personnalité and (iv) Very small and small companies.

Highlights

  • The impact of the changes in the macroeconomic scenario and in the financial perspectives of people and companies in the cost of credit, the impact of the regulatory change in overdraft rates in financial margin and lower revenues from credit card fees contributed to the 51.7% decrease in net income in the quarter. These negative effects were partially offset by lower non-interest expenses.
  • Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the increase in cost of credit due to this change in the scenario offset the increase in financial margin with clients.

In R$ millions Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

19,705

20,965

-6.0%

18,569

6.1%

11,632

12,452

-6.6%

10,653

9.2%

6,301

6,667

-5.5%

6,212

1.4%

1,772

1,846

-4.0%

1,704

3.9%

Cost of Credit

(6,919)

(4,230)

63.6%

(3,664)

88.8%

Retained Claims

(326)

(315)

3.7%

(288)

13.0%

Other Operating Expenses

(10,101)

(10,698)

-5.6%

(9,902)

2.0%

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

2,359

5,722

-58.8%

4,715

-50.0%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

(547)

(2,032)

-73.1%

(1,586)

-65.5%

Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

(53)

(47)

11.2%

(54)

-2.9%

Recurring Net Income

1,760

3,643

-51.7%

3,074

-42.8%

Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital

15.9%

35.2%

-19.3 p.p.

33.0%

-17.1 p.p.

Efficiency Ratio (ER)

48.6%

48.3%

0.3 p.p.

51.0%

-2.4 p.p.

Loan Portfolio (R$ billion)

-0.2%

+12.6%

283.1

282.6

269.2

251.0

259.0

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Segment highlights

Renegotiation of non-overdue credit contracts

To support our clients during this crisis, we are offering the renegotiation of non-overdue credit contracts. Upon request, individuals current account holders who have personal loan, mortgage, real estate secured credit or vehicle financing non-overdue contracts, can pay the next installment in up to 120 days. Companies that have working capital or vehicle and machine financing non-overdue contracts, may postpone the next installment for up to 180 days. As of April 29, we had renegotiated about 850 thousand credit contracts.

Digital Transformation in the Retail Banking

Use of Digital Channels 1

Share of Transactions

number of current account holders

through digital channels*

(in millions)

1Q20

1Q18

11.5

12.9

Credit

24%

18%

10.0

Investments

46%

42%

1.1

1.2

1.2

Payments

84%

68%

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

* Note: Share of digital channels in the total volume (R$) of

Individuals

Companies

transactions in the Retail Bank segment.

¹ Internet, mobile and SMS on Retail Bank.

Accounts opened through the Abreconta app

Individuals accounts (in thousands)

341

221

91

1Q18

1Q19

1Q20

27

Wholesale Banking

Wholesale Banking comprises: i) the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, ii) the activities of our units abroad, iii) the Itaú Asset Management, specialized asset manager, and iv) the products and services offered to high-net worth clients (Private Banking), middle market companies and institutional clients.

Highlights

  • Net income in the Wholesale Banking segment decreased by 63.6% from the last quarter due to the higher provision for loan losses, related to the changes in the macroeconomic scenario and in the financial perspectives of companies, and to the lower revenues from fund management and advisory services. These negative effects were partially offset by lower non-interest expenses.
  • Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the higher cost of credit due to this change in the scenario was partially offset by the higher revenues from fund management and advisory services.

In R$ millions

Operating Revenues

Managerial Financial Margin

Commissions and Fees

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Cost of Credit

Retained Claims

Other Operating Expenses

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

Income Tax and Social Contribution

Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

Recurring Net Income

Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital

Efficiency Ratio (ER)

Loan Portfolio (R$ billions)

+19.1%

+22.0%

357.1

306.8

292.7

293.9

299.9

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

7,592

8,451

-10.2%

7,113

6.7%

4,489

4,787

-6.2%

4,602

-2.5%

3,047

3,470

-12.2%

2,366

28.8%

57

194

-70.9%

145

-61.0%

(3,168)

(1,581)

100.4%

(139)

2176.4%

(3)

(16)

-78.8%

(11)

-69.5%

(3,613)

(4,092)

-11.7%

(3,653)

-1.1%

808

2,762

-70.7%

3,311

-75.6%

7

(788)

-100.9%

(937)

-100.8%

(89)

23

-484.3%

(135)

-33.9%

726

1,997

-63.6%

2,238

-67.6%

5.6%

17.2%

-11.6 p.p.

19.7%

-14.1 p.p.

45.0%

45.8%

-0.8 p.p.

49.1%

-4.1 p.p.

Assets under management -ANBIMA ranking (R$ billions)

- 6.0%

+5.6%

770.8

686.5

707.6

745.6

724.8

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Assets under management (Itaú Unibanco e Intrag)

Activities with the Market + Corporation

Includes: (i) result from capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities; (ii) financial margin with the market; (iii) costs of Treasury operations and (iv) the equity pickup from companies not linked to any segment.

In R$ millions

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

Operating Revenues

1,909

2,417

-21.0%

2,525

-24.4%

Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

1,684

2,201

-23.5%

2,413

-30.2%

166

218

-23.7%

43

284.9%

58

(2)

-

68

-14.6%

Other Operating Expenses

(38)

(182)

-78.9%

(287)

-86.7%

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

1,871

2,235

-16.3%

2,238

-16.4%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

(436)

(564)

-22.7%

(665)

-34.5%

Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

(9)

(15)

-38.9%

(9)

5.2%

Recurring Net Income

1,425

1,656

-13.9%

1,564

-8.9%

Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital

21.7%

18.9%

2.8 p.p.

18.4%

3.3 p.p.

Efficiency Ratio (ER)

1.0%

1.4%

-0.4 p.p.

4.9%

-3.9 p.p.

We present below the income statement segregated between our operations in Brazil, which include units abroad excluding Latin America, and our operations in Latin America excluding Brazil. Our operations in Brazil¹ represent 92.7% of Recurring net income in the quarter .

Brazil¹ (In R$ millions, end of period)

Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Financial margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance² Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Impairment Discounts Granted Recovery of Loan Loans Written Off as Losses Retained Claims Other Operating Expenses Non-interestexpenses Tax Expenses and Other³ Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

Recurring Net Income Share Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

26,411

28,701

-8.0%

25,347

4.2%

15,727

17,073

-7.9%

15,574

1.0%

15,340

16,333

-6.1%

14,656

4.7%

387

740

-47.7%

918

-57.8%

8,797

9,622

-8.6%

7,890

11.5%

1,887

2,006

-6.0%

1,883

0.2%

(9,357)

(4,624)

102.4%

(3,352)

179.2%

(9,590)

(4,893)

96.0%

(3,717)

158.0%

(89)

(230)

-61.5%

(30)

197.7%

(261)

(344)

-24.0%

(280)

-6.6%

583

843

-30.9%

675

-13.6%

(329)

(316)

4.4%

(289)

14.0%

(12,193)

(13,134)

-7.2%

(12,128)

0.5%

(10,438)

(11,208)

-6.9%

(10,483)

-0.4%

(1,755)

(1,926)

-8.9%

(1,645)

6.7%

4,531

10,628

-57.4%

9,578

-52.7%

(844)

(3,546)

-76.2%

(3,007)

-71.9%

(62)

(63)

-1.1%

(63)

-1.8%

3,626

7,019

-48.3%

6,507

-44.3%

92.7%

96.2%

-350 bps

94.6%

190 bps

13.0%

25.1%

- 1,210 bps

24.8%

- 1,180 bps

Latin America (In R$ millions, end of period)

Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Financial margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance² Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Discounts Granted Recovery of Loan Loans Written Off as Losses Retained Claims Other Operating Expenses Non-interestexpenses Tax Expenses and Other³ Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

Recurring Net Income Share Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

2,795

3,132

-10.7%

2,861

-2.3%

2,078

2,365

-12.2%

2,094

-0.8%

1,705

1,799

-5.2%

1,768

-3.6%

373

567

-34.2%

326

14.4%

717

734

-2.3%

732

-2.0%

-

32

-100.0%

34

-100.0%

(730)

(1,187)

-38.5%

(452)

61.5%

(808)

(1,252)

-35.5%

(489)

65.2%

(5)

(35)

-86.1%

(29)

-82.9%

83

100

-17.3%

66

25.9%

-

(15)

-100.0%

(10)

-100.0%

(1,559)

(1,838)

-15.2%

(1,713)

-9.0%

(1,618)

(1,803)

-10.3%

(1,667)

-2.9%

59

(36)

-264.5%

(47)

-226.3%

507

92

452.1%

685

-26.1%

(132)

161

-181.6%

(181)

-27.3%

(89)

23

-484.3%

(135)

-33.9%

286

276

3.5%

369

-22.6%

7.3%

3.8%

350 bps

5.4%

190 bps

10.0%

9.8%

20 bps

12.6%

-250 bps

Main foreign exchange variations compared to Brazilian Real (BRL)

BRL vs. U.S. dollar

Colombian peso vs. BRL

Uruguayan peso vs. BRL

Argentine peso vs. BRL

Chilean peso vs. BRL

Paraguayan guarani vs. BRL

+ 29.0% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19)

- 4.3% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19)

- 8.6% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19)

- 16.6% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19)

- 12.0% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19)

- 21.0% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19)

+ 33.4% (1Q20 vs. 1Q19)

- 4.7%

(1Q20 vs. 1Q19)

- 2.7%

(1Q20 vs. 1Q19)

+ 11.3%

(1Q20 vs. 1Q19)

- 6.0%

(1Q20 vs. 1Q19)

- 20.3%

(1Q20 vs. 1Q19)

R$ 5.199

816.99

9.21

14.85

186.43

1,583

1,598

R$ 4.031

813.67

778.82

8.65

12.39

R$ 3.897

8.42

11.13

174.49

164.10

1,262

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

  1. Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. (2) Result from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. (3) Include Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and other) and Insurance Selling Expenses. Note: Latin America information is presented in nominal currency.

France1

England1

2

Germany

Our business

Spain 1

Switzerland

USA 1 2 3

Portugal 1

abroad focuses

on these

Mexico 1

Cayman 1

2 3

activities

Bahamas 1 3

Panama 1

4

Colombia

1

4

Brazil

1

Corporate &

Peru

1

1

2 3 4

Investment

Paraguay

2

Asset management

1

2

3

4

Chile

Uruguay 1

3

Private Banking

1

2

3

4

4

Argentina

4

Retail

1

2

4

1

3

Countries

Uruguay ¹

Chile

Argentina

Paraguay

Colombia ²

Latin America ³

Other countries

Total

Employees

1,081

5,706

1,606

969

3,308

12,670

511

95,288

Branches & CSBs

26

193

86

45

128

478

-

4,501

ATMs

62

413

176

298

142

1,091

-

45,701

Note: The Global Footprint map does not include localities and regions in run-off or closing operations; (1) Does not include the 34 OCA's Points of Service; (2) Includes employees in Panamá; (3) Latin America ex-Brazil (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay).

Latin America

Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Argentina

Itaú Paraguay

Itaú Uruguay

In R$ millions (in constant currency)

1Q20

4Q19

1Q20

4Q19

1Q20

4Q19

1Q20

4Q19

Operating Revenues

1,740

1,908

-9%

3 2 7

445

- 27%

291

328

- 11%

480

459

5%

Managerial Financial Margin

1,369

1,545

-11%

244

371

-34%

206

207

-1%

281

258

9%

Financial Margin with Clients

1,153

1,258

-8%

220

275

-20%

172

173

0%

237

218

9%

Financial Margin with the Market

216

287

-25%

24

96

-75%

34

35

-3%

44

40

10%

Commissions and Fees

371

363

2%

83

75

11%

85

120

-29%

199

201

-1%

Cost of Credit

(599)

(829)

-28%

(63)

(26)

141%

(36)

(0)

-

(51)

(17)

192%

Provision for Loan Losses

(675)

(893)

-24%

(64)

(27)

133%

(38)

(4)

940%

(52)

(19)

180%

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

81

100

-19%

1

1

-16%

2

4

-48%

2

2

30%

Other Operating Expenses

(1,062)

(1,197)

-11%

(205)

(281)

-27%

(131)

(148)

-11%

(284)

(283)

0%

Non-Interest Expenses

(1,060)

(1,195)

-11%

(178)

(253)

-30%

(126)

(143)

-12%

(283)

(282)

0%

Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes

(2)

(2)

10%

(27)

(29)

-7%

(5)

(5)

15%

(1)

(0)

-

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

79

(118)

-167%

59

138

-57%

124

180

-31%

146

159

-8%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

11

237

-95%

(18)

(51)

-65%

(47)

(68)

-31%

(53)

(57)

-6%

M ino rity Interests in Subsidiaries ¹

(93)

19

-587%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Recurring Net Income

(3)

138

-102%

41

86

-52%

77

112

-31%

93

102

-9%

Return on Average Equity - Annualized

-0.2%

8.5% - 870 bps

11.3%

21.2% - 1,000 bps

24.8%

36.7%

-1,180 bps

21.6%

25.8% - 420 bps

Efficiency Ratio

61.0%

62.7% - 170 bps

59.2%

60.6%

- 140 bps

44.0%

44.2%

- 20 bps

59.1%

61.6% - 250 bps

(1) Minority interests are calculated based on the accounting result of the transaction in BRGAAP.

Highlights of Latin America in constant currency, eliminating the effect of exchange rate variation and using the managerial concept.

Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Argentina

Itaú Paraguay

Itaú Uruguay

Lower margin with clients

Lower margin with clients due to

Lower commissions and fees

Higher margin with clients

due to the sale of credit in

the local interest rates reduction.

due to the increase of credit

due to the higher results in

the previous quarter and to

Lower margin with market and

cards commissions related to

foreign exchange products.

lower local interest rates.

the commercial partnership

higher cost of credit due to

Higher cost of credit due to

in the previous quarter.

Lower margin with the

macroeconomic scenario.

the downgrade of corporate

market and lower cost of

Lower operating expenses due to

Higher cost of credit due to

clients and to the increase of

credit due to the downgrade

the increase in provisions

provisions for loan losses due

higher personnel expenses and

of corporate clients in the

due to the macroeconomic

to macroeconomic

variable compensation in the

previous quarter.

scenario.

scenario.

previous quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Shares

Our capital stock is comprised of common shares (ITUB3) and non-voting shares (ITUB4), both traded on B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). Non-voting shares are also traded as depositary receipts - ADRs - on the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange).

Market Capitalization

R$228 billion US$44 billion

Market capitalization is the total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price of the non-voting share on the last trading day in the period.

Market Consensus (ITUB4)

Buy 06

Hold 08

Sell 01

Source: Thomson Reuters

Corporate Structure Chart and Free Float Participation

Free Float*

Egydio de Souza

Moreira Salles Family

Non Voting Shares

Aranha Family

Free Float

100.00% Total

Foreigners

Brazilian Investors

36.73% ON

63.27% ON

in B3

in NYSE

81.83% PN

18.17% PN

Cia. E. Johnston de

4.8 bn

66.33% Total

33.67% Total

Participações

(number of

shares)

50.00% ON

Foreigners

33.47% Total

in B3

Itaúsa

50.00% ON

IUPAR

Free Float*

100.00% PN

66.53% Total

7.76% ON

39.21% ON

51.71% ON

99.59% PN

0.004% PN

26.27% Total

52.95% Total

19.91% Total

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Note: ON = Common Share; PN = Non-voting Share; (*) Excluding shares held by majority owners and treasury shares.

Strengths of our structure

  • Family controlling ownership ensuring a long-term view
  • Professional management team
  • Broad shareholder base
    (52.95% of our shares in free float)
  • Strong corporate governance

Performance in the Capital Market

(R$)

(R$)

(US$)

ITUB4

ITUB3

ITUB

Price and volume

(PN shares)

(ON shares)

(ADR)

Closing price at 03/31/2020

23.09

22.08

4.49

Maximum price in the quarter

38.24

32.79

9.41

Average price in the quarter

31.18

28.07

7.04

Minimum price in the quarter

20.00

19.46

3.83

Closing price at 12/30/2019

37.10

32.03

9.15

Closing price at 03/31/2019

34.43

29.85

8.81

Change in 1Q20

-37.8%

-31.1%

-50.9%

Change in the last 12 months

-32.9%

-26.0%

-49.0%

Average daily trading volume in 1Q20 - million

1142.4

37.9

216.0

Average daily trading financial volume in 12 months - million

808.5

20.3

169.6

Shareholder base and indicators

03/31/20

12/31/19

03/31/19

Number of shares - million

9,804

9,804

9,804

Common shares (ON) - million

4,958

4,958

4,958

Non-voting shares (PN) - million

4,846

4,846

4,846

Treasury shares - million

41.9

58.5

61.3

Number of outstanding shares - million

9,762

9,746

9,743

Recurring Net Income per share in the quarter (R$)

0.40

0.75

0.71

Net Income per share in the quarter (R$)

0.35

0.77

0.69

Book value per share (R$)

12.66

13.54

12.30

Price/Earnings (P/E) ¹

9.66

13.59

13.17

Price/Book value (P/B) ²

1.82

2.74

2.80

  1. Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/earnings per share. For calculation purposes, the retained earnings of the last 12 months were included; (2) Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/Book value per share at end of the period.

Executive Summary

Operating Revenues

The sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses.

Managerial Financial Margin

The sum of the Financial Margin with Clients and the Financial Margin with the Market.

Recurring Return on Average

Equity - Annualized

Obtained by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Stockholders' Equity. The resulting quotient is multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation bases of returns were adjusted by the amount of dividends proposed after the balance sheet closing dates, which have not yet been approved in annual stockholders' or Board meetings.

Recurring Return on Average

Assets - Annualized

Obtained by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Assets.

Coverage Ratio

Obtained by dividing the total allowance balance by the balance of operations more than 90 days overdue.

Efficiency Ratio

Obtained by dividing Non-Interest Expenses by the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees, Result of Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations and Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes).

Recurring Net Income per Share Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period and includes stock splits when they take place.

Dividends and Interest on Own

Capital net of Taxes

Corresponds to the distribution of part of the profits to stockholders, paid or provisioned, declared and posted in Stockholders' Equity.

Market Capitalization

Obtained by multiplying the total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) by the average price of the non- voting share on the last trading day in the period.

Tier I Capital Ratio

The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital, divided by the Total Risk Weighted Assets.

Cost of Credit

Composed of Result from Loan Losses, Impairment and Discounts Granted.

Managerial Financial Margin

Financial margin with clients

Consists of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. Spread-sensitive operations are: (i) the assets margin, which is the difference between the amount received in loan operations and corporate securities and the cost of money charged by treasury banking and (ii) the liabilities margin, which is the difference between the cost of funding and the amount received from treasury banking. Working capital margin is the interest on working capital at the Selic interest rate.

Financial margin with the market Includes treasury banking, which manages mismatches of assets and liabilities (ALM - Asset and Liability Management), terms, and interest, foreign exchange and other rates, and treasury trading, which manages proprietary portfolios and may assume guiding positions, in compliance with the limits established by our risk appetite.

Mix of Products

Change in the composition of credit risk assets between periods.

Average asset portfolio

Includes credit and private securities portfolio net of loans more than 60 days overdue, while the balances do not include the effect of the average exchange rate variation in the periods.

Asset spreads

Spreads variation on credit risk assets between periods.

Annualized average rate of financial margin with clients

Obtained by dividing the Financial Margin with Clients by the average daily balances of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. The quotient of this division is divided by the number of calendar days in the quarter and

annualized (rising to 360) to obtain the annual rate.

Credit Quality

NPL Ratio (over 90 days)

Calculated by dividing the balance of non- performing loans over 90 days by total loan portfolio. Loans more than 90 days overdue include the total balance of transactions with at least one installment more than 90 days overdue.

NPL Creation

The balance of loans that became overdue for more than 90 days in the quarter.

Cost of Credit over Total Risk

Calculated by dividing the Cost of Credit by the average Loan Portfolio of the last two quarters.

Results from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

Underwriting Margin

The sum of earned premiums, retained claims and selling expenses.

Combined Ratio

The sum of retained claims, selling expenses, administrative expenses, other operating income and expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and Cofins and other taxes divided by earned premiums.

Credit Portfolio

Loan-to-Value

Ratio of the amount of the financing to the value of the real estate property.

Funding

Loan Portfolio over Gross Funding

Additional Tier I Capital

Consists of instruments of perpetual nature, which meet eligibility requirements

Tier I Capital

The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital.

Tier II Capital

Consists of subordinated debt instruments with defined maturity dates that meet eligibility requirements.

Total Capital

The sum of the Tier I and Tier II Capital.

Total Risk Weighted Assets

Consists of the sum of the portion related to credit risk exposures (RWACPAD), to the market risk capital requirement (RWAMINT) and to the operational risk capital requirement (RWAOPAD).

Activities with the Market + Corporation The Activities with the Market + Corporation column presents the result from the capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities. It also shows financial margin with the market, costs of Treasury operations, the equity pickup from companies not linked to each segment and our interest in Porto Seguro.

Our Shares

Book Value per Share

Calculated by dividing the Stockholders' Equity at the last date of the period by the number of outstanding shares.

Obtained by dividing Loans by Gross Funding (Funding from Clients, Funds from Acceptance and Issuance of Securities Abroad, Borrowings and Others) at the end of the period.

Currency

Includes cash, bank deposits of institutions without reserve requirements, foreign currency deposits in Brazil, foreign currency deposits abroad, and cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency.

Capital, Liquidity and

Market Indicators

Value at Risk (VaR)

A statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions.

Common Equity Tier I

The sum of social capital, reserves and retained earnings, less deductions and prudential adjustments.

Results by Business

Segment

Retail Banking

Consists of banking products and services to both current account and non-current account holders. Products and services offered include: personal loans, credit cards, payroll loans, vehicle financing, mortgage loans, insurance, pension plan and premium bonds products, and acquiring services, among others.

Wholesale Banking

Consists of the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, the activities of our units abroad, and the products and services offered to high-net worth clients (Private Banking) and to middle market companies and institutional clients.

Composition of Recurring Net Income

by business

in millions of Reais

Credit

Recurring

Net Income

R$3.9 billions

40

Capital Surplus

3,912

134

& Trading

Total

RecurringROE 12.8%

Donations to fight

COVID-19

R$ 1.25

billion

Credit

Portfolio1

in billions of Reais

3,738

Services

& Insurance

Efficiency 45.9% 46.3% 44.4%

Ratio%

1Q18 1Q19 1Q20

Number of

349

Shareholders

206

in thousands

123

1Q18

1TQ9

1Q20

Commissions

and Fees

+18.9%

769.2

+7.7%

647.1

601.1

238.1

215.6

191.4

104.5

79.2

63.0

231.1

185.6

196.7

166.7

195.6

150.0

1Q18

1Q19

1Q20

Individuals

Very Small, Small

and Middle Market

Companies

Large Companies

Latin America

R$9.5 billion

Total

+5.2%

+48.6% Credit and debit cards (issued)

Asset Management

+148.1%

Economic and financial advisory and brokerage

(1) ) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities.

Dear reader,

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new source of uncertainty to global economic activity. We are experiencing a serious crisis of an unprecedented nature in the last hundred years, and its social and economic consequences are already affecting the lives of everyone, both population and companies.

Authorities around the world have taken restrictive measures to contain the spread of the disease. These restrictions have had a profound impact on the economy, since the predominant portion of economic activity assumes that people move around and meet. Although the uncertainties surrounding the duration of the restrictions make it difficult to quantify these impacts, several indicators of economic activity are now showing signs of weakening in consumer goods and services. In Brazil, as well as in other countries around the world, measures have been announced to stimulate the economy and credit, including the continuity of the cycle of cuts in the SELIC rate supported by the low level of inflation.

In the banking industry, the regulator has adopted measures to ensure that the system remains liquid, stable, and capitalized while offering special conditions so that the segments most affected by the crisis can renegotiate their debts.

It was impossible to predict this crisis, much less so its magnitude. Since the early days of the pandemic, protecting our employees, clients, suppliers and society has been our absolute priority.

The transformation we have undergone in recent years has encompassed continuous investment in the development of personnel and technology, both in how the bank is managed, and in customer service, which has enabled us to be better prepared for moments of crisis.

We have established three approaches to dealing with the impacts of COVID-19:

1. To search for the best solutions in order to serve our customers in the best way possible.

  • We announced a timely extension of 60 days to installment payments of up-to-date loans, maintaining the original interest rate of the contract. In April, we extended the term for extending loan and financing installments by up to 120 days for individuals and up to 180 days for small and middle market companies. In addition, loan agreement terms can also be extended up to 6 years for individuals and up to 5 years for small and middle market companies, thus reducing the value of monthly installments and keeping the same interest rates. Within this period, approximately 850 thousand contracts have already been renegotiated.
  • We have also made available additional Rede card machines to clients for 60 days. In addition, we have strengthened our commitment to anticipate by two days, free of charge, single-installment sales on credit cards using Rede bankcard machines. Since December 2019, this condition has been available to those without accounts at Itaú Unibanco with annual billings of up to R$ 30 million.
  • In a partnership between Rede and iFood, the period for transferring to

commercial establishments the amounts paid using the app has been reduced from 30 to 7 days. This measure aims to mitigate the effects of the crisis on the cash flow of bars and restaurants.

  • We have transferred the full benefit of the cut in the base rate to personal and working capital loans.
  • We have adhered to the emergency fund to finance the payrolls of companies with annual invoicing of up to R$ 10 million. The credit line is 85% funded by the National Treasury, operated via the BNDES and 15% by the banks themselves, who are responsible for transferring the proceeds to their clients. Borrowers will have a six-month grace period, with repayment in up to 36 monthly installments, at an interest rate equivalent to the CDI rate, that is, with no spread being charged.

39

  • We have encouraged the use of digital channels in order to reduce the movement of people in the branches. We have developed new self-service functionalities that reduce the need for clients to travel. In March 2020, we had the largest monthly volume of accesses to our digital channels, reaching 12.9 million people, representing an increase of 12% in 12 months. Even with this significant increase in the period, 99.8% of clients experienced no impact in the main functionalities, demonstrating the robust nature and stability of our infrastructure.

Expansion of services digitally provided

INSS*

+70%

usage of the check deposit functionality on the app

New menu of

Payment of INSS

Recovery of card

Check deposits

14 thousand

digital services for

pensioners

passwords on the

using Itaú app

Feb/20

Mar/20

deposits/day

cards

using the 24h

apps

network

(*) Retirees and Social Security

Growth in the share of digital channels

Account

Time deposits

Working

Personal

openings

and fixed

capital loans

loans

32%

47%

34%

42%

(Mar/20 vs. Feb/20)

  • We have intensified communication with our clients through up-to-date bulletins about the availability of branches and step-by-step guides on how to use digital channels, while offering appropriate products and services for the times we are living, virtual meetings with clients and daily notifications on social networks through live sessions and podcasts.
  • In our branches we have adopted prevention protocols with proper distancing between employees and clients, reduced business hours to adjust the movement of clients, and have established exclusive banking hours for retirees and social security (INSS) beneficiaries.

40

2. To keep operating normally under abnormal conditions.

The executive committee has established an intensified crisis management agenda responsible for monitoring the pandemic and its impacts, as well as the deliberations and positioning adopted by the institution. Each matter is discussed by the members of the executive committee, the executive directors and in the business war rooms1.

Executive Committee agenda

Check Point of Executive Committee + 7 executive directors

Institutional Crisis Management Committee and Check Point of Risks

Febraban and Retail War Rooms and Wholesale Committee

People, Legal, Marketing, IT, CRM and Service channels War Rooms

  • (1) War rooms are spaces dedicated to planning and execution of certain issues.

  • We have reduced the number of physical customer service personnel and increased the spacing between people at the service hubs in order to reduce the movement of people and the possibilities of contagion.
  • We have reduced the movement of people at the administrative hubs by 94%, and they are now working from home.
  • From the second half of March to April 29, 2020, up to 95% of our employees from the central administration, call centers and digital branches were working remotely from home.

Infrastructure capable of supporting our operations in a remote environment

+ 1,526%

+ 1,383%

Calls

CallsTeleconferences

Teleconferences

Mar-1

Mar-22

Our ability to adapt to the crisis is the result not only of our investments in technology, which enables virtual interaction, but also our investments in a flexible work environment, like home offices, the integrated communities between different areas of the bank and new layouts at the administrative centers to enhance employee mobility.

3. To ensure the well-being of our employees

"People are everything to us". True to this motto, we are acting to reduce the effects of the crisis and to ensure our employees' health and safety.

  • We have encouraged employees in the risk group to come forward, while those who cannot work from home have been given vacations.
  • To support those who may incur extra expenses on account of the current crisis, we have decided to pay in advance the 13th salary on April's payroll.
  • We have set up a process of communication and transparency with our employees through e-mails, the in-house employee portal and weekly videos recorded by our President and CEO Candido Bracher, conveying the latest developments involving COVID-19.
  • We have suspended dismissals during the crisis period, except in cases of serious breaches of ethics.
  • In the branches, we now provide masks to all our employees in contact with the public, installed Plexiglass screens and reviewed our cleaning protocols.

41

The following tables present the main indicators comprising our result:

In R$ billions

1Q20

1Q19

Income Information

Operating Revenues1

29.2

28.2

Managerial Financial Margin

17.8

17.7

Financial Margin with Clients

17.0

16.4

Financial Margin with the Market

0.8

1.2

Commissions and Fees

9.5

8.6

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds operations before

1.9

1.9

Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Cost of Credit

(10.1)

(3.8)

Non-Interest Expenses

(12.1)

(12.1)

Recurring Net Income

3.9

6.9

Net Income

3.4

6.7

Recurring Return on

12.8%

23.6%

Annualized Average Equity 2

1Q20

1Q19

Balance Sheet Information

Total Assets

1,982.5

1,651.4

TotalLoanPortfolio 3

769.2

647.1

NPL Ratio (90 days)

3.1%

3.0%

Tier 1 Capital - BIS III

12.0%

14.6%

1Q20

1Q19

Shares

Weighted Average Number of Outstanding Shares - in millions

9,751

9,729

Net Income per Share - Basic - R$

0.35

0.69

BookValueperShareR$(Outstandingon03/31)

12.66

12.30

1Q20

1Q19

Other Information

(1) Fonte: Banco Central do Brasil

Branches

4,501

4,934

PhysicalandClient Service Branches (CSBs)

4,305

4,739

Digital

196

195

Employees - in thousands

95.3

99.7

Brazil

82.1

86.2

Abroad

13.2

13.5

Variation

3.5%

0.8%

3.8%

-38.9%

10.4%

-1.6%

165.2%

-0.8%

-43.1%

-49.3%

-1,080 bps.

Variation

20.0%

18.9%

10 bps

-260 bps

Variation

0.2%

-49.3%

2.9%

Variation

-8.8%

-9.2%

0.5%

-4.4%

-4.8%

-2.1%

  1. Operating Revenues are the sum of the Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds, before the Retained Claims and Sales Expenses; (2) The return is calculated by dividing the Recurring Net Income by the Average Stockholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate; (3) Total Loan Portfolio includes Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities.

Results and Capital Management

The percentages of increase or decrease in this section refer to the comparison of the first three months of 2020 against the same period in 2019, except when otherwise indicated.

As of March 11, 2020, the date on which the World Health Organization declared the COVID 19 pandemic, measures of social isolation and restriction of activities in Brazil and worldwide have intensified. Given this context, we list the main impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and results:

1. An increase in loan and financing operations. Below we present the growth in our loan portfolio in comparison to December 2019 in the main segments:

  • 10.4% in individuals, highlighting the 9.7% growth in credit cards and 20.0% in personal loan;
  • 31.9% in very small, small and middle market companies in Brazil;
  • 24.5% in large companies in Brazil;
  • 17.3% in operations in Latin America, mainly impacted by the exchange rate variation;
  • Total loan portfolio: 18.9%.

There was a growth in credit origination across practically all segments in comparison to the 1st quarter of 2019. In Brazil, there was a total growth of 36.5% in the origination, of which:

  • 8.8% for individuals;
  • 22.3% for very small, small and middle market companies;
  • 71.9% for large companies.

Such factors favored the 3.8 % growth in the financial margin with clients. The increase in credit portfolios was partially offset by lower spreads on credit products and the impact of the decrease in interest rates on own working capital and liabilities margin.

2. An increase in renegotiation requests and the extension of terms for credit operations:

As previously mentioned, we announced the extension to installments payments of up-to-date loans as part of the solutions to serve our clients in this delicate moment. Our renegotiation balance grew 12.9% in the quarter when compared to December 2019.

Renegotiated Loans

(in billions of Reais)

28.1

31.7

Dec/19 Mar/20

43

3. Impacts on the pricing of financial instruments due to the high volatility in the markets, resulting in a 38.9% reduction in our financial margin with the market.

The financial margin with clients and the financial margin with the market comprise our managerial financial margin, which registered an increase of 0.8% in the period.

The growth of 8.2% in revenues from commissions and fees and insurance was primarily due to the following increases:

  • 48.6% in fund management as a result of the 12.4% increase in the balance of assets under administration and higher performance fees income;
  • 148.1% in financial economic advisory and brokerage as a result of greater activity in the capital market in the first two months of 2020. In the local fixed income sector, we participated in operations with debentures, promissory notes and securitization, having distributed R$ 1,877 million until March 2020. In the case of variable income business, we undertook 6 transactions in South America, totaling US$ 403 million. Regarding mergers and acquisitions, we provided financial advisory to 13 operations in South America, totaling US$ 724 million; and
  • 6,2% in current account services due to the increase in the current account holders and to the higher number of payment transactions, although this result is partially offset by the greater number of exemptions in current account types.

The result was partially offset by the 33.4% reduction in revenues from acquiring activities, given the lower revenues from the Merchant Discount Rate - MDR , prepayment rates and machines rental. As of the second half of March 2020, there was a reduction in the transaction amount due to measures of social distance.

4. Impacts on the provision for loan losses and impairment of financial assets:

The cost of credit increased 165.2% in relation to the same period in 2019, mainly due to the increase in the provision for loan losses. This increase is related to the increase in expected loss resulting from the change in the macroeconomic scenario and the financial perspectives of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020.

The non-interestexpenses decreased 0.8% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Some events had a positive impact on our expenses such as the closing of brick and mortar branches, resulting in a reduction in fixed costs and, naturally, also in the total number of employees - which also had a reduction as a result of the voluntary severance program carried out in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, there was a reduction in expenses with profit sharing, data processing and telecommunication.

In the first quarter of 2020, our recurring net income reached R$ 3.9 billion with a recurring return on average equity of 12.8%.

5. An increase in funding. Customer funding increased 28.2% in comparison to December 2019, mainly due to:

  1. time deposits, which increased 41.4%;
  2. demand deposits, which increased 36.1%;
  3. savings deposits, which increased 9.5%.

Such increases are associated with the positive flow of resources from both retail and wholesale, verified as of the second half of March 2020.

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio measures the ratios of the bank's capital and the risk level of its assets. Maintaining adequate levels aims to protect the institution in the event of severe stress. We present below the main events that impacted our ratio in the first quarter of 2020:

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.4%

-1.1%

0.3%

-0.2%

-0.7%

-1.5%

0.3%

0.4%

12.0%

1.3%

1.7%

13.2%

Additional dividends

Net income and

Securities mark

Tax Credit

Risk-Weighted

Foreign exchange

Additional

10.3%

and interest on

Assets

variation in the AT1

Tier I Capital1

minimum

to market

own capital from 2019

required dividend

Dec/19

Mar/20

Common Equity Tier I (CET I)

Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1)

(1) Level 1 additional capital issued in February 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, our Tier I Capital ratio reached 12.0%, comprising 10.3% of Common Equity Tier I and 1.7% of Additional Tier 1 Capital. The main factors which affected the index in the quarter were the growth in the Risk-Weighted Assets related to loan portfolio, mainly due to exchange rate variations and the growth of our credit portfolio.

Liquidity

  • Cash and liquidity on adequate levels at this critical moment.
  • Short and long-term liquidity indicators aligned with the bank's risk appetite.
  • Positive flow of resources in Retail and Wholesale deposits
  • Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR): 165.5%
    Regulatory minimum: 100%

Capital

  • Solid capital base.
  • Capital can absorb the worst case scenario: stress tests carried out constantly with pre-defined actions, if necessary.

In order to reduce the effects of the crisis, the regulator has taken measures aimed at guaranteeing liquidity and capitalization of banks at adequate levels.

Measures that increased the System's liquidity

Regulatory changes implemented and respective impacts on the Financial System (in R$)

Aditional Reserve Requirements release

68 bn

Agricultural Credit Bonds flexibilization

2.2 bn

Loan backed by guaranteed financial bills

670 bn

New Term Deposit with Special Guarantee

200 bn

Loan backed by debentures

91 bn

Aditional Reserve + Liquidity Coverage Ratio

135 bn

Repurchase operations of Brazilian sovereign bonds

50 bn

Reduction of the Conservation Additional

Before 2.5%

Now 1.25%

of Main Capital*

(*) Effective from April 2020

In the capital markets, we have noted an increase in our shareholder base, which attained 349,000 at the end of March 2020, representing an increase of 69% in relation to the same period of 2019. The diversification of our investors is important for the liquidity of our shares and reflects the increase in activity of the Brazilian capital markets. The following graph shows the daily financial trading volume of our shares, which have a significant participation in market indexes in Brazil and abroad.

Average Daily Trading Volume of the Shares of Itaú Unibanco (R$ millions)

Our shares continue to enjoy high liquidity in trading, both in Brazil and in the United States, with an increase of 71% in the average daily trading volume since 2018.

+71%

2,148

1,253

1,388

1,180

B3 (Common+Preferred)

653

744

NYSE (ADR)

600

644

968

2018

2019

1Q20

Our shares ended the quarter quoted at R$ 23.09 (ITUB4 - preferred shares) and R$ 22.08 (ITUB3 - common shares). We present below the evolution of R$ 100 invested since the announcement of the merger between Itaú and Unibanco in October 2008.

405

288

246

239

196

Oct-08Jun-09Feb-10Oct-10Jun-11

Feb-12Oct-12Jun-13Feb-14Oct-14Jun-15

Feb-16Oct-16

Jun-17Feb-18Oct-18Jun-19Mar-20

ITUB4 adjusted for dividends

ITUB4 without adjustment for dividends

CDI rate

Ibovespa

US Dollar

2020 Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

We held our Annual and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on April 28. At the meeting, our shareholders voted on

  1. the financial statements of December 31, 2019, approving the distribution of earnings for the year; (ii) the election of the members of the Board of Directors (BD) for the next annual term of office; (iii) the election of the members of the Fiscal Council (FC), which is a body independent from the management and which oversees the management and the accounts; (iv) the allocations designated for the global compensation of the executive board and the BD, as well as the compensation of the members of the FC; and (v) the amendment to the bylaws formalizing the possibility of taking out civil liability insurance or, in addition, undertaking an indemnity commitment in favor of the management and employees holding managerial positions or functions in the bank or its subsidiaries, as well as those formally appointed to managerial positions at other entities.

TODOS PELA SAUDE (ALL FOR HEALTH) - An alliance against Covid-19

On April 13, we announced the creation of the initiative "Todos pela Saúde" (All for Health), to be financed from a donation of R$ 1 billion and whose purpose is to fight COVID-19 and its effects on Brazilian society. A team of seven recognized specialists has been designated to define the actions to be financed with these funds.

The "Todos pela Saúde" program will operate on four axis:

  • Informing: guidance for the population, such as the campaign to encourage the use of masks;
  • Protecting: testing for the population and healthcare professionals;
  • Caring: support for government agents at the state and large municipality level in structuring crisis cabinets; training and support for healthcare professionals; use of telemedicine; expansion of the capability and efficiency of the structures of benchmark hospitals; purchase and distribution of strategic inputs, in addition to the mobilization of equipment and human resources.
  • Resuming: collaboration in developing strategies aimed at the safest return to social activities, as well as programs for monitoring the high-risk population.

As Brazil's largest private bank, it rests with us to attenuate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and, at the same time, to support our clients and society at this sensitive time.

We want to be part of the solution and we are determined to collaborate with the country in this fight against COVID-19. We have taken individual actions, in addition to those in partnership with other banks, in the search for solutions that serve society in this crisis scenario.

  • Previously, we had announced around R$ 250 million in donations, amounting to around R$ 1,25 billion. Among the projects that received the funds, worthy of note are:
    • R$ 10 million to Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) to support the construction of a hospital in Rio de Janeiro;
    • R$ 1.5 million to expand the service capacity of the Moyses Deutsch Municipal Hospital (M'boi Mirim), in São Paulo;
    • R$ 8.5 million for the acquisition or respirators used in ambulances and hospitals;
    • R$ 200,000 for an open mechanical ventilator platform;
    • R$ 5 million in funds for the São Paulo Emergency Healthcare Fund, to equip the field hospitals at the Pacaembu stadium and the Anhembi convention center;

Now is not the time to think about competition, but to join forces with our

peers so that we all exit this crisis in a stronger position

  • Together with Bradesco and Santander, we have announced the donation of R$ 50 million to purchase approximately 15 million masks to be manufactured by small entrepreneurs within processes that will ensure compliance with safety and hygiene protocols;
  • Also, as part of the joint actions of Brazil's three largest private banks, we have announced the donation of 5 million tests offered to the Ministry of Health for detecting COVID-19, as well as CT scanners and respirators.

Acknowledgements

We wish to thank our employees for their commitment and dedication that have enabled us to achieve sound results, and to our clients and shareholders for their interest and trust that inspire us to always do our best.

(Approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on April 30, 2020).

Independent Auditor - CVM Instruction No. 381

Procedures Adopted by the Company

Our operating policy, including subsidiaries, when contracting non-externalaudit-related services from our independent auditors, is based on applicable regulations and internationally accepted principles that protect the independence of the auditors. These principles state that: (a) the auditors must not audit their own work, (b) the auditors must not hold managerial positions at their clients, and (c) the auditors must not promote their clients' interests.

In the period from January to March 2020, we did not contract from the independent auditors and their related parties, non-externalaudit-related services in an amount exceeding 5% of the total fees for external audit services.

In accordance with CVM Instruction No. 381, we list below the other services provided and the dates on which they were contracted:

  • January 23, February 06 and 12 - review of the calculations and tax settlement and compliance with tax regulations.

Justification of the Independent Auditors - PricewaterhouseCoopers

The non-externalaudit-related services described above does not affect either the independence or the objectivity in conducting external audit examinations at Itaú Unibanco and its subsidiaries. The policy for providing Itaú Unibanco with non-externalaudit-related services is based on principles that protect the independent auditor's independence, all of which were observed in providing that services, including their approval by the Audit Committee.

Central Bank - Circular No. 3.068/01

We warrant having the financial capacity and the intention to hold until maturity securities classified in the category "Held until maturity", amounting to R$ 53.4 billion, representing 8.8 % of the total securities and derivative financial instruments in March 2020.

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

We are disclosing the full accounting statements in accordance with the international financial accounting standards (IFRS) on the same date as this publication, as per Official Circular CVM/SEP/01/13. The full accounting statements are available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations > Results Center).

The Management Report and the Full Accounting Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and those of its subsidiaries, for the period from January to March 2020, abide by the rules established in Brazilian Company Law, the National Monetary Council (CMN), the Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN), the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (CVM), the National Council for Private Insurance (CNSP), the Superintendence for Private Insurance (SUSEP), the National Superintendence for Supplementary Pensions (PREVIC) and the recommendations of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The information presented herein is available on the Investor Relations webite (IR) of Itaú Unibanco at: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations > Results Center.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

Co-Chairmen

Chief Executive Officer

Pedro Moreira Salles

Candido Botelho Bracher

Roberto Egydio Setubal

Senior Vice Presidents ("Diretores Gerais")

Members

Caio Ibrahim David

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

Márcio de Andrade Schettini

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

Executive Vice-Presidents

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola

André Sapoznik

João Moreira Salles

Claudia Politanski

José Galló

Milton Maluhy Filho

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

Ricardo Villela Marino

Executive Officers

Alexsandro Broedel Lopes (*)

Fernando Barçante Tostes Malta

Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo

Paulo Sergio Miron

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Chairman

Officers

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola

Adriano Cabral Volpini

Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues

Andre Balestrin Cestare

Members

Emerson Macedo Bortoloto

Antonio Carlos Barbosa de Oliveira

Gilberto Frussa

Antonio Francisco de Lima Neto

José Virgilio Vita Neto

Diego Fresco Gutierrez

Renato Barbosa do Nascimento

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana

Rodrigo Luís Rosa Couto

Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres

Sergio Mychkis Goldstein

Tatiana Grecco

FISCAL COUNCIL

Chairman

José Caruso Cruz Henriques

Members

Alkimar Ribeiro Moura

Eduardo Azevedo do Valle

(*) Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations.

Accountant

Arnaldo Alves dos Santos

CRC - 1SP - 210058/O-3

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020

ITAÚ UNIBANCO S.A.

Senior Vice President ("Diretores Gerais")

Caio Ibrahim David

Márcio de Andrade Schettini

Executive Vice-Presidents

André Sapoznik

Claudia Politanski

Milton Maluhy Filho

Executive Officers Alexandre Grossmann Zancani Alexsandro Broedel Lopes André Luís Teixeira Rodrigues Carlos Fernando Rossi Constantini Carlos Orestes Vanzo

Carlos Rodrigo Formigari Christian George Egan Fernando Barçante Tostes Malta Flávio Augusto Aguiar de Souza João Marcos Pequeno de Biase

Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Luís Eduardo Gross Siqueira Cunha Marcos Antônio Vaz de Magalhães Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Sergio Guillinet Fajerman

Officers

Adriana Maria dos Santos Adriano Cabral Volpini Adriano Maciel Pedroti Alessandro Anastasi Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues

Ana Lúcia Gomes de Sá Drumond Pardo Andre Balestrin Cestare

André Henrique Caldeira Daré Andrea Carpes Blanco

Atilio Luiz Magila Albiero Junior Badi Maani Shaikhzadeh Bruno Bianchi

Bruno Machado Ferreira Carlos Augusto Salamonde Carlos Eduardo Mori Peyser Carlos Henrique Donegá Aidar Cesar Padovan

Cintia Carbonieri Fleury de Camargo Claudio César Sanches

Cláudio José Coutinho Arromatte Cristiane Magalhães Teixeira Portella Cristiano Guimarães Duarte

Officers (continued) Eduardo Cardoso Armonia Eduardo Corsetti

Eduardo Esteban Mato Amorin Eduardo Estefan Ventura Eduardo Hiroyuki Miyaki Eduardo Queiroz Tracanella Emerson Savi Junqueira Emilio Pedro Borsari Filho Eric André Altafim

Estevão Carcioffi Lazanha Fabiana Pascon Bastos Fábio Napoli

Felipe de Souza Wey Felipe Weil Wilberg Fernando Della Torre Chagas Fernando Julião de Souza Amaral Fernando Kontopp de Oliveira Flavio Ribeiro Iglesias Francisco Vieira Cordeiro Neto Gabriel Guedes Pinto Teixeira Gabriela Rodrigues Ferreira Gilberto Frussa

Guilhermo Luiz Bressane Gomes Gustavo Trovisco Lopes

José de Castro Araújo Rudge Filho José Virgilio Vita Neto

Laila Regina de Oliveira Pena de Antonio Leandro Roberto Dominiquini

Leon Gottlieb

Lineu Carlos Ferraz de Andrade Livia Martines Chanes (*)

Luís Fernando Staub

Luiz Felipe Monteiro Arcuri Trevisan Luiz Fernando Butori Reis Santos Luiz Severiano Ribeiro

Manoela Varanda

Márcio Luís Domingues da Silva Marco Antonio Sudano

Marcos Alexandre Pina Cavagnoli Mário Lúcio Gurgel Pires

Mario Magalhães Carvalho Mesquita Matias Granata

Milena de Castilho Lefon Martins Moisés João do Nascimento Oderval Esteves Duarte Filho Pedro Barros Barreto Fernandes Renata Cristina de Oliveira Renato Cesar Mansur

Ricardo Nuno Delgado Gonçalves Rodnei Bernardino de Souza Rodrigo Jorge Dantas de Oliveira Rodrigo Luís Rosa Couto Rodrigo Rodrigues Baia Rogerio Vasconcelos Costa Rubens Luiz dos Santos Henriques Sergio Mychkis Goldstein Tatiana Grecco

Thales Ferreira Silva Thiago Luiz Charnet Ellero Valéria Aparecida Marretto Vanessa Lopes Reisner Wagner Bettini Sanches

  1. On April 6, 2020, Mrs. Livia Martines Chanes, presented her letter of resignation to the position of member of the Company's Directors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Note 2a) (In millions of Reais)

Assets

Note

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

Current assets

1,390,667

1,220,457

Cash and cash equivalents

0

71,881

62,152

Interbank investments

3b and 4

277,042

196,909

Money market

0

233,426

169,332

Money market - Assets Guaranteeing Technical Provisions

8b

1,504

1,066

Interbank deposits

0

42,112

26,511

Securities and derivative financial instruments

3c, 3d and 5

402,676

363,880

Own portfolio

0

128,296

85,505

Subject to repurchase commitments

0

17,622

35,468

Pledged in guarantee

0

5,968

7,893

Securities under resale agreements with free movement

0

4,005

3,628

Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil

0

5,673

3,572

Derivative financial instruments

0

37,374

17,764

Assets guaranteeing technical provisions

8b

203,738

210,050

Interbank accounts

0

107,440

135,116

Pending settlement

0

39,184

43,466

Central Bank of Brazil deposits

0

67,772

91,248

National Housing System (SFH)

0

-

4

Correspondents

0

22

41

Interbank onlending

0

462

357

Interbranch accounts

0

277

373

Loan, lease and other credit operations

6

343,748

313,282

Operations with credit granting characteristics

3e

365,523

333,017

(Provision for Loan Losses)

3f

(21,775)

(19,735)

Other receivables - Sundry

10a

185,728

146,254

Other assets

3g

1,875

2,491

Assets held for sale

0

1,263

1,220

(Valuation allowance)

0

(666)

(642)

Unearned reinsurance premiums

10

6

Prepaid expenses

3g and 10c

1,268

1,907

Long term receivables

0

554,232

481,665

Interbank investments

3b and 4

5,523

3,668

Money market

0

34

162

Interbank deposits

0

5,489

3,506

Securities and derivative financial instruments

3c, 3d and 5

203,309

181,406

Own portfolio

0

86,070

93,082

Subject to repurchase commitments

0

29,346

34,240

Pledged in guarantee

0

5,910

2,771

Securities under resale agreements with free movement

0

26,831

16,589

Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil

792

591

Derivative financial instruments

0

44,263

23,912

Assets guaranteeing technical provisions

8b

10,097

10,221

Interbank accounts

0

17

9

Pending settlement

12

9

National Housing System (SFH)

5

-

Loan, lease and other credit operations

6

249,711

230,847

Operations with credit granting characteristics

3e

274,176

250,000

(Provision for Loan Losses)

3f

(24,465)

(19,153)

Other receivables

94,057

64,697

Deferred tax assets

11b I

64,612

45,933

Sundry

10a

29,445

18,764

Other assets - Prepaid expenses

3g and 10c

1,615

1,038

Permanent assets

0

37,599

36,591

Investments

3h

15,998

15,853

Investments in associates and joint ventures

0

15,714

15,577

Other investments

0

496

485

(Allowance for losses)

0

(212)

(209)

Real estate in use

3i and 13

6,355

6,412

Fixe assets for use

0

4,271

4,301

Other fixed assets

0

14,678

14,153

(Accumulated depreciation)

0

(12,594)

(12,042)

Goodwill and Intangible assets

3j, 3k and 14

15,246

14,326

Goodwill

0

1,179

925

Intangible assets

0

28,038

25,876

(Accumulated amortization)

0

(13,971)

(12,475)

Total assets

1,982,498

1,738,713

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Note 2a) (In millions of Reais)

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Note

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

Current liabilities

1,101,105

954,996

Deposits

3b and 7b

394,089

334,197

Demand deposits

-

101,711

82,306

Savings deposits

-

149,600

144,558

Interbank deposits

-

3,727

2,866

Time deposits

-

139,036

104,458

Other deposits

-

15

9

Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements

3b and 7c

261,323

237,131

Own portfolio

-

57,013

72,303

Third-party portfolio

-

193,034

148,021

Free portfolio

-

11,276

16,807

Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities

3b and 7d

45,211

51,352

Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes

-

37,658

41,567

Foreign loans through securities

-

7,083

9,210

Funding from structured operations certificates

470

575

Interbank accounts

-

45,411

48,771

Pending settlement

-

44,168

48,061

Correspondents

-

1,243

710

Interbranch accounts

-

6,665

5,408

Third-party funds in transit

-

6,490

5,294

Internal transfer of funds

-

175

114

Borrowing and onlending

3b and 7e

81,621

63,796

Borrowing

-

78,169

59,932

Onlending

-

3,452

3,864

Derivative financial instruments

3d and 5f

42,647

18,825

Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds

3m and 8a

2,763

3,068

Other liabilities

-

221,375

192,448

Subordinated debt

7f

11,806

4,099

Sundry

10d

209,569

188,349

Long term liabilities

-

742,842

638,171

Deposits

3b and 7b

212,661

172,863

Interbank deposits

-

993

155

Time deposits

-

211,668

172,708

Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements

3b and 7c

52,217

32,707

Own portfolio

-

1,665

2,696

Free portfolio

-

50,552

30,011

Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities

3b and 7d

108,935

92,217

Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes

-

55,778

57,026

Foreign loans through securities

-

52,465

34,656

Funding from structured operations certificates

692

535

Borrowing and onlending

3b and 7e

13,288

12,597

Borrowing

-

6,092

4,813

Onlending

-

7,196

7,784

Derivative financial instruments

3d and 5f

45,262

28,990

Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds

3m and 8a

211,802

217,598

Other liabilities

-

98,677

81,199

Subordinated debt

7f

40,962

38,711

Provision for deferred income tax and social contribution

11b II

4,937

6,294

Debt instruments eligible as capital

7f

23,487

16,652

Sundry

10d

29,291

19,542

Deferred income

3q

3,286

2,698

Capital

-

97,148

97,148

Capital reserves

-

1,671

1,979

Revenue reserves

-

29,730

36,568

Other comprehensive income

3c and 3d

(4,013)

(2,434)

(Treasury shares)

-

(912)

(1,274)

Total stockholders' equity of controlling shareholders

15

123,624

131,987

Non-controlling interests

15e

11,641

10,861

Total stockholders' equity

135,265

142,848

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

1,982,498

1,738,713

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Income (Note 2a)

(In millions of Reais, except for number of shares and earnings per share information)

Note

01/01 to

01/01 to

03/31/2020

03/31/2019

Income related to financial operations

55,542

36,148

Loan, lease and other credit operations

-

24,339

18,994

Securities and derivative financial instruments

-

21,139

10,915

Financial income related to insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations

8c

(4,777)

4,094

Foreign exchange operations

-

14,018

910

Compulsory deposits

-

823

1,235

Expenses related to financial operations

-

(53,419)

(19,307)

Money market

-

(24,359)

(13,322)

Financial expenses on technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds

8c

4,807

(3,912)

Borrowing and onlending

(33,867)

(2,073)

Income related to financial operations before loan and losses

-

2,123

16,841

Result of provision for loan losses

6

(10,189)

(3,372)

Expenses for provision for loan losses

-

(10,872)

(4,158)

Income related to recovery of credits written off as loss

-

683

786

Gross income related to financial operations

-

(8,066)

13,469

Other operating revenues(expenses)

-

(1,453)

(3,597)

Commissions and Banking Fees

10e

10,373

9,445

Result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations

8c

921

890

Personnel expenses

10f

(5,795)

(5,850)

Other administrative expenses

10g

(4,954)

(5,036)

Tax expenses

3p and 11a II

(549)

(1,822)

Equity in earnings of affiliates, joint ventures and other investments

303

241

Other operating revenues

454

404

Other operating expenses

10h

(2,206)

(1,869)

Operating income

-

(9,519)

9,872

Non-operating income

328

(11)

Income before taxes on income and profit sharing

-

(9,191)

9,861

Income tax and social contribution

3p and 11a I

12,659

(2,969)

Due on operations for the period

-

(4,372)

(1,957)

Related to temporary differences

-

17,031

(1,012)

Profit sharing - Management Members - Statutory

16b

(22)

(92)

Non-controlling interests

15e

(45)

(90)

Net income

3,401

6,710

Earnings per share - Basic

18

Common

0.35

0.69

Preferred

0.35

0.69

Earnings per share - Diluted

18

Common

0.35

0.69

Preferred

0.35

0.69

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic

18

Common

4,958,290,359

4,958,290,359

Preferred

4,792,863,835

4,770,295,919

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted

18

Common

4,958,290,359

4,958,290,359

Preferred

4,820,538,297

4,806,592,987

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In millions of Reais)

Note

01/01 to

01/01 to

03/31/2020

03/31/2019

Net income

3,446

6,800

Financial assets at available for sale

(2,264)

331

Change in fair value

(4,074)

533

Tax effect

1,810

(202)

Hedge

(2,402)

(75)

Cash flow hedge

5f V

243

90

Change in fair value

465

170

Tax effect

(222)

(80)

Hedge of net investment in foreign operation

5f V

(2,645)

(165)

Change in fair value

(4,909)

(290)

Tax effect

2,264

125

Remeasurements of liabilities for post-employment benefits

11

(3)

Remeasurements

19

18

(2)

Tax effect

(7)

(1)

Foreign exchange variation in foreign investments

3,076

14

Total other comprehensive income

(1,579)

267

Total comprehensive income

1,867

7,067

Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company

1,822

6,977

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

45

90

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Note 15) (In millions of Reais)

Attributed to owners of the parent company

Other comprehensive income

Capital

Treasury

Capital

Revenue

Available for

Remeasurements of

Cumulative

Gains and

Retained

translation

shares

reserves

reserves

sale securities

liabilities of post-

losses -

earnings

adjustments

Adjustments (1)

employment benefits

Hedge (2)

abroad

Total

Total

stockholders'

stockholders'

equity - owners

equity - non-

Total

of the parent

controlling

company

interests

Balance at 01/01/2019

97,148

(1,820)

1,923

37,384

159

(1,001)

2,516

(4,552)

-

131,757

12,367

144,124

Transactions with owners

-

486

(364)

-

-

-

-

-

-

122

265

387

Result of delivery of treasury shares

-

486

345

-

-

-

-

-

-

831

-

831

Recognition of share-based payment plans

-

-

(709)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(709)

-

(709)

(Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 15)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

265

265

Dividends - declared after 2018 - R$ 1.0507 per share

-

-

-

(10,215)

-

-

-

-

-

(10,215)

-

(10,215)

Interest on capital - declared after 2018 - R$ 0.7494 per share

-

-

-

(7,285)

-

-

-

-

-

(7,285)

-

(7,285)

Unclaimed dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

13

13

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

331

(3)

14

(75)

6,710

6,977

90

7,067

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,710

6,710

90

6,800

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

331

(3)

14

(75)

-

267

-

267

Appropriations:

Legal reserve

-

-

-

335

-

-

-

-

(335)

-

-

-

Statutory reserves

-

-

-

3,981

-

-

-

-

(3,981)

-

-

-

Dividends

-

-

-

863

-

-

-

-

(2,407)

(1,544)

(224)

(1,768)

Balance at 03/31/2019

97,148

(1,334)

1,559

25,063

490

(1,004)

2,530

(4,627)

-

119,825

12,498

132,323

Change in the period

-

486

(364)

(12,321)

331

(3)

14

(75)

-

(11,932)

131

(11,801)

Balance at 01/01/2020

97,148

(1,274)

1,979

36,568

1,262

(1,338)

1,974

(4,332)

-

131,987

10,861

142,848

Transactions with owners

-

362

(308)

-

-

-

-

-

-

54

1,249

1,303

Result of delivery of treasury shares

-

362

200

-

-

-

-

-

-

562

-

562

Recognition of share-based payment plans

-

-

(508)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(508)

-

(508)

(Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 15)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,249

1,249

Other

-

-

-

(21)

-

-

-

-

-

(21)

-

(21)

Dividends - declared after 2019 - R$ 0.4832 per share

-

-

-

(4,709)

-

-

-

-

-

(4,709)

-

(4,709)

Interest on capital - declared after 2019 - R$ 0.5235 per share