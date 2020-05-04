|
Itaú Unibanco S A : Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (BRGAAP) - 1Q2019
05/04/2020 | 06:19pm EDT
Management Discussion &
Analysis and Complete
Financial Statements
1Q20
|
www.itau.com.br/investor-relations
|
facebook.com/Itaú
|
@Itaú
|
@Itaú
|
/Itaú
|
/bancoitau
Management
Discussion &
Analysis
Page 03
|
Executive Summary
|
03
|
|
|
Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis
|
11
|
|
|
Managerial Financial Margin
|
12
|
|
|
Cost of Credit
|
13
|
|
|
Credit Quality
|
15
|
|
|
Commissions and Fees & Result from Insurance
|
17
|
|
|
Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds
|
19
|
|
|
Non-interest Expenses
|
20
|
|
|
Balance Sheet
|
22
|
|
|
Credit Portfolio
|
23
|
|
|
Funding
|
25
|
|
|
Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios
|
26
|
|
|
Results by Business Segments
|
27
|
|
|
Results by Region - Brazil and Latin America
|
29
|
|
|
Activities Abroad
|
30
|
|
|
Additional Information
|
31
|
|
|
Itaú Unibanco Shares
|
32
|
|
|
Glossary
|
33
|
|
|
Report of Independent Auditors
|
35
Complete
Financial
Statements
Management
Discussion &
Analysis
Management Discussion & Analysis and
Complete Financial Statements
(This page was intentionally left blank)
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
04
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Executive Summary
Managerial Income Summary
We present below the financial indicators of Itaú Unibanco determined at the end of the period.
|
In R$ millions (except where indicated), end of period
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Recurring Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
(1)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managerial Financial Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
Recurring Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Brazil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Performance
|
Recurring Return on Average Assets - Annualized
|
(4)
|
|
|
Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Total
|
|
|
Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Brazil
|
|
|
Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Latin America
|
|
|
Coverage Ratio (Total Allowance/NPL 90 days overdue)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
Efficiency Ratio (IE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Net Income per Share (R$)
|
(7, 8)
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income per Share (R$)
|
(7, 8)
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
Number of Outstanding Shares at the end of the period - in millions
|
(8)
|
Book Value per Share (R$)
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends and Interest on Own Capital net of Taxes
|
|
|
|
Market Capitalization
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Capitalization
|
(10)
|
(US$ million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Credit Portfolio, including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities
|
|
Deposits + Debentures + Securities + Borrowings and Onlending
|
|
Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
Loan Portfolio/Funding
|
(11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solvency Ratio - Prudential Conglomerate (BIS Ratio)
|
|
|
|
|
Tier I Capital - BIS III
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier I - BIS III
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets Under Administration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Number of Employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abroad
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Branches and CSBs - Client Service Branches
|
|
|
|
|
ATM - Automated Teller Machines
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
1Q19
|
3,912
|
7,296
|
6,877
|
29,206
|
31,833
|
28,208
|
17,805
|
19,439
|
17,668
|
12.8%
|
23.7%
|
23.6%
|
13.0%
|
25.1%
|
24.8%
|
0.8%
|
1.7%
|
1.7%
|
3.1%
|
3.0%
|
3.0%
|
3.5%
|
3.4%
|
3.7%
|
2.0%
|
1.9%
|
1.4%
|
239%
|
229%
|
208%
|
44.4%
|
44.0%
|
46.3%
|
0.40
|
0.75
|
0.71
|
0.35
|
0.77
|
0.69
|
9,762
|
9,746
|
9,743
|
12.66
|
13.54
|
12.30
|
850
|
7,729
|
2,407
|
227,754
|
362,147
|
334,179
|
43,810
|
89,847
|
85,760
|
1,982,498
|
1,738,713
|
1,651,425
|
769,216
|
706,664
|
647,061
|
900,178
|
760,323
|
691,400
|
71.1%
|
76.7%
|
78.6%
|
123,624
|
131,987
|
119,824
|
13.3%
|
15.8%
|
16.0%
|
12.0%
|
14.4%
|
14.6%
|
10.3%
|
13.2%
|
13.3%
|
165.5%
|
149.1%
|
164.0%
|
116.8%
|
122.2%
|
122.8%
|
1,302,887
|
1,387,457
|
1,158,642
|
95,288
|
94,881
|
99,661
|
82,107
|
81,691
|
86,204
|
13,181
|
13,190
|
13,457
|
4,501
|
4,504
|
4,934
|
45,701
|
46,271
|
47,953
Note: (1) Operating Revenues are the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses; (2) Detailed in Managerial Financial Margin section; (3) Annualized Return was calculated by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Stockholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation bases of returns were adjusted by the amount of dividends that has not yet been approved at shareholders' or Board meetings, proposed after the balance sheet closing date; (4) The return was calculated by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Assets; (5) Includes the balance of allowance for financial guarantees provided; (6) For further details on the calculation methodologies, please refer to the Glossary section; (7) Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period; (8) Considers the 50% stock split occurred in November 2018; (9) Interest on own capital. Amounts paid/provisioned, declared and reserved in stockholders' equity;
-
Total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price of the non-voting share on the last trading day in the period; (11) As detailed in the Balance Sheet section; (12) We began to disclose the NSFR in 4Q18. For further details, please refer to the Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios section; (13) Includes ESBs (electronic service branches) and service points at third-party locations and Banco24Horas ATMs.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
05
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Executive Summary
Managerial Income Statement
In this report, besides the adjustment of non-recurring events, we apply managerial criteria to present our income statement. In relation to the accounting statement, these criteria affect the breakdown of our income statement but not the net income. Among the managerial adjustments, we highlight the tax effects of the hedge of investments abroad - originally included in tax expenses (PIS and COFINS) and income tax and social contribution on net income, which are reclassified to the financial margin. The devaluation of the Real against the currencies of the countries where we have investments made the impact of the overhedge strategy of these investments more relevant in this quarter.
These reclassifications enable us to carry out business analyses from the management point of view and are shown in the table below.
Accounting and Managerial Financial Statements Reconciliation | 1st quarter of 2020
|
|
Accounting
|
Non-recurring
|
Tax Effect
|
Managerial
|
Managerial
|
In R$ millions
|
Events
|
of Hedge
|
Reclassifications
|
|
|
Oper ating Revenues
|
14,841
|
18
|
14,428
|
(81)
|
29,206
|
Managerial Financial Margin
|
2,123
|
-
|
14,428
|
1,254
|
17,805
|
Financial Margin with Clients
|
15,791
|
-
|
-
|
1,254
|
17,045
|
Financial Margin with the Market
|
(13,668)
|
-
|
14,428
|
-
|
760
|
Commissions and Fees
|
10,373
|
-
|
-
|
(858)
|
9,514
|
Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds
|
1,255
|
-
|
-
|
632
|
1,887
|
Operations Before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Operating Income
|
460
|
-
|
-
|
(460)
|
-
|
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates and Other Investments
|
303
|
-
|
-
|
(303)
|
-
|
Non-operating Income
|
328
|
18
|
-
|
(345)
|
-
|
Cost of Cr edit
|
(10,189)
|
557
|
-
|
(455)
|
(10,087)
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
(10,872)
|
557
|
-
|
(83)
|
(10,398)
|
Impairment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(89)
|
(89)
|
Discounts Granted
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(266)
|
(266)
|
Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses
|
683
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
666
|
Retained Claims
|
(329)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(329)
|
Other Oper ating Expenses
|
(13,513)
|
319
|
(1,405)
|
847
|
(13,752)
|
Non-interest Expenses
|
(13,231)
|
319
|
-
|
856
|
(12,056)
|
Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes
|
(277)
|
-
|
(1,405)
|
(9)
|
(1,691)
|
Insurance Selling Expenses
|
(5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5)
|
Income befor e Tax and Pr ofit Shar ing
|
(9,190)
|
895
|
13,023
|
311
|
5,038
|
Income Tax and Social Contr ibution
|
12,659
|
(279)
|
(13,023)
|
(332)
|
(975)
|
Pr ofit Shar ing Management Member s - Statutor y
|
(22)
|
-
|
-
|
22
|
-
|
Minor ity Inter ests
|
(45)
|
(106)
|
-
|
-
|
(151)
|
Net Income
|
3,401
|
510
|
-
|
-
|
3,912
Non-Recurring Events Net of Tax Effects
|
In R$ millions
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
1Q19
|
Net Income
|
3,401
|
7,482
|
6,710
|
(-)Non-Recurring Events
|
(510)
|
186
|
(167)
|
Mark to market of collateralized securities
|
(307)
|
-
|
-
|
Revaluation of the tax credit balance
|
-
|
2,303
|
-
|
Constitution of provision for loan losses
|
-
|
(2,453)
|
-
|
Gain due to the primary issuance of XP Investimentos shares
|
-
|
1,974
|
-
|
Civil, Fiscal and Labor contingencies
|
-
|
(1,307)
|
-
|
Goodwill Amortization
|
(186)
|
(155)
|
(167)
|
Liability Adequacy Test
|
-
|
9
|
-
|
Impairment, mainly related to technology
|
-
|
(37)
|
-
|
Other
|
|
(18)
|
(148)
|
-
|
Recurring Net Income
|
3,912
|
7,296
|
6,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
06
Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary
1st quarter of 2020 Income Statement
|
In R$ millions
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
∍
|
1Q19
|
∍
|
Oper ating Revenues
|
|
29,206
|
31,833
|
-8.3%
|
28,208
|
3.5%
|
Managerial Financial Margin
|
17,805
|
19,439
|
-8.4%
|
17,668
|
0.8%
|
Financial Margin with Clients
|
17,045
|
18,132
|
-6.0%
|
16,424
|
3.8%
|
Financial Margin with the Market
|
760
|
1,307
|
-41.8%
|
1,244
|
-38.9%
|
Commissions and Fees
|
|
9,514
|
10,356
|
-8.1%
|
8,622
|
10.4%
|
Revenues from Insurance
|
1
|
1,887
|
2,038
|
-7.4%
|
1,918
|
-1.6%
|
|
Cost of Cr edit
|
|
(10,087)
|
(5,811)
|
73.6%
|
(3,804)
|
165.2%
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
(10,398)
|
(6,145)
|
69.2%
|
(4,206)
|
147.2%
|
Impairment
|
|
(89)
|
(230)
|
-61.5%
|
(30)
|
197.7%
|
Discounts Granted
|
|
(266)
|
(379)
|
-29.8%
|
(308)
|
-13.7%
|
Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses
|
666
|
943
|
-29.4%
|
741
|
-10.1%
|
Retained Claims
|
|
(329)
|
(330)
|
-0 .2%
|
(299)
|
10 .1%
|
Other Oper ating Expenses
|
(13,752)
|
(14,972)
|
-8.2%
|
(13,842)
|
-0 .6%
|
Non-interest Expenses
|
|
(12,056)
|
(13,011)
|
-7.3%
|
(12,150)
|
-0.8%
|
Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes
|
(1,691)
|
(1,959)
|
-13.7%
|
(1,680)
|
0.6%
|
Insurance Selling Expenses
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
112.1%
|
(12)
|
-59.1%
|
Income befor e Tax and Minor ity Inter ests
|
5,038
|
10,719
|
-53.0%
|
10,263
|
-50 .9%
|
Income Tax and Social Contr ibution
|
(975)
|
(3,384)
|
-71.2%
|
(3,188)
|
-69.4%
|
Minor ity Inter ests in Subsidiar ies
|
(151)
|
(39)
|
283.5%
|
(198)
|
-23.7%
|
Recur r ing Net Income
|
|
3,912
|
7,296
|
-46.4%
|
6,877
|
-43.1%
-
Revenues from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses.
Recurring Net Income
R$3.9 billion in 1Q20
R$ millions
- 43.1%
- 46.4%
Context and financial performance:
In the face of the global spread of COVID-19, the world is going through a serious crisis, whose social and economic consequences already affect the lives of people and companies. As the largest private bank in Brazil, it is up to us to work to mitigate these effects and contribute to the restoration of normality in the shortest possible time. Fulfilling our economic and social function and supporting our customers and society in this delicate moment is only possible because, over the years, we have met several conditions to face crisis situations. Noteworthy, our continuous investment in the people development and technology, both in running the bank's operations as well as serving our clients, has allowed us to keep the availability of digital channels at the highest historical level, even with the boost in demand since the adoption of social distancing measures to slow the spread of the disease in the country. In the last week of March, for example, 98% of transfers and 86% of payments were made through digital channels. At the same time, we managed to deploy 95% of employees in central administration, call centers and digital agencies to work from home remotely. The adaptation to the model was fast and we were able to continue developing solutions and features that allow self-service, thus preventing clients from traveling to branches.
This challenging context, starting in the second half of March, significantly changed the macroeconomic scenario and the financial perspectives of people and companies, thus impacting our cost of credit. Our expected loss provisioning model, in effect since 2010, reflects in our balance sheet the entire possibility of loss since the credit granting and it is updated according to changes in the macroeconomic conditions. As a result, cost of credit reached R$ 10.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020, up 73.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Furthermore, operating revenues decreased 8.3% in the quarter. Financial margin with clients went down due to the regulatory change in overdraft rates in force since the beginning of the year and to the lower basic interest rate. The reduction in financial margin with the market is associated with increased volatility in the second half of March. The reduction in commissions and fees is related to the seasonality in card revenues, to the lower activity in capital markets impacting our investment banking revenues and to lower performance fees in the asset management business. On the other hand, lower personnel and third-party services expenses generated a 7.3% reduction in non-interest expenses compared to the fourth quarter. Finally, the effective income tax and social contribution rate was 19.4% in the quarter. There was a reduction because the lower pre-tax result made the tax benefit of interest on capital more economically relevant, with an impact of 13 percentage points on the theoretical rate. Thus, we reached recurring net income of R$3.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020, down 46.4% in relation to the previous quarter, and a return on average equity of 12.8%.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
07
Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary
Highlights in 1Q20
|
Financial Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commissions, Fees and Result from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance 1
|
|
|
|
|
R$17.8 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$10.1 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$ millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$ millions
|
|
R$11.1 billion
|
R$ millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 8.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ 73.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 8.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ 0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ 165.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ 8.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The decrease in the quarter was driven by the regulatory change in overdraft rates, by the interest rate reduction on our working capital and by lower credit spreads. These negative effects were partially offset by the increase in credit volume.
Lower gains in the overhedge strategy of our investments abroad and in the trading desk were the main reasons for the decrease in the financial margin with the market.
The macroeconomic scenario and the financial perspectives of people and companies changed as of the second half of March 2020. The increase in the cost of credit was due to this change, which, captured by our expected loss provisioning model, generated higher provision expenses in the Retail and Wholesale bank in Brazil, both in the quarterly comparison and in the comparison with the same period of the previous year.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the decrease was due to the lower revenues from: (i) credit and debit cards related to the seasonality of the quarter and to the impact of social distancing measures started in the second half of March 2020,
-
investment banking and brokerage services as a result of lower capital market activity and (iii) performance fees in the asset management business.
Higher revenues from investment banking, brokerage and asset management were responsible for the increase in commissions and fees compared to the same period of the previous year and were partially offset by the lower revenues from acquiring services.
|
Further details on page 12
|
|
Further details on page 13
|
|
Further details on pages 17-18
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
R$12.1 billion
|
R$ millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 7.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 0.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The 7.3% reduction in the quarter was due to
|
|
Efficiency Ratio (E.R.)
|
lower expenses with employee's profit sharing,
|
|
|
|
terminations and labor claims, third-party services
|
|
|
|
and data processing.
|
|
|
|
Compared to the same period of the previous year,
|
|
|
|
strategic cost management and the continuous
|
|
|
|
investment in technology led to a 0.8% reduction
|
|
|
|
in non-interest expenses, with reductions in
|
|
|
|
personnel and administrative expenses.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Further details on pages 20-21
|
|
Further details on page 21
|
|
|
|
¹ Result from insurance operations includes the revenues from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds, net of retained claims and selling expenses.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
08
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Executive Summary
Highlights in 1Q20
Credit Portfolio with Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities
Due to a new commercial orientation, the segmentation for companies clients has changed. The segment of very small, small and middle-market companies started to consider customers with annual salles of up to R$500 million (previously up to R$300 million). Therefore, the segment of corporate clients started to be formed by companies with annual sales above R$500 million. For comparability purposes, previous periods information have been reclassified.
In R$ billions, end of period In d ivid u als Credit Card Loans Personal Loans Payroll Loans 1 Vehicle Loans Mortgage Loans V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 2 Individuals + V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans Cor por ate Loans Credit Operations Corporate Securities 3
Total Br azil with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
∍
|
1Q19
|
∍
|
238.1
|
239.8
|
-0 .7%
|
215.6
|
10 .4%
|
83.8
|
90.9
|
-7.8%
|
76.4
|
9.7%
|
37.4
|
34.6
|
8.1%
|
31.1
|
20.0%
|
50.3
|
49.4
|
1.8%
|
48.6
|
3.4%
|
19.4
|
19.0
|
2.3%
|
16.6
|
17.3%
|
47.2
|
45.9
|
2.6%
|
42.9
|
10.0%
|
104 .5
|
95.3
|
9.7%
|
79.2
|
31.9%
|
342.6
|
335.0
|
2.2%
|
294 .8
|
16.2%
|
231.1
|
205.4
|
12.5%
|
185.6
|
24 .5%
|
171.9
|
148.4
|
15.8%
|
147.5
|
16.5%
|
59.2
|
56.9
|
4.0%
|
38.0
|
55.7%
|
573.7
|
540 .4
|
6.2%
|
480 .4
|
19.4%
|
Latin Amer ica
|
|
195.
|
6
|
166.
|
3
|
17 .6%
|
166.7
|
17 .3%
|
Argentina
|
|
10.7
|
8.2
|
30.5%
|
10.4
|
3.1%
|
Chile
|
|
131.8
|
111.8
|
17.9%
|
109.7
|
20.2%
|
Colombia
|
|
29.8
|
27.5
|
8.3%
|
28.0
|
6.3%
|
Paraguay
|
|
9.3
|
7.4
|
26.0%
|
8.0
|
16.7%
|
Panama
|
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
25.0%
|
1.3
|
26.2%
|
Uruguay
|
|
12.2
|
10.0
|
21.8%
|
9.2
|
31.7%
|
Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
769.
|
2
|
706.
|
7
|
8.9%
|
647.1
|
18.9%
|
Cor por ate Secur ities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate
|
769.
|
2
|
749.
|
3
|
2.7%
|
681.8
|
12.8%
|
Secur ities (ex-for eign exchange r ate var iation)
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. (3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and Com- mercial Paper. (4) Calculated based on the conversion of the foreign currency portfolio (U.S. dollar and Latin American currencies). Note: the Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies segment are allocated according to the client's size. Further details on pages 23 and 24.
NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days
|
3.1%
|
+ 10 bps
|
vs. first quarter of 2019
|
|
+ 10 bps
|
vs. fourth quarter of 2019
|
|
|
Coverage Ratio | 90 days
|
239%
|
+ 10 p.p.
|
vs. fourth quarter of 2019
|
+ 29 p.p.
|
vs. first quarter of 2019
|
|
|
NPL Ratio (%) | 15 to 90 days
|
2.6%
|
+ 30 bps vs. fourth quarter of 2019
|
|
|
+ 10 bps vs. first quarter of 2019
|
|
Total non-performing over 90 days ratio increased 10 basis points from the previous quarter.
In Brazil, the ratio for individuals increased as a consequence of the growth in riskier portfolios in the product mix, but within our risk appetite.
The increase in Latin America was observed in specific operations in the corporate segment, both in Chile and Argentina.
The constitution of provision due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario as of the second half of March 2020, was responsible for the increases of 10 percentage points in the coverage ratio and of 5 percentage points in the expanded coverage ratio in the quarter.
The consolidated short-term delinquency ratio increased in the quarter as a consequence of higher delinquency in Latin America, both in the individuals and in the companies portfolios.
In Brazil, the short-term delinquency ratio remained stable. The seasonal increase in the individuals and in the very-small, small and middle market companies was offset by the reduction in the corporate segment.
|
Further details on pages 15-16
|
|
Further details on pages 15-16
|
|
Further details on pages 15-16
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. ² Excludes Brazil. ³ Calculated by dividing the total allowance by the balance of operations more than 90 days overdue and renegotiated operations, excluding double counting of renegotiated operations more than 90 days overdue.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
09
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Executive Summary
2020 Forecast
Due to the lack of predictability of the extent and depth of the effects of the COVID-19 crisis and its social and economic impacts, the 2020 forecast previously disclosed is now suspended. Management understands that it is prudent not to disclose new forecast at this time, until it is possible to be more precise about the impacts and extent of the current situation in our operations.
Change in total credit portfolio with financial guarantees and corporate securities
As from the 2nd quarter of 2020, we will consider other operations with credit characteristics in the corporate securities portfolio, with the inclusion of the following products: rural product notes (CPR), financial bills (LF), investment fund quotas and eurobonds. Below we present our total credit portfolio considering this new composition.
In R$ billions, end of period In d ivid u als Credit Card Loans Personal Loans Payroll Loans 1 Vehicle Loans Mortgage Loans V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 2 Individuals + V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans Cor por ate Loans Credit Operations Corporate Securities 3
Total Br azil with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
∍
|
1Q19
|
∍
|
238.1
|
239.8
|
-0
|
.7%
|
215.6
|
10 .4%
|
83.8
|
90.9
|
-7.8%
|
76.4
|
9.7%
|
37.4
|
34.6
|
|
8.1%
|
31.1
|
20.0%
|
50.3
|
49.4
|
|
1.8%
|
48.6
|
3.4%
|
19.4
|
19.0
|
|
2.3%
|
16.6
|
17.3%
|
47.2
|
45.9
|
|
2.6%
|
42.9
|
10.0%
|
104 .5
|
95.3
|
9.7%
|
79.2
|
31.9%
|
342.6
|
335.0
|
2
|
.2%
|
294 .8
|
16.2%
|
248.1
|
219.1
|
13
|
.2%
|
200 .9
|
23.5%
|
171.9
|
148.4
|
15.8%
|
147.5
|
16.5%
|
76.3
|
70.7
|
|
7.9%
|
53.3
|
43.0%
|
590 .7
|
554 .2
|
6.6%
|
495.7
|
19.2%
|
Latin Amer ica
|
195.
|
6
|
166.3
|
17 .6%
|
166.7
|
17 .3%
|
Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate
|
786.
|
3
|
720 .4
|
9.1%
|
662.4
|
18.7%
|
Secur ities
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. (3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Commercial Paper, Rural Product Notes (CPR), Financial Bills, Investment Fund Quotas and Eurobonds. Note: the Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies segment are allocated according to the client's size. Further details on pages 23 and 24.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
10
Income Statement
and Balance Sheet
Analysis
Management Discussion & Analysis and
Complete Financial Statements
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Income Statement Analysis
Managerial Financial Margin
Highlights
-
Financial margin with clients decreased by 6.0% in the quarter, due to the regulatory change in overdraft, to the interest rate reduction and to fewer calendar days.
-
The 41.8% decrease in the financial margin with the market in the quarter was driven by the lower gains in the overhedge of our investments abroad and in the trading desk.
|
R$ millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
|
1Q19
|
|
|
Financial Margin with Clients
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,045
|
|
|
18,132
|
-6.0%
|
16,424
|
3.8%
|
Financial Margin with the Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
760
|
|
|
1,307
|
-41.8%
|
1,244
|
-38.9%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,805
|
|
|
19,439
|
-8.4%
|
17,668
|
0.8%
|
Financial Margin with Clients
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in the Financial Margin with Clients Breakdown
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$ millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,275
|
17,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
15,770
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,563)
|
|
(109)
|
(29)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(597)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(139)
|
(76)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q19
|
Working Capital(1)Spread-Sensitive
|
Mix of products
|
Asset Spreads Regulatory
|
Average Asset
|
Lower calendar
|
Others(2) Spread-Sensitive Working Capital(1)
|
1Q20
|
|
|
and other 4Q19 Operations 4Q19
|
|
|
change in
|
Portfolio and
|
days
|
Operations 1Q20
|
and other 1Q20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
overdraft
|
Liabilities Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes capital allocated to business areas (except treasury) and the corporation working capital. (2) Includes Latin America (ex-Brazil)spread-sensitive operations and structured operations from the wholesale segment.
-
Working capital and other (- R$288 million): negative effect of the decrease in the interest rate on the remuneration of the working capital and of the lower average balance, due to the payment of dividends.
-
Mix of products (- R$109 million): higher share of corporate loans.
-
Asset spreads ( - R$29 million): spread reduction in individuals and companies loans.
-
Average asset portfolio and liabilities margin (+ R$151 million):increase in personal and companies loan portfolios in the quarter was partially offset by the negative effect of the lower interest rate and fewer business days in the liabilities margin.
Annualized average rate of financial margin with clients
In R$ millions, end of period
Financial Margin with Clients
Spread-Sensitive Operations
Working Capital and Other
Cost of Credit
Risk-Adjusted Financial Margin with Clients
-
Average daily balance.
|
|
1Q20
|
|
Average
|
Financial
|
Average Rate
|
Balance(1)
|
Margin
|
(p.a.)
|
765,350
|
17,045
|
9.2%
|
669,015
|
15,770
|
9.8%
|
96,336
|
1,275
|
5.4%
|
|
(10,087)
|
|
765,350
|
6,958
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
4Q19
|
|
Average
|
Financial
|
Average Rate
|
Balance(1)
|
Margin
|
(p.a.)
|
745,921
|
18,132
|
10.0%
|
643,659
|
16,569
|
10.6%
|
102,262
|
1,563
|
6.2%
|
|
(5,811)
|
|
745,921
|
12,321
|
6.7%
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.9%
|
9.8%
|
9.8%
|
10.0%
|
10.0%
|
10.0%
|
10.0%
|
9.2%
|
12.2%
|
12.1%
|
11.8%
|
12.1%
|
12.2%
|
12.2%
|
11.9%
|
11.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.5%
|
9.6%
|
9.2%
|
9.2%
|
9.2%
|
9.0%
|
8.4%
|
|
7.6%
|
7.7%
|
7.6%
|
7.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.5%
|
7.4%
|
6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
|
|
Financial margin with clients
|
|
Risk-adjusted financial margin with clients
|
|
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
12
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Income Statement Analysis
Cost of Credit
Highlights
-
The increase in the cost of credit was due to changes in the macroeconomic scenario and the financial perspectives of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020, both when compared to the previous quarter and when compared to the same period of the previous year.
|
In R$ millions
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
(10,398)
|
(6,145)
|
69.2%
|
(4,206)
|
147.2%
|
Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses
|
666
|
943
|
-29.4%
|
741
|
-10.1%
|
Result from Loan Losses
|
(9,732)
|
(5,202)
|
87.1%
|
(3,466)
|
180.8%
|
Impairment
|
(89)
|
(230)
|
-61.5%
|
(30)
|
197.7%
|
Discounts Granted
|
(266)
|
(379)
|
-29.8%
|
(308)
|
-13.7%
|
Cost of Credit
|
(10,087)
|
(5,811)
|
73.6%
|
(3,804)
|
165.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of credit increased R$4,276 million compared to the previous quarter. The change in the macroeconomic scenario and financial perspectives of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020, which was captured by our expected loss provisioning model, led to an increase of R$4,253 million of provision for loan losses in the quarter. There was also a reduction of R$278 million in recovery of loans written off as losses and a reduction of R$142 million in impairment charges on corporate securities, concentrated in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil.
Likewise, the change in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March also caused an increase of R$6,283 million in cost of credit, compared to the same period of the year previous year, mainly due to the increase of R$5,873 million in provision for loan losses in Brazil, both in Retail Banking, R$3,127 million, and in Wholesale Banking, R$2,746 million.
Cost of Credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$ millions
|
2.5%
|
2.4%
|
|
|
2.4%
|
2.5%
|
2.7%
|
3.3%
|
5.5%
|
2.1%
|
2.1%
|
10,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,811
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,495
|
|
3,788
|
3,601
|
3,263
|
3,415
|
3,804
|
4,044
|
379
|
|
300
|
|
284
|
273
|
285
|
312
|
308
|
390
|
230
|
9,732
|
43
|
70
|
|
187
|
1
|
89
|
269
|
30
|
4,126
|
5,202
|
|
3,316
|
3,326
|
2,889
|
2,834
|
3,466
|
3,612
|
|
|
|
1Q18
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
Discounts Granted
Impairment
Result from Loan Losses
Cost of Credit
Cost of Credit / Total Risk (*) - Annualized (%)
-
Average loan portfolio balance with financial guarantees provided and corporate securities, considering the last two quarters.
Provision for Loan Losses by Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$ millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
3.0
|
2.9
|
3.1
|
3.2
|
3.5
|
4.2
|
10,398
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
808
|
4,111
|
4,271
|
|
|
4,206
|
4,407
|
4,922
|
6,145
|
2,441
|
3,904
|
3,796
|
1,252
|
|
638
|
|
554
|
621
|
514
|
423
|
489
|
568
|
412
|
7,149
|
|
393
|
168
|
|
|
4,021
|
4,210
|
4,461
|
4,481
|
3,688
|
3,726
|
|
3,165
|
3,482
|
|
|
|
-298
|
-354
|
-304
|
-371
|
-177
|
|
|
1Q18
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
Latin America ex-Brazil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Banking - Brazil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail Banking - Brazil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses / Loan portfolio (*) - Annualized (%)
|
(*) Average loan portfolio balance, considering the last two quarters.
Note: Retail Banking includes loan loss provisions expenses of Corporation segment. In the business segments section, Latin America is part of Wholesale Banking.
The increase in provision for loan losses in the quarter occurred in Brazil due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March 2020, which was captured by our expected loss provisioning model. The provision for loan losses of the Retail Banking in Brazil was also impacted by the increase in nonperforming loans ratios.
Recovery of Loans Written off as Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$ millions
|
795
|
945
|
1,015
|
961
|
741
|
795
|
796
|
943
|
|
|
|
|
|
666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q18
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
The reduction compared to the previous quarter was due to seasonality typical of the first quarter. In the first quarter of 2020, the sale of portfolios that had already been written off as losses in the amount of R$297 million generated a positive impact of R$37 million in recovery of loans written off as losses and of R$22 million on recurring net income.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
13
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Income Statement Analysis
Loan Portfolio by Risk Level
Total Allowance for Loan Losses (R$ million)
|
29,441
|
32,825
|
38,336
|
34,206
|
39,747
|
47,083
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Portfolio by Risk Level
|
|
|
|
42.9%
|
43.6%
|
46.5%
|
43.2%
|
44.6%
|
47.0%
|
38.0%
|
36.1%
|
32.9%
|
34.5%
|
31.3%
|
28.1%
|
5.8%
|
5.7%
|
5.7%
|
10.3%
|
9.7%
|
10.2%
|
4.2%
|
6.2%
|
6.1%
|
4.1%
|
6.0%
|
6.0%
|
9.1%
|
8.3%
|
8.8%
|
7.9%
|
8.3%
|
8.8%
|
Mar-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
Mar-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
|
AA
|
A
|
B
|
C
|
D-H
We present below the total allowance allocation by type of risk
Allowance for Loan Losses and for Financial Guarantees Provided
Compared to the end of December 2019, the allowance for loan losses and for financial guarantees provided was up 18.5%. This increase was mainly due to changes in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March, which was captured by our expected loss provisioning model.
|
|
|
|
|
R$ millions
|
|
|
|
|
47,083
|
|
|
34,477
|
39,747
|
14,521
|
34,206
|
33,091
|
10,023
|
843
|
5,964
|
5,748
|
5,784
|
858
|
1,158
|
1,010
|
|
1,139
|
|
|
27,084
|
26,205
|
27,683
|
28,865
|
31,719
|
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
|
Complementary Allowance
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided
|
|
|
Minimum Allowance
|
|
Overdue Risk: Allowances for overdue loans, as required by the Brazilian Central Bank, related to the provision required for overdue operations according to CMN Resolution No. 2,682/1999. We also present the amount for loans 100% provisioned and for loans that do not require 100% of provision.
Aggravated Risk: Allowances for overdue loans with aggravated risk ratings above the minimum, and allowances for renegotiated loans. Regarding renegotiated loans, we segregate allowances over the minimum for overdue operations and allowances for non-overdue operations.
Potential Risk: Allowances for expected losses related to Retail Banking operations and allowances for potential losses related to Wholesale Banking operations, which includes allowance for financial guarantees provided.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$ millions
|
Allocation of Total Allowance by Type of Risk - Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-20
|
|
12,978
|
11,471
|
|
|
|
|
22,634
|
|
|
47,083
|
|
Dec-19
|
|
11,523
|
10,828
|
|
17,396
|
|
39,747
|
|
|
|
Mar-19
|
|
11,233
|
|
9,920
|
|
13,053
|
|
|
34,206
|
|
|
|
|
Overdue operations
|
|
|
Aggravated risk rating
|
|
|
Potential Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,634
|
|
|
|
Provision < 100%
|
|
|
|
Renegotiations
|
|
|
5,222
|
|
|
|
887
|
|
|
|
962
|
|
|
|
17,396
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,233
|
11,523
|
12,978
|
341
|
35%
|
|
10,828
|
11,471
|
3,406
|
79%
|
|
4,690
|
13,053
|
3,999
|
5,962
|
1,915
|
|
3,255
|
9,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
|
|
|
2,158
|
3,859
|
|
1,314
|
1,419
|
|
|
1,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
790
|
|
|
1,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,836
|
524
|
|
Fully Provisioned
|
3,576
|
3,588
|
Overdue
|
|
4,233
|
|
|
|
|
3,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
648
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,450
|
|
9,579
|
10,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,083
|
449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,538
|
65%
|
4,926
|
5,748
|
6,273
|
|
21%
|
|
|
6,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
181
|
1,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-19Dec-19Mar-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-19Dec-19Mar-20
|
|
|
|
|
Retail - Brazil ¹
|
Wholesale - Brazil ¹
|
Latin America ²
|
|
|
¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
14
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Income Statement Analysis
Credit Quality
Highlights
-
NPL ratio 90 days overdue (NPL 90) increased from the previous quarter due to the operations in Brazil, in the individuals and the corporate segments, and in Latin America.
-
NPL ratio 15 to 90 days overdue (NPL 15-90) increased in the quarter due to the higher delinquency observed in all Latin American countries. In Brazil, the reduction in the corporate segment ratio was offset by the increase of the individuals and very small, small and middle market companies segments.
Nonperforming Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$ billions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.7
|
15.6
|
|
|
15.5
|
16.4
|
15.9
|
16.6
|
17.3
|
16.1
|
14.6
|
15.1
|
|
14.3
|
14.3
|
14.4
|
13.8
|
|
13.3
|
13.0
|
13.4
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-18
|
Jun-18
|
Sep-18
|
Dec-18
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Total
|
Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Brazil¹
-
Nonperforming loans - 90 days - Total: the 13.6% increase from the previous quarter is mainly due to the increase in nonperforming loans of individuals and corporate segments in Brazil and of companies in Latin America.
NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days
|
4.4
|
4.5
|
4.8
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
3.8
|
3.7
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
3.5
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
3.6
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
3.2
|
3.2
|
3.1
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
3.0
|
3.1
|
|
2.8
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.9
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Brazil¹
|
|
|
|
Latin America²
|
|
The total NPL 90 days overdue ratio increased compared to the previous quarter due to operations in Latin America, in specific clients of the corporate segment in Chile and Argentina. In Brazil, the increase was due to individuals and corporate segments.
NPL Ratio - Brazil¹ (%) | over 90 days
|
6.0
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
5.6
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
5.1
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
5.7
|
4.6
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
4.5
|
4.7
|
4.8
|
|
5.6
|
5.5
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
4.9
|
4.7
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
3.0
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
1.6
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
1.1
|
|
0.9
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
|
|
Individuals
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies
In Brazil, the individuals segment ratio increased compared to the previous quarter due to the increase of higher risk loan portfolios in the product mix, however within our risk appetite. The corporate segment ratio increased compared to the previous quarter due to the rollover of specific clients that were already adequately provisioned. For very small, small and middle market companies the ratio remained stable in the quarter, at the lowest level since the merger between Itaú and Unibanco.
NPL Ratio (%) | 15 to 90 days
|
Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
|
Total
|
Brazil¹
|
Latin America²
-
Note: Total and Latin America NPL Ratio (15-90 days) prior to June 2016 do not include CorpBanca.
The total NPL 15 to 90 days overdue ratio increased compared to the previous quarter due to the higher delinquency observed in all Latin American countries, both for individuals and companies, with an increase mainly in Chile and Colombia. In Brazil, the ratio remained stable with an increase in the individuals and very small, small and middle market companies segments, offset by the reduction in the corporate segment.
NPL Ratio - Brazil¹ (%) | 15 to 90 days
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
3.6
|
4.0
|
3.7
|
3.5
|
3.3
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
3.2
|
2.9
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
3.2
|
3.1
|
3.5
|
3.9
|
4.0
|
3.6
|
3.3
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
2.7
|
2.9
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
1.6
|
|
1.5
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.9
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
0.7 0.9
|
0.7
|
1.2
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
|
Individuals
|
Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies
|
Corporate
In Brazil, the ratio increased in the individuals segment compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the typical seasonality of the first quarter. There was also an increase in the very small, small and middle market companies. In the corporate segment, the ratio decreased compared to the previous quarter, mainly driven by the exposure to segment clients that migrated to the NPL 90 days overdue portfolio.
¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
15
Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis
Coverage Ratio | 90 days
|
236%
|
248%
|
235%
|
221%
|
|
|
|
229%
|
239%
|
|
208%
|
208%
|
208%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96%
|
95%
|
92%
|
90%
|
88%
|
87%
|
86%
|
97%
|
102%
|
|
Mar-18
|
Jun-18
|
Sep-18
|
Dec-18
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Total (Expanded)
|
|
|
|
952%
|
|
|
|
|
|
930%
|
|
618%
|
|
639%
|
517%
|
|
|
487%
|
|
638%
|
|
253%
|
|
|
399%
|
|
|
241%
|
235%
|
|
338%
|
|
238%
|
247%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
227%
|
|
|
|
|
221%
|
223%
|
|
|
|
|
235%
|
215%
|
|
238%
|
|
|
|
228%
|
|
220%
|
221%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
193%
|
204%
|
|
206%
|
205%
|
207%
|
183%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
169%
|
169%
|
168%
|
169%
|
172%
|
172%
|
169%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-18
|
Jun-18
|
Sep-18
|
Dec-18
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
Total - Brazil¹ Latin America ex-Brazil
|
Retail Banking - Brazil Wholesale Banking - Brazil
The 10 percentage points increase in the total coverage ratio was a result of higher allowance for loan losses, mainly due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario that occurred from the second half of March, which was captured by our expected loss provisioning model.
¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.
Loan Portfolio Write-Off
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$ millions
|
4,714
|
4,776
|
4,422
|
4,064
|
4,151
|
5,250
|
4,623
|
4,305
|
4,919
|
|
1.0%
|
|
1.0%
|
0.9%
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
0.8%
|
1Q18
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
Write-Off
|
|
|
Write-Off / Loan Portfolio (*)
|
(*) Loan portfolio average balance for the previous two quarters.
Loan portfolio write-off increased 14.3% when compared to the previous quarter, mainly in Latin America and in the Retail Banking in Brazil. The ratio of written-off operations to the average balance of loan portfolio remains consistent with the previous quarters.
NPL Creation over Credit Portfolio(*)
|
|
1.6%
|
1.6%
|
1.5%
|
|
1.6%
|
1.7%
|
1.6%
|
1.7%
|
1.4%
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|
1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|
1.0%
|
0.8%
|
1.0%
|
0.9%
|
1.0%
|
0.9%
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
0.7%
|
0.5%
|
0.8%
|
0.3%
|
0.6%
|
0.7%
|
0.8%
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q18
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
Total
|
Retail Banking - Brazil
|
Wholesale Banking - Brazil
|
Latin America ex-Brazil
Compared to the previous quarter, the increase was due to the increase in the portfolio of loans more than 90 days overdue in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil.
-
Credit portfolio of the previous quarter without financial guarantees provided and corporate
securities
Renegotiated Loans Operations
By overdue period measured at the
renegotiation moment
|
|
|
|
|
R$ billions
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.4
|
24.7
|
26.0
|
25.7
|
28.9
|
27.6
|
26.9
|
28.4
|
28.1
|
31.7
|
2.7
|
|
2.3
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
1.3
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
7.9
|
8.0
|
7.3
|
7.6
|
7.3
|
6.1
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
5.2
|
5.5
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
11.9
|
9.2
|
9.8
|
9.9
|
9.6
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
Non-overdue
|
|
Up to 30 days overdue
|
31-90 days overdue
|
Over 90 days overdue
|
Written-off as a Loss
|
Latin America
|
The 12.9% increase in the renegotiated loan operations was mainly due to the grace period offered in some products to assist clients to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic effects. Most of this increase was in portfolios that were non-overdue at the moment of renegotiation for both individuals and companies.
The increase in delinquency is related to the corporate segment, with no significant changes in the coverage ratio level, since nonperforming loans had already been adequately provisioned.
|
41.4%
|
39.2%
|
39.5%
|
39.3%
|
37.8%
|
19.1%
|
17.5%
|
16.8%
|
15.3%
|
17.0%
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
Coverage Ratio (LLP/Portfolio)
Total of Renegotiated Loans Portfolio 90-day NPL ratio (%)
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
16
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Income Statement Analysis
Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance Operations¹
Highlights
-
8.2% decrease in the quarter due to lower revenues from (i) credit and debit cards driven by the seasonality of the period and to the impacts of the social distancing started in the second half of March 2020, (ii) advisory services and brokerage driven by lower capital market activity, and (iii) fund management driven by lower revenues from performance fees.
-
The higher revenues from investment banking, brokerage and fund management account for the increase of 8.2% from the first quarter of 2019. These positive effects were partially offset by the lower revenues from the acquiring business.
|
In R$ millions
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
|
Credit and Debit Cards
|
3,023
|
3,368
|
-10.2%
|
3,280
|
-7.8%
|
Card Issuance
|
2,287
|
2,460
|
-7.1%
|
2,175
|
5.2%
|
Acquiring
|
737
|
908
|
-18.9%
|
1,106
|
-33.4%
|
Current Account Services
|
1,960
|
1,979
|
-1.0%
|
1,846
|
6.2%
|
Asset Management
|
1,495
|
1,759
|
-15.0%
|
1,067
|
40.2%
|
Fund Management Fees
|
1,319
|
1,584
|
-16.7%
|
888
|
48.6%
|
Consórcio Administration Fees
|
176
|
175
|
0.6%
|
179
|
-1.6%
|
Advisory Services and Brokerage
|
927
|
1,143
|
-18.9%
|
374
|
148.1%
|
Credit Operations and Guarantees Provided
|
623
|
615
|
1.2%
|
599
|
4.0%
|
Collection Services
|
462
|
488
|
-5.4%
|
467
|
-1.0%
|
Other
|
308
|
269
|
14.3%
|
258
|
19.3%
|
Latin America (ex-Brazil)
|
717
|
734
|
-2.3%
|
732
|
-2.0%
|
Commissions and Fees
|
9,514
|
10,356
|
-8.1%
|
8,622
|
10.4%
|
Result from Insurance Operations¹
|
1,553
|
1,706
|
-9.0%
|
1,607
|
-3.4%
|
Total
|
11,067
|
12,062
|
-8.2%
|
10,228
|
8.2%
¹ Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations net of retained claims and selling expenses.
Credit and Debit Cards
Credit and debit card issuing activities revenues decreased 7.1% in the quarter driven by the lower revenues from interchange fees, related to the seasonality of the period and to the social distancing as of the second half of March 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the 5.2% increase was related to higher revenues from interchange fees, partially offset by higher expenses on the rewards program.
Acquiring activities revenues decreased 18.9% in the quarter due to lower revenues from MDR (Merchant Discount Rates) and prepayment, related to the seasonality of the period and to the social distancing as of the second half of March 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the lower revenues from MDR, prepayment and rental of machines led to a decrease of 33.4% in acquiring revenues. The equipment base increased 12.6% when compared to the same period of the previous year.
Card Issuance Activities
R$ millions
Transaction Volume
1Q20
R$129.5 billion
- 13.9% (vs. 4Q19) + 8.3% (vs. 1Q19)
credit
- 13.6% (vs. 4Q19) + 9.1% (vs. 1Q19)
debit
- 14.9% (vs. 4Q19) + 6.1% (vs. 1Q19
|
33.1
|
34.5
|
34.5
|
28.6
|
29.5
|
29.7
|
150,490
|
|
|
|
119,540
|
37,740
|
129,517
|
32,114
|
30,276
|
|
|
|
89,264
|
112,751
|
97,403
|
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
Debit Card Transactions Volume
Credit Card Transactions Volume
Credit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions) Debit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions)
Note: Debit cards include account holders only.
|
Transaction Volume
|
|
|
|
1,463
|
1,427
|
1Q20
|
|
|
|
|
1,267
|
|
|
|
|
141,862
|
|
R$121.9 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
113,004
|
51,362
|
121,858
|
- 14.1% (vs. 4Q19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,282
|
+ 7.8% (vs. 1Q19)
|
|
40,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
credit
|
|
72,877
|
90,499
|
76,575
|
- 15.4% (vs. 4Q19)
|
|
|
|
|
+ 5.1% (vs. 1Q19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
debit
|
|
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q20
|
- 11.8% (vs. 4Q19)
|
|
|
Credit Card Transactions Volume
|
Debit Card Transactions Volume
|
+ 12.8% (vs. 1Q19)
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment Base (thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
17
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Income Statement Analysis
Current Account Services
Revenues from current account services were down by 1.0% from the previous quarter driven by lower volume of payment transactions, related to the seasonality of the period, and higher number of exemptions in current account types.
The increase in the number of current account holders and the higher volume of payment transactions, partially offset by the greater number of exemptions in current account types, led to a 6.2% increase in these revenues when compared to the first quarter of 2019.
Loan Operations and Financial Guarantees Provided
Revenues from loan operations and financial guarantees provided increased by 1.2% from the previous quarter, driven by the higher revenues from guarantees provided.
Compared to the first quarter of 2019, these revenues grew by 4.0% driven by the higher revenues from loan operations, such as advances to deposit account holders, vehicle loans and credit operations for companies.
Asset Management
Fund management fees were lower by R$265 million in the quarter driven by lower revenues from performance fees and by the lower number of working days.
Compared to the first quarter of 2019, fund management fees grew 48.6% driven by a 12.4% increase in assets under administration and higher revenues from performance fees.
Managed Portfolio and Investment Funds
R$ billions
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+12.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,290
|
|
1,276
|
1,135
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Does not include Latin America (ex-Brazil).
-
Consórcio Administration Fees
Consórcio administration fees remained stable in the quarter.
Compared to the first quarter of 2019, consórcio administration fees were down by 1.6% due to the lower anticipation of revenues. Installments receivable totaled R$12.9 billion at the end of March 2020, increasing by 8.8% from March 2019.
Collection Services
Revenues from collection services decreased by 5.4% compared to the previous quarter, due to the seasonality of collection services.
Compared to the first quarter of 2019, these revenues were down by 1.0% driven by the reduction of average fee, which was partially offset by the higher volume of collection and payment of taxes and contributions.
Advisory Services and Brokerage
Revenues from advisory services and brokerage decreased R$216 million compared to the last quarter, which had a high capital market activity.
Higher capital market activity in the beginning of 2020 led to the R$553 million increase compared to the first quarter of 2019.
Fixed Income: we took part in local operations with debentures, promissory notes and securitization, which totaled R$1,877 million up to March 2020, taking the second place in the ANBIMA (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association) ranking.
Equities: we undertook 6 offerings in South America in the first quarter of 2020, which totaled US$403 million, taking the second place in the Dealogic ranking.
Mergers and Acquisitions: in the first quarter of 2020, we provided financial advisory on 13 transactions in South America, totaling US$724 million and maintaining the leadership position in the Dealogic ranking.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
18
|
Management Discussion and Analysis
|
Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds
Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds
Highlights
-
Decrease in the Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations in the quarter, driven by the decreases in financial margin on pension plan and in earned premiums, mainly due to the sale of the insurance company in Chile and to lower sales of credit-related insurance policies.
-
Compared to the same period of 2019, the increase in earned premiums and in commissions and fees from third party' insurance services were more than offset by the lower managerial financial margin and the increase in retained claims of protected card, life and personal accidents insurance portfolios.
Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds
In R$ millions Earned Premiums Revenues from Pension Plan Revenues from Premium Bonds Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Earnings of Affiliates Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Retained Claims Insurance Selling Expenses Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds
Recurring Net Income
The decrease in the result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations in the quarter is related to the decrease in managerial financial margin driven by the lower remuneration on pension plan assets and to the decrease in earned premiums, mainly due to the sale of the insurance company in Chile and to lower sales of credit-related insurance policies. Compared to the same period of 2019, there was an increase in earned premiums from credit life, protected card, life and personal accidents insurance policies, and in commissions and fees of pension plans and third-party insurance services. On the other hand, the managerial financial margin was lower and the retained claims for protected card, life and personal accident insurance portfolios increased in the period.
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
|
1,082
|
1,124
|
-3.8%
|
1,052
|
2.8%
|
64
|
35
|
82.1%
|
57
|
12.7%
|
107
|
104
|
3.6%
|
102
|
4.9%
|
(34)
|
90
|
-
|
93
|
-
|
549
|
553
|
-0.7%
|
490
|
12.1%
|
117
|
132
|
-11.2%
|
123
|
-4.7%
|
1,887
|
2,038
|
-7.4%
|
1,918
|
-1.6%
|
(329)
|
(330)
|
-0.2%
|
(299)
|
10.1%
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
112.1%
|
(12)
|
-59.1%
|
1,553
|
1,706
|
-9.0%
|
1,607
|
-3.4%
|
612
|
656
|
-6.8%
|
661
|
-7.4%
|
|
|
|
Earned Premiums Breakdown
|
|
R$ millions
|
|
|
|
|
1,052
|
1,075
|
1,105
|
1,124
|
1,082
|
10.4%
|
9.2%
|
9.3%
|
9.3%
|
6.6%
|
9.5%
|
9.6%
|
9.4%
|
9.3%
|
10.0%
|
1.3%
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
1.3%
|
16.7%
|
17.3%
|
17.6%
|
17.3%
|
17.3%
|
15.1%
|
15.5%
|
15.6%
|
15.8%
|
16.2%
|
46.8%
|
47.0%
|
46.7%
|
46.9%
|
48.5%
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
Life and Personal Accidents
|
Protected Card
|
|
|
Credit Life
|
|
Property risk
|
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Claims Breakdown
|
|
|
R$ millions
|
|
|
|
|
27.7%
|
26.4%
|
28.9%
|
28.7%
|
29.2%
Technical Provisions
R$ billions
|
299
|
297
|
338
|
330
|
329
|
29.2%
|
26.1%
|
24.5%
|
25.5%
|
20.6%
|
3.8%
|
4.9%
|
4.2%
|
6.2%
|
4.0%
|
1.2%
|
1.4%
|
0.8%
|
1.1%
|
1.6%
|
11.2%
|
10.9%
|
10.1%
|
10.6%
|
11.3%
|
18.6%
|
13.4%
|
14.2%
|
13.2%
|
15.6%
|
|
|
|
41.3%
|
43.8%
|
46.4%
|
39.9%
|
44.4%
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
Life and Personal Accidents
|
|
Protected Card
|
|
|
Credit Life
|
|
Property risk
|
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Insurance Claims/Earned Premiums
|
|
3.3 3.5 7.5
43.8 R$214.6
156.5 billion
|
Insurance
|
- 4.1% (vs. 1Q19)
|
Premiums Bonds
|
- 0.5% vs. 1Q19)
|
Traditional
|
+ 6.7% (vs. 1Q19)
|
PGBL
|
+ 5.1% (vs. 1Q19)
|
VGBL
|
+ 3.2% vs. 1Q19)
Pro Forma Income Statement of the Insurance Segment (Recurring Activities)
|
In R$ millions
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
|
Earned Premiums
|
1,016
|
980
|
3.7%
|
Retained Claims
|
(265)
|
(225)
|
17.7%
|
Selling Expenses
|
(3)
|
(5)
|
-34.2%
|
Underwriting Margin
|
748
|
750
|
-0.2%
|
Managerial Financial Margin
|
20
|
9
|
113.4%
|
Commissions and Fees
|
131
|
102
|
29.3%
|
Other Income and Expenses ¹
|
(460)
|
(458)
|
0.3%
|
Recurring Net Income
|
440
|
402
|
9.2%
|
Recurring Return on Allocated
|
92.2%
|
133.6%
|
-41.4 p.p.
|
Combined Ratio
|
60.4%
|
58.9%
|
1.5 p.p.
The results of Insurance Recurring Activities, which consist of the bancassurance products related to life, property, credit life and third-party insurance policies, increased 9.2% compared to the same period of 2019. This growth was driven by higher sales of credit life, protected card, life and personal accidents insurance policies, and by the increase in third-party insurance commissions and fees. These effects were partially offset by the increase in claims.
1 Includes earnings of affiliates, non-interest expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and COFINS, income tax/social contribution and minority interests.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
19
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Income Statement Analysis
Non-interest Expenses
Highlights
-
Compared to the previous quarter, non-interest expenses decreased 7.3%, due to lower expenses with profit sharing, with employee terminations and labor claims, with third-party services and data processing, in addition to Latin America.
-
The continuous investment in technology allowed some cost efficiency actions, such as brick and mortar branches closures and the voluntary severance program, which led to a reduction in expenses compared to the first quarter of 2019.
|
In R$ millions
|
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
|
Personnel Expenses
|
|
(5,181)
|
|
(5,664)
|
-8.5%
|
(5,300)
|
-2.3%
|
|
|
Compensation, Charges and Social Benefits
|
|
(3,474)
|
|
(3,411)
|
1.9%
|
(3,580)
|
-3.0%
|
Management and Employees' Profit Sharing
|
|
(1,079)
|
|
(1,426)
|
-24.4%
|
(1,264)
|
-14.7%
|
Employee Terminations and Labor Claims
|
|
(607)
|
|
(777)
|
-21.8%
|
(412)
|
47.6%
|
Training
|
|
(21)
|
|
(50)
|
-58.5%
|
(45)
|
-54.1%
|
Administrative Expenses
|
|
(4,028)
|
|
(4,262)
|
-5.5%
|
(4,113)
|
-2.1%
|
Third-Party Services
|
|
(1,095)
|
|
(1,200)
|
-8.8%
|
(1,007)
|
8.7%
|
Data Processing and Telecommunications
|
|
(807)
|
|
(919)
|
-12.2%
|
(958)
|
-15.7%
|
Facilities and Materials
|
|
(681)
|
|
(741)
|
-8.1%
|
(738)
|
-7.8%
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
(619)
|
|
(587)
|
5.3%
|
(533)
|
16.0%
|
Advertising, Promotions and Publications
|
|
(236)
|
|
(222)
|
6.3%
|
(260)
|
-9.3%
|
Security
|
|
(156)
|
|
(163)
|
-4.5%
|
(175)
|
-10.9%
|
Financial System Services
|
|
(176)
|
|
(166)
|
6.6%
|
(151)
|
17.2%
|
Transportation and Travel
|
|
(132)
|
|
(143)
|
-7.6%
|
(125)
|
5.4%
|
Other
|
|
(125)
|
|
(120)
|
4.6%
|
(165)
|
-24.4%
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
(1,195)
|
|
(1,284)
|
-6.9%
|
(1,082)
|
10.5%
|
Selling - Credit Cards
|
|
(720)
|
|
(759)
|
-5.1%
|
(615)
|
17.0%
|
Contingencies and Other
|
|
(344)
|
|
(386)
|
-10.8%
|
(365)
|
-5.7%
|
Claims
|
|
(131)
|
|
(139)
|
-6.0%
|
(102)
|
28.5%
|
Other Tax Expenses
|
|
(98)
|
|
(98)
|
-0.3%
|
(84)
|
15.9%
|
Latin America (ex-Brazil)
|
|
(1,554)
|
|
(1,704)
|
-8.8%
|
(1,570)
|
-1.0%
|
Total
|
|
(12,056)
|
|
(13,011)
|
-7.3%
|
(12,150)
|
-0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes variable compensation and stock option plans. (2) Does not include ISS, PIS and Cofins. (3) Does not consider overhead allocation.
The reduction in non-interest expenses in the quarter is explained by
-
lower personnel expenses, due to lower expenses with employee terminations and labor claims driven by the repricing of labor lawsuits, and to lower expenses with profit sharing, given the challenging macroeconomic scenario; (ii) lower administrative expenses, with emphasis on the reduction in third-party services, mainly with consulting and legal fees, on the reduction in data processing, due to contract renegotiations, and on the reduction of facilities expenses, due to less building renovations; (iii) lower credit cards selling expenses, related to REDE's accreditation and expenses on brands, due to lower economic activity. In Latin America, there was also a reduction in non-interest expenses, mainly related to variable compensation, in Argentina and Itaú CorpBanca.
Compared to the first quarter of 2019, our expenses were positively impacted by some events. We have closed brick and mortar branches which caused a reduction in fixed costs and in the total number of employees, which also decreased in consequence of the voluntary severance program carried out in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, there was a reduction in expenses with profit sharing and with data processing and telecommunication. The sum of these effects led to a decrease of 0.8% in total non-interest expenses in the period.
Number of Employees - in thousands
|
99.7
|
|
98.4
|
96.8
|
94.9
|
|
95.3
|
95.3 thousand
|
|
|
employees at the end of the 1Q20
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
12.7
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
+ 0.4% (1Q20/4Q19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86.2
|
|
85.2
|
83.5
|
81.7
|
|
82.1
|
- 4.4% (1Q20/1Q19)
|
|
|
Committed to speed up our digital transformation process, we hired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
more personnel for the technology area. This, together with our
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
commitment to maintain jobs during the crisis, led our workforce to
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
increase 0.4% in the quarter.
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
|
|
Abroad (ex-Latin America)
|
|
|
|
|
Latin America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Includes the employees of companies controlled by the Bank.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
20
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Income Statement Analysis
Efficiency Ratio
|
45.9
|
47.1
|
48.8
|
48.7
|
46.3
|
46.2
|
45.5
|
44.0
|
44.4
|
|
|
|
47.0
|
47.4
|
47.7
|
47.6
|
47.7
|
47.5
|
46.6
|
45.5
|
45.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q18
|
2Q18
|
3Q18
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
Trailing 12-month Efficiency Ratio (%)
|
|
|
Quarterly Efficiency Ratio(%)
|
|
Efficiency Ratio:
-
12-monthperiod: decrease of 30 basis points from the same period of the previous year. Our non-interest expenses increased 1.4%, whereas inflation for the period was 3.3% (IPCA). Additionally, our revenues increased 7.3%.
Branches Efficiency Ratio (%):
|
74.8
|
69.5
|
68.9
|
|
66.0
|
|
|
63.3
|
63.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26.5
|
26.6
|
27.5
|
25.6
|
28.6
|
28.1
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
Brick and Mortar Branches
|
|
Digital Branches
|
Distribution Network
|
Points of Service | Brazil and Abroad
|
Branches and Client Service Branches | Brazil and Abroad
The number of available ATMs of Banco24Horas increased by 2.9% from the same period of the previous year, driven by the agreement with Tecban establishing the replacement of our external ATMs network.
The search for efficiency and the higher demand for services through digital channels led to the annual decrease of 10.5% in physical branches in Brazil. In Latin America, we have six digital branches: two in Argentina, two in Chile, one in Paraguay and one in Uruguay.
|
47,953
|
47,505
|
47,518
|
46,271
|
45,701
|
|
22,605
|
23,053
|
23,173
|
23,780
|
23,268
|
|
|
|
1,169
|
1,167
|
1,162
|
1,107
|
1,091
|
589
|
584
|
585
|
|
|
|
576
|
576
|
23,590
|
22,701
|
22,598
|
20,808
|
20,766
4,934
195
3,527
691
521
Mar-19
|
4,722
|
4,704
|
196
|
196
|
3,332
|
3,330
|
686
|
675
|
508
|
503
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
Branches + CSB (Latin America ex-Brazil) Brick and Mortar Branches - Brazil
|
4,504
|
4,501
|
196
|
196
|
3,158
|
3,156
|
671
|
671
|
479
|
478
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
CSB - Brazil
Digital Branches - Brazil
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
Brazil
|
ESB
|
Latin America
|
|
Banco24Horas
Note: (i) Includes Banco Itaú Argentina and banks in Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay; (ii) Includes ESBs (Electronic Service Branches) and points of service in third-parties' establishments. (iii) Does not include points of sale.
-
Includes IBBA representative offices abroad. Note: Includes Banco Itaú BBA, Banco Itaú Argentina and companies in Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.
Geographical Distribution of Service Network(*)
Number of Branches and Client Service Branches
|
North
|
Northeast
|
Midwest
|
Southeast
|
South
|
107
|
304
|
287
|
2,703
|
608
(*) In March 2020. Does not include branches and CSBs in Latin America and Itaú BBA.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
21
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Balance Sheet
Balance Sheet
Highlights
-
Total assets grew 20.0% in 12 months and 14.0% in the quarter. In the quarter, we highlight the increase of 9.7% in loan operations and of 11.1% in securities and derivatives, partially offset by the 18.9% increase in allowance for loan losses due to the change in macroeconomic outlook as of the second half of March 2020.
-
Deposits grew 31.5% in 12 months and 19.7% in the quarter, mainly due to the increase in time deposits in retail and wholesale. Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements grew 16.2% in the quarter, compared to 4.4% decrease in 12 months. In the quarter, we highlight the increase of 24.2% in borrowings and onlendings, due to the exchange rate variation of the period.
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
In R$ millions, end of period
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
∍
|
1Q19
|
∍
|
Current and Long-term Assets
|
1,944,899
|
1,702,123
|
14.3%
|
1,617,065
|
20.3%
|
Cash and cash equivalent
|
71,881
|
62,152
|
15.7%
|
72,739
|
-1.2%
|
Interbank Investments
|
282,565
|
200,577
|
40.9%
|
242,035
|
16.7%
|
Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments
|
605,985
|
545,286
|
11.1%
|
464,081
|
30.6%
|
Interbank and Interbranch Accounts
|
107,734
|
135,499
|
-20.5%
|
133,331
|
-19.2%
|
Loan, Lease and Other Loan Operations
|
639,699
|
583,017
|
9.7%
|
543,654
|
17.7%
|
(Allowance for Loan Losses)
|
(46,240)
|
(38,888)
|
18.9%
|
(33,048)
|
39.9%
|
Other Assets
|
283,276
|
214,480
|
32.1%
|
194,274
|
45.8%
|
Permanent Assets
|
37,599
|
36,590
|
2.8%
|
34,359
|
9.4%
|
Total Assets
|
1,982,498
|
1,738,713
|
14.0%
|
1,651,425
|
20.0%
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
In R$ millions, end of period
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
∍
|
1Q19
|
∍
|
Current and Long-Term Liabilities
|
1,843,947
|
1,593,167
|
15.7%
|
1,516,436
|
21.6%
|
Deposits
|
606,750
|
507,060
|
19.7%
|
461,487
|
31.5%
|
Deposits Received under Securities Repurchase Agreements
|
313,540
|
269,838
|
16.2%
|
328,028
|
-4.4%
|
Fund from Acceptances and Issue of Securities
|
154,146
|
143,569
|
7.4%
|
117,040
|
31.7%
|
Interbank and Interbranch Accounts
|
52,074
|
54,180
|
-3.9%
|
50,807
|
2.5%
|
Borrowings and Onlendings
|
94,909
|
76,393
|
24.2%
|
69,630
|
36.3%
|
Derivative Financial Instruments
|
87,909
|
47,815
|
83.9%
|
27,599
|
218.5%
|
Bonds
|
214,565
|
220,666
|
-2.8%
|
207,308
|
3.5%
|
Other Liabilities
|
320,054
|
273,647
|
17.0%
|
254,537
|
25.7%
|
Deferred Income
|
3,286
|
2,698
|
21.8%
|
2,667
|
23.2%
|
Minority Interest in Subsidiaries
|
11,641
|
10,861
|
7.2%
|
12,498
|
-6.9%
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
123,624
|
131,987
|
-6.3%
|
119,824
|
3.2%
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
1,982,498
|
1,738,713
|
14.0%
|
1,651,425
|
20.0%
Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies
We have a foreign exchange risk management policy associated with our asset and liability positions, primarily intended to mitigate impacts from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates on consolidated results.
Brazilian tax legislation determines that gains and losses from exchange rate variation on permanent foreign investments must not be included in the tax basis. On the other hand, gains and losses arising from financial instruments used to hedge such asset positions are affected by tax effects. Therefore, in order not to expose net income to exchange rate variations, a liability position must be built at a higher volume than the hedged assets.
|
In R$ millions, end of period
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
∍
|
The net foreign exchange position includes
|
Investments Abroad
|
72,730
|
78,230
|
-7.0%
|
not only hedge positions of our investments
|
Net Foreign Exchange Position (Except Investments Abroad)
|
(133,169)
|
(145,611)
|
-8.5%
|
abroad, but also directional positions in
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
(60,439)
|
(67,381)
|
-10.3%
|
foreign currencies.
|
Total in US$
|
(11,626)
|
(16,717)
|
-30.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
22
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Balance Sheet
Credit Portfolio
Highlights
-
The individuals loan portfolio grew 10.4% in 12 months, boosted by credit card, vehicle, mortgage and unsecured personal loans.
-
The companies portfolio grew 27.5% in 12 months and 16.2% in the quarter, boosted by working capital, vehicle and export/import financing, mainly to the corporate segment.
Credit Portfolio by Product
|
In R$ billions, end of period
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
-0.8%
|
1Q19
|
10.4%
|
Individuals - Brazil
|
( 1 )
|
|
237.0
|
239.0
|
214.7
|
Credit Card Loans
|
|
83.8
|
90.9
|
-7.8%
|
76.4
|
9.7%
|
Personal Loans
|
|
|
|
36.2
|
33.7
|
7.5%
|
30.1
|
20.2%
|
Payroll Loans
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
50.3
|
49.4
|
1.8%
|
48.6
|
3.4%
|
Vehicle Loans
|
|
|
|
19.4
|
19.0
|
2.3%
|
16.6
|
17.3%
|
Mortgage Loans
|
|
|
47.2
|
45.9
|
2.6%
|
42.9
|
10.0%
|
Rural Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
-9.4%
|
0.1
|
-27.5%
|
Companies - Brazil
|
( 1 )
|
|
221.2
|
190.4
|
16.2%
|
173.6
|
27.5%
|
Working Capital
|
(3)
|
|
120.6
|
108.2
|
11.5%
|
95.8
|
25.9%
|
BNDES/Onlending
|
|
9.8
|
10.6
|
-7.9%
|
14.9
|
-34.6%
|
Export / Import Financing
|
67.3
|
48.6
|
38.4%
|
42.3
|
58.9%
|
Vehicle Loans
|
|
|
|
9.9
|
9.1
|
8.8%
|
5.1
|
95.7%
|
Mortgage Loans
|
|
|
4.6
|
4.3
|
5.2%
|
5.7
|
-19.9%
|
Rural Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
9.5
|
-4.1%
|
9.8
|
-6.7%
|
Latin America
|
( 4 )
|
|
|
|
181.5
|
153.7
|
18.1%
|
155.4
|
16.8%
|
Total without Financial Guarantees Provided
|
639.7
|
583.0
|
9.7%
|
543.7
|
17.7%
|
Financial Guarantees Provided
|
70.3
|
66.7
|
5.4%
|
65.4
|
7.5%
|
Total with Financial Guarantees Provided
|
710.0
|
649.7
|
9.3%
|
609.0
|
16.6%
|
Corporate Securities
|
(5)
|
59.2
|
56.9
|
4.0%
|
38.0
|
55.7%
|
Total Risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
769.2
|
706.7
|
8.9%
|
647.1
|
18.9%
-
Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. (2) Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (3) Also includes Overdraft, Receivables, Hot Money, Leasing, and other. (4) Includes Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay. (5) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and Commercial Paper.
|
Credit Concentration
|
|
|
Companies Credit Portfolio with Financial Guarantees by Business Sectors
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
In R$ billions, end of period
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Only 16.0% of the credit risk is concentrated on the 100
|
30.8%
|
Public Sector
|
5.0
|
3.8
|
largest debtors.
|
|
|
|
15.1%
|
Private Sector
|
396.4
|
344.3
|
In R$ billions
|
Risk*
|
Risk / Total credits
|
Risk / Total assets
|
12.9%
|
Real Estate
|
25.9
|
23.0
|
14.7%
|
Transportation
|
23.8
|
20.7
|
|
|
|
|
Largest debtor
|
7.0
|
1.0%
|
0.4%
|
12.1%
|
Food and beverage
|
23.3
|
20.8
|
|
|
|
|
10 Largest debtors
|
34.9
|
|
1.8%
|
21.6%
|
Agribusiness and fertilizers
|
22.8
|
18.8
|
20 Largest debtors
|
|
7.2%
|
2.6%
|
51.3
|
22.5%
|
Vehicles and auto parts
|
19.1
|
15.6
|
50 Largest debtors
|
82.5
|
11.6%
|
4.2%
|
3.3%
|
Energy and water treatment
|
16.7
|
16.2
|
100 Largest debtors
|
113.7
|
16.0%
|
5.7%
|
14.9%
|
Banks and financial institutions
|
16.4
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Including financial guarantees provided
|
|
|
19.4%
|
Petrochemical and chemical
|
14.0
|
11.7
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Portfolio without Financial Guarantees
|
9.9%
|
Infrastructure work
|
11.9
|
10.9
|
16.9%
|
Steel and metallurgy
|
11.5
|
9.8
|
Provided by Vintage
|
|
640
|
|
15.4%
|
Mining
|
10.1
|
8.8
|
In R$ billions
|
|
|
|
583
|
|
|
544
|
|
4.8%
|
Telecommunications
|
9.6
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
12.5%
|
Pharmaceutical and cosmetics
|
9.6
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
33.8%
|
|
|
|
33.9%
|
Oil and gas
|
9.2
|
6.8
|
q = <-5
|
|
32.7%
|
|
36.2%
|
|
12.3%
|
Electronic and IT
|
8.3
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
q - 4
|
|
3.8%
|
15.9%
|
Capital Assets
|
7.6
|
6.5
|
|
4.7%
|
|
|
7.3%
|
19.8%
|
Construction Material
|
7.5
|
6.2
|
q - 3
|
4.6%
|
5.4%
|
8.3%
|
13.4%
|
Entertainment and tourism
|
6.6
|
5.8
|
|
7.2%
|
8.8%
|
q - 2
|
|
8.0%
|
11.4%
|
12.0%
|
13.6%
|
Sugar and Alcohol
|
4.8
|
4.2
|
|
q - 1
|
10.8%
|
|
|
15.8%
|
Services - Other
|
49.5
|
42.8
|
Actual quarter (q)
|
|
|
|
10.9%
|
Commerce - Other
|
25.6
|
23.1
|
|
37.0%
|
34.8%
|
35.4%
|
Industry - Other
|
12.7
|
9.4
|
|
33.2%
|
|
|
|
13.7%
|
Other
|
49.8
|
43.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
15.3%
|
Total
|
401.3
|
348.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet
Credit Portfolio¹ (individuals and companies) - Brazil
|
Loan Portfolio Mix - Individuals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Portfolio Mix - Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit cards
|
Payroll loans
|
Mortgage
|
Personal
|
Vehicles
|
Corporate
|
Very small, small and middle market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55.0%
|
|
|
|
Mar-20
|
|
35.4%
|
|
21.2%
|
19.9%
|
|
|
8.2%
|
|
45.0%
|
|
|
|
Mar-14
|
|
31.6%
|
|
14.7%
|
15.0%
|
16.6%
|
22.1%
|
64.8%
|
35.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payroll loans
R$50.3 bn as of March 31, 2020
|
+ 1.8% (vs. dec-19)
|
+ 3.4% (vs. mar-19)
The payroll loans portfolio for INSS pensioners grew 3.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.
Portfolio by origination (%)
1st Quarter of 2020
Branches
Itaú Consignado S.A.
Portfolio by sector (R$ billions)
1st Quarter of 2020
INSS
Private sector
Public sector
Credit cards
|
R$83.8 bn as of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
- 7.8% (vs. dec-19)
|
+ 9.7% (vs. mar-19)
|
8.8%
|
|
8.7%
|
|
10.7%
|
|
|
9.2%
|
|
8.6%
|
|
9.5%
|
|
|
82.0%
|
|
82.7%
|
|
79.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
-
Includes nonperforming loans more than 1 day overdue;
-
includes installment without interest.
Mortgage loans 2
R$51.7 bn as of March 31, 2020
|
+ 2.8% (vs. dec-19)
|
+ 6.5% (vs. mar-19)
|
91.2%
|
of the mortgage portfolio
|
|
is Individuals
|
99.7%
|
guaranteed by
|
|
fiduciary alienation
|
Originations
|
|
1st Quarter of 2020
|
R$3.9 bn
|
|
vs. 1Q19)
|
89.3%
|
of total credit mortgage
|
|
is done by borrowers
Loan-to-value
Ratio of the amount of the financing to the value of the real estate property
|
|
Vintage (quarterly average)
|
Portfolio
|
63.8%
|
|
39.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicles financing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$19.4 bn as of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
+ 2.3% (vs. dec-19)
|
+ 17.3% (vs. mar-19)
|
|
Originations
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st Quarter of 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$2.9 bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
vs. 1Q19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Average
|
|
|
|
Average Term
|
Down Payment
|
Average Ticket
|
|
44 months
|
39%
|
|
R$36.7 thousand
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate loans
R$121.8 bn as of March 31, 2020
|
+ 21.7% (vs. dec-19)
|
+ 23.8% (vs. mar-19)
In the first quarter of 2020, the origination3 of credit increased 72% when compared to the same period of the previous year.
Very small, small and middle market
R$99.5 bn as of March 31, 2020
|
+ 10.1% (vs. dec-19)
|
+ 32.2% (vs. mar-19)
In the first quarter of 2020, the origination3 of credits for very small, small and middle-market companies increased 22% from the previous year.
-
Without financial guarantees provided. (2) Includes Individuals and Companies. (3) Average origination per working day in the quarter. Note: For further information on products, please see to our Institutional Presentation, available on our Investor Relations website.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
24
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Balance Sheet
Funding
Highlights
The funding from clients grew 28.2% in 12 months and 15.1% in the quarter, boosted by (i) time deposits, which grew 41.4% in 12 months
and 26.5% in the quarter, (ii) by demand deposits, that increased 36.1% in 12 months and 23.6% in the quarter, and (iii) by saving deposits, that grew 9.5% in 12 months and 3.5% in the quarter. These growths are associated with the positive flow of resources from retail and wholesale, verified as of the second half of March 2020.
|
|
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
|
Funding from Clients (A)
|
700,779
|
608,990
|
15.1%
|
546,757
|
28.2%
|
Demand Deposits
|
101,711
|
82,306
|
23.6%
|
74,757
|
36.1%
|
Savings Deposits
|
149,600
|
144,558
|
3.5%
|
136,613
|
9.5%
|
Time Deposits
|
350,704
|
277,166
|
26.5%
|
248,049
|
41.4%
|
Debentures (Linked to Repurchase Agreements and Third Parties' Operations)
|
4,166
|
5,258
|
-20.8%
|
15,336
|
-72.8%
|
Funds from Bills (1) and Structured Operations Certificates
|
94,598
|
99,703
|
-5.1%
|
72,002
|
31.4%
|
Other Funding (B)
|
199,400
|
151,331
|
31.8%
|
144,643
|
37.9%
|
Onlending
|
10,648
|
11,648
|
-8.6%
|
15,855
|
-32.8%
|
Borrowings
|
84,261
|
64,745
|
30.1%
|
53,775
|
56.7%
|
Securities Obligations Abroad
|
59,548
|
43,866
|
35.8%
|
45,038
|
32.2%
|
Other (2)
|
44,943
|
31,073
|
44.6%
|
29,975
|
49.9%
|
Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds (C)
|
1,302,887
|
1,387,457
|
-6.1%
|
1,158,642
|
12.4%
|
Total (A) +(B) + (C)
|
2,203,065
|
2,147,779
|
2.6%
|
1,850,042
|
19.1%
-
Includes funds from Real Estate, Mortgage, Financial, Credit and Similar Notes. (2) Includes installments of subordinated debt that are not included in the Tier II Referential Equity. (3) Includes Certificates of Banks Deposits (CDB), Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables (CRA), Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Debentures, Agricultural Credit Bonds (LCA) and Real Estate Credit Bonds (LCI).
Loans and funding
The ratio between the loan portfolio and the funds raised net of reserve required by the Brazilian Central Bank and cash reached 81.2% in the first quarter of 2020.
|
96.3%
|
96.0%
|
96.9%
|
|
93.3%
|
|
91.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81.2%
|
77.4%
|
78.6%
|
79.0%
|
|
78.2%
|
|
76.7%
|
|
71.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In R$ Billions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
691
|
|
699
|
|
737
|
|
760
|
|
788
|
688
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
618
|
|
635
|
|
640
|
553
|
532
|
566
|
544
|
571
|
553
|
576
|
583
|
Dec-18
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
25
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Capital and Risk
Capital, Liquidity and Market ratios
Itaú Unibanco assesses its capital adequacy to face the incurred risks, represented by the regulatory capital for credit, market and operational risks and by the capital necessary to cover other risks, in accordance with the set of rules disclosed by the Central Bank of Brazil, which implements the Basel III capital requirements in Brazil.
Tier I Capital Ratio
On March 31, 2020, our Tier I Capital reached 12.0%, consisting of 10.3% Common Equity Tier I and of 1.7% Additional Tier I.
|
14.4%
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.0%
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.1%
|
|
-0.2%
|
-0.7%
|
-1.5%
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier I
|
Additional Dividends
|
Net Income and
|
Securities mark to
|
Tax credit
|
RWA
|
Foreign exchange
|
Additional Tier I Capital1
|
Tier I
|
Dec-19
|
and IOC from 2019
|
Dividends
|
market
|
|
|
variation in the AT1
|
|
Mar-20
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier I (CET I)
|
|
Additional Tier I (AT1)
|
|
(1) Additional Tier I issued in February 2020.
Capital Ratios
Main changes in the quarter:
Referential Equity: Decrease of 1.0% due to the payment of dividends and interest on capital, partially offset by the level 1 and 2 debt issuance.
RWA: Increase of R$152,217 million due to the growth in the credit risk- weighted assets (RWACPAD), driven by the foreign exchange variation and expansion in credit portfolio, in the operational (RWAOPAD) and in the market (RWAMINT) risk-weighted assets.
BIS ratio: Decrease of 250 basis points driven by the payment of dividends and interest on capital, foreign exchange variation and increase in risk- weighted assets (RWA).
|
In R$ millions, end of period
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
Common Equity Tier I
|
107,668
|
117,328
|
Tier I (Common Equity + Additional Capital)
|
124,980
|
128,696
|
Referential Equity (Tier I and Tier II)
|
139,218
|
140,596
|
Total Risk-weighted Exposure (RWA)
|
1,043,517
|
891,300
|
Credit Risk-weighted Assets (RWACP A D)
|
917,107
|
784,730
|
Operational Risk-weighted Assets (RWAOP A D)
|
92,476
|
81,568
|
Market Risk-weighted Assets (RWAM I NT )
|
33,934
|
25,002
|
Core Capital Ratio
|
10.3%
|
13.2%
|
Tier I Capital Ratio
|
12.0%
|
14.4%
|
BIS (Referential Equity / Total Risk-weighted
|
|
|
Exposure)
|
13.3%
|
15.8%
Note: The ratios were calculated based on the Prudential information, which includes financial institutions, consórcio managers, payment institutions, companies that acquire operations or directly or indirectly assume credit risk and investment funds in which the conglomerate substantially retains risks and benefits.
Liquidity Ratios
These ratios are calculated based on the methodology defined by the Brazilian Central Bank, which is in line with Basel III international guidelines.
|
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
In R$ millions
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
HQLA
|
186,705
|
170,004
|
Potential Cash Outflows
|
112,841
|
114,035
|
LCR (%)
|
165.5%
|
149.1%
|
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
|
|
|
In R$ millions
|
Mar-20
|
Dec-19
|
Available Stable Funding
|
811,680
|
733,242
|
Required Stable Funding
|
695,135
|
599,963
|
NSFR (%)
|
116.8%
|
122.2%
For 2020, the minimum liquidity ratio indicators required by the Brazilian Central Bank is 100%.
Value at Risk - VaR 1
This is one of the main market risk indicators and a statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions.
|
In R$ millions, end of period
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
VaR by Risk Factor
|
|
|
Interest Rates
|
1,642
|
813
|
Currency
|
60
|
11
|
Shares of Stock Exchange
|
26
|
29
|
Commodities
|
1
|
1
|
Diversification Effect
|
(966)
|
(576)
|
Total VaR
|
763
|
278
|
Maximum VaR in the quarter
|
763
|
398
|
Average VaR in the quarter
|
375
|
280
|
Minimum VaR in the quarter
|
258
|
211
|
|
|
(1) Values represented above consider a 1-day time horizon and a 99% confidence level.
Note: For further information on risk and capital management, please access the Investor Relations website at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Reports - Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
26
|
Management Discussion and Analysis
|
Segment Analysis
Results by Business Segment
The Pro Forma financial statements of Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Activities with the Market + Corporation presented below are based on managerial information derived from internal models to more accurately reflect the activities of the business units.
Retail Banking
Retail banking products and services offered to both current account and non-current account holders include: personal loans, mortgage loans, payroll loans, credit cards, acquiring services, vehicle financing, insurance, pension plan and premium bond products, among others. Current account holders are segmented into: (i) Retail, (ii) Uniclass, (iii) Personnalité and (iv) Very small and small companies.
Highlights
-
The impact of the changes in the macroeconomic scenario and in the financial perspectives of people and companies in the cost of credit, the impact of the regulatory change in overdraft rates in financial margin and lower revenues from credit card fees contributed to the 51.7% decrease in net income in the quarter. These negative effects were partially offset by lower non-interest expenses.
-
Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the increase in cost of credit due to this change in the scenario offset the increase in financial margin with clients.
In R$ millions Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
|
19,705
|
20,965
|
-6.0%
|
18,569
|
6.1%
|
11,632
|
12,452
|
-6.6%
|
10,653
|
9.2%
|
6,301
|
6,667
|
-5.5%
|
6,212
|
1.4%
|
1,772
|
1,846
|
-4.0%
|
1,704
|
3.9%
|
Cost of Credit
|
(6,919)
|
(4,230)
|
63.6%
|
(3,664)
|
88.8%
|
Retained Claims
|
(326)
|
(315)
|
3.7%
|
(288)
|
13.0%
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
(10,101)
|
(10,698)
|
-5.6%
|
(9,902)
|
2.0%
|
Income before Tax and Minority Interests
|
2,359
|
5,722
|
-58.8%
|
4,715
|
-50.0%
|
Income Tax and Social Contribution
|
(547)
|
(2,032)
|
-73.1%
|
(1,586)
|
-65.5%
|
Minority Interests in Subsidiaries
|
(53)
|
(47)
|
11.2%
|
(54)
|
-2.9%
|
Recurring Net Income
|
1,760
|
3,643
|
-51.7%
|
3,074
|
-42.8%
|
Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital
|
15.9%
|
35.2%
|
-19.3 p.p.
|
33.0%
|
-17.1 p.p.
|
Efficiency Ratio (ER)
|
48.6%
|
48.3%
|
0.3 p.p.
|
51.0%
|
-2.4 p.p.
Loan Portfolio (R$ billion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+12.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
283.1
|
282.6
|
|
269.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
251.0
|
259.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
Segment highlights
Renegotiation of non-overdue credit contracts
To support our clients during this crisis, we are offering the renegotiation of non-overdue credit contracts. Upon request, individuals current account holders who have personal loan, mortgage, real estate secured credit or vehicle financing non-overdue contracts, can pay the next installment in up to 120 days. Companies that have working capital or vehicle and machine financing non-overdue contracts, may postpone the next installment for up to 180 days. As of April 29, we had renegotiated about 850 thousand credit contracts.
Digital Transformation in the Retail Banking
|
Use of Digital Channels 1
|
|
Share of Transactions
|
|
number of current account holders
|
through digital channels*
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20
|
1Q18
|
|
|
11.5
|
12.9
|
Credit
|
24%
|
18%
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
46%
|
42%
|
1.1
|
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
Payments
|
84%
|
68%
|
Mar-18
|
Mar-19
|
Mar-20
|
* Note: Share of digital channels in the total volume (R$) of
|
|
|
Individuals
|
|
Companies
|
transactions in the Retail Bank segment.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¹ Internet, mobile and SMS on Retail Bank.
Accounts opened through the Abreconta app
Individuals accounts (in thousands)
341
221
91
|
Management Discussion and Analysis
|
Segment Analysis
Results by Business Segment
Wholesale Banking
Wholesale Banking comprises: i) the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, ii) the activities of our units abroad, iii) the Itaú Asset Management, specialized asset manager, and iv) the products and services offered to high-net worth clients (Private Banking), middle market companies and institutional clients.
Highlights
-
Net income in the Wholesale Banking segment decreased by 63.6% from the last quarter due to the higher provision for loan losses, related to the changes in the macroeconomic scenario and in the financial perspectives of companies, and to the lower revenues from fund management and advisory services. These negative effects were partially offset by lower non-interest expenses.
-
Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the higher cost of credit due to this change in the scenario was partially offset by the higher revenues from fund management and advisory services.
In R$ millions
Operating Revenues
Managerial Financial Margin
Commissions and Fees
Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses
Cost of Credit
Retained Claims
Other Operating Expenses
Income before Tax and Minority Interests
Income Tax and Social Contribution
Minority Interests in Subsidiaries
Recurring Net Income
Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital
Efficiency Ratio (ER)
Loan Portfolio (R$ billions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+19.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+22.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
357.1
|
|
|
|
306.8
|
|
292.7
|
293.9
|
|
299.9
|
|
|
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
|
|
1Q19
|
|
|
7,592
|
|
8,451
|
-10.2%
|
7,113
|
|
6.7%
|
4,489
|
|
4,787
|
-6.2%
|
4,602
|
|
-2.5%
|
3,047
|
|
3,470
|
-12.2%
|
2,366
|
|
28.8%
|
57
|
|
194
|
-70.9%
|
145
|
|
-61.0%
|
(3,168)
|
|
(1,581)
|
100.4%
|
(139)
|
|
2176.4%
|
(3)
|
|
(16)
|
-78.8%
|
(11)
|
|
-69.5%
|
(3,613)
|
|
(4,092)
|
-11.7%
|
(3,653)
|
|
-1.1%
|
808
|
|
2,762
|
-70.7%
|
3,311
|
|
-75.6%
|
7
|
|
(788)
|
-100.9%
|
(937)
|
|
-100.8%
|
(89)
|
|
23
|
-484.3%
|
(135)
|
|
-33.9%
|
726
|
|
1,997
|
-63.6%
|
2,238
|
|
-67.6%
|
5.6%
|
|
17.2%
|
-11.6 p.p.
|
19.7%
|
|
|
-14.1 p.p.
|
45.0%
|
|
45.8%
|
-0.8 p.p.
|
49.1%
|
|
|
-4.1 p.p.
|
|
Assets under management -ANBIMA ranking (R$ billions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+5.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
770.8
|
|
|
|
|
686.5
|
707.6
|
745.6
|
|
|
724.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
|
|
|
|
Assets under management (Itaú Unibanco e Intrag)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Activities with the Market + Corporation
Includes: (i) result from capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities; (ii) financial margin with the market; (iii) costs of Treasury operations and (iv) the equity pickup from companies not linked to any segment.
|
In R$ millions
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
1,909
|
2,417
|
-21.0%
|
2,525
|
-24.4%
Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees
Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses
|
1,684
|
2,201
|
-23.5%
|
2,413
|
-30.2%
|
166
|
218
|
-23.7%
|
43
|
284.9%
|
58
|
(2)
|
-
|
68
|
-14.6%
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
(38)
|
(182)
|
-78.9%
|
(287)
|
-86.7%
|
Income before Tax and Minority Interests
|
1,871
|
2,235
|
-16.3%
|
2,238
|
-16.4%
|
Income Tax and Social Contribution
|
(436)
|
(564)
|
-22.7%
|
(665)
|
-34.5%
|
Minority Interests in Subsidiaries
|
(9)
|
(15)
|
-38.9%
|
(9)
|
5.2%
|
Recurring Net Income
|
1,425
|
1,656
|
-13.9%
|
1,564
|
-8.9%
|
Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital
|
21.7%
|
18.9%
|
2.8 p.p.
|
18.4%
|
3.3 p.p.
|
Efficiency Ratio (ER)
|
1.0%
|
1.4%
|
-0.4 p.p.
|
4.9%
|
-3.9 p.p.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
28
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Activities Abroad
We present below the income statement segregated between our operations in Brazil, which include units abroad excluding Latin America, and our operations in Latin America excluding Brazil. Our operations in Brazil¹ represent 92.7% of Recurring net income in the quarter .
Brazil¹ (In R$ millions, end of period)
Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Financial margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance² Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Impairment Discounts Granted Recovery of Loan Loans Written Off as Losses Retained Claims Other Operating Expenses Non-interestexpenses Tax Expenses and Other³ Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries
Recurring Net Income Share Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
|
26,411
|
28,701
|
-8.0%
|
25,347
|
4.2%
|
15,727
|
17,073
|
-7.9%
|
15,574
|
1.0%
|
15,340
|
16,333
|
-6.1%
|
14,656
|
4.7%
|
387
|
740
|
-47.7%
|
918
|
-57.8%
|
8,797
|
9,622
|
-8.6%
|
7,890
|
11.5%
|
1,887
|
2,006
|
-6.0%
|
1,883
|
0.2%
|
(9,357)
|
(4,624)
|
102.4%
|
(3,352)
|
179.2%
|
(9,590)
|
(4,893)
|
96.0%
|
(3,717)
|
158.0%
|
(89)
|
(230)
|
-61.5%
|
(30)
|
197.7%
|
(261)
|
(344)
|
-24.0%
|
(280)
|
-6.6%
|
583
|
843
|
-30.9%
|
675
|
-13.6%
|
(329)
|
(316)
|
4.4%
|
(289)
|
14.0%
|
(12,193)
|
(13,134)
|
-7.2%
|
(12,128)
|
0.5%
|
(10,438)
|
(11,208)
|
-6.9%
|
(10,483)
|
-0.4%
|
(1,755)
|
(1,926)
|
-8.9%
|
(1,645)
|
6.7%
|
4,531
|
10,628
|
-57.4%
|
9,578
|
-52.7%
|
(844)
|
(3,546)
|
-76.2%
|
(3,007)
|
-71.9%
|
(62)
|
(63)
|
-1.1%
|
(63)
|
-1.8%
|
3,626
|
7,019
|
-48.3%
|
6,507
|
-44.3%
|
92.7%
|
96.2%
|
-350 bps
|
94.6%
|
190 bps
|
13.0%
|
25.1%
|
- 1,210 bps
|
24.8%
|
- 1,180 bps
Latin America (In R$ millions, end of period)
Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Financial margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance² Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Discounts Granted Recovery of Loan Loans Written Off as Losses Retained Claims Other Operating Expenses Non-interestexpenses Tax Expenses and Other³ Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries
Recurring Net Income Share Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q19
|
|
2,795
|
3,132
|
-10.7%
|
2,861
|
-2.3%
|
2,078
|
2,365
|
-12.2%
|
2,094
|
-0.8%
|
1,705
|
1,799
|
-5.2%
|
1,768
|
-3.6%
|
373
|
567
|
-34.2%
|
326
|
14.4%
|
717
|
734
|
-2.3%
|
732
|
-2.0%
|
-
|
32
|
-100.0%
|
34
|
-100.0%
|
(730)
|
(1,187)
|
-38.5%
|
(452)
|
61.5%
|
(808)
|
(1,252)
|
-35.5%
|
(489)
|
65.2%
|
(5)
|
(35)
|
-86.1%
|
(29)
|
-82.9%
|
83
|
100
|
-17.3%
|
66
|
25.9%
|
-
|
(15)
|
-100.0%
|
(10)
|
-100.0%
|
(1,559)
|
(1,838)
|
-15.2%
|
(1,713)
|
-9.0%
|
(1,618)
|
(1,803)
|
-10.3%
|
(1,667)
|
-2.9%
|
59
|
(36)
|
-264.5%
|
(47)
|
-226.3%
|
507
|
92
|
452.1%
|
685
|
-26.1%
|
(132)
|
161
|
-181.6%
|
(181)
|
-27.3%
|
(89)
|
23
|
-484.3%
|
(135)
|
-33.9%
|
286
|
276
|
3.5%
|
369
|
-22.6%
|
7.3%
|
3.8%
|
350 bps
|
5.4%
|
190 bps
|
10.0%
|
9.8%
|
20 bps
|
12.6%
|
-250 bps
Main foreign exchange variations compared to Brazilian Real (BRL)
|
BRL vs. U.S. dollar
|
|
Colombian peso vs. BRL
|
|
Uruguayan peso vs. BRL
|
|
Argentine peso vs. BRL
|
|
Chilean peso vs. BRL
|
|
Paraguayan guarani vs. BRL
|
+ 29.0% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19)
|
|
- 4.3% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19)
|
|
- 8.6% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19)
|
|
- 16.6% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19)
|
|
- 12.0% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19)
|
|
- 21.0% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19)
|
+ 33.4% (1Q20 vs. 1Q19)
|
|
- 4.7%
|
(1Q20 vs. 1Q19)
|
|
- 2.7%
|
(1Q20 vs. 1Q19)
|
|
+ 11.3%
|
(1Q20 vs. 1Q19)
|
|
- 6.0%
|
(1Q20 vs. 1Q19)
|
|
- 20.3%
|
(1Q20 vs. 1Q19)
|
|
|
R$ 5.199
|
|
816.99
|
|
|
|
|
9.21
|
|
|
|
14.85
|
|
|
|
186.43
|
|
|
1,583
|
1,598
|
|
|
R$ 4.031
|
|
|
813.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
778.82
|
|
8.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$ 3.897
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.42
|
|
11.13
|
|
|
174.49
|
|
164.10
|
|
|
|
1,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. (2) Result from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. (3) Include Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and other) and Insurance Selling Expenses. Note: Latin America information is presented in nominal currency.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
29
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Activities Abroad
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
England1
|
2
|
Germany
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spain 1
|
Switzerland
|
USA 1 2 3
|
|
|
|
|
Portugal 1
|
|
|
abroad focuses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on these
|
Mexico 1
|
|
|
|
|
Cayman 1
|
2 3
|
|
|
activities
|
Bahamas 1 3
|
|
|
|
|
Panama 1
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
Colombia
|
1
|
4
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
|
1
|
Corporate &
|
Peru
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
2 3 4
|
|
Investment
|
Paraguay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Asset management
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
Chile
|
|
|
|
|
Uruguay 1
|
|
3
|
Private Banking
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
Argentina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Retail
|
1
|
|
2
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Countries
|
Uruguay ¹
|
Chile
|
Argentina
|
Paraguay
|
Colombia ²
|
Latin America ³
|
Other countries
|
Total
|
Employees
|
1,081
|
5,706
|
1,606
|
969
|
3,308
|
12,670
|
511
|
95,288
|
Branches & CSBs
|
26
|
193
|
86
|
45
|
128
|
478
|
-
|
4,501
|
ATMs
|
62
|
413
|
176
|
298
|
142
|
1,091
|
-
|
45,701
Note: The Global Footprint map does not include localities and regions in run-off or closing operations; (1) Does not include the 34 OCA's Points of Service; (2) Includes employees in Panamá; (3) Latin America ex-Brazil (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay).
|
Latin America
|
Itaú Corpbanca
|
Itaú Argentina
|
Itaú Paraguay
|
Itaú Uruguay
|
In R$ millions (in constant currency)
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
1,740
|
1,908
|
-9%
|
3 2 7
|
445
|
- 27%
|
291
|
328
|
- 11%
|
480
|
459
|
5%
|
Managerial Financial Margin
|
1,369
|
1,545
|
-11%
|
244
|
371
|
-34%
|
206
|
207
|
-1%
|
281
|
258
|
9%
|
Financial Margin with Clients
|
1,153
|
1,258
|
-8%
|
220
|
275
|
-20%
|
172
|
173
|
0%
|
237
|
218
|
9%
|
Financial Margin with the Market
|
216
|
287
|
-25%
|
24
|
96
|
-75%
|
34
|
35
|
-3%
|
44
|
40
|
10%
|
Commissions and Fees
|
371
|
363
|
2%
|
83
|
75
|
11%
|
85
|
120
|
-29%
|
199
|
201
|
-1%
|
Cost of Credit
|
(599)
|
(829)
|
-28%
|
(63)
|
(26)
|
141%
|
(36)
|
(0)
|
-
|
(51)
|
(17)
|
192%
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
(675)
|
(893)
|
-24%
|
(64)
|
(27)
|
133%
|
(38)
|
(4)
|
940%
|
(52)
|
(19)
|
180%
|
Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses
|
81
|
100
|
-19%
|
1
|
1
|
-16%
|
2
|
4
|
-48%
|
2
|
2
|
30%
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
(1,062)
|
(1,197)
|
-11%
|
(205)
|
(281)
|
-27%
|
(131)
|
(148)
|
-11%
|
(284)
|
(283)
|
0%
|
Non-Interest Expenses
|
(1,060)
|
(1,195)
|
-11%
|
(178)
|
(253)
|
-30%
|
(126)
|
(143)
|
-12%
|
(283)
|
(282)
|
0%
|
Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
10%
|
(27)
|
(29)
|
-7%
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
15%
|
(1)
|
(0)
|
-
|
Income before Tax and Minority Interests
|
79
|
(118)
|
-167%
|
59
|
138
|
-57%
|
124
|
180
|
-31%
|
146
|
159
|
-8%
|
Income Tax and Social Contribution
|
11
|
237
|
-95%
|
(18)
|
(51)
|
-65%
|
(47)
|
(68)
|
-31%
|
(53)
|
(57)
|
-6%
|
M ino rity Interests in Subsidiaries ¹
|
(93)
|
19
|
-587%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Recurring Net Income
|
(3)
|
138
|
-102%
|
41
|
86
|
-52%
|
77
|
112
|
-31%
|
93
|
102
|
-9%
|
Return on Average Equity - Annualized
|
-0.2%
|
8.5% - 870 bps
|
11.3%
|
21.2% - 1,000 bps
|
24.8%
|
36.7%
|
-1,180 bps
|
21.6%
|
25.8% - 420 bps
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
61.0%
|
62.7% - 170 bps
|
59.2%
|
60.6%
|
- 140 bps
|
44.0%
|
44.2%
|
- 20 bps
|
59.1%
|
61.6% - 250 bps
(1) Minority interests are calculated based on the accounting result of the transaction in BRGAAP.
Highlights of Latin America in constant currency, eliminating the effect of exchange rate variation and using the managerial concept.
|
Itaú Corpbanca
|
Itaú Argentina
|
Itaú Paraguay
|
Itaú Uruguay
|
• Lower margin with clients
|
•
|
Lower margin with clients due to
|
• Lower commissions and fees
|
• Higher margin with clients
|
due to the sale of credit in
|
|
the local interest rates reduction.
|
due to the increase of credit
|
due to the higher results in
|
the previous quarter and to
|
•
|
Lower margin with market and
|
cards commissions related to
|
foreign exchange products.
|
lower local interest rates.
|
the commercial partnership
|
|
|
higher cost of credit due to
|
• Higher cost of credit due to
|
|
|
in the previous quarter.
|
• Lower margin with the
|
|
macroeconomic scenario.
|
the downgrade of corporate
|
|
|
market and lower cost of
|
•
|
Lower operating expenses due to
|
• Higher cost of credit due to
|
clients and to the increase of
|
credit due to the downgrade
|
the increase in provisions
|
provisions for loan losses due
|
|
higher personnel expenses and
|
of corporate clients in the
|
|
due to the macroeconomic
|
to macroeconomic
|
|
variable compensation in the
|
previous quarter.
|
|
scenario.
|
scenario.
|
|
previous quarter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
30
Management Discussion & Analysis and
Complete Financial Statements
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Itaú Unibanco Shares
Itaú Unibanco Shares
Our capital stock is comprised of common shares (ITUB3) and non-voting shares (ITUB4), both traded on B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). Non-voting shares are also traded as depositary receipts - ADRs - on the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange).
Market Capitalization
R$228 billion US$44 billion
Market capitalization is the total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price of the non-voting share on the last trading day in the period.
Market Consensus (ITUB4)
|
Buy 06
|
Hold 08
|
Sell 01
|
Source: Thomson Reuters
|
|
Corporate Structure Chart and Free Float Participation
|
Free Float*
|
Egydio de Souza
|
|
Moreira Salles Family
|
Non Voting Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aranha Family
|
|
|
|
|
Free Float
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00% Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreigners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazilian Investors
|
36.73% ON
|
|
63.27% ON
|
|
|
|
|
|
in B3
|
in NYSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81.83% PN
|
|
18.17% PN
|
|
|
Cia. E. Johnston de
|
|
|
4.8 bn
|
|
|
|
|
66.33% Total
|
|
33.67% Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participações
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.00% ON
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreigners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.47% Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in B3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itaúsa
|
50.00% ON
|
|
IUPAR
|
|
|
Free Float*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00% PN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66.53% Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.76% ON
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39.21% ON
|
|
|
|
51.71% ON
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.59% PN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.004% PN
|
|
|
|
26.27% Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52.95% Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.91% Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
Note: ON = Common Share; PN = Non-voting Share; (*) Excluding shares held by majority owners and treasury shares.
Strengths of our structure
-
Family controlling ownership ensuring a long-term view
-
Professional management team
-
Broad shareholder base
(52.95% of our shares in free float)
-
Strong corporate governance
Performance in the Capital Market
|
|
(R$)
|
(R$)
|
(US$)
|
|
ITUB4
|
ITUB3
|
ITUB
|
Price and volume
|
(PN shares)
|
(ON shares)
|
(ADR)
|
Closing price at 03/31/2020
|
23.09
|
22.08
|
4.49
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum price in the quarter
|
38.24
|
32.79
|
9.41
|
Average price in the quarter
|
31.18
|
28.07
|
7.04
|
Minimum price in the quarter
|
20.00
|
19.46
|
3.83
|
Closing price at 12/30/2019
|
37.10
|
32.03
|
9.15
|
Closing price at 03/31/2019
|
34.43
|
29.85
|
8.81
|
Change in 1Q20
|
-37.8%
|
-31.1%
|
-50.9%
|
Change in the last 12 months
|
-32.9%
|
-26.0%
|
-49.0%
|
Average daily trading volume in 1Q20 - million
|
1142.4
|
37.9
|
216.0
|
Average daily trading financial volume in 12 months - million
|
808.5
|
20.3
|
169.6
|
Shareholder base and indicators
|
03/31/20
|
12/31/19
|
03/31/19
|
Number of shares - million
|
9,804
|
9,804
|
9,804
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares (ON) - million
|
4,958
|
4,958
|
4,958
|
Non-voting shares (PN) - million
|
4,846
|
4,846
|
4,846
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury shares - million
|
41.9
|
58.5
|
61.3
|
Number of outstanding shares - million
|
9,762
|
9,746
|
9,743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Net Income per share in the quarter (R$)
|
0.40
|
0.75
|
0.71
|
Net Income per share in the quarter (R$)
|
0.35
|
0.77
|
0.69
|
Book value per share (R$)
|
12.66
|
13.54
|
12.30
|
Price/Earnings (P/E) ¹
|
9.66
|
13.59
|
13.17
|
Price/Book value (P/B) ²
|
1.82
|
2.74
|
2.80
|
|
|
|
-
Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/earnings per share. For calculation purposes, the retained earnings of the last 12 months were included; (2) Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/Book value per share at end of the period.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
32
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Glossary
Glossary
Executive Summary
Operating Revenues
The sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses.
Managerial Financial Margin
The sum of the Financial Margin with Clients and the Financial Margin with the Market.
Recurring Return on Average
Equity - Annualized
Obtained by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Stockholders' Equity. The resulting quotient is multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation bases of returns were adjusted by the amount of dividends proposed after the balance sheet closing dates, which have not yet been approved in annual stockholders' or Board meetings.
Recurring Return on Average
Assets - Annualized
Obtained by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Assets.
Coverage Ratio
Obtained by dividing the total allowance balance by the balance of operations more than 90 days overdue.
Efficiency Ratio
Obtained by dividing Non-Interest Expenses by the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees, Result of Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations and Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes).
Recurring Net Income per Share Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period and includes stock splits when they take place.
Dividends and Interest on Own
Capital net of Taxes
Corresponds to the distribution of part of the profits to stockholders, paid or provisioned, declared and posted in Stockholders' Equity.
Market Capitalization
Obtained by multiplying the total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) by the average price of the non- voting share on the last trading day in the period.
Tier I Capital Ratio
The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital, divided by the Total Risk Weighted Assets.
Cost of Credit
Composed of Result from Loan Losses, Impairment and Discounts Granted.
Managerial Financial Margin
Financial margin with clients
Consists of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. Spread-sensitive operations are: (i) the assets margin, which is the difference between the amount received in loan operations and corporate securities and the cost of money charged by treasury banking and (ii) the liabilities margin, which is the difference between the cost of funding and the amount received from treasury banking. Working capital margin is the interest on working capital at the Selic interest rate.
Financial margin with the market Includes treasury banking, which manages mismatches of assets and liabilities (ALM - Asset and Liability Management), terms, and interest, foreign exchange and other rates, and treasury trading, which manages proprietary portfolios and may assume guiding positions, in compliance with the limits established by our risk appetite.
Mix of Products
Change in the composition of credit risk assets between periods.
Average asset portfolio
Includes credit and private securities portfolio net of loans more than 60 days overdue, while the balances do not include the effect of the average exchange rate variation in the periods.
Asset spreads
Spreads variation on credit risk assets between periods.
Annualized average rate of financial margin with clients
Obtained by dividing the Financial Margin with Clients by the average daily balances of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. The quotient of this division is divided by the number of calendar days in the quarter and
annualized (rising to 360) to obtain the annual rate.
Credit Quality
NPL Ratio (over 90 days)
Calculated by dividing the balance of non- performing loans over 90 days by total loan portfolio. Loans more than 90 days overdue include the total balance of transactions with at least one installment more than 90 days overdue.
NPL Creation
The balance of loans that became overdue for more than 90 days in the quarter.
Cost of Credit over Total Risk
Calculated by dividing the Cost of Credit by the average Loan Portfolio of the last two quarters.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
33
|
Management Discussion & Analysis
|
Glossary
Results from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds
Underwriting Margin
The sum of earned premiums, retained claims and selling expenses.
Combined Ratio
The sum of retained claims, selling expenses, administrative expenses, other operating income and expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and Cofins and other taxes divided by earned premiums.
Credit Portfolio
Loan-to-Value
Ratio of the amount of the financing to the value of the real estate property.
Funding
Loan Portfolio over Gross Funding
Additional Tier I Capital
Consists of instruments of perpetual nature, which meet eligibility requirements
Tier I Capital
The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital.
Tier II Capital
Consists of subordinated debt instruments with defined maturity dates that meet eligibility requirements.
Total Capital
The sum of the Tier I and Tier II Capital.
Total Risk Weighted Assets
Consists of the sum of the portion related to credit risk exposures (RWACPAD), to the market risk capital requirement (RWAMINT) and to the operational risk capital requirement (RWAOPAD).
Activities with the Market + Corporation The Activities with the Market + Corporation column presents the result from the capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities. It also shows financial margin with the market, costs of Treasury operations, the equity pickup from companies not linked to each segment and our interest in Porto Seguro.
Our Shares
Book Value per Share
Calculated by dividing the Stockholders' Equity at the last date of the period by the number of outstanding shares.
Obtained by dividing Loans by Gross Funding (Funding from Clients, Funds from Acceptance and Issuance of Securities Abroad, Borrowings and Others) at the end of the period.
Currency
Includes cash, bank deposits of institutions without reserve requirements, foreign currency deposits in Brazil, foreign currency deposits abroad, and cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency.
Capital, Liquidity and
Market Indicators
Value at Risk (VaR)
A statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions.
Common Equity Tier I
The sum of social capital, reserves and retained earnings, less deductions and prudential adjustments.
Results by Business
Segment
Retail Banking
Consists of banking products and services to both current account and non-current account holders. Products and services offered include: personal loans, credit cards, payroll loans, vehicle financing, mortgage loans, insurance, pension plan and premium bonds products, and acquiring services, among others.
Wholesale Banking
Consists of the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, the activities of our units abroad, and the products and services offered to high-net worth clients (Private Banking) and to middle market companies and institutional clients.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
34
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
35
(This page was intentionally left blank)
Complete
Financial
Statements
March 31, 2020
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
|
www.itau.com.br/investor-relations
|
facebook.com/Itaú
|
@Itaú
|
@Itaú
|
/Itaú
|
/bancoitau
|
Management Report
|
|
1Q20
|
Composition of Recurring Net Income
in millions of Reais
Credit
40
|
|
|
|
Capital Surplus
|
3,912
|
134
|
|
& Trading
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
RecurringROE 12.8%
Donations to fight
COVID-19
R$ 1.25
billion
Credit
Portfolio1
in billions of Reais
3,738
Services
& Insurance
Efficiency 45.9% 46.3% 44.4%
Ratio%
1Q18 1Q19 1Q20
|
Number of
|
|
|
349
|
Shareholders
|
|
206
|
|
in thousands
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q18
|
1TQ9
|
1Q20
Commissions
and Fees
|
|
|
+18.9%
|
769.2
|
|
+7.7%
|
647.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
601.1
|
|
|
|
238.1
|
|
|
215.6
|
|
|
191.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.5
|
|
|
79.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
63.0
|
|
|
|
231.1
|
|
185.6
|
|
|
|
|
196.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
166.7
|
|
195.6
|
150.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q18
|
|
1Q19
|
1Q20
Individuals
Very Small, Small
and Middle Market
Companies
Large Companies
Latin America
R$9.5 billion
Total
+5.2%
+48.6% Credit and debit cards (issued)
Asset Management
+148.1%
Economic and financial advisory and brokerage
(1) ) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities.
Dear reader,
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new source of uncertainty to global economic activity. We are experiencing a serious crisis of an unprecedented nature in the last hundred years, and its social and economic consequences are already affecting the lives of everyone, both population and companies.
Authorities around the world have taken restrictive measures to contain the spread of the disease. These restrictions have had a profound impact on the economy, since the predominant portion of economic activity assumes that people move around and meet. Although the uncertainties surrounding the duration of the restrictions make it difficult to quantify these impacts, several indicators of economic activity are now showing signs of weakening in consumer goods and services. In Brazil, as well as in other countries around the world, measures have been announced to stimulate the economy and credit, including the continuity of the cycle of cuts in the SELIC rate supported by the low level of inflation.
In the banking industry, the regulator has adopted measures to ensure that the system remains liquid, stable, and capitalized while offering special conditions so that the segments most affected by the crisis can renegotiate their debts.
It was impossible to predict this crisis, much less so its magnitude. Since the early days of the pandemic, protecting our employees, clients, suppliers and society has been our absolute priority.
The transformation we have undergone in recent years has encompassed continuous investment in the development of personnel and technology, both in how the bank is managed, and in customer service, which has enabled us to be better prepared for moments of crisis.
We have established three approaches to dealing with the impacts of COVID-19:
1. To search for the best solutions in order to serve our customers in the best way possible.
-
We announced a timely extension of 60 days to installment payments of up-to-date loans, maintaining the original interest rate of the contract. In April, we extended the term for extending loan and financing installments by up to 120 days for individuals and up to 180 days for small and middle market companies. In addition, loan agreement terms can also be extended up to 6 years for individuals and up to 5 years for small and middle market companies, thus reducing the value of monthly installments and keeping the same interest rates. Within this period, approximately 850 thousand contracts have already been renegotiated.
-
We have also made available additional Rede card machines to clients for 60 days. In addition, we have strengthened our commitment to anticipate by two days, free of charge, single-installment sales on credit cards using Rede bankcard machines. Since December 2019, this condition has been available to those without accounts at Itaú Unibanco with annual billings of up to R$ 30 million.
-
In a partnership between Rede and iFood, the period for transferring to
commercial establishments the amounts paid using the app has been reduced from 30 to 7 days. This measure aims to mitigate the effects of the crisis on the cash flow of bars and restaurants.
-
We have transferred the full benefit of the cut in the base rate to personal and working capital loans.
-
We have adhered to the emergency fund to finance the payrolls of companies with annual invoicing of up to R$ 10 million. The credit line is 85% funded by the National Treasury, operated via the BNDES and 15% by the banks themselves, who are responsible for transferring the proceeds to their clients. Borrowers will have a six-month grace period, with repayment in up to 36 monthly installments, at an interest rate equivalent to the CDI rate, that is, with no spread being charged.
-
We have encouraged the use of digital channels in order to reduce the movement of people in the branches. We have developed new self-service functionalities that reduce the need for clients to travel. In March 2020, we had the largest monthly volume of accesses to our digital channels, reaching 12.9 million people, representing an increase of 12% in 12 months. Even with this significant increase in the period, 99.8% of clients experienced no impact in the main functionalities, demonstrating the robust nature and stability of our infrastructure.
Expansion of services digitally provided
INSS*
+70%
usage of the check deposit functionality on the app
|
New menu of
|
Payment of INSS
|
Recovery of card
|
Check deposits
|
|
|
14 thousand
|
digital services for
|
pensioners
|
passwords on the
|
using Itaú app
|
Feb/20
|
Mar/20
|
deposits/day
|
cards
|
using the 24h
|
apps
|
|
|
|
|
|
network
(*) Retirees and Social Security
Growth in the share of digital channels
|
Account
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
Working
|
|
Personal
|
|
openings
|
|
and fixed
|
|
capital loans
|
|
loans
|
|
32%
|
|
47%
|
|
34%
|
|
42%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Mar/20 vs. Feb/20)
-
We have intensified communication with our clients through up-to-date bulletins about the availability of branches and step-by-step guides on how to use digital channels, while offering appropriate products and services for the times we are living, virtual meetings with clients and daily notifications on social networks through live sessions and podcasts.
-
In our branches we have adopted prevention protocols with proper distancing between employees and clients, reduced business hours to adjust the movement of clients, and have established exclusive banking hours for retirees and social security (INSS) beneficiaries.
2. To keep operating normally under abnormal conditions.
The executive committee has established an intensified crisis management agenda responsible for monitoring the pandemic and its impacts, as well as the deliberations and positioning adopted by the institution. Each matter is discussed by the members of the executive committee, the executive directors and in the business war rooms1.
Executive Committee agenda
Check Point of Executive Committee + 7 executive directors
Institutional Crisis Management Committee and Check Point of Risks
Febraban and Retail War Rooms and Wholesale Committee
People, Legal, Marketing, IT, CRM and Service channels War Rooms
Infrastructure capable of supporting our operations in a remote environment
CallsTeleconferences
Teleconferences
Our ability to adapt to the crisis is the result not only of our investments in technology, which enables virtual interaction, but also our investments in a flexible work environment, like home offices, the integrated communities between different areas of the bank and new layouts at the administrative centers to enhance employee mobility.
3. To ensure the well-being of our employees
"People are everything to us". True to this motto, we are acting to reduce the effects of the crisis and to ensure our employees' health and safety.
-
We have encouraged employees in the risk group to come forward, while those who cannot work from home have been given vacations.
-
To support those who may incur extra expenses on account of the current crisis, we have decided to pay in advance the 13th salary on April's payroll.
-
We have set up a process of communication and transparency with our employees through e-mails, the in-house employee portal and weekly videos recorded by our President and CEO Candido Bracher, conveying the latest developments involving COVID-19.
-
We have suspended dismissals during the crisis period, except in cases of serious breaches of ethics.
-
In the branches, we now provide masks to all our employees in contact with the public, installed Plexiglass screens and reviewed our cleaning protocols.
The following tables present the main indicators comprising our result:
|
In R$ billions
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
Income Information
|
|
|
Operating Revenues1
|
29.2
|
28.2
|
Managerial Financial Margin
|
17.8
|
17.7
|
Financial Margin with Clients
|
17.0
|
16.4
|
Financial Margin with the Market
|
0.8
|
1.2
|
Commissions and Fees
|
9.5
|
8.6
|
Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds operations before
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
Retained Claims and Selling Expenses
|
|
|
Cost of Credit
|
(10.1)
|
(3.8)
|
Non-Interest Expenses
|
(12.1)
|
(12.1)
|
Recurring Net Income
|
3.9
|
6.9
|
Net Income
|
3.4
|
6.7
|
Recurring Return on
|
12.8%
|
23.6%
|
Annualized Average Equity 2
|
|
|
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
Balance Sheet Information
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
1,982.5
|
1,651.4
|
TotalLoanPortfolio 3
|
769.2
|
647.1
|
NPL Ratio (90 days)
|
3.1%
|
3.0%
|
Tier 1 Capital - BIS III
|
12.0%
|
14.6%
|
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
Shares
|
|
|
Weighted Average Number of Outstanding Shares - in millions
|
9,751
|
9,729
|
Net Income per Share - Basic - R$
|
0.35
|
0.69
|
BookValueperShareR$(Outstandingon03/31)
|
12.66
|
12.30
|
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
Other Information
|
(1) Fonte: Banco Central do Brasil
|
|
|
|
Branches
|
4,501
|
4,934
|
PhysicalandClient Service Branches (CSBs)
|
4,305
|
4,739
|
Digital
|
196
|
195
|
Employees - in thousands
|
95.3
|
99.7
|
Brazil
|
82.1
|
86.2
|
Abroad
|
13.2
|
13.5
Variation
3.5%
0.8%
3.8%
-38.9%
10.4%
-1.6%
165.2%
-0.8%
-43.1%
-49.3%
-1,080 bps.
Variation
20.0%
18.9%
10 bps
-260 bps
Variation
0.2%
-49.3%
2.9%
Variation
-8.8%
-9.2%
0.5%
-4.4%
-4.8%
-2.1%
-
Operating Revenues are the sum of the Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds, before the Retained Claims and Sales Expenses; (2) The return is calculated by dividing the Recurring Net Income by the Average Stockholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate; (3) Total Loan Portfolio includes Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities.
Results and Capital Management
The percentages of increase or decrease in this section refer to the comparison of the first three months of 2020 against the same period in 2019, except when otherwise indicated.
As of March 11, 2020, the date on which the World Health Organization declared the COVID 19 pandemic, measures of social isolation and restriction of activities in Brazil and worldwide have intensified. Given this context, we list the main impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and results:
1. An increase in loan and financing operations. Below we present the growth in our loan portfolio in comparison to December 2019 in the main segments:
-
10.4% in individuals, highlighting the 9.7% growth in credit cards and 20.0% in personal loan;
-
31.9% in very small, small and middle market companies in Brazil;
-
24.5% in large companies in Brazil;
-
17.3% in operations in Latin America, mainly impacted by the exchange rate variation;
-
Total loan portfolio: 18.9%.
There was a growth in credit origination across practically all segments in comparison to the 1st quarter of 2019. In Brazil, there was a total growth of 36.5% in the origination, of which:
-
8.8% for individuals;
-
22.3% for very small, small and middle market companies;
-
71.9% for large companies.
Such factors favored the 3.8 % growth in the financial margin with clients. The increase in credit portfolios was partially offset by lower spreads on credit products and the impact of the decrease in interest rates on own working capital and liabilities margin.
2. An increase in renegotiation requests and the extension of terms for credit operations:
As previously mentioned, we announced the extension to installments payments of up-to-date loans as part of the solutions to serve our clients in this delicate moment. Our renegotiation balance grew 12.9% in the quarter when compared to December 2019.
Renegotiated Loans
(in billions of Reais)
3. Impacts on the pricing of financial instruments due to the high volatility in the markets, resulting in a 38.9% reduction in our financial margin with the market.
The financial margin with clients and the financial margin with the market comprise our managerial financial margin, which registered an increase of 0.8% in the period.
The growth of 8.2% in revenues from commissions and fees and insurance was primarily due to the following increases:
-
48.6% in fund management as a result of the 12.4% increase in the balance of assets under administration and higher performance fees income;
-
148.1% in financial economic advisory and brokerage as a result of greater activity in the capital market in the first two months of 2020. In the local fixed income sector, we participated in operations with debentures, promissory notes and securitization, having distributed R$ 1,877 million until March 2020. In the case of variable income business, we undertook 6 transactions in South America, totaling US$ 403 million. Regarding mergers and acquisitions, we provided financial advisory to 13 operations in South America, totaling US$ 724 million; and
-
6,2% in current account services due to the increase in the current account holders and to the higher number of payment transactions, although this result is partially offset by the greater number of exemptions in current account types.
The result was partially offset by the 33.4% reduction in revenues from acquiring activities, given the lower revenues from the Merchant Discount Rate - MDR , prepayment rates and machines rental. As of the second half of March 2020, there was a reduction in the transaction amount due to measures of social distance.
4. Impacts on the provision for loan losses and impairment of financial assets:
The cost of credit increased 165.2% in relation to the same period in 2019, mainly due to the increase in the provision for loan losses. This increase is related to the increase in expected loss resulting from the change in the macroeconomic scenario and the financial perspectives of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020.
The non-interestexpenses decreased 0.8% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Some events had a positive impact on our expenses such as the closing of brick and mortar branches, resulting in a reduction in fixed costs and, naturally, also in the total number of employees - which also had a reduction as a result of the voluntary severance program carried out in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, there was a reduction in expenses with profit sharing, data processing and telecommunication.
In the first quarter of 2020, our recurring net income reached R$ 3.9 billion with a recurring return on average equity of 12.8%.
5. An increase in funding. Customer funding increased 28.2% in comparison to December 2019, mainly due to:
-
time deposits, which increased 41.4%;
-
demand deposits, which increased 36.1%;
-
savings deposits, which increased 9.5%.
Such increases are associated with the positive flow of resources from both retail and wholesale, verified as of the second half of March 2020.
The Tier 1 Capital Ratio measures the ratios of the bank's capital and the risk level of its assets. Maintaining adequate levels aims to protect the institution in the event of severe stress. We present below the main events that impacted our ratio in the first quarter of 2020:
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
14.4%
|
-1.1%
|
0.3%
|
-0.2%
|
-0.7%
|
-1.5%
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|
12.0%
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.2%
|
Additional dividends
|
Net income and
|
Securities mark
|
Tax Credit
|
Risk-Weighted
|
Foreign exchange
|
Additional
|
10.3%
|
|
and interest on
|
Assets
|
variation in the AT1
|
Tier I Capital1
|
|
|
minimum
|
to market
|
|
|
|
|
|
own capital from 2019
|
required dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar/20
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier I (CET I)
|
Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1)
|
|
(1) Level 1 additional capital issued in February 2020.
As of March 31, 2020, our Tier I Capital ratio reached 12.0%, comprising 10.3% of Common Equity Tier I and 1.7% of Additional Tier 1 Capital. The main factors which affected the index in the quarter were the growth in the Risk-Weighted Assets related to loan portfolio, mainly due to exchange rate variations and the growth of our credit portfolio.
Liquidity
-
Cash and liquidity on adequate levels at this critical moment.
-
Short and long-term liquidity indicators aligned with the bank's risk appetite.
-
Positive flow of resources in Retail and Wholesale deposits
-
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR): 165.5%
Regulatory minimum: 100%
Capital
-
Solid capital base.
-
Capital can absorb the worst case scenario: stress tests carried out constantly with pre-defined actions, if necessary.
In order to reduce the effects of the crisis, the regulator has taken measures aimed at guaranteeing liquidity and capitalization of banks at adequate levels.
Measures that increased the System's liquidity
Regulatory changes implemented and respective impacts on the Financial System (in R$)
|
Aditional Reserve Requirements release
|
68 bn
|
Agricultural Credit Bonds flexibilization
|
2.2 bn
|
Loan backed by guaranteed financial bills
|
670 bn
|
New Term Deposit with Special Guarantee
|
200 bn
|
Loan backed by debentures
|
91 bn
|
Aditional Reserve + Liquidity Coverage Ratio
|
135 bn
|
Repurchase operations of Brazilian sovereign bonds
|
50 bn
|
Reduction of the Conservation Additional
|
Before 2.5%
|
Now 1.25%
|
of Main Capital*
|
|
(*) Effective from April 2020
|
In the capital markets, we have noted an increase in our shareholder base, which attained 349,000 at the end of March 2020, representing an increase of 69% in relation to the same period of 2019. The diversification of our investors is important for the liquidity of our shares and reflects the increase in activity of the Brazilian capital markets. The following graph shows the daily financial trading volume of our shares, which have a significant participation in market indexes in Brazil and abroad.
Average Daily Trading Volume of the Shares of Itaú Unibanco (R$ millions)
Our shares continue to enjoy high liquidity in trading, both in Brazil and in the United States, with an increase of 71% in the average daily trading volume since 2018.
|
|
|
+71%
|
2,148
|
|
1,253
|
1,388
|
1,180
|
|
|
B3 (Common+Preferred)
|
653
|
744
|
|
|
|
NYSE (ADR)
|
600
|
644
|
968
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q20
Our shares ended the quarter quoted at R$ 23.09 (ITUB4 - preferred shares) and R$ 22.08 (ITUB3 - common shares). We present below the evolution of R$ 100 invested since the announcement of the merger between Itaú and Unibanco in October 2008.
405
288
246
239
196
|
Oct-08Jun-09Feb-10Oct-10Jun-11
|
Feb-12Oct-12Jun-13Feb-14Oct-14Jun-15
|
Feb-16Oct-16
|
Jun-17Feb-18Oct-18Jun-19Mar-20
|
|
|
ITUB4 adjusted for dividends
|
|
ITUB4 without adjustment for dividends
|
|
CDI rate
|
|
Ibovespa
|
|
US Dollar
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting
We held our Annual and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on April 28. At the meeting, our shareholders voted on
-
the financial statements of December 31, 2019, approving the distribution of earnings for the year; (ii) the election of the members of the Board of Directors (BD) for the next annual term of office; (iii) the election of the members of the Fiscal Council (FC), which is a body independent from the management and which oversees the management and the accounts; (iv) the allocations designated for the global compensation of the executive board and the BD, as well as the compensation of the members of the FC; and (v) the amendment to the bylaws formalizing the possibility of taking out civil liability insurance or, in addition, undertaking an indemnity commitment in favor of the management and employees holding managerial positions or functions in the bank or its subsidiaries, as well as those formally appointed to managerial positions at other entities.
TODOS PELA SAUDE (ALL FOR HEALTH) - An alliance against Covid-19
On April 13, we announced the creation of the initiative "Todos pela Saúde" (All for Health), to be financed from a donation of R$ 1 billion and whose purpose is to fight COVID-19 and its effects on Brazilian society. A team of seven recognized specialists has been designated to define the actions to be financed with these funds.
The "Todos pela Saúde" program will operate on four axis:
-
Informing: guidance for the population, such as the campaign to encourage the use of masks;
-
Protecting: testing for the population and healthcare professionals;
-
Caring: support for government agents at the state and large municipality level in structuring crisis cabinets; training and support for healthcare professionals; use of telemedicine; expansion of the capability and efficiency of the structures of benchmark hospitals; purchase and distribution of strategic inputs, in addition to the mobilization of equipment and human resources.
-
Resuming: collaboration in developing strategies aimed at the safest return to social activities, as well as programs for monitoring the high-risk population.
As Brazil's largest private bank, it rests with us to attenuate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and, at the same time, to support our clients and society at this sensitive time.
We want to be part of the solution and we are determined to collaborate with the country in this fight against COVID-19. We have taken individual actions, in addition to those in partnership with other banks, in the search for solutions that serve society in this crisis scenario.
-
Previously, we had announced around R$ 250 million in donations, amounting to around R$ 1,25 billion. Among the projects that received the funds, worthy of note are:
-
-
R$ 10 million to Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) to support the construction of a hospital in Rio de Janeiro;
-
R$ 1.5 million to expand the service capacity of the Moyses Deutsch Municipal Hospital (M'boi Mirim), in São Paulo;
-
R$ 8.5 million for the acquisition or respirators used in ambulances and hospitals;
-
R$ 200,000 for an open mechanical ventilator platform;
-
R$ 5 million in funds for the São Paulo Emergency Healthcare Fund, to equip the field hospitals at the Pacaembu stadium and the Anhembi convention center;
Now is not the time to think about competition, but to join forces with our
peers so that we all exit this crisis in a stronger position
-
Together with Bradesco and Santander, we have announced the donation of R$ 50 million to purchase approximately 15 million masks to be manufactured by small entrepreneurs within processes that will ensure compliance with safety and hygiene protocols;
-
Also, as part of the joint actions of Brazil's three largest private banks, we have announced the donation of 5 million tests offered to the Ministry of Health for detecting COVID-19, as well as CT scanners and respirators.
Acknowledgements
We wish to thank our employees for their commitment and dedication that have enabled us to achieve sound results, and to our clients and shareholders for their interest and trust that inspire us to always do our best.
(Approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on April 30, 2020).
Independent Auditor - CVM Instruction No. 381
Procedures Adopted by the Company
Our operating policy, including subsidiaries, when contracting non-externalaudit-related services from our independent auditors, is based on applicable regulations and internationally accepted principles that protect the independence of the auditors. These principles state that: (a) the auditors must not audit their own work, (b) the auditors must not hold managerial positions at their clients, and (c) the auditors must not promote their clients' interests.
In the period from January to March 2020, we did not contract from the independent auditors and their related parties, non-externalaudit-related services in an amount exceeding 5% of the total fees for external audit services.
In accordance with CVM Instruction No. 381, we list below the other services provided and the dates on which they were contracted:
-
January 23, February 06 and 12 - review of the calculations and tax settlement and compliance with tax regulations.
Justification of the Independent Auditors - PricewaterhouseCoopers
The non-externalaudit-related services described above does not affect either the independence or the objectivity in conducting external audit examinations at Itaú Unibanco and its subsidiaries. The policy for providing Itaú Unibanco with non-externalaudit-related services is based on principles that protect the independent auditor's independence, all of which were observed in providing that services, including their approval by the Audit Committee.
Central Bank - Circular No. 3.068/01
We warrant having the financial capacity and the intention to hold until maturity securities classified in the category "Held until maturity", amounting to R$ 53.4 billion, representing 8.8 % of the total securities and derivative financial instruments in March 2020.
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
We are disclosing the full accounting statements in accordance with the international financial accounting standards (IFRS) on the same date as this publication, as per Official Circular CVM/SEP/01/13. The full accounting statements are available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations > Results Center).
The Management Report and the Full Accounting Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and those of its subsidiaries, for the period from January to March 2020, abide by the rules established in Brazilian Company Law, the National Monetary Council (CMN), the Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN), the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (CVM), the National Council for Private Insurance (CNSP), the Superintendence for Private Insurance (SUSEP), the National Superintendence for Supplementary Pensions (PREVIC) and the recommendations of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The information presented herein is available on the Investor Relations webite (IR) of Itaú Unibanco at: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations > Results Center.
|
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
|
|
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
|
Co-Chairmen
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Pedro Moreira Salles
|
Candido Botelho Bracher
|
Roberto Egydio Setubal
|
|
|
Senior Vice Presidents ("Diretores Gerais")
|
Members
|
Caio Ibrahim David
|
Alfredo Egydio Setubal
|
Márcio de Andrade Schettini
|
Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela
|
|
Fábio Colletti Barbosa
|
Executive Vice-Presidents
|
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola
|
André Sapoznik
|
João Moreira Salles
|
Claudia Politanski
|
José Galló
|
Milton Maluhy Filho
|
Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi
|
|
Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes
|
|
Ricardo Villela Marino
|
Executive Officers
|
|
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes (*)
|
|
Fernando Barçante Tostes Malta
|
|
Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo
|
|
Paulo Sergio Miron
|
AUDIT COMMITTEE
|
|
Chairman
|
Officers
|
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola
|
Adriano Cabral Volpini
|
|
Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues
|
|
Andre Balestrin Cestare
|
Members
|
Emerson Macedo Bortoloto
|
Antonio Carlos Barbosa de Oliveira
|
Gilberto Frussa
|
Antonio Francisco de Lima Neto
|
José Virgilio Vita Neto
|
Diego Fresco Gutierrez
|
Renato Barbosa do Nascimento
|
Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana
|
Rodrigo Luís Rosa Couto
|
Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres
|
Sergio Mychkis Goldstein
|
|
Tatiana Grecco
|
FISCAL COUNCIL
|
|
Chairman
|
|
José Caruso Cruz Henriques
|
|
Members
|
|
Alkimar Ribeiro Moura
|
|
Eduardo Azevedo do Valle
|
(*) Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations.
|
Accountant
|
|
Arnaldo Alves dos Santos
|
|
CRC - 1SP - 210058/O-3
|
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020
|
50
ITAÚ UNIBANCO S.A.
Senior Vice President ("Diretores Gerais")
Caio Ibrahim David
Márcio de Andrade Schettini
Executive Vice-Presidents
André Sapoznik
Claudia Politanski
Milton Maluhy Filho
Executive Officers Alexandre Grossmann Zancani Alexsandro Broedel Lopes André Luís Teixeira Rodrigues Carlos Fernando Rossi Constantini Carlos Orestes Vanzo
Carlos Rodrigo Formigari Christian George Egan Fernando Barçante Tostes Malta Flávio Augusto Aguiar de Souza João Marcos Pequeno de Biase
Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Luís Eduardo Gross Siqueira Cunha Marcos Antônio Vaz de Magalhães Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Sergio Guillinet Fajerman
Officers
Adriana Maria dos Santos Adriano Cabral Volpini Adriano Maciel Pedroti Alessandro Anastasi Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues
Ana Lúcia Gomes de Sá Drumond Pardo Andre Balestrin Cestare
André Henrique Caldeira Daré Andrea Carpes Blanco
Atilio Luiz Magila Albiero Junior Badi Maani Shaikhzadeh Bruno Bianchi
Bruno Machado Ferreira Carlos Augusto Salamonde Carlos Eduardo Mori Peyser Carlos Henrique Donegá Aidar Cesar Padovan
Cintia Carbonieri Fleury de Camargo Claudio César Sanches
Cláudio José Coutinho Arromatte Cristiane Magalhães Teixeira Portella Cristiano Guimarães Duarte
Officers (continued) Eduardo Cardoso Armonia Eduardo Corsetti
Eduardo Esteban Mato Amorin Eduardo Estefan Ventura Eduardo Hiroyuki Miyaki Eduardo Queiroz Tracanella Emerson Savi Junqueira Emilio Pedro Borsari Filho Eric André Altafim
Estevão Carcioffi Lazanha Fabiana Pascon Bastos Fábio Napoli
Felipe de Souza Wey Felipe Weil Wilberg Fernando Della Torre Chagas Fernando Julião de Souza Amaral Fernando Kontopp de Oliveira Flavio Ribeiro Iglesias Francisco Vieira Cordeiro Neto Gabriel Guedes Pinto Teixeira Gabriela Rodrigues Ferreira Gilberto Frussa
Guilhermo Luiz Bressane Gomes Gustavo Trovisco Lopes
José de Castro Araújo Rudge Filho José Virgilio Vita Neto
Laila Regina de Oliveira Pena de Antonio Leandro Roberto Dominiquini
Leon Gottlieb
Lineu Carlos Ferraz de Andrade Livia Martines Chanes (*)
Luís Fernando Staub
Luiz Felipe Monteiro Arcuri Trevisan Luiz Fernando Butori Reis Santos Luiz Severiano Ribeiro
Manoela Varanda
Márcio Luís Domingues da Silva Marco Antonio Sudano
Marcos Alexandre Pina Cavagnoli Mário Lúcio Gurgel Pires
Mario Magalhães Carvalho Mesquita Matias Granata
Milena de Castilho Lefon Martins Moisés João do Nascimento Oderval Esteves Duarte Filho Pedro Barros Barreto Fernandes Renata Cristina de Oliveira Renato Cesar Mansur
Ricardo Nuno Delgado Gonçalves Rodnei Bernardino de Souza Rodrigo Jorge Dantas de Oliveira Rodrigo Luís Rosa Couto Rodrigo Rodrigues Baia Rogerio Vasconcelos Costa Rubens Luiz dos Santos Henriques Sergio Mychkis Goldstein Tatiana Grecco
Thales Ferreira Silva Thiago Luiz Charnet Ellero Valéria Aparecida Marretto Vanessa Lopes Reisner Wagner Bettini Sanches
-
On April 6, 2020, Mrs. Livia Martines Chanes, presented her letter of resignation to the position of member of the Company's Directors.
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020
|
51
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Note 2a) (In millions of Reais)
|
|
Assets
|
Note
|
03/31/2020
|
|
12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
1,390,667
|
|
1,220,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
0
|
71,881
|
62,152
|
|
|
Interbank investments
|
3b and 4
|
277,042
|
196,909
|
|
|
|
Money market
|
0
|
233,426
|
169,332
|
|
|
|
Money market - Assets Guaranteeing Technical Provisions
|
8b
|
1,504
|
1,066
|
|
|
|
Interbank deposits
|
0
|
42,112
|
26,511
|
|
|
Securities and derivative financial instruments
|
3c, 3d and 5
|
402,676
|
363,880
|
|
|
|
Own portfolio
|
0
|
128,296
|
85,505
|
|
|
|
Subject to repurchase commitments
|
0
|
17,622
|
35,468
|
|
|
|
Pledged in guarantee
|
0
|
5,968
|
7,893
|
|
|
|
Securities under resale agreements with free movement
|
0
|
4,005
|
3,628
|
|
|
|
Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil
|
0
|
5,673
|
3,572
|
|
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
0
|
37,374
|
17,764
|
|
|
|
Assets guaranteeing technical provisions
|
8b
|
203,738
|
210,050
|
|
|
Interbank accounts
|
0
|
107,440
|
135,116
|
|
|
|
Pending settlement
|
0
|
39,184
|
43,466
|
|
|
|
Central Bank of Brazil deposits
|
0
|
67,772
|
91,248
|
|
|
|
National Housing System (SFH)
|
0
|
-
|
4
|
|
|
|
Correspondents
|
0
|
22
|
41
|
|
|
|
Interbank onlending
|
0
|
462
|
357
|
|
|
Interbranch accounts
|
0
|
277
|
373
|
|
|
Loan, lease and other credit operations
|
6
|
343,748
|
313,282
|
|
|
|
Operations with credit granting characteristics
|
3e
|
365,523
|
333,017
|
|
|
|
(Provision for Loan Losses)
|
3f
|
(21,775)
|
(19,735)
|
|
|
Other receivables - Sundry
|
10a
|
185,728
|
146,254
|
|
|
Other assets
|
3g
|
1,875
|
2,491
|
|
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
0
|
1,263
|
1,220
|
|
|
|
(Valuation allowance)
|
0
|
(666)
|
(642)
|
|
|
|
Unearned reinsurance premiums
|
|
10
|
6
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
3g and 10c
|
1,268
|
1,907
|
|
Long term receivables
|
0
|
554,232
|
481,665
|
|
|
Interbank investments
|
3b and 4
|
5,523
|
3,668
|
|
|
|
Money market
|
0
|
34
|
162
|
|
|
|
Interbank deposits
|
0
|
5,489
|
3,506
|
|
|
Securities and derivative financial instruments
|
3c, 3d and 5
|
203,309
|
181,406
|
|
|
|
Own portfolio
|
0
|
86,070
|
93,082
|
|
|
|
Subject to repurchase commitments
|
0
|
29,346
|
34,240
|
|
|
|
Pledged in guarantee
|
0
|
5,910
|
2,771
|
|
|
|
Securities under resale agreements with free movement
|
0
|
26,831
|
16,589
|
|
|
|
Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil
|
|
792
|
591
|
|
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
0
|
44,263
|
23,912
|
|
|
|
Assets guaranteeing technical provisions
|
8b
|
10,097
|
10,221
|
|
|
Interbank accounts
|
0
|
17
|
9
|
|
|
|
Pending settlement
|
|
12
|
9
|
|
|
|
National Housing System (SFH)
|
|
5
|
-
|
|
|
Loan, lease and other credit operations
|
6
|
249,711
|
230,847
|
|
|
|
Operations with credit granting characteristics
|
3e
|
274,176
|
250,000
|
|
|
|
(Provision for Loan Losses)
|
3f
|
(24,465)
|
(19,153)
|
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
94,057
|
64,697
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
11b I
|
64,612
|
45,933
|
|
|
|
Sundry
|
10a
|
29,445
|
18,764
|
|
|
Other assets - Prepaid expenses
|
3g and 10c
|
1,615
|
1,038
|
|
Permanent assets
|
0
|
37,599
|
36,591
|
|
|
Investments
|
3h
|
15,998
|
15,853
|
|
|
|
Investments in associates and joint ventures
|
0
|
15,714
|
15,577
|
|
|
|
Other investments
|
0
|
496
|
485
|
|
|
|
(Allowance for losses)
|
0
|
(212)
|
(209)
|
|
|
Real estate in use
|
3i and 13
|
6,355
|
6,412
|
|
|
|
Fixe assets for use
|
0
|
4,271
|
4,301
|
|
|
|
Other fixed assets
|
0
|
14,678
|
14,153
|
|
|
|
(Accumulated depreciation)
|
0
|
(12,594)
|
(12,042)
|
|
|
Goodwill and Intangible assets
|
3j, 3k and 14
|
15,246
|
14,326
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
0
|
1,179
|
925
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
0
|
28,038
|
25,876
|
|
|
|
(Accumulated amortization)
|
0
|
(13,971)
|
(12,475)
|
|
Total assets
|
|
1,982,498
|
1,738,713
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Note 2a) (In millions of Reais)
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Note
|
03/31/2020
|
12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
1,101,105
|
954,996
|
|
Deposits
|
3b and 7b
|
394,089
|
334,197
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
-
|
101,711
|
82,306
|
|
|
Savings deposits
|
-
|
149,600
|
144,558
|
|
|
Interbank deposits
|
-
|
3,727
|
2,866
|
|
|
Time deposits
|
-
|
139,036
|
104,458
|
|
|
Other deposits
|
-
|
15
|
9
|
|
Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements
|
3b and 7c
|
261,323
|
237,131
|
|
|
Own portfolio
|
-
|
57,013
|
72,303
|
|
|
Third-party portfolio
|
-
|
193,034
|
148,021
|
|
|
Free portfolio
|
-
|
11,276
|
16,807
|
|
Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities
|
3b and 7d
|
45,211
|
51,352
|
|
|
Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes
|
-
|
37,658
|
41,567
|
|
|
Foreign loans through securities
|
-
|
7,083
|
9,210
|
|
|
Funding from structured operations certificates
|
|
470
|
575
|
|
Interbank accounts
|
-
|
45,411
|
48,771
|
|
|
Pending settlement
|
-
|
44,168
|
48,061
|
|
|
Correspondents
|
-
|
1,243
|
710
|
|
Interbranch accounts
|
-
|
6,665
|
5,408
|
|
|
Third-party funds in transit
|
-
|
6,490
|
5,294
|
|
|
Internal transfer of funds
|
-
|
175
|
114
|
|
Borrowing and onlending
|
3b and 7e
|
81,621
|
63,796
|
|
|
Borrowing
|
-
|
78,169
|
59,932
|
|
|
Onlending
|
-
|
3,452
|
3,864
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
3d and 5f
|
42,647
|
18,825
|
|
Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds
|
3m and 8a
|
2,763
|
3,068
|
|
Other liabilities
|
-
|
221,375
|
192,448
|
|
|
Subordinated debt
|
7f
|
11,806
|
4,099
|
|
|
Sundry
|
10d
|
209,569
|
188,349
|
Long term liabilities
|
-
|
742,842
|
638,171
|
|
Deposits
|
3b and 7b
|
212,661
|
172,863
|
|
|
Interbank deposits
|
-
|
993
|
155
|
|
|
Time deposits
|
-
|
211,668
|
172,708
|
|
Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements
|
3b and 7c
|
52,217
|
32,707
|
|
|
Own portfolio
|
-
|
1,665
|
2,696
|
|
|
Free portfolio
|
-
|
50,552
|
30,011
|
|
Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities
|
3b and 7d
|
108,935
|
92,217
|
|
|
Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes
|
-
|
55,778
|
57,026
|
|
|
Foreign loans through securities
|
-
|
52,465
|
34,656
|
|
|
Funding from structured operations certificates
|
|
692
|
535
|
|
Borrowing and onlending
|
3b and 7e
|
13,288
|
12,597
|
|
|
Borrowing
|
-
|
6,092
|
4,813
|
|
|
Onlending
|
-
|
7,196
|
7,784
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
3d and 5f
|
45,262
|
28,990
|
|
Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds
|
3m and 8a
|
211,802
|
217,598
|
|
Other liabilities
|
-
|
98,677
|
81,199
|
|
|
Subordinated debt
|
7f
|
40,962
|
38,711
|
|
|
Provision for deferred income tax and social contribution
|
11b II
|
4,937
|
6,294
|
|
|
Debt instruments eligible as capital
|
7f
|
23,487
|
16,652
|
|
|
Sundry
|
10d
|
29,291
|
19,542
|
Deferred income
|
3q
|
3,286
|
2,698
|
|
Capital
|
-
|
97,148
|
97,148
|
|
Capital reserves
|
-
|
1,671
|
1,979
|
|
Revenue reserves
|
-
|
29,730
|
36,568
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
3c and 3d
|
(4,013)
|
(2,434)
|
|
(Treasury shares)
|
-
|
(912)
|
(1,274)
|
Total stockholders' equity of controlling shareholders
|
15
|
123,624
|
131,987
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
15e
|
11,641
|
10,861
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
135,265
|
142,848
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
1,982,498
|
1,738,713
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020
|
53
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Income (Note 2a)
(In millions of Reais, except for number of shares and earnings per share information)
|
|
|
Note
|
01/01 to
|
|
01/01 to
|
|
|
03/31/2020
|
|
03/31/2019
|
|
|
|
|
Income related to financial operations
|
|
55,542
|
|
36,148
|
|
|
|
Loan, lease and other credit operations
|
-
|
24,339
|
18,994
|
|
Securities and derivative financial instruments
|
-
|
21,139
|
10,915
|
|
Financial income related to insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations
|
8c
|
(4,777)
|
4,094
|
|
Foreign exchange operations
|
-
|
14,018
|
910
|
|
Compulsory deposits
|
-
|
823
|
1,235
|
Expenses related to financial operations
|
-
|
(53,419)
|
(19,307)
|
|
Money market
|
-
|
(24,359)
|
(13,322)
|
|
Financial expenses on technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds
|
8c
|
4,807
|
(3,912)
|
|
Borrowing and onlending
|
|
(33,867)
|
(2,073)
|
Income related to financial operations before loan and losses
|
-
|
2,123
|
16,841
|
Result of provision for loan losses
|
6
|
(10,189)
|
(3,372)
|
|
Expenses for provision for loan losses
|
-
|
(10,872)
|
(4,158)
|
|
Income related to recovery of credits written off as loss
|
-
|
683
|
786
|
Gross income related to financial operations
|
-
|
(8,066)
|
13,469
|
Other operating revenues(expenses)
|
-
|
(1,453)
|
(3,597)
|
|
Commissions and Banking Fees
|
10e
|
10,373
|
9,445
|
|
Result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations
|
8c
|
921
|
890
|
|
Personnel expenses
|
10f
|
(5,795)
|
(5,850)
|
|
Other administrative expenses
|
10g
|
(4,954)
|
(5,036)
|
|
Tax expenses
|
3p and 11a II
|
(549)
|
(1,822)
|
|
Equity in earnings of affiliates, joint ventures and other investments
|
|
303
|
241
|
|
Other operating revenues
|
|
454
|
404
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
10h
|
(2,206)
|
(1,869)
|
Operating income
|
-
|
(9,519)
|
9,872
|
Non-operating income
|
|
328
|
(11)
|
Income before taxes on income and profit sharing
|
-
|
(9,191)
|
9,861
|
Income tax and social contribution
|
3p and 11a I
|
12,659
|
(2,969)
|
|
Due on operations for the period
|
-
|
(4,372)
|
(1,957)
|
|
Related to temporary differences
|
-
|
17,031
|
(1,012)
|
Profit sharing - Management Members - Statutory
|
16b
|
(22)
|
(92)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
15e
|
(45)
|
(90)
|
Net income
|
|
3,401
|
6,710
|
Earnings per share - Basic
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
0.35
|
0.69
|
|
Preferred
|
|
0.35
|
0.69
|
Earnings per share - Diluted
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
0.35
|
0.69
|
|
Preferred
|
|
0.35
|
0.69
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
4,958,290,359
|
4,958,290,359
|
|
Preferred
|
|
4,792,863,835
|
4,770,295,919
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
4,958,290,359
|
4,958,290,359
|
|
Preferred
|
|
4,820,538,297
|
4,806,592,987
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020
|
54
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In millions of Reais)
|
|
|
Note
|
01/01 to
|
01/01 to
|
|
|
03/31/2020
|
|
|
|
|
03/31/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
3,446
|
|
|
|
|
6,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial assets at available for sale
|
|
(2,264)
|
|
|
331
|
|
Change in fair value
|
|
(4,074)
|
|
|
533
|
|
Tax effect
|
|
1,810
|
|
|
|
|
(202)
|
Hedge
|
|
(2,402)
|
|
|
(75)
|
|
Cash flow hedge
|
5f V
|
243
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Change in fair value
|
|
465
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
Tax effect
|
|
(222)
|
|
|
(80)
|
|
Hedge of net investment in foreign operation
|
5f V
|
(2,645)
|
|
|
(165)
|
|
Change in fair value
|
|
(4,909)
|
|
|
(290)
|
|
Tax effect
|
|
2,264
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
Remeasurements of liabilities for post-employment benefits
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Remeasurements
|
19
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Tax effect
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(1)
|
Foreign exchange variation in foreign investments
|
|
3,076
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
|
(1,579)
|
|
|
267
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
1,867
|
|
|
|
|
7,067
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
|
|
6,977
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
90
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
|
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020
|
55
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Note 15) (In millions of Reais)
Attributed to owners of the parent company
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
Treasury
|
Capital
|
Revenue
|
Available for
|
Remeasurements of
|
Cumulative
|
Gains and
|
Retained
|
translation
|
shares
|
reserves
|
reserves
|
sale securities
|
liabilities of post-
|
losses -
|
earnings
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments (1)
|
employment benefits
|
Hedge (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
abroad
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
|
stockholders'
|
stockholders'
|
|
equity - owners
|
equity - non-
|
Total
|
of the parent
|
controlling
|
|
company
|
interests
|
|
|
Balance at 01/01/2019
|
97,148
|
(1,820)
|
1,923
|
37,384
|
159
|
(1,001)
|
2,516
|
(4,552)
|
-
|
131,757
|
12,367
|
144,124
|
|
Transactions with owners
|
-
|
486
|
(364)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
122
|
265
|
387
|
|
|
Result of delivery of treasury shares
|
-
|
486
|
345
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
831
|
-
|
831
|
|
|
Recognition of share-based payment plans
|
-
|
-
|
(709)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(709)
|
-
|
(709)
|
|
|
(Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 15)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
265
|
265
|
|
Dividends - declared after 2018 - R$ 1.0507 per share
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10,215)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10,215)
|
-
|
(10,215)
|
|
Interest on capital - declared after 2018 - R$ 0.7494 per share
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(7,285)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(7,285)
|
-
|
(7,285)
|
|
Unclaimed dividends
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
13
|
|
13
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
331
|
(3)
|
14
|
(75)
|
6,710
|
6,977
|
90
|
7,067
|
|
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,710
|
6,710
|
90
|
6,800
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
331
|
(3)
|
14
|
(75)
|
-
|
267
|
-
|
267
|
|
Appropriations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legal reserve
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
335
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(335)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Statutory reserves
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,981
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,981)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Dividends
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
863
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,407)
|
(1,544)
|
(224)
|
(1,768)
|
|
Balance at 03/31/2019
|
97,148
|
(1,334)
|
1,559
|
25,063
|
490
|
(1,004)
|
2,530
|
(4,627)
|
-
|
119,825
|
12,498
|
132,323
|
|
Change in the period
|
-
|
486
|
(364)
|
(12,321)
|
331
|
(3)
|
14
|
(75)
|
-
|
(11,932)
|
131
|
(11,801)
|
|
Balance at 01/01/2020
|
97,148
|
(1,274)
|
1,979
|
36,568
|
1,262
|
(1,338)
|
1,974
|
(4,332)
|
-
|
131,987
|
10,861
|
142,848
|
|
Transactions with owners
|
-
|
362
|
(308)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
54
|
1,249
|
1,303
|
|
|
Result of delivery of treasury shares
|
-
|
362
|
200
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
562
|
-
|
562
|
|
|
Recognition of share-based payment plans
|
-
|
-
|
(508)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(508)
|
-
|
(508)
|
|
|
(Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 15)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,249
|
1,249
|
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(21)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(21)
|
-
|
(21)
|
|
Dividends - declared after 2019 - R$ 0.4832 per share
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,709)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,709)
|
-
|
(4,709)
|
|
Interest on capital - declared after 2019 - R$ 0.5235 per share
|