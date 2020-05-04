MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB4 BRITUBACNPR1 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. (ITUB4) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/30 22.77 BRL -3.76% 06:24p ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 PU 06:19p ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of May 04, 2020 PU 06:19p ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (BRGAAP) - 1Q2019 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Itaú Unibanco S A : Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (BRGAAP) - 1Q2019 0 05/04/2020 | 06:19pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements 1Q20 www.itau.com.br/investor-relations facebook.com/Itaú @Itaú @Itaú /Itaú /bancoitau Contents Management Discussion & Analysis Page 03 Executive Summary 03 Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis 11 Managerial Financial Margin 12 Cost of Credit 13 Credit Quality 15 Commissions and Fees & Result from Insurance 17 Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 19 Non-interest Expenses 20 Balance Sheet 22 Credit Portfolio 23 Funding 25 Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios 26 Results by Business Segments 27 Results by Region - Brazil and Latin America 29 Activities Abroad 30 Additional Information 31 Itaú Unibanco Shares 32 Glossary 33 Report of Independent Auditors 35 Complete Financial Statements Page 37 Management Discussion & Analysis Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (This page was intentionally left blank) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 04 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Managerial Income Summary We present below the financial indicators of Itaú Unibanco determined at the end of the period. In R$ millions (except where indicated), end of period Results Recurring Net Income Operating Revenues (1) (2) Managerial Financial Margin Recurring Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Consolidated (3) Recurring Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Brazil (3) Performance Recurring Return on Average Assets - Annualized (4) Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Total Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Brazil Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Latin America Coverage Ratio (Total Allowance/NPL 90 days overdue) (5) Efficiency Ratio (IE) (6) Recurring Net Income per Share (R$) (7, 8) Net Income per Share (R$) (7, 8) Shares Number of Outstanding Shares at the end of the period - in millions (8) Book Value per Share (R$) (8) (9) Dividends and Interest on Own Capital net of Taxes Market Capitalization (10) Market Capitalization (10) (US$ million) Total Assets Total Credit Portfolio, including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities Deposits + Debentures + Securities + Borrowings and Onlending Sheet (11) Loan Portfolio/Funding (11) Balance Stockholders' Equity Solvency Ratio - Prudential Conglomerate (BIS Ratio) Tier I Capital - BIS III Common Equity Tier I - BIS III Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) (12) Assets Under Administration Total Number of Employees Brazil Abroad Branches and CSBs - Client Service Branches ATM - Automated Teller Machines (13) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 3,912 7,296 6,877 29,206 31,833 28,208 17,805 19,439 17,668 12.8% 23.7% 23.6% 13.0% 25.1% 24.8% 0.8% 1.7% 1.7% 3.1% 3.0% 3.0% 3.5% 3.4% 3.7% 2.0% 1.9% 1.4% 239% 229% 208% 44.4% 44.0% 46.3% 0.40 0.75 0.71 0.35 0.77 0.69 9,762 9,746 9,743 12.66 13.54 12.30 850 7,729 2,407 227,754 362,147 334,179 43,810 89,847 85,760 1,982,498 1,738,713 1,651,425 769,216 706,664 647,061 900,178 760,323 691,400 71.1% 76.7% 78.6% 123,624 131,987 119,824 13.3% 15.8% 16.0% 12.0% 14.4% 14.6% 10.3% 13.2% 13.3% 165.5% 149.1% 164.0% 116.8% 122.2% 122.8% 1,302,887 1,387,457 1,158,642 95,288 94,881 99,661 82,107 81,691 86,204 13,181 13,190 13,457 4,501 4,504 4,934 45,701 46,271 47,953 Note: (1) Operating Revenues are the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses; (2) Detailed in Managerial Financial Margin section; (3) Annualized Return was calculated by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Stockholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation bases of returns were adjusted by the amount of dividends that has not yet been approved at shareholders' or Board meetings, proposed after the balance sheet closing date; (4) The return was calculated by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Assets; (5) Includes the balance of allowance for financial guarantees provided; (6) For further details on the calculation methodologies, please refer to the Glossary section; (7) Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period; (8) Considers the 50% stock split occurred in November 2018; (9) Interest on own capital. Amounts paid/provisioned, declared and reserved in stockholders' equity; Total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price of the non-voting share on the last trading day in the period; (11) As detailed in the Balance Sheet section; (12) We began to disclose the NSFR in 4Q18. For further details, please refer to the Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios section; (13) Includes ESBs (electronic service branches) and service points at third-party locations and Banco24Horas ATMs. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 05 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Managerial Income Statement In this report, besides the adjustment of non-recurring events, we apply managerial criteria to present our income statement. In relation to the accounting statement, these criteria affect the breakdown of our income statement but not the net income. Among the managerial adjustments, we highlight the tax effects of the hedge of investments abroad - originally included in tax expenses (PIS and COFINS) and income tax and social contribution on net income, which are reclassified to the financial margin. The devaluation of the Real against the currencies of the countries where we have investments made the impact of the overhedge strategy of these investments more relevant in this quarter. These reclassifications enable us to carry out business analyses from the management point of view and are shown in the table below. Accounting and Managerial Financial Statements Reconciliation | 1st quarter of 2020 Accounting Non-recurring Tax Effect Managerial Managerial In R$ millions Events of Hedge Reclassifications Oper ating Revenues 14,841 18 14,428 (81) 29,206 Managerial Financial Margin 2,123 - 14,428 1,254 17,805 Financial Margin with Clients 15,791 - - 1,254 17,045 Financial Margin with the Market (13,668) - 14,428 - 760 Commissions and Fees 10,373 - - (858) 9,514 Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 1,255 - - 632 1,887 Operations Before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Other Operating Income 460 - - (460) - Equity in Earnings of Affiliates and Other Investments 303 - - (303) - Non-operating Income 328 18 - (345) - Cost of Cr edit (10,189) 557 - (455) (10,087) Provision for Loan Losses (10,872) 557 - (83) (10,398) Impairment - - - (89) (89) Discounts Granted - - - (266) (266) Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 683 - - (17) 666 Retained Claims (329) - - - (329) Other Oper ating Expenses (13,513) 319 (1,405) 847 (13,752) Non-interest Expenses (13,231) 319 - 856 (12,056) Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes (277) - (1,405) (9) (1,691) Insurance Selling Expenses (5) - - - (5) Income befor e Tax and Pr ofit Shar ing (9,190) 895 13,023 311 5,038 Income Tax and Social Contr ibution 12,659 (279) (13,023) (332) (975) Pr ofit Shar ing Management Member s - Statutor y (22) - - 22 - Minor ity Inter ests (45) (106) - - (151) Net Income 3,401 510 - - 3,912 Non-Recurring Events Net of Tax Effects In R$ millions 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Net Income 3,401 7,482 6,710 (-)Non-Recurring Events (510) 186 (167) Mark to market of collateralized securities (307) - - Revaluation of the tax credit balance - 2,303 - Constitution of provision for loan losses - (2,453) - Gain due to the primary issuance of XP Investimentos shares - 1,974 - Civil, Fiscal and Labor contingencies - (1,307) - Goodwill Amortization (186) (155) (167) Liability Adequacy Test - 9 - Impairment, mainly related to technology - (37) - Other (18) (148) - Recurring Net Income 3,912 7,296 6,877 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 06 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary 1st quarter of 2020 Income Statement In R$ millions 1Q20 4Q19 ∍ 1Q19 ∍ Oper ating Revenues 29,206 31,833 -8.3% 28,208 3.5% Managerial Financial Margin 17,805 19,439 -8.4% 17,668 0.8% Financial Margin with Clients 17,045 18,132 -6.0% 16,424 3.8% Financial Margin with the Market 760 1,307 -41.8% 1,244 -38.9% Commissions and Fees 9,514 10,356 -8.1% 8,622 10.4% Revenues from Insurance 1 1,887 2,038 -7.4% 1,918 -1.6% Cost of Cr edit (10,087) (5,811) 73.6% (3,804) 165.2% Provision for Loan Losses (10,398) (6,145) 69.2% (4,206) 147.2% Impairment (89) (230) -61.5% (30) 197.7% Discounts Granted (266) (379) -29.8% (308) -13.7% Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 666 943 -29.4% 741 -10.1% Retained Claims (329) (330) -0 .2% (299) 10 .1% Other Oper ating Expenses (13,752) (14,972) -8.2% (13,842) -0 .6% Non-interest Expenses (12,056) (13,011) -7.3% (12,150) -0.8% Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes (1,691) (1,959) -13.7% (1,680) 0.6% Insurance Selling Expenses (5) (2) 112.1% (12) -59.1% Income befor e Tax and Minor ity Inter ests 5,038 10,719 -53.0% 10,263 -50 .9% Income Tax and Social Contr ibution (975) (3,384) -71.2% (3,188) -69.4% Minor ity Inter ests in Subsidiar ies (151) (39) 283.5% (198) -23.7% Recur r ing Net Income 3,912 7,296 -46.4% 6,877 -43.1% Revenues from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. Recurring Net Income R$3.9 billion in 1Q20 R$ millions - 43.1% - 46.4% Context and financial performance: In the face of the global spread of COVID-19, the world is going through a serious crisis, whose social and economic consequences already affect the lives of people and companies. As the largest private bank in Brazil, it is up to us to work to mitigate these effects and contribute to the restoration of normality in the shortest possible time. Fulfilling our economic and social function and supporting our customers and society in this delicate moment is only possible because, over the years, we have met several conditions to face crisis situations. Noteworthy, our continuous investment in the people development and technology, both in running the bank's operations as well as serving our clients, has allowed us to keep the availability of digital channels at the highest historical level, even with the boost in demand since the adoption of social distancing measures to slow the spread of the disease in the country. In the last week of March, for example, 98% of transfers and 86% of payments were made through digital channels. At the same time, we managed to deploy 95% of employees in central administration, call centers and digital agencies to work from home remotely. The adaptation to the model was fast and we were able to continue developing solutions and features that allow self-service, thus preventing clients from traveling to branches. This challenging context, starting in the second half of March, significantly changed the macroeconomic scenario and the financial perspectives of people and companies, thus impacting our cost of credit. Our expected loss provisioning model, in effect since 2010, reflects in our balance sheet the entire possibility of loss since the credit granting and it is updated according to changes in the macroeconomic conditions. As a result, cost of credit reached R$ 10.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020, up 73.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Furthermore, operating revenues decreased 8.3% in the quarter. Financial margin with clients went down due to the regulatory change in overdraft rates in force since the beginning of the year and to the lower basic interest rate. The reduction in financial margin with the market is associated with increased volatility in the second half of March. The reduction in commissions and fees is related to the seasonality in card revenues, to the lower activity in capital markets impacting our investment banking revenues and to lower performance fees in the asset management business. On the other hand, lower personnel and third-party services expenses generated a 7.3% reduction in non-interest expenses compared to the fourth quarter. Finally, the effective income tax and social contribution rate was 19.4% in the quarter. There was a reduction because the lower pre-tax result made the tax benefit of interest on capital more economically relevant, with an impact of 13 percentage points on the theoretical rate. Thus, we reached recurring net income of R$3.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020, down 46.4% in relation to the previous quarter, and a return on average equity of 12.8%. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 07 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Highlights in 1Q20 Financial Margin Cost of Credit Commissions, Fees and Result from Insurance 1 R$17.8 billion R$10.1 billion R$ millions R$ millions R$11.1 billion R$ millions - 8.4% + 73.6% - 8.2% + 0.8% + 165.2% + 8.2% The decrease in the quarter was driven by the regulatory change in overdraft rates, by the interest rate reduction on our working capital and by lower credit spreads. These negative effects were partially offset by the increase in credit volume. Lower gains in the overhedge strategy of our investments abroad and in the trading desk were the main reasons for the decrease in the financial margin with the market. The macroeconomic scenario and the financial perspectives of people and companies changed as of the second half of March 2020. The increase in the cost of credit was due to this change, which, captured by our expected loss provisioning model, generated higher provision expenses in the Retail and Wholesale bank in Brazil, both in the quarterly comparison and in the comparison with the same period of the previous year. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the decrease was due to the lower revenues from: (i) credit and debit cards related to the seasonality of the quarter and to the impact of social distancing measures started in the second half of March 2020, investment banking and brokerage services as a result of lower capital market activity and (iii) performance fees in the asset management business. Higher revenues from investment banking, brokerage and asset management were responsible for the increase in commissions and fees compared to the same period of the previous year and were partially offset by the lower revenues from acquiring services. Further details on page 12 Further details on page 13 Further details on pages 17-18 Non-Interest Expenses R$12.1 billion R$ millions - 7.3 % - 0.8 % Return on Equity 12.8% The 7.3% reduction in the quarter was due to Efficiency Ratio (E.R.) lower expenses with employee's profit sharing, terminations and labor claims, third-party services and data processing. Compared to the same period of the previous year, strategic cost management and the continuous investment in technology led to a 0.8% reduction in non-interest expenses, with reductions in personnel and administrative expenses. Further details on pages 20-21 Further details on page 21 ¹ Result from insurance operations includes the revenues from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds, net of retained claims and selling expenses. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 08 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Highlights in 1Q20 Credit Portfolio with Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities Due to a new commercial orientation, the segmentation for companies clients has changed. The segment of very small, small and middle-market companies started to consider customers with annual salles of up to R$500 million (previously up to R$300 million). Therefore, the segment of corporate clients started to be formed by companies with annual sales above R$500 million. For comparability purposes, previous periods information have been reclassified. In R$ billions, end of period In d ivid u als Credit Card Loans Personal Loans Payroll Loans 1 Vehicle Loans Mortgage Loans V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 2 Individuals + V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans Cor por ate Loans Credit Operations Corporate Securities 3 Total Br azil with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities 1Q20 4Q19 ∍ 1Q19 ∍ 238.1 239.8 -0 .7% 215.6 10 .4% 83.8 90.9 -7.8% 76.4 9.7% 37.4 34.6 8.1% 31.1 20.0% 50.3 49.4 1.8% 48.6 3.4% 19.4 19.0 2.3% 16.6 17.3% 47.2 45.9 2.6% 42.9 10.0% 104 .5 95.3 9.7% 79.2 31.9% 342.6 335.0 2.2% 294 .8 16.2% 231.1 205.4 12.5% 185.6 24 .5% 171.9 148.4 15.8% 147.5 16.5% 59.2 56.9 4.0% 38.0 55.7% 573.7 540 .4 6.2% 480 .4 19.4% Latin Amer ica 195. 6 166. 3 17 .6% 166.7 17 .3% Argentina 10.7 8.2 30.5% 10.4 3.1% Chile 131.8 111.8 17.9% 109.7 20.2% Colombia 29.8 27.5 8.3% 28.0 6.3% Paraguay 9.3 7.4 26.0% 8.0 16.7% Panama 1.7 1.3 25.0% 1.3 26.2% Uruguay 12.2 10.0 21.8% 9.2 31.7% Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and 769. 2 706. 7 8.9% 647.1 18.9% Cor por ate Secur ities Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate 769. 2 749. 3 2.7% 681.8 12.8% Secur ities (ex-for eign exchange r ate var iation) 4 Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. (3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and Com- mercial Paper. (4) Calculated based on the conversion of the foreign currency portfolio (U.S. dollar and Latin American currencies). Note: the Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies segment are allocated according to the client's size. Further details on pages 23 and 24. NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days 3.1% + 10 bps vs. first quarter of 2019 + 10 bps vs. fourth quarter of 2019 Coverage Ratio | 90 days 239% + 10 p.p. vs. fourth quarter of 2019 + 29 p.p. vs. first quarter of 2019 NPL Ratio (%) | 15 to 90 days 2.6% + 30 bps vs. fourth quarter of 2019 + 10 bps vs. first quarter of 2019 Total non-performing over 90 days ratio increased 10 basis points from the previous quarter. In Brazil, the ratio for individuals increased as a consequence of the growth in riskier portfolios in the product mix, but within our risk appetite. The increase in Latin America was observed in specific operations in the corporate segment, both in Chile and Argentina. The constitution of provision due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario as of the second half of March 2020, was responsible for the increases of 10 percentage points in the coverage ratio and of 5 percentage points in the expanded coverage ratio in the quarter. The consolidated short-term delinquency ratio increased in the quarter as a consequence of higher delinquency in Latin America, both in the individuals and in the companies portfolios. In Brazil, the short-term delinquency ratio remained stable. The seasonal increase in the individuals and in the very-small, small and middle market companies was offset by the reduction in the corporate segment. Further details on pages 15-16 Further details on pages 15-16 Further details on pages 15-16 Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. ² Excludes Brazil. ³ Calculated by dividing the total allowance by the balance of operations more than 90 days overdue and renegotiated operations, excluding double counting of renegotiated operations more than 90 days overdue. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 09 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary 2020 Forecast Due to the lack of predictability of the extent and depth of the effects of the COVID-19 crisis and its social and economic impacts, the 2020 forecast previously disclosed is now suspended. Management understands that it is prudent not to disclose new forecast at this time, until it is possible to be more precise about the impacts and extent of the current situation in our operations. Change in total credit portfolio with financial guarantees and corporate securities As from the 2nd quarter of 2020, we will consider other operations with credit characteristics in the corporate securities portfolio, with the inclusion of the following products: rural product notes (CPR), financial bills (LF), investment fund quotas and eurobonds. Below we present our total credit portfolio considering this new composition. In R$ billions, end of period In d ivid u als Credit Card Loans Personal Loans Payroll Loans 1 Vehicle Loans Mortgage Loans V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 2 Individuals + V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans Cor por ate Loans Credit Operations Corporate Securities 3 Total Br azil with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities 1Q20 4Q19 ∍ 1Q19 ∍ 238.1 239.8 -0 .7% 215.6 10 .4% 83.8 90.9 -7.8% 76.4 9.7% 37.4 34.6 8.1% 31.1 20.0% 50.3 49.4 1.8% 48.6 3.4% 19.4 19.0 2.3% 16.6 17.3% 47.2 45.9 2.6% 42.9 10.0% 104 .5 95.3 9.7% 79.2 31.9% 342.6 335.0 2 .2% 294 .8 16.2% 248.1 219.1 13 .2% 200 .9 23.5% 171.9 148.4 15.8% 147.5 16.5% 76.3 70.7 7.9% 53.3 43.0% 590 .7 554 .2 6.6% 495.7 19.2% Latin Amer ica 195. 6 166.3 17 .6% 166.7 17 .3% Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate 786. 3 720 .4 9.1% 662.4 18.7% Secur ities Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. ( 3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Commercial Paper, Rural Product Notes (CPR), Financial Bills, Investment Fund Quotas and Eurobonds. Note: the Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies segment are allocated according to the client's size. Further details on pages 23 and 24. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 10 Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Managerial Financial Margin Highlights Financial margin with clients decreased by 6.0% in the quarter, due to the regulatory change in overdraft, to the interest rate reduction and to fewer calendar days.

The 41.8% decrease in the financial margin with the market in the quarter was driven by the lower gains in the overhedge of our investments abroad and in the trading desk. R$ millions 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Financial Margin with Clients 17,045 18,132 -6.0% 16,424 3.8% Financial Margin with the Market 760 1,307 -41.8% 1,244 -38.9% Total 17,805 19,439 -8.4% 17,668 0.8% Financial Margin with Clients Change in the Financial Margin with Clients Breakdown R$ millions 18,132 4.8% 1,275 17,045 16,569 151 15,770 (1,563) (109) (29) (597) (139) (76) 1 2 3 4 1 4Q19 Working Capital(1)Spread-Sensitive Mix of products Asset Spreads Regulatory Average Asset Lower calendar Others(2) Spread-Sensitive Working Capital(1) 1Q20 and other 4Q19 Operations 4Q19 change in Portfolio and days Operations 1Q20 and other 1Q20 overdraft Liabilities Margin Includes capital allocated to business areas (except treasury) and the corporation working capital. (2) Includes Latin America (ex-Brazil)spread-sensitive operations and structured operations from the wholesale segment. Working capital and other (- R$288 million): negative effect of the decrease in the interest rate on the remuneration of the working capital and of the lower average balance, due to the payment of dividends. Mix of products (- R$109 million): higher share of corporate loans. Asset spreads ( - R$29 million): spread reduction in individuals and companies loans. Average asset portfolio and liabilities margin (+ R$151 million): increase in personal and companies loan portfolios in the quarter was partially offset by the negative effect of the lower interest rate and fewer business days in the liabilities margin. Annualized average rate of financial margin with clients In R$ millions, end of period Financial Margin with Clients Spread-Sensitive Operations Working Capital and Other Cost of Credit Risk-Adjusted Financial Margin with Clients Average daily balance. 1Q20 Average Financial Average Rate Balance(1) Margin (p.a.) 765,350 17,045 9.2% 669,015 15,770 9.8% 96,336 1,275 5.4% (10,087) 765,350 6,958 3.7% 4Q19 Average Financial Average Rate Balance(1) Margin (p.a.) 745,921 18,132 10.0% 643,659 16,569 10.6% 102,262 1,563 6.2% (5,811) 745,921 12,321 6.7% Consolidated Brazil 9.9% 9.8% 9.8% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 9.2% 12.2% 12.1% 11.8% 12.1% 12.2% 12.2% 11.9% 11.1% 9.5% 9.6% 9.2% 9.2% 9.2% 9.0% 8.4% 7.6% 7.7% 7.6% 7.6% 7.5% 7.4% 6.7% 3.7% 4.1% 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Financial margin with clients Risk-adjusted financial margin with clients Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 12 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Cost of Credit Highlights The increase in the cost of credit was due to changes in the macroeconomic scenario and the financial perspectives of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020, both when compared to the previous quarter and when compared to the same period of the previous year. In R$ millions 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Provision for Loan Losses (10,398) (6,145) 69.2% (4,206) 147.2% Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 666 943 -29.4% 741 -10.1% Result from Loan Losses (9,732) (5,202) 87.1% (3,466) 180.8% Impairment (89) (230) -61.5% (30) 197.7% Discounts Granted (266) (379) -29.8% (308) -13.7% Cost of Credit (10,087) (5,811) 73.6% (3,804) 165.2% Cost of credit increased R$4,276 million compared to the previous quarter. The change in the macroeconomic scenario and financial perspectives of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020, which was captured by our expected loss provisioning model, led to an increase of R$4,253 million of provision for loan losses in the quarter. There was also a reduction of R$278 million in recovery of loans written off as losses and a reduction of R$142 million in impairment charges on corporate securities, concentrated in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil. Likewise, the change in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March also caused an increase of R$6,283 million in cost of credit, compared to the same period of the year previous year, mainly due to the increase of R$5,873 million in provision for loan losses in Brazil, both in Retail Banking, R$3,127 million, and in Wholesale Banking, R$2,746 million. Cost of Credit R$ millions 2.5% 2.4% 2.4% 2.5% 2.7% 3.3% 5.5% 2.1% 2.1% 10,087 266 5,811 89 4,495 3,788 3,601 3,263 3,415 3,804 4,044 379 300 284 273 285 312 308 390 230 9,732 43 70 187 1 89 269 30 4,126 5,202 3,316 3,326 2,889 2,834 3,466 3,612 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Discounts Granted Impairment Result from Loan Losses Cost of Credit Cost of Credit / Total Risk (*) - Annualized (%) Average loan portfolio balance with financial guarantees provided and corporate securities, considering the last two quarters. Provision for Loan Losses by Segment R$ millions 6.8 3.3 3.4 3.0 2.9 3.1 3.2 3.5 4.2 10,398 808 4,111 4,271 4,206 4,407 4,922 6,145 2,441 3,904 3,796 1,252 638 554 621 514 423 489 568 412 7,149 393 168 4,021 4,210 4,461 4,481 3,688 3,726 3,165 3,482 -298 -354 -304 -371 -177 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Latin America ex-Brazil Wholesale Banking - Brazil Retail Banking - Brazil Provision for Loan Losses / Loan portfolio (*) - Annualized (%) (*) Average loan portfolio balance, considering the last two quarters. Note: Retail Banking includes loan loss provisions expenses of Corporation segment. In the business segments section, Latin America is part of Wholesale Banking. The increase in provision for loan losses in the quarter occurred in Brazil due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March 2020, which was captured by our expected loss provisioning model. The provision for loan losses of the Retail Banking in Brazil was also impacted by the increase in nonperforming loans ratios. Recovery of Loans Written off as Losses R$ millions 795 945 1,015 961 741 795 796 943 666 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 The reduction compared to the previous quarter was due to seasonality typical of the first quarter. In the first quarter of 2020, the sale of portfolios that had already been written off as losses in the amount of R$297 million generated a positive impact of R$37 million in recovery of loans written off as losses and of R$22 million on recurring net income. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 13 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Loan Portfolio by Risk Level Brazil¹ Consolidated Total Allowance for Loan Losses (R$ million) 29,441 32,825 38,336 34,206 39,747 47,083 Loan Portfolio by Risk Level 42.9% 43.6% 46.5% 43.2% 44.6% 47.0% 38.0% 36.1% 32.9% 34.5% 31.3% 28.1% 5.8% 5.7% 5.7% 10.3% 9.7% 10.2% 4.2% 6.2% 6.1% 4.1% 6.0% 6.0% 9.1% 8.3% 8.8% 7.9% 8.3% 8.8% Mar-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Mar-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 AA A B C D-H We present below the total allowance allocation by type of risk Allowance for Loan Losses and for Financial Guarantees Provided Compared to the end of December 2019, the allowance for loan losses and for financial guarantees provided was up 18.5%. This increase was mainly due to changes in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March, which was captured by our expected loss provisioning model. R$ millions 47,083 34,477 39,747 14,521 34,206 33,091 10,023 843 5,964 5,748 5,784 858 1,158 1,010 1,139 27,084 26,205 27,683 28,865 31,719 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Complementary Allowance Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided Minimum Allowance Overdue Risk: Allowances for overdue loans, as required by the Brazilian Central Bank, related to the provision required for overdue operations according to CMN Resolution No. 2,682/1999. We also present the amount for loans 100% provisioned and for loans that do not require 100% of provision. Aggravated Risk: Allowances for overdue loans with aggravated risk ratings above the minimum, and allowances for renegotiated loans. Regarding renegotiated loans, we segregate allowances over the minimum for overdue operations and allowances for non-overdue operations. Potential Risk: Allowances for expected losses related to Retail Banking operations and allowances for potential losses related to Wholesale Banking operations, which includes allowance for financial guarantees provided. R$ millions Allocation of Total Allowance by Type of Risk - Consolidated Mar-20 12,978 11,471 22,634 47,083 Dec-19 11,523 10,828 17,396 39,747 Mar-19 11,233 9,920 13,053 34,206 Overdue operations Aggravated risk rating Potential Loss 22,634 Provision < 100% Renegotiations 5,222 887 962 17,396 11,233 11,523 12,978 341 35% 10,828 11,471 3,406 79% 4,690 13,053 3,999 5,962 1,915 3,255 9,920 1,611 2,158 3,859 1,314 1,419 1,504 790 1,294 1,836 524 Fully Provisioned 3,576 3,588 Overdue 4,233 3,700 1.029 648 11,450 9,579 10,272 8,083 449 9,538 65% 4,926 5,748 6,273 21% 6,661 181 1,583 7.017 Mar-19Dec-19Mar-20 Mar-19Dec-19Mar-20 Retail - Brazil ¹ Wholesale - Brazil ¹ Latin America ² ¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 14 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Credit Quality Highlights NPL ratio 90 days overdue (NPL 90) increased from the previous quarter due to the operations in Brazil, in the individuals and the corporate segments, and in Latin America.

NPL ratio 15 to 90 days overdue (NPL 15-90) increased in the quarter due to the higher delinquency observed in all Latin American countries. In Brazil, the reduction in the corporate segment ratio was offset by the increase of the individuals and very small, small and middle market companies segments. Nonperforming Loans R$ billions 19.7 15.6 15.5 16.4 15.9 16.6 17.3 16.1 14.6 15.1 14.3 14.3 14.4 13.8 13.3 13.0 13.4 12.3 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Total Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Brazil¹ Nonperforming loans - 90 days - Total: the 13.6% increase from the previous quarter is mainly due to the increase in nonperforming loans of individuals and corporate segments in Brazil and of companies in Latin America. NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days 4.4 4.5 4.8 4.2 4.2 3.9 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.5 3.9 3.5 3.6 3.4 3.4 3.2 3.2 3.1 3.1 3.0 3.0 3.1 2.8 2.9 2.9 2.9 2.9 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.9 2.0 Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Total Brazil¹ Latin America² The total NPL 90 days overdue ratio increased compared to the previous quarter due to operations in Latin America, in specific clients of the corporate segment in Chile and Argentina. In Brazil, the increase was due to individuals and corporate segments. NPL Ratio - Brazil¹ (%) | over 90 days 6.0 5.9 5.9 5.6 5.3 5.2 5.1 4.9 5.1 5.7 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.7 4.8 5.6 5.5 5.3 5.1 4.9 4.7 4.4 4.1 2.7 3.6 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.3 3.3 3.0 2.8 2.7 1.5 1.6 1.8 1.6 1.8 1.8 1.2 1.6 1.2 1.0 1.4 1.1 0.9 1.0 0.5 Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Individuals Corporate Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies In Brazil, the individuals segment ratio increased compared to the previous quarter due to the increase of higher risk loan portfolios in the product mix, however within our risk appetite. The corporate segment ratio increased compared to the previous quarter due to the rollover of specific clients that were already adequately provisioned. For very small, small and middle market companies the ratio remained stable in the quarter, at the lowest level since the merger between Itaú and Unibanco. NPL Ratio (%) | 15 to 90 days Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Total Brazil¹ Latin America² Note: Total and Latin America NPL Ratio (15-90 days) prior to June 2016 do not include CorpBanca. The total NPL 15 to 90 days overdue ratio increased compared to the previous quarter due to the higher delinquency observed in all Latin American countries, both for individuals and companies, with an increase mainly in Chile and Colombia. In Brazil, the ratio remained stable with an increase in the individuals and very small, small and middle market companies segments, offset by the reduction in the corporate segment. NPL Ratio - Brazil¹ (%) | 15 to 90 days 4.2 4.2 4.2 3.6 4.0 3.7 3.5 3.3 3.5 3.5 3.2 2.9 3.4 3.4 3.2 3.1 3.5 3.9 4.0 3.6 3.3 3.5 2.4 2.7 2.9 2.4 2.3 2.2 1.9 1.6 1.5 2.1 1.7 1.6 1.7 1.6 1.4 1.6 1.0 1.0 1.9 1.7 0.6 1.5 0.7 0.9 0.7 1.2 0.7 0.8 1.0 Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Individuals Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies Corporate In Brazil, the ratio increased in the individuals segment compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the typical seasonality of the first quarter. There was also an increase in the very small, small and middle market companies. In the corporate segment, the ratio decreased compared to the previous quarter, mainly driven by the exposure to segment clients that migrated to the NPL 90 days overdue portfolio. ¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 15 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Coverage Ratio | 90 days 236% 248% 235% 221% 229% 239% 208% 208% 208% 96% 95% 92% 90% 88% 87% 86% 97% 102% Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Total Total (Expanded) 952% 930% 618% 639% 517% 487% 638% 253% 399% 241% 235% 338% 238% 247% 227% 221% 223% 235% 215% 238% 228% 220% 221% 193% 204% 206% 205% 207% 183% 169% 169% 168% 169% 172% 172% 169% Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Total - Brazil¹ Latin America ex-Brazil Retail Banking - Brazil Wholesale Banking - Brazil The 10 percentage points increase in the total coverage ratio was a result of higher allowance for loan losses, mainly due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario that occurred from the second half of March, which was captured by our expected loss provisioning model. ¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. Loan Portfolio Write-Off R$ millions 4,714 4,776 4,422 4,064 4,151 5,250 4,623 4,305 4,919 1.0% 1.0% 0.9% 0.8% 0.8% 0.8% 0.8% 0.7% 0.8% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Write-Off Write-Off / Loan Portfolio (*) (*) Loan portfolio average balance for the previous two quarters. Loan portfolio write-off increased 14.3% when compared to the previous quarter, mainly in Latin America and in the Retail Banking in Brazil. The ratio of written-off operations to the average balance of loan portfolio remains consistent with the previous quarters. NPL Creation over Credit Portfolio(*) 1.6% 1.6% 1.5% 1.6% 1.7% 1.6% 1.7% 1.4% 1.5% 1.2% 1.0% 0.8% 1.0% 0.8% 1.0% 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% 0.8% 0.8% 0.7% 0.5% 0.8% 0.3% 0.6% 0.7% 0.8% 0.5% 0.4% 0.3% 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% 0.1% -0.2% -0.3% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Total Retail Banking - Brazil Wholesale Banking - Brazil Latin America ex-Brazil Compared to the previous quarter, the increase was due to the increase in the portfolio of loans more than 90 days overdue in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil. Credit portfolio of the previous quarter without financial guarantees provided and corporate securities Renegotiated Loans Operations By overdue period measured at the renegotiation moment R$ billions 25.4 24.7 26.0 25.7 28.9 27.6 26.9 28.4 28.1 31.7 2.7 2.3 2.5 2.4 2.3 1.7 1.8 1.3 2.0 2.0 7.9 8.0 7.3 7.6 7.3 6.1 4.9 4.9 5.2 5.5 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.3 11.9 9.2 9.8 9.9 9.6 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Non-overdue Up to 30 days overdue 31-90 days overdue Over 90 days overdue Written-off as a Loss Latin America The 12.9% increase in the renegotiated loan operations was mainly due to the grace period offered in some products to assist clients to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic effects. Most of this increase was in portfolios that were non-overdue at the moment of renegotiation for both individuals and companies. The increase in delinquency is related to the corporate segment, with no significant changes in the coverage ratio level, since nonperforming loans had already been adequately provisioned. 41.4% 39.2% 39.5% 39.3% 37.8% 19.1% 17.5% 16.8% 15.3% 17.0% Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Coverage Ratio (LLP/Portfolio) Total of Renegotiated Loans Portfolio 90-day NPL ratio (%) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 16 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance Operations¹ Highlights 8.2% decrease in the quarter due to lower revenues from (i) credit and debit cards driven by the seasonality of the period and to the impacts of the social distancing started in the second half of March 2020, (ii) advisory services and brokerage driven by lower capital market activity, and (iii) fund management driven by lower revenues from performance fees.

The higher revenues from investment banking, brokerage and fund management account for the increase of 8.2% from the first quarter of 2019. These positive effects were partially offset by the lower revenues from the acquiring business. In R$ millions 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Credit and Debit Cards 3,023 3,368 -10.2% 3,280 -7.8% Card Issuance 2,287 2,460 -7.1% 2,175 5.2% Acquiring 737 908 -18.9% 1,106 -33.4% Current Account Services 1,960 1,979 -1.0% 1,846 6.2% Asset Management 1,495 1,759 -15.0% 1,067 40.2% Fund Management Fees 1,319 1,584 -16.7% 888 48.6% Consórcio Administration Fees 176 175 0.6% 179 -1.6% Advisory Services and Brokerage 927 1,143 -18.9% 374 148.1% Credit Operations and Guarantees Provided 623 615 1.2% 599 4.0% Collection Services 462 488 -5.4% 467 -1.0% Other 308 269 14.3% 258 19.3% Latin America (ex-Brazil) 717 734 -2.3% 732 -2.0% Commissions and Fees 9,514 10,356 -8.1% 8,622 10.4% Result from Insurance Operations¹ 1,553 1,706 -9.0% 1,607 -3.4% Total 11,067 12,062 -8.2% 10,228 8.2% ¹ Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations net of retained claims and selling expenses. Credit and Debit Cards Credit and debit card issuing activities revenues decreased 7.1% in the quarter driven by the lower revenues from interchange fees, related to the seasonality of the period and to the social distancing as of the second half of March 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the 5.2% increase was related to higher revenues from interchange fees, partially offset by higher expenses on the rewards program. Acquiring activities revenues decreased 18.9% in the quarter due to lower revenues from MDR (Merchant Discount Rates) and prepayment, related to the seasonality of the period and to the social distancing as of the second half of March 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the lower revenues from MDR, prepayment and rental of machines led to a decrease of 33.4% in acquiring revenues. The equipment base increased 12.6% when compared to the same period of the previous year. Card Issuance Activities R$ millions Acquiring Activities R$ millions Transaction Volume 1Q20 R$129.5 billion - 13.9% (vs. 4Q19) + 8.3% (vs. 1Q19) credit - 13.6% (vs. 4Q19) + 9.1% (vs. 1Q19) debit - 14.9% (vs. 4Q19) + 6.1% (vs. 1Q19 33.1 34.5 34.5 28.6 29.5 29.7 150,490 119,540 37,740 129,517 32,114 30,276 89,264 112,751 97,403 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Debit Card Transactions Volume Credit Card Transactions Volume Credit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions) Debit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions) Note: Debit cards include account holders only. Transaction Volume 1,463 1,427 1Q20 1,267 141,862 R$121.9 billion 113,004 51,362 121,858 - 14.1% (vs. 4Q19) 45,282 + 7.8% (vs. 1Q19) 40,128 credit 72,877 90,499 76,575 - 15.4% (vs. 4Q19) + 5.1% (vs. 1Q19) debit 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 - 11.8% (vs. 4Q19) Credit Card Transactions Volume Debit Card Transactions Volume + 12.8% (vs. 1Q19) Equipment Base (thousands) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 17 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Current Account Services Revenues from current account services were down by 1.0% from the previous quarter driven by lower volume of payment transactions, related to the seasonality of the period, and higher number of exemptions in current account types. The increase in the number of current account holders and the higher volume of payment transactions, partially offset by the greater number of exemptions in current account types, led to a 6.2% increase in these revenues when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Loan Operations and Financial Guarantees Provided Revenues from loan operations and financial guarantees provided increased by 1.2% from the previous quarter, driven by the higher revenues from guarantees provided. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, these revenues grew by 4.0% driven by the higher revenues from loan operations, such as advances to deposit account holders, vehicle loans and credit operations for companies. Asset Management Fund Management Fund management fees were lower by R$265 million in the quarter driven by lower revenues from performance fees and by the lower number of working days. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, fund management fees grew 48.6% driven by a 12.4% increase in assets under administration and higher revenues from performance fees. Managed Portfolio and Investment Funds R$ billions -6.4% +12.4% 1,363 1,290 1,276 1,135 1,176 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Note: Does not include Latin America (ex-Brazil). Consórcio Administration Fees Consórcio administration fees remained stable in the quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, consórcio administration fees were down by 1.6% due to the lower anticipation of revenues. Installments receivable totaled R$12.9 billion at the end of March 2020, increasing by 8.8% from March 2019. Collection Services Revenues from collection services decreased by 5.4% compared to the previous quarter, due to the seasonality of collection services. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, these revenues were down by 1.0% driven by the reduction of average fee, which was partially offset by the higher volume of collection and payment of taxes and contributions. Advisory Services and Brokerage Revenues from advisory services and brokerage decreased R$216 million compared to the last quarter, which had a high capital market activity. Higher capital market activity in the beginning of 2020 led to the R$553 million increase compared to the first quarter of 2019. Fixed Income: we took part in local operations with debentures, promissory notes and securitization, which totaled R$1,877 million up to March 2020, taking the second place in the ANBIMA (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association) ranking. Equities: we undertook 6 offerings in South America in the first quarter of 2020, which totaled US$403 million, taking the second place in the Dealogic ranking. Mergers and Acquisitions: in the first quarter of 2020, we provided financial advisory on 13 transactions in South America, totaling US$724 million and maintaining the leadership position in the Dealogic ranking. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 18 Management Discussion and Analysis Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Highlights Decrease in the Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations in the quarter, driven by the decreases in financial margin on pension plan and in earned premiums, mainly due to the sale of the insurance company in Chile and to lower sales of credit-related insurance policies.

credit-related insurance policies. Compared to the same period of 2019, the increase in earned premiums and in commissions and fees from third party' insurance services were more than offset by the lower managerial financial margin and the increase in retained claims of protected card, life and personal accidents insurance portfolios. Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds In R$ millions Earned Premiums Revenues from Pension Plan Revenues from Premium Bonds Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Earnings of Affiliates Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Retained Claims Insurance Selling Expenses Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Recurring Net Income The decrease in the result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations in the quarter is related to the decrease in managerial financial margin driven by the lower remuneration on pension plan assets and to the decrease in earned premiums, mainly due to the sale of the insurance company in Chile and to lower sales of credit-related insurance policies. Compared to the same period of 2019, there was an increase in earned premiums from credit life, protected card, life and personal accidents insurance policies, and in commissions and fees of pension plans and third-party insurance services. On the other hand, the managerial financial margin was lower and the retained claims for protected card, life and personal accident insurance portfolios increased in the period. 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 1,082 1,124 -3.8% 1,052 2.8% 64 35 82.1% 57 12.7% 107 104 3.6% 102 4.9% (34) 90 - 93 - 549 553 -0.7% 490 12.1% 117 132 -11.2% 123 -4.7% 1,887 2,038 -7.4% 1,918 -1.6% (329) (330) -0.2% (299) 10.1% (5) (2) 112.1% (12) -59.1% 1,553 1,706 -9.0% 1,607 -3.4% 612 656 -6.8% 661 -7.4% Earned Premiums Breakdown R$ millions 1,052 1,075 1,105 1,124 1,082 10.4% 9.2% 9.3% 9.3% 6.6% 9.5% 9.6% 9.4% 9.3% 10.0% 1.3% 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% 1.3% 16.7% 17.3% 17.6% 17.3% 17.3% 15.1% 15.5% 15.6% 15.8% 16.2% 46.8% 47.0% 46.7% 46.9% 48.5% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Life and Personal Accidents Protected Card Credit Life Property risk Mortgage Other Retained Claims Breakdown R$ millions 27.7% 26.4% 28.9% 28.7% 29.2% Technical Provisions R$ billions 299 297 338 330 329 29.2% 26.1% 24.5% 25.5% 20.6% 3.8% 4.9% 4.2% 6.2% 4.0% 1.2% 1.4% 0.8% 1.1% 1.6% 11.2% 10.9% 10.1% 10.6% 11.3% 18.6% 13.4% 14.2% 13.2% 15.6% 41.3% 43.8% 46.4% 39.9% 44.4% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Life and Personal Accidents Protected Card Credit Life Property risk Mortgage Other Insurance Claims/Earned Premiums 3.3 3.5 7.5 43.8 R$214.6 156.5 billion Insurance - 4.1% (vs. 1Q19) Premiums Bonds - 0.5% vs. 1Q19) Traditional + 6.7% (vs. 1Q19) PGBL + 5.1% (vs. 1Q19) VGBL + 3.2% vs. 1Q19) Pro Forma Income Statement of the Insurance Segment (Recurring Activities) In R$ millions 1Q20 1Q19 Earned Premiums 1,016 980 3.7% Retained Claims (265) (225) 17.7% Selling Expenses (3) (5) -34.2% Underwriting Margin 748 750 -0.2% Managerial Financial Margin 20 9 113.4% Commissions and Fees 131 102 29.3% Other Income and Expenses ¹ (460) (458) 0.3% Recurring Net Income 440 402 9.2% Recurring Return on Allocated 92.2% 133.6% -41.4 p.p. Combined Ratio 60.4% 58.9% 1.5 p.p. The results of Insurance Recurring Activities, which consist of the bancassurance products related to life, property, credit life and third-party insurance policies, increased 9.2% compared to the same period of 2019. This growth was driven by higher sales of credit life, protected card, life and personal accidents insurance policies, and by the increase in third-party insurance commissions and fees. These effects were partially offset by the increase in claims. 1 Includes earnings of affiliates, non-interest expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and COFINS, income tax/social contribution and minority interests. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 19 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Non-interest Expenses Highlights Compared to the previous quarter, non-interest expenses decreased 7.3%, due to lower expenses with profit sharing, with employee terminations and labor claims, with third-party services and data processing, in addition to Latin America.

non-interest expenses decreased 7.3%, due to lower expenses with profit sharing, with employee terminations and labor claims, with third-party services and data processing, in addition to Latin America. The continuous investment in technology allowed some cost efficiency actions, such as brick and mortar branches closures and the voluntary severance program, which led to a reduction in expenses compared to the first quarter of 2019. In R$ millions 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Personnel Expenses (5,181) (5,664) -8.5% (5,300) -2.3% Compensation, Charges and Social Benefits (3,474) (3,411) 1.9% (3,580) -3.0% Management and Employees' Profit Sharing (1,079) (1,426) -24.4% (1,264) -14.7% Employee Terminations and Labor Claims (607) (777) -21.8% (412) 47.6% Training (21) (50) -58.5% (45) -54.1% Administrative Expenses (4,028) (4,262) -5.5% (4,113) -2.1% Third-Party Services (1,095) (1,200) -8.8% (1,007) 8.7% Data Processing and Telecommunications (807) (919) -12.2% (958) -15.7% Facilities and Materials (681) (741) -8.1% (738) -7.8% Depreciation and Amortization (619) (587) 5.3% (533) 16.0% Advertising, Promotions and Publications (236) (222) 6.3% (260) -9.3% Security (156) (163) -4.5% (175) -10.9% Financial System Services (176) (166) 6.6% (151) 17.2% Transportation and Travel (132) (143) -7.6% (125) 5.4% Other (125) (120) 4.6% (165) -24.4% Operating Expenses (1,195) (1,284) -6.9% (1,082) 10.5% Selling - Credit Cards (720) (759) -5.1% (615) 17.0% Contingencies and Other (344) (386) -10.8% (365) -5.7% Claims (131) (139) -6.0% (102) 28.5% Other Tax Expenses (98) (98) -0.3% (84) 15.9% Latin America (ex-Brazil) (1,554) (1,704) -8.8% (1,570) -1.0% Total (12,056) (13,011) -7.3% (12,150) -0.8% Includes variable compensation and stock option plans. (2) Does not include ISS, PIS and Cofins. (3) Does not consider overhead allocation. The reduction in non-interest expenses in the quarter is explained by lower personnel expenses, due to lower expenses with employee terminations and labor claims driven by the repricing of labor lawsuits, and to lower expenses with profit sharing, given the challenging macroeconomic scenario; (ii) lower administrative expenses, with emphasis on the reduction in third-party services, mainly with consulting and legal fees, on the reduction in data processing, due to contract renegotiations, and on the reduction of facilities expenses, due to less building renovations; (iii) lower credit cards selling expenses, related to REDE's accreditation and expenses on brands, due to lower economic activity. In Latin America, there was also a reduction in non-interest expenses, mainly related to variable compensation, in Argentina and Itaú CorpBanca. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, our expenses were positively impacted by some events. We have closed brick and mortar branches which caused a reduction in fixed costs and in the total number of employees, which also decreased in consequence of the voluntary severance program carried out in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, there was a reduction in expenses with profit sharing and with data processing and telecommunication. The sum of these effects led to a decrease of 0.8% in total non-interest expenses in the period. Number of Employees - in thousands 99.7 98.4 96.8 94.9 95.3 95.3 thousand employees at the end of the 1Q20 12.9 12.7 12.7 12.7 12.7 0.5 0.5 0.5 + 0.4% (1Q20/4Q19) 0.5 0.5 86.2 85.2 83.5 81.7 82.1 - 4.4% (1Q20/1Q19) Committed to speed up our digital transformation process, we hired more personnel for the technology area. This, together with our commitment to maintain jobs during the crisis, led our workforce to Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 increase 0.4% in the quarter. Brazil Abroad (ex-Latin America) Latin America Note: Includes the employees of companies controlled by the Bank. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 20 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Efficiency Ratio 45.9 47.1 48.8 48.7 46.3 46.2 45.5 44.0 44.4 47.0 47.4 47.7 47.6 47.7 47.5 46.6 45.5 45.0 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Trailing 12-month Efficiency Ratio (%) Quarterly Efficiency Ratio(%) Efficiency Ratio: 12-month period: decrease of 30 basis points from the same period of the previous year. Our non-interest expenses increased 1.4%, whereas inflation for the period was 3.3% (IPCA). Additionally, our revenues increased 7.3%. Branches Efficiency Ratio (%): 74.8 69.5 68.9 66.0 63.3 63.4 26.5 26.6 27.5 25.6 28.6 28.1 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Brick and Mortar Branches Digital Branches Distribution Network Points of Service | Brazil and Abroad Branches and Client Service Branches | Brazil and Abroad The number of available ATMs of Banco24Horas increased by 2.9% from the same period of the previous year, driven by the agreement with Tecban establishing the replacement of our external ATMs network. The search for efficiency and the higher demand for services through digital channels led to the annual decrease of 10.5% in physical branches in Brazil. In Latin America, we have six digital branches: two in Argentina, two in Chile, one in Paraguay and one in Uruguay. 47,953 47,505 47,518 46,271 45,701 22,605 23,053 23,173 23,780 23,268 1,169 1,167 1,162 1,107 1,091 589 584 585 576 576 23,590 22,701 22,598 20,808 20,766 4,934 195 3,527 691 521 Mar-19 4,722 4,704 196 196 3,332 3,330 686 675 508 503 Jun-19 Sep-19 Branches + CSB (Latin America ex-Brazil) Brick and Mortar Branches - Brazil 4,504 4,501 196 196 3,158 3,156 671 671 479 478 Dec-19 Mar-20 CSB - Brazil Digital Branches - Brazil Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Brazil ESB Latin America Banco24Horas Note: (i) Includes Banco Itaú Argentina and banks in Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay; (ii) Includes ESBs (Electronic Service Branches) and points of service in third-parties' establishments. (iii) Does not include points of sale. Includes IBBA representative offices abroad. Note: Includes Banco Itaú BBA, Banco Itaú Argentina and companies in Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay. Geographical Distribution of Service Network(*) Number of Branches and Client Service Branches North Northeast Midwest Southeast South 107 304 287 2,703 608 (*) In March 2020. Does not include branches and CSBs in Latin America and Itaú BBA. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 21 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Balance Sheet Highlights Total assets grew 20.0% in 12 months and 14.0% in the quarter. In the quarter, we highlight the increase of 9.7% in loan operations and of 11.1% in securities and derivatives, partially offset by the 18.9% increase in allowance for loan losses due to the change in macroeconomic outlook as of the second half of March 2020.

Deposits grew 31.5% in 12 months and 19.7% in the quarter, mainly due to the increase in time deposits in retail and wholesale. Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements grew 16.2% in the quarter, compared to 4.4% decrease in 12 months. In the quarter, we highlight the increase of 24.2% in borrowings and onlendings, due to the exchange rate variation of the period. Assets In R$ millions, end of period 1Q20 4Q19 ∍ 1Q19 ∍ Current and Long-term Assets 1,944,899 1,702,123 14.3% 1,617,065 20.3% Cash and cash equivalent 71,881 62,152 15.7% 72,739 -1.2% Interbank Investments 282,565 200,577 40.9% 242,035 16.7% Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments 605,985 545,286 11.1% 464,081 30.6% Interbank and Interbranch Accounts 107,734 135,499 -20.5% 133,331 -19.2% Loan, Lease and Other Loan Operations 639,699 583,017 9.7% 543,654 17.7% (Allowance for Loan Losses) (46,240) (38,888) 18.9% (33,048) 39.9% Other Assets 283,276 214,480 32.1% 194,274 45.8% Permanent Assets 37,599 36,590 2.8% 34,359 9.4% Total Assets 1,982,498 1,738,713 14.0% 1,651,425 20.0% Liabilities In R$ millions, end of period 1Q20 4Q19 ∍ 1Q19 ∍ Current and Long-Term Liabilities 1,843,947 1,593,167 15.7% 1,516,436 21.6% Deposits 606,750 507,060 19.7% 461,487 31.5% Deposits Received under Securities Repurchase Agreements 313,540 269,838 16.2% 328,028 -4.4% Fund from Acceptances and Issue of Securities 154,146 143,569 7.4% 117,040 31.7% Interbank and Interbranch Accounts 52,074 54,180 -3.9% 50,807 2.5% Borrowings and Onlendings 94,909 76,393 24.2% 69,630 36.3% Derivative Financial Instruments 87,909 47,815 83.9% 27,599 218.5% Bonds 214,565 220,666 -2.8% 207,308 3.5% Other Liabilities 320,054 273,647 17.0% 254,537 25.7% Deferred Income 3,286 2,698 21.8% 2,667 23.2% Minority Interest in Subsidiaries 11,641 10,861 7.2% 12,498 -6.9% Stockholders' Equity 123,624 131,987 -6.3% 119,824 3.2% Total Liabilities and Equity 1,982,498 1,738,713 14.0% 1,651,425 20.0% Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies We have a foreign exchange risk management policy associated with our asset and liability positions, primarily intended to mitigate impacts from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates on consolidated results. Brazilian tax legislation determines that gains and losses from exchange rate variation on permanent foreign investments must not be included in the tax basis. On the other hand, gains and losses arising from financial instruments used to hedge such asset positions are affected by tax effects. Therefore, in order not to expose net income to exchange rate variations, a liability position must be built at a higher volume than the hedged assets. In R$ millions, end of period 1Q20 4Q19 ∍ The net foreign exchange position includes Investments Abroad 72,730 78,230 -7.0% not only hedge positions of our investments Net Foreign Exchange Position (Except Investments Abroad) (133,169) (145,611) -8.5% abroad, but also directional positions in Total (60,439) (67,381) -10.3% foreign currencies. Total in US$ (11,626) (16,717) -30.5% Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 22 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Credit Portfolio Highlights The individuals loan portfolio grew 10.4% in 12 months, boosted by credit card, vehicle, mortgage and unsecured personal loans.

The companies portfolio grew 27.5% in 12 months and 16.2% in the quarter, boosted by working capital, vehicle and export/import financing, mainly to the corporate segment. Credit Portfolio by Product In R$ billions, end of period 1Q20 4Q19 -0.8% 1Q19 10.4% Individuals - Brazil ( 1 ) 237.0 239.0 214.7 Credit Card Loans 83.8 90.9 -7.8% 76.4 9.7% Personal Loans 36.2 33.7 7.5% 30.1 20.2% Payroll Loans (2) 50.3 49.4 1.8% 48.6 3.4% Vehicle Loans 19.4 19.0 2.3% 16.6 17.3% Mortgage Loans 47.2 45.9 2.6% 42.9 10.0% Rural Loans 0.1 0.1 -9.4% 0.1 -27.5% Companies - Brazil ( 1 ) 221.2 190.4 16.2% 173.6 27.5% Working Capital (3) 120.6 108.2 11.5% 95.8 25.9% BNDES/Onlending 9.8 10.6 -7.9% 14.9 -34.6% Export / Import Financing 67.3 48.6 38.4% 42.3 58.9% Vehicle Loans 9.9 9.1 8.8% 5.1 95.7% Mortgage Loans 4.6 4.3 5.2% 5.7 -19.9% Rural Loans 9.1 9.5 -4.1% 9.8 -6.7% Latin America ( 4 ) 181.5 153.7 18.1% 155.4 16.8% Total without Financial Guarantees Provided 639.7 583.0 9.7% 543.7 17.7% Financial Guarantees Provided 70.3 66.7 5.4% 65.4 7.5% Total with Financial Guarantees Provided 710.0 649.7 9.3% 609.0 16.6% Corporate Securities (5) 59.2 56.9 4.0% 38.0 55.7% Total Risk 769.2 706.7 8.9% 647.1 18.9% Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. (2) Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (3) Also includes Overdraft, Receivables, Hot Money, Leasing, and other. (4) Includes Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay. (5) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and Commercial Paper. Credit Concentration Companies Credit Portfolio with Financial Guarantees by Business Sectors As of March 31, 2020 In R$ billions, end of period 1Q20 4Q19 Only 16.0% of the credit risk is concentrated on the 100 30.8% Public Sector 5.0 3.8 largest debtors. 15.1% Private Sector 396.4 344.3 In R$ billions Risk* Risk / Total credits Risk / Total assets 12.9% Real Estate 25.9 23.0 14.7% Transportation 23.8 20.7 Largest debtor 7.0 1.0% 0.4% 12.1% Food and beverage 23.3 20.8 10 Largest debtors 34.9 1.8% 21.6% Agribusiness and fertilizers 22.8 18.8 20 Largest debtors 7.2% 2.6% 51.3 22.5% Vehicles and auto parts 19.1 15.6 50 Largest debtors 82.5 11.6% 4.2% 3.3% Energy and water treatment 16.7 16.2 100 Largest debtors 113.7 16.0% 5.7% 14.9% Banks and financial institutions 16.4 14.3 (*) Including financial guarantees provided 19.4% Petrochemical and chemical 14.0 11.7 Credit Portfolio without Financial Guarantees 9.9% Infrastructure work 11.9 10.9 16.9% Steel and metallurgy 11.5 9.8 Provided by Vintage 640 15.4% Mining 10.1 8.8 In R$ billions 583 544 4.8% Telecommunications 9.6 9.2 12.5% Pharmaceutical and cosmetics 9.6 8.5 33.8% 33.9% Oil and gas 9.2 6.8 q = <-5 32.7% 36.2% 12.3% Electronic and IT 8.3 7.4 q - 4 3.8% 15.9% Capital Assets 7.6 6.5 4.7% 7.3% 19.8% Construction Material 7.5 6.2 q - 3 4.6% 5.4% 8.3% 13.4% Entertainment and tourism 6.6 5.8 7.2% 8.8% q - 2 8.0% 11.4% 12.0% 13.6% Sugar and Alcohol 4.8 4.2 q - 1 10.8% 15.8% Services - Other 49.5 42.8 Actual quarter (q) 10.9% Commerce - Other 25.6 23.1 37.0% 34.8% 35.4% Industry - Other 12.7 9.4 33.2% 13.7% Other 49.8 43.9 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 15.3% Total 401.3 348.1 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 23 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Credit Portfolio¹ (individuals and companies) - Brazil Loan Portfolio Mix - Individuals Loan Portfolio Mix - Companies Credit cards Payroll loans Mortgage Personal Vehicles Corporate Very small, small and middle market 55.0% Mar-20 35.4% 21.2% 19.9% 8.2% 45.0% Mar-14 31.6% 14.7% 15.0% 16.6% 22.1% 64.8% 35.2% Payroll loans R$50.3 bn as of March 31, 2020 + 1.8% (vs. dec-19) + 3.4% (vs. mar-19) The payroll loans portfolio for INSS pensioners grew 3.3% compared to the same period of the previous year. Portfolio by origination (%) 1st Quarter of 2020 Branches Itaú Consignado S.A. Portfolio by sector (R$ billions) 1st Quarter of 2020 INSS Private sector Public sector Credit cards R$83.8 bn as of March 31, 2020 - 7.8% (vs. dec-19) + 9.7% (vs. mar-19) 8.8% 8.7% 10.7% 9.2% 8.6% 9.5% 82.0% 82.7% 79.8% Mar-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Includes nonperforming loans more than 1 day overdue; includes installment without interest. Mortgage loans 2 R$51.7 bn as of March 31, 2020 + 2.8% (vs. dec-19) + 6.5% (vs. mar-19) 91.2% of the mortgage portfolio is Individuals 99.7% guaranteed by fiduciary alienation Originations 1st Quarter of 2020 R$3.9 bn vs. 1Q19) 89.3% of total credit mortgage is done by borrowers Loan-to-value Ratio of the amount of the financing to the value of the real estate property Vintage (quarterly average) Portfolio 63.8% 39.1% Vehicles financing R$19.4 bn as of March 31, 2020 + 2.3% (vs. dec-19) + 17.3% (vs. mar-19) Originations 1st Quarter of 2020 R$2.9 bn vs. 1Q19) % Average Average Term Down Payment Average Ticket 44 months 39% R$36.7 thousand Corporate loans R$121.8 bn as of March 31, 2020 + 21.7% (vs. dec-19) + 23.8% (vs. mar-19) In the first quarter of 2020, the origination3 of credit increased 72% when compared to the same period of the previous year. Very small, small and middle market R$99.5 bn as of March 31, 2020 + 10.1% (vs. dec-19) + 32.2% (vs. mar-19) In the first quarter of 2020, the origination3 of credits for very small, small and middle-market companies increased 22% from the previous year. Without financial guarantees provided. (2) Includes Individuals and Companies. (3) Average origination per working day in the quarter. Note: For further information on products, please see to our Institutional Presentation, available on our Investor Relations website. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 24 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Funding Highlights The funding from clients grew 28.2% in 12 months and 15.1% in the quarter, boosted by (i) time deposits, which grew 41.4% in 12 months and 26.5% in the quarter, (ii) by demand deposits, that increased 36.1% in 12 months and 23.6% in the quarter, and (iii) by saving deposits, that grew 9.5% in 12 months and 3.5% in the quarter. These growths are associated with the positive flow of resources from retail and wholesale, verified as of the second half of March 2020. 4Q19 1Q19 Funding from Clients (A) 700,779 608,990 15.1% 546,757 28.2% Demand Deposits 101,711 82,306 23.6% 74,757 36.1% Savings Deposits 149,600 144,558 3.5% 136,613 9.5% Time Deposits 350,704 277,166 26.5% 248,049 41.4% Debentures (Linked to Repurchase Agreements and Third Parties' Operations) 4,166 5,258 -20.8% 15,336 -72.8% Funds from Bills (1) and Structured Operations Certificates 94,598 99,703 -5.1% 72,002 31.4% Other Funding (B) 199,400 151,331 31.8% 144,643 37.9% Onlending 10,648 11,648 -8.6% 15,855 -32.8% Borrowings 84,261 64,745 30.1% 53,775 56.7% Securities Obligations Abroad 59,548 43,866 35.8% 45,038 32.2% Other (2) 44,943 31,073 44.6% 29,975 49.9% Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds (C) 1,302,887 1,387,457 -6.1% 1,158,642 12.4% Total (A) +(B) + (C) 2,203,065 2,147,779 2.6% 1,850,042 19.1% Includes funds from Real Estate, Mortgage, Financial, Credit and Similar Notes. (2) Includes installments of subordinated debt that are not included in the Tier II Referential Equity. (3) Includes Certificates of Banks Deposits (CDB), Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables (CRA), Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Debentures, Agricultural Credit Bonds (LCA) and Real Estate Credit Bonds (LCI). Loans and funding The ratio between the loan portfolio and the funds raised net of reserve required by the Brazilian Central Bank and cash reached 81.2% in the first quarter of 2020. 96.3% 96.0% 96.9% 93.3% 91.9% 81.2% 77.4% 78.6% 79.0% 78.2% 76.7% 71.1% In R$ Billions 900 691 699 737 760 788 688 618 635 640 553 532 566 544 571 553 576 583 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 25 Management Discussion & Analysis Capital and Risk Capital, Liquidity and Market ratios Itaú Unibanco assesses its capital adequacy to face the incurred risks, represented by the regulatory capital for credit, market and operational risks and by the capital necessary to cover other risks, in accordance with the set of rules disclosed by the Central Bank of Brazil, which implements the Basel III capital requirements in Brazil. Tier I Capital Ratio On March 31, 2020, our Tier I Capital reached 12.0%, consisting of 10.3% Common Equity Tier I and of 1.7% Additional Tier I. 14.4% 0.3% 12.0% 1.3% 0.3% 0.4% -1.1% -0.2% -0.7% -1.5% 1.7% 13.2% 10.3% Tier I Additional Dividends Net Income and Securities mark to Tax credit RWA Foreign exchange Additional Tier I Capital1 Tier I Dec-19 and IOC from 2019 Dividends market variation in the AT1 Mar-20 Common Equity Tier I (CET I) Additional Tier I (AT1) (1) Additional Tier I issued in February 2020. Capital Ratios Main changes in the quarter: Referential Equity: Decrease of 1.0% due to the payment of dividends and interest on capital, partially offset by the level 1 and 2 debt issuance. RWA: Increase of R$152,217 million due to the growth in the credit risk- weighted assets (RWACPAD), driven by the foreign exchange variation and expansion in credit portfolio, in the operational (RWAOPAD) and in the market (RWAMINT) risk-weighted assets. BIS ratio: Decrease of 250 basis points driven by the payment of dividends and interest on capital, foreign exchange variation and increase in risk- weighted assets (RWA). In R$ millions, end of period 1Q20 4Q19 Common Equity Tier I 107,668 117,328 Tier I (Common Equity + Additional Capital) 124,980 128,696 Referential Equity (Tier I and Tier II) 139,218 140,596 Total Risk-weighted Exposure (RWA) 1,043,517 891,300 Credit Risk-weighted Assets (RWACP A D) 917,107 784,730 Operational Risk-weighted Assets (RWAOP A D) 92,476 81,568 Market Risk-weighted Assets (RWAM I NT ) 33,934 25,002 Core Capital Ratio 10.3% 13.2% Tier I Capital Ratio 12.0% 14.4% BIS (Referential Equity / Total Risk-weighted Exposure) 13.3% 15.8% Note: The ratios were calculated based on the Prudential information, which includes financial institutions, consórcio managers, payment institutions, companies that acquire operations or directly or indirectly assume credit risk and investment funds in which the conglomerate substantially retains risks and benefits. Liquidity Ratios These ratios are calculated based on the methodology defined by the Brazilian Central Bank, which is in line with Basel III international guidelines. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) In R$ millions 1Q20 4Q19 HQLA 186,705 170,004 Potential Cash Outflows 112,841 114,035 LCR (%) 165.5% 149.1% Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) In R$ millions Mar-20 Dec-19 Available Stable Funding 811,680 733,242 Required Stable Funding 695,135 599,963 NSFR (%) 116.8% 122.2% For 2020, the minimum liquidity ratio indicators required by the Brazilian Central Bank is 100%. Value at Risk - VaR 1 This is one of the main market risk indicators and a statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions. In R$ millions, end of period 1Q20 4Q19 VaR by Risk Factor Interest Rates 1,642 813 Currency 60 11 Shares of Stock Exchange 26 29 Commodities 1 1 Diversification Effect (966) (576) Total VaR 763 278 Maximum VaR in the quarter 763 398 Average VaR in the quarter 375 280 Minimum VaR in the quarter 258 211 (1) Values represented above consider a 1-day time horizon and a 99% confidence level. Note: For further information on risk and capital management, please access the Investor Relations website at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Reports - Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 26 Management Discussion and Analysis Segment Analysis Results by Business Segment The Pro Forma financial statements of Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Activities with the Market + Corporation presented below are based on managerial information derived from internal models to more accurately reflect the activities of the business units. Retail Banking Retail banking products and services offered to both current account and non-current account holders include: personal loans, mortgage loans, payroll loans, credit cards, acquiring services, vehicle financing, insurance, pension plan and premium bond products, among others. Current account holders are segmented into: (i) Retail, (ii) Uniclass, (iii) Personnalité and (iv) Very small and small companies. Highlights The impact of the changes in the macroeconomic scenario and in the financial perspectives of people and companies in the cost of credit, the impact of the regulatory change in overdraft rates in financial margin and lower revenues from credit card fees contributed to the 51.7% decrease in net income in the quarter. These negative effects were partially offset by lower non-interest expenses.

non-interest expenses. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the increase in cost of credit due to this change in the scenario offset the increase in financial margin with clients. In R$ millions Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 19,705 20,965 -6.0% 18,569 6.1% 11,632 12,452 -6.6% 10,653 9.2% 6,301 6,667 -5.5% 6,212 1.4% 1,772 1,846 -4.0% 1,704 3.9% Cost of Credit (6,919) (4,230) 63.6% (3,664) 88.8% Retained Claims (326) (315) 3.7% (288) 13.0% Other Operating Expenses (10,101) (10,698) -5.6% (9,902) 2.0% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 2,359 5,722 -58.8% 4,715 -50.0% Income Tax and Social Contribution (547) (2,032) -73.1% (1,586) -65.5% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (53) (47) 11.2% (54) -2.9% Recurring Net Income 1,760 3,643 -51.7% 3,074 -42.8% Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital 15.9% 35.2% -19.3 p.p. 33.0% -17.1 p.p. Efficiency Ratio (ER) 48.6% 48.3% 0.3 p.p. 51.0% -2.4 p.p. Loan Portfolio (R$ billion) -0.2% +12.6% 283.1 282.6 269.2 251.0 259.0 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Segment highlights Renegotiation of non-overdue credit contracts To support our clients during this crisis, we are offering the renegotiation of non-overdue credit contracts. Upon request, individuals current account holders who have personal loan, mortgage, real estate secured credit or vehicle financing non-overdue contracts, can pay the next installment in up to 120 days. Companies that have working capital or vehicle and machine financing non-overdue contracts, may postpone the next installment for up to 180 days. As of April 29, we had renegotiated about 850 thousand credit contracts. Digital Transformation in the Retail Banking Use of Digital Channels 1 Share of Transactions number of current account holders through digital channels* (in millions) 1Q20 1Q18 11.5 12.9 Credit 24% 18% 10.0 Investments 46% 42% 1.1 1.2 1.2 Payments 84% 68% Mar-18 Mar-19 Mar-20 * Note: Share of digital channels in the total volume (R$) of Individuals Companies transactions in the Retail Bank segment. ¹ Internet, mobile and SMS on Retail Bank. Accounts opened through the Abreconta app Individuals accounts (in thousands) 341 221 91 1Q18 1Q19 1Q20 27 Management Discussion and Analysis Segment Analysis Results by Business Segment Wholesale Banking Wholesale Banking comprises: i) the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, ii) the activities of our units abroad, iii) the Itaú Asset Management, specialized asset manager, and iv) the products and services offered to high-net worth clients (Private Banking), middle market companies and institutional clients. Highlights Net income in the Wholesale Banking segment decreased by 63.6% from the last quarter due to the higher provision for loan losses, related to the changes in the macroeconomic scenario and in the financial perspectives of companies, and to the lower revenues from fund management and advisory services. These negative effects were partially offset by lower non-interest expenses.

non-interest expenses. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the higher cost of credit due to this change in the scenario was partially offset by the higher revenues from fund management and advisory services. In R$ millions Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Cost of Credit Retained Claims Other Operating Expenses Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries Recurring Net Income Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital Efficiency Ratio (ER) Loan Portfolio (R$ billions) +19.1% +22.0% 357.1 306.8 292.7 293.9 299.9 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 7,592 8,451 -10.2% 7,113 6.7% 4,489 4,787 -6.2% 4,602 -2.5% 3,047 3,470 -12.2% 2,366 28.8% 57 194 -70.9% 145 -61.0% (3,168) (1,581) 100.4% (139) 2176.4% (3) (16) -78.8% (11) -69.5% (3,613) (4,092) -11.7% (3,653) -1.1% 808 2,762 -70.7% 3,311 -75.6% 7 (788) -100.9% (937) -100.8% (89) 23 -484.3% (135) -33.9% 726 1,997 -63.6% 2,238 -67.6% 5.6% 17.2% -11.6 p.p. 19.7% -14.1 p.p. 45.0% 45.8% -0.8 p.p. 49.1% -4.1 p.p. Assets under management -ANBIMA ranking (R$ billions) - 6.0% +5.6% 770.8 686.5 707.6 745.6 724.8 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Assets under management (Itaú Unibanco e Intrag) Activities with the Market + Corporation Includes: (i) result from capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities; (ii) financial margin with the market; (iii) costs of Treasury operations and (iv) the equity pickup from companies not linked to any segment. In R$ millions 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Operating Revenues 1,909 2,417 -21.0% 2,525 -24.4% Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses 1,684 2,201 -23.5% 2,413 -30.2% 166 218 -23.7% 43 284.9% 58 (2) - 68 -14.6% Other Operating Expenses (38) (182) -78.9% (287) -86.7% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 1,871 2,235 -16.3% 2,238 -16.4% Income Tax and Social Contribution (436) (564) -22.7% (665) -34.5% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (9) (15) -38.9% (9) 5.2% Recurring Net Income 1,425 1,656 -13.9% 1,564 -8.9% Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital 21.7% 18.9% 2.8 p.p. 18.4% 3.3 p.p. Efficiency Ratio (ER) 1.0% 1.4% -0.4 p.p. 4.9% -3.9 p.p. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 28 Management Discussion & Analysis Activities Abroad We present below the income statement segregated between our operations in Brazil, which include units abroad excluding Latin America, and our operations in Latin America excluding Brazil. Our operations in Brazil¹ represent 92.7% of Recurring net income in the quarter . Brazil¹ (In R$ millions, end of period) Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Financial margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance² Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Impairment Discounts Granted Recovery of Loan Loans Written Off as Losses Retained Claims Other Operating Expenses Non-interestexpenses Tax Expenses and Other³ Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries Recurring Net Income Share Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 26,411 28,701 -8.0% 25,347 4.2% 15,727 17,073 -7.9% 15,574 1.0% 15,340 16,333 -6.1% 14,656 4.7% 387 740 -47.7% 918 -57.8% 8,797 9,622 -8.6% 7,890 11.5% 1,887 2,006 -6.0% 1,883 0.2% (9,357) (4,624) 102.4% (3,352) 179.2% (9,590) (4,893) 96.0% (3,717) 158.0% (89) (230) -61.5% (30) 197.7% (261) (344) -24.0% (280) -6.6% 583 843 -30.9% 675 -13.6% (329) (316) 4.4% (289) 14.0% (12,193) (13,134) -7.2% (12,128) 0.5% (10,438) (11,208) -6.9% (10,483) -0.4% (1,755) (1,926) -8.9% (1,645) 6.7% 4,531 10,628 -57.4% 9,578 -52.7% (844) (3,546) -76.2% (3,007) -71.9% (62) (63) -1.1% (63) -1.8% 3,626 7,019 -48.3% 6,507 -44.3% 92.7% 96.2% -350 bps 94.6% 190 bps 13.0% 25.1% - 1,210 bps 24.8% - 1,180 bps Latin America (In R$ millions, end of period) Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Financial margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance² Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Discounts Granted Recovery of Loan Loans Written Off as Losses Retained Claims Other Operating Expenses Non-interestexpenses Tax Expenses and Other³ Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries Recurring Net Income Share Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 2,795 3,132 -10.7% 2,861 -2.3% 2,078 2,365 -12.2% 2,094 -0.8% 1,705 1,799 -5.2% 1,768 -3.6% 373 567 -34.2% 326 14.4% 717 734 -2.3% 732 -2.0% - 32 -100.0% 34 -100.0% (730) (1,187) -38.5% (452) 61.5% (808) (1,252) -35.5% (489) 65.2% (5) (35) -86.1% (29) -82.9% 83 100 -17.3% 66 25.9% - (15) -100.0% (10) -100.0% (1,559) (1,838) -15.2% (1,713) -9.0% (1,618) (1,803) -10.3% (1,667) -2.9% 59 (36) -264.5% (47) -226.3% 507 92 452.1% 685 -26.1% (132) 161 -181.6% (181) -27.3% (89) 23 -484.3% (135) -33.9% 286 276 3.5% 369 -22.6% 7.3% 3.8% 350 bps 5.4% 190 bps 10.0% 9.8% 20 bps 12.6% -250 bps Main foreign exchange variations compared to Brazilian Real (BRL) BRL vs. U.S. dollar Colombian peso vs. BRL Uruguayan peso vs. BRL Argentine peso vs. BRL Chilean peso vs. BRL Paraguayan guarani vs. BRL + 29.0% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19) - 4.3% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19) - 8.6% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19) - 16.6% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19) - 12.0% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19) - 21.0% (1Q20 vs. 4Q19) + 33.4% (1Q20 vs. 1Q19) - 4.7% (1Q20 vs. 1Q19) - 2.7% (1Q20 vs. 1Q19) + 11.3% (1Q20 vs. 1Q19) - 6.0% (1Q20 vs. 1Q19) - 20.3% (1Q20 vs. 1Q19) R$ 5.199 816.99 9.21 14.85 186.43 1,583 1,598 R$ 4.031 813.67 778.82 8.65 12.39 R$ 3.897 8.42 11.13 174.49 164.10 1,262 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. (2) Result from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. (3) Include Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and other) and Insurance Selling Expenses. Note: Latin America information is presented in nominal currency. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 29 Management Discussion & Analysis Activities Abroad France1 England1 2 Germany Our business Spain 1 Switzerland USA 1 2 3 Portugal 1 abroad focuses on these Mexico 1 Cayman 1 2 3 activities Bahamas 1 3 Panama 1 4 Colombia 1 4 Brazil 1 Corporate & Peru 1 1 2 3 4 Investment Paraguay 2 Asset management 1 2 3 4 Chile Uruguay 1 3 Private Banking 1 2 3 4 4 Argentina 4 Retail 1 2 4 1 3 Countries Uruguay ¹ Chile Argentina Paraguay Colombia ² Latin America ³ Other countries Total Employees 1,081 5,706 1,606 969 3,308 12,670 511 95,288 Branches & CSBs 26 193 86 45 128 478 - 4,501 ATMs 62 413 176 298 142 1,091 - 45,701 Note: The Global Footprint map does not include localities and regions in run-off or closing operations; (1) Does not include the 34 OCA's Points of Service; (2) Includes employees in Panamá; (3) Latin America ex-Brazil (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay). Latin America Itaú Corpbanca Itaú Argentina Itaú Paraguay Itaú Uruguay In R$ millions (in constant currency) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q20 4Q19 1Q20 4Q19 1Q20 4Q19 Operating Revenues 1,740 1,908 -9% 3 2 7 445 - 27% 291 328 - 11% 480 459 5% Managerial Financial Margin 1,369 1,545 -11% 244 371 -34% 206 207 -1% 281 258 9% Financial Margin with Clients 1,153 1,258 -8% 220 275 -20% 172 173 0% 237 218 9% Financial Margin with the Market 216 287 -25% 24 96 -75% 34 35 -3% 44 40 10% Commissions and Fees 371 363 2% 83 75 11% 85 120 -29% 199 201 -1% Cost of Credit (599) (829) -28% (63) (26) 141% (36) (0) - (51) (17) 192% Provision for Loan Losses (675) (893) -24% (64) (27) 133% (38) (4) 940% (52) (19) 180% Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 81 100 -19% 1 1 -16% 2 4 -48% 2 2 30% Other Operating Expenses (1,062) (1,197) -11% (205) (281) -27% (131) (148) -11% (284) (283) 0% Non-Interest Expenses (1,060) (1,195) -11% (178) (253) -30% (126) (143) -12% (283) (282) 0% Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes (2) (2) 10% (27) (29) -7% (5) (5) 15% (1) (0) - Income before Tax and Minority Interests 79 (118) -167% 59 138 -57% 124 180 -31% 146 159 -8% Income Tax and Social Contribution 11 237 -95% (18) (51) -65% (47) (68) -31% (53) (57) -6% M ino rity Interests in Subsidiaries ¹ (93) 19 -587% - - - - - - - - - Recurring Net Income (3) 138 -102% 41 86 -52% 77 112 -31% 93 102 -9% Return on Average Equity - Annualized -0.2% 8.5% - 870 bps 11.3% 21.2% - 1,000 bps 24.8% 36.7% -1,180 bps 21.6% 25.8% - 420 bps Efficiency Ratio 61.0% 62.7% - 170 bps 59.2% 60.6% - 140 bps 44.0% 44.2% - 20 bps 59.1% 61.6% - 250 bps (1) Minority interests are calculated based on the accounting result of the transaction in BRGAAP. Highlights of Latin America in constant currency, eliminating the effect of exchange rate variation and using the managerial concept. Itaú Corpbanca Itaú Argentina Itaú Paraguay Itaú Uruguay • Lower margin with clients • Lower margin with clients due to • Lower commissions and fees • Higher margin with clients due to the sale of credit in the local interest rates reduction. due to the increase of credit due to the higher results in the previous quarter and to • Lower margin with market and cards commissions related to foreign exchange products. lower local interest rates. the commercial partnership higher cost of credit due to • Higher cost of credit due to in the previous quarter. • Lower margin with the macroeconomic scenario. the downgrade of corporate market and lower cost of • Lower operating expenses due to • Higher cost of credit due to clients and to the increase of credit due to the downgrade the increase in provisions provisions for loan losses due higher personnel expenses and of corporate clients in the due to the macroeconomic to macroeconomic variable compensation in the previous quarter. scenario. scenario. previous quarter. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 30 Additional Information Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements Management Discussion & Analysis Itaú Unibanco Shares Itaú Unibanco Shares Our capital stock is comprised of common shares (ITUB3) and non-voting shares (ITUB4), both traded on B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). Non-voting shares are also traded as depositary receipts - ADRs - on the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange). Market Capitalization R$228 billion US$44 billion Market capitalization is the total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price of the non-voting share on the last trading day in the period. Market Consensus (ITUB4) Buy 06 Hold 08 Sell 01 Source: Thomson Reuters Corporate Structure Chart and Free Float Participation Free Float* Egydio de Souza Moreira Salles Family Non Voting Shares Aranha Family Free Float 100.00% Total Foreigners Brazilian Investors 36.73% ON 63.27% ON in B3 in NYSE 81.83% PN 18.17% PN Cia. E. Johnston de 4.8 bn 66.33% Total 33.67% Total Participações (number of shares) 50.00% ON Foreigners 33.47% Total in B3 Itaúsa 50.00% ON IUPAR Free Float* 100.00% PN 66.53% Total 7.76% ON 39.21% ON 51.71% ON 99.59% PN 0.004% PN 26.27% Total 52.95% Total 19.91% Total Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Note: ON = Common Share; PN = Non-voting Share; (*) Excluding shares held by majority owners and treasury shares. Strengths of our structure Family controlling ownership ensuring a long-term view

long-term view Professional management team

Broad shareholder base

(52.95% of our shares in free float)

(52.95% of our shares in free float) Strong corporate governance Performance in the Capital Market (R$) (R$) (US$) ITUB4 ITUB3 ITUB Price and volume (PN shares) (ON shares) (ADR) Closing price at 03/31/2020 23.09 22.08 4.49 Maximum price in the quarter 38.24 32.79 9.41 Average price in the quarter 31.18 28.07 7.04 Minimum price in the quarter 20.00 19.46 3.83 Closing price at 12/30/2019 37.10 32.03 9.15 Closing price at 03/31/2019 34.43 29.85 8.81 Change in 1Q20 -37.8% -31.1% -50.9% Change in the last 12 months -32.9% -26.0% -49.0% Average daily trading volume in 1Q20 - million 1142.4 37.9 216.0 Average daily trading financial volume in 12 months - million 808.5 20.3 169.6 Shareholder base and indicators 03/31/20 12/31/19 03/31/19 Number of shares - million 9,804 9,804 9,804 Common shares (ON) - million 4,958 4,958 4,958 Non-voting shares (PN) - million 4,846 4,846 4,846 Treasury shares - million 41.9 58.5 61.3 Number of outstanding shares - million 9,762 9,746 9,743 Recurring Net Income per share in the quarter (R$) 0.40 0.75 0.71 Net Income per share in the quarter (R$) 0.35 0.77 0.69 Book value per share (R$) 12.66 13.54 12.30 Price/Earnings (P/E) ¹ 9.66 13.59 13.17 Price/Book value (P/B) ² 1.82 2.74 2.80 Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/earnings per share. For calculation purposes, the retained earnings of the last 12 months were included; (2) Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/Book value per share at end of the period. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 32 Management Discussion & Analysis Glossary Glossary Executive Summary Operating Revenues The sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. Managerial Financial Margin The sum of the Financial Margin with Clients and the Financial Margin with the Market. Recurring Return on Average Equity - Annualized Obtained by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Stockholders' Equity. The resulting quotient is multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation bases of returns were adjusted by the amount of dividends proposed after the balance sheet closing dates, which have not yet been approved in annual stockholders' or Board meetings. Recurring Return on Average Assets - Annualized Obtained by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Assets. Coverage Ratio Obtained by dividing the total allowance balance by the balance of operations more than 90 days overdue. Efficiency Ratio Obtained by dividing Non-Interest Expenses by the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees, Result of Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations and Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes). Recurring Net Income per Share Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period and includes stock splits when they take place. Dividends and Interest on Own Capital net of Taxes Corresponds to the distribution of part of the profits to stockholders, paid or provisioned, declared and posted in Stockholders' Equity. Market Capitalization Obtained by multiplying the total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) by the average price of the non- voting share on the last trading day in the period. Tier I Capital Ratio The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital, divided by the Total Risk Weighted Assets. Cost of Credit Composed of Result from Loan Losses, Impairment and Discounts Granted. Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Consists of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. Spread-sensitive operations are: (i) the assets margin, which is the difference between the amount received in loan operations and corporate securities and the cost of money charged by treasury banking and (ii) the liabilities margin, which is the difference between the cost of funding and the amount received from treasury banking. Working capital margin is the interest on working capital at the Selic interest rate. Financial margin with the market Includes treasury banking, which manages mismatches of assets and liabilities (ALM - Asset and Liability Management), terms, and interest, foreign exchange and other rates, and treasury trading, which manages proprietary portfolios and may assume guiding positions, in compliance with the limits established by our risk appetite. Mix of Products Change in the composition of credit risk assets between periods. Average asset portfolio Includes credit and private securities portfolio net of loans more than 60 days overdue, while the balances do not include the effect of the average exchange rate variation in the periods. Asset spreads Spreads variation on credit risk assets between periods. Annualized average rate of financial margin with clients Obtained by dividing the Financial Margin with Clients by the average daily balances of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. The quotient of this division is divided by the number of calendar days in the quarter and annualized (rising to 360) to obtain the annual rate. Credit Quality NPL Ratio (over 90 days) Calculated by dividing the balance of non- performing loans over 90 days by total loan portfolio. Loans more than 90 days overdue include the total balance of transactions with at least one installment more than 90 days overdue. NPL Creation The balance of loans that became overdue for more than 90 days in the quarter. Cost of Credit over Total Risk Calculated by dividing the Cost of Credit by the average Loan Portfolio of the last two quarters. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 33 Management Discussion & Analysis Glossary Results from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Underwriting Margin The sum of earned premiums, retained claims and selling expenses. Combined Ratio The sum of retained claims, selling expenses, administrative expenses, other operating income and expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and Cofins and other taxes divided by earned premiums. Credit Portfolio Loan-to-Value Ratio of the amount of the financing to the value of the real estate property. Funding Loan Portfolio over Gross Funding Additional Tier I Capital Consists of instruments of perpetual nature, which meet eligibility requirements Tier I Capital The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital. Tier II Capital Consists of subordinated debt instruments with defined maturity dates that meet eligibility requirements. Total Capital The sum of the Tier I and Tier II Capital. Total Risk Weighted Assets Consists of the sum of the portion related to credit risk exposures (RWACPAD), to the market risk capital requirement (RWAMINT) and to the operational risk capital requirement (RWAOPAD). Activities with the Market + Corporation The Activities with the Market + Corporation column presents the result from the capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities. It also shows financial margin with the market, costs of Treasury operations, the equity pickup from companies not linked to each segment and our interest in Porto Seguro. Our Shares Book Value per Share Calculated by dividing the Stockholders' Equity at the last date of the period by the number of outstanding shares. Obtained by dividing Loans by Gross Funding (Funding from Clients, Funds from Acceptance and Issuance of Securities Abroad, Borrowings and Others) at the end of the period. Currency Includes cash, bank deposits of institutions without reserve requirements, foreign currency deposits in Brazil, foreign currency deposits abroad, and cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency. Capital, Liquidity and Market Indicators Value at Risk (VaR) A statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions. Common Equity Tier I The sum of social capital, reserves and retained earnings, less deductions and prudential adjustments. Results by Business Segment Retail Banking Consists of banking products and services to both current account and non-current account holders. Products and services offered include: personal loans, credit cards, payroll loans, vehicle financing, mortgage loans, insurance, pension plan and premium bonds products, and acquiring services, among others. Wholesale Banking Consists of the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, the activities of our units abroad, and the products and services offered to high-net worth clients (Private Banking) and to middle market companies and institutional clients. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 34 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 35 (This page was intentionally left blank) Complete Financial Statements March 31, 2020 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. www.itau.com.br/investor-relations facebook.com/Itaú @Itaú @Itaú /Itaú /bancoitau Management Report 1Q20 Composition of Recurring Net Income by business in millions of Reais Credit Recurring Net Income R$3.9 billions 40 Capital Surplus 3,912 134 & Trading Total RecurringROE 12.8% Donations to fight COVID-19 R$ 1.25 billion Credit Portfolio1 in billions of Reais 3,738 Services & Insurance Efficiency 45.9% 46.3% 44.4% Ratio% 1Q18 1Q19 1Q20 Number of 349 Shareholders 206 in thousands 123 1Q18 1TQ9 1Q20 Commissions and Fees +18.9% 769.2 +7.7% 647.1 601.1 238.1 215.6 191.4 104.5 79.2 63.0 231.1 185.6 196.7 166.7 195.6 150.0 1Q18 1Q19 1Q20 Individuals Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies Large Companies Latin America R$9.5 billion Total +5.2% +48.6% Credit and debit cards (issued) Asset Management +148.1% Economic and financial advisory and brokerage (1) ) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities. Dear reader, The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new source of uncertainty to global economic activity. We are experiencing a serious crisis of an unprecedented nature in the last hundred years, and its social and economic consequences are already affecting the lives of everyone, both population and companies. Authorities around the world have taken restrictive measures to contain the spread of the disease. These restrictions have had a profound impact on the economy, since the predominant portion of economic activity assumes that people move around and meet. Although the uncertainties surrounding the duration of the restrictions make it difficult to quantify these impacts, several indicators of economic activity are now showing signs of weakening in consumer goods and services. In Brazil, as well as in other countries around the world, measures have been announced to stimulate the economy and credit, including the continuity of the cycle of cuts in the SELIC rate supported by the low level of inflation. In the banking industry, the regulator has adopted measures to ensure that the system remains liquid, stable, and capitalized while offering special conditions so that the segments most affected by the crisis can renegotiate their debts. It was impossible to predict this crisis, much less so its magnitude. Since the early days of the pandemic, protecting our employees, clients, suppliers and society has been our absolute priority. The transformation we have undergone in recent years has encompassed continuous investment in the development of personnel and technology, both in how the bank is managed, and in customer service, which has enabled us to be better prepared for moments of crisis. We have established three approaches to dealing with the impacts of COVID-19: 1. To search for the best solutions in order to serve our customers in the best way possible. We announced a timely extension of 60 days to installment payments of up-to-date loans, maintaining the original interest rate of the contract. In April, we extended the term for extending loan and financing installments by up to 120 days for individuals and up to 180 days for small and middle market companies. In addition, loan agreement terms can also be extended up to 6 years for individuals and up to 5 years for small and middle market companies, thus reducing the value of monthly installments and keeping the same interest rates. Within this period, approximately 850 thousand contracts have already been renegotiated.

up-to-date loans, maintaining the original interest rate of the contract. In April, we extended the term for extending loan and financing installments by up to 120 days for individuals and up to 180 days for small and middle market companies. In addition, loan agreement terms can also be extended up to 6 years for individuals and up to 5 years for small and middle market companies, thus reducing the value of monthly installments and keeping the same interest rates. Within this period, approximately 850 thousand contracts have already been renegotiated. We have also made available additional Rede card machines to clients for 60 days. In addition, we have strengthened our commitment to anticipate by two days, free of charge, single-installment sales on credit cards using Rede bankcard machines. Since December 2019, this condition has been available to those without accounts at Itaú Unibanco with annual billings of up to R$ 30 million.

single-installment sales on credit cards using Rede bankcard machines. Since December 2019, this condition has been available to those without accounts at Itaú Unibanco with annual billings of up to R$ 30 million. In a partnership between Rede and iFood, the period for transferring to commercial establishments the amounts paid using the app has been reduced from 30 to 7 days. This measure aims to mitigate the effects of the crisis on the cash flow of bars and restaurants. We have transferred the full benefit of the cut in the base rate to personal and working capital loans.

We have adhered to the emergency fund to finance the payrolls of companies with annual invoicing of up to R$ 10 million. The credit line is 85% funded by the National Treasury, operated via the BNDES and 15% by the banks themselves, who are responsible for transferring the proceeds to their clients. Borrowers will have a six-month grace period, with repayment in up to 36 monthly installments, at an interest rate equivalent to the CDI rate, that is, with no spread being charged. 39 We have encouraged the use of digital channels in order to reduce the movement of people in the branches. We have developed new self-service functionalities that reduce the need for clients to travel. In March 2020, we had the largest monthly volume of accesses to our digital channels, reaching 12.9 million people, representing an increase of 12% in 12 months. Even with this significant increase in the period, 99.8% of clients experienced no impact in the main functionalities, demonstrating the robust nature and stability of our infrastructure. Expansion of services digitally provided INSS* +70% usage of the check deposit functionality on the app New menu of Payment of INSS Recovery of card Check deposits 14 thousand digital services for pensioners passwords on the using Itaú app Feb/20 Mar/20 deposits/day cards using the 24h apps network (*) Retirees and Social Security Growth in the share of digital channels Account Time deposits Working Personal openings and fixed capital loans loans 32% 47% 34% 42% (Mar/20 vs. Feb/20) We have intensified communication with our clients through up-to-date bulletins about the availability of branches and step-by-step guides on how to use digital channels, while offering appropriate products and services for the times we are living, virtual meetings with clients and daily notifications on social networks through live sessions and podcasts. In our branches we have adopted prevention protocols with proper distancing between employees and clients, reduced business hours to adjust the movement of clients, and have established exclusive banking hours for retirees and social security (INSS) beneficiaries. 40 2. To keep operating normally under abnormal conditions. The executive committee has established an intensified crisis management agenda responsible for monitoring the pandemic and its impacts, as well as the deliberations and positioning adopted by the institution. Each matter is discussed by the members of the executive committee, the executive directors and in the business war rooms1. Executive Committee agenda Check Point of Executive Committee + 7 executive directors Institutional Crisis Management Committee and Check Point of Risks Febraban and Retail War Rooms and Wholesale Committee People, Legal, Marketing, IT, CRM and Service channels War Rooms (1) War rooms are spaces dedicated to planning and execution of certain issues.

We have reduced the number of physical customer service personnel and increased the spacing between people at the service hubs in order to reduce the movement of people and the possibilities of contagion.

We have reduced the movement of people at the administrative hubs by 94%, and they are now working from home.

From the second half of March to April 29, 2020, up to 95% of our employees from the central administration, call centers and digital branches were working remotely from home. Infrastructure capable of supporting our operations in a remote environment + 1,526% + 1,383% Calls CallsTeleconferences Teleconferences Mar-1 Mar-22 Our ability to adapt to the crisis is the result not only of our investments in technology, which enables virtual interaction, but also our investments in a flexible work environment, like home offices, the integrated communities between different areas of the bank and new layouts at the administrative centers to enhance employee mobility. 3. To ensure the well-being of our employees "People are everything to us". True to this motto, we are acting to reduce the effects of the crisis and to ensure our employees' health and safety. We have encouraged employees in the risk group to come forward, while those who cannot work from home have been given vacations.

To support those who may incur extra expenses on account of the current crisis, we have decided to pay in advance the 13th salary on April's payroll.

We have set up a process of communication and transparency with our employees through e-mails, the in-house employee portal and weekly videos recorded by our President and CEO Candido Bracher, conveying the latest developments involving COVID-19.

e-mails, the in-house employee portal and weekly videos recorded by our President and CEO Candido Bracher, conveying the latest developments involving COVID-19. We have suspended dismissals during the crisis period, except in cases of serious breaches of ethics.

In the branches, we now provide masks to all our employees in contact with the public, installed Plexiglass screens and reviewed our cleaning protocols. 41 The following tables present the main indicators comprising our result: In R$ billions 1Q20 1Q19 Income Information Operating Revenues1 29.2 28.2 Managerial Financial Margin 17.8 17.7 Financial Margin with Clients 17.0 16.4 Financial Margin with the Market 0.8 1.2 Commissions and Fees 9.5 8.6 Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds operations before 1.9 1.9 Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Cost of Credit (10.1) (3.8) Non-Interest Expenses (12.1) (12.1) Recurring Net Income 3.9 6.9 Net Income 3.4 6.7 Recurring Return on 12.8% 23.6% Annualized Average Equity 2 1Q20 1Q19 Balance Sheet Information Total Assets 1,982.5 1,651.4 TotalLoanPortfolio 3 769.2 647.1 NPL Ratio (90 days) 3.1% 3.0% Tier 1 Capital - BIS III 12.0% 14.6% 1Q20 1Q19 Shares Weighted Average Number of Outstanding Shares - in millions 9,751 9,729 Net Income per Share - Basic - R$ 0.35 0.69 BookValueperShareR$(Outstandingon03/31) 12.66 12.30 1Q20 1Q19 Other Information (1) Fonte: Banco Central do Brasil Branches 4,501 4,934 PhysicalandClient Service Branches (CSBs) 4,305 4,739 Digital 196 195 Employees - in thousands 95.3 99.7 Brazil 82.1 86.2 Abroad 13.2 13.5 Variation 3.5% 0.8% 3.8% -38.9% 10.4% -1.6% 165.2% -0.8% -43.1% -49.3% -1,080 bps. Variation 20.0% 18.9% 10 bps -260 bps Variation 0.2% -49.3% 2.9% Variation -8.8% -9.2% 0.5% -4.4% -4.8% -2.1% Operating Revenues are the sum of the Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds, before the Retained Claims and Sales Expenses; (2) The return is calculated by dividing the Recurring Net Income by the Average Stockholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate; (3) Total Loan Portfolio includes Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities. 42 Results and Capital Management The percentages of increase or decrease in this section refer to the comparison of the first three months of 2020 against the same period in 2019, except when otherwise indicated. As of March 11, 2020, the date on which the World Health Organization declared the COVID 19 pandemic, measures of social isolation and restriction of activities in Brazil and worldwide have intensified. Given this context, we list the main impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and results: 1. An increase in loan and financing operations. Below we present the growth in our loan portfolio in comparison to December 2019 in the main segments: 10.4% in individuals, highlighting the 9.7% growth in credit cards and 20.0% in personal loan;

31.9% in very small, small and middle market companies in Brazil;

24.5% in large companies in Brazil;

17.3% in operations in Latin America, mainly impacted by the exchange rate variation;

Total loan portfolio: 18.9%. There was a growth in credit origination across practically all segments in comparison to the 1st quarter of 2019. In Brazil, there was a total growth of 36.5% in the origination, of which: 8.8% for individuals;

22.3% for very small, small and middle market companies;

71.9% for large companies. Such factors favored the 3.8 % growth in the financial margin with clients. The increase in credit portfolios was partially offset by lower spreads on credit products and the impact of the decrease in interest rates on own working capital and liabilities margin. 2. An increase in renegotiation requests and the extension of terms for credit operations: As previously mentioned, we announced the extension to installments payments of up-to-date loans as part of the solutions to serve our clients in this delicate moment. Our renegotiation balance grew 12.9% in the quarter when compared to December 2019. Renegotiated Loans (in billions of Reais) 28.1 31.7 Dec/19 Mar/20 43 3. Impacts on the pricing of financial instruments due to the high volatility in the markets, resulting in a 38.9% reduction in our financial margin with the market. The financial margin with clients and the financial margin with the market comprise our managerial financial margin, which registered an increase of 0.8% in the period. The growth of 8.2% in revenues from commissions and fees and insurance was primarily due to the following increases: 48.6% in fund management as a result of the 12.4% increase in the balance of assets under administration and higher performance fees income;

148.1% in financial economic advisory and brokerage as a result of greater activity in the capital market in the first two months of 2020. In the local fixed income sector, we participated in operations with debentures, promissory notes and securitization, having distributed R$ 1,877 million until March 2020. In the case of variable income business, we undertook 6 transactions in South America, totaling US$ 403 million. Regarding mergers and acquisitions, we provided financial advisory to 13 operations in South America, totaling US$ 724 million; and

6,2% in current account services due to the increase in the current account holders and to the higher number of payment transactions, although this result is partially offset by the greater number of exemptions in current account types. The result was partially offset by the 33.4% reduction in revenues from acquiring activities, given the lower revenues from the Merchant Discount Rate - MDR , prepayment rates and machines rental. As of the second half of March 2020, there was a reduction in the transaction amount due to measures of social distance. 4. Impacts on the provision for loan losses and impairment of financial assets: The cost of credit increased 165.2% in relation to the same period in 2019, mainly due to the increase in the provision for loan losses. This increase is related to the increase in expected loss resulting from the change in the macroeconomic scenario and the financial perspectives of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020. The non-interestexpenses decreased 0.8% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Some events had a positive impact on our expenses such as the closing of brick and mortar branches, resulting in a reduction in fixed costs and, naturally, also in the total number of employees - which also had a reduction as a result of the voluntary severance program carried out in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, there was a reduction in expenses with profit sharing, data processing and telecommunication. In the first quarter of 2020, our recurring net income reached R$ 3.9 billion with a recurring return on average equity of 12.8%. 5. An increase in funding. Customer funding increased 28.2% in comparison to December 2019, mainly due to: time deposits, which increased 41.4%; demand deposits, which increased 36.1%; savings deposits, which increased 9.5%. Such increases are associated with the positive flow of resources from both retail and wholesale, verified as of the second half of March 2020. 44 The Tier 1 Capital Ratio measures the ratios of the bank's capital and the risk level of its assets. Maintaining adequate levels aims to protect the institution in the event of severe stress. We present below the main events that impacted our ratio in the first quarter of 2020: Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.4% -1.1% 0.3% -0.2% -0.7% -1.5% 0.3% 0.4% 12.0% 1.3% 1.7% 13.2% Additional dividends Net income and Securities mark Tax Credit Risk-Weighted Foreign exchange Additional 10.3% and interest on Assets variation in the AT1 Tier I Capital1 minimum to market own capital from 2019 required dividend Dec/19 Mar/20 Common Equity Tier I (CET I) Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) (1) Level 1 additional capital issued in February 2020. As of March 31, 2020, our Tier I Capital ratio reached 12.0%, comprising 10.3% of Common Equity Tier I and 1.7% of Additional Tier 1 Capital. The main factors which affected the index in the quarter were the growth in the Risk-Weighted Assets related to loan portfolio, mainly due to exchange rate variations and the growth of our credit portfolio. Liquidity Cash and liquidity on adequate levels at this critical moment.

Short and long-term liquidity indicators aligned with the bank's risk appetite.

long-term liquidity indicators aligned with the bank's risk appetite. Positive flow of resources in Retail and Wholesale deposits

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR): 165.5%

Regulatory minimum: 100% Capital Solid capital base.

Capital can absorb the worst case scenario: stress tests carried out constantly with pre-defined actions, if necessary. In order to reduce the effects of the crisis, the regulator has taken measures aimed at guaranteeing liquidity and capitalization of banks at adequate levels. Measures that increased the System's liquidity Regulatory changes implemented and respective impacts on the Financial System (in R$) Aditional Reserve Requirements release 68 bn Agricultural Credit Bonds flexibilization 2.2 bn Loan backed by guaranteed financial bills 670 bn New Term Deposit with Special Guarantee 200 bn Loan backed by debentures 91 bn Aditional Reserve + Liquidity Coverage Ratio 135 bn Repurchase operations of Brazilian sovereign bonds 50 bn Reduction of the Conservation Additional Before 2.5% Now 1.25% of Main Capital* (*) Effective from April 2020 45 In the capital markets, we have noted an increase in our shareholder base, which attained 349,000 at the end of March 2020, representing an increase of 69% in relation to the same period of 2019. The diversification of our investors is important for the liquidity of our shares and reflects the increase in activity of the Brazilian capital markets. The following graph shows the daily financial trading volume of our shares, which have a significant participation in market indexes in Brazil and abroad. Average Daily Trading Volume of the Shares of Itaú Unibanco (R$ millions) Our shares continue to enjoy high liquidity in trading, both in Brazil and in the United States, with an increase of 71% in the average daily trading volume since 2018. +71% 2,148 1,253 1,388 1,180 B3 (Common+Preferred) 653 744 NYSE (ADR) 600 644 968 2018 2019 1Q20 Our shares ended the quarter quoted at R$ 23.09 (ITUB4 - preferred shares) and R$ 22.08 (ITUB3 - common shares). We present below the evolution of R$ 100 invested since the announcement of the merger between Itaú and Unibanco in October 2008. 405 288 246 239 196 Oct-08Jun-09Feb-10Oct-10Jun-11 Feb-12Oct-12Jun-13Feb-14Oct-14Jun-15 Feb-16Oct-16 Jun-17Feb-18Oct-18Jun-19Mar-20 ITUB4 adjusted for dividends ITUB4 without adjustment for dividends CDI rate Ibovespa US Dollar 2020 Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting We held our Annual and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on April 28. At the meeting, our shareholders voted on the financial statements of December 31, 2019, approving the distribution of earnings for the year; (ii) the election of the members of the Board of Directors (BD) for the next annual term of office; (iii) the election of the members of the Fiscal Council (FC), which is a body independent from the management and which oversees the management and the accounts; (iv) the allocations designated for the global compensation of the executive board and the BD, as well as the compensation of the members of the FC; and (v) the amendment to the bylaws formalizing the possibility of taking out civil liability insurance or, in addition, undertaking an indemnity commitment in favor of the management and employees holding managerial positions or functions in the bank or its subsidiaries, as well as those formally appointed to managerial positions at other entities. 46 TODOS PELA SAUDE (ALL FOR HEALTH) - An alliance against Covid-19 On April 13, we announced the creation of the initiative "Todos pela Saúde" (All for Health), to be financed from a donation of R$ 1 billion and whose purpose is to fight COVID-19 and its effects on Brazilian society. A team of seven recognized specialists has been designated to define the actions to be financed with these funds. The "Todos pela Saúde" program will operate on four axis: Informing: guidance for the population, such as the campaign to encourage the use of masks;

guidance for the population, such as the campaign to encourage the use of masks; Protecting: testing for the population and healthcare professionals;

testing for the population and healthcare professionals; Caring: support for government agents at the state and large municipality level in structuring crisis cabinets; training and support for healthcare professionals; use of telemedicine; expansion of the capability and efficiency of the structures of benchmark hospitals; purchase and distribution of strategic inputs, in addition to the mobilization of equipment and human resources.

support for government agents at the state and large municipality level in structuring crisis cabinets; training and support for healthcare professionals; use of telemedicine; expansion of the capability and efficiency of the structures of benchmark hospitals; purchase and distribution of strategic inputs, in addition to the mobilization of equipment and human resources. Resuming: collaboration in developing strategies aimed at the safest return to social activities, as well as programs for monitoring the high-risk population. As Brazil's largest private bank, it rests with us to attenuate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and, at the same time, to support our clients and society at this sensitive time. We want to be part of the solution and we are determined to collaborate with the country in this fight against COVID-19. We have taken individual actions, in addition to those in partnership with other banks, in the search for solutions that serve society in this crisis scenario. Previously, we had announced around R$ 250 million in donations, amounting to around R$ 1,25 billion. Among the projects that received the funds, worthy of note are:

R$ 10 million to Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) to support the construction of a hospital in Rio de Janeiro; R$ 1.5 million to expand the service capacity of the Moyses Deutsch Municipal Hospital (M'boi Mirim), in São Paulo; R$ 8.5 million for the acquisition or respirators used in ambulances and hospitals; R$ 200,000 for an open mechanical ventilator platform; R$ 5 million in funds for the São Paulo Emergency Healthcare Fund, to equip the field hospitals at the Pacaembu stadium and the Anhembi convention center;

47 Now is not the time to think about competition, but to join forces with our peers so that we all exit this crisis in a stronger position Together with Bradesco and Santander, we have announced the donation of R$ 50 million to purchase approximately 15 million masks to be manufactured by small entrepreneurs within processes that will ensure compliance with safety and hygiene protocols;

Also, as part of the joint actions of Brazil's three largest private banks, we have announced the donation of 5 million tests offered to the Ministry of Health for detecting COVID-19, as well as CT scanners and respirators. Acknowledgements We wish to thank our employees for their commitment and dedication that have enabled us to achieve sound results, and to our clients and shareholders for their interest and trust that inspire us to always do our best. (Approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on April 30, 2020). 48 Independent Auditor - CVM Instruction No. 381 Procedures Adopted by the Company Our operating policy, including subsidiaries, when contracting non-externalaudit-related services from our independent auditors, is based on applicable regulations and internationally accepted principles that protect the independence of the auditors. These principles state that: (a) the auditors must not audit their own work, (b) the auditors must not hold managerial positions at their clients, and (c) the auditors must not promote their clients' interests. In the period from January to March 2020, we did not contract from the independent auditors and their related parties, non-externalaudit-related services in an amount exceeding 5% of the total fees for external audit services. In accordance with CVM Instruction No. 381, we list below the other services provided and the dates on which they were contracted: January 23, February 06 and 12 - review of the calculations and tax settlement and compliance with tax regulations. Justification of the Independent Auditors - PricewaterhouseCoopers The non-externalaudit-related services described above does not affect either the independence or the objectivity in conducting external audit examinations at Itaú Unibanco and its subsidiaries. The policy for providing Itaú Unibanco with non-externalaudit-related services is based on principles that protect the independent auditor's independence, all of which were observed in providing that services, including their approval by the Audit Committee. Central Bank - Circular No. 3.068/01 We warrant having the financial capacity and the intention to hold until maturity securities classified in the category "Held until maturity", amounting to R$ 53.4 billion, representing 8.8 % of the total securities and derivative financial instruments in March 2020. International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) We are disclosing the full accounting statements in accordance with the international financial accounting standards (IFRS) on the same date as this publication, as per Official Circular CVM/SEP/01/13. The full accounting statements are available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations > Results Center). The Management Report and the Full Accounting Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and those of its subsidiaries, for the period from January to March 2020, abide by the rules established in Brazilian Company Law, the National Monetary Council (CMN), the Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN), the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (CVM), the National Council for Private Insurance (CNSP), the Superintendence for Private Insurance (SUSEP), the National Superintendence for Supplementary Pensions (PREVIC) and the recommendations of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The information presented herein is available on the Investor Relations webite (IR) of Itaú Unibanco at: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations > Results Center. 49 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS Co-Chairmen Chief Executive Officer Pedro Moreira Salles Candido Botelho Bracher Roberto Egydio Setubal Senior Vice Presidents ("Diretores Gerais") Members Caio Ibrahim David Alfredo Egydio Setubal Márcio de Andrade Schettini Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela Fábio Colletti Barbosa Executive Vice-Presidents Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola André Sapoznik João Moreira Salles Claudia Politanski José Galló Milton Maluhy Filho Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes Ricardo Villela Marino Executive Officers Alexsandro Broedel Lopes (*) Fernando Barçante Tostes Malta Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Paulo Sergio Miron AUDIT COMMITTEE Chairman Officers Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Adriano Cabral Volpini Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues Andre Balestrin Cestare Members Emerson Macedo Bortoloto Antonio Carlos Barbosa de Oliveira Gilberto Frussa Antonio Francisco de Lima Neto José Virgilio Vita Neto Diego Fresco Gutierrez Renato Barbosa do Nascimento Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana Rodrigo Luís Rosa Couto Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres Sergio Mychkis Goldstein Tatiana Grecco FISCAL COUNCIL Chairman José Caruso Cruz Henriques Members Alkimar Ribeiro Moura Eduardo Azevedo do Valle (*) Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations. Accountant Arnaldo Alves dos Santos CRC - 1SP - 210058/O-3 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020 50 ITAÚ UNIBANCO S.A. Senior Vice President ("Diretores Gerais") Caio Ibrahim David Márcio de Andrade Schettini Executive Vice-Presidents André Sapoznik Claudia Politanski Milton Maluhy Filho Executive Officers Alexandre Grossmann Zancani Alexsandro Broedel Lopes André Luís Teixeira Rodrigues Carlos Fernando Rossi Constantini Carlos Orestes Vanzo Carlos Rodrigo Formigari Christian George Egan Fernando Barçante Tostes Malta Flávio Augusto Aguiar de Souza João Marcos Pequeno de Biase Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Luís Eduardo Gross Siqueira Cunha Marcos Antônio Vaz de Magalhães Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Sergio Guillinet Fajerman Officers Adriana Maria dos Santos Adriano Cabral Volpini Adriano Maciel Pedroti Alessandro Anastasi Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues Ana Lúcia Gomes de Sá Drumond Pardo Andre Balestrin Cestare André Henrique Caldeira Daré Andrea Carpes Blanco Atilio Luiz Magila Albiero Junior Badi Maani Shaikhzadeh Bruno Bianchi Bruno Machado Ferreira Carlos Augusto Salamonde Carlos Eduardo Mori Peyser Carlos Henrique Donegá Aidar Cesar Padovan Cintia Carbonieri Fleury de Camargo Claudio César Sanches Cláudio José Coutinho Arromatte Cristiane Magalhães Teixeira Portella Cristiano Guimarães Duarte Officers (continued) Eduardo Cardoso Armonia Eduardo Corsetti Eduardo Esteban Mato Amorin Eduardo Estefan Ventura Eduardo Hiroyuki Miyaki Eduardo Queiroz Tracanella Emerson Savi Junqueira Emilio Pedro Borsari Filho Eric André Altafim Estevão Carcioffi Lazanha Fabiana Pascon Bastos Fábio Napoli Felipe de Souza Wey Felipe Weil Wilberg Fernando Della Torre Chagas Fernando Julião de Souza Amaral Fernando Kontopp de Oliveira Flavio Ribeiro Iglesias Francisco Vieira Cordeiro Neto Gabriel Guedes Pinto Teixeira Gabriela Rodrigues Ferreira Gilberto Frussa Guilhermo Luiz Bressane Gomes Gustavo Trovisco Lopes José de Castro Araújo Rudge Filho José Virgilio Vita Neto Laila Regina de Oliveira Pena de Antonio Leandro Roberto Dominiquini Leon Gottlieb Lineu Carlos Ferraz de Andrade Livia Martines Chanes (*) Luís Fernando Staub Luiz Felipe Monteiro Arcuri Trevisan Luiz Fernando Butori Reis Santos Luiz Severiano Ribeiro Manoela Varanda Márcio Luís Domingues da Silva Marco Antonio Sudano Marcos Alexandre Pina Cavagnoli Mário Lúcio Gurgel Pires Mario Magalhães Carvalho Mesquita Matias Granata Milena de Castilho Lefon Martins Moisés João do Nascimento Oderval Esteves Duarte Filho Pedro Barros Barreto Fernandes Renata Cristina de Oliveira Renato Cesar Mansur Ricardo Nuno Delgado Gonçalves Rodnei Bernardino de Souza Rodrigo Jorge Dantas de Oliveira Rodrigo Luís Rosa Couto Rodrigo Rodrigues Baia Rogerio Vasconcelos Costa Rubens Luiz dos Santos Henriques Sergio Mychkis Goldstein Tatiana Grecco Thales Ferreira Silva Thiago Luiz Charnet Ellero Valéria Aparecida Marretto Vanessa Lopes Reisner Wagner Bettini Sanches On April 6, 2020, Mrs. Livia Martines Chanes, presented her letter of resignation to the position of member of the Company's Directors. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020 51 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Note 2a) (In millions of Reais) Assets Note 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Current assets 1,390,667 1,220,457 Cash and cash equivalents 0 71,881 62,152 Interbank investments 3b and 4 277,042 196,909 Money market 0 233,426 169,332 Money market - Assets Guaranteeing Technical Provisions 8b 1,504 1,066 Interbank deposits 0 42,112 26,511 Securities and derivative financial instruments 3c, 3d and 5 402,676 363,880 Own portfolio 0 128,296 85,505 Subject to repurchase commitments 0 17,622 35,468 Pledged in guarantee 0 5,968 7,893 Securities under resale agreements with free movement 0 4,005 3,628 Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil 0 5,673 3,572 Derivative financial instruments 0 37,374 17,764 Assets guaranteeing technical provisions 8b 203,738 210,050 Interbank accounts 0 107,440 135,116 Pending settlement 0 39,184 43,466 Central Bank of Brazil deposits 0 67,772 91,248 National Housing System (SFH) 0 - 4 Correspondents 0 22 41 Interbank onlending 0 462 357 Interbranch accounts 0 277 373 Loan, lease and other credit operations 6 343,748 313,282 Operations with credit granting characteristics 3e 365,523 333,017 (Provision for Loan Losses) 3f (21,775) (19,735) Other receivables - Sundry 10a 185,728 146,254 Other assets 3g 1,875 2,491 Assets held for sale 0 1,263 1,220 (Valuation allowance) 0 (666) (642) Unearned reinsurance premiums 10 6 Prepaid expenses 3g and 10c 1,268 1,907 Long term receivables 0 554,232 481,665 Interbank investments 3b and 4 5,523 3,668 Money market 0 34 162 Interbank deposits 0 5,489 3,506 Securities and derivative financial instruments 3c, 3d and 5 203,309 181,406 Own portfolio 0 86,070 93,082 Subject to repurchase commitments 0 29,346 34,240 Pledged in guarantee 0 5,910 2,771 Securities under resale agreements with free movement 0 26,831 16,589 Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil 792 591 Derivative financial instruments 0 44,263 23,912 Assets guaranteeing technical provisions 8b 10,097 10,221 Interbank accounts 0 17 9 Pending settlement 12 9 National Housing System (SFH) 5 - Loan, lease and other credit operations 6 249,711 230,847 Operations with credit granting characteristics 3e 274,176 250,000 (Provision for Loan Losses) 3f (24,465) (19,153) Other receivables 94,057 64,697 Deferred tax assets 11b I 64,612 45,933 Sundry 10a 29,445 18,764 Other assets - Prepaid expenses 3g and 10c 1,615 1,038 Permanent assets 0 37,599 36,591 Investments 3h 15,998 15,853 Investments in associates and joint ventures 0 15,714 15,577 Other investments 0 496 485 (Allowance for losses) 0 (212) (209) Real estate in use 3i and 13 6,355 6,412 Fixe assets for use 0 4,271 4,301 Other fixed assets 0 14,678 14,153 (Accumulated depreciation) 0 (12,594) (12,042) Goodwill and Intangible assets 3j, 3k and 14 15,246 14,326 Goodwill 0 1,179 925 Intangible assets 0 28,038 25,876 (Accumulated amortization) 0 (13,971) (12,475) Total assets 1,982,498 1,738,713 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020 52 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Note 2a) (In millions of Reais) Liabilities and stockholders' equity Note 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Current liabilities 1,101,105 954,996 Deposits 3b and 7b 394,089 334,197 Demand deposits - 101,711 82,306 Savings deposits - 149,600 144,558 Interbank deposits - 3,727 2,866 Time deposits - 139,036 104,458 Other deposits - 15 9 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 3b and 7c 261,323 237,131 Own portfolio - 57,013 72,303 Third-party portfolio - 193,034 148,021 Free portfolio - 11,276 16,807 Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 3b and 7d 45,211 51,352 Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes - 37,658 41,567 Foreign loans through securities - 7,083 9,210 Funding from structured operations certificates 470 575 Interbank accounts - 45,411 48,771 Pending settlement - 44,168 48,061 Correspondents - 1,243 710 Interbranch accounts - 6,665 5,408 Third-party funds in transit - 6,490 5,294 Internal transfer of funds - 175 114 Borrowing and onlending 3b and 7e 81,621 63,796 Borrowing - 78,169 59,932 Onlending - 3,452 3,864 Derivative financial instruments 3d and 5f 42,647 18,825 Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 3m and 8a 2,763 3,068 Other liabilities - 221,375 192,448 Subordinated debt 7f 11,806 4,099 Sundry 10d 209,569 188,349 Long term liabilities - 742,842 638,171 Deposits 3b and 7b 212,661 172,863 Interbank deposits - 993 155 Time deposits - 211,668 172,708 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 3b and 7c 52,217 32,707 Own portfolio - 1,665 2,696 Free portfolio - 50,552 30,011 Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 3b and 7d 108,935 92,217 Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes - 55,778 57,026 Foreign loans through securities - 52,465 34,656 Funding from structured operations certificates 692 535 Borrowing and onlending 3b and 7e 13,288 12,597 Borrowing - 6,092 4,813 Onlending - 7,196 7,784 Derivative financial instruments 3d and 5f 45,262 28,990 Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 3m and 8a 211,802 217,598 Other liabilities - 98,677 81,199 Subordinated debt 7f 40,962 38,711 Provision for deferred income tax and social contribution 11b II 4,937 6,294 Debt instruments eligible as capital 7f 23,487 16,652 Sundry 10d 29,291 19,542 Deferred income 3q 3,286 2,698 Capital - 97,148 97,148 Capital reserves - 1,671 1,979 Revenue reserves - 29,730 36,568 Other comprehensive income 3c and 3d (4,013) (2,434) (Treasury shares) - (912) (1,274) Total stockholders' equity of controlling shareholders 15 123,624 131,987 Non-controlling interests 15e 11,641 10,861 Total stockholders' equity 135,265 142,848 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 1,982,498 1,738,713 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020 53 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Income (Note 2a) (In millions of Reais, except for number of shares and earnings per share information) Note 01/01 to 01/01 to 03/31/2020 03/31/2019 Income related to financial operations 55,542 36,148 Loan, lease and other credit operations - 24,339 18,994 Securities and derivative financial instruments - 21,139 10,915 Financial income related to insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations 8c (4,777) 4,094 Foreign exchange operations - 14,018 910 Compulsory deposits - 823 1,235 Expenses related to financial operations - (53,419) (19,307) Money market - (24,359) (13,322) Financial expenses on technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 8c 4,807 (3,912) Borrowing and onlending (33,867) (2,073) Income related to financial operations before loan and losses - 2,123 16,841 Result of provision for loan losses 6 (10,189) (3,372) Expenses for provision for loan losses - (10,872) (4,158) Income related to recovery of credits written off as loss - 683 786 Gross income related to financial operations - (8,066) 13,469 Other operating revenues(expenses) - (1,453) (3,597) Commissions and Banking Fees 10e 10,373 9,445 Result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations 8c 921 890 Personnel expenses 10f (5,795) (5,850) Other administrative expenses 10g (4,954) (5,036) Tax expenses 3p and 11a II (549) (1,822) Equity in earnings of affiliates, joint ventures and other investments 303 241 Other operating revenues 454 404 Other operating expenses 10h (2,206) (1,869) Operating income - (9,519) 9,872 Non-operating income 328 (11) Income before taxes on income and profit sharing - (9,191) 9,861 Income tax and social contribution 3p and 11a I 12,659 (2,969) Due on operations for the period - (4,372) (1,957) Related to temporary differences - 17,031 (1,012) Profit sharing - Management Members - Statutory 16b (22) (92) Non-controlling interests 15e (45) (90) Net income 3,401 6,710 Earnings per share - Basic 18 Common 0.35 0.69 Preferred 0.35 0.69 Earnings per share - Diluted 18 Common 0.35 0.69 Preferred 0.35 0.69 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic 18 Common 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 Preferred 4,792,863,835 4,770,295,919 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted 18 Common 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 Preferred 4,820,538,297 4,806,592,987 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020 54 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In millions of Reais) Note 01/01 to 01/01 to 03/31/2020 03/31/2019 Net income 3,446 6,800 Financial assets at available for sale (2,264) 331 Change in fair value (4,074) 533 Tax effect 1,810 (202) Hedge (2,402) (75) Cash flow hedge 5f V 243 90 Change in fair value 465 170 Tax effect (222) (80) Hedge of net investment in foreign operation 5f V (2,645) (165) Change in fair value (4,909) (290) Tax effect 2,264 125 Remeasurements of liabilities for post-employment benefits 11 (3) Remeasurements 19 18 (2) Tax effect (7) (1) Foreign exchange variation in foreign investments 3,076 14 Total other comprehensive income (1,579) 267 Total comprehensive income 1,867 7,067 Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company 1,822 6,977 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 45 90 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - March 31, 2020 55 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Note 15) (In millions of Reais) Attributed to owners of the parent company Other comprehensive income Capital Treasury Capital Revenue Available for Remeasurements of Cumulative Gains and Retained translation shares reserves reserves sale securities liabilities of post- losses - earnings adjustments Adjustments (1) employment benefits Hedge (2) abroad Total Total stockholders' stockholders' equity - owners equity - non- Total of the parent controlling company interests Balance at 01/01/2019 97,148 (1,820) 1,923 37,384 159 (1,001) 2,516 (4,552) - 131,757 12,367 144,124 Transactions with owners - 486 (364) - - - - - - 122 265 387 Result of delivery of treasury shares - 486 345 - - - - - - 831 - 831 Recognition of share-based payment plans - - (709) - - - - - - (709) - (709) (Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 15) - - - - - - - - - - 265 265 Dividends - declared after 2018 - R$ 1.0507 per share - - - (10,215) - - - - - (10,215) - (10,215) Interest on capital - declared after 2018 - R$ 0.7494 per share - - - (7,285) - - - - - (7,285) - (7,285) Unclaimed dividends - - - - - - - - 13 13 13 Total comprehensive income - - - - 331 (3) 14 (75) 6,710 6,977 90 7,067 Net income - - - - - - - - 6,710 6,710 90 6,800 Other comprehensive income - - - - 331 (3) 14 (75) - 267 - 267 Appropriations: Legal reserve - - - 335 - - - - (335) - - - Statutory reserves - - - 3,981 - - - - (3,981) - - - Dividends - - - 863 - - - - (2,407) (1,544) (224) (1,768) Balance at 03/31/2019 97,148 (1,334) 1,559 25,063 490 (1,004) 2,530 (4,627) - 119,825 12,498 132,323 Change in the period - 486 (364) (12,321) 331 (3) 14 (75) - (11,932) 131 (11,801) Balance at 01/01/2020 97,148 (1,274) 1,979 36,568 1,262 (1,338) 1,974 (4,332) - 131,987 10,861 142,848 Transactions with owners - 362 (308) - - - - - - 54 1,249 1,303 Result of delivery of treasury shares - 362 200 - - - - - - 562 - 562 Recognition of share-based payment plans - - (508) - - - - - - (508) - (508) (Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 15) - - - - - - - - - - 1,249 1,249 Other - - - (21) - - - - - (21) - (21) Dividends - declared after 2019 - R$ 0.4832 per share - - - (4,709) - - - - - (4,709) - (4,709) Interest on capital - declared after 2019 - R$ 0.5235 per share