Itaú Unibanco S A : Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (BRGAAP) - 4Q2019

Contents

Management

Discussion &

Analysis

Page 03

Executive Summary

03

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis

11

Managerial Financial Margin

12

Cost of Credit

13

Credit Quality

15

Commissions and Fees & Result from Insurance

17

Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

19

Non-interest Expenses

20

Balance Sheet

22

Credit Portfolio

23

Funding

25

Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios

26

Results by Business Segments

27

Results by Region - Brazil and Latin America

29

Activities Abroad

30

Additional Information

32

Itaú Unibanco Shares

33

Glossary

34

Report of Independent Auditors

36

Complete

Financial

Statements

Page 37

Management

Discussion & Analysis

Management Discussion & Analysis and

Complete Financial Statements

(This page was intentionally left blank)

04

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

ManagerialIncome Summary

We present below the financial indicators of Itaú Unibanco determined at the end of the period.

In R$ millions (except where indicated), end of period

Results

Recurring Net Income

Operating Revenues

(1)

(2)

Managerial Financial Margin

Recurring Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Consolidated

(3)

Recurring Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Brazil

(3)

Performance

Recurring Return on Average Assets - Annualized

(4)

Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Total

Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Brazil

Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Latin America

Coverage Ratio (Total Allowance/NPL 90 days overdue)

(5)

Efficiency Ratio (IE)

(6)

Recurring Net Income per Share (R$)

(7, 8)

Net Income per Share (R$)

(7, 8)

Shares

Number of Outstanding Shares at the end of the period - in millions

(8)

Book Value per Share (R$)

(8)

(9)

Dividends and Interest on Own Capital net of Taxes

Market Capitalization

(10)

Market Capitalization

(10)

(US$ million)

Total Assets

Total Credit Portfolio, including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities

Deposits + Debentures + Securities + Borrowings and Onlending

(11)

Sheet

Loan Portfolio/Funding

(11)

Balance

Stockholders' Equity

Solvency Ratio - Prudential Conglomerate (BIS Ratio)

Tier I Capital - BIS III

(12)

Common Equity Tier I - BIS III

(12)

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

(13)

Assets Under Administration

Other

Total Number of Employees

Abroad

Brazil

Branches and CSBs - Client Service Branches

ATM - Automated Teller Machines

(14)

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

7,296

7,156

6,478

28,363

25,733

31,833

30,257

28,471

119,790

111,817

19,439

19,071

17,382

74,630

69,084

23.7%

23.5%

21.8%

23.7%

21.9%

25.1%

24.6%

22.7%

24.9%

23.0%

1.7%

1.7%

1.6%

1.7%

1.6%

3.0%

2.9%

2.9%

3.0%

2.9%

3.4%

3.4%

3.5%

3.4%

3.5%

1.9%

1.4%

1.4%

1.9%

1.4%

229%

208%

221%

229%

221%

44.0%

45.5%

48.7%

45.5%

47.6%

0.75

0.73

0.67

0.77

0.57

0.64

9,746

9,744

9,721

13.54

12.90

13.55

7,729

2,505

14,865

362,147

342,992

341,968

89,847

82,363

88,254

1,738,713

1,738,339

1,649,613

706,664

688,993

636,934

760,323

736,750

687,640

76.7%

78.2%

77.4%

131,987

125,719

131,757

15.8%

15.4%

18.0%

14.4%

14.1%

15.9%

13.2%

12.8%

14.9%

149.1%

151.9%

171.7%

122.2%

117.5%

127.7%

1,387,457

1,316,634

1,131,239

94,881

96,764

100,335

81,691

83,536

86,801

13,190

13,228

13,534

4,504

4,704

4,940

46,271

47,518

48,476

Note:(1) Operating Revenues are the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses; (2) Detailed in Managerial Financial Margin section; (3) Annualized Return was calculated by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Stockholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation bases of returns were adjusted by the amount of dividends that has not yet been approved at shareholders' or Board meetings, proposed after the balance sheet closing date; (4) The return was calculated by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Assets; (5) Includes the balance of allowance for financial guarantees provided; (6) For further details on the calculation methodologies, please refer to the Glossary section; (7) Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period; (8) Considers the 50% stock split occurred in November 2018; (9) Interest on own capital. Amounts paid/provisioned, declared and reserved in stockholders' equity;

  1. Total number of outstanding shares (common andnon-voting shares) multiplied by the average price of the non-voting share on the last trading day in the period; (11) As detailed in the Balance Sheet section; (12) For periods prior to 2019, considers the immediate and full application of the Basel III rules; (13) We began to disclose the NSFR in 4Q18. For further details, please refer to the Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios section; (14) Includes ESBs (electronic service branches) and service points at third-party locations and Banco24Horas ATMs.

05

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

ManagerialIncome Statement

In this report, besides the adjustment of non-recurring events, we apply managerial criteria to present our income statement. In relation to the accounting statement, these criteria affect the breakdown of our income statement but not the net income. Among the managerial adjustments, we highlight the tax effects of the hedge of investments abroad - originally included in tax expenses (PIS and COFINS) and income tax and social contribution on net income, which are reclassified to the financial margin. These reclassifications enable us to carry out business analyses from the management point of view and are shown in the table below.

Accounting and Managerial Financial Statements Reconciliation | 4thquarter of 2019

Accounting

Non-recurring

Tax Effect

Managerial

Managerial

Events

of Hedge

Reclassifications

In R$ millions

Operating Revenues

33,063

(1,020)

(636)

426

31,833

Managerial Financial Margin

17,758

927

(636)

1,390

19,439

Financial Margin with Clients

15,815

927

-

1,390

18,132

Financial Margin with the Market

1,943

-

(636)

-

1,307

Commissions and Fees

11,131

60

-

(835)

10,356

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

1,266

(16)

-

789

2,038

Operations Before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Other Operating Income

408

-

-

(408)

-

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates and Other Investments

467

-

-

(467)

-

Non-operating Income

2,033

(1,991)

-

(42)

-

Cost of Credit

(9,017)

4,460

-

(1,254)

(5,811)

Provision for Loan Losses

(9,945)

4,460

-

(660)

(6,145)

Impairment

-

-

-

(230)

(230)

Discounts Granted

-

-

-

(379)

(379)

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

928

-

-

15

943

Retained Claims

(330)

-

-

-

(330)

Other Operating Expenses

(17,788)

1,854

78

884

(14,972)

Non-interest Expenses

(15,826)

1,859

-

957

(13,011)

Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes

(1,960)

(5)

78

(73)

(1,959)

Insurance Selling Expenses

(2)

-

-

-

(2)

Income before Tax and Profit Sharing

5,928

5,294

(558)

56

10,719

Income Tax and Social Contribution

1,587

(5,375)

558

(154)

(3,384)

Profit Sharing Management Members - Statutory

(98)

-

-

98

-

Minority Interests

65

(104)

-

-

(39)

Net Income

7,482

(186)

-

-

7,296

Non-Recurring Events Net of Tax Effects

In R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

Net Income

7,482

5,576

6,206

26,583

24,977

(-)Non-Recurring Events

186

(1,580)

(272)

(1,780)

(755)

Revaluation of the tax credit balance

2,303

-

-

2,303

-

Constitution of provision for loan losses

(2,453)

-

-

(2,453)

-

Gain due to the primary issuance of XP Investimentos shares

1,974

-

-

1,974

-

Voluntary Severance Program

-

(1,431)

-

(1,431)

-

Civil, Fiscal and Labor contingencies

(1,307)

-

-

(1,307)

-

Goodwill Amortization

(155)

(149)

(171)

(622)

(673)

Liability Adequacy Test

9

-

(85)

(59)

(56)

Impairment, mainly related to technology

(37)

-

(18)

(37)

(112)

Provision for contingencies (economic plans)

-

-

-

-

97

Integration of Citibank

-

-

-

-

(9)

Other

(148)

-

2

(148)

(3)

Recurring Net Income

7,296

7,156

6,478

28,363

25,733

06

Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary

4thquarter of 2019 Income Statement

In R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

Operating Revenues

31,833

30,257

5.2%

28,471

11.8%

119,790

111,817

7.1%

Managerial Financial Margin

19,439

19,071

1.9%

17,382

11.8%

74,630

69,084

8.0%

Financial Margin with Clients

18,132

17,621

2.9%

16,233

11.7%

69,056

63,599

8.6%

Financial Margin with the Market

1,307

1,450

-9.9%

1,149

13.7%

5,573

5,486

1.6%

Commissions and Fees

10,356

9,267

11.8%

9,192

12.7%

37,307

35,079

6.4%

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

2,038

1,920

6.2%

1,897

7.4%

7,853

7,653

2.6%

Operations Before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Cost of Credit

(5,811)

(4,495)

29.3%

(3,415)

70.1%

(18,154)

(14,066)

29.1%

Provision for Loan Losses

(6,145)

(4,922)

24.8%

(3,796)

61.9%

(19,680)

(16,082)

22.4%

Impairment

(230)

(70)

230.7%

(269)

-14.4%

(372)

(546)

-31.8%

Discounts Granted

(379)

(300)

26.5%

(312)

21.5%

(1,377)

(1,154)

19.3%

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

943

796

18.5%

961

-1.9%

3,275

3,716

-11.9%

Retained Claims

(330)

(338)

-2.5%

(294)

12.4%

(1,265)

(1,228)

3.0%

Other Operating Expenses

(14,972)

(14,573)

2.7%

(14,687)

1.9%

(57,819)

(56,289)

2.7%

Non-interest Expenses

(13,011)

(12,796)

1.7%

(12,793)

1.7%

(50,626)

(49,376)

2.5%

Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes

(1,959)

(1,771)

10.6%

(1,881)

4.2%

(7,168)

(6,845)

4.7%

Insurance Selling Expenses

(2)

(6)

-62.4%

(14)

-83.5%

(25)

(68)

-62.7%

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

10,719

10,851

-1.2%

10,075

6.4%

42,552

40,234

5.8%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

(3,384)

(3,516)

-3.7%

(3,352)

1.0%

(13,496)

(13,731)

-1.7%

Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

(39)

(179)

-77.9%

(245)

-83.9%

(693)

(769)

-9.9%

Recurring Net Income

7,296

7,156

1.9%

6,478

12.6%

28,363

25,733

10.2%

Recurring Net Income

R$7.3billion in 4Q19

R$ millions

+ 1.9%

+12.6%

+ 10.2%

28,363

25,733

6,478

7,156

7,296

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

2018

2019

Performance:

Recurring net income reached R$7.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 1.9% increase from the previous quarter. The recurring return on average equity was 23.7%. The continuous effect from the change in the mix of products and the increase in the loan portfolios for individuals and for very small, small and middle-market companies in Brazil boosted the 2.9% increase in the financial margin with clients. A positive highlight was the 11.8% growth in commissions and fees driven by higher revenues from fund management fees, investment banking, brokerage services and card issuing activities. On the other hand, non-interest expenses increased 1.7% mainly due to the higher expenses on terminations and labor claims and seasonally higher administrative expenses. Higher provisions for loan losses in Latin America led to an increase in the cost of credit in the period.

In 2019, recurring net income increased 10.2%. Financial margin with clients increased 8.6% mainly as a result of the growth in the loan portfolios for individuals and for very- small, small and middle-market companies. Commissions and fees were up by 6.4% due to the increase in revenues from investment banking, brokerage services, fund management fees and credit card issuing activities. These increases were partially offset by the 29.1% increase in cost of credit, driven by the growth in loan portfolios for individuals in Brazil and the increase in provisions in Latin America. Non-interest expenses grew 2.5%, despite the inflation rate of 4.3% in the period and the impact of the collective wage agreement.

07

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Highlights in 4Q19

Financial Margin with Clients

Cost of Credit

Commissions, Fees and Result from

Insurance 1

R$18.1 billion

R$ millions

R$5.8billion

R$ millions

R$12.1 billion

R$ millions

+ 2.9%

+ 8.6%

+ 29.3%

+ 29.1%

+ 11.3%

+ 5.9%

+ 11.7%

63,599

69,056

+ 70.1%

18,154

+ 11.9%

41,436

43,870

5,811

1,377

14,066

372

12,062

37,307

18,132

379

35,079

17,621

4,495

1,154

10,782

10,842

16,233

3,415

230

300

546

312

70

16,405

10,356

269

5,202

12,366

9,192

9,267

4,126

2,834

6,357

6,563

1,590

1,575

1,706

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

2018

2019

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

2018

2019

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

2018

2019

Discounts Granted

Commissions and Fees

Result from Insurance¹

Impairment

Provision for Loan Losses Net of Recovery of Loans

Cost of Credit

The 2.9% increase in the quarter was driven by the continuous change in the mix of products and the increase in the loan portfolios for individuals and for very small, small and middle-market companies in Brazil. The negative impacts of lower interest rates on the liability margin and lower credit spreads, partially offset these positive effects.

Loan portfolios for individuals and for very small, small and middle-market companies in Brazil also increased in 2019. This increase was partially offset by lower spreads in credit products and by the impact of the interest rate reduction on our working capital and on the liability margin. This combination resulted in 8.6% higher margin with clients in the period.

In the quarter, the increase in provision for loan losses in our Latin America operations was the main responsible for the increase of 29.3% in the cost of credit.

In 2019, the higher provisioning for operations in Latin America and the acceleration of credit origination in the portfolios of individuals and of very small, small and middle-market companies led to the 29.1% growth in the cost of credit.

Higher revenues from fund management fees, investment banking,brokerage services and card issuing activities resulted in the 11.3% growth in the quarter.

The growth of 5.9% in 2019 is related to higher revenues from: (i) investment banking and brokerage services, as a result of higher capital market activity; (ii) fund management fees driven by the increase in balance of assets under administration and performance fees; and (iii) credit card issuing activities. These effects were partially offset by the lower revenues from acquiring services.

Further details on page 12

Non-Interest Expenses

R$13.0 billion

R$ millions

+ 1.7 %

+ 2.5 %

+ 1.7 %

3.2%

3.0%

49,376

50,626

3.1%

3.0%

3.0%

12,793

12,796

13,011

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

2018

2019

Non-Interest Expenses (R$ million)

Non-Interest Expenses / Average Assets (Annualized)

Further details on page 13

Further details on pages 17-18

Return on Equity

23.7%

22.7%

24.8%

24.6%

24.6%

25.1%

21.8%

23.6%

23.5%

23.5%

23.7%

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Annualized Recurring Return on Average Equity (quarterly) - Consolidated

Annualized Recurring Return on Average Equity (quarterly) - Brazil

The 1.7% increase in the quarter was due to higher expenses on employee terminations and labor claims, administrative expenses that are seasonally higher in the last quarter of the year and expenses in Latin America.

In 2019, non-interest expenses grew 2.5%, despite inflation (IPCA) of 4.3% in the period and the impact of the collective wage agreement.

Further details on pages 20-21

Efficiency Ratio (E.R.)

46.4

47.0

47.4

47.7

47.6

47.7

47.5

46.6

45.5

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Trailing 12-month Efficiency Ratio (%)

Further details on page 21

¹ Result from insurance operations includes the revenues from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds, net of retained claims and selling expenses.

08

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Highlights in 4Q19

Credit Portfolio with Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities

In R$ billions, end of period

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

Individuals

239.8

229.7

4.4%

211.3

13.5%

Credit Card Loans

90.9

83.3

9.1%

77.5

17.4%

Personal Loans

34.6

34.2

0.9%

29.2

18.2%

Payroll Loans

1

49.4

49.3

0.1%

46.7

5.8%

Vehicle Loans

19.0

18.0

5.6%

15.9

19.3%

Mortgage Loans

45.9

44.8

2.5%

42.0

9.3%

Very Small, Small and Middle Market Loans

2

89.6

84.0

6.6%

70.8

26.6%

Individuals + Very Small, Small and Middle Market Loans

329.4

313.8

5.0%

282.1

16.8%

Companies

211.0

204.2

3.3%

191.6

10.1%

Corporate Loans

154.1

157.0

-1.8%

153.3

0.5%

Corporate Securities

3

56.9

47.3

20.5%

38.3

48.4%

Total Brazil with Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate

540.4

518.0

4.3%

473.8

14.1%

Latin America

166.3

171.0

-2.8%

163.2

1.9%

Argentina

8.2

8.8

-6.9%

10.3

-20.3%

Chile

111.8

115.6

-3.3%

106.5

5.0%

Colombia

27.5

27.4

0.6%

27.6

-0.1%

Paraguay

7.4

7.9

-6.3%

8.3

-10.8%

Panama

1.3

1.6

-17.2%

1.1

18.0%

Uruguay

10.0

9.7

3.3%

9.4

6.2%

Total with Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities

706.7

689.0

2.6%

636.9

10.9%

Total with Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities

706.7

679.5

4.0%

632.3

11.8%

(ex-foreign exchange rate variation)

4

  1. Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. (3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and Com- mercial Paper. (4) Calculated based on the conversion of the foreign currency portfolio (U.S. dollar and Latin American currencies). Note: the Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies

segment are allocated according to the client's size. Further details on pages 23 and 24.

NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days

Coverage Ratio | 90 days

3.0%

+ 10 bpsvs. fourth quarter of 2018

229%

+ 8 p.p.vs. fourth quarter of 2018

+ 10 bpsvs. thirdquarter of 2019

+ 21 p.p.vs. third quarter of 2019

NPL Ratio (%)| 15 to 90 days

2.3%

stablevs. thirdquarter of 2019

stablesvs. fourth quarter of 2018

3.7

3.7

3.4

3.5

3.5

3.7

3.5

3.4

3.4

3.1

3.1

2.8

2.9

2.9

3.0

2.9

2.9

3.0

1.5

1.6

1.5

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.9

1.3

Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19

Total

Brazil¹

Latin America²

Total non-performing over 90 days ratio increased 10 basis points from the previous quarter.

In Brazil the ratio remained stable since the 10 basis point increase for individuals was offset by the 80 basis point reduction for large companies.

The increase in Latin America was observed in specific operations in the corporate segment, both in Chile and Colombia.

248%

235%

229%

221%

208%

208%

208%

95%

92%

90%

88%

87%

86%

97%

Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19

Total

Total (Expanded³)

The constitution of provision due to the improvement of expected loss provisioning models led to the increase of 21 percentage points in the coverage ratio and of 11 percentage points in the expanded coverage ratio from the previous quarter.

3.1 3.1

2.9

2.8

2.6

2.5

2.6

2.5

2.4

2.3

2.5

2.7

2.7

2.3

2.7

2.7

2.4

2.3

2.4

2.6

2.5

2.3

2.5

2.3

2.3

2.4

2.2

Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19

Total

Brazil¹

Latin America²

The consolidated short-term delinquency ratio remained at its lowest level since the merger between Itaú and Unibanco.

In Brazil, the short-term delinquency ratio for individuals decreased due to the lower delinquency rate in the credit card, vehicles and mortgage loan portfolios. For companies, delinquency rates increased both for very-small, small and middle- market companies and corporate segment, with no concentration in a specific client or sector.

Further details on pages 15-16

Further details on pages 15-16

Further details on pages 15-16

  • Includes units abroadex-Latin America. ² Excludes Brazil. ³ Calculated by dividing the total allowance by the balance of operations more than 90 days overdue and renegotiated operations, excluding double counting of renegotiated operations more than 90 days overdue.

09

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

2019 Forecast

The results for 2019 compared to our previously disclosed forecast for 2019 are presented below.

Consolidated

Brazil ¹

Actual

Expected

Actual

Expected

Total Credit Portfolio ²

10.9%

8.0%

11.0%

14.1%

8.0%

11.0%

Financial Margin with Clients

8.6%

9.0%

12.0%

9.1%

9.0%

12,0%

Financial Margin with the Market

R$5.6 bn

R$4.6 bi

R$5,6 bi

R$3.8 bn

R$3.6 bi

R$4.6 bi

Cost of Credit ³

R$18.2 bn

R$14.5 bi

R$17.5 bi

R$15.5 bn

R$12.5 bi

R$15.5 bi

Commissions and Fees and Results from Insurance Operations

4

5.9%

2.0%

5.0%

6.3%

2.0%

5.0%

Non-Interest Expenses

2.5%

3.0%

6.0%

3.0%

3.5%

6.5%

Effective Tax Rate

31.7%

31.0%

33.0%

32.5%

32.0%

34.0%

  1. Includes units abroadex-Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Includes Result from Loan Losses, Impairment and Discounts Granted; (4) Commis- sions and Fees (+) Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations (-) Expenses for Claims (-) Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Selling
    Expenses.

2020 Forecast

We present below our 2020 forecast:

Consolidated

Brazil ¹

Total Credit Portfolio ²

Financial Margin with Clients

Financial Margin with the Market

Cost of Credit ³

Commissions and Fees and Results from Insurance Operations 4

Non-Interest Expenses

Effective Tax Rate

8.5%

11.5%

10.5%

13.5%

0.0%

3.0%

1.5%

4.5%

R$5.7 bn

R$6.7 bn

R$3.8 bn

R$4.8 bn

R$18.5 bn

R$22.0 bn

R$17.1 bn

R$20.1 bn

4.5%

7.5%

5.0%

8.0%

- 2.0%

1.0%

-1.5%

1.5%

33.0%

35.0%

33.5%

35.5%

  1. Includes units abroadex-Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Includes Result from Loan Losses, Impairment and Discounts Granted; (4) Commis- sions and Fees (+) Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations (-) Expenses for Claims (-) Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Selling Expenses.

Although the growth plans and projections of results presented above are based on management assumptions and information available in the market to date, these expectations involve inaccuracies and risks that are difficult to anticipate and there may be, therefore, results or consequences that differ from those anticipated. This information is not a guarantee of future performance. The use of these expectations should take into consideration the risks and uncertainties that involve any activities and that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to perceive the dimension of the synergies projected and their timing, political and economic changes, volatility in interest and foreign exchange rates, technological changes, inflation, financial disintermediation, competitive pressures on products, prices and changes in tax legislation, among others.

10

Income Statement

and Balance Sheet

Analysis

Management Discussion & Analysis and

Complete Financial Statements

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Managerial Financial Margin

Highlights

  • Financial margin with clients increased by 2.9% in the quarter, driven by better mix of products and higher average volume of assets, partially offset by the decreased liabilities margin and lower asset spreads. These effects led to an increase of R$487 million in thespread-sensitive operations margin.
  • The 9.9% decrease in the financial margin with the market in the quarter was driven by the lower gains in the trading desk.

R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

Financial Margin with Clients

18,132

17,621

2.9%

16,233

Financial Margin with the Market

1,307

1,450

-9.9%

1,149

Total

19,439

19,071

1.9%

17,382

Financial Margin with Clients

Change in the Financial Margin with Clients Breakdown

+ R$487 million

+ 3.0%

17,621

(1,540)

16,081

364

(51)

320

(120)

1

2

3

4

5

3Q19

Working Capital

(1)

Spread-Sensitive Mix of products

Asset Spreads

Average Asset

Liabilities Margin

and other 3Q19

Operations 3Q19

Portfolio

2019

2018

11.7%

69,056

63,599

8.6%

13.7%

5,573

5,486

1.6%

11.8%

74,630

69,084

8.0%

R$ millions

1,563

18,132

(27)

16,569

1

Others

(2)

Spread-Sensitive

(1)

4Q19

Working Capital

Operations 4Q19

and other 4Q19

  1. Includes capital allocated to business areas (except treasury) and the corporation working capital.(2)Includes Latin America (ex-Brazil)spread-sensitive operations and structured operations from the wholesale segment.
  1. Working capital and other (+ R$24 million):increase in the average balance exceeded the negative effect of the decrease in the interest rate on the remuneration of the working capital.
  2. Mix of products (+ R$364 million):continuous effect from the change in the mix of the loan portfolio to products and segments with higher spreads, such as consumer credit and very small, small and middle-market companies.
  3. Asset spreads ( - R$51 million):spread reduction in consumer credit.
  4. Average asset portfolio (+ R$320 million):increase in individuals and very small, small and middle-market companies loan portfolios in the quarter.
  5. Liabilities margin (- R$120 million):effect of the decrease in the interest rate.

Annualized average rateof financial margin with clients

4Q19

3Q19

Average

Financial

Average Rate

Average

Financial

Average Rate

In R$ millions, end of period

(1)

Margin

(p.a.)

(1)

Margin

(p.a.)

Balance

Balance

Financial Margin with Clients

745,921

18,132

10.0%

720,994

17,621

10.0%

Spread-Sensitive Operations

643,659

16,569

10.6%

624,203

16,081

10.6%

Working Capital and Other

102,262

1,563

6.2%

96,791

1,540

6.4%

Cost of Credit

(5,811)

(4,495)

Risk-Adjusted Financial Margin with Clients

745,921

12,321

6.7%

720,994

13,126

7.4%

  1. Average daily balance.

Consolidated

Brazil

10.0%

10.0%

10.0%

12.0%

12.2%

12.1%

11.8%

12.1%

12.2%

12.2%

11.9%

9.9%

9.9%

9.8%

9.8%

10.0%

9.5%

9.6%

9.0%

9.2%

9.2%

9.2%

9.0%

8.4%

7.1%

6.7%

6.4%

6.4%

6.4%

6.4%

6.4%

7.6%

7.7%

7.6%

7.6%

6.0%

7.4%

7.5%

7.4%

5.0%

6.7%

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Margin with clients

Risk-adjusted margin with clients

Excluding one-off effects in Latin America cost of credit

CDI (annualized quarterly rate)

12

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Cost of Credit

Highlights

  • Increase of 24.8% in provision for loan losses in the quarter due to the increase in provisions of our operations in Latin America and to fewer rating upgrades in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil.
  • Compared to 2018, the 29.1% increase in cost of credit is related to the growth of the loan portfolio of individuals in Brazil and to the increase in provisions in Latin America.

In R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

Provision for Loan Losses

(6,145)

(4,922)

24.8%

(3,796)

61.9%

(19,680)

(16,082)

22.4%

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

943

796

18.5%

961

-1.9%

3,275

3,716

-11.9%

Result from Loan Losses

(5,202)

(4,126)

26.1%

(2,834)

83.5%

(16,405)

(12,366)

32.7%

Impairment

(230)

(70)

230.7%

(269)

-14.4%

(372)

(546)

-31.8%

Discounts Granted

(379)

(300)

26.5%

(312)

21.5%

(1,377)

(1,154)

19.3%

Cost of Credit

(5,811)

(4,495)

29.3%

(3,415)

70.1%

(18,154)

(14,066)

29.1%

Cost of credit increased R$1,316 million compared to the previous quarter. This increase was driven by the higher provision for loan losses in operations in Chile and Colombia and in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil, due to fewer rating upgrades, in addition to the R$161 million growth in impairment charges on corporate securities. These increases were partially offset by the higher recovery of loans written off as losses in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil.

Cost of credit increased R$4,088 million compared to 2018 mainly due to the higher provision for loan losses. The increase in provisions is related to the higher credit origination and the growth of the Retail Banking portfolio in Brazil and to the downgrades of specific corporate clients in Chile and in Colombia. Additionally, recovery of loans written off as losses decreased, driven by the sales of portfolios in 2018 and the increase in discounts granted. These effects were partially offset by the decrease of R$135 million in impairment charges on corporate securities in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil.

Provision for Loan Losses by Segment

R$ millions

3.7

3.3

3.4

3.2

3.5

4.2

3.0

2.9

3.1

6,145

4,922

4,483

4,111

4,271

3,796

4,206

4,407

1,252

3,904

568

638

701

489

412

554

621

514

423

248

393

168

4,461

4,481

3,688

3,726

4,021

4,210

3,534

3,165

3,482

-298

-354

-304

-371

-177

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Latin America ex-Brazil

Wholesale Banking - Brazil

Retail Banking - Brazil

Provision for Loan Losses / Loan portfolio (*)

Annualized (%)

(*) Average loan portfolio balance, considering the last two quarters.

Note: Retail Banking includes loan loss provisions expenses of Corporation segment. In the business segments section, Latin America is part of Wholesale Banking.

  • Wholesale Banking - Brazil:fewer clients rating upgrades led to the

increase in provision for loan losses of the segment.

Cost of Credit

R$ millions

2.9%

2.5%

2.4%

2.1%

2.4%

2.5%

2.7%

3.3%

2.1%

2.9%

5,811

4,257

3,804

4,044

4,495

379

3,788

3,601

3,415

300

230

336

3,263

390

273

308

70

284

282

285

312

43

187

1

30

'

5,202

89

3,639

269

3,612

4,126

3,316

3,326

2,889

2,834

3,466

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Discounts Granted

Impairment

Result from Loan Losses

Cost of Credit

Cost of Credit / Total Risk (*) Annualized (%)

Excluding specific provision expenses from Latin America

  1. Average loan portfolio balance with financial guarantees provided and corporate securities, considering the last two quarters.
  • Retail Banking - Brazil:relatively stable from the previous quarter.
  • Latin Americaex-Brazil:increase from the previous quarter, mainly driven by downgrades of specific corporate clients in Chile and in Colombia.

Recovery of Loans Written off as Losses

R$ millions

844

945

1,015

961

943

795

795

796

741

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

In the quarter, the sale of portfolios that had already been written off as losses in the amount of R$840 million generated a positive impact of R$97 million in recovery of loans written off as losses and of R$58 million on recurring net income.

13

Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis

Loan Portfolio by Risk Level

Allowance for Loan Losses and for Financial Guarantees

Provided

Brazil¹

Consolidated

Total Allowance for Loan Losses (R$ million)

29,541

29,613

32,825

34,261

34,477

39,747

Loan Portfolio by Risk Level

43.0%

43.0%

43.6%

42.9%

44.6%

44.6%

38.2%

37.5%

36.1%

34.9%

32.4%

31.3%

5.5%

6.2%

5.7%

10.2%

9.8%

9.7%

4.0%

4.4%

6.2%

4.0%

5.5%

6.0%

9.2%

8.8%

8.3%

8.0%

7.7%

8.3%

Dec-18

Sep-19

Dec-19

Dec-18

Sep-19

Dec-19

AA

A

B

C

D-H

We present below the total allowance allocation by type of risk

Compared to the end of September 2019, the allowance for loan losses and for financial guarantees provided were up 15.3%. This increase was driven by the constitution of provision due to the improvement of expected loss provisioning models.

R$ millions

39,747

34,261

34,206

33,091

34,477

10,023

6,375

5,964

5,748

5,784

858

1,136

1,158

1,010

1,139

26,750

27,084

26,205

27,683

28,865

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Complementary Allowance

Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided

Minimum Allowance

Overdue Risk:Allowances for overdue loans, as required by the Brazilian Central Bank, related to the provision required for overdue operations according to CMN Resolution No. 2,682/1999. We also present the amount for loans 100% provisioned and for loans that do not require 100% of provision.

Aggravated Risk:Allowances for overdue loans with aggravated risk ratings above the minimum, and allowances for renegotiated loans. Regarding renegotiated loans, we segregate allowances over the minimum for overdue operations and allowances for non-overdue operations.

Potential Risk:Allowances for expected losses related to Retail Banking operations and allowances for potential losses related to Wholesale Banking operations, which includes allowance for financial guarantees provided.

R$ millions

Allocation of Total Allowance by Type of Risk - Consolidated

Dec-19

11,523

10,828

17,396

39,747

Sep-19

11,213

10,123

13,141

34,477

Dec-18

10,335

10,399

13,527

34,261

Overdue operations according to the

Renegotiations and overdue loans

Potential Loss

Brazilian Central Bank

17,396

Provision < 100%

Renegotiations

3,999

13,527

564

799

13,141

11,213

11,523

233

10,828

2,270

2,281

10,335

10,399

79%4,337

33%

10,123

3,859

1,326

1,419

1,208

1,504

3,419

1,258

1,241

1,074

524

3,498

3,046

4,973

1,075

3,576

Fully Provisioned

4,296

3,714

Overdue

8,813

9,579

855

9,538

8,018

292

705

7,363

5,748

6,284

5,151

67%

4,894

21%

157

1,411

Dec-18

Sep-19

Dec-19

6,533

Dec-18

Sep-19

Dec-19

Dec-18

Sep-19

Dec-19

Retail - Brazil ¹

Wholesale - Brazil ¹

Latin America ²

¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil.

14

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Credit Quality

Highlights

  • NPL ratio 90 days overdue (NPL 90) increased from the previous quarter due to the operations in Latin America. In Brazil, the NPL ratio remained stable since the increase for individuals was offset by the decrease in the corporate segment.
  • NPL ratio 15 to 90 days overdue (NPL15-90) remained stable in the quarter. The increase in the NPL ratio for very small, small and middle- market companies in Brazil was offset by the decrease in Latin America.

Nonperforming Loans

R$ billions

16.4

16.6

17.3

15.2

15.6

15.5

15.9

14.6

15.1

14.3

14.4

14.3

13.8

13.2

13.3

13.0

13.4

12.3

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Total

Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Brazil¹

  • Nonperforming loans - 90 days - Total:the 4.4% increase from the previous quarter is mainly due to the increase in nonperforming loans

of individuals in Brazil and of companies in Latin America .

NPL Ratio (%) | 15 to 90 days

3.3

3.6

3.2

3.3

3.0

3.1

2.6

3.2

2.9

2.9

2.8

3.1

2.8

2.7

2.8

2.8

2.7

2.7

2.5

3.2

2.6

2.5

2.5

3.1

2.3

2.4

2.9

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.6

2.7

2.6

2.5

2.6

2.5

2.5

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.1

2.1

2.4

2.4

2.3

2.4

2.3

1.8

2.2

*

1.5

Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19

Total

Brazil¹

Latin America²

* Note: Total and Latin America NPL Ratio (15-90 days) prior to June 2016 do not include CorpBanca.

NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days

4.4

4.5

4.8

4.2

4.2

3.9

3.9

3.8

3.7

3.7

3.7

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.5

3.6

3.9

3.4

3.4

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.1

3.1

3.0

2.9

3.0

2.8

2.9

2.9

2.9

1.6

1.2

1.2

1.3

1.2

1.4

1.5

1.5

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.9

Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19

  • Consolidated:the ratio remained stable compared to the previous quarter driven by the lower delinquency rates in Latin America, offset by the increase in Brazil.
  • Brazil¹:the ratio increased from the previous quarter with higher delinquency rates in the corporate and very small, small and middle- market companies segments.
  • Latin America²:the ratio decreased from the previous quarter driven by individuals operations in Chile and companies operations in Chile, Colombia and Uruguay.

Total

Brazil¹

Latin America²

  • Consolidated:the ratio increased compared to the previous quarter driven by the Latin America operations.
  • Brazil¹:the ratio remained stable in the quarter, with the increase in delinquency rates in the individuals segment, being offset by the decrease in the corporate segment.
  • Latin America²:the ratio increased in the quarter driven by corporate operations in Chile and Colombia.

NPL Ratio - Brazil¹ (%) | 15 to 90 days

3.9

4.2

4.3

4.2

3.6

4.0

3.7

3.5

3.3

3.5

3.5

3.2

3.4

3.4

3.9

4.2

4.2

3.8

3.7

2.9

3.2

3.1

3.5

2.3

2.5

2.4

2.3

2.0

2.8

3.0

1.5

1.5

1.8

1.7

1.8

1.6

1.7

1.0

1.0

1.8

1.5

0.9

0.7

0.8

1.7

1.0

1.5

0.7

0.9

0.7

1.1

NPL Ratio - Brazil¹ (%) | over 90days

Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19

Individuals

Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies

Corporate

5.8

6.0

6.0

6.3

5.8

5.6

Individuals:the decreased from the previous quarter, driven by the

5.2

5.1

5.6

5.9

5.7

5.6

4.9

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.4

4.4

4.5

4.7

4.8

5.3

5.1

lower delinquency rates in the credit card, vehicles and mortgage loan

4.9

4.7

4.5

4.3

2.9

2.8

3.7

3.4

3.2

2.5

2.4

2.4

portfolios.

2.6

Very small, small and middle-market companies: the ratio

1.1

1.5

1.6

1.6

1.8

1.5

1.7

1.8

1.4

1.3

1.2

1.0

1.0

1.0

increased from the previous quarter.

0.6

Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19

Corporate:the ratio increased from the previous quarter for clients

Individuals

Corporate

Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies

that were already adequately provisioned. There was no concentration

Individuals:the ratio increased from the previous quarter, driven by

in a specific client or sector.

the increase of higher risk loan portfolios in the mix of products,

however within our risk appetite.

Very small, small and middle-market companies: the ratio

remained stable in the quarter, still in the lowest level since the merger

of Itaú and Unibanco.

Corporate:the ratio decreased from the previous quarter, mainly

due to the debt restructuring and settlement of a specific corporate

¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil.

client.

15

Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis

Coverage Ratio | 90 days

245%

236%

248%

235%

229%

221%

208%

208%

208%

100%

96%

95%

92%

90%

88%

87%

86%

97%

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Total

Total (Expanded)

908%

952%

930%

618%

639%

253%

517%

487%

249%

399%

241%

338%

238%

235%

227%

221%

223%

215%

235%

228%

219%

220%

221%

206%

205%

207%

204%

183%

172%

166%

169%

169%

168%

169%

172%

169%

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Total - Brazil¹

Latin America ex-Brazil

Retail Banking - Brazil

Wholesale Banking - Brazil

  • Consolidated:the increase of 21 percentage points in total coverage ratio was caused by higher provisions, mainly driven by the constitution of provision due to the improvement of expected loss provisioning models.

Loan Portfolio Write-Off

R$ millions

4,412

4,714

4,776

4,422

5,250

4,623

4,305

4,064

4,151

0.9%

1.0%

0.9%

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

1.0%

0.8%

0.7%

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Write-Off

Write-Off / Loan Portfolio (*)

(*) Loan portfolio average balance for the previous two quarters.

Loan portfolio write-off decreased 6.9% when compared to the previous quarter, mainly in Latin America. The ratio of written-off operations to the average balance of loan portfolio decreased, reaching the lowest level since 2014.

¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.

NPL Creation over Credit Portfolio(*)

1.6%

1.6%

1.6%

1.5%

1.5%

1.6%

1.7%

1.6%

1.4%

0.9%

1.0%

1.0%

0.8%

1.0%

0.9%

1.0%

0.9%

0.8%

0.4%

0.8%

0.4%

0.7%

0.5%

0.8%

0.3%

0.6%

0.7%

0.5%

0.4%

0.3%

0.2%

0.2%

0.3%

0.1%

-0.3%

-0.2%

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Total Retail Banking - Brazil Wholesale Banking - Brazil Latin America ex-Brazil

  • Consolidated:decreased from the previous period, mainly driven by the decrease in the portfolio of loans more than 90 days overdue in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil.
  1. Credit portfolio of the previous quarter without financial guarantees provided and corporate securities

Sale of Financial Assets

In the fourth quarter of 2019 we recorded sales of assets with no risk retention to non-related companies with face value of R$342 million. This operation had positive impact of R$44 million on net income, negative of R$64 million on financial margin with clients and positive of R$138 million on cost of credit, with an impact of 20 basis points on the NPL 90 days ratio of the corporate segment in Brazil, but without material impact on the consolidated ratio.

In addition, student credit portfolios were sold in Chile with face value of R$419 million, with an impact of R$34 million on net income and of R$56 million on financial margin with clients. This kind of operation occurs annually on this period.

Also in our Latin America operations we sold active portfolios with face value of R$60 million, which had positive impacts of R$7 million on net income and of R$12 million on the cost of credit.

Finally, we recorded sales of assets already written off as losses with no risk retention to non-related companies with face value of R$840 million. This sale had a positive impact of R$58 million on net income with no impact on credit quality ratios.

Renegotiated Loans Operations

By overdue period measured at the renegotiation moment

R$ billions

Brazil

25.2

25.4

24.7

26.0

25.7

27.3

27.6

26.9

28.4

28.1

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.5

2.4

1.8

1.8

1.3

2.0

2.0

8.2

8.0

7.3

7.6

7.3

4.8

4.9

4.9

5.2

5.5

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.3

9.0

9.2

9.8

9.9

9.6

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

When non-overdue

When up to 30 days overdue

When 31-90 days overdue

When over 90 days overdue

When Written-off as a Loss

Latin America

Some exposures of the corporate segment in Brazil led to the decrease in renegotiated loan operations portfolio in the quarter. Part of these exposures were more than 90 days overdue. Accordingly, the delinquency rate decreased, with no significant changes in the coverage ratio level.

41.4%

41.4%

39.2%

39.5%

39.3%

16.8%

19.1%

17.5%

16.8%

15.3%

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Coverage Ratio (LLP/Portfolio)

Total of Renegotiated Loans Portfolio 90-day NPL ratio (%)

16

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance Operations¹

Highlights

  • The higher revenues from investment banking, brokerage, fund management and card issuing activities account for the increases of 11.3% from the previous quarter and 5.9% from 2018. These positive effects were partially offset by the lower revenues from the acquiring business from the previous year.

In R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

Credit and Debit Cards

3,368

3,194

5.5%

3,487

-3.4%

13,034

13,450

-3.1%

Card Issuance

2,460

2,262

8.8%

2,234

10.1%

9,125

8,514

7.2%

Acquiring

908

932

-2.6%

1,252

-27.5%

3,909

4,936

-20.8%

Current Account Services

1,979

1,885

5.0%

1,854

6.7%

7,537

7,320

3.0%

Asset Management

1,759

1,375

27.9%

1,192

47.5%

5,471

4,380

24.9%

Fund Management Fees

1,584

1,200

32.0%

1,009

56.9%

4,771

3,699

29.0%

Consórcio Administration Fees

175

176

-0.4%

182

-4.2%

700

681

2.8%

Advisory Services and Brokerage

1,143

698

63.8%

559

104.6%

2,826

1,576

79.3%

Credit Operations and Guarantees Provided

615

607

1.4%

615

-0.1%

2,481

2,518

-1.5%

Collection Services

488

498

-2.0%

480

1.7%

1,943

1,893

2.6%

Other

269

294

-8.5%

237

13.5%

1,098

1,034

6.2%

Latin America (ex-Brazil)

734

715

2.6%

768

-4.4%

2,917

2,907

0.3%

Commissions and Fees

10,356

9,267

11.8%

9,192

12.7%

37,307

35,079

6.4%

Result from Insurance Operations¹

1,706

1,575

8.3%

1,590

7.3%

6,563

6,357

3.2%

Total

12,062

10,842

11.3%

10,782

11.9%

43,870

41,436

5.9%

¹ Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations net of retained claims and selling expenses.

Credit and Debit Cards

Credit and debit card issuing activities revenues were up 8.8% in the quarter driven by the higher revenues from interchange fees, related to the greater transaction volume. In the year, the 7.2% increase was related to higher revenues from credit card, partially offset by higher expenses on the rewards program and by the new Central Bank regulation that established a cap on debit interchange fee as of October 2018.

Acquiring activities revenues decreased 2.6% in the quarter due to lower revenues from MDR (Merchant Discount Rates). In 2019, the lower revenues from MDR, prepayment and rental of machines led to a decrease of 20.8% in acquiring revenues. The end of the prepayment rate on credit card transactions without installments and the evolution of Pop Credicard contributed to the increase in the equipment base of 19.2% when compared to the same period of the previous year.

Card Issuance Activities

R$ millions

Acquiring Activities

R$ millions

Transaction Volume

4Q19

R$150.5 billion

+ 12.9%(vs. 3Q19) + 14.3%(vs. 4Q18)

credit

+ 11.3%(vs. 3Q19) + 15.5%(vs. 4Q18)

debit

+ 18.0%(vs. 3Q19) + 10.8%(vs. 4Q18

32.4

34.1

34.5

28.1

29.8

29.5

150,490

131,700

133,276

37,740

31,988

34,055

97,645

101,289

112,751

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Debit Card Transactions Volume

Credit Card Transactions Volume

Credit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions)

Debit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions) Note: Debit cards include account holders only.

Transaction Volume

1,465

1,463

4Q19

R$141.9 billion

1,228

141,862

127,193

118,877

+ 19.3%(vs. 3Q19)

51,362

46,057

+ 11.5%(vs. 4Q18)

42,242

credit

90,499

+ 18.1%(vs. 3Q19)

81,136

76,636

+ 11.5%(vs. 4Q18)

debit

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

+ 21.6%(vs. 3Q19)

Credit Card Transactions Volume

+ 11.5%(vs. 4Q18)

Debit Card Transactions Volume

Equipment Base (thousands)

17

17

Income Statement Analysis

Current Account Services

Revenues from current account services were up 5.0% from the previous quarter driven by higher volume of payment transactions and higher revenues from companies current account holders.

Compared to 2018, these revenues increased by 3.0% driven by the increase in the number of current account holders, which was partially offset by the higher exemptions in current account types, and by higher volume of payment transactions.

New Accounts

Individuals accounts (in thousands)

952

1,073

1,001

268

225

61

4Q17

4Q18

4Q19

Abreconta App

Brick and Mortar Branches

Loan Operations and Financial Guarantees Provided

Revenues from loan operations and financial guarantees provided increased by 1.4% from the previous quarter, driven by the higher revenues from loan operations.

Compared to 2018, these revenues were down by 1.5% driven by the lower volume of financial guarantees provided, which was partially offset by the higher revenues from loan operations.

Collection Services

Revenues from collection services decreased by 2.0% compared to the previous quarter, due to the reduction of average fee.

Compared to 2018, these revenues grew by 2.6% driven by higher volume and pricing from payment of taxes and contributions.

Asset Management

  • Fund Management

Fund management fees were higher by R$384 million in the quarter driven by higher revenues from performance fees and the 5.6% increase in assets under administration.

Compared to 2018, fund management fees grew 29.0% driven by a 23.1% increase in assets under administration and higher revenues from performance fees. We highlight the 46.9% growth in the balance of funds distributed through our open investment platform initiative.

Managed Portfolio and Investment Funds

R$ billions

+5.6%

Advisory Services and Brokerage

Higher capital market activity, which reflected both in investment banking and brokerage operations, led to the R$445 million increase in the quarter and to the R$1,249 million increase when compared to 2018.

Fixed Income:we took part in local operations with debentures, promissory notes and securitization, which totaled R$39.1 billion in 2019, maintaining the leadership position in the ANBIMA(Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association) ranking.

Equities:we undertook 32 offerings in South America in 2019, which totaled US$3.5 billion, reaching the leadership position in the Dealogic ranking.

Mergers and Acquisitions:in 2019, we provided financial advisory on 50 transactions in South America, totaling US$15.7 billion in the Dealogic ranking.

1,290

1,363

1,107

1,135

1,176

155

125

142

172

183

983

993

1,021

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Total Balance (ex- Open Platform)

Note: Does not include Latin America (ex-Brazil).

1,1181,180

3Q194Q19

Open Platform

  • ConsórcioAdministration Fees

Consórcioadministration fees remained stable in the quarter.

Compared to 2018, consórcioadministration fees grew by 2.8% due to the higher volume. Installments receivable totaled R$12.6 billion at the end of December 2019, increasing by 6.9% from December 2018.

18

Management Discussion and Analysis

Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

Highlights

  • Increase in the Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations in the quarter, driven by the increases in premiums earned from life and personal accidents insurance and from financial margin on pension plan.
  • Compared to 2018, the increase in premiums earned, earnings of affiliates and commissions and fees from pension plan were partially offset by lower gains from liability adequacy test, revenues from premium bonds and managerial financial margin.

Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

In R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

Earned Premiums

1,124

1,105

Revenues from Pension Plan

35

57

Revenues from Premium Bonds

104

113

Managerial Financial Margin

90

(41)

Commissions and Fees

553

556

Earnings of Affiliates

132

129

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and

2,038

1,920

Premium Bonds

Retained Claims

(330)

(338)

Insurance Selling Expenses

(2)

(6)

Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and

1,706

1,575

Premium Bonds

Recurring Net Income

656

627

The increase in the result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations in the quarter was driven by (i)the increase in premiums earned, mainly due to higher sales of life and personal accidents insurance policies and (ii)the increase in managerial financial margin driven by the higher remuneration on pension plan assets.

Compared to 2018, the 3.2% increase in the result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations was due to higher premiums earned from credit life, protected card and life and personal accidents insurance policies. There was also an increase in earnings of affiliates and pension plans commissions and fees, in addition to lower selling expenses. On the other hand, the liability adequacy test of pension plans, revenues from premium bonds and managerial financial margin were lower in the period.

4Q18

2019

2018

1.7%

1,045

7.6%

4,356

4,055

7.4%

-37.9%

114

-68.9%

267

463

-42.4%

-8.4%

108

-4.0%

426

444

-4.1%

-

(24)

-

141

188

-24.8%

-0.4%

505

9.6%

2,114

2,028

4.2%

2.1%

150

-11.6%

549

474

15.8%

6.2%

1,897

7.4%

7,853

7,653

2.6%

-2.5%

(294)

12.4%

(1,265)

(1,228)

3.0%

-62.4%

(14)

-83.5%

(25)

(68)

-62.8%

8.3%

1,590

7.3%

6,563

6,357

3.2%

4.7%

547

19.9%

2,624

2,457

6.8%

Earned Premiums Breakdown

R$ millions

1,045

1,052

1,075

1,105

1,124

10.7%

10.4%

9.2%

9.3%

9.3%

9.7%

9.5%

9.6%

9.4%

9.3%

1.5%

1.4%

1.4%

1.4%

1.3%

16.2%

16.7%

17.3%

17.6%

17.3%

14.7%

15.1%

15.5%

15.6%

15.8%

47.2%

46.8%

47.0%

46.7%

46.9%

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Life and Personal Accidents

Protected Card

Credit Life

Property risk

Mortgage

Other

Retained Claims Breakdown

R$ millions

26.7%

27.7%

26.4%

28.9%

28.7%

294

299

297

338

330

32.6%

29.2%

26.1%

24.5%

25.5%

4.2%

3.8%

4.9%

6.2%

5.6%

1.1%

1.4%

0.8%

1.6%

10.6%

9.1%

10.9%

10.1%

11.3%

14.2%

13.2%

13.4%

15.6%

13.2%

39.6%

41.3%

43.8%

46.4%

39.9%

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Life and Personal Accidents

Protected Card

Credit Life

Property risk

Mortgage

Other

Insurance Claims/Earned Premiums

Technical Provisions

3.6 3.4 7.4

44.9R$220.7billions 161.4

R$ billions

Insurance

+ 5.7%(vs. 4Q18)

Premiums Bonds

+ 0.8%vs. 4Q18)

Traditional

+ 5.8%(vs. 4Q18)

PGBL

+ 10.5%(vs. 4Q18)

VGBL

+ 8.3%vs. 4Q18)

Pro FormaIncome Statement of the Insurance Segment (Recurring Activities)

In R$ millions

4Q19

4Q18

Earned Premiums

1,057

970

9.0%

Retained Claims

(262)

(211)

24.2%

Selling Expenses

(3)

(3)

-11.9%

Underwriting Margin

792

756

4.8%

Managerial Financial Margin

17

2

818.6%

Commissions and Fees

117

104

11.9%

Other Income and Expenses ¹

(535)

(526)

1.7%

Recurring Net Income

392

336

16.5%

Recurring Return on Allocated Capital

94.9%

178.9%

-84.0 p.p.

Combined Ratio

60.6%

62.1%

-1.6 p.p.

As from this quarter, we have disclosed the results of Insurance Recurring Activities, which consist of the bancassurance products related to life, property, credit life, third-party insurance policies and our interest in Porto Seguro. This operation had a 4.8% growth in the underwriting margin driven by higher sales of life and credit life insurance policies, despite the increase in the retained claims of these portfolios.

1Includes earnings of affiliates, non-interest expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and COFINS, income tax/social contribution and minority interests.

19

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Non-interest Expenses

Highlights

  • Compared to the previous quarter,non-interest expenses increased only 1.7%, despite the impact of the collective wage agreement, driven by higher expenses on employee terminations and labor claims, administrative expenses and expenses in Latin America.
  • The continuous investment in technology allowed some cost efficiency actions, such as brick and mortar branches closures and the voluntary severance program, that led to an increase of only 2.5% innon-interest expenses from the previous year, below the inflation (4.3% - IPCA) and the collective wage agreement for the period.

In R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

2019

2018

Personnel Expenses

0.5%

(5,618)

0.8%

4.0%

(5,664)

(5,634)

(22,144)

(21,300)

Compensation, Charges and Social Benefits

(3,411)

(3,592)

-5.0%

(3,759)

-9.3%

(14,099)

(14,346)

-1.7%

Management and Employees' Profit Sharing

(1)

(1,426)

(1,395)

2.2%

(1,226)

16.3%

(5,346)

(4,657)

14.8%

Employee Terminations and Labor Claims

(777)

(616)

26.1%

(552)

40.7%

(2,538)

(2,061)

23.1%

Training

(50)

(31)

58.0%

(81)

-39.0%

(161)

(236)

-31.5%

Administrative Expenses

(4,262)

(4,169)

2.2%

(4,454)

-4.3%

(16,777)

(16,659)

0.7%

Third-Party Services

(1,200)

(1,075)

11.7%

(1,226)

-2.1%

(4,354)

(4,179)

4.2%

Data Processing and Telecommunications

(919)

(952)

-3.5%

(1,029)

-10.6%

(3,800)

(3,699)

2.7%

Facilities and Materials

(741)

(726)

2.0%

(783)

-5.3%

(2,965)

(2,998)

-1.1%

Depreciation and Amortization

(587)

(556)

5.7%

(558)

5.4%

(2,221)

(2,133)

4.1%

Advertising, Promotions and Publications

(222)

(274)

-18.8%

(234)

-4.9%

(1,069)

(1,214)

-12.0%

Security

(163)

(167)

-2.5%

(170)

-4.2%

(677)

(678)

-0.3%

Financial System Services

(166)

(137)

20.5%

(155)

7.1%

(585)

(585)

0.0%

Transportation and Travel

(143)

(133)

7.3%

(147)

-2.7%

(550)

(527)

4.4%

Other

(120)

(147)

-18.8%

(153)

-22.0%

(558)

(645)

-13.6%

Operating Expenses

(1,284)

(1,300)

-1.2%

(948)

35.5%

(4,844)

(4,609)

5.1%

Selling - Credit Cards

(759)

(627)

20.9%

(679)

11.7%

(2,645)

(2,348)

12.7%

Contingencies and Other

(386)

(567)

-32.0%

(153)

151.7%

(1,755)

(1,905)

-7.9%

Claims

(139)

(105)

32.2%

(115)

21.0%

(444)

(357)

24.4%

Other Tax Expenses

(2)

(98)

(84)

17.1%

(89)

9.7%

(361)

(329)

9.9%

Latin America (ex-Brazil)

(3)

(1,704)

(1,610)

5.8%

(1,683)

1.2%

(6,500)

(6,478)

0.3%

Total

(13,011)

(12,796)

1.7%

(12,793)

1.7%

(50,626)

(49,376)

2.5%

  Includes variable compensation and stock option plans. Does not include ISS, PIS and Cofins. Does not consider overhead allocation.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, expenses grew driven by employee terminations and labor claims due to repricing of labor lawsuits, third-party services, driven by higher expenses on consulting services, and expenses in Latin America. These effects were partially offset by lower expenses on compensation, charges and social benefits, despite the collective wage agreement, due to the impact of the voluntary severance program on the number of employees in the fourth quarter and by operating expenses, leading to a 1.7% increase in total non-interest expenses in the quarter.

In 2019, our expenses were positively impacted by some events. We have closed brick and mortar branches which caused a reduction in fixed costs and in the total number of employees, which also decreased in consequence of the voluntary severance program carried out in the year. These reductions absorbed much of the increase in expenses on profit sharing, employee terminations and labor claims, and credit card selling expenses related to the accreditation of REDE and banking correspondents and to expenses on brands and partnerships. The sum of these effects led to the increase of only 2.5% in total non-interest expenses in the year, below inflation (4.3% - IPCA) and the collective wage agreement for the period.

Number of Employees - in thousands

100.3

99.7

98.4

96.8

94.9 thousand

94.9

employees at the end of the 4Q19

13.0

12.9

12.7

12.7

12.7

0.6

0.5

0.5

- 1.9%(4Q19/3Q19)

0.5

0.5

- 5.4%(4Q19/4Q18)

86.8

86.2

85.2

83.5

81.7

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Brazil

Abroad (ex-Latin America)

Latin America

Includes the employees of companies controlled by the Bank.

Committed to speed up our digital transformation process, we hired more personnel for the technology area. Nevertheless, the number of employees decreased in the last 12 months as a result of the voluntary severance program and the closing of brick and mortar branches in Brazil.

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Efficiency Ratio

49.2

45.9

47.1

48.8

48.7

46.3

46.2

45.5

44.0

46.4

47.0

47.4

47.7

47.6

47.7

47.5

46.6

45.5

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Trailing 12-month Efficiency Ratio (%)

Quarterly Efficiency Ratio (%)

Efficiency Ratio:

  • 12-monthperiod: decrease of 220 basis points from the same period of the previous year. Our non-interest expenses increased 2.5%, whereas inflation for the period was 4.3% (IPCA). Additionally, our revenues increased 7.1%.

Branches Efficiency Ratio (%):

70.5

74.8

69.5

68.9

63.3

66.0

26.5

26.5

26.6

27.5

25.6

28.6

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Brick and Mortar Branches

Digital Branches

Distribution Network

Points of Service | Brazil and Abroad

Branches and Client Service Branches | Brazil and Abroad

The number of available ATMs of Banco24Horas increased by 3.2% from the same period of the previous year, driven by the agreement with Tecban establishing the replacement of our external ATMs network.

The search for efficiency and the higher demand for services through digital channels led to the annual decrease of 10.5% in physical branches in Brazil. In Latin America, we launched six digital branches in the year: two in Argentina, two in Chile, one in Paraguay and one in Uruguay.

48,476

47,953

47,505

47,518

46,271

23,049

22,605

23,053

23,173

23,780

1,175

1,169

1,167

1,162

592

589

584

1,107

585

576

23,660

23,590

22,701

22,598

20,808

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Brazil

ESB

Latin America

Banco24Horas

Includes Banco Itaú Argentina and banks in Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay; Includes ESBs (Electronic Service Branches) and points of service in third-parties' establishments. Does not include points of sale.

4,940

4,934

4,722

4,704

4,504

195

195

196

196

196

3,530

3,527

3,332

3,330

3,158

703

691

686

675

671

512

521

508

503

479

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Branches + CSB (Latin America ex-Brazil)

CSB - Brazil

Brick and Mortar Branches - Brazil

Digital Branches - Brazil

  Includes IBBA representative offices abroad. Includes Banco Itaú BBA, Banco Itaú Argentina and companies in Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Geographical Distribution of Service Network(*)

Number of Branches and Client Service Branches

North

Northeast

Midwest

Southeast

South

107

304

287

2,702

611

In December 2019. Does not include branches and CSBs in Latin America and Itaú BBA.

Management Discussion & Analysis

Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet

Highlights

  • Total assets grew 5.4% in 12 months and remained stable in the quarter. In the year, we highlight the increase of 9.5% in loan operations and of 19.2% in securities and derivatives.
  • Deposits grew 9.4% in 12 months and 3.3% in the quarter. Fund from acceptances and issue of securities grew 28.7% in 12 months and 9.7% in the quarter, boosted by funds from financial bills.

Assets

In R$ millions, end of period

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

Current and Long-term Assets

1,702,123

1,703,925

-0.1%

1,615,235

5.4%

Cash

30,367

27,721

9.5%

37,159

-18.3%

Interbank Investments

232,362

274,139

-15.2%

304,747

-23.8%

Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments

545,286

510,656

6.8%

457,513

19.2%

Interbank and Interbranch Accounts

135,499

131,052

3.4%

132,776

2.1%

Loan, Lease and Other Loan Operations

583,017

576,020

1.2%

532,481

9.5%

(Allowance for Loan Losses)

(38,888)

(33,467)

16.2%

(33,125)

17.4%

Other Assets

214,480

217,805

-1.5%

183,684

16.8%

Permanent Assets

36,590

34,414

6.3%

34,378

6.4%

Total Assets

1,738,713

1,738,339

0.0%

1,649,613

5.4%

Liabilities

In R$ millions, end of period

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

Current and Long-Term Liabilities

1,593,167

1,597,176

-0.3%

1,502,865

6.0%

Deposits

507,060

490,838

3.3%

463,424

9.4%

Deposits Received under Securities Repurchase Agreements

269,838

296,503

-9.0%

343,236

-21.4%

Fund from Acceptances and Issue of Securities

143,569

130,883

9.7%

111,566

28.7%

Interbank and Interbranch Accounts

54,180

60,317

-10.2%

46,863

15.6%

Borrowings and Onlendings

76,393

77,770

-1.8%

67,947

12.4%

Derivative Financial Instruments

47,815

47,441

0.8%

27,485

74.0%

Technical Provisions for Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds

220,666

216,060

2.1%

203,417

8.5%

Other Liabilities

273,647

277,364

-1.3%

238,925

14.5%

Deferred Income

2,698

2,632

2.5%

2,625

2.8%

Minority Interest in Subsidiaries

10,861

12,812

-15.2%

12,367

-12.2%

Stockholders' Equity

131,987

125,719

5.0%

131,757

0.2%

Total Liabilities and Equity

1,738,713

1,738,339

0.0%

1,649,613

5.4%

Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies

We have a foreign exchange risk management policy associated with our asset and liability positions, primarily intended to mitigate impacts from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates on consolidated results.

Brazilian tax legislation determines that gains and losses from exchange rate variation on permanent foreign investments must not be included in the tax basis. On the other hand, gains and losses arising from financial instruments used to hedge such asset positions are affected by tax effects. Therefore, in order not to expose net income to exchange rate variations, a liability position must be built at a higher volume than the hedged assets.

In R$ millions, end of period

4Q19

3Q19

The net foreign exchange position includes

Investments Abroad

78,230

79,911

-2.1%

not only hedge positions of our investments

Net Foreign Exchange Position (Except Investments Abroad)

(145,611)

(134,589)

8.2%

abroad, but also directional positions in

Total

(67,381)

(54,678)

23.2%

foreign currencies.

Total in US$

(16,717)

(13,130)

27.3%

Management Discussion & Analysis

Balance Sheet

Credit Portfolio

Highlights

  • The individuals loan portfolio grew 13.6% in 12 months and 4.4% in the quarter, boosted by credit card, vehicle and unsecured personal loans.
  • The companies portfolio grew 11.9% in 12 months and 1.2% in the quarter, boosted by working capital, vehicle and export/import financing, mainly to very small, small andmiddle-market companies.

Credit Portfolio by Product

In R$ billions, end of period

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

Individuals - Brazil ( 1 )

239.0

229.0

4.4%

210.4

13.6%

Credit Card Loans

90.9

83.3

9.1%

77.5

17.4%

Personal Loans

33.7

33.4

0.9%

28.2

19.4%

Payroll Loans (2)

49.4

49.3

0.1%

Vehicle Loans

19.0

18.0

5.6%

15.9

19.3%

Mortgage Loans

45.9

44.8

2.5%

42.0

9.3%

Rural Loans

0.1

0.1

-6.9%

0.1

-24.9%

Companies - Brazil ( 1 )

190.4

188.1

1.2%

170.2

11.9%

Working Capital (3)

108.2

103.7

4.3%

93.5

15.7%

BNDES/Onlending

10.6

12.2

-13.5%

16.9

-37.2%

Export / Import Financing

48.6

49.7

-2.1%

40.4

20.4%

7.3

24.8%

4.3

112.7%

Mortgage Loans

4.3

4.9

-12.2%

6.3

-31.1%

Rural Loans

9.5

10.3

-7.3%

8.9

7.3%

Latin America ( 4 )

153.7

158.9

-3.3%

151.9

1.1%

Total without Financial Guarantees Provided

583.0

576.0

1.2%

532.5

9.5%

Financial Guarantees Provided

66.7

65.7

1.5%

66.1

0.9%

Total with Financial Guarantees Provided

649.7

641.7

1.2%

598.6

8.5%

Corporate Securities (5)

56.9

47.3

20.5%

38.3

48.4%

Total Risk

706.7

689.0

2.6%

636.9

10.9%

  Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. Also includes Overdraft, Receivables, Hot Money, Leasing, and other. Includes Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay. Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and Commercial Paper.

Credit Concentration

As of December 31, 2019

Only 15.1%of the credit risk is concentrated on the 100 largest debtors.

Risk

% of total

% of total

In R$ billions

credits

Assets

Largest Debtor

5.4

0.8

0.3

10 Largest Debtors

29.3

4.5

1.7

20 Largest Debtors

44.7

6.9

2.6

50 Largest Debtors

72.0

11.1

4.1

100 Largest Debtors

97.7

15.1

5.6

Including financial guarantees provided

Credit Portfolio without Financial Guarantees Provided by Vintage

In R$ billions

532 576 583

36.5%

34.3%

32.7%

4.6%

4.5%

4.7%

5.4%

6.4%

6.2%

7.1%

8.8%

8.5%

10.1%

12.2%

11.4%

34.0%

35.5%

37.0%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Actual Quarter (q) q-1q-2q-3q-4q=<-5

Companies Credit Portfolio by Business Sector

With Financial Guarantees Provided

In R$ billions, end of period

4Q19

3Q19

Public Sector

3.8

2.2

74.4%

Private Sector

344.3

346.3

-0.6%

Real Estate

23.0

22.8

0.7%

Food and beverage

20.8

20.3

2.5%

Transportation

20.7

19.3

7.2%

Agribusiness and fertilizers

18.8

18.8

-0.2%

Energy and water treatment

16.2

15.8

2.4%

Vehicles and auto parts

15.6

15.1

3.4%

Banks and other financial institutions

14.3

14.2

0.1%

Petrochemical and chemical

11.7

12.1

-3.2%

Infrastructure work

10.9

12.3

-11.5%

Steel and metallurgy

9.8

9.6

2.6%

Telecommunications

9.2

9.1

0.5%

Mining

8.8

8.8

-0.5%

Pharmaceutical and cosmetics

8.5

8.2

3.5%

Electronic and IT

7.4

7.3

1.6%

Oil and gas

6.8

6.8

0.7%

Capital Assets

6.5

6.9

-6.1%

Construction Material

6.2

6.5

-3.7%

Entertainment and tourism

5.8

5.8

0.9%

Sugar and Alcohol

4.2

5.1

-16.3%

Services - Other

42.8

44.3

-3.3%

Commerce - Other

23.1

23.1

-0.2%

Industry - Other

9.4

10.3

-8.9%

Other

43.9

43.8

0.2%

Total

348.1

348.5

-0.1%

Management Discussion & Analysis

Balance Sheet

Credit Portfolio1(Individuals and Companies) - Brazil

Loan Portfolio Mix - Individuals

Dec-19

7.9%

38.1%

14.1%

19.2%

20.7%

Dec-14

15.6%

32.0%

15.1%

15.6%

21.8%

Vehicles

Credit Card

Personal Loans

Mortgage Loans

Payroll Loans

Loan Portfolio Mix - Companies

Dec-19

45.1%

54.9%

Dec-14

32.0%

68.0%

Very Small, Small and Middle Market Loans

Corporate Loans

Payroll Loans

R$49.4billion as of December 31, 2019

+ 0.1%(vs. Sep-19)

+ 5.8%(vs. Dec-18)

The payroll loans portfolio for INSS pensioners grew 6.7%compared to the same period of the previous year.

Mortgage loans2

R$50.3billion as of December 31, 2019

+ 1.0%(vs. Sep-19)

+ 4.0%(vs. Dec-18)

91%of the mortgage portfolio is Individuals

99.7%guaranteed by fiduciary alienation

Corporate

R$104.6billion as of December 31, 2019

- 3.0%(vs. Sep-19)

+ 2.4%(vs. Dec-18)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the origination3of credit increased 21% when compared to the same period of the previous year.

Portfolio 4Q19

By origination

(%)

44% 56%

Branches Itaú Consignado S.A.

By Sector

(R$ billions)

6.5 3.9

39.0

INSS

Public Sector

Private Sector

Originations in 4Q19

67.3%of total credit mortgage is done by borrowers

R$5.1billion

+ 35.8%(vs. 4Q18)

Loan-to-Value

Ratio of the amount of the financing to the value of the real estate property

Vintage(quarterly average)

Portfolio

62.1%

38.6%

Credit Cards

R$90.9billion as of December 31, 2019

+ 9.1%(vs. Sep-19)

+ 17.4%(vs. Dec-18)

7.9%

9.9%

8.7%

8.0%

9.6%

8.6%

84.2%

80.5%

82.7%

Dec-18

Sep-19

Dec-19

Revolving Credit + Overdue Loans¹

Installment with Interest

Transactor²

  Includes nonperforming loans more than 1 day overdue
  includes installment without interest.

Vehicle Financing

R$19.0billion as of December 31, 2019

+ 5.6%(vs. Sep-19)+ 19.3%(vs. Dec-18)

Originations in 4Q19

R$3.5billion

+ 20.1%(vs. 4Q18)

Average Term

% Average

Average Ticket

43months

Down Payment

R$35.9thousand

39%

Loan-to-Value

Vintage(quarterly average)

Portfolio

57.8%

59.6%

Very Small, Small and Middle Market

R$85.8billion as of December 31, 2019

+ 6.8%(vs. Sep-19)

+ 25.9%(vs. Dec-18)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the origination3of credits for very small, small and middle-market companies increased 24% from the previous year.

  Without financial guarantees provided. Includes Individuals and Companies. Average origination per working day in the quarter.

Management Discussion & Analysis

Balance Sheet

Funding

Highlights

The funding from clients grew 10.4% in 12 months and 4.8% in the quarter, boosted by time deposits that increased 10.3% in 12 months and 3.8% in the quarter; by demand deposits, that increased 13.4% in 12 months and 0.1% in the quarter; and by funds from bills, that grew 43.4% in 12 months and 16.7% in the quarter.

In R$ millions, end of period

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

Funding from Clients (A)

608,991

581,328

4.8%

551,676

10.4%

Demand Deposits

82,306

82,245

0.1%

72,581

13.4%

Savings Deposits

144,558

140,122

3.2%

136,865

5.6%

Time Deposits

277,166

267,029

3.8%

251,301

10.3%

Debentures (Linked to Repurchase Agreements and Third Parties' Operations)

5,259

6,492

-19.0%

21,417

-75.4%

Funds from Bills

(1)

and Structured Operations Certificates

99,703

85,440

16.7%

69,512

43.4%

Other Funding (B)

151,331

155,422

-2.6%

135,963

11.3%

Onlending

11,648

13,246

-12.1%

17,907

-35.0%

Borrowings

64,745

64,524

0.3%

50,040

29.4%

Funds from Acceptance and Issuance of Securities

43,866

45,443

-3.5%

42,054

4.3%

Other

(2)

31,073

32,209

-3.5%

25,962

19.7%

Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds (C)

1,204,339

1,144,597

5.2%

1,006,594

19.6%

Open Platform (D)

197,349

187,134

5.5%

137,149

43.9%

Investment Funds

183,118

172,037

6.4%

124,645

46.9%

Other

(3)

14,231

15,097

-5.7%

12,505

13.8%

Total (A) +(B) + (C) + (D)

2,162,011

2,068,481

4.5%

1,831,383

18.1%

  Includes funds from Real Estate, Mortgage, Financial, Credit and Similar Notes. Includes installments of subordinated debt that are not included in the Tier II Referential Equity. Includes Certificates of Banks Deposits (CDB), Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables (CRA), Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Debentures, Agricultural Credit Bonds (LCA) and Real Estate Credit Bonds (LCI).

Loans and Funding

The ratio between the loan portfolio and the funds raised net of reserve required by Brazilian Central Bank and cash reached 91.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

94.6%

91.8%

96.3%

96.0%

96.9%

93.3%

91.9%

77.8%

76.1%

77.4%

78.6%

79.0%

78.2%

76.7%

In R$ Billions

697

699

737

760

688

691

667

635

618

578 531

566 544

571 553

576

583

548 519

553 532

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Funding from Clients and Other Funding

Funding from Clients and Other Funding net of reserve required by Brazilian Central Bank and Cash

Loan portfolio

Loan Portfolio / Funding from Clients and Other Funding net of reserve required by Brazilian Central Bank and Cash Loan Portfolio / Funding from Clients and Other Funding

Management Discussion & Analysis

Capital and Risk

Capital, Liquidity and Market ratios

Itaú Unibanco assesses its capital adequacy to face the incurred risks, represented by the regulatory capital for credit, market and operational risks and by the capital necessary to cover other risks, in accordance with the set of rules disclosed by the Central Bank of Brazil, which implements the Basel III capital requirements in Brazil.

Tier I Capital Ratio

On December 31, 2019, our Tier I Capital reached 14.4%, consisting of 13.2% Common Equity Tier I and of 1.3% Additional Tier I.

14.1%

14.4%

0.5%

-0.1%

1.3%

1.3%

12.8%

13.2%

Tier I

Net income and

Prudential Adjustments and RWA

Tier I

Sep-19

other equity changes

Dec-19

in the quarter

Common Equity Tier I (CET I)

Additional Tier I (AT1)

Capital Ratios

Main changes in the quarter:

Referential Equity:Increase of 2.8% mainly due to the net income of the period.

RWA:Increase of R$3,787 million mainly due to the growth in the credit risk- weighted assets (RWACPAD) driven by the expansion in credit portfolio, partially offset by the decrease in market risk-weighted assets (RWAMINT).

BIS ratio:Increase of 40 basis points driven by the net income in the period.

In R$ millions, end of period

4Q19

3Q19

Common Equity Tier I

117,328

113,235

Tier I (Common Equity + Additional Capital)

128,696

124,856

Referential Equity (Tier I and Tier II)

140,596

136,755

-

-

Total Risk-weighted Exposure (RWA)

891,300

887,513

Credit Risk-weighted Assets (RWACP A D)

784,730

759,358

Operational Risk-weighted Assets (RWAOP A D)

81,568

81,568

Market Risk-weighted Assets (RWAM I NT)

25,002

46,587

-

-

Core Capital Ratio

13.2%

12.8%

Tier I Ratio

14.4%

14.1%

BIS (Referential Equity / Total Risk-weighted

Exposure)

15.8%

15.4%

The ratios were calculated based on the Prudential information, which includes financial institutions, consórcio managers, payment institutions, companies that acquire operations or directly or indirectly assume credit risk and investment funds in which the conglomerate substantially retains risks and benefits.

Liquidity Ratios

These ratios are calculated based on the methodology defined by the Brazilian Central Bank, which is in line with Basel III international guidelines.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

In R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

HQLA

170,004

152,914

Potential Cash Outflows

114,035

100,642

LCR (%)

149.1%

151.9%

Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

In R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

Available Stable Funding

733,242

699,997

Required Stable Funding

599,963

595,943

NSFR (%)

122.2%

117.5%

For 2019, the minimum liquidity ratio indicators required by the Brazilian Central Bank is 100%.

Value at Risk - VaR1

This is one of the main market risk indicators and a statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions.

In R$ millions, end of period

4Q19

3Q19

VaR by Risk Factor

Interest Rates

813.1

682.0

Currency

10.9

29.3

Shares of Stock Exchange

29.4

13.5

Commodities

1.0

1.5

Diversification Effect

(576.1)

(505.9)

Total VaR

278.3

220.4

Maximum VaR in the quarter

398.2

398.3

Average VaR in the quarter

279.6

305.6

Minimum VaR in the quarter

210.5

208.7

Values represented above consider a 1-day time horizon and a 99% confidence level.

Note: For further information on risk and capital management, please access the Investor Relations website at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Reports - Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Segment Analysis

Results byBusiness Segment

The Pro Forma financial statements of Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Activities with the Market + Corporation presented below are based on managerial information derived from internal models to more accurately reflect the activities of the business units.

Retail Banking

Retail banking products and services offered to both current account and non-current account holders include: personal loans, mortgage loans, payroll loans, credit cards, acquiring services, vehicle financing, insurance, pension plan and premium bond products, among others. Current account holders are segmented into: (i) Retail, (ii) Uniclass, (iii) Personnalité and (iv) Very small and small companies.

Highlights

  • Compared to the last quarter, the increases of 2.6% in the financial margin with clients and of 5.7% in commissions and fees, mainly driven by credit card issuing activities, contributed to the 10.0% increase in net income.
  • Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the increase in financial margin with clients more than offset the increase in provision for loan losses.

In R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

Operating Revenues

20,965

20,215

3.7%

18,335

14.3%

Managerial Financial Margin

12,452

12,131

2.6%

10,247

21.5%

Commissions and Fees

6,667

6,308

5.7%

6,418

3.9%

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before

1,846

1,777

3.9%

1,670

10.5%

Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Cost of Credit

(4,230)

(4,238)

-0.2%

(3,340)

26.7%

Retained Claims

(315)

(321)

-2.0%

(281)

11.9%

Other Operating Expenses

(10,698)

(10,541)

1.5%

(10,287)

4.0%

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

5,722

5,116

11.9%

4,427

29.3%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

(2,032)

(1,768)

14.9%

(1,637)

24.1%

Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

(47)

(37)

29.2%

(57)

-17.2%

Recurring Net Income

3,643

3,311

10.0%

2,733

33.3%

Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital

35.2%

33.2%

200 bps

30.4%

480 bps

Efficiency Ratio (ER)

48.3%

49.7%

-140 bps

54.0%

-570 bps

Loan Portfolio (R$ billion)

Segment highlights

243.6

+5.2%

+16.2%

283.1

269.2

259.0

251.0

Black Friday - 2019

On the last Friday of November, the 29th, Itaú Unibanco reached its daily financial volume record including card transactions, electronic transfers (TED and DOC), invoices and processing of the acquiring company Rede.

Rede recorded a 25% increase in transaction volume in the physical retail segment on this date when compared to 2018, whereas in the digital retail segment the increase was 97%.

Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19

Digital Transformation in the Retail Banking

Use of Digital Channels 1

number of current account holders (in millions)

11.1

12.5

9.6

1.1

1.1

1.2

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

Individuals

Companies

¹ Internet, mobile and SMS on Retail Bank.

Share of Transactionsthrough digital channels*

2017

2019

Credit

18%

20%

Investments

38%

48%

Payments

68%

81%

  • Note: Share of digital channels in the total volume (R$) of transactions in the Retail Bank segment.

Share of Retail Operating Revenues

Efficiency Ratio

29%

32%

of branches in the 2019

27%Digital

71%

68%

67%Brick-and-

Mortar

2017

2019

Digital Branches

Brick-and-Mortar Branches

Segment Analysis

Results byBusiness Segment

Wholesale Banking

Wholesale Banking comprises: i) the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, ii) the activities of our units abroad, iii) the Itaú Asset Management, specialized asset manager, and iv) the products and services offered to high-net worth clients (Private Banking), middle market companies and institutional clients.

Highlights

  • Net income in the Wholesale Banking segment decreased by 11.7% from the last quarter due to the higher provision for loan losses, driven by fewer rating upgrades in Brazil and the downgrade of specific clients in our operations in Latin America. This negative effect was partially offset by higher revenues from fund management, advisory and brokerage services.
  • Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the higher revenues from fund management fees and advisory services were offset by the higher cost of credit.

In R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

Operating Revenues

8,451

7,580

11.5%

7,727

9.4%

Managerial Financial Margin

4,787

4,661

2.7%

4,860

-1.5%

Commissions and Fees

3,470

2,804

23.8%

2,725

27.4%

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before

194

115

68.9%

142

36.4%

Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Cost of Credit

(1,581)

(257)

515.6%

(76)

1993.8%

Retained Claims

(16)

(18)

-11.3%

(13)

23.8%

Other Operating Expenses

(4,092)

(3,858)

6.1%

(3,941)

3.8%

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

2,762

3,447

-19.9%

3,699

-25.3%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

(788)

(1,055)

-25.2%

(1,228)

-35.8%

Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

23

(130)

-117.8%

(177)

-113.1%

Recurring Net Income

1,997

2,262

-11.7%

2,294

-12.9%

-

-

-

-

-

Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital

17.2%

20.0%

-280 bps

18.9%

-170 bps

Efficiency Ratio (ER)

45.8%

48.5%

-270 bps

48.4%

-260 bps

Loan Portfolio (R$ billions)

Assets under management -ANBIMA ranking (R$ billions)

-2.2%

+3.8%

14.7%

14.4%

14.0%

14.2%

14.2%

680.6

686.5

707.6

745.6

770.8

306.8

299.9

288.9

292.7

293.9

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Assets under management (Itaú Unibanco e Intrag)

Market share

Activities with the Market + Corporation

Includes: (i) result from capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities; (ii) financial margin with the market; (iii) costs of Treasury operations and (iv) the equity pickup from companies not linked to each segment.

In R$ millions

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

Operating Revenues

2,417

2,462

-1.9%

2,409

0.3%

Managerial Financial Margin

2,201

2,279

-3.5%

2,274

-3.2%

Commissions and Fees

218

155

40.1%

49

340.3%

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before

(2)

28

-106.0%

85

-101.9%

Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Other Operating Expenses

(182)

(174)

4.3%

(459)

-60.4%

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

2,235

2,288

-2.3%

1,950

14.6%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

(564)

(692)

-18.6%

(488)

15.6%

Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

(15)

(12)

32.1%

(11)

41.7%

Recurring Net Income

1,656

1,584

4.5%

1,452

14.1%

-

-

-

-

-

Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital

18.9%

17.2%

170 bps

17.0%

190 bps

Efficiency Ratio (ER)

1.4%

2.3%

-90 bps

7.0%

-560 bps

Management Discussion & Analysis

Activities Abroad

Results by Region(Brazil and Latin America)

We present below the income statement segregated between our operations in Brazil, which include units abroad excluding Latin America,

and our operations in Latin America excluding Brazil. Our operations in Brazil¹ represent 96.2% of Recurring net income in the quarter and 95.1% in the year.

Brazil ¹

(In R$ millions, end of period)

Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial Margin with Clients Financial Margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance ²Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Impairment Discounts Granted Recovery of Loans Written Off as LossesRetained Claims Other Operating Expenses Non-interestExpenses Tax Expenses and Other ³Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

Recurring Net Income Share Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital

Quarterly Income Statement

Annual Income Statement

4Q19

3Q19

2019

2018

28,701

27,309

5.1%

107,844

100,446

7.4%

17,073

16,871

1.2%

65,727

60,768

8.2%

16,333

15,841

3.1%

61,958

56,796

9.1%

740

1,030

-28.1%

3,769

3,972

-5.1%

9,622

8,551

12.5%

34,390

32,172

6.9%

2,006

1,887

6.3%

7,726

7,507

2.9%

(4,624)

(3,945)

17.2%

(15,492)

(12,319)

25.8%

(4,893)

(4,284)

14.2%

(16,734)

(13,971)

19.8%

(230)

(70)

230.7%

(372)

(546)

-31.8%

(344)

(295)

16.5%

(1,300)

(1,136)

14.5%

843

704

19.8%

2,914

3,334

-12.6%

(316)

(326)

-3.2%

(1,216)

(1,164)

4.4%

(13,134)

(12,871)

2.0%

(50,790)

(49,262)

3.1%

(11,208)

(11,095)

1.0%

(43,716)

(42,443)

3.0%

(1,926)

(1,776)

8.4%

(7,074)

(6,819)

3.7%

10,628

10,168

4.5%

40,346

37,700

7.0%

(3,546)

(3,322)

6.7%

(13,110)

(13,084)

0.2%

(63)

(48)

29.9%

(249)

(219)

13.6%

7,019

6,798

3.3%

##

26,987

24,398

10.6%

96.2%

95.0%

120 bps

95.1%

94.8%

30 bps

25.1%

24.6%

50 bps

24.9%

23.0%

190 bps

Latin America (ex-Brazil)

Quarterly Income Statement

Annual Income Statement

(In R$ millions, end of period)

4Q19

3Q19

2019

2018

Operating Revenues

3,132

2,948

6.2%

11,946

11,371

5.1%

Managerial Financial Margin

2,365

2,200

7.5%

8,902

8,317

7.0%

Financial Margin with Clients

1,799

1,780

1.0%

7,098

6,803

4.3%

Financial Margin with the Market

567

420

34.9%

1,804

1,514

19.2%

Commissions and Fees

734

715

2.6%

2,917

2,907

0.3%

Revenues from Insurance ²

32

32

-0.2%

127

147

-13.3%

Cost of Credit

(1,187)

(550)

115.7%

(2,662)

(1,747)

52.4%

Provision for Loan Losses

(1,252)

(638)

96.2%

(2,946)

(2,112)

39.5%

Discounts Granted

(35)

(5)

667.8%

(76)

(18)

324.1%

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

100

92

8.5%

361

383

-5.7%

Retained Claims

(15)

(12)

16.5%

(49)

(63)

-23.0%

Other Operating Expenses

(1,838)

(1,702)

8.0%

(7,029)

(7,027)

0.0%

Non-interest Expenses

(1,803)

(1,701)

5.9%

(6,910)

(6,933)

-0.3%

Tax Expenses and Other ³

(36)

(1)

4168.0%

(120)

(94)

27.9%

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

92

683

-86.6%

2,206

2,533

-12.9%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

161

(194)

-183.2%

(386)

(648)

-40.4%

Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

23

(130)

-117.8%

(444)

(550)

-19.3%

Recurring Net Income

276

359

-23.0%##

1,376

1,335

3.0%

Share

3.8%

5.0%

-120 bps

4.9%

5.2%

-30 bps

Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital

9.8%

12.5%

-270 bps

12.0%

11.5%

50 bps

  Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.
  Result from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses.
  Include Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and other) and Insurance Selling Expenses.

Latin America information is presented in nominal currency.

Management Discussion & Analysis

Activities Abroad

GlobalFootprint

We want to achieve, in the countries where we operate, the same management quality and level of results we have in Brazil. Through our internationalization strategy, we seek to understand different markets, business, products and services, identifying opportunities to integrate our units and to expand our operations to new countries.

Our business abroad focuses on these activities:

1 Corporate & Investment Banking 2 Asset Management 3 Private Banking 4 Retail

France1

England1 2

Germany 1

Spain 1

Switzerland 3

Portugal 1

USA1 2 3

Mexico 1

Cayman 1

2 3

Bahamas 1 3

Panama 1

4

Colombia

1

4

Brazil 1

Peru

1

2 3 4

Paraguay

1

2

3

Chile

1

2

3

4

Uruguay 1

4

Argentina

1

2

4

Countries

Uruguay 1

Chile

Argentina

Paraguay

Colombia 2

Latin America 3

Other Countries

Tota

Employees

1,101

5,755

1,613

869

3,326

12,664

526

94,881

Branches & CSBs

26

194

87

44

128

479

-

4,504

ATMs

62

424

176

298

147

1,107

-

46,271

The Global Footprint map does not include localities and regions in run-off or closing operations; Does not include the 35 OCA's Points of Service; Includes employees in Panamá; Latin America ex-Brazil (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay).

Focus onLatin America

We want to be recognized as the Bank of Latin America. Over the past years, we have consolidated our presence in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, and intensified our internationalization process in Latin America.

The recent merger between Banco Itaú Chile and CorpBanca ensured a greater presence in countries such as Colombia and Panama and further expanded our operations in the region.

Not only to gain access to new markets and scale up our business, but also to think of our customers, to be closer to them and to

Key strategic drivers

Growth

  • Expand our presence and customer base.
  • Focus on retail banking operations.

Customer centricity

  • Segmentation model withwell-defined value proposition identity.
  • Product development and "service culture" focused on customer satisfaction andlong-term relationships.

Digital transformation

  • Culture of innovation and transformation.
  • Efficiency and better user experience.

Efficiency

  • Continuously increase the efficiency of our operations.
  • Detail the cost allocation model for the product level.
  • Continuous focus and discipline in identify- ing cost reduction opportunities across the institution.

Generation of capital

  • Efficient management of capital allocation through the appropriate cost of capital.
  • Metrics and value creation tools as the driver throughout the organization.

provide better experiences.

Itaú CorpBanca

Itaú CorpBanca is a universal bank with headquarters in Chile and operations in Colombia and Panama.

AccessItaú Corpbanca's Investor Relations website .

Management Discussion & Analysis

Activities Abroad

Latin America

Latin America is our priority in international expansion due to the geographical and cultural proximity of its countries with Brazil. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Latam's consolidated recurring net income reached R$276 million, a decrease of 23.0%in relation to the previous quarter.

We present the results of the Latin American countries in constant currency, thus eliminating the effect of exchange rate variation and hedge adjustments, and in the managerial concept, which considers Brazilian accounting criteria, in addition to the allocation of Brazil's cost structure, the impact of Brazilian income tax and social contribution and the allocation of the tax benefit of interest on own capital.

Banco

Banco

Banco

Banco

Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Argentina

Itaú Paraguay

Itaú Uruguay

In R$ millions (in constant currency)

4Q19

3Q19

4Q19

3Q19

4Q19

3Q19

4Q19

3Q19

Operating Revenues

1,786

1,728

3%

394

276

43%

284

265

7%

458

446

3%

Managerial Financial Margin

1,444

1,387

4%

325

213

53%

178

185

-4%

248

241

3%

Financial Margin with Clients

1,177

1,112

6%

240

232

3%

148

148

0%

210

214

-2%

Financial Margin with the Market

266

275

-3%

85

(19)

-551%

30

36

-18%

38

27

40%

Commissions and Fees

342

341

0%

69

63

10%

106

81

31%

210

205

3%

Cost of Credit

(774)

(485)

59%

(23)

(8)

208%

(0)

(31)

-100%

(17)

(9)

91%

Provision for Loan Losses

(833)

(570)

46%

(24)

(8)

200%

(3)

(33)

-90%

(18)

(7)

148%

Discounts Granted

(36)

(1)

2297%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

94

86

10%

1

1

16%

3

2

43%

1

2

-7%

Other Operating Expenses

(1,129)

(1,022)

11%

(256)

(200)

28%

(132)

(127)

4%

(293)

(279)

5%

Non-Interest Expenses

(1,127)

(1,018)

11%

(230)

(177)

30%

(128)

(123)

4%

(292)

(278)

5%

Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes

(2)

(3)

-33%

(26)

(23)

11%

(4)

(4)

7%

(0)

(1)

-

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

(117)

221

-153%

115

68

70%

151

108

40%

149

159

-6%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

222

(46)

-580%

(38)

(18)

114%

(56)

(38)

47%

(53)

(57)

-7%

Minority Interests in Subsidiaries ¹

20

(127)

-115%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Recurring Net Income

125

48

161%

76

50

54%

96

70

37%

96

102

-6%

Return on Average Equity - Annualized

8.3%

3.2%

510 bps

22.0%

14.0%

800 bps

36.4%

26.5%

990 bps

25.7%

28.5% -280 bps

Efficiency Ratio

63.2%

59.0%

410 bps

62.5%

70.2% -770 bps

45.8%

47.1% -130 bps

63.8%

62.4%

150 bps

Minority interests are calculated based on the accounting result of the transaction in BRGAAP.

BancoItaú Corpbanca

BancoItaú Argentina

  • Higher margin with clients due to the sale of a student credit portfolio, that occurs on a recurring basis.
  • Higher cost of credit mainly due to downgrade of clients from the corporate segment.
  • Higher operating expenses as a consequence of the social manifestations in Chile and of the closing of physical branches.
  • Seasonal recognition of tax credit for the year 2019.

BancoItaú Paraguay

  • Higher commissions and fees due to the expansion of a commercial partnership in credit card operations.
  • Lower cost of credit due to the improvement of the risk of a client in the companies segment in the quarter.
  • Higher margin with the market related to the macroeconomic scenario.
  • Higher cost of credit due to downgrade of corporate clients in the quarter.
  • Higher operating expenses due to personnel expenses and to variable compensation, arising from the inflation rate in the period and from the voluntary severance program.

BancoItaú Uruguay

  • Lower margin with clients due to lower deposit spreads.
  • Higher cost of credit related to the sale of a credit portfolio in the corporate segment in the previous quarter.
  • Higher operating expenses due to the voluntary severance program and to the lower inflation rate adjustment.

Main foreign exchange variations

How much is

R$ 1.00

compared to the currencies in the countries where we operate

compared to Brazilian real.

U.S. dollar

Colombian peso

Uruguayan peso

Argentine peso

Chilean peso

Paraguayan Guarani

+ 4.0%

+ 10.4%

+ 52.9%

+ 4.2%

+ 4.0%

- 3.2%

- 2.8%

+ 4.1%

+ 7.5%

+ 6.5%

+ 4.4%

R$ 4.031

- 2.6%

9.21

14.85

186.43

1,598

813.67

175.01

R$ 3.875

R$ 4.164

837.52

835.42

8.34

8.85

9.72

13.82

178.86

1,537

1,530

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Additional

Information

Management Discussion & Analysis and

Complete Financial Statements

Management Discussion & Analysis Itaú Unibanco Shares

Itaú Unibanco Shares

Our capital stock is comprised of common

Market Capitalization

shares (ITUB3) and non-voting shares

R$362billion

US$90billion

(ITUB4), both traded on B3 (São Paulo Stock

Exchange). Non-voting shares are also traded

Market capitalization is the total number of outstanding shares

as depositary receipts - ADRs- on the NYSE

(common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price of the

(New York Stock Exchange).

non-voting share on the last trading day in the period.

Market Consensus (ITUB4)

Sell

Buy

Buy 07

Hold 06

Sell 02

Source: Thomson Reuters

Corporate Structure Chart and Free Float Participation

Free Float*

Egydio de Souza

Moreira Salles Family

Non Voting Shares

Aranha Family

Free Float

100.00% Total

Foreigners

Brazilian Investors

36.73% ON

63.27% ON

in B3

inNYSE

81.43% PN

18.57% PN

Cia. E. Johnston de

34%

28%

66.07% Total

33.93% Total

4.8 bn

Participações

(number of

shares)

38%

50.00% ON

Foreigners

33.47% Total

in B3

Itaúsa

50.00% ON

IUPAR

Free Float*

100.00% PN

66.53% Total

39.21% ON

51.71% ON

7.82% ON

99.60% PN

0.004% PN

26.31% Total

52.90% Total

19.95% Total

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

ON = Common Share; PN = Non-voting Share; Excluding shares held by majority owners and treasury shares.

Strengths of our structure

  • Family controlling ownership ensuring along-term view
  • Professional management team
  • Broad shareholder base
    (52.90% of our shares in free float)
  • Strong corporate governance

Performance in the Capital Market

(R$)

(R$)

(US$)

ITUB4

ITUB3

ITUB

Price and Volume

(PN Shares)

(ON Shares)

(ADR)

Closing Price at 12/30/2019

37.10

32.03

9.15

Maximum price in the quarter

37.99

32.59

9.37

Average price in the quarter

35.52

30.58

8.61

Minimum price in the quarter

32.56

28.04

7.92

Closing Price at 09/28/2019

35.03

30.12

8.41

Closing price at 12/28/2018

35.50

30.05

9.14

Change in the 4Q19

5.9%

6.3%

8.8%

Change in the last 12 months

4.5%

6.6%

0.1%

Average Daily Trading Volume in 4Q19 - million

732.0

16.2

154.2

Average daily trading financial

727.6

16.6

174.0

volume in 12 months - million

Shareholder Base and Indicators

12/31/19

09/30/19

12/31/18

Number of Shares - million

9,804

9,804

9,804

Common Shares (ON) - million

4,958

4,958

4,958

Non-Voting Shares (PN) - million

4,846

4,846

4,846

Treasury Shares - million

58.5

60.0

83.6

Number of Outstanding Shares - million

9,746

9,744

9,721

Recurring Net Income per Share in the Quarter (R$)

0.75

0.73

0.67

Net Income per Share in the Quarter (R$)

0.77

0.57

0.64

Book Value per Share (R$)

13.54

12.90

13.55

Price/Earnings (P/E) (1)

13.59

13.47

13.81

Price/Book Value (P/B) (2)

2.74

2.72

2.62

  Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/earnings per share. For calculation purposes, the retained earnings of the last 12 months were included; Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/Book value per share at end of the period.

R$18.8 billion

Paid, provisioned and reserved in Stockholder's Equity.

83.0%

89.2%

2.0%

66.2%

12.4%

0.0%

70.6%

87.2%

66.2%

2017

2018

2019

Payout

Shares buyback

In 2019, Itaú Unibanco did not acquire any preferred shares. In 2018, we acquired 19.7 million preferred shares at the average price of R$25.39 per share, totaling R$510 million.

Management Discussion & Analysis

Glossary

Glossary

Executive Summary

Operating Revenues

The sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses.

Managerial Financial Margin

The sum of the Financial Margin with Clients and the Financial Margin with the Market.

Recurring Return on Average

Equity - Annualized

Obtained by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Stockholders' Equity. The resulting quotient is multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation bases of returns were adjusted by the amount of dividends proposed after the balance sheet closing dates, which have not yet been approved in annual stockholders' or Board meetings.

Recurring Return on Average

Assets - Annualized

Obtained by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Assets.

Coverage Ratio

Obtained by dividing the total allowance balance by the balance of operations more than 90 days overdue.

Efficiency Ratio

Obtained by dividing Non-Interest Expenses by the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees, Result of Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations and Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes).

Recurring Net Income per Share Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period and includes stock splits when they take place.

Dividends and Interest on Own

Capital net of Taxes

Corresponds to the distribution of part of the profits to stockholders, paid or provisioned, declared and posted in Stockholders' Equity.

Market Capitalization

Obtained by multiplying the total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) by the average price of the non- voting share on the last trading day in the period.

Tier I Capital Ratio

The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital, divided by the Total Risk Weighted Assets.

Cost of Credit

Composed of Result from Loan Losses, Impairment and Discounts Granted.

Managerial Financial Margin

Financial margin with clients

Consists of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. Spread-sensitive operations are: (i) the assets margin, which is the difference between the amount received in loan operations and corporate securities and the cost of money charged by treasury banking and (ii) the liabilities margin, which is the difference between the cost of funding and the amount received from treasury banking. Working capital margin is the interest on working capital at the Selic interest rate.

Financial margin with the market Includes treasury banking, which manages mismatches of assets and liabilities (ALM - Asset and Liability Management), terms, and interest, foreign exchange and other rates, and treasury trading, which manages proprietary portfolios and may assume guiding positions, in compliance with the limits established by our risk appetite.

Mix of Products

Change in the composition of credit risk assets between periods.

Average asset portfolio

Includes credit and private securities portfolio net of loans more than 60 days overdue, while the balances do not include the effect of the average exchange rate variation in the periods.

Asset spreads

Spreads variation on credit risk assets between periods.

Annualized average rate of financial margin with clients

Obtained by dividing the Financial Margin with Clients by the average daily balances of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. The quotient of this division is divided by the number of calendar days in the quarter and

annualized (rising to 360) to obtain the annual rate.

Credit Quality

NPL Ratio (over 90 days)

Calculated by dividing the balance of non- performing loans over 90 days by total loan portfolio. Loans more than 90 days overdue include the total balance of transactions with at least one installment more than 90 days overdue.

NPL Creation

The balance of loans that became overdue for more than 90 days in the quarter.

NPL Creation Coverage

Obtained by dividing the provision for loans losses by NPL Creation in the quarter.

Cost of Credit over Total Risk

Calculated by dividing the Cost of Credit by the average Loan Portfolio of the last two quarters.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

34

Management Discussion & Analysis

Glossary

Results from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

Underwriting Margin

The sum of earned premiums, retained claims and selling expenses.

Combined Ratio

The sum of retained claims, selling expenses, administrative expenses, other operating income and expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and Cofins and other taxes divided by earned premiums.

Credit Portfolio

Loan-to-Value

Ratio of the amount of the financing to the value of the real estate property.

Funding

Loan Portfolio over Gross Funding

Obtained by dividing Loans by Gross Funding

Additional Tier I Capital

Consists of instruments of perpetual nature, which meet eligibility requirements

Tier I Capital

The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital.

Tier II Capital

Consists of subordinated debt instruments with defined maturity dates that meet eligibility requirements.

Total Capital

The sum of the Tier I and Tier II Capital.

Total Risk Weighted Assets

Consists of the sum of the portion related to credit risk exposures (RWACPAD), to the market risk capital requirement (RWAMINT) and to the operational risk capital requirement (RWAOPAD).

Activities with the Market + Corporation The Activities with the Market + Corporation column presents the result from the capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities. It also shows financial margin with the market, costs of Treasury operations, the equity pickup from companies not linked to each segment and our interest in Porto Seguro.

Our Shares

Book Value per Share

Calculated by dividing the Stockholders' Equity at the last date of the period by the number of outstanding shares.

(Funding from Clients, Funds from Acceptance and Issuance of Securities Abroad, Borrowings and Others) at the end of the period.

Currency

Includes cash, bank deposits of institutions without reserve requirements, foreign currency deposits in Brazil, foreign currency deposits abroad, and cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency.

Capital, Liquidity and

Market Indicators

Value at Risk (VaR)

A statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions.

Common Equity Tier I

The sum of social capital, reserves and retained earnings, less deductions and prudential adjustments.

Results by Business

Segment

Retail Banking

Consists of banking products and services to both current account and non-current account holders. Products and services offered include: personal loans, credit cards, payroll loans, vehicle financing, mortgage loans, insurance, pension plan and premium bonds products, and acquiring services, among others.

Wholesale Banking

Consists of the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, the activities of our units abroad, and the products and services offered to high-net worth clients (Private Banking) and to middle market companies and institutional clients.

Complete

Financial

Statements

December 31, 2019

Management Report

2019

Recurring Net

Income

24.9

25.7

in billions of reais

Value

Creation

in billions of reais

28.4

Capital Surplus

  • Trading
    (0.8)

Recurring 21.8% 21.9%

Credit

23.7%

12.8

3.8

Total

ROE

2017 2018

2019

9.8

Services

& Insurance

Net Dividends &

Interest on Own Capital

Efficiency

R$18.8 billion

46.4%

47.6%

45.5%

Ratio%

2017

2018

2019

Dividend

Number of

121

150

241

Yield¹Annual 5.5%

in thousands

Shareholders

2017

2018

2019

Credit

portfolio²

in billions of reais

+10.9%

706.7

+6.1%

636.9

600.1

239.8

Individuals

211.3

191.5

Very Small, Small

89.6

70.8

and Middle Market

61.9

Companies

191.6

211.0

Large Companies

201.1

163.2

166.3

Latin America

145.6

2017

2018

2019

Commissions

and fees

R$37.3 billion

Total

+7.2%

+24.9%Credit and debit cards (issued)

Asset Management

+79.3%

Economic and financial advisory and brokerage

  1. Show the return from net dividends and interest on capital invested, taking into account the average daily price in 2019.
  2. Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate.

Dear reader,

Our business environment in 2019 was influenced by the continuing cycle of reductions in the SELIC rate, supported by low inflation levels in Brazil and by the structural economic reforms, such as the social security reform. Against this backdrop, several indicators point to a resumption of economic activity, such as the growth in the volume of credit extended and a gradual reduction in the unemployment rate.

The banking sector is experiencing a healthy movement that encourages competition and a reduction in interest rates charged to clients. Several changes in the regulations have opened the doors to new competitors while improving the quality of the information on creditworthiness, such as the positive financial track record system, known as "Positive Credit Report". The significant reduction in the SELIC rate has triggered a structural change in how our clients finance themselves and how they invest their wealth.

With a higher demand for credit, we have seen our portfolio grow, especially in loans to individuals and very small, small and middle market companies. We have reduced our interest rates across a range of different types of credit, in addition to exempting or reducing the cost of services such as acquiring activities, investments and overdrafts fees.

The macroeconomic scenario and the competitive environment within the financial sector support the strategy disclosed in 2017, with client centricity as one of the fronts. This front has become increasingly relevant, because the advances in the digital world have had an impact on consumption habits, making people more demanding and selective when contracting products and services. We are part of this change, and we have continually transformed ourselves to delight our clients.

In 2019, we pushed ahead with our business models and consolidated client centricity as the driving force of our strategy.

Our challenge is a daring one - we want to be one of the world's best companies in client satisfaction, what we call "changing leagues". Client centricity involves a two-fold approach: in-houseCultural Transformationand Transformation of the Experiencewe offer to our clients.

People

Cultural Transformation:it is essential for the entire organization to embark on this objective.

To that end, we have a clear idea of what we expect from each one of our 95,000 employees, by adopting 7 principles of client centricity that determine how we perform. These are:

WE WANT TO

change leagues

and the 7 PRINCIPLES

OFcustomer

centricity

will lead us there

  1. We know and understand our clients.
  2. We prioritize the client when decisions are made.
  3. The client's problem is my problem.
  4. Captivating clients is everyone's responsibility.
  5. We innovate; we try things out with the client, learning quickly from our mistakes and from what we do right.
  6. Our communication with the client is clear, simple and transparent.
  7. We recognize and we reward for client satisfaction.

Additionally, we have structured the Executive Client Forum, consisting of regular meetings of our executive board in which the focus is on integrating client centricity into all our executive areas.

Aims of the Executive Client Forum

1To analyze client satisfaction

4To take decisions involving client centricity and our strategic fronts

2To monitor the progress on client centricity initiatives

3To analyze what we do and how we can improve

Putting ourselves in our client's shoes has to be part of our day-to-day. We have defined a series of behaviors that need to become second nature if we are to feel what the client is feeling and to learn from what upsets them.

Based on the 7 Principles, we have created work routines in order to understand our clients' needs and to create mechanisms in order to enhance their experience.

One of the programs developed based on our rituals is the "Posso te Ajudar?"(May I help you?), in which officers from the administrative areas work in and experience - during business hours - the routine of our front-line employees. This affords the administration a more concrete view of our clients' experience, making it possible to identify opportunities for improving the service and renewing the way in which we create products and services.

MAY I

HELP YOU?

Setting an example from the top down: members of our executive board (including our president and CEO) organized lines, handed

out vouchers and personally attended to clients in the branches.

We started listening more to our clients and their needs to improve the experience of using our products and

services. To that end, we have created Itaú Escuta(Itaú Listens), within the Retail Bank, and Callback, within the Wholesale Bank.

Retail Bank (Itaú Escuta): 650,000 telephone calls involving

7,500 employees

Wholesale Bank (Callback): more than 7,500 telephone calls by 924 employees

Our clients are constantly in our minds; but, to reflect on how we are moving together towards the future and spread the idea that the client has to be present in our every attitude, we held the so-called"Semana do Cliente"(Client Week). The event involved talks and actions to inspire and transform the client's experience in the bank. The topics covered included listening to and understanding what our clients are looking for; the use of data to enhance the client's experience and deliver value; the importance of mapping the entire customer service experience; and how to delight our clients.

We are on a journey of transformation, and there is still a long way to go in our change of leagues. That is why we have listed 10 priority journeys of operation.

Chosen based on feedbacks and for having a great impact on our clients satisfaction, we detailed the path of each journey to identify points for improvement.

10 priority

JOURNEYS

Opening and use of

Opening and use

Opening and use

Acquisition and use of

individual current

of credit cards

of overdrafts

the Rede network

Retail

accounts

Opening and use of

Opening and use

Opening and use of

business current

of consumer

working capital loans

accounts

credit lines

Wholesale

Opening of

Acquisition and use of

Financial Advisory

accounts with

domestic currency

cash products

To this end, we inaugurated a location whose goal is to understand the needs, find solutions and redesign priority journeys from the client's point of view: our "Centro de Experiência do Cliente"(Client's Experience Center). The space provides an immersive experience of what our clients feel and think, including interview and chat rooms.

Teams from different departments are redesigning and improving these journeys in the search for solutions that increase our clients' satisfaction. The process consists of two main phases: (i) identifying clients' real needs and coming up with ideas for meeting them; and (ii) review the ideas with the clients and, once approved, implement them, test them, put them into practice and monitor the outcomes.

Delivery room where the phases of the journey take place

Hologram of our president and CEO

Work methodology panel

To change leagues, we have to go beyond. We believe this is an inside-out change. That is why we are striving to improve not only our client's experience, but also that of our employees.

Each employee's attitude is essential, both for those directly in the front line, and for those in the administration area. We need to constantly revisit and develop our culture, in addition to encouraging the types of behavior required.

We have created a work model based on integrated communities focused on the priority journeys. These communities consist of technology, business, operations and support teams. The result implies a change in mentality which essence is client centricity, greater speed and disruption in improving the client's experience.

One has to recognize and value the differences intrinsic to each person, if we are to put this cultural transformation into practice.

We foster a safe and inclusive environment, with equal opportunity for all. We are committed to positioning the theme of diversityin our institutional processes and projects. In other words, we are increasingly striving to raise awareness within the organization, deconstruct stereotypes and implement initiatives to change specific scenarios. Consequently, we have adopted a program for valuing diversity and respect for people whose pillars are:

Gender

We are working for equality, so that men and women enjoy equal opportunities for development, growth within the bank and compensation.

Race

We are working to make racial representativeness a reality, with the objective of increasing attractiveness, the number of admissions and so that all employees have the same opportunities.

Age

Breaking the limitations of paradigms and encouraging actions designed for employees over the age of 55+, striving to increasingly improve their experiences in the bank.

PwD

Promoting accessibility, qualification and equal opportunity.

Religion

A safe and respectful environment, irrespective of beliefs or non-beliefs.

LGBT+

A safe and respectful environment, irrespective of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Within this program, we sponsor debates in which we emphasize that differences are not viewed as obstacles, rather as characteristics that differentiate people, contributing to improving our performance by fostering respect for diversity. As an example, in November 2019 we held the "Semana da Diversidade Racial"(Racial Diversity Week) during which we dealt with issues referring to the importance of the representativeness of race and inclusion, coming out, life experiences and trajectories and racial diversity at work.

In this respect, the Department for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities of the State Government of São Paulo elected us one of the Best Companies for Persons with Disabilities.

For each of us to manage to be the best version of ourselves, we have to look after our minds as we do our bodies. In this sense, in October 2019, we initiated the "Jornada da Saúde"(Health Journey).

The first initiative was the "Semana da Saúde Mental"(Mental Health Week), which dealt with issues such as anxiety, depression, burnout syndrome and stress. Our aim is to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, expand the dialog on this issue and divulge our support programs and channels such as the Personal Support Program, "Fique OK"(Be Alright).

Technology

Transformation of the Experience:the technology is one of the main instruments for transforming our client's journey, thereby fulfilling their new expectations.

We have strengthened our strategy of being at the forefront in the search for innovative solutions for solving the real problems of our clients. Between December 2016 and December 2019, we increased by 54% our investments in technology, which shows our commitment to the advance of digital solutions and better experiences.

Investment in technology

(Base 100: 2016)

154

11%

122130

Investment in technology

Accumulated (IPCA) Inflation in the period

100

Non-interest expense

100

101

106

109

2016

2017

2018

2019

In our search to accelerate the development of digital transformation projects and to offer our clients new functionalities and products, we announced the acquisition1of 51% of Zup. With over 900 employees, Zup provides technology solutions according to each client's needs, using systems that facilitate the integration of new digital developments with legacy corporate systems.

We believe that technology is more valuable when used to improve our clients' experience.

We have the world's largest voice transcription operation, with approximately 130 million calls a year, in which we listen to and analyze 100% of the calls received at our service hubs. This operation enables us to measure the degree of our clients' satisfaction, mapping opportunities and identifying the objective of each one, thus enabling us to anticipate solutions for each demand.

We have inaugurated a totally new concept for transforming our physical agencies, where the focus is on client centricity, enhancing technologies and functionalities, such as removing revolving doors, providing Wi-Fi access, envelope-free deposit services and self-service.

Joaquim Floriano Branch in São Paulo

(1) The purchase will take place in three phases over four years, whereby in year four we will have 100% of total and voting capital.

We have undertaken several initiatives that focus on transforming the client's experience.

We facilitate the process of overseas fund transfers, which is now 100% digital 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to practically all countries in just a few minutes.

We begun to enable the purchase of dollars and euros using the Itaú application, tariff-free and 24 hours a day.

100% of Itaú Unibanco credit, debit and additional cards can be used on digital wallets: Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and PayPal.

We launched Itaucard Click, with no annual fee for clients who spend at least R$100 per invoice, and they do not need to have an account with us.

We have developed our digital payments platform: iti.

Cyber security is essential for

protecting our clients' information. We

have the resilient and appropriate

structure and governance for

identifying, detecting and reacting to

threats, as well as establishing

recovery procedures in situations that require us to protect ourselves from cyber-attacks. In addition, we invest in awareness campaigns for employees and clients, so that they are always in a position to identify and deal with risks and threats.

Iti is a platform that benefits buyers and sellers. Storeowners, the self-employed and entrepreneurs instantly receive their sales, with no advance cost and a rate of 1%. Payments can be made using their cellphones, QR codes printed at points of sale or using the Rede bankcard machines. Users can also transfer money between one another using the balance on the app or any registered credit card. iti is available to both iOS and Android users, and there is no need to be an account holder.

Directly on cellphones

Rede bankcard machines

Printed QR codes

The best experience for clients is also to pay less for quality products and services

We reduced interest rates on several credit lines, passing on to clients the cuts in the basic interest rate (SELIC).

For individual clients, we have reduced average interest rates on four credit lines: real estate and vehicle finance, personal loans and payroll loans.

For companies, we have reduced the average interest rates on six credit lines: working capital loans, advances against foreign exchange contracts, advances on future card receivables, vendor transactions, check and trade bill discounts.

44

We reduced to zero variable income custody fees, including real estate funds. In 2018, we had already announced zero custody fees on the Brazilian Treasure Bounds (Tesouro Direto)transactions and fixed income products. In addition, we have reduced the administation fees and minimum additional investment amounts on several products in the Personnalité segment.

We decided to eliminate tariffs on overdrafts for all clients. The Central Bank of Brazil has issued a resolution that allows banks to charge a monthly rate of up to 0.25% on overdraft limits where this limit exceeds R$500.00. The resolution also limits monthly interest rates on overdrafts to 8%.

We announced a groundbreaking initiative for the acquiring sector2: we are anticipating by two days, at zero cost, credit cards sales without installments on Rede bankcard machines for clients with annual billings of up to R$ 30 million, including those without accounts at Itaú Unibanco.

As a result, the more than 15 million small and middle market companies in Brazil, that is, 98% of the country's retail market, can now sign up for the benefit. This movement reflects our desire to promote the development of entrepreneurs and small and middle market companies while, at the same time, pursuing even greater levels of customer satisfaction.

To render our decisions more effective, we have reviewed our metrics for measuring and monitoring how our clients' satisfaction evolves

Since 2018, we have adopted the Net Promoter Score (NPS), a universal satisfaction appraisal method. We ask clients about the probability of them recommending Itaú Unibanco to a friend, on a scale of 0 to 10. Those who attribute a score of 9 or 10 are considered promoters; scores of 7 and 8 are neutral, while 6 and below are considered detrators.

In 16 months, we increased 9 pointsin our Global NPS, which represents 90% of our target for the end of 2020.

Since 2016, we have been improving our position in the complaints ranking of the Central Bank of Brazil, reaching eighth position, the best classification among the large Brazilian banks.

Ranking of complaints - Central Bank

4th

Lowest number

of complaints

6th

6th

per client

8th

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Central Bank of Brazil

We obtained recognition at the ÉpocaMagazine "Reclame Aqui"Awards as one of the companies providing good services in the categories: Banks, Credit Cards, Vehicle Finance and Card Operators and Administrators.

(2) Acquiring refers to the market where companies that accept payment for purchases using "bankcard machines" .

Our financial results are the outcome of our long-term strategy

We present below the key indicators comprising our result:

In R$ billions (except where indicated)

2019

2018

Income Information

Operating Revenues 1

119.8

111.8

Managerial Financial Margin

74.6

69.1

Financial Margin with Clients

69.1

63.6

Financial Margin with the Market

5.6

5.5

Commissions and Fees

37.3

35.1

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds operations before

7.9

7.7

Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Cost of Credit

(18.2).

(14.1)

Non-Interest Expenses

(50.6)

(49.4)

Recurring Net Income

28.4

25.7

Net Income

26.6

25.0

Recurring Return on

23.7%

21.9%

Annualized Average Equity 2

2019

2018

Balance Sheet Information

Total Assets

1,739

1,650

LoanPortfolio3

706.7

636.9

NPL Ratio (90 days)

3.0%

2.9%

Tier 1 Capital - BIS III

14.4%

15.9%4

2019

2018

Shares

Weighted Average Number of Outstanding Shares - in thousands

9,740,146

9,718,162

Net Income per Share - Basic - R$

2.73

2.57

BookValueperShareR$(Outstandingon12/31)

13.54

13.55

Dividends and Net Interest on Own Capital5

18.78

22.44

2019

2018

Other information

(1) Fonte: Banco Central do Brasil

Branches and Client Service Branches (CBSs)

4,504

4,940

Physical

4,308

4,745

Digital

196

195

Employees - in thousands

94.9

100.3

Brazil

81.7

86.8

Overseas

13.2

13.5

Variation

7.1%

8.0%

8.6%

1.6%

6.4%

2.6%

29.1%

2.5%

10.2%

6.4%

180 bps

Variation

5.4%

10.9%.

10 bps

- 150 bps

Variation

0.2%

6.2%

-0.1%

-16.3%

Variation

-8.8%

-9.2%

0.5%

-5.4%

-5.9%

-2.5%

  Operating Revenues are the sum of the Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds, before the Retained Claims and Sales Expenses; The return is calculated by dividing the Recurring Net Income by the Average Stockholders' Equity; Includes Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities; For periods prior to 2019, considers the immediate and full application of Basel III rules. It does not take into account the additional portion of dividends and interest on own capital; Amounts paid/provisioned, declared and highlighted in the shareholders' equity.

In 2019, our recurring net income stood at R$28.4 billion, an increase of 10.2% over 2018, with a Recurring Return on Equity of 23.7%.

Worthy of note is the 8.6% increase in the financial margin with clients, primarily driven by the growth in the credit portfolios:

An increase of 13.5% in our individual customer portfolio, reflecting higher demand from clients, the highlights being growth of 17.4% in credit cards;

The very small, small and middle market companies' portfolio grew by 26.6%, also on the back of stronger demand in this segment;

The resumption of growth of 10.1% in the corporate loan portfolio.

There was a strong growth in credit origination across practically all segments. In Brazil, the total growth in origination was 25.6%, of which:

23.4% for individuals;

31.3% for very small, small and middle market companies;

23.2% for corporate.

The impact of the growth in the credit portfolio was partially offset by lower spreads on assets because of lower interest rates.

The growth of 5.9% in revenues from services provided and insurancewas primarily due to the following increases:

7.2% in credit cards issued, given the increase in revenues from annual fees and interchange fees. Worthy of note is the 6.5% growth in the number of credit cards accounts and 5.0% in debit cards accounts, while the total transaction amount in credit and debit cards rose by 14.3% in the last quarter of 2019;

29.0% in management fees, resulting from a 22.6% increase in the balance of assets under management. Also worthy of note is the increase of 46.9% in the balance of funds managed by third parties and distributed on our open investments platform;

79.3% in financial advisory and brokerage, as a result of increased activity on the capital markets. In the local fixed income sector, we participated in operations with debentures, promissory notes and securitization, having distributed R$39.1 billion in 2019. In the case of variable income business, we undertook 32 transactions totaling US$ 3.5 billion in South America. In the case of mergers and acquisitions, we provided financial advisory on 50 transactions in South America; and

3.2% in the result from insurance, given the increase in premiums earned from credit life, protected card, and life and personal accident insurance policies, in addition to lower selling expenses. There was an increase in earnings of affiliates, resulting from our equity holding in IRB-Brazil Resseguros and in Porto Seguro. There was also a growth in commissions and fees from pension plan services provided. On the downside, the liability adequacy test in the pension plans, revenues from premium bonds and revenues from premium bonds were lower for the period.

The results were partly offset by lower revenues from acquiring activities, given the lower revenues from the Merchant Discount Rate - MDR and prepayment rates. The new commercial proposal for Rede, which ended the prepayment rate on advances in part of the credit card transactions without installments, in addition to the growth in the Pop Credicard, contributed to the increase of 19.2% in the equipment (bankcard machine) base compared to the same period of last year.

47

The cost of creditrose by 29.1% over 2018, due in the main to higher expenses with provisions for delinquencies: (i) in the Retail Bank in Brazil, associated with the growth of our credit portfolio, and (ii) in corporate in Latin America on account of the downgrading of the ratings of specific clients. Additionally, there was a reduction in the recovery of credits written off as losses, due to the credits assigned in 2018 and the increase in the discounts granted. The reduction of R$135 million in the impairment of private securities in the Wholesale Bank in Brazil partially offset these effects.

Our continuous investment in technology has enabled initiatives where the focus is on cost efficiency, with the closure of 372 branches in Brazil. As a result, non-recurring interest expenses rose by 2.5% for the year, below the accumulated inflation in the period (4.3% - IPCA).

Our expenses in 2019 were primarily affected by:

The launch of the Voluntary Severance Program in the second half of 2019, for which around 3,500 employees signed up, out of approximately 7,000 eligible candidates, slightly higher than our initial expectation. The objective of the program was to provide an opportunity for a secure career transition while adapting our structures to market reality;

Higher personnel expenses resulting from the impact of the negotiation of the collective bargaining agreement, tariff adjustments by health insurance plan operators, the higher volume of redundancies and labor lawsuits, as well as advances in profit sharing due to retirements and redundancies; and

Higher administrative expenses, primarily from outsourced services and data processing, partially offset by lower expenses with marketing campaigns.

The concept of client centricity involves valuing our shareholders. We seek to optimize the resources they invest and to guarantee our solidness. To achieve these objectives, capital management is a significant component.

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio measures the ratios of the bank's capital and the risk level of its assets. Maintaining adequate levels aims to protect the institution against severe stress events. We give below the main events that affected our ratio in 2019 :

Full Tier 1 Capital Ratio

3.0%

-0.6%

-0.6%

-1.2%

0.3%

14.4%

13.5%

1.3%

1.0%

Prudential

Earnings and

Dividends

Additional

Adjustments Risk-Weighted

other equity

and Interest

12.5%

Assets

Capital

13.2%

changes

on Own Capital

Dec/18*

Dec/19

Common Equity Tier I (CET I)

Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1)

*After the effects of the additional installment of dividends and Interest on Own Capital referring to the net income for 2018.

As the chart shows, the growth in our credit portfolio demands higher capital requirements (Risk-Adjusted Assets). In accordance with our shareholder remuneration policy, this effect combined with our profitability in 2019 enabled the distribution of net dividends and Interest on Own Capital of R$ 18.8 billion.

Debit issuance in 2019

TYPE OF ISSUANCE AND COMPOSITION OF CAPITAL

MATURITY DATE

ISSUE AMOUNT

Subordinated Financial Notes - Additional Capital Tier I

Perpetual with a repurchase

R$3.05 billion

option from 2024

Subordinated Financial Notes - Tier II Capital

9 and 10 years

R$2 . 3 billion

Subordinated Notes - Tier II Capital

10 years

US$750 million

In January 2020, we issued US$1.5 billion in Senior Notes, maturing in 3 and 5 years, at rates of 2.90% and 3.25% respectively.

In 2019, we paid and provisioned R$18.8 billionin dividends and Interest on Own Capital. This amount is equivalent to

66% of therecurring net income for the period.

The financial results sustain the long-term appreciation of our shares. We give below the evolution of R$100 invested since the announcement of the merger between Itaú and Unibanco in October 2008.

630

384

310

285

190

100

Oct-08Jun-09Feb-10Oct-10Jun-11

Feb-12Oct-12Jun-13Feb-14Oct-14Jun-15

Feb-16Oct-16

Jun-17Feb-18Oct-18Jun-19Dec-19

ITUB4 reinvested dividends

ITUB4 without reinvested dividends

CDI

Ibovespa

Dollar

Average Daily Trading Volume of Itaú Unibanco Shares (R$ millions)

Our shares continue to trade

+59%

1,253

1,388

with high liquidity, both in Brazil and

in the United States, with a 59% increase in B3 (Common+Preferred)the average daily volume traded since 2017.

874 653744

442

NYSE (ADR)

432

600 644

2017 2018 2019

We are committed to disclosing information that is useful, simple and objective to investors, clients, capital market analysts and shareholders.

Our Annual Report was acknowledged at the Abrasca Awards, taking 1stplace in the category "Public Companies with revenue equal to or exceeding R$3 billion". In addition, our financial statements in IFRS took first place in the global ranking compiled by Bespoke Benchmarking.

In 2019, we held 16 public meetings, with an attendance of 3,000 people, up by 23.4% over 2018. The main issues discussed at the presentations in 2019 included topics involving digital initiatives, client satisfaction results, changes to the National Financial System, investment in technology and shareholder remuneration. Our 24thApimec São Paulo 2019 meeting attracted a record audience of 791 guests. During the meeting, the co-chairmen of our Board of Directors gave an interview and commented on the tenth anniversary of the merger between Itaú and Unibanco and the bank's prospects for the future. Our Executive Committee commented on the results, the evolution of client satisfaction, investment in technology and digital strategy.

CICLO

apimec

2019

We were considered for the Best Quality Apimec São Paulo Meeting Award for the second consecutive year.

We believe that our shareholders are also our clients, which is why we seek to innovate the channels and how we communicate with these stakeholders. We are the first public company in Brazil to have a podcast designed for Investor Relations. With the aim of contributing to financial education, Investcast Itaú Unibancois produced in the format of interviews lasting an average of 10 minutes and disclosed monthly. In 2019, Investcast episodes were heard over 10,000 times. All episodes are available on the Investor Relations3site and on the Spotify, Deezer and iTunes platforms.

Besides our shareholders, our operations create value for a range of stakeholders. In 2019, we distributed to society R$ 76 billlion in payments of taxes, employees, shareholders and others.

Distribution of value added4

in billions of Reais

Others

2%Reinvestments

11%

Taxes

1.4

8.8

31%

23.2

Shareholders

7620.327%

22.4

Employees

29%

(3) www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

Includes recurring net income and the reclassification of hedge tax effects of investments abroad to the financial margin.

Corporate citizenship goes hand-in-hand with our history. We support and finance projects that contribute to society's development and make a difference in the lives of thousands of people.

In our capacity as a financial institution, we are aware of our role as an agent of transformation and a promoter of local development, thus our strategy is related to our actions in the fields of education, culture, sport, urban mobility, aging and entrepreneurship. These causes manifest themselves in three ways: through direct injections of financial resources; promotion of projects subject to incentive laws; and our Institutes and Foundations. The highlights of our actions in 2019 were the Leia para Uma Criança(Read to a Child) Program, the bicycle sharing system, the Solidarity Sports Day and the Allocation of Income Tax. In 2019, we invested R$ 846 million in projects, of which R$ 599 million through Itaú Unibanco's donations and sponsorships, and R$ 247 million using resources under the Rouanet Law on Incentives, the Federal law on Sports Incentives, the Senior Citizens Law, and the Pronas, Pronon and FUMCAD federal programs. In addition, we have included the activities and investments by our international units located in Argenti-na, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Paraguay. Below is a detailed breakdown of our operations:

BRAZIL

LATAM3

Total

Amount (R$ millions)

Number of Projects

Amount (R$ millions)

Number of Projects

(R$ millions)

Sponsorship

Non-incentivated1

562.4

1,087

36.9

107

599.3

Education

308.6

445

1.9

35

310.5

Sport

1.6

6

0.01

1

1.6

Culture

135.3

298

3.8

36

139.1

Urban Mobility

57.6

28

28.6

4

86.1

Diversity

4.8

26

-

-

4.8

Innovation and Entrepreneuship

47.2

211

0.1

6

47.3

Local Develop. and Participation

7.3

73

2.6

25

9.9

Incentivated2

235.5

403

11.3

7

246.8

Culture

118.2

146

8.4

3

126.5

Sport

30.1

63

-

-

30.1

Education

29.9

118

2.9

4

32.8

Healthcare

24.7

18

-

-

24.7

Senior Citizens Law and

32.8

58

-

-

32.8

Civil Society Organizations

Total

797.9

1,490

48.2

114

846.0

  Own funds of the bank's companies and in-house budgets of the foundations and institutions. Tax incentive resources under laws such as the Rouanet Law, Sports Incentive and so on. Foreign currency amounts were converted to Brazilian Reais as at December 31, 2019.

We are the only bank in Latin America listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes since its creation in 1999, reflecting our long-term commitments to ethical business conduct, transparency, respect for the law, and corporate governance, in addition to creating sustainable value shared with our employees, clients, shareholders and society. In 2019/2020, we were selected, for the 20thconsecutive time, to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World 2019/2020).

For the 15thconsecutive year, we were selected to be part of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) of B3, which reflects the return on a portfolio consisting of the shares of companies with the best performance in all dimensions that measure corporate sustainability.

We believe that people have the power to transform the world. The 8 positive impact commitmentswe have publicly embraced reflect our aim of encouraging this transformation.

Financing in Positive

Inclusion and

Transparency in

Inclusive

Impact Sectors

Entrepreneurship

Comunication

Management

Responsible

Financial

Ethics in Relations

Responsible

Investment

Citizenship

and in Business

Management

Our commitments define our operating priorities, targets and indicators, matching them to the challenges of our business and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. A practical demonstration of our way of doing business, always with an eye on people and the environment.

For videos and details of about each commitment go to: https://www.itau.com.br/sustentabilidade/compromissos/

Disclosure of information and events

Reference Form (for the year 2019)

05/29/2020

Information on the Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance

07/31/2020

Disclosure of the results for:

1stQuarter

05/04/2020

2ndQuarter

08/03/2020

3rdQuarter

11/03/2020

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

04/28/2020

Public Meeting with Shareholders APIMEC - SÃO PAULO / SP

09/23/2020

Acknowledgements

We wish to thank our employees for their commitment and dedication, which has enabled us to leverage sound results in the market, and to our customers and shareholders for the interest and trust they have placed in us, which motivate us to do our best, always.

(Approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on February 10, 2020).

Independent Auditor - CVM Instruction No. 381

Procedures Adopted by the Company

Our operating policy, including subsidiaries, when contracting non-externalaudit-related services from our independent a