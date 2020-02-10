MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB4 BRITUBACNPR1 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. (ITUB4) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/10 34.28 BRL +1.69% 06:18p ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (BRGAAP) - 4Q2019 PU 05:48p ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of February 10, 2020 PU 05:48p ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of February 10, 2020 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Itaú Unibanco S A : Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (BRGAAP) - 4Q2019 0 02/10/2020 | 06:18pm EST Send by mail :

Contents Management Discussion & Analysis Page 03 Executive Summary 03 Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis 11 Managerial Financial Margin 12 Cost of Credit 13 Credit Quality 15 Commissions and Fees & Result from Insurance 17 Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 19 Non-interest Expenses 20 Balance Sheet 22 Credit Portfolio 23 Funding 25 Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios 26 Results by Business Segments 27 Results by Region - Brazil and Latin America 29 Activities Abroad 30 Additional Information 32 Itaú Unibanco Shares 33 Glossary 34 Report of Independent Auditors 36 Complete Financial Statements Page 37 Management Discussion & Analysis Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (This page was intentionally left blank) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 04 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary ManagerialIncome Summary We present below the financial indicators of Itaú Unibanco determined at the end of the period. In R$ millions (except where indicated), end of period Results Recurring Net Income Operating Revenues (1) (2) Managerial Financial Margin Recurring Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Consolidated (3) Recurring Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Brazil (3) Performance Recurring Return on Average Assets - Annualized (4) Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Total Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Brazil Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Latin America Coverage Ratio (Total Allowance/NPL 90 days overdue) (5) Efficiency Ratio (IE) (6) Recurring Net Income per Share (R$) (7, 8) Net Income per Share (R$) (7, 8) Shares Number of Outstanding Shares at the end of the period - in millions (8) Book Value per Share (R$) (8) (9) Dividends and Interest on Own Capital net of Taxes Market Capitalization (10) Market Capitalization (10) (US$ million) Total Assets Total Credit Portfolio, including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities Deposits + Debentures + Securities + Borrowings and Onlending (11) Sheet Loan Portfolio/Funding (11) Balance Stockholders' Equity Solvency Ratio - Prudential Conglomerate (BIS Ratio) Tier I Capital - BIS III (12) Common Equity Tier I - BIS III (12) Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) (13) Assets Under Administration Other Total Number of Employees Abroad Brazil Branches and CSBs - Client Service Branches ATM - Automated Teller Machines (14) 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 7,296 7,156 6,478 28,363 25,733 31,833 30,257 28,471 119,790 111,817 19,439 19,071 17,382 74,630 69,084 23.7% 23.5% 21.8% 23.7% 21.9% 25.1% 24.6% 22.7% 24.9% 23.0% 1.7% 1.7% 1.6% 1.7% 1.6% 3.0% 2.9% 2.9% 3.0% 2.9% 3.4% 3.4% 3.5% 3.4% 3.5% 1.9% 1.4% 1.4% 1.9% 1.4% 229% 208% 221% 229% 221% 44.0% 45.5% 48.7% 45.5% 47.6% 0.75 0.73 0.67 0.77 0.57 0.64 9,746 9,744 9,721 13.54 12.90 13.55 7,729 2,505 14,865 362,147 342,992 341,968 89,847 82,363 88,254 1,738,713 1,738,339 1,649,613 706,664 688,993 636,934 760,323 736,750 687,640 76.7% 78.2% 77.4% 131,987 125,719 131,757 15.8% 15.4% 18.0% 14.4% 14.1% 15.9% 13.2% 12.8% 14.9% 149.1% 151.9% 171.7% 122.2% 117.5% 127.7% 1,387,457 1,316,634 1,131,239 94,881 96,764 100,335 81,691 83,536 86,801 13,190 13,228 13,534 4,504 4,704 4,940 46,271 47,518 48,476 Note:(1) Operating Revenues are the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses; (2) Detailed in Managerial Financial Margin section; (3) Annualized Return was calculated by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Stockholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation bases of returns were adjusted by the amount of dividends that has not yet been approved at shareholders' or Board meetings, proposed after the balance sheet closing date; (4) The return was calculated by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Assets; (5) Includes the balance of allowance for financial guarantees provided; (6) For further details on the calculation methodologies, please refer to the Glossary section; (7) Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period; (8) Considers the 50% stock split occurred in November 2018; (9) Interest on own capital. Amounts paid/provisioned, declared and reserved in stockholders' equity; Total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price of the non-voting share on the last trading day in the period; (11) As detailed in the Balance Sheet section; (12) For periods prior to 2019, considers the immediate and full application of the Basel III rules; (13) We began to disclose the NSFR in 4Q18. For further details, please refer to the Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios section; (14) Includes ESBs (electronic service branches) and service points at third-party locations and Banco24Horas ATMs. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 05 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary ManagerialIncome Statement In this report, besides the adjustment of non-recurring events, we apply managerial criteria to present our income statement. In relation to the accounting statement, these criteria affect the breakdown of our income statement but not the net income. Among the managerial adjustments, we highlight the tax effects of the hedge of investments abroad - originally included in tax expenses (PIS and COFINS) and income tax and social contribution on net income, which are reclassified to the financial margin. These reclassifications enable us to carry out business analyses from the management point of view and are shown in the table below. Accounting and Managerial Financial Statements Reconciliation | 4thquarter of 2019 Accounting Non-recurring Tax Effect Managerial Managerial Events of Hedge Reclassifications In R$ millions Operating Revenues 33,063 (1,020) (636) 426 31,833 Managerial Financial Margin 17,758 927 (636) 1,390 19,439 Financial Margin with Clients 15,815 927 - 1,390 18,132 Financial Margin with the Market 1,943 - (636) - 1,307 Commissions and Fees 11,131 60 - (835) 10,356 Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 1,266 (16) - 789 2,038 Operations Before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Other Operating Income 408 - - (408) - Equity in Earnings of Affiliates and Other Investments 467 - - (467) - Non-operating Income 2,033 (1,991) - (42) - Cost of Credit (9,017) 4,460 - (1,254) (5,811) Provision for Loan Losses (9,945) 4,460 - (660) (6,145) Impairment - - - (230) (230) Discounts Granted - - - (379) (379) Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 928 - - 15 943 Retained Claims (330) - - - (330) Other Operating Expenses (17,788) 1,854 78 884 (14,972) Non-interest Expenses (15,826) 1,859 - 957 (13,011) Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes (1,960) (5) 78 (73) (1,959) Insurance Selling Expenses (2) - - - (2) Income before Tax and Profit Sharing 5,928 5,294 (558) 56 10,719 Income Tax and Social Contribution 1,587 (5,375) 558 (154) (3,384) Profit Sharing Management Members - Statutory (98) - - 98 - Minority Interests 65 (104) - - (39) Net Income 7,482 (186) - - 7,296 Non-Recurring Events Net of Tax Effects In R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Net Income 7,482 5,576 6,206 26,583 24,977 (-)Non-Recurring Events 186 (1,580) (272) (1,780) (755) Revaluation of the tax credit balance 2,303 - - 2,303 - Constitution of provision for loan losses (2,453) - - (2,453) - Gain due to the primary issuance of XP Investimentos shares 1,974 - - 1,974 - Voluntary Severance Program - (1,431) - (1,431) - Civil, Fiscal and Labor contingencies (1,307) - - (1,307) - Goodwill Amortization (155) (149) (171) (622) (673) Liability Adequacy Test 9 - (85) (59) (56) Impairment, mainly related to technology (37) - (18) (37) (112) Provision for contingencies (economic plans) - - - - 97 Integration of Citibank - - - - (9) Other (148) - 2 (148) (3) Recurring Net Income 7,296 7,156 6,478 28,363 25,733 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 06 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary 4thquarter of 2019 Income Statement In R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 ∍ 4Q18 ∍ 2019 2018 ∍ Operating Revenues 31,833 30,257 5.2% 28,471 11.8% 119,790 111,817 7.1% Managerial Financial Margin 19,439 19,071 1.9% 17,382 11.8% 74,630 69,084 8.0% Financial Margin with Clients 18,132 17,621 2.9% 16,233 11.7% 69,056 63,599 8.6% Financial Margin with the Market 1,307 1,450 -9.9% 1,149 13.7% 5,573 5,486 1.6% Commissions and Fees 10,356 9,267 11.8% 9,192 12.7% 37,307 35,079 6.4% Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 2,038 1,920 6.2% 1,897 7.4% 7,853 7,653 2.6% Operations Before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Cost of Credit (5,811) (4,495) 29.3% (3,415) 70.1% (18,154) (14,066) 29.1% Provision for Loan Losses (6,145) (4,922) 24.8% (3,796) 61.9% (19,680) (16,082) 22.4% Impairment (230) (70) 230.7% (269) -14.4% (372) (546) -31.8% Discounts Granted (379) (300) 26.5% (312) 21.5% (1,377) (1,154) 19.3% Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 943 796 18.5% 961 -1.9% 3,275 3,716 -11.9% Retained Claims (330) (338) -2.5% (294) 12.4% (1,265) (1,228) 3.0% Other Operating Expenses (14,972) (14,573) 2.7% (14,687) 1.9% (57,819) (56,289) 2.7% Non-interest Expenses (13,011) (12,796) 1.7% (12,793) 1.7% (50,626) (49,376) 2.5% Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes (1,959) (1,771) 10.6% (1,881) 4.2% (7,168) (6,845) 4.7% Insurance Selling Expenses (2) (6) -62.4% (14) -83.5% (25) (68) -62.7% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 10,719 10,851 -1.2% 10,075 6.4% 42,552 40,234 5.8% Income Tax and Social Contribution (3,384) (3,516) -3.7% (3,352) 1.0% (13,496) (13,731) -1.7% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (39) (179) -77.9% (245) -83.9% (693) (769) -9.9% Recurring Net Income 7,296 7,156 1.9% 6,478 12.6% 28,363 25,733 10.2% Recurring Net Income R$7.3billion in 4Q19 R$ millions + 1.9% +12.6% + 10.2% 28,363 25,733 6,478 7,156 7,296 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 2018 2019 Performance: Recurring net income reached R$7.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 1.9% increase from the previous quarter. The recurring return on average equity was 23.7%. The continuous effect from the change in the mix of products and the increase in the loan portfolios for individuals and for very small, small and middle-market companies in Brazil boosted the 2.9% increase in the financial margin with clients. A positive highlight was the 11.8% growth in commissions and fees driven by higher revenues from fund management fees, investment banking, brokerage services and card issuing activities. On the other hand, non-interest expenses increased 1.7% mainly due to the higher expenses on terminations and labor claims and seasonally higher administrative expenses. Higher provisions for loan losses in Latin America led to an increase in the cost of credit in the period. In 2019, recurring net income increased 10.2%. Financial margin with clients increased 8.6% mainly as a result of the growth in the loan portfolios for individuals and for very- small, small and middle-market companies. Commissions and fees were up by 6.4% due to the increase in revenues from investment banking, brokerage services, fund management fees and credit card issuing activities. These increases were partially offset by the 29.1% increase in cost of credit, driven by the growth in loan portfolios for individuals in Brazil and the increase in provisions in Latin America. Non-interest expenses grew 2.5%, despite the inflation rate of 4.3% in the period and the impact of the collective wage agreement. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 07 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Highlights in 4Q19 Financial Margin with Clients Cost of Credit Commissions, Fees and Result from Insurance 1 R$18.1 billion R$ millions R$5.8billion R$ millions R$12.1 billion R$ millions + 2.9% + 8.6% + 29.3% + 29.1% + 11.3% + 5.9% + 11.7% 63,599 69,056 + 70.1% 18,154 + 11.9% 41,436 43,870 5,811 1,377 14,066 372 12,062 37,307 18,132 379 35,079 17,621 4,495 1,154 10,782 10,842 16,233 3,415 230 300 546 312 70 16,405 10,356 269 5,202 12,366 9,192 9,267 4,126 2,834 6,357 6,563 1,590 1,575 1,706 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 2018 2019 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 2018 2019 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 2018 2019 Discounts Granted Commissions and Fees Result from Insurance¹ Impairment Provision for Loan Losses Net of Recovery of Loans Cost of Credit The 2.9% increase in the quarter was driven by the continuous change in the mix of products and the increase in the loan portfolios for individuals and for very small, small and middle-market companies in Brazil. The negative impacts of lower interest rates on the liability margin and lower credit spreads, partially offset these positive effects. Loan portfolios for individuals and for very small, small and middle-market companies in Brazil also increased in 2019. This increase was partially offset by lower spreads in credit products and by the impact of the interest rate reduction on our working capital and on the liability margin. This combination resulted in 8.6% higher margin with clients in the period. In the quarter, the increase in provision for loan losses in our Latin America operations was the main responsible for the increase of 29.3% in the cost of credit. In 2019, the higher provisioning for operations in Latin America and the acceleration of credit origination in the portfolios of individuals and of very small, small and middle-market companies led to the 29.1% growth in the cost of credit. Higher revenues from fund management fees, investment banking,brokerage services and card issuing activities resulted in the 11.3% growth in the quarter. The growth of 5.9% in 2019 is related to higher revenues from: (i) investment banking and brokerage services, as a result of higher capital market activity; (ii) fund management fees driven by the increase in balance of assets under administration and performance fees; and (iii) credit card issuing activities. These effects were partially offset by the lower revenues from acquiring services. Further details on page 12 Non-Interest Expenses R$13.0 billion R$ millions + 1.7 % + 2.5 % + 1.7 % 3.2% 3.0% 49,376 50,626 3.1% 3.0% 3.0% 12,793 12,796 13,011 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 2018 2019 Non-Interest Expenses (R$ million) Non-Interest Expenses / Average Assets (Annualized) Further details on page 13 Further details on pages 17-18 Return on Equity 23.7% 22.7% 24.8% 24.6% 24.6% 25.1% 21.8% 23.6% 23.5% 23.5% 23.7% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Annualized Recurring Return on Average Equity (quarterly) - Consolidated Annualized Recurring Return on Average Equity (quarterly) - Brazil The 1.7% increase in the quarter was due to higher expenses on employee terminations and labor claims, administrative expenses that are seasonally higher in the last quarter of the year and expenses in Latin America. In 2019, non-interest expenses grew 2.5%, despite inflation (IPCA) of 4.3% in the period and the impact of the collective wage agreement. Further details on pages 20-21 Efficiency Ratio (E.R.) 46.4 47.0 47.4 47.7 47.6 47.7 47.5 46.6 45.5 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Trailing 12-month Efficiency Ratio (%) Further details on page 21 ¹ Result from insurance operations includes the revenues from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds, net of retained claims and selling expenses. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 08 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Highlights in 4Q19 Credit Portfolio with Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities In R$ billions, end of period 4Q19 3Q19 ∍ 4Q18 ∍ Individuals 239.8 229.7 4.4% 211.3 13.5% Credit Card Loans 90.9 83.3 9.1% 77.5 17.4% Personal Loans 34.6 34.2 0.9% 29.2 18.2% Payroll Loans 1 49.4 49.3 0.1% 46.7 5.8% Vehicle Loans 19.0 18.0 5.6% 15.9 19.3% Mortgage Loans 45.9 44.8 2.5% 42.0 9.3% Very Small, Small and Middle Market Loans 2 89.6 84.0 6.6% 70.8 26.6% Individuals + Very Small, Small and Middle Market Loans 329.4 313.8 5.0% 282.1 16.8% Companies 211.0 204.2 3.3% 191.6 10.1% Corporate Loans 154.1 157.0 -1.8% 153.3 0.5% Corporate Securities 3 56.9 47.3 20.5% 38.3 48.4% Total Brazil with Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate 540.4 518.0 4.3% 473.8 14.1% Latin America 166.3 171.0 -2.8% 163.2 1.9% Argentina 8.2 8.8 -6.9% 10.3 -20.3% Chile 111.8 115.6 -3.3% 106.5 5.0% Colombia 27.5 27.4 0.6% 27.6 -0.1% Paraguay 7.4 7.9 -6.3% 8.3 -10.8% Panama 1.3 1.6 -17.2% 1.1 18.0% Uruguay 10.0 9.7 3.3% 9.4 6.2% Total with Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities 706.7 689.0 2.6% 636.9 10.9% Total with Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities 706.7 679.5 4.0% 632.3 11.8% (ex-foreign exchange rate variation) 4 Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. (3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and Com- mercial Paper. (4) Calculated based on the conversion of the foreign currency portfolio (U.S. dollar and Latin American currencies). Note: the Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies segment are allocated according to the client's size. Further details on pages 23 and 24. NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days Coverage Ratio | 90 days 3.0% + 10 bpsvs. fourth quarter of 2018 229% + 8 p.p.vs. fourth quarter of 2018 + 10 bpsvs. thirdquarter of 2019 + 21 p.p.vs. third quarter of 2019 NPL Ratio (%)| 15 to 90 days 2.3% stablevs. thirdquarter of 2019 stablesvs. fourth quarter of 2018 3.7 3.7 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.7 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.1 3.1 2.8 2.9 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.9 3.0 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.9 1.3 Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19 Total Brazil¹ Latin America² Total non-performing over 90 days ratio increased 10 basis points from the previous quarter. In Brazil the ratio remained stable since the 10 basis point increase for individuals was offset by the 80 basis point reduction for large companies. The increase in Latin America was observed in specific operations in the corporate segment, both in Chile and Colombia. 248% 235% 229% 221% 208% 208% 208% 95% 92% 90% 88% 87% 86% 97% Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19 Total Total (Expanded³) The constitution of provision due to the improvement of expected loss provisioning models led to the increase of 21 percentage points in the coverage ratio and of 11 percentage points in the expanded coverage ratio from the previous quarter. 3.1 3.1 2.9 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.6 2.5 2.4 2.3 2.5 2.7 2.7 2.3 2.7 2.7 2.4 2.3 2.4 2.6 2.5 2.3 2.5 2.3 2.3 2.4 2.2 Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19 Total Brazil¹ Latin America² The consolidated short-term delinquency ratio remained at its lowest level since the merger between Itaú and Unibanco. In Brazil, the short-term delinquency ratio for individuals decreased due to the lower delinquency rate in the credit card, vehicles and mortgage loan portfolios. For companies, delinquency rates increased both for very-small, small and middle- market companies and corporate segment, with no concentration in a specific client or sector. Further details on pages 15-16 Further details on pages 15-16 Further details on pages 15-16 Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. ² Excludes Brazil. ³ Calculated by dividing the total allowance by the balance of operations more than 90 days overdue and renegotiated operations, excluding double counting of renegotiated operations more than 90 days overdue. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 09 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary 2019 Forecast The results for 2019 compared to our previously disclosed forecast for 2019 are presented below. Consolidated Brazil ¹ Actual Expected Actual Expected Total Credit Portfolio ² 10.9% 8.0% 11.0% 14.1% 8.0% 11.0% Financial Margin with Clients 8.6% 9.0% 12.0% 9.1% 9.0% 12,0% Financial Margin with the Market R$5.6 bn R$4.6 bi R$5,6 bi R$3.8 bn R$3.6 bi R$4.6 bi Cost of Credit ³ R$18.2 bn R$14.5 bi R$17.5 bi R$15.5 bn R$12.5 bi R$15.5 bi Commissions and Fees and Results from Insurance Operations 4 5.9% 2.0% 5.0% 6.3% 2.0% 5.0% Non-Interest Expenses 2.5% 3.0% 6.0% 3.0% 3.5% 6.5% Effective Tax Rate 31.7% 31.0% 33.0% 32.5% 32.0% 34.0% Includes units abroad ex-Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Includes Result from Loan Losses, Impairment and Discounts Granted; (4) Commis- sions and Fees (+) Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations (-) Expenses for Claims (-) Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Selling

Expenses. 2020 Forecast We present below our 2020 forecast: Consolidated Brazil ¹ Total Credit Portfolio ² Financial Margin with Clients Financial Margin with the Market Cost of Credit ³ Commissions and Fees and Results from Insurance Operations 4 Non-Interest Expenses Effective Tax Rate 8.5% 11.5% 10.5% 13.5% 0.0% 3.0% 1.5% 4.5% R$5.7 bn R$6.7 bn R$3.8 bn R$4.8 bn R$18.5 bn R$22.0 bn R$17.1 bn R$20.1 bn 4.5% 7.5% 5.0% 8.0% - 2.0% 1.0% -1.5% 1.5% 33.0% 35.0% 33.5% 35.5% Includes units abroad ex-Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Includes Result from Loan Losses, Impairment and Discounts Granted; (4) Commis- sions and Fees (+) Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations (-) Expenses for Claims (-) Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Selling Expenses. Although the growth plans and projections of results presented above are based on management assumptions and information available in the market to date, these expectations involve inaccuracies and risks that are difficult to anticipate and there may be, therefore, results or consequences that differ from those anticipated. This information is not a guarantee of future performance. The use of these expectations should take into consideration the risks and uncertainties that involve any activities and that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to perceive the dimension of the synergies projected and their timing, political and economic changes, volatility in interest and foreign exchange rates, technological changes, inflation, financial disintermediation, competitive pressures on products, prices and changes in tax legislation, among others. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 10 Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Managerial Financial Margin Highlights Financial margin with clients increased by 2.9% in the quarter, driven by better mix of products and higher average volume of assets, partially offset by the decreased liabilities margin and lower asset spreads. These effects led to an increase of R$487 million in the spread-sensitive operations margin.

spread-sensitive operations margin. The 9.9% decrease in the financial margin with the market in the quarter was driven by the lower gains in the trading desk. R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 Financial Margin with Clients 18,132 17,621 2.9% 16,233 Financial Margin with the Market 1,307 1,450 -9.9% 1,149 Total 19,439 19,071 1.9% 17,382 Financial Margin with Clients Change in the Financial Margin with Clients Breakdown + R$487 million + 3.0% 17,621 (1,540) 16,081 364 (51) 320 (120) 1 2 3 4 5 3Q19 Working Capital (1) Spread-Sensitive Mix of products Asset Spreads Average Asset Liabilities Margin and other 3Q19 Operations 3Q19 Portfolio 2019 2018 11.7% 69,056 63,599 8.6% 13.7% 5,573 5,486 1.6% 11.8% 74,630 69,084 8.0% R$ millions 1,563 18,132 (27) 16,569 1 Others (2) Spread-Sensitive (1) 4Q19 Working Capital Operations 4Q19 and other 4Q19 Includes capital allocated to business areas (except treasury) and the corporation working capital. (2) Includes Latin America (ex-Brazil)spread-sensitive operations and structured operations from the wholesale segment. Working capital and other (+ R$24 million): increase in the average balance exceeded the negative effect of the decrease in the interest rate on the remuneration of the working capital. Mix of products (+ R$364 million): continuous effect from the change in the mix of the loan portfolio to products and segments with higher spreads, such as consumer credit and very small, small and middle-market companies. Asset spreads ( - R$51 million): spread reduction in consumer credit. Average asset portfolio (+ R$320 million): increase in individuals and very small, small and middle-market companies loan portfolios in the quarter. Liabilities margin (- R$120 million): effect of the decrease in the interest rate. Annualized average rateof financial margin with clients 4Q19 3Q19 Average Financial Average Rate Average Financial Average Rate In R$ millions, end of period (1) Margin (p.a.) (1) Margin (p.a.) Balance Balance Financial Margin with Clients 745,921 18,132 10.0% 720,994 17,621 10.0% Spread-Sensitive Operations 643,659 16,569 10.6% 624,203 16,081 10.6% Working Capital and Other 102,262 1,563 6.2% 96,791 1,540 6.4% Cost of Credit (5,811) (4,495) Risk-Adjusted Financial Margin with Clients 745,921 12,321 6.7% 720,994 13,126 7.4% Average daily balance. Consolidated Brazil 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 12.0% 12.2% 12.1% 11.8% 12.1% 12.2% 12.2% 11.9% 9.9% 9.9% 9.8% 9.8% 10.0% 9.5% 9.6% 9.0% 9.2% 9.2% 9.2% 9.0% 8.4% 7.1% 6.7% 6.4% 6.4% 6.4% 6.4% 6.4% 7.6% 7.7% 7.6% 7.6% 6.0% 7.4% 7.5% 7.4% 5.0% 6.7% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Margin with clients Risk-adjusted margin with clients Excluding one-off effects in Latin America cost of credit CDI (annualized quarterly rate) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 12 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Cost of Credit Highlights Increase of 24.8% in provision for loan losses in the quarter due to the increase in provisions of our operations in Latin America and to fewer rating upgrades in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil.

Compared to 2018, the 29.1% increase in cost of credit is related to the growth of the loan portfolio of individuals in Brazil and to the increase in provisions in Latin America. In R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Provision for Loan Losses (6,145) (4,922) 24.8% (3,796) 61.9% (19,680) (16,082) 22.4% Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 943 796 18.5% 961 -1.9% 3,275 3,716 -11.9% Result from Loan Losses (5,202) (4,126) 26.1% (2,834) 83.5% (16,405) (12,366) 32.7% Impairment (230) (70) 230.7% (269) -14.4% (372) (546) -31.8% Discounts Granted (379) (300) 26.5% (312) 21.5% (1,377) (1,154) 19.3% Cost of Credit (5,811) (4,495) 29.3% (3,415) 70.1% (18,154) (14,066) 29.1% Cost of credit increased R$1,316 million compared to the previous quarter. This increase was driven by the higher provision for loan losses in operations in Chile and Colombia and in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil, due to fewer rating upgrades, in addition to the R$161 million growth in impairment charges on corporate securities. These increases were partially offset by the higher recovery of loans written off as losses in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil. Cost of credit increased R$4,088 million compared to 2018 mainly due to the higher provision for loan losses. The increase in provisions is related to the higher credit origination and the growth of the Retail Banking portfolio in Brazil and to the downgrades of specific corporate clients in Chile and in Colombia. Additionally, recovery of loans written off as losses decreased, driven by the sales of portfolios in 2018 and the increase in discounts granted. These effects were partially offset by the decrease of R$135 million in impairment charges on corporate securities in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil. Provision for Loan Losses by Segment R$ millions 3.7 3.3 3.4 3.2 3.5 4.2 3.0 2.9 3.1 6,145 4,922 4,483 4,111 4,271 3,796 4,206 4,407 1,252 3,904 568 638 701 489 412 554 621 514 423 248 393 168 4,461 4,481 3,688 3,726 4,021 4,210 3,534 3,165 3,482 -298 -354 -304 -371 -177 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Latin America ex-Brazil Wholesale Banking - Brazil Retail Banking - Brazil Provision for Loan Losses / Loan portfolio (*) Annualized (%) (*) Average loan portfolio balance, considering the last two quarters. Note: Retail Banking includes loan loss provisions expenses of Corporation segment. In the business segments section, Latin America is part of Wholesale Banking. Wholesale Banking - Brazil: fewer clients rating upgrades led to the increase in provision for loan losses of the segment. Cost of Credit R$ millions 2.9% 2.5% 2.4% 2.1% 2.4% 2.5% 2.7% 3.3% 2.1% 2.9% 5,811 4,257 3,804 4,044 4,495 379 3,788 3,601 3,415 300 230 336 3,263 390 273 308 70 284 282 285 312 43 187 1 30 ' 5,202 89 3,639 269 3,612 4,126 3,316 3,326 2,889 2,834 3,466 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Discounts Granted Impairment Result from Loan Losses Cost of Credit Cost of Credit / Total Risk (*) Annualized (%) Excluding specific provision expenses from Latin America Average loan portfolio balance with financial guarantees provided and corporate securities, considering the last two quarters. Retail Banking - Brazil: relatively stable from the previous quarter.

relatively stable from the previous quarter. Latin America ex-Brazil: increase from the previous quarter, mainly driven by downgrades of specific corporate clients in Chile and in Colombia. Recovery of Loans Written off as Losses R$ millions 844 945 1,015 961 943 795 795 796 741 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 In the quarter, the sale of portfolios that had already been written off as losses in the amount of R$840 million generated a positive impact of R$97 million in recovery of loans written off as losses and of R$58 million on recurring net income. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 13 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Loan Portfolio by Risk Level Allowance for Loan Losses and for Financial Guarantees Provided Brazil¹ Consolidated Total Allowance for Loan Losses (R$ million) 29,541 29,613 32,825 34,261 34,477 39,747 Loan Portfolio by Risk Level 43.0% 43.0% 43.6% 42.9% 44.6% 44.6% 38.2% 37.5% 36.1% 34.9% 32.4% 31.3% 5.5% 6.2% 5.7% 10.2% 9.8% 9.7% 4.0% 4.4% 6.2% 4.0% 5.5% 6.0% 9.2% 8.8% 8.3% 8.0% 7.7% 8.3% Dec-18 Sep-19 Dec-19 Dec-18 Sep-19 Dec-19 AA A B C D-H We present below the total allowance allocation by type of risk Compared to the end of September 2019, the allowance for loan losses and for financial guarantees provided were up 15.3%. This increase was driven by the constitution of provision due to the improvement of expected loss provisioning models. R$ millions 39,747 34,261 34,206 33,091 34,477 10,023 6,375 5,964 5,748 5,784 858 1,136 1,158 1,010 1,139 26,750 27,084 26,205 27,683 28,865 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Complementary Allowance Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided Minimum Allowance Overdue Risk:Allowances for overdue loans, as required by the Brazilian Central Bank, related to the provision required for overdue operations according to CMN Resolution No. 2,682/1999. We also present the amount for loans 100% provisioned and for loans that do not require 100% of provision. Aggravated Risk:Allowances for overdue loans with aggravated risk ratings above the minimum, and allowances for renegotiated loans. Regarding renegotiated loans, we segregate allowances over the minimum for overdue operations and allowances for non-overdue operations. Potential Risk:Allowances for expected losses related to Retail Banking operations and allowances for potential losses related to Wholesale Banking operations, which includes allowance for financial guarantees provided. R$ millions Allocation of Total Allowance by Type of Risk - Consolidated Dec-19 11,523 10,828 17,396 39,747 Sep-19 11,213 10,123 13,141 34,477 Dec-18 10,335 10,399 13,527 34,261 Overdue operations according to the Renegotiations and overdue loans Potential Loss Brazilian Central Bank 17,396 Provision < 100% Renegotiations 3,999 13,527 564 799 13,141 11,213 11,523 233 10,828 2,270 2,281 10,335 10,399 79%4,337 33% 10,123 3,859 1,326 1,419 1,208 1,504 3,419 1,258 1,241 1,074 524 3,498 3,046 4,973 1,075 3,576 Fully Provisioned 4,296 3,714 Overdue 8,813 9,579 855 9,538 8,018 292 705 7,363 5,748 6,284 5,151 67% 4,894 21% 157 1,411 Dec-18 Sep-19 Dec-19 6,533 Dec-18 Sep-19 Dec-19 Dec-18 Sep-19 Dec-19 Retail - Brazil ¹ Wholesale - Brazil ¹ Latin America ² ¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Credit Quality Highlights NPL ratio 90 days overdue (NPL 90) increased from the previous quarter due to the operations in Latin America. In Brazil, the NPL ratio remained stable since the increase for individuals was offset by the decrease in the corporate segment.

NPL ratio 15 to 90 days overdue (NPL 15-90) remained stable in the quarter. The increase in the NPL ratio for very small, small and middle- market companies in Brazil was offset by the decrease in Latin America. Nonperforming Loans R$ billions 16.4 16.6 17.3 15.2 15.6 15.5 15.9 14.6 15.1 14.3 14.4 14.3 13.8 13.2 13.3 13.0 13.4 12.3 Dec-17 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Total Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Brazil¹ Nonperforming loans - 90 days - Total: the 4.4% increase from the previous quarter is mainly due to the increase in nonperforming loans of individuals in Brazil and of companies in Latin America . NPL Ratio (%) | 15 to 90 days 3.3 3.6 3.2 3.3 3.0 3.1 2.6 3.2 2.9 2.9 2.8 3.1 2.8 2.7 2.8 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.5 3.2 2.6 2.5 2.5 3.1 2.3 2.4 2.9 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.6 2.5 2.6 2.5 2.5 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.1 2.1 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.4 2.3 1.8 2.2 * 1.5 Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19 Total Brazil¹ Latin America² * Note: Total and Latin America NPL Ratio (15-90 days) prior to June 2016 do not include CorpBanca. NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days 4.4 4.5 4.8 4.2 4.2 3.9 3.9 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.5 3.6 3.9 3.4 3.4 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.1 3.1 3.0 2.9 3.0 2.8 2.9 2.9 2.9 1.6 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.9 Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19 Consolidated: the ratio remained stable compared to the previous quarter driven by the lower delinquency rates in Latin America, offset by the increase in Brazil.

the ratio remained stable compared to the previous quarter driven by the lower delinquency rates in Latin America, offset by the increase in Brazil. Brazil¹: the ratio increased from the previous quarter with higher delinquency rates in the corporate and very small, small and middle- market companies segments.

the ratio increased from the previous quarter with higher delinquency rates in the corporate and very small, small and middle- market companies segments. Latin America²: the ratio decreased from the previous quarter driven by individuals operations in Chile and companies operations in Chile, Colombia and Uruguay. Total Brazil¹ Latin America² Consolidated: the ratio increased compared to the previous quarter driven by the Latin America operations.

the ratio increased compared to the previous quarter driven by the Latin America operations. Brazil¹: the ratio remained stable in the quarter, with the increase in delinquency rates in the individuals segment, being offset by the decrease in the corporate segment.

the ratio remained stable in the quarter, with the increase in delinquency rates in the individuals segment, being offset by the decrease in the corporate segment. Latin America²: the ratio increased in the quarter driven by corporate operations in Chile and Colombia. NPL Ratio - Brazil¹ (%) | 15 to 90 days 3.9 4.2 4.3 4.2 3.6 4.0 3.7 3.5 3.3 3.5 3.5 3.2 3.4 3.4 3.9 4.2 4.2 3.8 3.7 2.9 3.2 3.1 3.5 2.3 2.5 2.4 2.3 2.0 2.8 3.0 1.5 1.5 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.6 1.7 1.0 1.0 1.8 1.5 0.9 0.7 0.8 1.7 1.0 1.5 0.7 0.9 0.7 1.1 NPL Ratio - Brazil¹ (%) | over 90days Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19 Individuals Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies Corporate 5.8 6.0 6.0 6.3 5.8 5.6 •Individuals:the decreased from the previous quarter, driven by the 5.2 5.1 5.6 5.9 5.7 5.6 4.9 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.7 4.8 5.3 5.1 lower delinquency rates in the credit card, vehicles and mortgage loan 4.9 4.7 4.5 4.3 2.9 2.8 3.7 3.4 3.2 2.5 2.4 2.4 portfolios. 2.6 •Very small, small and middle-market companies: the ratio 1.1 1.5 1.6 1.6 1.8 1.5 1.7 1.8 1.4 1.3 1.2 1.0 1.0 1.0 increased from the previous quarter. 0.6 Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19 •Corporate:the ratio increased from the previous quarter for clients Individuals Corporate Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies that were already adequately provisioned. There was no concentration •Individuals:the ratio increased from the previous quarter, driven by in a specific client or sector. the increase of higher risk loan portfolios in the mix of products, however within our risk appetite. •Very small, small and middle-market companies: the ratio remained stable in the quarter, still in the lowest level since the merger of Itaú and Unibanco. •Corporate:the ratio decreased from the previous quarter, mainly due to the debt restructuring and settlement of a specific corporate ¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil. client. 15 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Coverage Ratio | 90 days 245% 236% 248% 235% 229% 221% 208% 208% 208% 100% 96% 95% 92% 90% 88% 87% 86% 97% Dec-17 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Total Total (Expanded) 908% 952% 930% 618% 639% 253% 517% 487% 249% 399% 241% 338% 238% 235% 227% 221% 223% 215% 235% 228% 219% 220% 221% 206% 205% 207% 204% 183% 172% 166% 169% 169% 168% 169% 172% 169% Dec-17 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Total - Brazil¹ Latin America ex-Brazil Retail Banking - Brazil Wholesale Banking - Brazil Consolidated: the increase of 21 percentage points in total coverage ratio was caused by higher provisions, mainly driven by the constitution of provision due to the improvement of expected loss provisioning models. Loan Portfolio Write-Off R$ millions 4,412 4,714 4,776 4,422 5,250 4,623 4,305 4,064 4,151 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% 0.8% 0.8% 0.8% 1.0% 0.8% 0.7% 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Write-Off Write-Off / Loan Portfolio (*) (*) Loan portfolio average balance for the previous two quarters. Loan portfolio write-off decreased 6.9% when compared to the previous quarter, mainly in Latin America. The ratio of written-off operations to the average balance of loan portfolio decreased, reaching the lowest level since 2014. ¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. NPL Creation over Credit Portfolio(*) 1.6% 1.6% 1.6% 1.5% 1.5% 1.6% 1.7% 1.6% 1.4% 0.9% 1.0% 1.0% 0.8% 1.0% 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% 0.8% 0.4% 0.8% 0.4% 0.7% 0.5% 0.8% 0.3% 0.6% 0.7% 0.5% 0.4% 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% 0.3% 0.1% -0.3% -0.2% 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Total Retail Banking - Brazil Wholesale Banking - Brazil Latin America ex-Brazil Consolidated: decreased from the previous period, mainly driven by the decrease in the portfolio of loans more than 90 days overdue in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil. Credit portfolio of the previous quarter without financial guarantees provided and corporate securities Sale of Financial Assets In the fourth quarter of 2019 we recorded sales of assets with no risk retention to non-related companies with face value of R$342 million. This operation had positive impact of R$44 million on net income, negative of R$64 million on financial margin with clients and positive of R$138 million on cost of credit, with an impact of 20 basis points on the NPL 90 days ratio of the corporate segment in Brazil, but without material impact on the consolidated ratio. In addition, student credit portfolios were sold in Chile with face value of R$419 million, with an impact of R$34 million on net income and of R$56 million on financial margin with clients. This kind of operation occurs annually on this period. Also in our Latin America operations we sold active portfolios with face value of R$60 million, which had positive impacts of R$7 million on net income and of R$12 million on the cost of credit. Finally, we recorded sales of assets already written off as losses with no risk retention to non-related companies with face value of R$840 million. This sale had a positive impact of R$58 million on net income with no impact on credit quality ratios. Renegotiated Loans Operations By overdue period measured at the renegotiation moment R$ billions Brazil 25.2 25.4 24.7 26.0 25.7 27.3 27.6 26.9 28.4 28.1 2.1 2.3 2.3 2.5 2.4 1.8 1.8 1.3 2.0 2.0 8.2 8.0 7.3 7.6 7.3 4.8 4.9 4.9 5.2 5.5 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.3 9.0 9.2 9.8 9.9 9.6 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 When non-overdue When up to 30 days overdue When 31-90 days overdue When over 90 days overdue When Written-off as a Loss Latin America Some exposures of the corporate segment in Brazil led to the decrease in renegotiated loan operations portfolio in the quarter. Part of these exposures were more than 90 days overdue. Accordingly, the delinquency rate decreased, with no significant changes in the coverage ratio level. 41.4% 41.4% 39.2% 39.5% 39.3% 16.8% 19.1% 17.5% 16.8% 15.3% Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Coverage Ratio (LLP/Portfolio) Total of Renegotiated Loans Portfolio 90-day NPL ratio (%) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 16 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance Operations¹ Highlights The higher revenues from investment banking, brokerage, fund management and card issuing activities account for the increases of 11.3% from the previous quarter and 5.9% from 2018. These positive effects were partially offset by the lower revenues from the acquiring business from the previous year. In R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Credit and Debit Cards 3,368 3,194 5.5% 3,487 -3.4% 13,034 13,450 -3.1% Card Issuance 2,460 2,262 8.8% 2,234 10.1% 9,125 8,514 7.2% Acquiring 908 932 -2.6% 1,252 -27.5% 3,909 4,936 -20.8% Current Account Services 1,979 1,885 5.0% 1,854 6.7% 7,537 7,320 3.0% Asset Management 1,759 1,375 27.9% 1,192 47.5% 5,471 4,380 24.9% Fund Management Fees 1,584 1,200 32.0% 1,009 56.9% 4,771 3,699 29.0% Consórcio Administration Fees 175 176 -0.4% 182 -4.2% 700 681 2.8% Advisory Services and Brokerage 1,143 698 63.8% 559 104.6% 2,826 1,576 79.3% Credit Operations and Guarantees Provided 615 607 1.4% 615 -0.1% 2,481 2,518 -1.5% Collection Services 488 498 -2.0% 480 1.7% 1,943 1,893 2.6% Other 269 294 -8.5% 237 13.5% 1,098 1,034 6.2% Latin America (ex-Brazil) 734 715 2.6% 768 -4.4% 2,917 2,907 0.3% Commissions and Fees 10,356 9,267 11.8% 9,192 12.7% 37,307 35,079 6.4% Result from Insurance Operations¹ 1,706 1,575 8.3% 1,590 7.3% 6,563 6,357 3.2% Total 12,062 10,842 11.3% 10,782 11.9% 43,870 41,436 5.9% ¹ Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations net of retained claims and selling expenses. Credit and Debit Cards Credit and debit card issuing activities revenues were up 8.8% in the quarter driven by the higher revenues from interchange fees, related to the greater transaction volume. In the year, the 7.2% increase was related to higher revenues from credit card, partially offset by higher expenses on the rewards program and by the new Central Bank regulation that established a cap on debit interchange fee as of October 2018. Acquiring activities revenues decreased 2.6% in the quarter due to lower revenues from MDR (Merchant Discount Rates). In 2019, the lower revenues from MDR, prepayment and rental of machines led to a decrease of 20.8% in acquiring revenues. The end of the prepayment rate on credit card transactions without installments and the evolution of Pop Credicard contributed to the increase in the equipment base of 19.2% when compared to the same period of the previous year. Card Issuance Activities R$ millions Acquiring Activities R$ millions Transaction Volume 4Q19 R$150.5 billion + 12.9%(vs. 3Q19) + 14.3%(vs. 4Q18) credit + 11.3%(vs. 3Q19) + 15.5%(vs. 4Q18) debit + 18.0%(vs. 3Q19) + 10.8%(vs. 4Q18 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 32.4 34.1 34.5 28.1 29.8 29.5 150,490 131,700 133,276 37,740 31,988 34,055 97,645 101,289 112,751 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Debit Card Transactions Volume Credit Card Transactions Volume Credit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions) Debit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions) Note: Debit cards include account holders only. Transaction Volume 1,465 1,463 4Q19 R$141.9 billion 1,228 141,862 127,193 118,877 + 19.3%(vs. 3Q19) 51,362 46,057 + 11.5%(vs. 4Q18) 42,242 credit 90,499 + 18.1%(vs. 3Q19) 81,136 76,636 + 11.5%(vs. 4Q18) debit 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 + 21.6%(vs. 3Q19) Credit Card Transactions Volume + 11.5%(vs. 4Q18) Debit Card Transactions Volume Equipment Base (thousands) 17 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Current Account Services Revenues from current account services were up 5.0% from the previous quarter driven by higher volume of payment transactions and higher revenues from companies current account holders. Compared to 2018, these revenues increased by 3.0% driven by the increase in the number of current account holders, which was partially offset by the higher exemptions in current account types, and by higher volume of payment transactions. New Accounts Individuals accounts (in thousands) 952 1,073 1,001 268 225 61 4Q17 4Q18 4Q19 Abreconta App Brick and Mortar Branches Loan Operations and Financial Guarantees Provided Revenues from loan operations and financial guarantees provided increased by 1.4% from the previous quarter, driven by the higher revenues from loan operations. Compared to 2018, these revenues were down by 1.5% driven by the lower volume of financial guarantees provided, which was partially offset by the higher revenues from loan operations. Collection Services Revenues from collection services decreased by 2.0% compared to the previous quarter, due to the reduction of average fee. Compared to 2018, these revenues grew by 2.6% driven by higher volume and pricing from payment of taxes and contributions. Asset Management Fund Management Fund management fees were higher by R$384 million in the quarter driven by higher revenues from performance fees and the 5.6% increase in assets under administration. Compared to 2018, fund management fees grew 29.0% driven by a 23.1% increase in assets under administration and higher revenues from performance fees. We highlight the 46.9% growth in the balance of funds distributed through our open investment platform initiative. Managed Portfolio and Investment Funds R$ billions +5.6% Advisory Services and Brokerage Higher capital market activity, which reflected both in investment banking and brokerage operations, led to the R$445 million increase in the quarter and to the R$1,249 million increase when compared to 2018. Fixed Income:we took part in local operations with debentures, promissory notes and securitization, which totaled R$39.1 billion in 2019, maintaining the leadership position in the ANBIMA(Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association) ranking. Equities:we undertook 32 offerings in South America in 2019, which totaled US$3.5 billion, reaching the leadership position in the Dealogic ranking. Mergers and Acquisitions:in 2019, we provided financial advisory on 50 transactions in South America, totaling US$15.7 billion in the Dealogic ranking. 1,290 1,363 1,107 1,135 1,176 155 125 142 172 183 983 993 1,021 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Total Balance (ex- Open Platform) Note: Does not include Latin America (ex-Brazil). 1,1181,180 3Q194Q19 Open Platform Consórcio Administration Fees Consórcioadministration fees remained stable in the quarter. Compared to 2018, consórcioadministration fees grew by 2.8% due to the higher volume. Installments receivable totaled R$12.6 billion at the end of December 2019, increasing by 6.9% from December 2018. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 18 Management Discussion and Analysis Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Highlights Increase in the Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations in the quarter, driven by the increases in premiums earned from life and personal accidents insurance and from financial margin on pension plan.

Compared to 2018, the increase in premiums earned, earnings of affiliates and commissions and fees from pension plan were partially offset by lower gains from liability adequacy test, revenues from premium bonds and managerial financial margin. Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds In R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 Earned Premiums 1,124 1,105 Revenues from Pension Plan 35 57 Revenues from Premium Bonds 104 113 Managerial Financial Margin 90 (41) Commissions and Fees 553 556 Earnings of Affiliates 132 129 Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and 2,038 1,920 Premium Bonds Retained Claims (330) (338) Insurance Selling Expenses (2) (6) Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and 1,706 1,575 Premium Bonds Recurring Net Income 656 627 The increase in the result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations in the quarter was driven by (i)the increase in premiums earned, mainly due to higher sales of life and personal accidents insurance policies and (ii)the increase in managerial financial margin driven by the higher remuneration on pension plan assets. Compared to 2018, the 3.2% increase in the result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations was due to higher premiums earned from credit life, protected card and life and personal accidents insurance policies. There was also an increase in earnings of affiliates and pension plans commissions and fees, in addition to lower selling expenses. On the other hand, the liability adequacy test of pension plans, revenues from premium bonds and managerial financial margin were lower in the period. 4Q18 2019 2018 1.7% 1,045 7.6% 4,356 4,055 7.4% -37.9% 114 -68.9% 267 463 -42.4% -8.4% 108 -4.0% 426 444 -4.1% - (24) - 141 188 -24.8% -0.4% 505 9.6% 2,114 2,028 4.2% 2.1% 150 -11.6% 549 474 15.8% 6.2% 1,897 7.4% 7,853 7,653 2.6% -2.5% (294) 12.4% (1,265) (1,228) 3.0% -62.4% (14) -83.5% (25) (68) -62.8% 8.3% 1,590 7.3% 6,563 6,357 3.2% 4.7% 547 19.9% 2,624 2,457 6.8% Earned Premiums Breakdown R$ millions 1,045 1,052 1,075 1,105 1,124 10.7% 10.4% 9.2% 9.3% 9.3% 9.7% 9.5% 9.6% 9.4% 9.3% 1.5% 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% 1.3% 16.2% 16.7% 17.3% 17.6% 17.3% 14.7% 15.1% 15.5% 15.6% 15.8% 47.2% 46.8% 47.0% 46.7% 46.9% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Life and Personal Accidents Protected Card Credit Life Property risk Mortgage Other Retained Claims Breakdown R$ millions 26.7% 27.7% 26.4% 28.9% 28.7% 294 299 297 338 330 32.6% 29.2% 26.1% 24.5% 25.5% 4.2% 3.8% 4.9% 6.2% 5.6% 1.1% 1.4% 0.8% 1.6% 10.6% 9.1% 10.9% 10.1% 11.3% 14.2% 13.2% 13.4% 15.6% 13.2% 39.6% 41.3% 43.8% 46.4% 39.9% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Life and Personal Accidents Protected Card Credit Life Property risk Mortgage Other Insurance Claims/Earned Premiums Technical Provisions 3.6 3.4 7.4 44.9R$220.7billions 161.4 R$ billions Insurance + 5.7%(vs. 4Q18) Premiums Bonds + 0.8%vs. 4Q18) Traditional + 5.8%(vs. 4Q18) PGBL + 10.5%(vs. 4Q18) VGBL + 8.3%vs. 4Q18) Pro FormaIncome Statement of the Insurance Segment (Recurring Activities) In R$ millions 4Q19 4Q18 Earned Premiums 1,057 970 9.0% Retained Claims (262) (211) 24.2% Selling Expenses (3) (3) -11.9% Underwriting Margin 792 756 4.8% Managerial Financial Margin 17 2 818.6% Commissions and Fees 117 104 11.9% Other Income and Expenses ¹ (535) (526) 1.7% Recurring Net Income 392 336 16.5% Recurring Return on Allocated Capital 94.9% 178.9% -84.0 p.p. Combined Ratio 60.6% 62.1% -1.6 p.p. As from this quarter, we have disclosed the results of Insurance Recurring Activities, which consist of the bancassurance products related to life, property, credit life, third-party insurance policies and our interest in Porto Seguro. This operation had a 4.8% growth in the underwriting margin driven by higher sales of life and credit life insurance policies, despite the increase in the retained claims of these portfolios. 1Includes earnings of affiliates, non-interest expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and COFINS, income tax/social contribution and minority interests. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 19 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Non-interest Expenses Highlights Compared to the previous quarter, non-interest expenses increased only 1.7%, despite the impact of the collective wage agreement, driven by higher expenses on employee terminations and labor claims, administrative expenses and expenses in Latin America.

non-interest expenses increased only 1.7%, despite the impact of the collective wage agreement, driven by higher expenses on employee terminations and labor claims, administrative expenses and expenses in Latin America. The continuous investment in technology allowed some cost efficiency actions, such as brick and mortar branches closures and the voluntary severance program, that led to an increase of only 2.5% in non-interest expenses from the previous year, below the inflation (4.3% - IPCA) and the collective wage agreement for the period. In R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 2019 2018 Personnel Expenses 0.5% (5,618) 0.8% 4.0% (5,664) (5,634) (22,144) (21,300) Compensation, Charges and Social Benefits (3,411) (3,592) -5.0% (3,759) -9.3% (14,099) (14,346) -1.7% Management and Employees' Profit Sharing (1) (1,426) (1,395) 2.2% (1,226) 16.3% (5,346) (4,657) 14.8% Employee Terminations and Labor Claims (777) (616) 26.1% (552) 40.7% (2,538) (2,061) 23.1% Training (50) (31) 58.0% (81) -39.0% (161) (236) -31.5% Administrative Expenses (4,262) (4,169) 2.2% (4,454) -4.3% (16,777) (16,659) 0.7% Third-Party Services (1,200) (1,075) 11.7% (1,226) -2.1% (4,354) (4,179) 4.2% Data Processing and Telecommunications (919) (952) -3.5% (1,029) -10.6% (3,800) (3,699) 2.7% Facilities and Materials (741) (726) 2.0% (783) -5.3% (2,965) (2,998) -1.1% Depreciation and Amortization (587) (556) 5.7% (558) 5.4% (2,221) (2,133) 4.1% Advertising, Promotions and Publications (222) (274) -18.8% (234) -4.9% (1,069) (1,214) -12.0% Security (163) (167) -2.5% (170) -4.2% (677) (678) -0.3% Financial System Services (166) (137) 20.5% (155) 7.1% (585) (585) 0.0% Transportation and Travel (143) (133) 7.3% (147) -2.7% (550) (527) 4.4% Other (120) (147) -18.8% (153) -22.0% (558) (645) -13.6% Operating Expenses (1,284) (1,300) -1.2% (948) 35.5% (4,844) (4,609) 5.1% Selling - Credit Cards (759) (627) 20.9% (679) 11.7% (2,645) (2,348) 12.7% Contingencies and Other (386) (567) -32.0% (153) 151.7% (1,755) (1,905) -7.9% Claims (139) (105) 32.2% (115) 21.0% (444) (357) 24.4% Other Tax Expenses (2) (98) (84) 17.1% (89) 9.7% (361) (329) 9.9% Latin America (ex-Brazil) (3) (1,704) (1,610) 5.8% (1,683) 1.2% (6,500) (6,478) 0.3% Total (13,011) (12,796) 1.7% (12,793) 1.7% (50,626) (49,376) 2.5% Includes variable compensation and stock option plans. (2) Does not include ISS, PIS and Cofins. (3) Does not consider overhead allocation. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, expenses grew driven by employee terminations and labor claims due to repricing of labor lawsuits, third-party services, driven by higher expenses on consulting services, and expenses in Latin America. These effects were partially offset by lower expenses on compensation, charges and social benefits, despite the collective wage agreement, due to the impact of the voluntary severance program on the number of employees in the fourth quarter and by operating expenses, leading to a 1.7% increase in total non-interest expenses in the quarter. In 2019, our expenses were positively impacted by some events. We have closed brick and mortar branches which caused a reduction in fixed costs and in the total number of employees, which also decreased in consequence of the voluntary severance program carried out in the year. These reductions absorbed much of the increase in expenses on profit sharing, employee terminations and labor claims, and credit card selling expenses related to the accreditation of REDE and banking correspondents and to expenses on brands and partnerships. The sum of these effects led to the increase of only 2.5% in total non-interest expenses in the year, below inflation (4.3% - IPCA) and the collective wage agreement for the period. Number of Employees - in thousands 100.3 99.7 98.4 96.8 94.9 thousand 94.9 employees at the end of the 4Q19 13.0 12.9 12.7 12.7 12.7 0.6 0.5 0.5 - 1.9%(4Q19/3Q19) 0.5 0.5 - 5.4%(4Q19/4Q18) 86.8 86.2 85.2 83.5 81.7 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Brazil Abroad (ex-Latin America) Latin America Note:Includes the employees of companies controlled by the Bank. Committed to speed up our digital transformation process, we hired more personnel for the technology area. Nevertheless, the number of employees decreased in the last 12 months as a result of the voluntary severance program and the closing of brick and mortar branches in Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 20 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Efficiency Ratio 49.2 45.9 47.1 48.8 48.7 46.3 46.2 45.5 44.0 46.4 47.0 47.4 47.7 47.6 47.7 47.5 46.6 45.5 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Trailing 12-month Efficiency Ratio (%) Quarterly Efficiency Ratio (%) Efficiency Ratio: 12-month period: decrease of 220 basis points from the same period of the previous year. Our non-interest expenses increased 2.5%, whereas inflation for the period was 4.3% (IPCA). Additionally, our revenues increased 7.1%. Branches Efficiency Ratio (%): 70.5 74.8 69.5 68.9 63.3 66.0 26.5 26.5 26.6 27.5 25.6 28.6 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Brick and Mortar Branches Digital Branches Distribution Network Points of Service | Brazil and Abroad Branches and Client Service Branches | Brazil and Abroad The number of available ATMs of Banco24Horas increased by 3.2% from the same period of the previous year, driven by the agreement with Tecban establishing the replacement of our external ATMs network. The search for efficiency and the higher demand for services through digital channels led to the annual decrease of 10.5% in physical branches in Brazil. In Latin America, we launched six digital branches in the year: two in Argentina, two in Chile, one in Paraguay and one in Uruguay. 48,476 47,953 47,505 47,518 46,271 23,049 22,605 23,053 23,173 23,780 1,175 1,169 1,167 1,162 592 589 584 1,107 585 576 23,660 23,590 22,701 22,598 20,808 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Brazil ESB Latin America Banco24Horas Note: (i) Includes Banco Itaú Argentina and banks in Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay; (ii) Includes ESBs (Electronic Service Branches) and points of service in third-parties' establishments. (iii) Does not include points of sale. 4,940 4,934 4,722 4,704 4,504 195 195 196 196 196 3,530 3,527 3,332 3,330 3,158 703 691 686 675 671 512 521 508 503 479 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Branches + CSB (Latin America ex-Brazil) CSB - Brazil Brick and Mortar Branches - Brazil Digital Branches - Brazil Includes IBBA representative offices abroad. Note: Includes Banco Itaú BBA, Banco Itaú Argentina and companies in Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay. Geographical Distribution of Service Network(*) Number of Branches and Client Service Branches North Northeast Midwest Southeast South 107 304 287 2,702 611 (*) In December 2019. Does not include branches and CSBs in Latin America and Itaú BBA. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 21 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Balance Sheet Highlights Total assets grew 5.4% in 12 months and remained stable in the quarter. In the year, we highlight the increase of 9.5% in loan operations and of 19.2% in securities and derivatives.

Deposits grew 9.4% in 12 months and 3.3% in the quarter. Fund from acceptances and issue of securities grew 28.7% in 12 months and 9.7% in the quarter, boosted by funds from financial bills. Assets In R$ millions, end of period 4Q19 3Q19 ∍ 4Q18 ∍ Current and Long-term Assets 1,702,123 1,703,925 -0.1% 1,615,235 5.4% Cash 30,367 27,721 9.5% 37,159 -18.3% Interbank Investments 232,362 274,139 -15.2% 304,747 -23.8% Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments 545,286 510,656 6.8% 457,513 19.2% Interbank and Interbranch Accounts 135,499 131,052 3.4% 132,776 2.1% Loan, Lease and Other Loan Operations 583,017 576,020 1.2% 532,481 9.5% (Allowance for Loan Losses) (38,888) (33,467) 16.2% (33,125) 17.4% Other Assets 214,480 217,805 -1.5% 183,684 16.8% Permanent Assets 36,590 34,414 6.3% 34,378 6.4% Total Assets 1,738,713 1,738,339 0.0% 1,649,613 5.4% Liabilities In R$ millions, end of period 4Q19 3Q19 ∍ 4Q18 ∍ Current and Long-Term Liabilities 1,593,167 1,597,176 -0.3% 1,502,865 6.0% Deposits 507,060 490,838 3.3% 463,424 9.4% Deposits Received under Securities Repurchase Agreements 269,838 296,503 -9.0% 343,236 -21.4% Fund from Acceptances and Issue of Securities 143,569 130,883 9.7% 111,566 28.7% Interbank and Interbranch Accounts 54,180 60,317 -10.2% 46,863 15.6% Borrowings and Onlendings 76,393 77,770 -1.8% 67,947 12.4% Derivative Financial Instruments 47,815 47,441 0.8% 27,485 74.0% Technical Provisions for Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds 220,666 216,060 2.1% 203,417 8.5% Other Liabilities 273,647 277,364 -1.3% 238,925 14.5% Deferred Income 2,698 2,632 2.5% 2,625 2.8% Minority Interest in Subsidiaries 10,861 12,812 -15.2% 12,367 -12.2% Stockholders' Equity 131,987 125,719 5.0% 131,757 0.2% Total Liabilities and Equity 1,738,713 1,738,339 0.0% 1,649,613 5.4% Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies We have a foreign exchange risk management policy associated with our asset and liability positions, primarily intended to mitigate impacts from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates on consolidated results. Brazilian tax legislation determines that gains and losses from exchange rate variation on permanent foreign investments must not be included in the tax basis. On the other hand, gains and losses arising from financial instruments used to hedge such asset positions are affected by tax effects. Therefore, in order not to expose net income to exchange rate variations, a liability position must be built at a higher volume than the hedged assets. In R$ millions, end of period 4Q19 3Q19 ∍ The net foreign exchange position includes Investments Abroad 78,230 79,911 -2.1% not only hedge positions of our investments Net Foreign Exchange Position (Except Investments Abroad) (145,611) (134,589) 8.2% abroad, but also directional positions in Total (67,381) (54,678) 23.2% foreign currencies. Total in US$ (16,717) (13,130) 27.3% Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 22 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Credit Portfolio Highlights The individuals loan portfolio grew 13.6% in 12 months and 4.4% in the quarter, boosted by credit card, vehicle and unsecured personal loans.

The companies portfolio grew 11.9% in 12 months and 1.2% in the quarter, boosted by working capital, vehicle and export/import financing, mainly to very small, small and middle-market companies. Credit Portfolio by Product In R$ billions, end of period 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 Individuals - Brazil ( 1 ) 239.0 229.0 4.4% 210.4 13.6% Credit Card Loans 90.9 83.3 9.1% 77.5 17.4% Personal Loans 33.7 33.4 0.9% 28.2 19.4% Payroll Loans (2) 49.4 49.3 0.1% 46.7 5.8% Vehicle Loans 19.0 18.0 5.6% 15.9 19.3% Mortgage Loans 45.9 44.8 2.5% 42.0 9.3% Rural Loans 0.1 0.1 -6.9% 0.1 -24.9% Companies - Brazil ( 1 ) 190.4 188.1 1.2% 170.2 11.9% Working Capital (3) 108.2 103.7 4.3% 93.5 15.7% BNDES/Onlending 10.6 12.2 -13.5% 16.9 -37.2% Export / Import Financing 48.6 49.7 -2.1% 40.4 20.4% Vehicle Loans 9.1 7.3 24.8% 4.3 112.7% Mortgage Loans 4.3 4.9 -12.2% 6.3 -31.1% Rural Loans 9.5 10.3 -7.3% 8.9 7.3% Latin America ( 4 ) 153.7 158.9 -3.3% 151.9 1.1% Total without Financial Guarantees Provided 583.0 576.0 1.2% 532.5 9.5% Financial Guarantees Provided 66.7 65.7 1.5% 66.1 0.9% Total with Financial Guarantees Provided 649.7 641.7 1.2% 598.6 8.5% Corporate Securities (5) 56.9 47.3 20.5% 38.3 48.4% Total Risk 706.7 689.0 2.6% 636.9 10.9% Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. (2) Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (3) Also includes Overdraft, Receivables, Hot Money, Leasing, and other. (4) Includes Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay. (5) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and Commercial Paper. Credit Concentration As of December 31, 2019 Only 15.1%of the credit risk is concentrated on the 100 largest debtors. Risk % of total % of total In R$ billions credits Assets Largest Debtor 5.4 0.8 0.3 10 Largest Debtors 29.3 4.5 1.7 20 Largest Debtors 44.7 6.9 2.6 50 Largest Debtors 72.0 11.1 4.1 100 Largest Debtors 97.7 15.1 5.6 (*) Including financial guarantees provided Credit Portfolio without Financial Guarantees Provided by Vintage In R$ billions 532 576 583 36.5% 34.3% 32.7% 4.6% 4.5% 4.7% 5.4% 6.4% 6.2% 7.1% 8.8% 8.5% 10.1% 12.2% 11.4% 34.0% 35.5% 37.0% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Actual Quarter (q) q-1q-2q-3q-4q=<-5 Companies Credit Portfolio by Business Sector With Financial Guarantees Provided In R$ billions, end of period 4Q19 3Q19 Public Sector 3.8 2.2 74.4% Private Sector 344.3 346.3 -0.6% Real Estate 23.0 22.8 0.7% Food and beverage 20.8 20.3 2.5% Transportation 20.7 19.3 7.2% Agribusiness and fertilizers 18.8 18.8 -0.2% Energy and water treatment 16.2 15.8 2.4% Vehicles and auto parts 15.6 15.1 3.4% Banks and other financial institutions 14.3 14.2 0.1% Petrochemical and chemical 11.7 12.1 -3.2% Infrastructure work 10.9 12.3 -11.5% Steel and metallurgy 9.8 9.6 2.6% Telecommunications 9.2 9.1 0.5% Mining 8.8 8.8 -0.5% Pharmaceutical and cosmetics 8.5 8.2 3.5% Electronic and IT 7.4 7.3 1.6% Oil and gas 6.8 6.8 0.7% Capital Assets 6.5 6.9 -6.1% Construction Material 6.2 6.5 -3.7% Entertainment and tourism 5.8 5.8 0.9% Sugar and Alcohol 4.2 5.1 -16.3% Services - Other 42.8 44.3 -3.3% Commerce - Other 23.1 23.1 -0.2% Industry - Other 9.4 10.3 -8.9% Other 43.9 43.8 0.2% Total 348.1 348.5 -0.1% Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 23 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Credit Portfolio1(Individuals and Companies) - Brazil Loan Portfolio Mix - Individuals Dec-19 7.9% 38.1% 14.1% 19.2% 20.7% Dec-14 15.6% 32.0% 15.1% 15.6% 21.8% Vehicles Credit Card Personal Loans Mortgage Loans Payroll Loans Loan Portfolio Mix - Companies Dec-19 45.1% 54.9% Dec-14 32.0% 68.0% Very Small, Small and Middle Market Loans Corporate Loans Payroll Loans R$49.4billion as of December 31, 2019 + 0.1%(vs. Sep-19) + 5.8%(vs. Dec-18) The payroll loans portfolio for INSS pensioners grew 6.7%compared to the same period of the previous year. Mortgage loans2 R$50.3billion as of December 31, 2019 + 1.0%(vs. Sep-19) + 4.0%(vs. Dec-18) 91%of the mortgage portfolio is Individuals 99.7%guaranteed by fiduciary alienation Corporate R$104.6billion as of December 31, 2019 - 3.0%(vs. Sep-19) + 2.4%(vs. Dec-18) In the fourth quarter of 2019, the origination3of credit increased 21% when compared to the same period of the previous year. Portfolio 4Q19 By origination (%) 44% 56% Branches Itaú Consignado S.A. By Sector (R$ billions) 6.5 3.9 39.0 INSS Public Sector Private Sector Originations in 4Q19 67.3%of total credit mortgage is done by borrowers R$5.1billion + 35.8%(vs. 4Q18) Loan-to-Value Ratio of the amount of the financing to the value of the real estate property Vintage(quarterly average) Portfolio 62.1% 38.6% Credit Cards R$90.9billion as of December 31, 2019 + 9.1%(vs. Sep-19) + 17.4%(vs. Dec-18) 7.9% 9.9% 8.7% 8.0% 9.6% 8.6% 84.2% 80.5% 82.7% Dec-18 Sep-19 Dec-19 Revolving Credit + Overdue Loans¹ Installment with Interest Transactor² Includes nonperforming loans more than 1 day overdue; includes installment without interest. Vehicle Financing R$19.0billion as of December 31, 2019 + 5.6%(vs. Sep-19)+ 19.3%(vs. Dec-18) Originations in 4Q19 R$3.5billion + 20.1%(vs. 4Q18) Average Term % Average Average Ticket 43months Down Payment R$35.9thousand 39% Loan-to-Value Vintage(quarterly average) Portfolio 57.8% 59.6% Very Small, Small and Middle Market R$85.8billion as of December 31, 2019 + 6.8%(vs. Sep-19) + 25.9%(vs. Dec-18) In the fourth quarter of 2019, the origination3of credits for very small, small and middle-market companies increased 24% from the previous year. Without financial guarantees provided. (2) Includes Individuals and Companies. (3) Average origination per working day in the quarter. Note: For further information on products, please see to our Institutional Presentation, available on our Investor Relations website. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 24 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Funding Highlights The funding from clients grew 10.4% in 12 months and 4.8% in the quarter, boosted by time deposits that increased 10.3% in 12 months and 3.8% in the quarter; by demand deposits, that increased 13.4% in 12 months and 0.1% in the quarter; and by funds from bills, that grew 43.4% in 12 months and 16.7% in the quarter. In R$ millions, end of period 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 Funding from Clients (A) 608,991 581,328 4.8% 551,676 10.4% Demand Deposits 82,306 82,245 0.1% 72,581 13.4% Savings Deposits 144,558 140,122 3.2% 136,865 5.6% Time Deposits 277,166 267,029 3.8% 251,301 10.3% Debentures (Linked to Repurchase Agreements and Third Parties' Operations) 5,259 6,492 -19.0% 21,417 -75.4% Funds from Bills (1) and Structured Operations Certificates 99,703 85,440 16.7% 69,512 43.4% Other Funding (B) 151,331 155,422 -2.6% 135,963 11.3% Onlending 11,648 13,246 -12.1% 17,907 -35.0% Borrowings 64,745 64,524 0.3% 50,040 29.4% Funds from Acceptance and Issuance of Securities 43,866 45,443 -3.5% 42,054 4.3% Other (2) 31,073 32,209 -3.5% 25,962 19.7% Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds (C) 1,204,339 1,144,597 5.2% 1,006,594 19.6% Open Platform (D) 197,349 187,134 5.5% 137,149 43.9% Investment Funds 183,118 172,037 6.4% 124,645 46.9% Other (3) 14,231 15,097 -5.7% 12,505 13.8% Total (A) +(B) + (C) + (D) 2,162,011 2,068,481 4.5% 1,831,383 18.1% Includes funds from Real Estate, Mortgage, Financial, Credit and Similar Notes. (2) Includes installments of subordinated debt that are not included in the Tier II Referential Equity. (3) Includes Certificates of Banks Deposits (CDB), Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables (CRA), Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Debentures, Agricultural Credit Bonds (LCA) and Real Estate Credit Bonds (LCI). Loans and Funding The ratio between the loan portfolio and the funds raised net of reserve required by Brazilian Central Bank and cash reached 91.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019. 94.6% 91.8% 96.3% 96.0% 96.9% 93.3% 91.9% 77.8% 76.1% 77.4% 78.6% 79.0% 78.2% 76.7% In R$ Billions 697 699 737 760 688 691 667 635 618 578 531 566 544 571 553 576 583 548 519 553 532 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Funding from Clients and Other Funding Funding from Clients and Other Funding net of reserve required by Brazilian Central Bank and Cash Loan portfolio Loan Portfolio / Funding from Clients and Other Funding net of reserve required by Brazilian Central Bank and Cash Loan Portfolio / Funding from Clients and Other Funding Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 25 Management Discussion & Analysis Capital and Risk Capital, Liquidity and Market ratios Itaú Unibanco assesses its capital adequacy to face the incurred risks, represented by the regulatory capital for credit, market and operational risks and by the capital necessary to cover other risks, in accordance with the set of rules disclosed by the Central Bank of Brazil, which implements the Basel III capital requirements in Brazil. Tier I Capital Ratio On December 31, 2019, our Tier I Capital reached 14.4%, consisting of 13.2% Common Equity Tier I and of 1.3% Additional Tier I. 14.1% 14.4% 0.5% -0.1% 1.3% 1.3% 12.8% 13.2% Tier I Net income and Prudential Adjustments and RWA Tier I Sep-19 other equity changes Dec-19 in the quarter Common Equity Tier I (CET I) Additional Tier I (AT1) Capital Ratios Main changes in the quarter: Referential Equity:Increase of 2.8% mainly due to the net income of the period. RWA:Increase of R$3,787 million mainly due to the growth in the credit risk- weighted assets (RWACPAD) driven by the expansion in credit portfolio, partially offset by the decrease in market risk-weighted assets (RWAMINT). BIS ratio:Increase of 40 basis points driven by the net income in the period. In R$ millions, end of period 4Q19 3Q19 Common Equity Tier I 117,328 113,235 Tier I (Common Equity + Additional Capital) 128,696 124,856 Referential Equity (Tier I and Tier II) 140,596 136,755 - - Total Risk-weighted Exposure (RWA) 891,300 887,513 Credit Risk-weighted Assets (RWACP A D) 784,730 759,358 Operational Risk-weighted Assets (RWAOP A D) 81,568 81,568 Market Risk-weighted Assets (RWAM I NT) 25,002 46,587 - - Core Capital Ratio 13.2% 12.8% Tier I Ratio 14.4% 14.1% BIS (Referential Equity / Total Risk-weighted Exposure) 15.8% 15.4% Note: The ratios were calculated based on the Prudential information, which includes financial institutions, consórciomanagers, payment institutions, companies that acquire operations or directly or indirectly assume credit risk and investment funds in which the conglomerate substantially retains risks and benefits. Liquidity Ratios These ratios are calculated based on the methodology defined by the Brazilian Central Bank, which is in line with Basel III international guidelines. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) In R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 HQLA 170,004 152,914 Potential Cash Outflows 114,035 100,642 LCR (%) 149.1% 151.9% Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) In R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 Available Stable Funding 733,242 699,997 Required Stable Funding 599,963 595,943 NSFR (%) 122.2% 117.5% For 2019, the minimum liquidity ratio indicators required by the Brazilian Central Bank is 100%. Value at Risk - VaR1 This is one of the main market risk indicators and a statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions. In R$ millions, end of period 4Q19 3Q19 VaR by Risk Factor Interest Rates 813.1 682.0 Currency 10.9 29.3 Shares of Stock Exchange 29.4 13.5 Commodities 1.0 1.5 Diversification Effect (576.1) (505.9) Total VaR 278.3 220.4 Maximum VaR in the quarter 398.2 398.3 Average VaR in the quarter 279.6 305.6 Minimum VaR in the quarter 210.5 208.7 (1) Values represented above consider a 1-day time horizon and a 99% confidence level. Note: For further information on risk and capital management, please access the Investor Relations website at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Reports - Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 26 Management Discussion and Analysis Segment Analysis Results byBusiness Segment The Pro Forma financial statements of Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Activities with the Market + Corporation presented below are based on managerial information derived from internal models to more accurately reflect the activities of the business units. Retail Banking Retail banking products and services offered to both current account and non-current account holders include: personal loans, mortgage loans, payroll loans, credit cards, acquiring services, vehicle financing, insurance, pension plan and premium bond products, among others. Current account holders are segmented into: (i) Retail, (ii) Uniclass, (iii) Personnalité and (iv) Very small and small companies. Highlights Compared to the last quarter, the increases of 2.6% in the financial margin with clients and of 5.7% in commissions and fees, mainly driven by credit card issuing activities, contributed to the 10.0% increase in net income.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the increase in financial margin with clients more than offset the increase in provision for loan losses. In R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 Operating Revenues 20,965 20,215 3.7% 18,335 14.3% Managerial Financial Margin 12,452 12,131 2.6% 10,247 21.5% Commissions and Fees 6,667 6,308 5.7% 6,418 3.9% Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before 1,846 1,777 3.9% 1,670 10.5% Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Cost of Credit (4,230) (4,238) -0.2% (3,340) 26.7% Retained Claims (315) (321) -2.0% (281) 11.9% Other Operating Expenses (10,698) (10,541) 1.5% (10,287) 4.0% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 5,722 5,116 11.9% 4,427 29.3% Income Tax and Social Contribution (2,032) (1,768) 14.9% (1,637) 24.1% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (47) (37) 29.2% (57) -17.2% Recurring Net Income 3,643 3,311 10.0% 2,733 33.3% Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital 35.2% 33.2% 200 bps 30.4% 480 bps Efficiency Ratio (ER) 48.3% 49.7% -140 bps 54.0% -570 bps Loan Portfolio (R$ billion) Segment highlights 243.6 +5.2% +16.2% 283.1 269.2 259.0 251.0 Black Friday - 2019 On the last Friday of November, the 29th, Itaú Unibanco reached its daily financial volume record including card transactions, electronic transfers (TED and DOC), invoices and processing of the acquiring company Rede. Rede recorded a 25% increase in transaction volume in the physical retail segment on this date when compared to 2018, whereas in the digital retail segment the increase was 97%. Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19 Digital Transformation in the Retail Banking Use of Digital Channels 1 number of current account holders (in millions) 11.1 12.5 9.6 1.1 1.1 1.2 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 Individuals Companies ¹ Internet, mobile and SMS on Retail Bank. Share of Transactionsthrough digital channels* 2017 2019 Credit 18% 20% Investments 38% 48% Payments 68% 81% Note: Share of digital channels in the total volume (R$) of transactions in the Retail Bank segment. Share of Retail Operating Revenues Efficiency Ratio 29% 32% of branches in the 2019 27%Digital 71% 68% 67%Brick-and- Mortar 2017 2019 Digital Branches Brick-and-Mortar Branches 27 Management Discussion and Analysis Segment Analysis Results byBusiness Segment Wholesale Banking Wholesale Banking comprises: i) the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, ii) the activities of our units abroad, iii) the Itaú Asset Management, specialized asset manager, and iv) the products and services offered to high-net worth clients (Private Banking), middle market companies and institutional clients. Highlights Net income in the Wholesale Banking segment decreased by 11.7% from the last quarter due to the higher provision for loan losses, driven by fewer rating upgrades in Brazil and the downgrade of specific clients in our operations in Latin America. This negative effect was partially offset by higher revenues from fund management, advisory and brokerage services.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the higher revenues from fund management fees and advisory services were offset by the higher cost of credit. In R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 Operating Revenues 8,451 7,580 11.5% 7,727 9.4% Managerial Financial Margin 4,787 4,661 2.7% 4,860 -1.5% Commissions and Fees 3,470 2,804 23.8% 2,725 27.4% Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before 194 115 68.9% 142 36.4% Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Cost of Credit (1,581) (257) 515.6% (76) 1993.8% Retained Claims (16) (18) -11.3% (13) 23.8% Other Operating Expenses (4,092) (3,858) 6.1% (3,941) 3.8% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 2,762 3,447 -19.9% 3,699 -25.3% Income Tax and Social Contribution (788) (1,055) -25.2% (1,228) -35.8% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries 23 (130) -117.8% (177) -113.1% Recurring Net Income 1,997 2,262 -11.7% 2,294 -12.9% - - - - - Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital 17.2% 20.0% -280 bps 18.9% -170 bps Efficiency Ratio (ER) 45.8% 48.5% -270 bps 48.4% -260 bps Loan Portfolio (R$ billions) Assets under management -ANBIMA ranking (R$ billions) -2.2% +3.8% 14.7% 14.4% 14.0% 14.2% 14.2% 680.6 686.5 707.6 745.6 770.8 306.8 299.9 288.9 292.7 293.9 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Assets under management (Itaú Unibanco e Intrag) Market share Activities with the Market + Corporation Includes: (i) result from capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities; (ii) financial margin with the market; (iii) costs of Treasury operations and (iv) the equity pickup from companies not linked to each segment. In R$ millions 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 Operating Revenues 2,417 2,462 -1.9% 2,409 0.3% Managerial Financial Margin 2,201 2,279 -3.5% 2,274 -3.2% Commissions and Fees 218 155 40.1% 49 340.3% Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before (2) 28 -106.0% 85 -101.9% Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Other Operating Expenses (182) (174) 4.3% (459) -60.4% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 2,235 2,288 -2.3% 1,950 14.6% Income Tax and Social Contribution (564) (692) -18.6% (488) 15.6% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (15) (12) 32.1% (11) 41.7% Recurring Net Income 1,656 1,584 4.5% 1,452 14.1% - - - - - Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital 18.9% 17.2% 170 bps 17.0% 190 bps Efficiency Ratio (ER) 1.4% 2.3% -90 bps 7.0% -560 bps Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 28 Management Discussion & Analysis Activities Abroad Results by Region(Brazil and Latin America) We present below the income statement segregated between our operations in Brazil, which include units abroad excluding Latin America, and our operations in Latin America excluding Brazil. Our operations in Brazil¹ represent 96.2% of Recurring net income in the quarter and 95.1% in the year. Brazil ¹ (In R$ millions, end of period) Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial Margin with Clients Financial Margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance ²Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Impairment Discounts Granted Recovery of Loans Written Off as LossesRetained Claims Other Operating Expenses Non-interestExpenses Tax Expenses and Other ³Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries Recurring Net Income Share Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital Quarterly Income Statement Annual Income Statement 4Q19 3Q19 2019 2018 28,701 27,309 5.1% 107,844 100,446 7.4% 17,073 16,871 1.2% 65,727 60,768 8.2% 16,333 15,841 3.1% 61,958 56,796 9.1% 740 1,030 -28.1% 3,769 3,972 -5.1% 9,622 8,551 12.5% 34,390 32,172 6.9% 2,006 1,887 6.3% 7,726 7,507 2.9% (4,624) (3,945) 17.2% (15,492) (12,319) 25.8% (4,893) (4,284) 14.2% (16,734) (13,971) 19.8% (230) (70) 230.7% (372) (546) -31.8% (344) (295) 16.5% (1,300) (1,136) 14.5% 843 704 19.8% 2,914 3,334 -12.6% (316) (326) -3.2% (1,216) (1,164) 4.4% (13,134) (12,871) 2.0% (50,790) (49,262) 3.1% (11,208) (11,095) 1.0% (43,716) (42,443) 3.0% (1,926) (1,776) 8.4% (7,074) (6,819) 3.7% 10,628 10,168 4.5% 40,346 37,700 7.0% (3,546) (3,322) 6.7% (13,110) (13,084) 0.2% (63) (48) 29.9% (249) (219) 13.6% 7,019 6,798 3.3% ## 26,987 24,398 10.6% 96.2% 95.0% 120 bps 95.1% 94.8% 30 bps 25.1% 24.6% 50 bps 24.9% 23.0% 190 bps Latin America (ex-Brazil) Quarterly Income Statement Annual Income Statement (In R$ millions, end of period) 4Q19 3Q19 2019 2018 Operating Revenues 3,132 2,948 6.2% 11,946 11,371 5.1% Managerial Financial Margin 2,365 2,200 7.5% 8,902 8,317 7.0% Financial Margin with Clients 1,799 1,780 1.0% 7,098 6,803 4.3% Financial Margin with the Market 567 420 34.9% 1,804 1,514 19.2% Commissions and Fees 734 715 2.6% 2,917 2,907 0.3% Revenues from Insurance ² 32 32 -0.2% 127 147 -13.3% Cost of Credit (1,187) (550) 115.7% (2,662) (1,747) 52.4% Provision for Loan Losses (1,252) (638) 96.2% (2,946) (2,112) 39.5% Discounts Granted (35) (5) 667.8% (76) (18) 324.1% Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 100 92 8.5% 361 383 -5.7% Retained Claims (15) (12) 16.5% (49) (63) -23.0% Other Operating Expenses (1,838) (1,702) 8.0% (7,029) (7,027) 0.0% Non-interest Expenses (1,803) (1,701) 5.9% (6,910) (6,933) -0.3% Tax Expenses and Other ³ (36) (1) 4168.0% (120) (94) 27.9% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 92 683 -86.6% 2,206 2,533 -12.9% Income Tax and Social Contribution 161 (194) -183.2% (386) (648) -40.4% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries 23 (130) -117.8% (444) (550) -19.3% Recurring Net Income 276 359 -23.0%## 1,376 1,335 3.0% Share 3.8% 5.0% -120 bps 4.9% 5.2% -30 bps Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital 9.8% 12.5% -270 bps 12.0% 11.5% 50 bps Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. Result from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. Include Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and other) and Insurance Selling Expenses. Note: Latin America information is presented in nominal currency. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 29 Management Discussion & Analysis Activities Abroad GlobalFootprint We want to achieve, in the countries where we operate, the same management quality and level of results we have in Brazil. Through our internationalization strategy, we seek to understand different markets, business, products and services, identifying opportunities to integrate our units and to expand our operations to new countries. Our business abroad focuses on these activities: 1 Corporate & Investment Banking 2 Asset Management 3 Private Banking 4 Retail France1 England1 2 Germany 1 Spain 1 Switzerland 3 Portugal 1 USA1 2 3 Mexico 1 Cayman 1 2 3 Bahamas 1 3 Panama 1 4 Colombia 1 4 Brazil 1 Peru 1 2 3 4 Paraguay 1 2 3 Chile 1 2 3 4 Uruguay 1 4 Argentina 1 2 4 Countries Uruguay 1 Chile Argentina Paraguay Colombia 2 Latin America 3 Other Countries Tota Employees 1,101 5,755 1,613 869 3,326 12,664 526 94,881 Branches & CSBs 26 194 87 44 128 479 - 4,504 ATMs 62 424 176 298 147 1,107 - 46,271 Note: The Global Footprint map does not include localities and regions in run-off or closing operations; (1) Does not include the 35 OCA's Points of Service; (2) Includes employees in Panamá; (3) Latin America ex-Brazil (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay). Focus onLatin America We want to be recognized as the Bank of Latin America. Over the past years, we have consolidated our presence in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, and intensified our internationalization process in Latin America. The recent merger between Banco Itaú Chile and CorpBanca ensured a greater presence in countries such as Colombia and Panama and further expanded our operations in the region. Not only to gain access to new markets and scale up our business, but also to think of our customers, to be closer to them and to Key strategic drivers Growth Expand our presence and customer base.

Focus on retail banking operations. Customer centricity Segmentation model with well-defined value proposition identity.

well-defined value proposition identity. Product development and "service culture" focused on customer satisfaction and long-term relationships. Digital transformation Culture of innovation and transformation.

Efficiency and better user experience. Efficiency Continuously increase the efficiency of our operations.

Detail the cost allocation model for the product level.

Continuous focus and discipline in identify- ing cost reduction opportunities across the institution. Generation of capital Efficient management of capital allocation through the appropriate cost of capital.

Metrics and value creation tools as the driver throughout the organization. provide better experiences. Itaú CorpBanca Itaú CorpBanca is a universal bank with headquarters in Chile and operations in Colombia and Panama. AccessItaú Corpbanca's Investor Relations website . Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 30 Management Discussion & Analysis Activities Abroad Latin America Latin America is our priority in international expansion due to the geographical and cultural proximity of its countries with Brazil. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Latam's consolidated recurring net income reached R$276 million, a decrease of 23.0%in relation to the previous quarter. We present the results of the Latin American countries in constant currency, thus eliminating the effect of exchange rate variation and hedge adjustments, and in the managerial concept, which considers Brazilian accounting criteria, in addition to the allocation of Brazil's cost structure, the impact of Brazilian income tax and social contribution and the allocation of the tax benefit of interest on own capital. Banco Banco Banco Banco Itaú Corpbanca Itaú Argentina Itaú Paraguay Itaú Uruguay In R$ millions (in constant currency) 4Q19 3Q19 4Q19 3Q19 4Q19 3Q19 4Q19 3Q19 Operating Revenues 1,786 1,728 3% 394 276 43% 284 265 7% 458 446 3% Managerial Financial Margin 1,444 1,387 4% 325 213 53% 178 185 -4% 248 241 3% Financial Margin with Clients 1,177 1,112 6% 240 232 3% 148 148 0% 210 214 -2% Financial Margin with the Market 266 275 -3% 85 (19) -551% 30 36 -18% 38 27 40% Commissions and Fees 342 341 0% 69 63 10% 106 81 31% 210 205 3% Cost of Credit (774) (485) 59% (23) (8) 208% (0) (31) -100% (17) (9) 91% Provision for Loan Losses (833) (570) 46% (24) (8) 200% (3) (33) -90% (18) (7) 148% Discounts Granted (36) (1) 2297% - - - - - - - - - Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 94 86 10% 1 1 16% 3 2 43% 1 2 -7% Other Operating Expenses (1,129) (1,022) 11% (256) (200) 28% (132) (127) 4% (293) (279) 5% Non-Interest Expenses (1,127) (1,018) 11% (230) (177) 30% (128) (123) 4% (292) (278) 5% Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes (2) (3) -33% (26) (23) 11% (4) (4) 7% (0) (1) - Income before Tax and Minority Interests (117) 221 -153% 115 68 70% 151 108 40% 149 159 -6% Income Tax and Social Contribution 222 (46) -580% (38) (18) 114% (56) (38) 47% (53) (57) -7% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries ¹ 20 (127) -115% - - - - - - - - - Recurring Net Income 125 48 161% 76 50 54% 96 70 37% 96 102 -6% Return on Average Equity - Annualized 8.3% 3.2% 510 bps 22.0% 14.0% 800 bps 36.4% 26.5% 990 bps 25.7% 28.5% -280 bps Efficiency Ratio 63.2% 59.0% 410 bps 62.5% 70.2% -770 bps 45.8% 47.1% -130 bps 63.8% 62.4% 150 bps (1) Minority interests are calculated based on the accounting result of the transaction in BRGAAP. BancoItaú Corpbanca BancoItaú Argentina Higher margin with clients due to the sale of a student credit portfolio, that occurs on a recurring basis.

Higher cost of credit mainly due to downgrade of clients from the corporate segment.

Higher operating expenses as a consequence of the social manifestations in Chile and of the closing of physical branches.

Seasonal recognition of tax credit for the year 2019. BancoItaú Paraguay Higher commissions and fees due to the expansion of a commercial partnership in credit card operations.

Lower cost of credit due to the improvement of the risk of a client in the companies segment in the quarter. Higher margin with the market related to the macroeconomic scenario.

Higher cost of credit due to downgrade of corporate clients in the quarter.

Higher operating expenses due to personnel expenses and to variable compensation, arising from the inflation rate in the period and from the voluntary severance program. BancoItaú Uruguay Lower margin with clients due to lower deposit spreads.

Higher cost of credit related to the sale of a credit portfolio in the corporate segment in the previous quarter.

Higher operating expenses due to the voluntary severance program and to the lower inflation rate adjustment. Main foreign exchange variations How much is R$ 1.00 compared to the currencies in the countries where we operate compared to Brazilian real. U.S. dollar Colombian peso Uruguayan peso Argentine peso Chilean peso Paraguayan Guarani + 4.0% + 10.4% + 52.9% + 4.2% + 4.0% - 3.2% - 2.8% + 4.1% + 7.5% + 6.5% + 4.4% R$ 4.031 - 2.6% 9.21 14.85 186.43 1,598 813.67 175.01 R$ 3.875 R$ 4.164 837.52 835.42 8.34 8.85 9.72 13.82 178.86 1,537 1,530 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 31 Additional Information Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements Management Discussion & Analysis Itaú Unibanco Shares Itaú Unibanco Shares Our capital stock is comprised of common Market Capitalization shares (ITUB3) and non-voting shares R$362billion US$90billion (ITUB4), both traded on B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). Non-voting shares are also traded Market capitalization is the total number of outstanding shares as depositary receipts - ADRs- on the NYSE (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price of the (New York Stock Exchange). non-voting share on the last trading day in the period. Market Consensus (ITUB4) Sell Buy Buy 07 Hold 06 Sell 02 Source: Thomson Reuters Corporate Structure Chart and Free Float Participation Free Float* Egydio de Souza Moreira Salles Family Non Voting Shares Aranha Family Free Float 100.00% Total Foreigners Brazilian Investors 36.73% ON 63.27% ON in B3 inNYSE 81.43% PN 18.57% PN Cia. E. Johnston de 34% 28% 66.07% Total 33.93% Total 4.8 bn Participações (number of shares) 38% 50.00% ON Foreigners 33.47% Total in B3 Itaúsa 50.00% ON IUPAR Free Float* 100.00% PN 66.53% Total 39.21% ON 51.71% ON 7.82% ON 99.60% PN 0.004% PN 26.31% Total 52.90% Total 19.95% Total Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Note: ON = Common Share; PN = Non-voting Share; (*) Excluding shares held by majority owners and treasury shares. Strengths of our structure Family controlling ownership ensuring a long-term view

long-term view Professional management team

Broad shareholder base

(52.90% of our shares in free float)

(52.90% of our shares in free float) Strong corporate governance Performance in the Capital Market (R$) (R$) (US$) ITUB4 ITUB3 ITUB Price and Volume (PN Shares) (ON Shares) (ADR) Closing Price at 12/30/2019 37.10 32.03 9.15 Maximum price in the quarter 37.99 32.59 9.37 Average price in the quarter 35.52 30.58 8.61 Minimum price in the quarter 32.56 28.04 7.92 Closing Price at 09/28/2019 35.03 30.12 8.41 Closing price at 12/28/2018 35.50 30.05 9.14 Change in the 4Q19 5.9% 6.3% 8.8% Change in the last 12 months 4.5% 6.6% 0.1% Average Daily Trading Volume in 4Q19 - million 732.0 16.2 154.2 Average daily trading financial 727.6 16.6 174.0 volume in 12 months - million Shareholder Base and Indicators 12/31/19 09/30/19 12/31/18 Number of Shares - million 9,804 9,804 9,804 Common Shares (ON) - million 4,958 4,958 4,958 Non-Voting Shares (PN) - million 4,846 4,846 4,846 Treasury Shares - million 58.5 60.0 83.6 Number of Outstanding Shares - million 9,746 9,744 9,721 Recurring Net Income per Share in the Quarter (R$) 0.75 0.73 0.67 Net Income per Share in the Quarter (R$) 0.77 0.57 0.64 Book Value per Share (R$) 13.54 12.90 13.55 Price/Earnings (P/E) (1) 13.59 13.47 13.81 Price/Book Value (P/B) (2) 2.74 2.72 2.62 Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/earnings per share. For calculation purposes, the retained earnings of the last 12 months were included; (2) Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/Book value per share at end of the period. R$18.8 billion Paid, provisioned and reserved in Stockholder's Equity. 83.0% 89.2% 2.0% 66.2% 12.4% 0.0% 70.6% 87.2% 66.2% 2017 2018 2019 Payout Shares buyback In 2019, Itaú Unibanco did not acquire any preferred shares. In 2018, we acquired 19.7 million preferred shares at the average price of R$25.39 per share, totaling R$510 million. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 33 Management Discussion & Analysis Glossary Glossary Executive Summary Operating Revenues The sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. Managerial Financial Margin The sum of the Financial Margin with Clients and the Financial Margin with the Market. Recurring Return on Average Equity - Annualized Obtained by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Stockholders' Equity. The resulting quotient is multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation bases of returns were adjusted by the amount of dividends proposed after the balance sheet closing dates, which have not yet been approved in annual stockholders' or Board meetings. Recurring Return on Average Assets - Annualized Obtained by dividing Recurring Net Income by Average Assets. Coverage Ratio Obtained by dividing the total allowance balance by the balance of operations more than 90 days overdue. Efficiency Ratio Obtained by dividing Non-Interest Expenses by the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees, Result of Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations and Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes). Recurring Net Income per Share Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period and includes stock splits when they take place. Dividends and Interest on Own Capital net of Taxes Corresponds to the distribution of part of the profits to stockholders, paid or provisioned, declared and posted in Stockholders' Equity. Market Capitalization Obtained by multiplying the total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) by the average price of the non- voting share on the last trading day in the period. Tier I Capital Ratio The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital, divided by the Total Risk Weighted Assets. Cost of Credit Composed of Result from Loan Losses, Impairment and Discounts Granted. Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Consists of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. Spread-sensitive operations are: (i) the assets margin, which is the difference between the amount received in loan operations and corporate securities and the cost of money charged by treasury banking and (ii) the liabilities margin, which is the difference between the cost of funding and the amount received from treasury banking. Working capital margin is the interest on working capital at the Selic interest rate. Financial margin with the market Includes treasury banking, which manages mismatches of assets and liabilities (ALM - Asset and Liability Management), terms, and interest, foreign exchange and other rates, and treasury trading, which manages proprietary portfolios and may assume guiding positions, in compliance with the limits established by our risk appetite. Mix of Products Change in the composition of credit risk assets between periods. Average asset portfolio Includes credit and private securities portfolio net of loans more than 60 days overdue, while the balances do not include the effect of the average exchange rate variation in the periods. Asset spreads Spreads variation on credit risk assets between periods. Annualized average rate of financial margin with clients Obtained by dividing the Financial Margin with Clients by the average daily balances of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. The quotient of this division is divided by the number of calendar days in the quarter and annualized (rising to 360) to obtain the annual rate. Credit Quality NPL Ratio (over 90 days) Calculated by dividing the balance of non- performing loans over 90 days by total loan portfolio. Loans more than 90 days overdue include the total balance of transactions with at least one installment more than 90 days overdue. NPL Creation The balance of loans that became overdue for more than 90 days in the quarter. NPL Creation Coverage Obtained by dividing the provision for loans losses by NPL Creation in the quarter. Cost of Credit over Total Risk Calculated by dividing the Cost of Credit by the average Loan Portfolio of the last two quarters. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 34 Management Discussion & Analysis Glossary Results from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Underwriting Margin The sum of earned premiums, retained claims and selling expenses. Combined Ratio The sum of retained claims, selling expenses, administrative expenses, other operating income and expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and Cofins and other taxes divided by earned premiums. Credit Portfolio Loan-to-Value Ratio of the amount of the financing to the value of the real estate property. Funding Loan Portfolio over Gross Funding Obtained by dividing Loans by Gross Funding Additional Tier I Capital Consists of instruments of perpetual nature, which meet eligibility requirements Tier I Capital The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital. Tier II Capital Consists of subordinated debt instruments with defined maturity dates that meet eligibility requirements. Total Capital The sum of the Tier I and Tier II Capital. Total Risk Weighted Assets Consists of the sum of the portion related to credit risk exposures (RWACPAD), to the market risk capital requirement (RWAMINT) and to the operational risk capital requirement (RWAOPAD). Activities with the Market + Corporation The Activities with the Market + Corporation column presents the result from the capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities. It also shows financial margin with the market, costs of Treasury operations, the equity pickup from companies not linked to each segment and our interest in Porto Seguro. Our Shares Book Value per Share Calculated by dividing the Stockholders' Equity at the last date of the period by the number of outstanding shares. (Funding from Clients, Funds from Acceptance and Issuance of Securities Abroad, Borrowings and Others) at the end of the period. Currency Includes cash, bank deposits of institutions without reserve requirements, foreign currency deposits in Brazil, foreign currency deposits abroad, and cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency. Capital, Liquidity and Market Indicators Value at Risk (VaR) A statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions. Common Equity Tier I The sum of social capital, reserves and retained earnings, less deductions and prudential adjustments. Results by Business Segment Retail Banking Consists of banking products and services to both current account and non-current account holders. Products and services offered include: personal loans, credit cards, payroll loans, vehicle financing, mortgage loans, insurance, pension plan and premium bonds products, and acquiring services, among others. Wholesale Banking Consists of the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, the activities of our units abroad, and the products and services offered to high-net worth clients (Private Banking) and to middle market companies and institutional clients. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 35 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 36 Complete Financial Statements December 31, 2019 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. www.itau.com.br/investor-relations facebook.com/Itaú @Itaú @Itaú /Itaú /bancoitau Management Report 2019 Recurring Net Income 24.9 25.7 in billions of reais Value Creation in billions of reais 28.4 Capital Surplus Trading

(0.8) Recurring 21.8% 21.9% Credit 23.7% 12.8 3.8 Total ROE 2017 2018 2019 9.8 Services & Insurance Net Dividends & Interest on Own Capital Efficiency R$18.8 billion 46.4% 47.6% 45.5% Ratio% 2017 2018 2019 Dividend Number of 121 150 241 Yield¹Annual 5.5% in thousands Shareholders 2017 2018 2019 Credit portfolio² in billions of reais +10.9% 706.7 +6.1% 636.9 600.1 239.8 Individuals 211.3 191.5 Very Small, Small 89.6 70.8 and Middle Market 61.9 Companies 191.6 211.0 Large Companies 201.1 163.2 166.3 Latin America 145.6 2017 2018 2019 Commissions and fees R$37.3 billion Total +7.2% +24.9%Credit and debit cards (issued) Asset Management +79.3% Economic and financial advisory and brokerage Show the return from net dividends and interest on capital invested, taking into account the average daily price in 2019. Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate. Dear reader, Our business environment in 2019 was influenced by the continuing cycle of reductions in the SELIC rate, supported by low inflation levels in Brazil and by the structural economic reforms, such as the social security reform. Against this backdrop, several indicators point to a resumption of economic activity, such as the growth in the volume of credit extended and a gradual reduction in the unemployment rate. The banking sector is experiencing a healthy movement that encourages competition and a reduction in interest rates charged to clients. Several changes in the regulations have opened the doors to new competitors while improving the quality of the information on creditworthiness, such as the positive financial track record system, known as "Positive Credit Report". The significant reduction in the SELIC rate has triggered a structural change in how our clients finance themselves and how they invest their wealth. With a higher demand for credit, we have seen our portfolio grow, especially in loans to individuals and very small, small and middle market companies. We have reduced our interest rates across a range of different types of credit, in addition to exempting or reducing the cost of services such as acquiring activities, investments and overdrafts fees. The macroeconomic scenario and the competitive environment within the financial sector support the strategy disclosed in 2017, with client centricity as one of the fronts. This front has become increasingly relevant, because the advances in the digital world have had an impact on consumption habits, making people more demanding and selective when contracting products and services. We are part of this change, and we have continually transformed ourselves to delight our clients. In 2019, we pushed ahead with our business models and consolidated client centricity as the driving force of our strategy. Our challenge is a daring one - we want to be one of the world's best companies in client satisfaction, what we call "changing leagues". Client centricity involves a two-fold approach: in-houseCultural Transformationand Transformation of the Experiencewe offer to our clients. People Cultural Transformation:it is essential for the entire organization to embark on this objective. To that end, we have a clear idea of what we expect from each one of our 95,000 employees, by adopting 7 principles of client centricity that determine how we perform. These are: WE WANT TO change leagues and the 7 PRINCIPLES OFcustomer centricity will lead us there We know and understand our clients. We prioritize the client when decisions are made. The client's problem is my problem. Captivating clients is everyone's responsibility. We innovate; we try things out with the client, learning quickly from our mistakes and from what we do right. Our communication with the client is clear, simple and transparent. We recognize and we reward for client satisfaction. 39 Additionally, we have structured the Executive Client Forum, consisting of regular meetings of our executive board in which the focus is on integrating client centricity into all our executive areas. Aims of the Executive Client Forum 1To analyze client satisfaction 4To take decisions involving client centricity and our strategic fronts 2To monitor the progress on client centricity initiatives 3To analyze what we do and how we can improve Putting ourselves in our client's shoes has to be part of our day-to-day. We have defined a series of behaviors that need to become second nature if we are to feel what the client is feeling and to learn from what upsets them. Based on the 7 Principles, we have created work routines in order to understand our clients' needs and to create mechanisms in order to enhance their experience. One of the programs developed based on our rituals is the "Posso te Ajudar?"(May I help you?), in which officers from the administrative areas work in and experience - during business hours - the routine of our front-line employees. This affords the administration a more concrete view of our clients' experience, making it possible to identify opportunities for improving the service and renewing the way in which we create products and services. MAY I HELP YOU? Setting an example from the top down: members of our executive board (including our president and CEO) organized lines, handed out vouchers and personally attended to clients in the branches. We started listening more to our clients and their needs to improve the experience of using our products and services. To that end, we have created Itaú Escuta(Itaú Listens), within the Retail Bank, and Callback, within the Wholesale Bank. Retail Bank (Itaú Escuta): 650,000 telephone calls involving 7,500 employees Wholesale Bank (Callback): more than 7,500 telephone calls by 924 employees 40 Our clients are constantly in our minds; but, to reflect on how we are moving together towards the future and spread the idea that the client has to be present in our every attitude, we held the so-called"Semana do Cliente"(Client Week). The event involved talks and actions to inspire and transform the client's experience in the bank. The topics covered included listening to and understanding what our clients are looking for; the use of data to enhance the client's experience and deliver value; the importance of mapping the entire customer service experience; and how to delight our clients. We are on a journey of transformation, and there is still a long way to go in our change of leagues. That is why we have listed 10 priority journeys of operation. Chosen based on feedbacks and for having a great impact on our clients satisfaction, we detailed the path of each journey to identify points for improvement. 10 priority JOURNEYS Opening and use of Opening and use Opening and use Acquisition and use of individual current of credit cards of overdrafts the Rede network Retail accounts Opening and use of Opening and use Opening and use of business current of consumer working capital loans accounts credit lines Wholesale Opening of Acquisition and use of Financial Advisory accounts with domestic currency cash products To this end, we inaugurated a location whose goal is to understand the needs, find solutions and redesign priority journeys from the client's point of view: our "Centro de Experiência do Cliente"(Client's Experience Center). The space provides an immersive experience of what our clients feel and think, including interview and chat rooms. Teams from different departments are redesigning and improving these journeys in the search for solutions that increase our clients' satisfaction. The process consists of two main phases: (i) identifying clients' real needs and coming up with ideas for meeting them; and (ii) review the ideas with the clients and, once approved, implement them, test them, put them into practice and monitor the outcomes. Delivery room where the phases of the journey take place Hologram of our president and CEO Work methodology panel 41 To change leagues, we have to go beyond. We believe this is an inside-out change. That is why we are striving to improve not only our client's experience, but also that of our employees. Each employee's attitude is essential, both for those directly in the front line, and for those in the administration area. We need to constantly revisit and develop our culture, in addition to encouraging the types of behavior required. We have created a work model based on integrated communities focused on the priority journeys. These communities consist of technology, business, operations and support teams. The result implies a change in mentality which essence is client centricity, greater speed and disruption in improving the client's experience. One has to recognize and value the differences intrinsic to each person, if we are to put this cultural transformation into practice. We foster a safe and inclusive environment, with equal opportunity for all. We are committed to positioning the theme of diversityin our institutional processes and projects. In other words, we are increasingly striving to raise awareness within the organization, deconstruct stereotypes and implement initiatives to change specific scenarios. Consequently, we have adopted a program for valuing diversity and respect for people whose pillars are: Gender We are working for equality, so that men and women enjoy equal opportunities for development, growth within the bank and compensation. Race We are working to make racial representativeness a reality, with the objective of increasing attractiveness, the number of admissions and so that all employees have the same opportunities. Age Breaking the limitations of paradigms and encouraging actions designed for employees over the age of 55+, striving to increasingly improve their experiences in the bank. PwD Promoting accessibility, qualification and equal opportunity. Religion A safe and respectful environment, irrespective of beliefs or non-beliefs. LGBT+ A safe and respectful environment, irrespective of sexual orientation and gender identity. Within this program, we sponsor debates in which we emphasize that differences are not viewed as obstacles, rather as characteristics that differentiate people, contributing to improving our performance by fostering respect for diversity. As an example, in November 2019 we held the "Semana da Diversidade Racial"(Racial Diversity Week) during which we dealt with issues referring to the importance of the representativeness of race and inclusion, coming out, life experiences and trajectories and racial diversity at work. In this respect, the Department for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities of the State Government of São Paulo elected us one of the Best Companies for Persons with Disabilities. For each of us to manage to be the best version of ourselves, we have to look after our minds as we do our bodies. In this sense, in October 2019, we initiated the "Jornada da Saúde"(Health Journey). The first initiative was the "Semana da Saúde Mental"(Mental Health Week), which dealt with issues such as anxiety, depression, burnout syndrome and stress. Our aim is to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, expand the dialog on this issue and divulge our support programs and channels such as the Personal Support Program, "Fique OK"(Be Alright). 42 Technology Transformation of the Experience:the technology is one of the main instruments for transforming our client's journey, thereby fulfilling their new expectations. We have strengthened our strategy of being at the forefront in the search for innovative solutions for solving the real problems of our clients. Between December 2016 and December 2019, we increased by 54% our investments in technology, which shows our commitment to the advance of digital solutions and better experiences. Investment in technology (Base 100: 2016) 154 11% 122130 Investment in technology Accumulated (IPCA) Inflation in the period 100 Non-interest expense 100 101 106 109 2016 2017 2018 2019 In our search to accelerate the development of digital transformation projects and to offer our clients new functionalities and products, we announced the acquisition1of 51% of Zup. With over 900 employees, Zup provides technology solutions according to each client's needs, using systems that facilitate the integration of new digital developments with legacy corporate systems. We believe that technology is more valuable when used to improve our clients' experience. We have the world's largest voice transcription operation, with approximately 130 million calls a year, in which we listen to and analyze 100% of the calls received at our service hubs. This operation enables us to measure the degree of our clients' satisfaction, mapping opportunities and identifying the objective of each one, thus enabling us to anticipate solutions for each demand. We have inaugurated a totally new concept for transforming our physical agencies, where the focus is on client centricity, enhancing technologies and functionalities, such as removing revolving doors, providing Wi-Fi access, envelope-free deposit services and self-service. Joaquim Floriano Branch in São Paulo (1) The purchase will take place in three phases over four years, whereby in year four we will have 100% of total and voting capital. 43 We have undertaken several initiatives that focus on transforming the client's experience. We facilitate the process of overseas fund transfers, which is now 100% digital 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to practically all countries in just a few minutes. We begun to enable the purchase of dollars and euros using the Itaú application, tariff-free and 24 hours a day. 100% of Itaú Unibanco credit, debit and additional cards can be used on digital wallets: Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and PayPal. We launched Itaucard Click, with no annual fee for clients who spend at least R$100 per invoice, and they do not need to have an account with us. We have developed our digital payments platform: iti. Cyber security is essential for protecting our clients' information. We have the resilient and appropriate structure and governance for identifying, detecting and reacting to threats, as well as establishing recovery procedures in situations that require us to protect ourselves from cyber-attacks. In addition, we invest in awareness campaigns for employees and clients, so that they are always in a position to identify and deal with risks and threats. Iti is a platform that benefits buyers and sellers. Storeowners, the self-employed and entrepreneurs instantly receive their sales, with no advance cost and a rate of 1%. Payments can be made using their cellphones, QR codes printed at points of sale or using the Rede bankcard machines. Users can also transfer money between one another using the balance on the app or any registered credit card. iti is available to both iOS and Android users, and there is no need to be an account holder. Directly on cellphones Rede bankcard machines Printed QR codes The best experience for clients is also to pay less for quality products and services We reduced interest rates on several credit lines, passing on to clients the cuts in the basic interest rate (SELIC). For individual clients, we have reduced average interest rates on four credit lines: real estate and vehicle finance, personal loans and payroll loans. For companies, we have reduced the average interest rates on six credit lines: working capital loans, advances against foreign exchange contracts, advances on future card receivables, vendor transactions, check and trade bill discounts. 44 We reduced to zero variable income custody fees, including real estate funds. In 2018, we had already announced zero custody fees on the Brazilian Treasure Bounds (Tesouro Direto)transactions and fixed income products. In addition, we have reduced the administation fees and minimum additional investment amounts on several products in the Personnalité segment. We decided to eliminate tariffs on overdrafts for all clients. The Central Bank of Brazil has issued a resolution that allows banks to charge a monthly rate of up to 0.25% on overdraft limits where this limit exceeds R$500.00. The resolution also limits monthly interest rates on overdrafts to 8%. We announced a groundbreaking initiative for the acquiring sector2: we are anticipating by two days, at zero cost, credit cards sales without installments on Rede bankcard machines for clients with annual billings of up to R$ 30 million, including those without accounts at Itaú Unibanco. As a result, the more than 15 million small and middle market companies in Brazil, that is, 98% of the country's retail market, can now sign up for the benefit. This movement reflects our desire to promote the development of entrepreneurs and small and middle market companies while, at the same time, pursuing even greater levels of customer satisfaction. To render our decisions more effective, we have reviewed our metrics for measuring and monitoring how our clients' satisfaction evolves Since 2018, we have adopted the Net Promoter Score (NPS), a universal satisfaction appraisal method. We ask clients about the probability of them recommending Itaú Unibanco to a friend, on a scale of 0 to 10. Those who attribute a score of 9 or 10 are considered promoters; scores of 7 and 8 are neutral, while 6 and below are considered detrators. In 16 months, we increased 9 pointsin our Global NPS, which represents 90% of our target for the end of 2020. Since 2016, we have been improving our position in the complaints ranking of the Central Bank of Brazil, reaching eighth position, the best classification among the large Brazilian banks. Ranking of complaints - Central Bank 4th Lowest number of complaints 6th 6th per client 8th 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Central Bank of Brazil We obtained recognition at the ÉpocaMagazine "Reclame Aqui"Awards as one of the companies providing good services in the categories: Banks, Credit Cards, Vehicle Finance and Card Operators and Administrators. (2) Acquiring refers to the market where companies that accept payment for purchases using "bankcard machines" . 45 Our financial results are the outcome of our long-term strategy We present below the key indicators comprising our result: In R$ billions (except where indicated) 2019 2018 Income Information Operating Revenues 1 119.8 111.8 Managerial Financial Margin 74.6 69.1 Financial Margin with Clients 69.1 63.6 Financial Margin with the Market 5.6 5.5 Commissions and Fees 37.3 35.1 Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds operations before 7.9 7.7 Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Cost of Credit (18.2). (14.1) Non-Interest Expenses (50.6) (49.4) Recurring Net Income 28.4 25.7 Net Income 26.6 25.0 Recurring Return on 23.7% 21.9% Annualized Average Equity 2 2019 2018 Balance Sheet Information Total Assets 1,739 1,650 LoanPortfolio3 706.7 636.9 NPL Ratio (90 days) 3.0% 2.9% Tier 1 Capital - BIS III 14.4% 15.9%4 2019 2018 Shares Weighted Average Number of Outstanding Shares - in thousands 9,740,146 9,718,162 Net Income per Share - Basic - R$ 2.73 2.57 BookValueperShareR$(Outstandingon12/31) 13.54 13.55 Dividends and Net Interest on Own Capital5 18.78 22.44 2019 2018 Other information (1) Fonte: Banco Central do Brasil Branches and Client Service Branches (CBSs) 4,504 4,940 Physical 4,308 4,745 Digital 196 195 Employees - in thousands 94.9 100.3 Brazil 81.7 86.8 Overseas 13.2 13.5 Variation 7.1% 8.0% 8.6% 1.6% 6.4% 2.6% 29.1% 2.5% 10.2% 6.4% 180 bps Variation 5.4% 10.9%. 10 bps - 150 bps Variation 0.2% 6.2% -0.1% -16.3% Variation -8.8% -9.2% 0.5% -5.4% -5.9% -2.5% Operating Revenues are the sum of the Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Pre,mium Bonds, before the Retained Claims and Sales Expenses; (2) The return is calculated by dividing the Recurring Net Income by the Average Stockholders' Equity; (3) Includes Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities; (4) For periods prior to 2019, considers the immediate and full application of Basel III rules. It does not take into account the additional portion of dividends and interest on own capital; (5) Amounts paid/provisioned, declared and highlighted in the shareholders' equity. 46 In 2019, our recurring net income stood at R$28.4 billion, an increase of 10.2% over 2018, with a Recurring Return on Equity of 23.7%. Worthy of note is the 8.6% increase in the financial margin with clients, primarily driven by the growth in the credit portfolios: An increase of 13.5% in our individual customer portfolio, reflecting higher demand from clients, the highlights being growth of 17.4% in credit cards; The very small, small and middle market companies' portfolio grew by 26.6%, also on the back of stronger demand in this segment; The resumption of growth of 10.1% in the corporate loan portfolio. There was a strong growth in credit origination across practically all segments. In Brazil, the total growth in origination was 25.6%, of which: 23.4% for individuals; 31.3% for very small, small and middle market companies; 23.2% for corporate. The impact of the growth in the credit portfolio was partially offset by lower spreads on assets because of lower interest rates. The growth of 5.9% in revenues from services provided and insurancewas primarily due to the following increases: 7.2% in credit cards issued, given the increase in revenues from annual fees and interchange fees. Worthy of note is the 6.5% growth in the number of credit cards accounts and 5.0% in debit cards accounts, while the total transaction amount in credit and debit cards rose by 14.3% in the last quarter of 2019; 29.0% in management fees, resulting from a 22.6% increase in the balance of assets under management. Also worthy of note is the increase of 46.9% in the balance of funds managed by third parties and distributed on our open investments platform; 79.3% in financial advisory and brokerage, as a result of increased activity on the capital markets. In the local fixed income sector, we participated in operations with debentures, promissory notes and securitization, having distributed R$39.1 billion in 2019. In the case of variable income business, we undertook 32 transactions totaling US$ 3.5 billion in South America. In the case of mergers and acquisitions, we provided financial advisory on 50 transactions in South America; and 3.2% in the result from insurance, given the increase in premiums earned from credit life, protected card, and life and personal accident insurance policies, in addition to lower selling expenses. There was an increase in earnings of affiliates, resulting from our equity holding in IRB-Brazil Resseguros and in Porto Seguro. There was also a growth in commissions and fees from pension plan services provided. On the downside, the liability adequacy test in the pension plans, revenues from premium bonds and revenues from premium bonds were lower for the period. The results were partly offset by lower revenues from acquiring activities, given the lower revenues from the Merchant Discount Rate - MDR and prepayment rates. The new commercial proposal for Rede, which ended the prepayment rate on advances in part of the credit card transactions without installments, in addition to the growth in the Pop Credicard, contributed to the increase of 19.2% in the equipment (bankcard machine) base compared to the same period of last year. 47 The cost of creditrose by 29.1% over 2018, due in the main to higher expenses with provisions for delinquencies: (i) in the Retail Bank in Brazil, associated with the growth of our credit portfolio, and (ii) in corporate in Latin America on account of the downgrading of the ratings of specific clients. Additionally, there was a reduction in the recovery of credits written off as losses, due to the credits assigned in 2018 and the increase in the discounts granted. The reduction of R$135 million in the impairment of private securities in the Wholesale Bank in Brazil partially offset these effects. Our continuous investment in technology has enabled initiatives where the focus is on cost efficiency, with the closure of 372 branches in Brazil. As a result, non-recurring interest expenses rose by 2.5% for the year, below the accumulated inflation in the period (4.3% - IPCA). Our expenses in 2019 were primarily affected by: The launch of the Voluntary Severance Program in the second half of 2019, for which around 3,500 employees signed up, out of approximately 7,000 eligible candidates, slightly higher than our initial expectation. The objective of the program was to provide an opportunity for a secure career transition while adapting our structures to market reality; Higher personnel expenses resulting from the impact of the negotiation of the collective bargaining agreement, tariff adjustments by health insurance plan operators, the higher volume of redundancies and labor lawsuits, as well as advances in profit sharing due to retirements and redundancies; and Higher administrative expenses, primarily from outsourced services and data processing, partially offset by lower expenses with marketing campaigns. The concept of client centricity involves valuing our shareholders. We seek to optimize the resources they invest and to guarantee our solidness. To achieve these objectives, capital management is a significant component. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio measures the ratios of the bank's capital and the risk level of its assets. Maintaining adequate levels aims to protect the institution against severe stress events. We give below the main events that affected our ratio in 2019 : Full Tier 1 Capital Ratio 3.0% -0.6% -0.6% -1.2% 0.3% 14.4% 13.5% 1.3% 1.0% Prudential Earnings and Dividends Additional Adjustments Risk-Weighted other equity and Interest 12.5% Assets Capital 13.2% changes on Own Capital Dec/18* Dec/19 Common Equity Tier I (CET I) Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) *After the effects of the additional installment of dividends and Interest on Own Capital referring to the net income for 2018. As the chart shows, the growth in our credit portfolio demands higher capital requirements (Risk-Adjusted Assets). In accordance with our shareholder remuneration policy, this effect combined with our profitability in 2019 enabled the distribution of net dividends and Interest on Own Capital of R$ 18.8 billion. 48 Debit issuance in 2019 TYPE OF ISSUANCE AND COMPOSITION OF CAPITAL MATURITY DATE ISSUE AMOUNT Subordinated Financial Notes - Additional Capital Tier I Perpetual with a repurchase R$3.05 billion option from 2024 Subordinated Financial Notes - Tier II Capital 9 and 10 years R$2 . 3 billion Subordinated Notes - Tier II Capital 10 years US$750 million In January 2020, we issued US$1.5 billion in Senior Notes, maturing in 3 and 5 years, at rates of 2.90% and 3.25% respectively. In 2019, we paid and provisioned R$18.8 billionin dividends and Interest on Own Capital. This amount is equivalent to 66% of therecurring net income for the period. The financial results sustain the long-term appreciation of our shares. We give below the evolution of R$100 invested since the announcement of the merger between Itaú and Unibanco in October 2008. 630 384 310 285 190 100 Oct-08Jun-09Feb-10Oct-10Jun-11 Feb-12Oct-12Jun-13Feb-14Oct-14Jun-15 Feb-16Oct-16 Jun-17Feb-18Oct-18Jun-19Dec-19 ITUB4 reinvested dividends ITUB4 without reinvested dividends CDI Ibovespa Dollar Average Daily Trading Volume of Itaú Unibanco Shares (R$ millions) Our shares continue to trade +59% 1,253 1,388 with high liquidity, both in Brazil and in the United States, with a 59% increase in B3 (Common+Preferred)the average daily volume traded since 2017. 874 653744 442 NYSE (ADR) 432 600 644 2017 2018 2019 49 We are committed to disclosing information that is useful, simple and objective to investors, clients, capital market analysts and shareholders. Our Annual Report was acknowledged at the Abrasca Awards, taking 1stplace in the category "Public Companies with revenue equal to or exceeding R$3 billion". In addition, our financial statements in IFRS took first place in the global ranking compiled by Bespoke Benchmarking. In 2019, we held 16 public meetings, with an attendance of 3,000 people, up by 23.4% over 2018. The main issues discussed at the presentations in 2019 included topics involving digital initiatives, client satisfaction results, changes to the National Financial System, investment in technology and shareholder remuneration. Our 24thApimec São Paulo 2019 meeting attracted a record audience of 791 guests. During the meeting, the co-chairmen of our Board of Directors gave an interview and commented on the tenth anniversary of the merger between Itaú and Unibanco and the bank's prospects for the future. Our Executive Committee commented on the results, the evolution of client satisfaction, investment in technology and digital strategy. CICLO apimec 2019 We were considered for the Best Quality Apimec São Paulo Meeting Award for the second consecutive year. We believe that our shareholders are also our clients, which is why we seek to innovate the channels and how we communicate with these stakeholders. We are the first public company in Brazil to have a podcast designed for Investor Relations. With the aim of contributing to financial education, Investcast Itaú Unibancois produced in the format of interviews lasting an average of 10 minutes and disclosed monthly. In 2019, Investcast episodes were heard over 10,000 times. All episodes are available on the Investor Relations3site and on the Spotify, Deezer and iTunes platforms. Besides our shareholders, our operations create value for a range of stakeholders. In 2019, we distributed to society R$ 76 billlion in payments of taxes, employees, shareholders and others. Distribution of value added4 in billions of Reais Others 2%Reinvestments 11% Taxes 1.4 8.8 31% 23.2 Shareholders 7620.327% 22.4 Employees 29% (3) www.itau.com.br/investor-relations 50 (4) Includes recurring net income and the reclassification of hedge tax effects of investments abroad to the financial margin. Corporate citizenship goes hand-in-hand with our history. We support and finance projects that contribute to society's development and make a difference in the lives of thousands of people. In our capacity as a financial institution, we are aware of our role as an agent of transformation and a promoter of local development, thus our strategy is related to our actions in the fields of education, culture, sport, urban mobility, aging and entrepreneurship. These causes manifest themselves in three ways: through direct injections of financial resources; promotion of projects subject to incentive laws; and our Institutes and Foundations. The highlights of our actions in 2019 were the Leia para Uma Criança(Read to a Child) Program, the bicycle sharing system, the Solidarity Sports Day and the Allocation of Income Tax. In 2019, we invested R$ 846 million in projects, of which R$ 599 million through Itaú Unibanco's donations and sponsorships, and R$ 247 million using resources under the Rouanet Law on Incentives, the Federal law on Sports Incentives, the Senior Citizens Law, and the Pronas, Pronon and FUMCAD federal programs. In addition, we have included the activities and investments by our international units located in Argenti-na, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Paraguay. Below is a detailed breakdown of our operations: BRAZIL LATAM3 Total Amount (R$ millions) Number of Projects Amount (R$ millions) Number of Projects (R$ millions) Sponsorship Non-incentivated1 562.4 1,087 36.9 107 599.3 Education 308.6 445 1.9 35 310.5 Sport 1.6 6 0.01 1 1.6 Culture 135.3 298 3.8 36 139.1 Urban Mobility 57.6 28 28.6 4 86.1 Diversity 4.8 26 - - 4.8 Innovation and Entrepreneuship 47.2 211 0.1 6 47.3 Local Develop. and Participation 7.3 73 2.6 25 9.9 Incentivated2 235.5 403 11.3 7 246.8 Culture 118.2 146 8.4 3 126.5 Sport 30.1 63 - - 30.1 Education 29.9 118 2.9 4 32.8 Healthcare 24.7 18 - - 24.7 Senior Citizens Law and 32.8 58 - - 32.8 Civil Society Organizations Total 797.9 1,490 48.2 114 846.0 Own funds of the bank's companies and in-house budgets of the foundations and institutions. (2) Tax incentive resources under laws such as the Rouanet Law, Sports Incentive and so on. (3) Foreign currency amounts were converted to Brazilian Reais as at December 31, 2019. 51 We are the only bank in Latin America listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes since its creation in 1999, reflecting our long-term commitments to ethical business conduct, transparency, respect for the law, and corporate governance, in addition to creating sustainable value shared with our employees, clients, shareholders and society. In 2019/2020, we were selected, for the 20thconsecutive time, to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World 2019/2020). For the 15thconsecutive year, we were selected to be part of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) of B3, which reflects the return on a portfolio consisting of the shares of companies with the best performance in all dimensions that measure corporate sustainability. We believe that people have the power to transform the world. The 8 positive impact commitmentswe have publicly embraced reflect our aim of encouraging this transformation. Financing in Positive Inclusion and Transparency in Inclusive Impact Sectors Entrepreneurship Comunication Management Responsible Financial Ethics in Relations Responsible Investment Citizenship and in Business Management Our commitments define our operating priorities, targets and indicators, matching them to the challenges of our business and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. A practical demonstration of our way of doing business, always with an eye on people and the environment. For videos and details of about each commitment go to: https://www.itau.com.br/sustentabilidade/compromissos/ Disclosure of information and events Reference Form (for the year 2019) 05/29/2020 Information on the Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance 07/31/2020 Disclosure of the results for: 1stQuarter 05/04/2020 2ndQuarter 08/03/2020 3rdQuarter 11/03/2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders 04/28/2020 Public Meeting with Shareholders APIMEC - SÃO PAULO / SP 09/23/2020 Acknowledgements We wish to thank our employees for their commitment and dedication, which has enabled us to leverage sound results in the market, and to our customers and shareholders for the interest and trust they have placed in us, which motivate us to do our best, always. (Approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on February 10, 2020). 52 Independent Auditor - CVM Instruction No. 381 Procedures Adopted by the Company Our operating policy, including subsidiaries, when contracting non-externalaudit-related services from our independent a