Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

Risk and Capital

Management

Pillar 3

1Q20

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

OBJECTIVE

1

KEY INDICATORS

1

1

RISK MANAGEMENT

2

1.1

Risk Appetite

2

1.2

Risk Culture

3

1.3

Risk and Capital Governance

3

1.4

Risk- adjusted Compensation

4

2

CAPITAL

5

2.1

Capital Management

5

2.2

Capital Adequacy Assessment

5

2.3

Stress Testing

5

2.4

Recovery Plan

6

2.5

Capital Requirements and Capital Composition

6

2.6

Risk-Weighted Asset (RWA)

8

Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWACPAD)

9

Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWAMINT)

9

Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWAOPAD)

10

2.7

Additional Capital Buffers

10

2.8

Capital Adequacy

11

2.8.1 IRRBB - Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book

12

2.9

Leverage Ratio

14

3 BALANCE SHEET AND INSTITUTIONS

15

3.1

Balance Sheet

15

3.2 Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding

17

Institutions that comprise the financial statements an the Prudential Conglomerate

17

Institutions that comprise only the financial statements

18

Non consolidated institutions

19

Material entities

20

4 INVESTMENTS IN OTHER ENTITIES NOT CLASSIFIED IN THE TRADING BOOK

21

5

CREDIT RISK

22

5.1

Framework and Treatment

22

5.2

Credit Portfolio Analysis

23

Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Countries and by Brazil Geographic Regions

23

Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Economic Sector

24

Remaining maturity of loan transactions

24

Concentration on the Major Debtors

25

Overdue Amounts

25

Allowance for Loan Losses

25

Mitigating Instruments

26

Counterparty Credit Risk

26

Acquisitions, Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets

28

Operations of Securitization

29

Credit Derivatives

30

6

MARKET RISK

32

6.1

Framework and Treatment

32

6.2

Portfolio Analysis

33

Interest rate risk in the banking book

33

Evolution of the Trading Book

33

Evolution of the Derivatives Portfolio

34

VaR - Consolidated Itaú Unibanco

34

VaR and Stressed VaR Internal Model - Regulatory Portfolio

34

Stress Testing

35

Backtesting

35

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

7

OPERATIONAL RISK

36

7.1

Framework and Treatment

36

7.2

Crisis Management and Business Continuity

36

7.3

Independent Validation of Risk Models

37

8

LIQUIDITY RISK

38

8.1

Framework and Treatment

38

8.2

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

38

8.3 Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

39

9 OTHER RISKS

42

Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks

42

Social and Environmental Risk

42

Regulatory and Compliance Risk

42

Model Risk

43

Reputational Risk

43

Country Risk

44

Business and Strategy Risk

44

10 APPENDIX I

45

11 GLOSSARIES

48

11.1

Glossary of Acronyms

48

11.2

Glossary of Regulations

51

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Objective

This document presents Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco) information required by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) through Circular 3,678, which address the disclosure of information on risks and capital management, comparison between accounting and prudential information, liquidity and market risk indicators, calculation of risk- weighted assets (RWA) and calculation of the Total Capital ("Patrimônio de Referência" - PR), in accordance with Itaú Unibanco's institutional standards.

Key indicators

Itaú Unibanco's risk and capital management focuses on maintaining the institution in line with the risk strategy approved by the Board of Directors. The key indicators based on the Prudential Consolidation, on March 31, 2020, are summarized below.

Common Equity Tier I Ratio

Tier I Ratio

Total Capital Ratio

10.3%

12.0%

13.3%

December 31, 2019: 13.2%

December 31, 2019: 14.4%

December 31, 2019: 15.8%

Common Equity Tier I

Tier I

Total Capital

R$ 107,668 million

R$ 124,980 million

R$ 139,218 million

December 31, 2019: R$ 117,328 million

December 31, 2019: R$ 128,696 million

December 31, 2019: R$ 140,596 million

RWA

Credit Risk Exposure

R$ 1,043,517 million

R$ 917,107 million

December 31, 2019: R$ 891,300 million

December 31, 2019: R$ 784,730 million

RWA Composition

Composition of Credit Risk Exposure¹

9.2%

8.9%

12/31/2019

03/31/2020

2.8%

3.2%

7.0%

5.8%

28.2%

19.6%

33.8%

22.6%

88.0%

87.9%

42.2%

40.8%

12/31/2019

03/31/2020

.

Credit Risk

Market Risk

.

Operational Risk

Securities

Retail

Non Retail

Other Exposure

¹ Classification according to Circular BACEN 3,644 and subsequent amendments.

1

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

1 Risk Management

To undertake and manage risks is one of the activities of Itaú Unibanco. For this reason, the institution must have clearly established risk management objectives. In this context, the risk appetite defines the nature and the level of risks acceptable for the institution, while the risk culture guides the attitudes required to manage them. Itaú Unibanco seeks to maintain robust and company-wide risk management processes to serve as a basis for its strategic decisions intended to ensure business sustainability.

These processes are in line with the guidelines of the Board of Directors and Executives who, through corporate bodies, define the institution's global objectives, which are then translated into targets and thresholds for the business units that manage risks. Control and capital management units, in turn, support Itaú Unibanco's management through the processes of analysis and monitoring capital and risk.

The principles that provide risk management and risk appetite fundamentals, as well as guidelines regarding the actions taken by Itaú Unibanco's employees in their daily routines are as follows:

  • Sustainability and customer satisfaction: the vision of Itaú Unibanco is to be a leading bank in sustainable performance and customer satisfaction. For this reason, the institution is concerned about creating shared values for employees, customers, shareholders and society to ensure the longevity of the business. Itaú Unibanco is concerned about doing business that is good for customers and for the institution;
  • Risk Culture: the institution's risk culture goes beyond policies, procedures and processes, strengthening the employees' individual and collective responsibility to do the right thing, at the right time and in the right way, with respect for ethical business. The Risk Culture is described in item 1.2 "Risk Culture";
  • Risk Pricing: Itaú Unibanco operates and assumes risks in business that it knows and understands, avoids unknown risks or risks that provide no competitive advantages, and carefully assesses risk-return ratios;
  • Diversification: the institution has low appetite for volatility in its results. Accordingly, it operates with a diversified base of customers, products and business, seeking risk diversification and giving priority to low-risk transactions;
  • Operational excellence: Itaú Unibanco intends to provide agility, as well as a robust and stable infrastructure, so as to offer high quality services;
  • Ethics and respect for regulations: at Itaú Unibanco, ethics is non-negotiable. For this reason, the institution promotes an institutional environment of integrity, educating its employees to cultivate ethical relationships and businesses, as well as respecting the norms, and therefore caring for the institution's reputation.

On August 21, 2017, the Resolution CMN 4,557 came into force, which established the structure of risk and capital management. The resolution highlights are the implementation of a continuous and integrated risk management framework; the requirements for the definition of the Risk Appetite Statement (RAS) and the stress test program; the establishment of a Risk Committee; the indication, before BACEN, of the Chief Risk Officer (CRO); and the CRO's roles, responsibilities and independence requirements.

1.1 Risk Appetite

Itaú Unibanco has a risk appetite policy, which was established and approved by the Board of Directors and guides the institution's business strategy. The bank's risk appetite is grounded on the following declaration of the Board of Directors:

"We are a universal bank, operating predominantly in Latin America. Supported by our risk culture, we operate based on rigorous ethical and regulatory compliance standards, seeking high and growing results, with low volatility, by means of the long-lasting relationship with clients, correctly pricing risks, well-distributedfund-raising and proper use of capital."

Based on this declaration, the bank established five dimensions, each of which comprising a set of metrics associated with the key risks involved, combining complementary measurements and seeking a comprehensive view of its exposure:

  • Capitalization: establishes that Itaú Unibanco should have sufficient capital to protect itself against a serious recession or stress events without the need to adjust its capital structure under adverse circumstances. It is monitored by following up the bank's capital ratios, in usual or stress situations, and the institution's debt issue ratings.
  • Liquidity: establishes that the institution's liquidity should be able to support long stress periods. It is monitored by following up on liquidity ratios.

2

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

  • Composition of results: establishes that business will mainly focus on Latin America, where Itaú Unibanco will have a diversified range of customers and products, with low appetite for results volatility and high risk. This dimension includes business and profitability, as well as market and credit risks aspects. The metrics monitored by the bank seek to ensure, by means of exposure concentration limits such as, for example, industry sectors, quality of counterparties, countries and geographic regions and risk factors, a suitable composition of the bank's portfolios, aiming at low volatility of results and business sustainability.
  • Operational risk: focuses on controlling operational risk events that may adversely impact the bank's business strategy and operations. This control is carried out by monitoring key operational risk events and incurred losses.
  • Reputation: deals with risks that may impact brand value and the institution's reputation before its customers, employees, regulators, investors and the general public. In this dimension, risks are monitored by following up on customers' satisfaction or dissatisfaction, media exposure and observation of the institution's conduct.

The Board of Directors is responsible for approving risk appetite guidelines and limits, performing its activities with the support of the Risk and Capital Management Committee (CGRC) and the CRO.

Metrics are regularly monitored and must comply with the limits defined. The monitoring is reported to the risk commissions and to the Board of Directors, guiding the use of preventive measures to ensure that exposures are within the limits provided and in line with the bank's strategy.

1.2 Risk Culture

Aiming at strengthening its values and aligning the behavior of its employees with risk management guidelines, the institution adopts several initiatives to disseminate and strengthen its Risk Culture, which is based on four principles: conscious risk taking, discussions and actions on the institution's risks, and each and everyone's responsibility for risk management.

In addition to the bank's policies, procedures and processes of risk management, the Risk Culture strengthens the employees' individual and collective responsibility in understanding, identifying, measuring, managing and mitigating the risks connected to their activities, respecting the business management ethically.

The institution promotes its Risk Culture by emphasizing a behavior that helps people of all company levels to undertake and manage risks in a conscious way. By disseminating these principles, the institution fosters the understanding and the open discussion about risks, so that they are kept within the risk appetite levels established and each employee individually, regardless of their position, area or duties, may also assume responsibility for managing the risks of the business.

Itaú Unibanco also makes some channels available for communication of operating failures, internal or external fraud, conflicts at the workplace, or cases that may result in inconveniences and/or losses for the institution or its customers. All employees or third parties are responsible for informing any problems immediately, as soon as they become aware of the situation.

1.3 Risk and Capital Governance

The Board of Directors is the main body responsible for establishing the guidelines, policies and authority levels regarding risk and capital management. In turn, the CGRC provides support to the Board of Directors in the performance of their duties relating to risk and capital management. At the executive level, corporate bodies headed by Itaú Unibanco's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) are established to manage risks and capital. Their decisions are overseen by the CGRC.

Additionally, the institution has corporate bodies that perform delegated duties in the risk and capital management, and that are headed by the Vice-President of the Risk and Finance Area (ARF).

To support this structure, ARF is structured with specialized departments. The objective is to provide independent and centralized management of the institution's risks and capital, and ensure the accordance with the established rules and procedures.

Itaú Unibanco's risk management organizational structure complies with Brazilian and international regulations in place and is aligned with the market's best practices. Responsibilities for risk management at Itaú Unibanco are structured according to the concept of three lines of defense, namely:

  • in the first line of defense, the business and corporate support areas manage risks they give rise to, by identifying, assessing, controlling and reporting such risks;

3

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

  • in the second line of defense, an independent unit provides central control, so as to ensure that Itaú Unibanco's risk is managed according to the risk appetite and established policies and procedures. This centralized control provides the Board and executives with a global overview of Itaú Unibanco's exposure, to ensure correct and timely corporate decisions;
  • in the third line of defense, internal audit provides an independent assessment of the institution's activities, so that senior management can see that controls are adequate, risk management is effective and institutional standards and regulatory requirements are being complied with.

Itaú Unibanco uses robust automated systems for full compliance with capital regulations, as well as for measuring risks in accordance with the regulatory determinations and models in place. It also monitors adherence to the qualitative and quantitative regulators' minimum capital and risk management requirements.

1.4 Risk-adjusted Compensation

The Compensation guidelines are aimed at attracting, retaining and compensating on merit its employees, encouraging prudent risk exposure levels in short, medium and long-term strategies. The Compensation Committee, in accordance with the CMN Resolution No. 3,921, and the FEBRABAN's normative SARB 017/2016 and with the reporting to the Board of Directors, is responsible for setting out the guidelines on models of compensation to employees and the policy on compensation of management members of the Itaú Unibanco companies.

The practices of compensation take into account the strategy of the institution, the general and specific legislation that should be adopted for each business or region of operation, and the adequate risk management over time. Variable compensation considers the current and potential risks, giving incentive to the achievement of sustainable results and discouraging decisions that involve excessive risks and inadequacies.

For more information about remuneration in Itaú Unibanco, see Note 15 - "Shareholders' Equity" in the complete Financial Statements and/or the section "People management" in the Integrated Annual Report, which is available on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.

4

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

2 Capital

2.1 Capital Management

The Board of Directors is the main body in the Itaú Unibanco's capital management and it is responsible for approving the capital management institutional policy and guidelines regarding the institution's capitalization level. The Board is also responsible for the full approval of ICAAP (Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process) report, a process which is intended to assess the adequacy of Itaú Unibanco's capital.

At the executive level, corporate bodies are responsible for approving risk assessment and capital calculation methodologies, as well as reviewing, monitoring and recommending capital related documents and topics to the Board of Directors.

In order to provide the Board with the data required, management reports are prepared to inform the institution's capital adequacy, as well as capital level forecasts under usual and stress conditions. There is a structure in place for coordination and consolidation of information and related processes, which are all subject to verification by the independent validation, internal controls and audit areas.

The guidelines of the institutional capital management policy can be accessed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Reports.

2.2 Capital Adequacy Assessment

For its capital adequacy assessment process, the annual Itaú Unibanco's procedure is as follows:

  • Identification of material risks and assessment of the need for additional capital;
  • Preparation of the capital plan, both in normality and stress situations;
  • Internal assessment of capital adequacy;
  • Structuring of capital contingency and recovery plans;
  • Preparation of management and regulatory reports

By adopting a prospective stance regarding capital management, Itaú Unibanco implemented its capital management structure and its ICAAP in order to comply with National Monetary Council (CMN) Resolution 4,557, BACEN Circular 3,846 and BACEN Circular Letter 3,907.

The result of the last ICAAP - dated as of December 2019 - showed that, in addition to having enough capital to face all material risks, Itaú Unibanco has a significant buffer, thus ensuring the soundness of its equity position.

2.3 Stress Testing

The stress test is a process of simulating extreme economic and market conditions on Itaú Unibanco's results, liquidity and capital. The institution has been carrying out this test in order to assess its solvency in plausible scenarios of systemic crisis, as well as to identify areas that are more susceptible to the impact of stress that may be the subject of risk mitigation.

For the purposes of the test, the economic research area estimates macroeconomic variables for each stress scenario. The elaboration of stress scenarios considers the qualitative analysis of the Brazilian and the global conjuncture, historical and hypothetical elements, short and long term risks, among other aspects, as defined in CMN Resolution 4,557.

In this process, the main potential risks to the economy are assessed based on the judgment of the bank's team of economists, endorsed by the Chief Economist of Itaú Unibanco and approved by the Board of Directors. Projections for the macroeconomic variables (such as GDP, the basic interest rate and inflation) and for variables in the credit market (such as raisings, lending, rates of default, margins and charges) used are based on exogenous shocks or through use of models validated by an independent area.

Then, the stress scenarios adopted are used to influence the budgeted result and balance sheet. In addition to the scenario analysis methodology, sensitivity analysis and the Reverse Stress Test are also used.

Itaú Unibanco uses the simulations to manage its portfolio risks, considering Brazil (segregated into wholesale and retail) and External Units, from which the risk-weighted assets and the capital and liquidity ratios are derived.

The stress test is also an integral part of the ICAAP (Internal Capital Adequacy Process), the main purpose of which is to assess whether, even in severely adverse situations, the institution would have adequate levels of capital and liquidity, without any impact on the development of its activities.

5

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

This information enables potential offenders to the business to be identified, and provides support for the strategic decisions of the Board of Directors, the budgeting and risk management process, as well as serving as an input for the institution's appetite metrics.

2.4 Recovery Plan

In response to the latest international crises, the Central Bank issued the Resolution No. 4,502, which requires the development of a Recovery Plan for the financial institutions that are classified in the Segment 1, with a total exposure of more than 10% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This plan aims to reestablish adequate levels of capital and liquidity, above the regulatory requirements, through appropriate strategies in the event of severe stress shocks of a systemic or idiosyncratic nature. Accordingly, each institution would be able to preserve its financial feasibility and, at the same time, mitigate the impact on the National Financial System.

Itaú Unibanco has a Recovery Plan that contemplates the entire conglomerate, including foreign subsidiaries, and contains the description of the following items:

I - Critical functions rendered by Itaú Unibanco to the market, activities that, if abruptly interrupted, could impact the National Financial System (SFN) and the functioning of the real economy;

II- Institution's essential services: activities, operations or services which discontinuity could compromise the bank's viability;

  1. - Monthly monitoring program, establishing critical levels for a set of indicators, with a view to risk monitoring and eventual trigger for the execution of the Recovery Plan;

IV - Stress scenarios, contemplating events that may threaten the business continuity and the viability of the institution, including reverse tests, which seek to identify remote risk scenarios, contributing to an increase of the management sensitivity;

V - Recovery strategies in response to different stress scenarios, including the main risks and barriers, as well as the mitigators of the latter and the procedures for the operationalization of each strategy;

VI - Communication plan with stakeholders, seeking its timely execution with the market, regulators and other stakeholders;

VII - Governance mechanisms necessary for the coordination and execution of the Recovery Plan, such as the definition of the director responsible for the exercise at Itaú Unibanco.

This plan is reviewed annually and is subjected to the approval of the Board of Directors.

With this practice, Itaú Unibanco has been able to continuously demonstrate, since its first edition in 2017, that even in severe scenarios, with remote probability of occurrence, it has strategies capable of generating sufficient resources to ensure the sustainable maintenance of critical activities and essential services, without losses to customers, to the financial system and to other participants in the markets in which it operates.

Itaú Unibanco ensures the exercise maintenance to guarantee that strategies remain up-to-date and viable in the face of organizational, competitive or systemic changes.

2.5 Capital Requirements and Capital Composition

Itaú Unibanco's minimum capital requirements are expressed as ratios of the capital available - stated by the Total Capital (Referential Equity) and the risk-weighted assets (RWA). These ratios follow the set of resolutions(1)1and circulars disclosed by BACEN that implemented, in Brazil, the global capital requirement standards known as Basel III.

The Total Capital is the sum of three items, namely:

Common Equity Tier I: sum of social capital, reserves and retained earnings, less deductions and prudential adjustments;

Additional Tier I Capital: consists of instruments of a perpetual nature, which meet eligibility requirements. Together with Common Equity Tier I it makes up Tier I;

Tier II: consists of subordinated debt instruments with defined maturity dates that meet eligibility requirements. Together with Common Equity Tier I and Additional Tier I Capital, it makes up Total Capital.

(1)The standards that implemented the Basel III rules in Brazil were disclosed on March 1, 2013 through Resolutions No. 4,192 to No. 4,195 of the National Monetary Council (CMN) (Resolution No. 4,195 was revoked by Resolution No. 4,280), together with 15 Circulars published by BACEN on March 4, 2013, as amended.

6

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

The Total Capital, Tier I Capital and Common Equity Tier I Capital ratios are calculated on a consolidated basis, applied to institutions included in Prudential Conglomerate(2),2which comprises not only financial institutions but also collective financing plans ("consórcios"), payment entities, factoring companies or companies that directly or indirectly assume credit risk, and investment funds in which the institution retains substantially all risks and rewards.

For purposes of calculating these minimum capital requirements, the total RWA is determined as the sum of the risk- weighted asset amounts for credit, market and operational risks.

Credit, market and operational risks approaches are treated as described in section "2.6 Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA)".

The minimum Total Capital ratio required is 8.0% as from January 1st, 2019.

Basel III redefined the requirements for qualifying the instruments eligible for Tier I and Tier II Capital, which in Brazil are regulated by CMN Resolution 4,192. This reform included a phase-out schedule for instruments currently included in capital, which were issued before the rule came into effect and which do not fully meet the new requirements.

The table below presents the composition of the referential equity and its components (Common Equity Tier I, Additional Tier I Capital and Tier II Capital), taking into consideration their respective prudential adjustments, as required by current regulations.

Composition of Referential Equity

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Stockholders' equity Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Consolidated)

123,624

131,987

119,824

Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

11,934

11,110

12,427

Changes in ownership interest in a subsidiary in capital transactions

270

259

71

Consolidated Stockholders' Equity (BACEN)

135,828

143,356

132,322

Common Equity Tier I prudential adjustments

(28,160)

(26,028)

(23,166)

Common Equity Tier I

107,668

117,328

109,156

Instruments eligible to comprise Additional Tier I

17,201

11,266

10,868

Additional Tier I prudential adjustments

111

102

100

Additional Tier I Capital

17,312

11,368

10,968

Tier I (Common Equity Tier I + Additional Tier I Capital)

124,980

128,696

120,124

Instruments eligible to comprise Tier II

14,175

11,833

11,833

Tier II prudential adjustments

63

67

99

Tier II

14,238

11,900

11,932

Referential Equity (Tier I + Tier II)

139,218

140,596

132,056

The most significant prudential adjustments for Itaú Unibanco are shown in the following table. Together, they account for more than 90% of the prudential adjustments as of March 31, 2020.

Prudential Adjustments

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Ref. Anexo I

Goodwill paid upon the acquisition of investments

6,951

6,397

6,819

(e)

Intangible assets

8,731

8,341

7,810

(h) / (i)

Tax credits

2,381

1,480

5,021

(b)

Minority shareholders' primary capital surplus

434

367

365

Adjustments related to the market value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge the cash

(1,300)

(1,475)

(1,606)

flows of protected items whose mark-to-market adjustments are not recorded in the books

Prudential Adjustments subject to exemption limits (deferred tax assets from temporary

differences, investments in insurance companies and investments in financial institutions not

10,484

10,605

4,587

consolidated).

Others

479

313

170

Total

28,160

26,028

23,166

In the first quarter of 2020, Itaú Unibanco did not buy back its own shares. The shares that were repurchased in the previous periods are shown as "Treasury Shares", which reached a balance of R$ (912) million as of March 31, 2020. Treasury shares reduce our shareholders' equity, resulting in a decrease in the capital base.

In this period, the amount of dividends and Interest on capital paid / provided for, which affects Itaú Unibanco's capital base, was R$ (10,218) million. Dividends and Interest on capital are deducted from the institution's shareholders' equity, thus reducing its capital base.

More details about Total Capital are given in Appendix I ("Template CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital") in this report.

(2)Further details of Prudential Conglomerate can be found in BACEN Circular No. 3,701, CMN Resolution No. 4,280 or in the link: http://www.bcb.gov.br/?BRPRUDENTIALFINREG.

7

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

The table below presents subordinated debts and other instruments eligible for Additional Tier I and Tier II capital:

R$ million

Instruments Eligible for Additional Tier I Capital

Maturities

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Name of instrument

<1 year

1-2 years

2-3 years

3-4 years

4-5 years

> 5 years or

Total

Total

Total

Perpetual

Subordinated Perpetual Debt

-

-

-

-

-

17,201

17,201

11,266

10,868

Instruments Eligible for Additional Tier I Capital (Mar/20)

-

-

-

-

-

17,201

17,201

11,266

10,868

Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital

R$ million

Maturities

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Name of instrument

<1 year

1-2 years

2-3 years

3-4 years

4-5 years

> 5 years or

Total

Total

Total

Perpetual

Financial Bills

-

14

5,168

-

-

2,377

7,559

5,089

4,889

Euronotes

11,806

11,931

7,150

9,801

-

3,909

44,597

31,538

30,483

Subordinated Debt (Mar/20)

11,806

11,945

12,318

9,801

-

6,286

52,156

36,627

35,372

Subordinated Debt Not Elegible to Capital

-

36

279

886

-

5,697

6,898

11,569

6,340

Subordinated Debt - Total (Mar/20)

11,806

11,981

12,597

10,687

-

11,983

59,054

48,196

41,712

Subordinated Debt after Reducer (Mar/20)

-

2,389

4,927

5,881

-

6,286

19,483

12,647

17,275

Subordinated Debt after Reducer (Dec/12)

-

990

290

4,235

7,093

26,514

39,122

Preferred Shares (Dec/12)

-

-

323

-

-

-

323

Threshold (1) Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital (Dec/12)

-

198

123

847

1,419

5,303

7,889

Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital after Reducer (Mar/20)

-

-

-

-

-

6,286

6,286

Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital (Mar/20) (2)

-

198

123

847

1,419

11,589

14,175

Total Instruments Eligible for Capital (Mar/20)

-

198

123

847

1,419

28,790

31,376

  1. Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital with application of threshold in accordance with the current rules (Resolution 4,192 - Art 28).
  2. According to current legislation, the accounting balance of instruments eligible for Tier II Capital as of December 2012 and the instruments issued in November, 2019 were used for the calculation of total capital as of March, 2020.

The subordinated debts issued in November 2019, on the international market US$ 750 million in Subordinated Notes, and on the domestic market R$ 2,330 in Financial Subordinated Notes, which have a repurchase option as from 2024, were approved by BACEN for the composition of the Tier II Capital, according to the eligible value, increasing by 0.6 p.p. the Basel ratio of Itaú Unibanco Holding.

In February 2020, Itaú Unibanco Holding issued on the international market US$ 700 million in Perpetual Subordinated Notes. These Perpetual Subordinated Notes have a repurchase option as from 2025, and were approved by BACEN for the composition of Itaú Unibanco Holding's Additional Tier I Capital, according to the eligible value, with an increase of 0.4 p.p. in its Basel ratio.

For further details of instruments that are part of the Total Capital, please visit the website www.itau.com.br/investor- relations, section Reports, under Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks - Spreadsheet Support, Appendix I and II - Pillar 3, Appendix II - Main Features of Regulatory Capital Instruments.

The Circular BACEN 3,751 provides for the calculation of relevant indicators to identify Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) among financial institutions in Brazil. An institution is considered G-SIB whether its score reaches at least 130, this score was 39 for Itaú Unibanco in 2018. Information on the values of the G-SIBs indicators can been found at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Reports, Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks.

The compliance of BACEN with the standards recommended by the Basel Committee was assessed at the end of 2013, under the Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP)(3).The rules effective in Brazil were considered compliant-pursuant to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), Brazil is a compliant jurisdiction-i.e., the capital standards established in Brazil are also consistent with the internationally accepted minimum requirements. The discrepancies identified were considered immaterial.

Minimum capital requirement for Insurance

The minimum capital requirements for underwriting, credit, operational and market risks for insurers, open private pension entities, premium bonds companies and reinsurers are established by The National Council of Private Insurance (CNSP), through CNSP Resolution 321 e subsequent amendments.

2.6 Risk-Weighted Asset (RWA)

According to CMN Resolution 4,193 and subsequent amendments, for assessing the minimum capital requirements, the RWA must be calculated by adding the following risk exposures:

RWA = RWACPAD + RWAMINT + RWAOPAD

    • RWACPAD = portion related to exposures to credit risk, calculated using standardized approach;
    • RWAMINT = portion related to the market risk capital requirement, made up of the maximum between the internal model and 80% of the standardized model, and regulated by BACEN Circulars 3,646 and 3,674;
  2. Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP). Assessment of Basel III regulations in Brazil, December 2013, updated in March 2019.

8

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

  • RWAOPAD = portion related to the operational risk capital requirement, calculated using standardized approach. The table below presents the evolution of RWA composition of Itaú Unibanco.

Composition of Risk-Weighted Asset

R$ million

Risk exposures

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWA

CPAD

)

917,107

87.9%

784,730

88.0%

705,894

85.7%

Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWAMINT)

33,934

3.2%

25,002

2.8%

36,583

4.4%

Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWAOPAD)

92,476

8.9%

81,568

9.2%

81,341

9.9%

Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA)

1,043,517

100.0%

891,300

100.0%

823,818

100.0%

Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWACPAD)

The table below presents the credit risk-weighted assets (RWACPAD), regulated by BACEN Circular 3,644, segregated by risk weighting factor and by asset type:

Composition of Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWACPAD)

Risk exposures

Exposure weighted by credit risk (RWACPAD) a) Per Weighting Factor (FPR):

R$ million

03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019

917,107 784,730 705,894

FPR at 2%

172

147

115

FPR at 4%

732

431

365

FPR at 10%

-

-

-

FPR at 20%

10,226

9,581

8,332

FPR at 35%

22,892

21,939

20,527

FPR at 50%

66,921

58,178

52,171

FPR at 75%

179,477

177,372

160,702

FPR at 85%

149,938

120,402

82,706

FPR at 100%

374,435

334,064

317,711

FPR de 150%(1)

115

126

0

FPR at 250%

40,376

43,998

40,934

FPR at 300%

55,239

6,401

9,348

FPR up to 1250%

1,300

1,064

427

Derivatives - Variation of the counterparty credit quality

9,576

3,494

5,896

Default Funds

12

15

11

Securitization

5,696

7,518

6,649

Exposure weighted by credit risk (RWACPAD)

917,107

784,730

705,894

b) Per Type:

Securities

52,734

54,715

38,835

Loan operations - Retail

139,669

139,522

125,870

Loan operations - Non-retail

313,534

274,324

260,648

Joint liabilities - Retail

146

150

144

Joint liabilities - Non-retail

49,149

45,657

42,495

Loan commitments - Retail

39,662

37,700

34,679

Loan commitments - Non-retail

11,406

11,138

10,367

Derivatives - Future potential gain

5,684

4,787

4,288

Intermediation Operations

1,791

2,422

1,956

Other exposures

303,332

214,315

186,612

  1. As from january 2019, Circular 3,921 became effective, changing the rules of RW (FPR) for exposures to foreign sovereigns.

Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWAMINT)

From September 1st, 2016, BACEN has authorized Itaú Unibanco to use internal market risk models to determine the total amount of regulatory capital (RWAMINT), replacing the RWAMPAD, as set out in BACEN Circular 3,646.

Among the foreign units, Argentina has its market capital calculated through the internal approach, while the others (Chile, Itaú BBA International, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay) use the standardized approach.

9

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

The following table presents the values of market risk weighted assets (RWAMINT) which is regulated by BACEN Circulars 3,646 and 3,674.

Composition of Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWA

MINT

)

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk - Standard Aproach (RWAMPAD)

39,942

28,328

42,307

Operations subject to interest rate variation

35,707

24,724

39,666

Fixed income interest rate denominated in reais

2,851

5,273

2,531

Foreign exchange linked interest rate

17,726

13,118

24,013

Price index linked interest rate

15,130

6,333

13,122

Interest rate linked interest rate

-

-

0

Operations subject to commodity price variation

Operations subject to stock price variation

Operations subject to the risk of exposures in gold, foreign currency and foreign exchange variations

Minimum Market Risk Weighted Assets - Standard Aproach (RWAMPAD)

(1)

(a)

Market Risk Weighted Assets calculated based on internal methodology (b)

Reduction of Market Risk Weighted Assets due to Internal Models Aproach (IMA)

Market Risk Weighted Assets (RWAMINT) - maximum of (a) and (b)

  1. Market risk weighted-assets calculated based on internal models, with a maximum saving possibility of 20% of the standard model.

1,343

1,087

553

490

1,162

457

2,402

1,355

1,632

31,954

22,663

33,846

33,934

25,002

36,583

(6,008)

(3,327)

(5,724)

33,934

25,002

36,583

On March 31, 2020, RWAMINT reached R$ 33,934 million, that corresponds to the need of capital calculated through the internal approach, above the value of 80% of RWAMPAD, that was R$ 31,954 million.

Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWAOPAD)

BACEN Circulars 3,640, 3,316 and subsequent amendments established the criteria for determining the portion of risk- weighted assets related to the capital required for operational risk (RWAOPAD). Itaú Unibanco uses the Alternative Standardised Approach. In accordance with current regulation, the exposure of RWAOPAD is calculated on a semiannual basis, related to June 30 and December 31.

The following table presents the values of RWA for operational risk:

Composition of Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWA

OPAD

)

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWA

)

92,476

81,568

81,341

OPAD

Retail

14,431

14,005

13,985

Commercial

28,718

27,536

27,818

Corporate finance

3,416

2,746

2,819

Negotiation and sales

23,490

15,430

15,461

Payments and settlements

8,696

8,802

8,897

Financial agent services

4,596

4,641

4,672

Asset management

8,806

8,101

7,661

Retail brokerage

323

307

27

2.7 Additional Capital Buffers

A requirement for Additional Capital Buffers (ACP) came into effect in the first quarter of 2016. Details of its components are shown below:

Additional Capital Buffers (ACP)

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Additional Capital Buffers (ACP

requirement

)

36,523

31,195

28,834

conservation

26,088

22,282

20,596

countercyclical

-

-

-

systemically importance

10,435

8,913

8,238

BACEN Circular 3,769 describes the method for calculating the ACPcountercyclical. Details of its portions are shown below for the relevant jurisdictions:

Additional Capital Buffers (ACPcountercyclical) (1) (2)

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

RWACPrNBi

Brazil

545,778

519,410

452,892

Chile (3)

103,383

82,831

84,928

Total

649,161

602,241

537,820

  1. Portion of the RWA balance for credit risk exposure to the non-banking private sector in the relevant jurisdictions.
  2. Percentage amount of the Additional Common Equity Tier I countercyclical for the principal jurisdictions is zero.
  3. Method of calculating countercyclical buffer not announced in this jurisdiction. According to Article 2 of BACEN Circular No. 3,769 the ACCP of Brazil value should be used.

10

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

2.8 Capital Adequacy

Itaú Unibanco, through ICAAP process, assesses the adequacy of its capital to face the incurred risks, composed by regulatory capital for credit, market and operational risks and by the necessary capital to face other risks.

In order to ensure the soundness of Itaú Unibanco and the availability of capital to support business growth, Itaú Unibanco maintains capital levels above the minimum requirements, according to the Common Equity Tier I, Additional Tier I Capital, and Tier II minimum ratios.

On March 31, 2020, the Total Capital (PR) reached R$ 139,218 million, R$ 124,980 million of Tier I and R$ 14,238 million of Tier II.

Capital Adequacy

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Required

Current

Required

Current Ratio

Required

Current

Required

Current Ratio

Required

Current

Required

Current Ratio

Amount

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Amount

Ratio

Common Equity Tier I

46,958

107,668

4.5%

10.3%

40,108

117,328

4.5%

13.2%

37,072

109,156

4.5%

13.3%

Additional Tier I Capital

-

17,312

-

-

-

11,368

-

-

-

10,968

-

-

Tier I

62,611

124,980

6.0%

12.0%

53,478

128,696

6.0%

14.4%

49,429

120,124

6.0%

14.6%

Tier II

-

14,238

-

-

-

11,900

-

-

-

11,932

-

-

Referential Equity (Tier I + Tier II)

83,481

139,218

8.0%

13.3%

71,304

140,596

8.0%

15.8%

65,905

132,056

8.0%

16.0%

Additional Capital Buffers

36,523

3.5%

31,195

3.5%

28,834

3.5%

The Total Capital Ratio reached 13.3% on March 31, 2020, reducing 250 basis points relatively to December 31, 2019, mainly due to the foreign exchange impact, the provision of interest on capital, dividends referring to fiscal year 2019, and increase in risk-weighted assets, partially compensated by the net income in the quarter and the issuance of level 1 and level 2 debts.

Besides, Itaú Unibanco has an R$ 55,737 million capital excess in relation to its required Total Capital, higher than the Additional Capital Buffers requirement of R$ 36,523 million, largely covered by total capital available.

The Fixed Assets Ratio ("Índice de Imobilização") indicates the level of Total Capital committed to adjusted permanent assets. Itaú Unibanco is within the maximum limit of 50% of the adjusted Total Capital, as established by BACEN. On March 31, 2020, the Fixed Assets Ratio reached 27.2%, which presents a buffer of R$ 31,751 million.

On March 31, 2020, the Tier I capital ratio reached 12.0%. The CET 1 capital ratio reached 10.3%.

Tier I Capital Ratio

11

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

2.8.1 IRRBB - Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book

BACEN's (Central Bank of Brazil) Circular 3,876, published in January 2018, states on methodologies and procedures for evaluation of the capital adequacy, held to cover interest rates risk from instruments held in the banking book.

For the purposes of this Circular, are defined:

  • ∆EVE (Delta Economic Value of Equity) is defined as the difference between the present value of the sum of repricing flows of instruments subject to IRRBB in a base scenario, and the present value of the sum of repricing flows of the same instruments in an interest-rate shocked scenario;
  • ∆NII (Delta Net Interest Income) is defined as the difference between the result of financial intermediation of instruments subject to IRRBB in a base scenario, and the result of financial intermediation of the same instruments in an interest-rate shocked scenario.

The sensibility analysis introduced here are just a static evaluation of the portfolio interest rate exposure, and, therefore, don´t consider the dynamic management of the treasury desk and risk control areas, which hold the responsibility for measures to mitigate risk under an adverse situation, minimizing significant losses. Moreover, it is highlighted that the results presented do not translate into accountable or economic results, because this analysis has the single purpose of disclosure the interest rate risk and demonstrate the respective protective actions, considering the instruments fair value, apart from any accounting practices adopted by Itaú Unibanco.

The institution uses an internal model to measure ∆EVE and ∆NII. ∆EVE results do not represent immediate impact in the stockholders' equity. Meanwhile, ∆NII results indicate potential volatility in the projected interest rates results.

In compliance with the circular 3,876, the following information demonstrates qualitative and quantitative details of risk management for IRRBB in Itaú Unibanco.

Framework and Treatment

Interest rate risk in the banking book refers to the potential risk of impact on capital sufficiency and/or on the results of financial intermediation due to adverse movements in interest rates, taking into account the principal flows of instruments held in the banking book.

The main point of assets and liabilities management is to maximize the risk-return ratio of positions held in the banking book, taking into account the economic value of these assets/liabilities and the impact on actual and future bank's results.

The interest rate risk managing on transactions held in the banking book occurs within the governance and hierarchy of decision-making bodies and under a limits structure and alerts approved specifically for these purpose, which is sensitive due to different levels and classes of market risk.

The management structure of IRRBB has it owns risk policies and controls intended to ensure adherence to the bank's risk appetite. The IRRBB framework has granular management limits for several other risk metrics and consolidated limits for ∆EVE and ∆NII results, besides the limits associated with stress tests.

The asset and liability management unit is responsible for managing timing mismatches between asset and liability flows, and minimizes interest rate risk by through strategies as economic hedge and accounting hedge.

All the models associated with IRRBB have a robust independent validation process and are approved by a CTAM (Technical Model Assessment Commission). In addition, all the models and processes are assessed by internal audit.

The interest rate risk framework in the banking book uses management measurements that are calculated daily for limit control. The ∆EVE and ∆NII metrics are calculated according to the risk appetite limits and the other risk metrics in terms of management risk limits.

In the process of managing interest rate risk of the banking book, transactions subject to automatic options are calculated according to internal market models which split the products, as far as possible, into linear and non-linear payoffs. The linear payoffs are treated similarly to any other instruments without options, and for non-linear payoffs an additional value is computed and added on the ∆EVE and ∆NII metrics.

In general terms, transactions subject to behavioral options are classified as deposits with no contractual maturity date defined or products subject to early repayment. Non-maturity deposits are classified according to their nature and stability to guarantee compliance with regulatory limits. A survival analysis model treats the products subject to pre- payment, using the historical dataset to calibrate its parameters. The instruments flows with homogeneous

12

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

characteristics are adjusted by specific models to reflect, in the most appropriate way, the repricing flows of the instruments.

The banking book consists of asset and liability transactions originating in different commercial channels (retail and wholesale) of Itaú Unibanco. The market risk exposures inherent in the banking book consists of various risk factors, which are primary components of the market in price formation.

IRRBB also includes hedging transactions intended to minimize risks deriving from strong fluctuations of market risk factors and their accounting asymmetries.

Market risk generated from structural mismatches is managed by a variety of financial instruments, such as exchange- traded and over-the-counter derivatives. In some cases, operations using derivative financial instruments can be classified as accounting hedges, depending on their risk and cash flow characteristics. In these cases, the supporting documentation is analyzed to enable the effectiveness of the hedge and other changes in the accounting process to be continuously monitored. The accounting and administrative procedures for hedging are defined in BACEN Circular 3,082.

The IRRBB model includes a series of premises:

  • ∆EVE and ∆NII are measured on the basis of the cash flows of the banking book instruments, broken down into their risk factors to isolate the effect of the interest rate and the spread components;
  • For non-maturity deposits, the models are classified according to their nature and stability and distributed over time considering the regulatory limits;
  • The institution uses survival analysis models to handle credit transactions subject to prepayment, and empirical models for transactions subject to early redemption;
  • The medium-term repricing attributed to non-maturity deposits is defined as 1.26 years;
  • The maximum-term repricing attributed to non-maturity deposits is defined as 33 years.

The article 39 of the circular defines the need to publish ∆EVE and ∆NII, using the standard shock scenarios described in article 11. Itaú Unibanco has opted to an additional disclosure of the metrics above, considering the internal scenarios, because of the understanding that the standard approach shocks and is application are too conservative. The institution understands that is owns internal scenarios, defined by statistical methodologies, which consider the interest rate historical distribution behavior represent in a more appropriate way the potential risk embedded in the interest rates volatility. Additionally, internal model is more adherent with the way Itaú Unibanco manages its own risks.

On the table below are presented the main results due to the change in the interest rates in the banking book in the standardized and in the internal scenarios. It is important to note that, following the normative rules, the potential losses are represented by positive values and potential gains by negative values (between parentheses).

  • Parallel Up: increasing in the short-term and in the long-term interest rates;
  • Parallel Down: decreasing in the short-term and in the long-term interest rates;
  • Short-termincrease: increasing in the short-term interest rates;
  • Short-termreduction: decreasing in the short-term interest rates;
  • Steepener: decreasing in the short-term interest rates and increasing the in the long-term interest rates;
  • Flattener: increasing in the short-term interest rates and decreasing the in the long-term interest rates;

Potential Loss of Instruments Classified in the Banking Book arising from Interest Rate Variation Scenarios(1)

(Losses are represented by positive values, while gains are represented by negative values (between parentheses))

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

ΔEVE

ΔNII

ΔEVE

ΔNII

Scenarios

Standard (2)

Internal (3)

Standard (2)

Internal (3)

Standard (2)

Internal (3)

Standard (2)

Internal (3)

Shocks

Shocks

Shocks

Shocks

Shocks

Shocks

Shocks

Shocks

Parallel Up

7,115

3,777

(583)

(719)

8,903

4,635

450

163

Parallel Down

(7,699)

(3,559)

1,497

644

(11,308)

(4,500)

(645)

(322)

Short rate Up

6,333

3,185

7,509

3,766

Short rate Down

(6,746)

(2,925)

(7,997)

(3,488)

Steepener

(2,871)

(1,225)

(3,033)

(1,388)

Flattener

4,121

1,839

4,220

2,019

Maximum

7,115

3,777

1,497

644

8,903

4,635

450

163

Tier I

124,980

128,696

  1. Losses in variation measurements are shown as positive values, as per Art. 13 §3º of Circular 3,876.
  2. Values are calculated using internal models and standard regulatory shocks, as per Art. 39 §1º II of Circular 3,876.
  3. Values are calculated using internal models and shocks , as per Art. 7º of Circular 3,876.

13

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

The maximum variation of ∆EVE, with internal shocks, was R$ 3,777 millions as of March 31, 2020, considering the Parallel Up Scenario shocks, a decrease of 18.5% when compared to December 31, 2020.

For the outlier test, the maximum variation of the ∆EVE, with standardized shocks was R$ 7,115 million as of March 31, 2020, corresponding to a potential loss of 5.7% of Tier I, which is less than 15% - percentage that defines the institution as outlier (according to Art. 44 of Circular 3,876).

The ∆NII, with internal shocks, for a horizon of a year, has maximum loss of R$ 644 million in the Parallel Down Scenario.

2.9 Leverage Ratio

The Leverage Ratio is defined as the ratio between Tier I Capital and Total Exposure, calculated according to BACEN Circular 3,748. The ratio is intended to be a simple measure of non-risk-sensitive leverage, and so it does not take into account risk weighs or risk mitigation.

As required by BACEN Circular Letter 3,706, Itaú Unibanco has since October 2015 been reporting the Leverage Ratio to BACEN monthly. As from January 1st, 2018, the Resolution 4,615 was put into force and established minimum requirement at 3% for the Leverage Ratio.

The following information is based on the methodology and standard format introduced by BACEN Circular 3,748.

Comparative Summary of Published Financial Statements and Leverage Ratio

R$ Thousand

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

1

Total assets according to published financial statements

1,982,498,345

1,738,713,009

1,651,424,567

2

Adjustment for differences in consolidation of accounts

(199,570,965)

(206,207,020)

(196,268,386)

3

Adjustment for assets assigned or transferred with substantial transfer of risks and benefits and recognized

(1,898,904)

(2,208,342)

(3,253,435)

4

Adjustment for changes in reference values and potential future gains on derivative financial instruments

20,909,488

18,978,183

18,871,765

5

Adjustment for repurchase transactions and securities lending

12,450,884

12,458,242

10,813,262

6

Adjustment for transactions not booked in prudential conglomerate's total assets

128,702,011

121,974,309

111,673,986

7

Other adjustments

(199,916,530)

(137,144,541)

(130,042,264)

8

Total Exposure

1,743,174,330

1,546,563,840

1,463,219,496

Disclosure of information on Leverage Ratio

R$ Thousand

1 2

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Items shown in the Balance Sheet

Balance sheet items other than derivative financial instruments, securities received on loan and resales for

1,293,791,240

1,189,661,430

1,066,905,817

settlement under repurchase transactions

Adjustments for equity items deducted in calculating Level I Capital

(42,184,195)

(34,260,362)

(32,810,054)

3

Total exposure shown in the Balance Sheet

1,251,607,045

1,155,401,067

1,034,095,763

Transactions using Derivative Financial Instruments

4 5 6 7

8

9 10

Replacement value for derivatives transactions

57,616,462

28,149,414

26,072,628

Potential future gains from derivatives transactions

11,295,780

13,128,113

18,045,839

Adjustment for collateral in derivatives transactions

-

-

-

Adjustment for daily margin held as collateral

-

-

-

Derivatives in the name of customers where there is no contractual obligation to reimburse in the event of

(6,456,752)

(6,080,133)

(8,533,696)

bankruptcy or default of the entities responsible for the settlement system

Reference value adjusted for credit derivatives

14,080,609

10,444,041

6,543,589

Adjustment of reference value calculated for credit derivatives

(1,151,606)

(706,453)

(717,831)

11

Total exposure for derivative financial instruments

75,384,493

44,934,982

41,410,530

Repurchase Transactions and Securities Lending (TVM)

12

Investments in repurchase transactions and securities lending

263,385,697

196,504,018

254,462,278

13

Adjustment for repurchases for settlement and creditors of securities lending

-

-

-

14

Amount of counterparty credit risk

12,450,884

12,458,242

10,813,262

15

Amount of counterparty credit risk in transactions as intermediary

11,644,200

15,291,222

10,763,677

16

Total exposure for repurchase transactions and securities lending

287,480,781

224,253,482

276,039,217

Off-balance sheet items

17

Reference value of off-balance sheet transactions

392,721,451

375,391,357

345,669,940

18

Adjustment for application of FCC specific to off-balance sheet transactions

(264,019,440)

(253,417,047)

(233,995,954)

19

Total off-balance sheet exposure

128,702,011

121,974,309

111,673,986

Capital and Total Exposure

20

Level I

124,979,508

128,696,398

120,124,226

21

Total Exposure

1,743,174,330

1,546,563,840

1,463,219,496

Leverage Ratio

22

Basel III Leverage Ratio

7.2%

8.3%

8.2%

14

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

3 Balance Sheet and Institutions

3.1 Balance Sheet

The following table presents a comparison between the Balance Sheet of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. presented in the Financial Statements and of Prudential Consolidation.

Comparison of balance sheets - Assets

(1)

R$ million

Consolidated

Prudential

Ref. Appedix I

(2)

Balanced Sheet

Assets

03/31/2020

Current assets and Long-term receivables

1,944,899

1,722,229

Cash and cash equivalents

71,881

71,476

Interbank investments

282,565

281,059

Securities and derivative financial instruments

605,985

389,065

Interbank accounts

107,457

107,456

Interbranch accounts

277

277

Loan, lease and other credit operations

593,459

594,287

Other receivables

279,785

275,215

Tax credit and Actuarial Assets

-

33,832

Tax credits arising from income tax losses and social contribution

-

2,642

(b)

Credits resulting from temporary differences

-

31,098

(c)

Actuarial assets related to defined benefit pension funds

-

92

(d)

Other

-

241,382

Other assets

3,490

3,395

Permanent assets

37,599

60,699

Investments

15,998

39,761

Goodwill based on the expectation of future profitability

-

728

(e)

investments in companies that are similar to financial institutions and insurance companies

-

7,365

(f)

investments in the capital of financial institutions

-

10,514

(a)

Other

-

21,154

Real estate in use

6,355

5,863

Deferred permanent assets

-

-

Other

-

-

Goodwill and Intangible assets

15,246

15,074

Goodwill based on the expectation of future profitability

-

6,224

(e)

Intangible assets

-

8,731

(h)/(i)

Deferred permanent assets

-

-

(g)

Other

-

119

Total assets

1,982,498

1,782,927

  1. Differences are mainly due to non-consolidation of non financial companies (highlighting the following companies: Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds) within the Prudential Conglomerate and also by the eliminations of transactions with related parties.
  2. Prudential information that is presented in Appedix I of this document.

15

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Comparison of balance sheets - Liabilities

(1)

R$ million

Consolidated

Prudential

Ref. Appedix I

(2)

Balanced Sheet

Liabilities

03/31/2020

Current and Long-term Liabilities

1,843,947

1,643,804

Deposits

606,750

617,067

Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements

313,540

313,760

Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities

154,146

154,146

Interbank accounts

45,411

45,411

Interbranch accounts

6,665

6,667

Borrowings and onlending

94,909

94,909

Derivative financial instruments

87,909

87,933

Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and capitalization

214,565

-

Other liabilities

320,052

323,910

Social and statutory

8,823

7,701

Tax credits arising from income tax losses and social contribution

-

4,660

(b)/(c)

Provision of Actuarial assets related to defined benefit pension funds

-

234

(d)

Other

-

2,807

Other

-

316,209

Deferred income

3,286

3,295

Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

11,641

11,934

(j)

Stockholders' equity

123,624

123,893

Capital

97,148

97,148

(k)

Other Revenues and Other Reserves

(2,342)

(1,090)

(m)

Revenue reserves

29,730

28,747

(l)

(Treasury shares)

(912)

(912)

(n)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

1,982,498

1,782,927

  1. Differences are mainly due to non-consolidation of non financial companies (highlighting the following companies: Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds) within the Prudencial Conglomerate and also by the eliminations of transactions with related parties.
  2. Prudential information that is presented in Appedix I of this document.

16

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

3.2 Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding

The lists below provide the institutions that comprise the financial statements and the Prudential Consolidation of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A..

Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding

Institutions that comprise the financial statements and the Prudential Consolidation(1)

Country(2)

% Equity share in capital

Aj Títulos Públicos Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa Referenciado DI

Brazil

98.37%

Banco Investcred Unibanco S.A.

Brazil

50.00%

Banco Itaú (Suisse) S.A.

Switzerland

100.00%

Banco Itaú Argentina S.A.

Argentina

100.00%

Banco Itaú BBA S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Banco Itaú Consignado S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Banco Itaú International

United States

100.00%

Banco Itaú Paraguay S.A.

Paraguay

100.00%

Banco Itaú Uruguay S/A

Uruguay

100.00%

Banco Itaú Veículos S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Banco ItauBank S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Banco Itaucard S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Banco Itauleasing S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Dibens Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil

Brazil

100.00%

Fideicomisos Financiero Privados BHSA

Argentina

100.00%

Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento

Brazil

50.00%

Fundo De Invest Dir Creditórios Não Padron NPL II

Brazil

100.00%

Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios Não-Padronizados Barzel

Brazil

100.00%

Fundo Even II Kinea FII

Brazil

100.00%

Fundo Fortaleza de Investimento Imobiliário

Brazil

100.00%

Fundo Kinea Ações

Brazil

99.36%

Hipercard Banco Múltiplo S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Intrag Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda.

Brazil

100.00%

Iresolve Companhia Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiros S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú (Panamá) S.A.

Panama

33.22%

Itaú Administradora de Consórcios Ltda.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Asset Management Colombia S.A. Sociedad Fiduciaria

Colombia

33.21%

Itaú Bank & Trust Bahamas Ltd.

Bahamas

100.00%

Itaú Bank & Trust Cayman Ltd.

Cayman Islands

100.00%

Itaú Bank, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

100.00%

Itaú BBA Europe S.A.

Portugal

100.00%

Itaú BBA International Plc.

United Kingdom

100.00%

Itaú BBA USA Securities Inc.

United States

100.00%

Itaú Cia. Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiros

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Comisionista de Bolsa Colombia S.A.

Colombia

33.32%

Itaú CorpBanca

Chile

38.14%

Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A.

Colombia

33.22%

Itaú CorpBanca New York Branch

United States

38.14%

Itaú Corredores de Bolsa Limitada

Chile

38.14%

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú EU Lux-Itaú Latin America Equity Fund

Luxembourg

89.60%

Itaú International Securities Inc.

United States

100.00%

Itaú Kinea Private Equity Multimercado Fundo de Investimento em Cotas de Fundos de Investimento Crédito Privado

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Securities Services Colombia S.A. Sociedad Fiduciaria

Colombia

33.49%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., Grand Cayman Branch

Cayman Islands

100.00%

Itaú Unibanco S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Unibanco S.A., Grand Cayman Branch

Cayman Islands

100.00%

Itaú Unibanco S.A., Miami Branch

United States

100.00%

Itaú Unibanco S.A., Nassau Branch

Bahamas

100.00%

Itaú Unibanco S.A., Tokyo Branch

Japan

100.00%

Itaú Unibanco Veículos Administradora de Consórcios Ltda.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Valores S.A.

Argentina

100.00%

Itauvest Distribuidora de Títulos e Val. Mobiliários S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

ITB Holding Ltd.

Cayman Islands

100.00%

Kinea Ações Fundo de Investimento em Ações

Brazil

100.00%

Kinea Ações Fundo de Investimento em Cotas de Fundos de Investimento em Ações

Brazil

100.00%

Kinea CO-investimento Fundo de Investimento Imobiliario

Brazil

99.78%

Kinea I Private Equity FIP Multiestrategia

Brazil

99.67%

Kinea II Macro Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Crédito Privado

Brazil

100.00%

Kinea KP Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Crédito Privado

Brazil

100.00%

Kinea Ventures FIP

Brazil

100.00%

Licania Fund Limited

Cayman Islands

100.00%

  1. As of December 2019, the funds Crédito Universitário FIDC I and Crédito Universitário FIDC II were consolidated in the Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A Prudential Conglomerate.
  2. The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin.

17

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Institutions that comprise the financial statements and the Prudential Consolidation

(1)

Country

(2)

% Equity share in capital

Luizacred S.A. Sociedade de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento

Brazil

50.00%

MCC S.A. Corredores de Bolsa

Chile

100.00%

Microinvest S.A. Soc. de Crédito a Microempreendedor

Brazil

100.00%

OCA S.A.

Uruguay

100.00%

Oiti Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Crédito Privado Investimento no Exterior

Brazil

100.00%

RedeCard S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

RT Itaú DJ Títulos Públicos Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa Referenciado DI

Brazil

100.00%

RT Scala Renda Fixa - Fundo de Investimento em Cotas de Fundos de Investimento

Brazil

100.00%

RT Voyager Renda Fixa Crédito Privado - Fundo de Investimento

Brazil

100.00%

Universo FIP Multiestratégia

Brazil

100.00%

  1. As of December 2019, the funds Crédito Universitário FIDC I and Crédito Universitário FIDC II were consolidated in the Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A Prudential Conglomerate.
  2. The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin.

Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding

Institutions that comprise only the Financial Statements

Country (1)

% Equity share on capital

Aj II Títulos Públicos Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa Referenciado DI

Brazil

57.95%

Albarus S.A.

Paraguay

100.00%

BICSA Holdings, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

100.00%

Borsen Renda Fixa Crédito Privado - Fundo de Investimento

Brazil

100.00%

CGB II SPA

Chile

100.00%

CGB III SPA

Chile

100.00%

Cia. Itaú de Capitalização

Brazil

100.00%

Estrel Serviços Administrativos S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

FC Recovery S.A.U.

Argentina

96.00%

FIC Promotora de Vendas Ltda.

Brazil

50.00%

iCarros Ltda.

Brazil

100.00%

IGA Participações S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Investimentos Bemge S.A.

Brazil

86.81%

Itaú Administração Previdenciária Ltda.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Administradora General de Fondos S.A.

Chile

38.14%

Itaú Asesorías Financieras Limitada

Chile

38.14%

Itaú Asia Limited

Hong Kong

100.00%

Itaú Asset Management S.A. Sociedad Gerente de Fondos Comunes de Inversión

Argentina

100.00%

Itaú Bahamas Directors Ltd.

Bahamas

100.00%

Itaú Bahamas Nominees Ltd.

Bahamas

100.00%

Itaú BBA International (Cayman) Ltd.

Cayman Islands

100.00%

Itaú BBA México, S.A. de C.V.

México

100.00%

Itaú BBA Trading S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Chile Inversiones, Servicios y Administracion S.A.

Chile

100.00%

Itaú Consultoria de Valores Mobiliários e Participações S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Corredor de Seguros Colombia S.A.

Colombia

30.50%

Itaú Corredores de Seguros S.A.

Chile

38.14%

Itaú Corretora de Seguros S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Europa Luxembourg S.A.

Luxembourg

100.00%

Itaú Gestão de Vendas Ltda.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Institucional Renda Fixa Fundo de Investimento

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú International Holding Limited

United Kingdom

100.00%

Itaú Middle East

United Arab Emirates

100.00%

Itaú Participação Ltda.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Rent Administração e Participações Ltda.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú Seguros S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Itaú USA Asset Management Inc.

United States

100.00%

Itaú Vida e Previdência S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Itauseg Participações S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Itauseg Saúde S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Itauseg Seguradora S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda.

Brazil

100.00%

Itrust Servicios Inmobiliarios S.A.I.C.

Argentina

100.00%

IU Corretora de Seguros Ltda.

Brazil

100.00%

Karen International Limited

Bahamas

100.00%

Kinea Investimentos Ltda.

Brazil

80.00%

Maxipago Serviços de Internet Ltda.

Brazil

100.00%

(1) The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin.

18

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Institutions that comprise only the Financial Statements

Country

(1)

% Equity share on capital

MCC Asesorías Limitada

Chile

100.00%

MCC Securities Inc.

Cayman Islands

100.00%

Mundostar S.A.

Uruguay

100.00%

Nevada Woods S.A.

Uruguay

100.00%

Proserv - Promociones y Servicios, S.A. de C.V.

México

100.00%

Provar Negócios de Varejo Ltda.

Brazil

100.00%

Recaudaciones y Cobranzas Limitada

Chile

38.14%

Recovery do Brasil Consultoria S.A.

Brazil

96.00%

RT Alm 5 Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa

Brazil

100.00%

RT Alm Soberano 2 Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa

Brazil

100.00%

RT Defiant Multimercado - Fundo de Investimento

Brazil

100.00%

RT Endeavour Renda Fixa Crédito Privado - Fundo de Investimento

Brazil

100.00%

RT Multigestor 4 Fundo de Investimento em Cotas de Fundos de Investimento Multimercado

Brazil

100.00%

RT Nation Renda Fixa - Fundo de Investimento

Brazil

100.00%

RT Valiant Renda Fixa - Fundo de Investimento

Brazil

100.00%

SAGA II SPA

Chile

100.00%

SAGA III SPA

Chile

100.00%

Topaz Holding Ltd.

Cayman Islands

100.00%

Tulipa S.A.

Brazil

100.00%

Uni-Investment International Corporation

Cayman Islands

100.00%

Unión Capital AFAP S.A.

Uruguay

100.00%

Zup I.T. Soluções em Informatica LTDA.

Brazil

52.96%

(1) The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin.

Non Consolidated Institutions

Non consolidated Institutions

Country

(1)

% Equity share on capital

BSF Holding S.A.

Brazil

49.00%

Compañia Uruguaya de Medios de Procesamiento S.A.

Uruguay

31.93%

Conectcar Soluções de Mobilidade Eletrônica S.A.

Brazil

50.00%

Gestora de Inteligência de Crédito S.A.

Brazil

20.00%

IRB- Brasil Resseguros S.A.

Brazil

11.29%

Kinea Private Equity Investimentos S.A.

Brazil

80.00%

Olímpia Promoção e Serviços S.A.

Brazil

50.00%

Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

Brazil

42.93%

Pravaler S.A.

Brazil

52.67%

Rias Redbanc S.A

Uruguay

25.00%

Tecnologia Bancária S.A.

Brazil

28.95%

XP Inc.

Cayman Islands

46.05%

  1. The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin.

19

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Material entities

Total assets, stockholders' equity, country and the activities of the material entities, including those subject to the risk weight for the purpose of capital requirements are as follows:

Major Institutions

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Institutions

Country

Activity

Total Assets

Equity

Total Assets

Equity

Total Assets

Equity

Banco Itaú Argentina S.A.

(1)

Argentina

Financial institution

7,509

932

5,203

701

6,265

628

Banco Itaú BBA S.A.

(1)

Brazil

Financial institution

3,506

3,096

3,826

2,926

2,670

2,353

Banco Itaú Consignado S.A.

(1)

Brazil

Financial institution

28,317

2,467

28,359

2,355

29,576

2,174

Banco Itaú Paraguay S.A.

(1)

Paraguay

Financial institution

16,850

2,011

12,701

1,476

12,735

1,203

Banco Itaú (Suisse) SA

(1)

Switzerland

Financial institution

8,142

1,135

4,784

868

6,082

769

Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A.

(1)

Uruguay

Financial institution

24,757

2,395

18,705

1,835

17,513

1,747

Banco Itaucard S.A.

(1)

Brazil

Financial institution

113,052

10,498

117,729

11,242

95,717

9,930

Banco Itauleasing S.A.

(1)

Brazil

Financial institution

12,558

12,373

12,510

12,275

12,159

11,826

Cia. Itaú de Capitalização

Brazil

Premium Bonds

3,878

295

4,057

315

4,482

697

Dibens Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil

(1)

Brazil

Leasing

11,799

5,086

12,525

5,058

23,862

5,395

Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento

(1)

Brazil

Consumer Finance Credit

6,690

1,116

7,045

1,034

6,064

885

Hipercard Banco Múltiplo S.A.

(1)

Brazil

Financial institution

15,344

4,610

16,765

4,675

15,954

4,501

Itau Bank, Ltd.

(1)

Cayman Islands

Financial institution

8,461

4,361

9,766

4,941

9,884

4,528

Itau BBA International plc

(1)

United Kingdom

Financial institution

37,256

6,806

30,619

5,225

30,139

4,807

Itau BBA USA Securities Inc.

(1)

United States

Broker

2,825

2,566

2,185

1,961

2,030

1,860

Itauseg Seguradora S.A.

Brazil

Insurance

95

80

96

79

94

77

Itaú CorpBanca

(1)

Chile

Financial institution

189,630

17,011

147,035

15,788

131,253

16,650

Itaú Corpbanca Colombia S.A.

(1)

Colombia

Financial institution

40,011

4,483

34,791

4,294

37,153

4,208

(1)

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Brazil

Broker

14,199

1,649

11,806

1,513

4,655

1,326

Itaú Seguros S.A.

Brazil

Insurance

5,552

1,522

5,754

1,389

5,989

2,023

Itaú Unibanco S.A.

(1)

Brazil

Financial institution

1,465,317

87,474

1,227,382

87,494

1,205,356

90,784

Itaú Vida e Previdência S.A.

Brazil

Pension Plan

211,700

2,942

218,739

3,589

204,283

2,910

Luizacred S.A. Sociedade de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento

(1)

Brazil

Consumer Finance Credit

11,113

919

11,208

892

8,678

844

RedeCard S.A.

(1)

Brazil

Acquirer

63,882

17,226

71,515

17,127

67,411

16,774

  1. Institutions included in the Prudential Conglomerate.

20

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

4 Investments in other entities not classified in the trading book

The financial statements of Itaú Unibanco and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with the Corporate Law ("Lei das Sociedades por Ações"), and subsequent amendments, and with the regulations issued by BACEN, CMN, CVM, SUSEP, CNSP and PREVIC, when applicable, which include accounting practices and estimates for the establishment of provisions and the valuation of financial assets.

The interests held in other entities valued at acquisition price are classified in Permanent Assets, when there is the intention to hold them, and then are tested for impairment on a six-month basis. Investments in other companies which are not intended to be held for a long term are classified as Securities, and measured at market value.

Itaú Unibanco applies its policies on a systematic basis, ensuring the consistency and comparability of its information.

In the first quarter of 2020, there were no significant amendments to policies related to investments in other entities.

Itaú Unibanco holds corporate interests mainly for strategic reasons and to obtain capital gains.

For further information on Itaú Unibanco's accounting policies, please see Note 3 - "Significant Account Policies", to the Complete Financial Statements, which is available on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.

The assessment of equity risk not included in the trading book, designated financial investment risk, is done on the ICAAP process. This assessment simulates asset losses in a stress scenario.

The table below shows the investments in other entities not classified in the trading book. On March 31, 2020, the capital required for these investments was R$ 203.5 million.

Investments in other entities

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Carrying Amount

2,772.8

2,788.3

1,495.6

Public

220.1

238.5

594.8

Private

2,552.7

2,549.8

900.8

Fair value

2,800.0

2,834.8

1,531.1

Public

230.3

258.9

610.7

Private

2,569.7

2,575.9

920.4

Gain or losses arising on investments in other entities

0.6

0.2

(40.2)

Recognized and unrealized gain or losses

(70.4)

(60.4)

3.3

Unrecognized and unrealized gain or losses

27.2

46.7

35.5

21

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

5 Credit Risk

5.1 Framework and Treatment

Itaú Unibanco defines credit risk as the risk of loss associated with: failure by a borrower, issuer or counterparty to fulfill their respective financial obligations as defined in the contracts; value loss of credit agreements resulting from deterioration of the borrower's, issuer's or counterparty's credit rating; reduction of profits or income; benefits granted upon subsequent renegotiations; or debt recovery costs.

The management of credit risk is intended to preserve the quality of the loan portfolio at levels compatible with the institution's risk appetite for each market segment in which Itaú Unibanco operates. The governance of credit risk is managed through corporate bodies, which report to the Board of Directors or to the Itaú Unibanco executive structure. Such corporate bodies act primarily by assessing the competitive market conditions, setting the credit limits for the institution, reviewing control practices and policies, and approving these actions at the respective authority levels. The risk communication and reporting process, including disclosure of institutional and supplementary policies on credit risk management, are also function of this structure. Itaú Unibanco manages the credit risk to which it is exposed during the entire credit cycle, from before approval, during the monitoring process and up to the collection or recovery phase.

There is a credit risk management and control structure, centralized and independent of the business units which defines operational limits, risk mitigation mechanisms and processes, and instruments to measure, monitor and control the credit risk inherent to all products, portfolio concentrations and impacts to potential changes in the economic environment. Such structure is subjected to internal and external auditing processes. The credit's portfolio, policies and strategies are continuously monitored so as to ensure compliance with the rules and laws in effect in each country. The key assignments of the business units are (i) monitoring of the portfolios under their responsibility, (ii) granting of credit, taking into account current approval levels, market conditions, the macroeconomic prospects and changes in markets and products, and (iii) credit risk management aimed at making the business sustainable.

Itaú Unibanco's credit policy is based on internal factors, such as: client rating criteria, performance and evolution of the portfolio, default levels, return rates and allocated economic capital, among others; and also take into account external factors such as: interest rates, market default indicators, inflation and changes in consumption, among others.

With respect to individuals, small and medium companies, credit ratings are assigned based on statistical application (in the early stages of relationship with a customer) and behavior score (used for customers with whom Itaú Unibanco already has a relationship) models.

For large companies, classification is based on information such as the counterparty's economic and financial situation, its cash-generating capacity, and the business group to which it belongs, the current and prospective situation of the economic sector in which it operates. Credit proposals are analyzed on a case-by-case basis through the approval governance. The concentrations are monitored continuously for economic sectors and largest debtors, allowing preventive measures to be taken to avoid the violation of the established limits.

Itaú Unibanco also strictly controls credit exposure to clients and counterparties, acting to reverse occasional limit breaches. In this sense, contractual covenants may be used, such as the right to demand early payment or require additional collateral.

To measure credit risk, Itaú Unibanco takes into account the probability of default by the borrower, issuer or counterparty, the estimated amount of exposure in the event of default, past losses from default and concentration of borrowers. Quantifying these risk components is part of the lending process, portfolio management and definition of limits.

The models used by Itaú Unibanco are independently validated, to ensure that the databases used in constructing the models are complete and accurate, and that the method of estimating parameters is adequate.

Itaú Unibanco counts on a specific structure and processes aimed at ensuring that the country risk is managed and controlled, described in item "9 Other Risks".

In compliance with CMN Resolution 4,557, the document "Public Access Report - Credit Risk," which describes the guidelines established in the institutional ruling on credit risk control, can be viewed on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Reports.

22

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

5.2 Credit Portfolio Analysis

The information presented in the following tables allow the analysis of the credit portfolio, and its behavior, from different dimensions.

Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Countries and by Brazil Geographic Regions

Operations with Credit

(1)

Granting Characteristics by Countries: Exposure

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

United

United

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

States of

Paraguay

Switzerland

Uruguay

Other

Total

Total

Kingdon

America

Individuals

259,338

1,046

52,862

8,942

-

3,876

-

-

3,961

55

330,080

321,862

Rural Loans

104

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

104

79

Real State

47,005

146

29,966

1,776

-

75

-

-

457

16

79,441

73,623

Payroll

47,502

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

47,502

46,663

Vehicle and Leasing

18,534

-

-

48

-

120

-

-

-

-

18,702

18,352

Credit card

102,739

725

3,786

991

-

1,028

-

-

2,380

-

111,649

115,828

Financial Guarantees Provided

1,207

-

20

1

-

-

-

-

3

4

1,235

936

Personal Loans (Other)

42,247

175

19,090

6,126

-

2,653

-

-

1,121

35

71,447

66,381

Companies

235,233

3,701

71,325

19,943

11,215

5,708

20,889

3,984

9,405

1,627

383,030

335,451

Rural Loans

9,195

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,195

9,568

Investments

25,105

23

5,343

4,196

-

111

-

-

34

30

34,842

34,050

Import and Export

50,034

251

22

404

5,973

-

9,883

3,690

809

-

71,066

51,681

Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Secured Line of Credit

108,097

2,829

56,781

12,563

4,550

5,238

10,108

-

7,960

1,497

209,623

185,768

Financial Guarantees Provided

38,138

598

8,777

2,668

692

359

898

294

484

100

53,008

49,713

Other

4,664

-

402

112

-

-

-

-

118

-

5,296

4,671

Total

494,571

4,747

124,187

28,885

11,215

9,584

20,889

3,984

13,366

1,682

713,110

657,313

  1. The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses.

Operations with Credit

(1)

Granting Characteristics by Countries: Quarterly Average Exposure

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

United

United

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

States of

Paraguay

Switzerland

Uruguay

Other

Total

Total

Kingdon

America

Individuals

259,606

950

49,325

8,781

-

3,474

-

-

3,787

48

325,971

319,890

Rural Loans

91

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

91

80

Real State

46,408

129

27,558

1,735

-

264

-

-

429

8

76,531

73,388

Payroll

47,082

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

47,082

46,791

Vehicle and Leasing

18,365

-

-

52

-

110

-

-

-

-

18,527

17,889

Credit card

105,328

658

3,523

985

-

927

-

-

2,319

-

113,740

113,326

Financial Guarantees Provided

1,059

-

19

1

-

-

-

-

3

4

1,086

931

Personal Loans (Other)

41,273

163

18,225

6,008

-

2,173

-

-

1,036

36

68,914

67,485

Companies

223,893

3,165

65,992

19,059

9,870

5,122

18,769

3,493

8,428

1,448

359,239

336,133

Rural Loans

9,382

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,382

10,000

Investments

25,191

21

4,970

4,139

-

58

6

-

32

27

34,444

34,229

Import and Export

42,925

212

48

344

5,291

-

8,841

3,223

491

-

61,375

52,878

Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Secured Line of Credit

104,465

2,365

52,396

12,040

3,964

4,650

9,141

-

7,342

1,332

197,695

185,102

Financial Guarantees Provided

37,544

567

8,200

2,425

615

414

781

270

455

89

51,360

48,781

Other

4,386

-

378

111

-

-

-

-

108

-

4,983

5,143

Total

483,499

4,115

115,317

27,840

9,870

8,596

18,769

3,493

12,215

1,496

685,210

656,023

  1. The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses.

Operations with Credit(1) Granting Characteristics in Brazil: Exposure

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

Southeast

South

North

Northeast

Midwest

Brazil

Brazil

Individuals

167,037

30,616

8,597

37,174

15,914

259,338

259,876

Rural Loans

85

7

-

3

9

104

79

Real State

39,038

3,890

412

1,697

1,968

47,005

45,812

Payroll

26,729

6,109

3,378

8,244

3,042

47,502

46,663

Vehicle and Leasing

9,100

3,022

1,206

2,914

2,292

18,534

18,197

Credit card

59,512

12,815

2,821

21,606

5,985

102,739

107,917

Financial Guarantees Provided

1,177

15

1

7

7

1,207

911

Personal Loans (Other)

31,396

4,758

779

2,703

2,611

42,247

40,297

Companies

192,466

22,237

2,249

9,623

8,658

235,233

212,551

Rural Loans

4,964

3,423

16

199

593

9,195

9,568

Investments

16,345

4,463

548

2,001

1,748

25,105

25,279

Import and Export

46,407

2,656

197

444

330

50,034

35,814

Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Secured Line of Credit

84,099

10,626

1,321

6,356

5,695

108,097

100,831

Financial Guarantees Provided

37,311

465

71

235

56

38,138

36,950

Other

3,340

604

96

388

236

4,664

4,109

Total

359,503

52,853

10,846

46,797

24,572

494,571

472,427

  1. The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses.

23

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Operations with Credit

(1)

Granting Characteristics in Brazil: Quarterly Average Exposure

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

Southeast

South

North

Northeast

Midwest

Brazil

Brazil

Individuals

167,087

30,571

8,602

37,464

15,882

259,606

256,706

Rural Loans

75

7

-

3

6

91

80

Real State

38,544

3,805

412

1,686

1,961

46,408

45,301

Payroll

26,624

5,993

3,344

8,116

3,005

47,082

46,791

Vehicle and Leasing

9,032

3,006

1,190

2,873

2,264

18,365

17,722

Credit card

61,118

13,108

2,882

22,125

6,095

105,328

105,415

Financial Guarantees Provided

1,028

15

1

7

8

1,059

906

Personal Loans (Other)

30,666

4,637

773

2,654

2,543

41,273

40,491

Companies

182,514

21,430

2,235

9,426

8,288

223,893

211,414

Rural Loans

5,103

3,368

19

213

679

9,382

10,000

Investments

16,500

4,414

542

2,005

1,730

25,191

25,423

Import and Export

39,711

2,221

216

468

309

42,925

36,213

Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Secured Line of Credit

81,290

10,432

1,301

6,151

5,291

104,465

98,738

Financial Guarantees Provided

36,765

428

66

224

61

37,544

36,508

Other

3,145

567

91

365

218

4,386

4,532

Total

349,601

52,001

10,837

46,890

24,170

483,499

468,120

  1. The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses.

Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Economic Sector

Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics in Brazil(1): Exposure

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

Vehicle and

Financial

Personal Loans

Individuals

Rural Loans

Real State

Payroll

Credit Card

Guarantees

Total

Total

Leasing

(Other)

Provided

Total

104

79,441

47,502

18,702

111,649

1,235

71,447

330,080

321,862

  1. The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses.

Operations with Credit(1) Granting Characteristics in Brazil: Exposure

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

Working Capital,

Financial

Discount Bonds and

Rural Loans

Investments

Import and Export

Guarantees

Other

Total

Total

Guaranteed

Provided

Account

Companies

Total

%

Total

%

Total

%

Total

%

Total

%

Total

%

Total

%

Total

%

Public Sector

-

0.0%

196

0.6%

797

1.1%

1,360

0.6%

1,415

2.7%

-

0.0%

3,768

1.0%

2,603

0.8%

Energy

-

0.0%

-

0.0%

-

0.0%

-

0.0%

3

0.0%

-

0.0%

3

0.0%

1

0.0%

Petrochemical and Chemical

-

0.0%

179

0.5%

701

1.0%

5

0.0%

1,405

2.7%

-

0.0%

2,290

0.6%

1,605

0.5%

Sundry

-

0.0%

17

0.0%

96

0.1%

1,355

0.6%

7

0.0%

-

0.0%

1,475

0.4%

997

0.3%

Private Sector

9,195

100.0%

34,646

99.4%

70,269

98.9%

208,263

99.4%

51,593

97.3%

5,296

100.0%

379,262

99.0%

332,848

99.2%

Sugar and Alcohol

282

3.1%

729

2.1%

1,851

2.6%

1,408

0.7%

146

0.3%

26

0.5%

4,442

1.2%

3,920

1.2%

Agribusiness and Fertilizers

2,744

29.8%

818

2.3%

5,541

7.8%

12,677

6.0%

587

1.1%

220

4.2%

22,587

5.9%

18,474

5.5%

Food and Beverage

1,142

12.4%

1,835

5.3%

5,220

7.3%

11,168

5.3%

2,389

4.5%

319

6.0%

22,073

5.8%

19,494

5.8%

Banks and Other Financial Institutions

3

0.0%

778

2.2%

1,637

2.3%

11,019

5.3%

3,334

6.3%

63

1.2%

16,834

4.4%

14,627

4.4%

Capital Assets

70

0.8%

244

0.7%

1,530

2.2%

4,626

2.2%

1,035

2.0%

134

2.5%

7,639

2.0%

6,535

1.9%

Pulp and Paper

21

0.2%

210

0.6%

316

0.4%

930

0.4%

589

1.1%

36

0.7%

2,102

0.5%

2,452

0.7%

Electronic and IT

-

0.0%

253

0.7%

1,614

2.3%

4,427

2.1%

1,508

2.8%

188

3.5%

7,990

2.1%

7,048

2.1%

Packaging

3

0.0%

82

0.2%

1,520

2.1%

1,618

0.8%

148

0.3%

27

0.5%

3,398

0.9%

2,659

0.8%

Energy and Sewage

-

0.0%

2,412

6.9%

1,938

2.7%

3,393

1.6%

8,434

15.9%

4

0.1%

16,181

4.2%

15,630

4.7%

Education

8

0.1%

290

0.8%

57

0.1%

2,182

1.0%

1,318

2.5%

85

1.6%

3,940

1.0%

3,669

1.1%

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

9

0.1%

243

0.7%

2,595

3.7%

4,772

2.3%

1,321

2.5%

176

3.3%

9,116

2.4%

8,072

2.4%

Real Estate Agents

28

0.3%

9,529

27.3%

717

1.0%

14,713

7.0%

1,656

3.1%

320

6.0%

26,963

7.0%

24,036

7.2%

Entertainment and Tourism

-

0.0%

604

1.7%

273

0.4%

4,923

2.3%

522

1.0%

401

7.6%

6,723

1.8%

6,003

1.8%

Wood and Furniture

33

0.4%

299

0.9%

1,238

1.7%

2,661

1.3%

95

0.2%

126

2.4%

4,452

1.2%

3,490

1.0%

Construction Material

3

0.0%

449

1.3%

1,896

2.7%

3,217

1.5%

1,143

2.2%

143

2.7%

6,851

1.8%

5,882

1.8%

Steel and Metallurgy

34

0.4%

335

1.0%

1,795

2.5%

8,226

3.9%

564

1.1%

209

3.9%

11,163

2.9%

9,537

2.8%

Media

-

0.0%

115

0.3%

39

0.1%

504

0.2%

603

1.1%

10

0.2%

1,271

0.3%

1,256

0.4%

Mining

3

0.0%

369

1.1%

843

1.2%

4,392

2.1%

3,756

7.1%

48

0.9%

9,411

2.5%

8,083

2.4%

Infrastructure Work

18

0.2%

618

1.8%

860

1.2%

5,675

2.7%

2,197

4.1%

127

2.4%

9,495

2.5%

9,202

2.7%

Oil and Gas (2)

34

0.4%

482

1.4%

1,105

1.6%

5,532

2.6%

1,354

2.6%

66

1.2%

8,573

2.2%

7,170

2.1%

Petrochemical and Chemical

331

3.6%

476

1.4%

4,309

6.1%

6,654

3.2%

1,907

3.6%

163

3.1%

13,840

3.6%

11,584

3.5%

Health Care

-

0.0%

357

1.0%

603

0.8%

3,018

1.4%

454

0.9%

54

1.0%

4,486

1.2%

4,142

1.2%

Insurance and Reinsurance and Pension Plans

-

0.0%

9

0.0%

-

0.0%

15

0.0%

92

0.2%

-

0.0%

116

0.0%

96

0.0%

Telecommunications

-

0.0%

82

0.2%

318

0.4%

2,488

1.2%

3,700

7.0%

18

0.3%

6,606

1.7%

6,111

1.8%

Clothing and Footwear

68

0.7%

203

0.6%

2,063

2.9%

2,976

1.4%

164

0.3%

118

2.2%

5,592

1.5%

4,614

1.4%

Trading

23

0.3%

110

0.3%

1,286

1.8%

957

0.5%

122

0.2%

19

0.4%

2,517

0.7%

2,025

0.6%

Transportation

32

0.3%

7,469

21.4%

2,329

3.3%

5,785

2.8%

1,406

2.7%

260

4.9%

17,281

4.5%

15,415

4.6%

Domestic Appliances

3

0.0%

44

0.1%

1,310

1.8%

1,993

1.0%

267

0.5%

23

0.4%

3,640

1.0%

2,931

0.9%

Vehicles and Autoparts

10

0.1%

1,134

3.3%

5,973

8.4%

9,475

4.5%

2,031

3.8%

257

4.9%

18,880

4.9%

15,453

4.6%

Third Sector

-

0.0%

20

0.1%

-

0.0%

679

0.3%

9

0.0%

2

0.0%

710

0.2%

1,764

0.5%

Publishing and Printing

-

0.0%

114

0.3%

73

0.1%

1,166

0.6%

111

0.2%

76

1.4%

1,540

0.4%

1,424

0.4%

Commerce - Sundry

18

0.2%

1,244

3.6%

3,032

4.3%

18,851

9.0%

1,505

2.8%

805

15.2%

25,455

6.6%

22,857

6.8%

Industry - Sundry

-

0.0%

48

0.1%

8,884

12.5%

3,546

1.7%

292

0.6%

19

0.4%

12,789

3.3%

9,739

2.9%

Sundry Services

62

0.7%

2,139

6.1%

4,946

7.0%

32,565

15.5%

4,409

8.3%

627

11.8%

44,748

11.7%

40,537

12.1%

Sundry

4,213

45.8%

503

1.4%

2,558

3.6%

10,032

4.8%

2,425

4.6%

127

2.4%

19,858

5.2%

16,917

5.0%

Total

9,195

100.0%

34,842

100.0%

71,066

100.0%

209,623

100.0%

53,008

100.0%

5,296

100.0%

383,030

100.0%

335,451

100.0%

  1. The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses.
  2. Comprises trade of fuel.

Remaining maturity of loan transactions

24

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Remaining maturities of loan transactions

(1)

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

up to 6

6 to 12

1 to 5

above 5 years

Total

up to 6

6 to 12

1 to 5

above 5

Total

months

months

years

months

months

years

years

Individuals

90,081

6,361

69,144

112,198

277,784

96,966

5,789

66,283

104,358

273,396

Rural Loans

24

23

12

3

62

17

21

29

3

70

Real State

81

41

1,520

77,796

79,438

54

40

1,410

72,115

73,619

Payroll

218

967

21,868

24,459

47,512

921

779

21,291

23,681

46,672

Vehicle and Leasing

242

817

17,633

14

18,706

227

813

17,294

21

18,355

Credit card

80,412

-

-

-

80,412

87,536

-

-

-

87,536

Financial Guarantees Provided

153

792

67

204

1,216

48

598

74

205

925

Personal Loans (Other)

8,951

3,721

28,044

9,722

50,438

8,163

3,538

26,185

8,333

46,219

Companies

129,101

46,802

131,594

57,160

364,657

109,754

36,639

118,455

52,738

317,586

Rural Loans

4,756

2,597

772

644

8,769

4,560

3,330

777

632

9,299

Investments

1,747

2,076

19,589

9,053

32,465

1,991

1,984

19,136

8,533

31,644

Import and Export

29,427

11,410

28,052

2,069

70,958

22,205

5,546

22,020

1,908

51,679

Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Guaranteed Account

80,085

20,101

67,857

26,100

194,143

69,079

17,194

61,372

22,920

170,565

Financial Guarantees Provided

12,758

10,299

10,931

19,039

53,027

11,599

8,301

11,337

18,489

49,726

Other

328

319

4,393

255

5,295

320

284

3,813

256

4,673

Total

219,182

53,163

200,738

169,358

642,441

206,720

42,428

184,738

157,096

590,982

  1. Do not include loan commitments.

Concentration on the Major Debtors

Concentration of Largest Clients with Credit Granting Characteristics

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Loan, Lease and Other Credit Operations (1)

Exposure

% of portfolio

Exposure

% of portfolio

Exposure

% of portfolio

Largest debtor

6,966

1.0%

5,389

0.8%

5,094

0.8%

10 largest debtors

34,885

4.9%

29,340

4.5%

31,348

5.1%

20 largest debtors

51,296

7.2%

44,712

6.9%

47,270

7.8%

50 largest debtors

82,509

11.6%

71,975

11.1%

74,848

12.3%

100 largest debtors

113,673

16.0%

97,705

15.1%

99,855

16.4%

  1. The amounts include financial guarantees provided. Do not include loan commitments.

Concentration of Largest Clients with Credit Granting Characteristics

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Loan, Lease and Other Credit Operations and Securities (1)

Exposure

% of portfolio

Exposure

% of portfolio

Exposure

% of portfolio

Largest debtor

10,339

1.2%

6,509

0.8%

7,829

1.1%

10 largest debtors

61,277

7.0%

49,084

6.3%

44,469

6.4%

20 largest debtors

95,907

10.9%

76,463

9.9%

65,918

9.5%

50 largest debtors

155,758

17.8%

126,832

16.4%

106,054

15.3%

100 largest debtors

207,458

23.6%

169,231

21.8%

139,969

20.2%

  1. The amounts include financial guarantees provided. Do not include loan commitments.

Overdue Amounts

Overdue Amounts: by Brazil Regions and Countries

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

15 to 60 days

61 to 90

91 to 180

181 to 360

Above 360

Total

15 to 60 days

61 to 90

91 to 180

181 to 360

Above 360

Total

days

days

days

days

days

days

days

days

Southeast

5,403

1,943

4,869

4,856

485

17,556

5,024

1,779

3,919

4,555

395

15,672

South

968

376

753

952

82

3,131

795

315

712

860

92

2,774

North

286

96

203

253

36

874

246

83

191

227

35

782

Northeast

955

444

1,142

1,535

118

4,194

800

484

1,026

1,426

109

3,845

Midwest

595

245

456

516

48

1,860

502

200

399

467

43

1,611

Brazil

8,207

3,104

7,423

8,112

769

27,615

7,367

2,861

6,247

7,535

674

24,684

Foreign

4,557

706

1,187

1,897

290

8,637

2,832

636

1,682

980

203

6,333

Total

12,764

3,810

8,610

10,009

1,059

36,252

10,199

3,497

7,929

8,515

877

31,017

Overdue Amounts: by Economic Sector

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

15 to 60 days

61 to 90

91 to 180

181 to 360

Above 360

Total

15 to 60 days

61 to 90

91 to 180

181 to 360

Above 360

Total

days

days

days

days

days

days

days

days

Public Sector

100

-

-

-

-

100

13

-

-

-

-

13

Private Sector

12,664

3,810

8,610

10,009

1,059

36,152

10,186

3,497

7,929

8,515

877

31,004

Companies

3,475

856

2,522

2,662

339

9,854

2,611

870

2,184

1,774

191

7,630

Industry and Commerce

1,373

410

785

963

240

3,771

1,002

305

736

964

131

3,138

Services

1,768

435

1,619

1,011

65

4,898

1,547

513

927

698

56

3,741

Primary

331

11

118

62

34

556

61

52

38

111

4

266

Other

3

-

-

626

-

629

1

-

483

1

-

485

Individuals

9,189

2,954

6,088

7,347

720

26,298

7,575

2,627

5,745

6,741

686

23,374

Total

12,764

3,810

8,610

10,009

1,059

36,252

10,199

3,497

7,929

8,515

877

31,017

Allowance for Loan Losses

In order to be hedged against losses arising from loan operations, Itaú Unibanco takes into consideration all the aspects that determine the client's credit risk to establish the provision level that is appropriate to the risk incurred in each operation. For each operation, the assessment and the client or economic group rating, the operation rating, and the possible existence of overdue amounts are taken into account and the volume of the regulatory provision is determined.

25

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Allowance for Loan Losses - Quarterly evolution

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

Necessary

Necessary

Opening Balance

accounting net

Write-Off

Final Balance

(1)

Opening Balance

accounting net

Write-Off

Final Balance

(1)

provisions

provisions

Public Sector

(3)

(4)

(1)

(8)

(2)

(1)

-

(3)

Private Sector

(39,789)

(10,874)

3,536

(47,127)

(34,475)

(9,864)

4,550

(39,789)

Companies

(16,438)

(6,053)

608

(21,883)

(15,071)

(2,429)

1,062

(16,438)

Industry and Commerce

(4,675)

(1,667)

374

(5,968)

(4,178)

(992)

495

(4,675)

Services

(9,554)

(3,436)

200

(12,790)

(8,757)

(1,171)

374

(9,554)

Primary

(839)

(264)

35

(1,068)

(1,000)

(31)

192

(839)

Other

(1,370)

(686)

(1)

(2,057)

(1,136)

(235)

1

(1,370)

Individuals

(23,351)

(4,821)

2,928

(25,244)

(19,404)

(7,435)

3,488

(23,351)

Total

(39,792)

(10,878)

3,535

(47,135)

(34,477)

(9,865)

4,550

(39,792)

  1. Comprises provisions for financial guarantees provided of R$ 843 in Mar/20 and R$ 858 in Dec/19, registered in the liabilities, according to CMN Resolution 4,512 and BACEN Circular Letter 3,782.

Mitigating Instruments

Itaú Unibanco uses guarantees aiming at increasing resilience in operations with credit risk. The using guarantees can be personal guarantees, secured guarantees, legal structures with mitigating power and netting arrangements.

To be considered as credit risk mitigation instrument, the guarantees need to comply with requirements and determinations of the regulations that govern them whether internal or external and be legally valid (effective), enforceable and regularly evaluated. In the case of secured guarantees, legal structures with mitigating effects and netting arrangements, mitigation depends on established methods approved by the business units responsible for managing credit risk and the central credit risk control area. Such methods take into account factors relating to the legal enforcement of the security, the costs involved in the process and the expected execution value, considering market volatility and liquidity. Additionally, concentration of these instruments in the credit portfolio is monitored on a regular basis.

Itaú Unibanco also uses credit derivatives to mitigate the credit risk of its portfolios of securities. These instruments are priced based on models that use the fair value of market inputs, such as credit spreads, recovery rates, correlations and interest rates.

In order to use each type of mitigating instrument to calculate the regulatory capital, Itaú Unibanco compares the specifications of the instrument to the requirements provided for in the prudential regulations in force. In this process, the institution assesses the coverage level of mitigated exposures, the risk weights (FPR) of the mitigation instruments, maturity terms, and currencies of denomination or indexation, among other aspects.

In the case of credit transactions mitigated by fiduciary transfer or 1st-degree mortgage on residential property, mitigation is definite by the FPR applied to the exposure, as provided for in BACEN Circular 3,644. Therefore, these transactions are not subject to the provisions set forth in BACEN Circular 3,809.

The table below presents the total amount covered by mitigation instruments (collaterals and guarantees), calculated in accordance with BACEN Circular 3,809. As provided for in the Circular, at the beginning of each fiscal year, the institution must choose between the Simple or Comprehensive Approach for credit risk mitigation.

Itaú Unibanco began to use the Comprehensive Approach as from January, 2019.

Total Mitigation

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Collateral

(1) (2)

314,596

282,744

534,604

Other Guarantees

48,201

45,680

51,233

FPR 0%

9,129

6,978

8,635

FPR 20%

10

24

2,549

FPR 50%

38,935

37,898

39,206

FPR 85%

127

780

844

Netting

(1) (2)

67,885

43,474

475,759

  1. As from Jan/19, the Comprehensive Approach was adopted for the application of mitigating instruments
  2. As from June 2019, the calculation of the exposure value of the Counterparty Credit Risk for derivatives considers the Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR). In this approach the reported values represent the impacts of mitigators on exposures, not on the notional value of the derivatives. Applying the same methodology to the reference date of March 2019, the amounts corresponding to the Collateral, to the Other Guarantees and to the Netting would be R$ 338,594 million, R$ 48,718 million and R$ 13,218 million, respectively.

Counterparty Credit Risk

Counterparty credit risk is the possibility of noncompliance with obligations related to the settlement of transactions that involve the trading of financial assets with a bilateral risk. It encompasses derivative financial instruments, settlement pending transactions, securities lending and repurchase transactions.

26

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Itaú Unibanco has well-defined rules for calculating its exposure, and the models designed are used both for controlling the use of counterparty limits and for allocating capital. For derivatives, Itaú Unibanco uses the potential credit risk (PCR) too, interpreted as the value of the potential financial exposure that a transaction can attain upon maturity. The risk may be mitigated by the use of margin call, initial margin or other mitigating instrument.

Netting agreements are defined by CMN Resolution 3,263 and, as from January 2017, Itaú Unibanco has been considering this resolution in the calculation of its regulatory capital, in accordance with BACEN Circular 3,809.

According to BACEN Circular 3,644, for the calculation of the net global exposure to the counterparty credit risk arising from unsettled operations, the application of the Unsettled Operation Credit Conversion Factor (FCL) is considered.

According to BACEN Circular 3,904, as of June 2019, the exposure value of the Counterparty Credit Risk arising from operations with derivative financial instruments shall be calculated using the SA-CCR Approach (Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk).

Derivative Contracts Subject to Counterparty Credit Risk

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Settled in a settlement system (Stock Exchange)

(1)

12,412

7,340

5,703

Notional Value

1,917,708

1,921,308

774,718

Potential Future Exposures

3,380

1,547

1,254

Gross Positive Value

24,376

14,617

4,450

Effects of netting agreements

15,345

8,824

-

Not settled in a settlement system (Over-the-Counter) - with collateral

-

-

-

Notional Value

873,317

690,058

286,160

Potential Future Exposures

7,504

5,361

3,726

Gross Positive Value

28,721

15,607

6,938

Effects of netting agreements

33,750

19,836

6,464

Effect of collateral

2,476

1,131

4,200

Not settled in a settlement system (Over-the-Counter) - without collateral

34,072

13,727

18,638

Notional Value

467,666

387,919

1,120,600

Potential Future Exposures

4,783

3,937

8,067

Gross Positive Value

29,289

9,790

10,571

Net exposure to derivatives

(2)

46,483

21,067

24,341

  1. Amounts regarding contracts settled in a clearing and settlement system in which the clearinghouse operates as central counterparty.
  2. As from June 2019, the SA-CCR Approach (Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk) was adopted for the calculation of the exposure values to Counterparty Credit Risk for derivatives. Previously, the exposure value was calculated using the Current Exposure Method (CEM) approach.

Transactions carried out on behalf of Clients Subject to Counterparty Credit Risk

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Derivatives Contracts

(1)

546

812

738

Notional Value

3,775,787

4,710,179

1,112,853

Potential Future Exposures

3,952

3,547

5,000

Gross Positive Value

15,384

12,025

3,534

Effects of netting agreements

18,790

14,760

-

Collaterals

-

-

7,796

Security lending and borrowing

1,063

1,348

1,224

Notional Value

11,644

15,291

10,764

Collaterals

10,581

13,943

9,539

Net exposure

1,609

2,159

1,962

  1. As from June 2019, the SA-CCR Approach (Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk) was adopted for the calculation of the exposure values to Counterparty Credit Risk for derivatives. Previously, the exposure value was calculated using the Current Exposure Method (CEM) approach.

Itaú Unibanco considers that there is counterparty credit risk in reverse repo agreements (purchase with resale commitment) when the difference between the amount paid and the security received (when the latter is eligible as a mitigator) is positive; and in repo agreements (sale with repurchase commitment), when the difference between the security delivered and the amount received is positive.

27

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Repurchase Agreements Subject to Counterparty Credit Risk

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Settled in a settlement system

(1)

3,061

3,776

2,971

Reverse repo agreements

-

-

2,170

Notional Value

(2)

261,459

195,232

259,796

Effect of collateral

261,459

195,232

257,625

Repo agreements

3,061

3,776

801

Notional Value

(2)

220,479

204,171

231,595

Effect of collateral

217,418

200,396

230,794

Not settled in a settlement system

9,315

8,129

7,672

Reverse repo agreements

676

305

210

Notional Value

(2)

1,926

1,272

322

Effect of collateral

1,251

967

112

Repo agreements

8,639

7,824

7,463

Notional Value

(2)

55,211

55,204

59,051

Effect of collateral

46,572

47,380

51,589

Net exposure to repurchase agreements

12,376

11,905

10,644

  1. Amounts regarding contracts settled in a clearing and settlement system (Stock Exchange, Selic or similar).
  2. The notional value of repurchase agreements is similar to their positive gross value.

Other

(1)

Agreements Subject to Counterparty Credit Risk

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Notional Value

(2)

19,850

13,170

13,349

Collateral posted in favor of clearing houses

18,377

13,231

9,722

Effects of netting agreements

-

-

-

Effect of collateral

-

-

-

Net exposure

(3)

19,490

14,395

10,233

  1. Includes securities agreements to be settled, as well as forex agreements, and rights on securities lending
  2. The notional value of these agreements is similar to their positive gross value.
  3. Exposure amount after the application of FCL, according to BACEN Circular 3,644.

Exposure to Counterparty Credit Risk

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Net global exposure to counterparty credit risk

79,958

49,526

47,179

Net exposure to derivatives

(1)

46,483

21,067

24,341

Net exposure to repurchase agreements

12,376

11,905

10,644

Net exposure to other agreements subject to counterparty credit risk

19,490

14,395

10,233

Net exposure by transactions carried out on behalf of Clients

1,609

2,159

1,962

  1. As from June 2019, the SA-CCR Approach (Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk) was adopted for the calculation of the exposure values to Counterparty Credit Risk for derivatives. Previously, the exposure value was calculated using the Current Exposure Method (CEM) approach.

Acquisitions, Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets

The acquisition of financial assets follows the same policies and the same credit governance established for the portfolios originated at Itaú Unibanco. Financial asset acquisitions aim at increasing loan portfolio diversification and meeting the clients' demands for liquidity. The purpose of the sale and transfer of financial assets is to meet investor demand for credit assets or work as a portfolio credit risk management instrument.

Credit assignments (transfers of receivables) carried out through December 2011 were recorded in accordance with current regulation together with income recognition at the time of the assignment, regardless of the risks and rewards being retained or not.

Since January 2012, as determined by CMN Resolution 3,533 and supplementary regulation, accounting records take into consideration the retention or non-retention of risks and benefits on sale or transfers of financial assets.

Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Sale of exposures with co-obligation registered in memorandum accounts

62

66

73

Balance of sale of exposure with substantial retention of risks and benefits

1,835

2,455

3,698

Securitization Companies

1,804

2,425

3,665

Financial institutions

31

30

33

28

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets

R$ million

1st quarter

4th quarter

3rd quarter

2nd quarter

1st quarter

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Flow of sale exposure in the quarter with substantial transfer of risks and rewards

1,191

821

327

207

177

Credit rights Investments Fund (FIDC)

985

212

274

94

40

Securitization Companies

101

-

39

35

4

Financial institutions

-

-

-

-

-

Specific Purpose Company (SPE)

-

30

-

-

-

Other(1)

105

579

14

78

133

  1. Operations with the public sector and other legal entities

Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets

R$ million

1st quarter

4th quarter

3rd quarter

2nd quarter

1st quarter

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Total exposures acquired WITH retention of assignor's risks and rewards

548

300

125

111

104

Acquisition of Financial Assets

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Acquisitions of loan portfolios WITH the retention of assignor's risks and rewards

a) By type of exposure

438

510

510

Individuals - Vehicle and Leasing

429

498

381

Companies -Loans (CCB)

-

-

-

Companies - Other

9

12

129

b) By type of assignor

438

510

510

Financial institutions

438

510

510

Acquisition of Financial Assets

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Acquisitions of loan portfolios with NO retention of assignor's risks and rewards

a) By type of exposure

1,009

1,069

1,350

Individuals - Payroll

1,009

1,069

1,350

b) By type of assignor

1,009

1,069

1,350

Financial institutions

1,009

1,069

1,350

Operations of Securitization

Itaú Unibanco's portfolio includes securities arising from securitization processes. The portfolio is made up of Securitized Real Estate Loans (CRI), quotas of Credit Rights Investment Funds (FIDC) and Agribusiness Receivables Certificate (CRA) and debentures with securitization characteristics (issues whose flow of receipts is dependent on the performance of the underlying receivables).

Exposure to securitization of FIDC, in the consolidated accounts, includes only fund units not consolidated in the Prudential Conglomerate. According to BACEN Circular 3,701, FIDC units when the institution has control or retains risks and rewards must be consolidated in the Prudential Conglomerate. Itaú Unibanco classifies securities arising from securitization processes based on the governance of products determined, and the credit is approved at the proper authority levels.

Itaú Unibanco follows risk retention guidelines of CMN Resolution 3,533.

The balances of these operations are presented below.

29

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Securitization Exposures

(1)

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

CRI

6,328

7,291

10,291

Mortgage Loans

6,328

7,291

10,291

Single-Tranche

5,502

6,260

8,955

Subordinated

826

1,031

1,336

CRA

511

519

155

Credit Related to Agribusiness

511

519

155

Single-Tranche

511

519

155

FIDC

1,463

2,764

216

Credit Rights

1,463

2,764

216

Senior

1,463

2,764

216

Debenture

106

103

84

Loan portfolio

106

103

84

Single-Tranche

106

103

84

Total

8,408

10,677

10,746

  1. Traditional securitization.

The table below presents the summary of the securitization activity in the period:

Securitization Activities in the Period(1)

R$ million

1st quarter

4th quarter

3rd quarter

2nd quarter

1st quarter

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

CRI

20

195

612

150

75

Mortgage Loans

20

195

612

150

75

FIDC

2,903

366

90

1,851

575

Credit Rights

2,903

366

90

1,851

575

CRA

-

322

381

446

130

Credit Related to Agribusiness

-

322

381

446

130

Total

2,923

883

1,084

2,447

780

  1. Traditional securitization.

It should be noted that the portion of RWACPAD attributable to securitization exposure did not exceed 5% of the total on March 31, 2020.

Itaú Unibanco ascertains its gains and losses with the securitization process taking into account its different activities as originator or investor, in other words, the participant that assigns portfolios for securitization purposes, and the trader of securitized assets, respectively.

As originator, gains and losses are calculated as the difference between the sum received for assets transferred to the securitizing institutions and the book value of the portfolio. As investor, the calculation takes into account the difference between the sale amount and the book value of the securitized paper.

Gains and losses on securitization are disclosed when they are material.

Credit Derivatives

Itaú Unibanco buys and sells credit protection in order to meet the needs of its customers.

CDS (credit default swap) is credit derivative in which, upon a default related to the reference entity, the protection buyer is entitled to receive, from the protection seller, the amount equivalent to the difference between the face value of the CDS contract and the fair value of the liability on the date the contract was settled, also known as the recovered amount. The protection buyer does not need to hold the debt instrument of the reference entity for it to receive the amounts due pursuant to the CDS contract terms when a credit event occurs.

TRS (total return swap) is a transaction in which a party swaps the total return of an asset or of a basket of assets for regular cash flows, usually interest and a guarantee against capital loss. In a TRS contract, the parties do not transfer the ownership of the assets.

30

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Notional Amount of Credit Derivatives Held in Portfolio

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Risk Transferred

1,627

2,295

2,616

Credit Default Swap (CDS)

1,627

2,295

2,616

Risk Received

(14,081)

(10,444)

(6,544)

Credit Default Swap (CDS)

(9,415)

(6,283)

(6,544)

Total Return Swap (TRS)

(4,666)

(4,161)

-

Total

(12,454)

(8,149)

(3,928)

Required capital of Risk Received

75

57

60

31

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

6 Market Risk

6.1 Framework and Treatment

Market risk is the possibility of losses resulting from fluctuations in the market values of positions held by a financial institution, including the risk of operations subject to variations in foreign exchange rates, interest rates, equity and commodity prices, as set forth by CMN. Price Indexes are treated as a risk factor group.

The institutional policy for market risk is in compliance with Resolution 4,557 and establishes the management structure and market risk control, which has the function of:

  • Provide visibility and comfort for all senior management levels that market risks assumed must be in line with Itaú Unibanco risk-return objectives;
  • Provide disciplined and informed dialogue on the overall market risk profile and its evolution over time;
  • Increase transparency as to how the business works to optimize results;
  • Provide early warning mechanisms to facilitate effective risk management, without obstructing the business objectives; and
  • Monitor and avoid concentration of risks.

Market risk is controlled by an area independent of the business units, which is responsible for the daily activities: (i) measuring and assessing risk, (ii) monitoring stress scenarios, limits and alerts, (iii) applying, analyzing and stress testing scenarios, (iv) reporting risk to the individuals responsible in the business units, in compliance with Itaú Unibanco´s governance, (v) monitoring the measures needed to adjust positions and/or risk levels to make them viable, and (vi) supporting the secure launch of new financial products.

Market risk management framework categorizes transactions as part of either the Trading Book or the Baking Book, in accordance with general criteria established by CMN Resolution 4,557 and BACEN Circular 3,354. Trading Book is composed of all trades with financial and commodity instruments (including derivatives) undertaken with the intention of trading. Banking Book is predominantly characterized by portfolios originated from the banking business and operations related to balance sheet management, are intended to be either held to maturity, or sold in the medium and in the long term.

Market risk management is based on the following key metrics:

  • Value at Risk (VaR): a statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions, considering a defined holding period and confidence interval;
  • Losses in Stress Scenarios (Stress Testing): a simulation technique to evaluate the impact, in the assets, liabilities and derivatives of the portfolio, of various risk factors in extreme market situations (based on prospective and historic scenarios);
  • Stop Loss: metrics that trigger a management review of positions, if the accumulated losses in a given period reach specified levels;
  • Concentration: cumulative exposure of certain financial instrument or risk factor calculated at market value ("MtM - Mark to Market"); and
  • Stressed VaR: statistical metric derived from VaR calculation, aimed at capturing the biggest risk in simulations of the current trading portfolio, taking into consideration the observable returns in historical scenarios of extreme volatility.

In addition to the risk metrics described above, sensitivity and loss control measures are also analyzed. They include:

  • Gap Analysis: accumulated exposure of the cash flows by risk factor, which are marked-to-market and positioned by settlement dates;
  • Sensitivity (DV01 - Delta Variation Risk): impact on the market value of cash flows when a 1 basis point change is applied to current interest rates or on the index rates; and
  • Sensitivities to Various Risk Factors (Greeks): partial derivatives of a portfolio of options on the prices of the underlying assets, implied volatilities, interest rates and time.

In an attempt to fit the transactions into the defined limits, Itaú Unibanco hedges its client transactions and proprietary positions, including investments overseas. Derivatives are the most commonly used instruments for carrying out these hedging activities, and can be characterized as either accounting or economic hedge, both of which are governed by institutional regulations at Itaú Unibanco.

The structure of limits and alerts is in alignment with the board of directors' guidelines, being reviewed and approved on an annual basis. This structure extends to specific limits and is aimed at improving the process of risk monitoring and

32

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

understanding as well as preventing risk concentration. Limits and alerts are calibrated based on projections of future balance sheets, stockholders' equity, liquidity, complexity and market volatility, as well as the Itaú Unibanco's risk appetite.

The consumption of market risk limits is monitored and disclosed daily through exposure and sensitivity maps. The market risk area analyzes and controls the adherence of these exposures to limits and alerts and reports them timely to the Treasury desks and other structures foreseen in the governance.

Itaú Unibanco uses proprietary systems to measure the consolidated market risk. The processing of these systems takes place in an access-controlled environment, being highly available, which has data safekeeping and recovery processes, and counts on an infrastructure to ensure the continuity of business in contingency (disaster recovery) situations.

6.2 Portfolio Analysis

Interest rate risk in the banking book

Interest rate risk is the potential loss associated with variations in these rates in the market in relation to indexer mismatches, maturities and between investments and funding. The methodology adopted involves marking-to-market of the various products, calculating the sensitivity to variations in interest rates, and the value at risk by historical simulation (VaR) as well as stress tests throughout the entire portfolio, as determined by Itaú Unibanco's institutional regulations.

In managing the interest rate risk of the loan portfolios that show material early settlements, Itaú Unibanco adjusts the original maturities of transactions, which speeds up the reduction in the originally contracted payment flows so as to better reflect clients' expected behavior.

Likewise, the balances of products with no definite expiry date, such as demand deposits and savings accounts, are included in the statistics on the basis of past and seasonal experience. The core portion is distributed over time, thus generating an exposure to changes in interest rates, pursuant to internally approved methodologies.

The table below shows the sensitivity of the amount of the banking book positions to changes in interest rate curves, using the methodology and stress scenarios adopted.

Sensibility of Banking Position

(1)

R$ million

Exposures

03/31/2020

Risk factors

Risk of variation in:

Scenario I

Scenario II

Scenario III

Interest Rate

Fixed Income Interest Rates in reais

(10)

(969)

(1,909)

Foreign Exchange Linked

Foreign Exchange Linked Interest Rates

(3)

(233)

(449)

Price Index Linked

Interest of Inflation coupon

(3)

(270)

(476)

TR

TR Linked Interest Rates

0

(5)

(9)

  1. Amounts net of tax effects.

In order to measure these sensitivities, the following scenarios are used:

  • Scenario I: Shocks of 1 base point in interest fixed rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes, and 1 percentage point in the prices of currencies and shares;
  • Scenario II: Shocks of 25% in interest fixed rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes, and in the prices of currencies and shares, both for growth and fall, considering the largest resulting losses per risk factor;
  • Scenario III: Shocks of 50% in interest fixed rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes, and in the prices of currencies and shares, both for growth and fall, considering the largest resulting losses per risk factor.

Evolution of the Trading Book

The evolution of the Trading Book, broken down by major risk factors, is tabulated below:

Total Value of Trading Position

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Long

Short

Long

Short

Long

Short

Interest Rates

233,409

(215,570)

170,726

(160,774)

145,814

(140,256)

Foreign Exchange

123,769

(123,649)

113,552

(113,578)

157,091

(160,508)

Equities

212

(68)

469

(169)

3,662

(3,632)

Commodities

1,741

(1,746)

1,361

(1,372)

16

(1)

33

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Evolution of the Derivatives Portfolio

The main purpose of the derivative positions in the Banking Book and Trading Book is to manage risks in these positions and in the corresponding risk factors.

Derivatives: Trades in Brazil - Trading + Banking - With Central Counterparty

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Long

Short

Long

Short

Long

Short

Interest Rates

135,276

(146,301)

284,380

(81,782)

121,116

(92,398)

Foreign Exchange

240,554

(314,032)

166,314

(200,784)

44,810

(60,918)

Equities

3,668

(3,299)

600

(186)

1,900

(500)

Commodities

1,154

(1,259)

981

(1,100)

102

(118)

Derivatives: Trades in Brazil - Trading + Banking - Without Central Counterparty

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Long

Short

Long

Short

Long

Short

Interest Rates

34,287

(32,580)

31,517

(42,525)

43,269

(36,458)

Foreign Exchange

26,193

(43,373)

16,863

(32,641)

16,172

(41,583)

Equities

-

(4,048)

11

(79)

-

(67)

Commodities

100

-

107

-

79

(50)

Derivatives: Foreign Trades - Trading + Banking - With Central Counterparty

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Long

Short

Long

Short

Long

Short

Interest Rates

19,216

(12,885)

21,929

(12,932)

535

(2,656)

Foreign Exchange

52,614

(64,349)

62,843

(72,285)

76,365

(74,717)

Equities

1,839

(3,677)

515

(770)

634

(2,471)

Commodities

-

-

-

-

-

(31)

Derivatives: Foreign Trades - Trading + Banking - Without Central Counterparty

R$ million

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Long

Short

Long

Short

Long

Short

Interest Rates

62,002

(97,177)

40,413

(91,245)

44,214

(103,024)

Foreign Exchange

357,057

(347,109)

277,082

(265,414)

251,375

(244,894)

VaR - Consolidated Itaú Unibanco

Consolidated VaR of Itaú Unibanco is calculated by Historical Simulation, i.e., the expected distribution for profit and loss (P&L's - Profit and loss statement) of a portfolio over a time horizon that can be estimated based on the historical behavior of returns of market risk factors of this portfolio. VaR is calculated at a confidence level of 99%, historical period of 4 years (1000 business days) and a holding period of one day. In addition, in a conservative approach, VaR is calculated daily, being or not volatility-weighted, and the final VaR is the most restrictive value between both methodologies.

VaR - Itaú Unibanco Holding

(1)

R$ million

VaR per Risk Factor Group

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

Brazilian Interest rates

1,642

813

857

Currencies

60

11

30

Equities

26

29

38

Commodities

1

1

1

Diversification effect

(966)

(576)

(552)

Total VaR

763

278

374

Maximum Total VaR of the Quarter

763

398

472

Average Total VaR of the Quarter

375

280

397

Minimum Total VaR of the Quarter

258

211

361

  1. Considers one-day holding period and 99% confidence level.

The Total VaR increased from the prior quarter due to higher market volatility.

VaR and Stressed VaR Internal Model - Regulatory Portfolio

For its Regulatory Portfolio, Itaú Unibanco uses historical simulation methodology for calculating the VaR and Stressed VaR, with a confidence interval of 99% and a holding period of at least 10-day, depending on the market liquidity of the portfolio.

34

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

VaR - Itaú Unibanco - Regulatory Portfolio (1)

R$ million

VaR per Risk Factor Group

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

03/31/2019

VaR

Stressed VaR

VaR

Stressed VaR

VaR

Stressed VaR

Brazilian Interest rates

264

126

114

290

84

160

Currencies

249

404

20

56

43

92

Equities

105

76

28

47

54

38

Commodities

4

3

6

7

3

4

Diversification effect

(224)

(215)

(41)

(147)

(80)

(175)

Total VaR

398

394

127

253

104

119

Maximum Total VaR of the Quarter

398

394

218

601

160

495

Average Total VaR of the Quarter

142

197

133

292

104

183

Minimum Total VaR of the Quarter

62

101

79

208

59

75

  1. VaR Historical Simulation approach, holding period of 10 days. Amounts reported consider 99% confidence level.

Stress Testing

In addition to using VaR, Itaú Unibanco daily analyzes the risk in extreme scenarios under a wide range of different stress testings, so as to identify significant losses that could occur in extreme market conditions. This scenarios are based on past crises, prospectives crises and on predetermined shocks in the risk factors.

One factor that has a major bearing on the test results is the correlation between the assets and the respective risk factors, and this effect is simulated in various ways in the different scenarios tested.

In order to identify its greatest risks and to assist in decision-making by the treasury department and by the senior management, the results of the stress tests are assessed by means of risk factors as well as in a consolidated way.

Backtesting

The effectiveness of the VaR model is validated by the use of backtesting techniques, comparing daily hypothetical and effective results with the estimated daily VaR. The daily VaR is calculated over a one-day maintenance horizon, according to the 99% confidence level and using a historical period of 1,000 days. The percentage of capital requirement associated with this model is 100%.

  • Green (0 to 4 exceptions): backtesting results that do not suggest any problem with the quality or accuracy of the adopted models;
  • Yellow (5 to 9 exceptions): intermediate range group, which indicates an early warning monitoring and may indicate the need to review the model; and
  • Red (10 or more exceptions): need for improvement actions.

The Backtesting presented three exceptions in relation to the effective and hypothetical results in the period.

35

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

7 Operational Risk

7.1 Framework and Treatment

Operational risk is defined as the possibility of losses arising from failure, deficiency or inadequacy of internal process, people or systems or from external events that affect the achievement of strategic, tactical or operational objectives. It includes legal risk associated with inadequacy or deficiency in contracts signed by the institution, as well as penalties due to noncompliance with laws and punitive damages to third parties arising from the activities undertaken by the institution.

Itaú Unibanco internally classifies its risk events in:

Internal fraud; External fraud;

Labor claims and deficient security in the workplace; Inadequate practices related to clients, products and services; Damages to own physical assets or assets in use by Itaú Unibanco; Interruption of Itaú Unibanco's activities;

Failures in information technology (IT) systems, processes or infrastructure;

Failures in the performance, compliance with deadlines and management of activities at Itaú Unibanco.

Operational risk management includes conduct risk, which is subject to mitigating procedures to assess product design (suitability) and incentive models. The inspection area is responsible for fraud prevention. Irrespective of their origin, specific cases may be handled by risk committees and integrity and ethics committees. Itaú Unibanco has a governance process that is structured through forums and corporate bodies composed of senior management, which report to the Board of Directors, with well-defined roles and responsibilities in order to segregate the business and management and control activities, ensuring independence between the areas and, consequently, well-balanced decisions with respect to risks. This is reflected in the risk management process carried out on a decentralized basis under the responsibility of the business areas and by a centralized control carried out by the internal control, compliance and operational risk department, by means of methodologies, training courses, certification and monitoring of the control environment in an independent way.

The managers of the executive areas use corporate methods constructed and made available by the internal control, compliance and operational risk area. Among the methodologies and tools used are the self-evaluation and the map of the institution's prioritized risks, the approval of processes, products, and system development products and projects, the monitoring of key risk indicators that and the database of operational losses, guaranteeing a single conceptual basis for managing processes, systems, projects and new products and services.

Within the governance of the risk management process, regularly, the consolidated reports on risk monitoring, controls, action plans and operational losses are presented to the business area executives.

In line with CMN Resolution 4,557, the document "Public Report - Integrated Management of Operational Risk /Internal Controls/Compliance", summarized version of the institutional operational risk management policy can be found on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Reports.

7.2 Crisis Management and Business Continuity

Itaú Unibanco's Business Continuity Program is designed to anticipate and respond at an acceptable level to events that may interrupt its essential activities. It establishes the Business Continuity Plan (BCP), which consists of modular procedures that are available for use in the event of incidents. The descriptions/characteristics of the existing plans are:

Disaster Recovery: it aims to ensure the availability and integrity of Information Technology resources and communication in the event of a failure in the primary Data Center to maintain the processing of critical systems; Workplace Contingency: alternative facilities to perform the activities in the event the administrative buildings become unavailable;

Operational Contingency: alternatives to carry out critical processes whether they are systemic, procedural or emergency responses.

In order to assess the efficiency of the contingency actions in the face of the interruption scenarios described in the plans and identify improvement points, tests are carried out at intervals that vary according to the plan, at least once a year.

In order to keep the continuity solutions aligned with the business requirements (processes, minimum resources, legal requirements, etc) the Program applies the following tools to assess the institution:

36

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

  • Business Impact Analysis (BIA): evaluates the criticality and resumption requirement of the processes that support the delivery of products and services.
  • Threats and Vulnerabilities Analysis (AVA): identification of threats near to Itaú Unibanco's buildings.

In addition, the institution has a Crisis Management Program, which is aimed at managing business interruption events, natural disasters, impacts of an environmental, social, and infrastructure/operational (including information technology) or of any other nature that jeopardize the image and reputation and/or viability of Itaú Unibanco's processes with its employees, clients, strategic partners and regulators, with timely and integrated responses.

7.3 Independent Validation of Risk Models

Itaú Unibanco validates the processes and risk models independently. This is done by a department which is separate from the business and risk control areas, to ensure that its assessments are independent.

The validation method, defined in an internal policy, meets regulatory requirements such as those of BACEN Circulars

3,646 and 3,674. The validation stages include:

Verification of mathematical and theoretical development of the models;

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the models, including the variables, construction of an independent calculator and the use of appropriate technical;

When applicable, comparison with alternative models and international benchmarks; Histhorical Backtesting of the model;

The correct implementation of the models in the systems used.

Additionally, the validation area assesses the stress testing program.

The performance of the independent validation area and the validation of the processes and models are assessed by Internal Audit and reported to the specific senior management committees. Action plans are prepared to address opportunities identified during the independent validation process, and are monitored by the 3 lines of defense and by senior management until the conclusion.

37

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

8 Liquidity Risk

8.1 Framework and Treatment

Liquidity risk is defined as the likelihood of the institution not being able to effectively honor its expected and unexpected obligations, current and future, including those from guarantees commitment, without affecting its daily operations or incurring significant losses.

In line with the fundraising strategy, Itaú Unibanco has diversified and stable sources of funding available, monitored through concentration and maturity indicators, in order to mitigate liquidity risks, in accordance with the institution's risk appetite.

The governance of the liquidity risk management is based on advisory boards, subordinated to the Board of Directors or the executive structure of Itaú Unibanco. Such boards establish the institution's risk appetites, define the limits related to the liquidity control and monitor the liquidity indicators.

The control of the liquidity risk is carried out by an area that is independent of the business areas, responsible for defining the composition of the reserve, estimating the cash flow and the exposure to liquidity risk in different time horizons and monitoring short and long term liquidity indicators (LCR and NSFR respectively). In addition, it proposes minimum limits to absorb losses in stress scenarios for each country where Itaú Unibanco operates and reports any non-compliance to the competent authorities. All activities are subject to verification by the independent validation, internal controls and audit departments.

Additionally, and pursuant to the requirements of Resolution 4,557, BACEN Circular 3,749 and Circular 3,869, the Liquidity Risk Statement (DRL - LCR) and the Long Term Liquidity Statement (DLP - NSFR) are monthly sent to BACEN. Finally, the following items are periodically prepared and submitted to senior management for monitoring and decision support:

  • Stress of liquidity indicators based on macroeconomic scenarios, simulation of reverse stress based on risk appetite, and projection of the main liquidity indicators to support decisions;
  • Contingency and recovery plans for crisis situations, with actions that provide for a gradation according to the level of criticality determined by the easiness of implementation, taking into account the characteristics of the local market in which it operates, seeking a rapid restoration of liquidity indicators;
  • Reports and graphs that describe risk positions;
  • Concentration indicators of funding providers and time.

The document that details the liquidity risk control institutional policy is on the Investor Relations website https://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Reports.

8.2 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), which is calculated as required by BACEN, in line with the Basel international standard, is defined as follows:

=

- (; % )

  • HQLA - High Quality Liquid Assets = correspond to inventories, in some cases weighted by a discount factor, of assets that remain liquid in the market even in periods of stress, that can easily be converted into cash and that are classified as low risk;
  • Outflowss = total potential cash outflows for a 30-day horizon, calculated for a standard stress scenario as defined by BACEN Circular 3,749;
  • Inflowss = total potential cash inflows for a 30-day horizon, calculated for a standard stress scenario as defined by BACEN Circular 3,749.

According to the instructions in BACEN Circular 3,775, banks with total assets exceeding R$100 billion have since October 2015 been required to submit a monthly Prudential Conglomerate LCR to BACEN. Since January 2019, the requirement for this indicator is 100%.

38

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Information on the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

R$ thousand

1st quarter 2020 ¹

4th quarter 2019

2

1st quarter 2019 ³

Total Unweighted

Total Weighted

Total Unweighted

Total Weighted

Total Unweighted

Total Weighted

Value (average)

(4)

Value (average)

(5)

Value (average)

(4)

Value (average)

(5)

Value (average)

(4)

Value (average)

(5)

High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA)

1

Total High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA)

-

186,704,896

-

170,004,407

170,648,702

Cash outflows

(6)

-

-

2

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers, of

296,206,563

25,694,306

283,608,542

24,611,828

272,231,490

23,844,905

which:

3

Stable deposits

163,257,200

8,162,860

156,766,174

7,838,309

147,023,505

7,351,175

4

Less stable deposits

132,949,363

17,531,446

126,842,368

16,773,519

125,207,985

16,493,729

5

Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:

190,988,478

88,584,954

177,757,824

80,561,758

147,202,782

65,403,979

6

Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in

1,079,795

53,990

1,063,541

53,177

2,108,377

105,419

networks of cooperative banks

7

Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)

187,931,523

86,553,804

175,879,275

79,693,573

144,304,711

64,508,866

8

Unsecured debt

1,977,160

1,977,160

815,008

815,008

789,694

789,694

9

Secured wholesale funding

12,440,105

12,064,421

7,654,958

10

Additional requirements, of which:

248,398,774

32,527,090

265,458,246

34,228,550

229,025,276

30,978,105

11

Outflows related to derivative exposure and other collateral

38,109,640

17,745,247

37,702,176

18,156,422

30,345,289

15,163,653

requirements

12

Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products

1,383,532

1,383,532

1,270,912

1,270,912

2,641,861

2,641,861

13

Credit and liquidity facilities

208,905,602

13,398,311

226,485,158

14,801,216

196,038,126

13,172,590

  1. Other contractual funding obligations
  2. Other contingent funding obligations
  3. Total cash outflows

Cash inflows

(6)

68,898,360

68,898,360

62,685,601

62,685,601

65,621,872

65,621,872

93,297,087

13,092,603

89,753,225

11,196,408

82,112,888

10,149,408

241,237,419

225,348,567

203,653,226

#N/D

#N/D

17

Secured lending

145,548,247

1,068,134

146,775,301

405,167

169,849,433

221,912

18

Inflows from fully performing exposures

33,507,923

20,703,815

30,968,861

18,927,092

28,037,265

17,092,911

19

Other cash inflows

119,500,991

106,624,842

104,372,199

91,980,930

94,008,489

82,262,021

20

Total cash inflows

298,557,161

128,396,792

282,116,360

111,313,189

291,895,187

99,576,844

Adjusted Total

(7)

Adjusted Total

(7)

Adjusted Total

(7)

21

Total HQLA

186,704,896

170,004,407

170,648,702

22

Total net cash outflows

112,840,627

114,035,378

104,076,382

23

LCR (%)

165.5%

149.1%

164.0%

  1. It corresponds to 62 daily average observations.
  2. It corresponds to 64 daily average observations.
  3. It corresponds to 61 daily average observations.
  4. Total balance of the cash inflows or outflows.
  5. After application of weighting factors.
  6. Potential cash outflows (Outflows e ) and inflows (Inflows e ).
  7. Amount calculated after applying weighting factors and limits set by BACEN Circular 3,749.

The table shows that Itaú Unibanco has an average LCR of 165.5% in the quarter, leading to the conclusion that the institution comfortably has sufficient liquid assets to endure more than 30 days in a period of idiosyncratic or systemic liquidity stress, as set forth by the metrics.

8.3 Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), the calculation of which is established by the BACEN and in line with the Basel international guidelines, is defined as follows:

()

= ()

  • ASF - Available Stable Funding - refers to liabilities and equity weighted by a discount factor according to their stability, as provided for in BACEN Circular 3,869;
  • RSF - Required Stable Funding - refers to assets and off-balance exposures weighted by a discount factor to their necessity, as provided for in BACEN Circular 3,869.

39

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Information on the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

R$ thousand

03/31/2020

Value per residual effective maturity term (R$ thousand)

Greater than or

Weighted

equal to six

Greater than or

Lower than six

(2)

No Maturity

(1)

months, and

equal to 1

Value

months

(1)

(R$ thousand)

lower than 1

year

(1)

year

(1)

Available Stable Funding (AFS)

(3)

1

Capital

-

-

-

194,980,605

194,980,605

2

Reference Equity, gross of regulatory deductions

-

137,430,011

137,430,011

3

Other capital instruments not included in line 2

57,550,594

57,550,594

4

Retail Funding

170,828,358

167,161,822

5,255,610

12,929,246

330,077,701

5

Stable Funding

106,355,218

69,000,506

687,599

240,560

166,887,582

6

Less Stable Funding

64,473,139

98,161,316

4,568,012

12,688,686

163,190,118

7

Wholesale Funding

47,511,552

590,742,473

70,020,066

122,921,020

283,051,195

8

Operational deposits and deposits of member cooperatives

3,262,279

-

-

-

1,631,139

9

Other Wholesale Funding

44,249,274

590,742,473

70,020,066

122,921,020

281,420,056

10

Operations in which the institution acts exclusively as intermediary, not undertaking any

-

67,328,769

6,221,477

401,217

-

rights or obligations, even if contingent

11

Other liabilities, in which:

83,199,437

192,628,097

705,633

3,217,642

3,570,459

12

Derivatives whose replacement values are lower than zero

-

48,682,390

-

-

-

13

Other liability or equity elements not included above

83,199,437

143,945,707

705,633

3,217,642

3,570,459

14

Total Available Stable Funding (ASF)

301,539,347

1,017,861,161

82,202,786

334,449,730

811,679,959

Required Stable Funding (RSF)

(3)

15

Total NSFR high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

107,541,032

183,570,903

9,007,506

19,601,084

16,981,670

16

Operational deposits held at other financial institutions

-

-

-

-

-

17

Performing loans and securities (financial institutions, corporates and central banks)

-

477,502,650

95,107,100

351,502,424

443,424,000

18

Performing loans to financial institutions secured by Level 1 HQLA

-

20,697,926

-

8,795

2,078,588

19

Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non-Level 1 HQLA and unsecured

-

43,438,016

3,452,473

23,255,498

31,499,545

performing loans to financial institutions

20

Performing loans to non-financial corporate clients, loans to retail and small business

-

393,075,750

75,351,648

191,285,945

282,684,421

customers, and loans to sovereigns, central banks, of which:

21

With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35%, approach for credit risk, according to

-

-

-

-

-

Circular 3,644.

22

Performing residential mortgages, of which:

-

4,866,047

4,188,457

67,217,298

53,861,404

23

Which are in accordance to Circular 3,644, 2013, art. 22

-

-

-

45,169,071

31,315,444

24

Securities that are not in default and do not qualify as HQLA, including exchange-

-

15,424,910

12,114,523

69,734,888

73,300,042

traded equities

25

Operations in which the institution acts exclusively as intermediary, not undertaking any

-

68,247,631

6,835,420

899,993

-

rights or obligations, even if contingent

26

Other assets, in which:

4,860,726

244,786,428

9,191,679

151,125,334

217,858,533

27

Transactions with gold and commodities, including those with expected physical

-

-

-

-

-

settlement

Assets posted as initial margin for derivatives contracts and participation in mutual

28

guarantee funds of clearinghouses or providers of clearing and settlement services

-

-

-

28,843,840

24,517,264

which acts as central counterparty.

29

Derivatives whose replacement values are higher than or equal to zero

-

-

-

51,112,292

2,294,379

30

Derivatives whose replacement values are less than zero, gross of the deduction of any

-

-

-

2,435,118

2,435,118

collateral provided as a result of deposit of variation margin

31

All other assets not included in the above categories

4,860,726

244,786,428

9,191,679

68,734,084

188,611,773

32

Off-balance sheet transactions

408,000,058

-

-

-

16,870,353

33

Total Required Stable Funding (RSF)

520,401,815

974,107,612

120,141,706

523,128,835

695,134,557

Total Adjusted

(4)

Value

Total Available Stable Funding (ASF)

811,679,959

Total Required Stable Funding (RSF)

695,134,557

34

NSFR (%)

116.8%

  1. This is the total balance of the available stable funding (ASF) or required stable funding (RSF).
  2. Corresponds to the amount after application of weighting factors.
  3. Corresponds to available stable funding (ASF) or required stable funding (RSF).
  4. Corresponds to the amount calculated after application of the weighting factors and limits set forth in BACEN Circular 3.869.

NSFR Comparative

R$ Thousand

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

Total Adjusted

Total Adjusted

Value (1)

Value (1)

Total Available Stable Funding (ASF)

811,679,959

733,241,901

Total Required Stable Funding (RSF)

695,134,557

599,962,679

NSFR (%)

116.8%

122.2%

  1. Corresponds to the amount calculated after application of the weighting factors and limits set forth in BACEN Circular 3,869.

40

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Itaú Unibanco's Available Stable Funding (ASF) amounted to R$ 811,7 billion in the 1st quarter, mainly due to Capital and Retail and Wholesale Funding. Required Stable Funding (RSF), in turn, amounted to R$ 695,1 billion in the 1st quarter, particularly due to Loans and financing awarded to wholesale and retail customers, central governments and transactions with central Banks.

The table shows that the NSFR was 116.8% at the closing of the quarter, above to the requirement of 100%. Thus, the institution counts on sufficient available stable funds to support the stable funds required in the long term, according to the metrics.

41

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

9 Other Risks

Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks

Products that compose portfolios of insurance companies of Itaú Unibanco are related to life and elementary insurance, as well as pension plans and premium bonds. The main risks inherent in these products are described below and their definitions are given in their respective chapters.

Underwriting Risk: possibility of losses arising from insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds that go against institution's expectations, directly or indirectly associated with technical and actuarial bases used for calculating premiums, contributions and technical provisions;

Market Risk;

Credit Risk; Operational risk;

Liquidity risk in insurance operations.

In line with domestic and international best practices, Itaú Unibanco has a risk management structure which ensures that risks resulting from insurance, pension and special savings products are properly assessed and reported to the relevant forums.

The process of risk management for insurance, pensions and premium bond plans is independent and focus on the special nature of each risk.

The aim of Itaú Unibanco is to ensure that assets serving as collateral for long-term products, with guaranteed minimum returns, are managed according to the characteristics of the liabilities, so that they are actuarially balanced and solvent over the long term.

Social and Environmental Risk

Itaú Unibanco understands social and environmental risk as the risk of potential losses due to exposure to social and environmental events arising from the performance of its activities.

Mitigation actions of social and environmental risk are carried out through processes mappings, internal controls, monitoring new regulations on the subject, and recording occurrences in internal databases. In addition, risks identified, prioritized and actions taken complement the management of this risk in Itaú Unibanco. The social and environmental risk management is carried out by the first line of defense in its daily operations, supplemented by a specialized assessment of legal and risks control area. Business units also have their governance for approval of new products, including assessing the social and environmental risk, which ensures compliance in the new products and processes employed by the institution. Governance also includes the Social and Environmental Risk Committee, which is primarily responsible for guide institutional views of social and environmental risk exposure related to Itaú Unibanco activities.

Itaú Unibanco consistently seeks to evolve in the management of social and environmental risk, always attentive to the challenges so as to monitor the changes in and demands of society. Therefore, among other actions, Itaú Unibanco has assumed and incorporated into Itaú Unibanco's internal processes a number of national and international voluntary commitments and pacts aimed at integrating social, environmental and governance aspects into Itaú Unibanco business. The main ones are the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the Charter for Human Rights - Ethos, the Equator Principles (EP), the Global Impact, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program, the Pacto Nacional para Erradicação do Trabalho Escravo (National Pact for Eradicating Slave Labor), among others. Itaú Unibanco efforts to increase the knowledge of the assessment of the social and environmental criteria have been recognized as models in Brazil and abroad, as shown by the recurring presence of the institution in the major sustainability indexes abroad, such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and recently, in Sustainability Index Euronext Vigeo - Emerging 70, and in Brazil, for example in the Corporate Sustainability Index, as well as the numerous prizes which Itaú Unibanco has been awarded.

Regulatory and Compliance Risk

Regulatory and Compliance risk is the risk arising from losses due to fines, sanctions and other penalties applied by regulatory agencies resulting from noncompliance with regulatory requirements. This risk is managed through a structured process aimed at identifying changes in the regulatory environment, analyzing their impacts on the departments of the institution and monitoring the actions directed at adherence to the regulatory requirements.

Itaú Unibanco has a structured flow for addressing rules, which involves several areas, covering the stages of recognition and researches, distribution of regulatory environment changes and the monitoring of action plans for regulatory

42

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

compliance, all of which are established in internal policies. This structured process includes the following actions: (i) to understand the changes in the regulatory environment; (ii) to monitor regulatory trends; (iii) to care for the relationship between the institution and the regulator, self-regulatory bodies and the representation entity; (iv) to monitor action plans on regulatory or self-regulatory compliance; (v) to coordinate a program to comply with significant norms, such as Integrity and Ethics; and (vi) to report regulatory issues in Operational and Compliance Risk forums, according to the structure of committees established in internal policies.

Model Risk

The model risk arises from the incorrect development or maintenance of models, such as mistaken assumptions, and inappropriate use or application of the model.

The use of models can lead to decisions that are more accurate and therefore it is a major practice in the institution. The models have supported strategic decisions in several contexts, such as credit approval, pricing, volatility curve estimation, calculation of capital, among others.

Due to the increasing use of models, driven by the application of new technologies and the expansion of data use, Itaú Unibanco has improved its governance in relation to its development and monitoring, through the definition of guidelines, policies and procedures aimed at assuring the quality and mitigation of the associated risks.

Reputational Risk

Itaú Unibanco understands reputational risk as the risk arising from internal practices, risk events and external factors that may generate a negative perception of the institution among clients, counterparties, stockholders, investors, supervisors, commercial partners, among others, resulting in impacts on the value of the brand and financial losses, in addition to adversely affecting Itaú Unibanco's capability to maintain existing commercial relations, start new businesses and continue to have access to financing sources.

The institution believes that its reputation is extremely important for achieving its long-term goals and this is why the institution tries to align its speech with ethical and transparent practice and work, which is essential to raise the confidence of Itaú Unibanco's stakeholders. Itaú Unibanco's reputation depends on its strategy (vision, culture and skills) and derives from direct or indirect experience of the relationship between Itaú Unibanco and its stakeholders.

Since the reputational risk directly or indirectly permeates all operations and processes of the institution, Itaú Unibanco's governance is structured in a way to ensure that potential reputational risks are identified, analyzed and managed still in the initial phases of its operations and analysis of new products.

The treatment given to reputational risk is structured by means of many processes and internal initiatives, which, in turn, are supported by internal policies, and their main purpose is to provide mechanisms for the monitoring, management, control and mitigation of the main reputational risks. Among them are (i) risk appetite statement; (ii) process for the prevention and fight against unlawful acts; (iii) crisis management process and business continuity; (iv) processes and guidelines of the governmental and institutional relations; (v) corporate communication process; (vi) brand management process; (vii) ombudsman offices initiatives and commitment to customer satisfaction; and (vii) ethics guidelines and prevention of corruption.

Financial institutions play a key role in preventing and fighting illegal acts, in particular money laundering, terrorist financing and fraud, in which the challenge is to identify and suppress increasingly sophisticated operations that seek to conceal the origin, location, disposition, ownership and movement of goods and money derived, directly or indirectly, from illegal activities. Itaú Unibanco has introduced a corporate policy in order to prevent its involvement in illegal acts and to protect its reputation and image towards employees, clients, strategic partners, suppliers, service providers, regulators and society, through a governance structure based on transparency, strict compliance with rules and regulations and cooperation with police and judicial authorities. It is also continuously with local and international best practices for preventing and fighting against illegal acts, through investing and training employees.

In compliance with the guidelines of this corporate policy, Itaú Unibanco established a program to prevent and fight against illegal acts based on the following pillars:

Client Identification Process;

Know Your Client (KYC) Process;

Know Your Partner (KYP) Process;

Know Your Supplier (KYS) Process;

Know Your Employee (KYE) Process;

Assessment of New Products and Services;

43

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Monitoring of Transactions;

Reporting Suspicious Transactions to the Regulatory Bodies; and Training and Awareness Raising.

This program applies to the entire institution, including subsidiaries and affiliates in Brazil and abroad. The preventing and combating unlawful acts governance is carried out by the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, Operational Risk Committee and Anti-Money Laundering Committees. The document that presents the guidelines established in the corporate program to prevent and combat unlawful acts may be seen on the www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Policies, Corporate Policy for Prevention and Fight Against Illegal Acts.

In addition, Itaú Unibanco has been developing various data analysis models to improve customer risk classification, transaction monitoring and KYC methodology to provide greater accuracy in its analysis and to decrease false-positives. Itaú Unibanco has also been innovating its modeling solutions using new methods based on machine learning techniques to identify potentially suspicious activities.

Moreover, Itaú Unibanco is committed to protecting corporate information and ensuring client and general public privacy in any transactions. To this end, it has a Corporate Information Security Policy and Cyber Secutity and has a monitoring process and a control structure that covers technology, business areas and international units, adhering to principal regulatory bodies and external audits, and best market practices and certifications. Additionally, a Security Operation Center (SOC) that works 24/7 contributes to the cyber security of Itaú Unibanco's electronic channels and IT infrastructure, the monitoring of operations and thus minimization of the risk of a security incident.

The Corporate Information Security and Cyber Security Policy can be viewed on the website www.itau.com.br/investor- relations, section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Policies, Corporate Policy on Information Security and Cyber Security.

Country Risk

The country risk is the risk of losses related to non-compliance with obligations in connection with borrowers, issuers, counterparties or guarantors, as a result of political-economic and social events or actions taken by the government of the country in question.

Itaú Unibanco has a specific structure for the management and control of country risk, consisting of corporate bodies and dedicated teams, with responsibilities defined in policies. The institution has a structured and consistent procedure, including: (i) establishment of country ratings; (ii) determination of limits for countries; (iii) monitoring the use of limits.

Business and Strategy Risk

Business and strategy risk is the risk of a negative impact on the results or capital as a consequence of a faulty strategic planning, the making of adverse strategic decisions, the inability of Itaú Unibanco to implement the proper strategic plans and/or changes in its business environment.

Itaú Unibanco has implemented many mechanisms that ensure that both the business and the strategic decision-making processes follow proper governance standards, have the active participation of executives and the Board of Directors, are based on market, macroeconomic and risk information and are aimed at optimizing the risk-return ratio. Decision-making and the definition of business and strategy guidelines, count on the full engagement of the Board of Directors, primarily through the Strategy Committee, and of the executives, through the Executive Committee. In order to handle risk adequately, Itaú Unibanco has governance and processes to involve the ARF in business and strategy decisions, so as to ensure that risk is managed and decisions are sustainable in the long term. They are: (i) qualifications and incentives of board members and executives; (ii) budget process; (iii) product assessment; (iv) evaluation and prospecting of proprietary mergers and acquisitions; and (v) a risk appetite framework which, for example, restricts the concentration of credit and exposure to specific and material risks.

44

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

10

Appendix I

Template CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital

03/31/2020

Value

Balance

(R$ Thousand)

Sheet Reference

Common Equity Tier I: instruments and reserves

1

Instruments Eligible for the Common Equity Tier I

97,148,000

(k)

2

Revenue reserves

28,747,217

(l)

3

Other revenue and other reserve

(1,090,207)

(m)

5

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group

11,500,643

(j)

CET1 capital)

6

Common Equity Tier I before regulatory adjustments

136,305,653

Common Equity Tier I: prudential adjustments

7

Prudential adjustments related to the pricing of financial instruments

478,832

8

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

6,951,442

(e)

9

Intangible assets

8,730,731

(h) / (i)

Tax credits arising from income tax losses and social contribution tax loss carryfowards and those

10

originating from this contribution related to determination periods ended until December 31,

2,381,245

(b)

1998

11

Adjustments related to the market value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge the

(1,300,058)

cash flows of protected items whose mark-to-market adjustments are not recorded in the books.

15

Actuarial assets related to defined benefit pension funds

-

(d)

16

Shares or other instruments issued by the bank authorized to compose the Core Capital, acquired

911,518

(n)

directly, indirectly or synthetically

Total value of investments lower than 10% of the capital of companies that are similar to non-

18

consolidated financial institutions, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, capitalization

-

companies and sponsored pension fund entities, that exceeds 10% of the amount of the Common

Equity Tier I, disregarding specific adjustments

Investments higher than 10% of the capital of companies that are similar to non-consolidated

19

financial institutions, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, capitalization companies and

-

sponsored pension fund entities

Tax credits arising from temporary differences that depend on the generation of income or future

21

taxable income for their realization, above the limit of 10% of the Common Equity Tier I,

-

disregarding specific deductions

22

Amount that exceeds 15% of the Common Equity Tier I

10,483,775

Of which: arising from investments in the capital of companies that are similar to non-

23

consolidated financial institutions, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, capitalization

7,037,388

companies and open ended pension entities

25

Of which: arising from tax credits resulting from temporary differences that depend on the

3,446,387

generation of income or future taxable income for their realization

26

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

26.a

Deferred permanent assets

-

(g)

Investment in dependence, financial institution abroad or non-financial entity that is part of the

26.b

conglomerate, with respect to which the Central Bank of Brazil does not have access to

-

information, data and documents

Funding instruments eligible for the Common Equity Tier I issued by an institution that is

26.c

authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad, and that is

-

not part of the conglomerate

26.d

Increase of unauthorized capital

-

26.e

Excess of the amount adjusted of Common Equity Tier I

-

26.f

Deposit to cover capital deficiency

-

26.g

Amount of intangible assets established before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes into effect

-

(i)

26.h

Excess of resources invested on permanent assets

-

26.i

Total capital detached

-

26.j

Other residual differences concerning the Common Equity Tier I calculation methodology for

-

regulatory purposes

27

Other residual differences related to the calculation of the Common Equity Tier I for regulatory

-

purposes

28

Total regulatory deductions from the Common Equity Tier I

28,637,485

29

Common Equity Tier I

107,668,168

45

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Template CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital

03/31/2020

Value

Balance

(R$ Thousand)

Sheet Reference

Additional Tier I Capital: instruments

30

Instruments eligible for the Additional Tier I Capital

17,200,807

31

Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

-

32

Of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

17,200,807

33

Instruments authorized to compose the Additional Tier I Capital before Resolution No. 4,192 of

-

2013 comes into effect

34

Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in

110,533

group additional Tier 1 capital)

35

Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes into

-

effect

36

Additional Tier I Capital before regulatory adjustments

17,311,340

Additional Tier I Capital: regulatory adjustments

37

Shares or other instruments issued by the bank authorized to compose the Additional Tier I

-

Capital, acquired directly, indirectly or synthetically

Total value of investments lower than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by

39

the Central Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad that is not part of the conglomerate

-

and that exceeds 10% of the amount of the Commom Equity Tier I, disregarding specific

adjustments

40

Investments higher than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by the Central

-

Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad outside the scope of regulatory consolidation

41

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

Total value of non-significant investments (where the bank does not own more than 10% of the

issued common share capital of the entity), in the Additional Tier I Capital of institutions

41.a

authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad that is not

-

part of the conglomerate and do not exceeds 10% of the amount of the Commom Equity Tier I,

disregarding specific adjustments

41.b

Non-controlling interest in Additional Tier I Capital

-

41.c

Other residual differences concerning the Additional Tier I Capital calculation methodology for

-

regulatory purposes

42

Regulatory adjustments applied to the Additional Tier I Capital due to the insufficient Tier II

-

Capital to cover deductions

43

Total regulatory deductions from the Additional Tier I Capital

-

44

Additional Tier I Capital (AT1)

17,311,340

45

Tier I

124,979,508

Tier II: instruments

46

Instruments eligible for Tier II

6,286,123

47

Instruments that are authorized to compose Tier II before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes

into effect

7,889,025

48

Tier 2 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group Tier

2)

63,533

49

Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes into

effect

-

51

Tier II before regulatory adjustments

14,238,681

Tier II: regulatory adjustments

52

Shares or other instruments issued by the bank authorized to compose Tier II, acquired directly,

-

indirectly or synthetically

Total value of investments lower than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by

54

the Central Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad outside the scope of regulatory

-

consolidation and that exceeds 10% of the amount of the Commom Equity Tier I, disregarding

specific adjustments

55

Investments higher than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by the Central

-

Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad outside the scope of regulatory consolidation

56

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

Total value of non-significant investments (where the bank does not own more than 10% of the

issued common share capital of the entity), on Tier II instruments issued by institutions authorized

56.a

to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil or by a non-consolidated overseas financial institution and

-

do not exceeds 10% of the amount of the Commom Equity Tier I, disregarding specific

adjustments

56.b

Non-controlling interest in Tier II

-

56.c

Other residual differences concerning Tier II calculation methodology for regulatory purposes

-

57

Total regulatory deductions from Tier II Capital

-

58

Tier II

14,238,681

59

Referential Equity (Tier I + Tier II)

139,218,189

60

Total risk-weighted assets

1,043,517,641

46

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Template CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital

BIS Ratios and Additional Capital Buffers

  1. Common Equity Tier I Ratio
  2. Tier I Ratio
  3. BIS Ratio
  4. Additional Capital Buffers (% of RWA)
  5. Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
  6. Of which: bank-specific countercyclical buffer requirement
  7. Of which: capital buffer for institutions that are systemically important at global level (G-SIB)

68

Common Equity Tier 1 capital available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (%

of RWA)

Amounts below the limit for deduction (non-weighted by risk)

Total value of non-significant investments (where the bank does not own more than 10% of the

issued common share capital of the entity), in institutions authorized to operate by the Central

72 Bank of Brazil, non-consolidated overseas financial institutions, companies that are similar to non- consolidated financial institutions, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, capitalization companies and open ended pension entities

Investments higher than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by the Central

73

Bank of Brazil, non-consolidated overseas financial institutions, companies that are similar to non-

consolidated financial institutions, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, capitalization

companies and sponsored pension fund entities

75 Tax credits arising from temporary differences, not deducted from the Common Equity Tier I

Instruments authorized to compose the Referential Equity before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013

comes into effect (applicable between October 1, 2013 and January 1, 2022)

82

Instruments that are authorized to compose the Additional Tier I Capital before Resolution No.

4,192 of 2013 comes into effect

83 Amount excluded from the Additional Tier I Capital due to the line 82 limit

Instruments that are authorized to compose Tier II before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes 84 into effect

85 Amount excluded from Tier II due to the line 84 limit

03/31/2020

Value

Balance

(R$ Thousand)

Sheet Reference

10.3%

12.0%

13.3%

3.5%

2.5%

0.0%

1.0%

1.6%

609,468

17,878,464

(f) / (a)

23,461,448

(c)

-

-

7,889,025

31,556,101

47

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

11 Glossaries

11.1 Glossary of Acronyms

A

  • ACCP - Adicional de Contracíclico de Capital Principal (Countercyclical Capital Buffer)
  • ACP - Adicional de Capital Principal (Additional Capital Buffer)
  • ARF - Área de Riscos e Finanças (Risk and Finance Department)
  • ASF - Available Stable Funding
  • AVA - Avaliação de Vulnerabilidades e Ameaças (Threats and Vulnerabilities Analysis)

B

  • BACEN - Banco Central do Brasil (Central Bank of Brazil)
  • BCBS - Basel Committee on Banking Supervision
  • BCP - Business Continuity Plan
  • BIA - Business Impact Analysis
  • BIS - Bank for International Settlements

C

  • CCB - Cédula de Crédito Bancário (Bank Credit Notes)
  • CDP - Carbon Disclosure Project
  • CDS - Credit Default Swap
  • CEM - Current Exposure Method
  • CEO - Chief Executive Officer
  • CGRC - Comitê de Gestão de Risco e Capital (Risk and Capital Management Committee)
  • CMN - Conselho Monetário Nacional (National Monetary Council)
  • CNSP - Conselho Nacional de Seguros Privados (National Council of Private Insurance)
  • CRA - Certificados de Recebíveis do Agronegócio (Agribusiness Receivables Certificate)
  • CRI - Certificados de Recebíveis Imobiliários (Securitized Real Estate Loans)
  • CRO - Chief Risk Officer
  • CTAM - Comissão Técnica de Avaliação de Modelos (Technical Commission of Model Assessment)
  • CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (Securities and Exchange Commission)

D

  • DRL - Demonstrativo de Risco de Liquidez (Liquidity Risk Statement)
  • DV - Delta Variation Risk

E

  • EP - Equator Principles
  • EVE - Economic Value od Equity

F

  • FCC - Fator de Conversão de Crédito (Credit Conversion Factor)
  • FCL - Fator de Conversão de Crédito de Operações a Liquidar (Unsettled Operation Credit Conversion Factor)
  • FEBRABAN - Federação Brasileira de Bancos (Brazilian Federation of Banks)
  • FIDC - Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios (Credit Rights Investment Funds)
  • FPR - Fator de Ponderação de Risco (weighting factor)

G

  • GDP - Gross Domestic Product
  • GHG - Greenhouse Gas
  • G-SIBs- Global Systemically Important Banks

48

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

H

  • HQLA - High quality liquid assets

I

  • ICAAP - Internal capital adequacy assessment process
  • IRB - Internal Ratings-Based
  • IRRBB - Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book
  • IT - Information Technology

K

  • KYC - Know Your Client
  • KYE - Know Your Employee
  • KYP - Know Your Partner
  • KYS - Know Your Supplier

L

  • LCR - Liquidity Coverage Ratio

M

  • MtM - Mark to Market

N

  • NII - Net Interest Income
  • NSFR - Net Stable Funding Ratio

P

  • PCN - Planos de Continuidade de Negócios (Business Continuity Plans)
  • PCR - Potential Credit Risk
  • PR - Patrimônio de Referência (Total Capital)
  • PREVIC - Superintendência Nacional de Previdência Complementar (National Superintendence of Supplementary Pension)
  • PRI - Principles for Responsible Investment
  • P&L - Profit and Loss Statement

R

  • RAS - Risk Appetite Statement
  • RCAP - Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme
  • RCP - Risco de Crédito Potencial (Potential Credit Risk)
  • RSF - Required Stable Funding
  • RWA - Risk Weighted Asset
  • RWACPAD - Portion relating to exposures to credit risk
  • RWAMINT - Portion relating to exposures to market risk, using internal approach
  • RWAMPAD - Portion relating to exposures to market risk, calculated using standard approach
  • RWAOPAD - Portion relating to the calculation of operational risk capital requirements

S

  • SA-CCR- Standardised Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk
  • SARB - Sistema de Autorregulação Bancária (Self-Regulation Banking System)
  • SFN - Sistema Financeiro Nacional (National Financial System)
  • SOC - Security Operation Center
  • SUSEP - Superintendência de Seguros Privados (Superintendence of Private Insurance)

49

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

T

  • TRS - Total Return Swap
  • TR - Taxa Referencial (Referential Rate)
  • TVM - Títulos de valores mobiliários (Securities)

V

  • VaR - Value at Risk

50

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

11.2 Glossary of Regulations

  • BACEN Circular No. 3,082, of January 30th, 2002
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,316, of April 30th, 2008
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,354, of June 27th, 2007
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,640, of March 04th, 2013
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,644, of March 04th, 2013
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,646, of March 04th, 2013
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,674, of October 31st, 2013
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,678, of October 31st, 2013
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,701, of March 13th, 2014
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,748, of February 26th, 2015
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,749, of March 05th, 2015
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,751, of March 19th, 2015
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,769, of October 29th, 2015
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,809, of August 25th, 2016
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,846, of September 13th, 2017
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,869, of December 19th, 2017
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,876, of January 31st, 2018
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,904, of June 06th, 2018
  • BACEN Circular No. 3,921, of December 5th, 2018
  • BACEN Circular Letter No. 3,706 of May 05th, 2015
  • BACEN Circular Letter No. 3,775 of December 16th, 2015
  • BACEN Circular Letter No. 3,782 of September 19th, 2016
  • BACEN Circular Letter No. 3,907 of September 10tth, 2018
  • CNSP Resolution No. 321, of July 15th, 2015
  • CMN Resolution No. 3,263, of February 24th, 2005
  • CMN Resolution No. 3,533 of January 31st, 2008
  • CMN Resolution No. 3,921, of November 25th, 2010
  • CMN Resolution No. 4,192, of March 1st, 2013
  • CMN Resolution No. 4,193, of March 1st, 2013
  • CMN Resolution No. 4,195, of March 1st, 2013
  • CMN Resolution No. 4,280, of October 31st, 2013
  • CMN Resolution No. 4,502, of June 30th, 2016
  • CMN Resolution No. 4,512, of July 28th, 2016
  • CMN Resolution No. 4,557, of February 23rd, 2017
  • CMN Resolution No. 4,615, of November 30th, 2017
  • Normative SARB 017/2016, of August 25th, 2016

51

Itaú Unibanco

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 22:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
06:24pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
PU
06:19pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors ..
PU
06:19pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Stat..
PU
06:19pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of M..
PU
05:07pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Reports 1Q Recurring Net Income of BRL3.9 Billion, Suspends ..
DJ
05/04ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
04/28ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summary of the resolutions taken by Annual and Extraordinary..
PU
04/28ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Final summarized voting map - Annual General Stockholders' M..
PU
04/27ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Consolidated summarized remote voting map - Annual and Extra..
PU
04/27Brazilian banks postpone $4 billion in debts for consumers, companies
RE
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 120 B
EBIT 2020 62 583 M
Net income 2020 24 754 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,30%
P/E ratio 2020 8,63x
P/E ratio 2021 7,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,82x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,69x
Capitalization 218 B
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 35,42  BRL
Last Close Price 22,77  BRL
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.0.80%39 744
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.11%284 045
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%256 404
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 733
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.47%200 233
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group