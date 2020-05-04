MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB4 BRITUBACNPR1 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. (ITUB4) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/30 22.77 BRL -3.76% 06:24p ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 PU 06:19p ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of May 04, 2020 PU 06:19p ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (BRGAAP) - 1Q2019 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Itaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 0 05/04/2020 | 06:24pm EDT Send by mail :

(Itaú Unibanco) information required by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) through Circular 3,678, which address the disclosure of information on risks and capital management, comparison between accounting and prudential information, liquidity and market risk indicators, calculation of risk- weighted assets (RWA) and calculation of the Total Capital ("Patrimônio de Referência" - PR), in accordance with Itaú Unibanco's institutional standards. Key indicators Itaú Unibanco's risk and capital management focuses on maintaining the institution in line with the risk strategy approved by the Board of Directors. The key indicators based on the Prudential Consolidation, on March 31, 2020, are summarized below. Common Equity Tier I Ratio Tier I Ratio Total Capital Ratio 10.3% 12.0% 13.3% December 31, 2019: 13.2% December 31, 2019: 14.4% December 31, 2019: 15.8% Common Equity Tier I Tier I Total Capital R$ 107,668 million R$ 124,980 million R$ 139,218 million December 31, 2019: R$ 117,328 million December 31, 2019: R$ 128,696 million December 31, 2019: R$ 140,596 million RWA Credit Risk Exposure R$ 1,043,517 million R$ 917,107 million December 31, 2019: R$ 891,300 million December 31, 2019: R$ 784,730 million RWA Composition Composition of Credit Risk Exposure¹ 9.2% 8.9% 12/31/2019 03/31/2020 2.8% 3.2% 7.0% 5.8% 28.2% 19.6% 33.8% 22.6% 88.0% 87.9% 42.2% 40.8% 12/31/2019 03/31/2020 . Credit Risk Market Risk . Operational Risk Securities Retail Non Retail Other Exposure ¹ Classification according to Circular BACEN 3,644 and subsequent amendments. 1 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 1 Risk Management To undertake and manage risks is one of the activities of Itaú Unibanco. For this reason, the institution must have clearly established risk management objectives. In this context, the risk appetite defines the nature and the level of risks acceptable for the institution, while the risk culture guides the attitudes required to manage them. Itaú Unibanco seeks to maintain robust and company-wide risk management processes to serve as a basis for its strategic decisions intended to ensure business sustainability. These processes are in line with the guidelines of the Board of Directors and Executives who, through corporate bodies, define the institution's global objectives, which are then translated into targets and thresholds for the business units that manage risks. Control and capital management units, in turn, support Itaú Unibanco's management through the processes of analysis and monitoring capital and risk. The principles that provide risk management and risk appetite fundamentals, as well as guidelines regarding the actions taken by Itaú Unibanco's employees in their daily routines are as follows: Sustainability and customer satisfaction: the vision of Itaú Unibanco is to be a leading bank in sustainable performance and customer satisfaction. For this reason, the institution is concerned about creating shared values for employees, customers, shareholders and society to ensure the longevity of the business. Itaú Unibanco is concerned about doing business that is good for customers and for the institution;

Risk Culture: the institution's risk culture goes beyond policies, procedures and processes, strengthening the employees' individual and collective responsibility to do the right thing, at the right time and in the right way, with respect for ethical business. The Risk Culture is described in item 1.2 "Risk Culture";

Risk Pricing: Itaú Unibanco operates and assumes risks in business that it knows and understands, avoids unknown risks or risks that provide no competitive advantages, and carefully assesses risk-return ratios;

risk-return ratios; Diversification: the institution has low appetite for volatility in its results. Accordingly, it operates with a diversified base of customers, products and business, seeking risk diversification and giving priority to low-risk transactions;

low-risk transactions; Operational excellence: Itaú Unibanco intends to provide agility, as well as a robust and stable infrastructure, so as to offer high quality services;

Ethics and respect for regulations: at Itaú Unibanco, ethics is non-negotiable. For this reason, the institution promotes an institutional environment of integrity, educating its employees to cultivate ethical relationships and businesses, as well as respecting the norms, and therefore caring for the institution's reputation. On August 21, 2017, the Resolution CMN 4,557 came into force, which established the structure of risk and capital management. The resolution highlights are the implementation of a continuous and integrated risk management framework; the requirements for the definition of the Risk Appetite Statement (RAS) and the stress test program; the establishment of a Risk Committee; the indication, before BACEN, of the Chief Risk Officer (CRO); and the CRO's roles, responsibilities and independence requirements. 1.1 Risk Appetite Itaú Unibanco has a risk appetite policy, which was established and approved by the Board of Directors and guides the institution's business strategy. The bank's risk appetite is grounded on the following declaration of the Board of Directors: "We are a universal bank, operating predominantly in Latin America. Supported by our risk culture, we operate based on rigorous ethical and regulatory compliance standards, seeking high and growing results, with low volatility, by means of the long-lasting relationship with clients, correctly pricing risks, well-distributedfund-raising and proper use of capital." Based on this declaration, the bank established five dimensions, each of which comprising a set of metrics associated with the key risks involved, combining complementary measurements and seeking a comprehensive view of its exposure: Capitalization: establishes that Itaú Unibanco should have sufficient capital to protect itself against a serious recession or stress events without the need to adjust its capital structure under adverse circumstances. It is monitored by following up the bank's capital ratios, in usual or stress situations, and the institution's debt issue ratings.

Liquidity: establishes that the institution's liquidity should be able to support long stress periods. It is monitored by following up on liquidity ratios. 2 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Composition of results: establishes that business will mainly focus on Latin America, where Itaú Unibanco will have a diversified range of customers and products, with low appetite for results volatility and high risk. This dimension includes business and profitability, as well as market and credit risks aspects. The metrics monitored by the bank seek to ensure, by means of exposure concentration limits such as, for example, industry sectors, quality of counterparties, countries and geographic regions and risk factors, a suitable composition of the bank's portfolios, aiming at low volatility of results and business sustainability.

Operational risk: focuses on controlling operational risk events that may adversely impact the bank's business strategy and operations. This control is carried out by monitoring key operational risk events and incurred losses.

Reputation: deals with risks that may impact brand value and the institution's reputation before its customers, employees, regulators, investors and the general public. In this dimension, risks are monitored by following up on customers' satisfaction or dissatisfaction, media exposure and observation of the institution's conduct. The Board of Directors is responsible for approving risk appetite guidelines and limits, performing its activities with the support of the Risk and Capital Management Committee (CGRC) and the CRO. Metrics are regularly monitored and must comply with the limits defined. The monitoring is reported to the risk commissions and to the Board of Directors, guiding the use of preventive measures to ensure that exposures are within the limits provided and in line with the bank's strategy. 1.2 Risk Culture Aiming at strengthening its values and aligning the behavior of its employees with risk management guidelines, the institution adopts several initiatives to disseminate and strengthen its Risk Culture, which is based on four principles: conscious risk taking, discussions and actions on the institution's risks, and each and everyone's responsibility for risk management. In addition to the bank's policies, procedures and processes of risk management, the Risk Culture strengthens the employees' individual and collective responsibility in understanding, identifying, measuring, managing and mitigating the risks connected to their activities, respecting the business management ethically. The institution promotes its Risk Culture by emphasizing a behavior that helps people of all company levels to undertake and manage risks in a conscious way. By disseminating these principles, the institution fosters the understanding and the open discussion about risks, so that they are kept within the risk appetite levels established and each employee individually, regardless of their position, area or duties, may also assume responsibility for managing the risks of the business. Itaú Unibanco also makes some channels available for communication of operating failures, internal or external fraud, conflicts at the workplace, or cases that may result in inconveniences and/or losses for the institution or its customers. All employees or third parties are responsible for informing any problems immediately, as soon as they become aware of the situation. 1.3 Risk and Capital Governance The Board of Directors is the main body responsible for establishing the guidelines, policies and authority levels regarding risk and capital management. In turn, the CGRC provides support to the Board of Directors in the performance of their duties relating to risk and capital management. At the executive level, corporate bodies headed by Itaú Unibanco's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) are established to manage risks and capital. Their decisions are overseen by the CGRC. Additionally, the institution has corporate bodies that perform delegated duties in the risk and capital management, and that are headed by the Vice-President of the Risk and Finance Area (ARF). To support this structure, ARF is structured with specialized departments. The objective is to provide independent and centralized management of the institution's risks and capital, and ensure the accordance with the established rules and procedures. Itaú Unibanco's risk management organizational structure complies with Brazilian and international regulations in place and is aligned with the market's best practices. Responsibilities for risk management at Itaú Unibanco are structured according to the concept of three lines of defense, namely: in the first line of defense, the business and corporate support areas manage risks they give rise to, by identifying, assessing, controlling and reporting such risks; 3 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 in the second line of defense, an independent unit provides central control, so as to ensure that Itaú Unibanco's risk is managed according to the risk appetite and established policies and procedures. This centralized control provides the Board and executives with a global overview of Itaú Unibanco's exposure, to ensure correct and timely corporate decisions;

in the third line of defense, internal audit provides an independent assessment of the institution's activities, so that senior management can see that controls are adequate, risk management is effective and institutional standards and regulatory requirements are being complied with. Itaú Unibanco uses robust automated systems for full compliance with capital regulations, as well as for measuring risks in accordance with the regulatory determinations and models in place. It also monitors adherence to the qualitative and quantitative regulators' minimum capital and risk management requirements. 1.4 Risk-adjusted Compensation The Compensation guidelines are aimed at attracting, retaining and compensating on merit its employees, encouraging prudent risk exposure levels in short, medium and long-term strategies. The Compensation Committee, in accordance with the CMN Resolution No. 3,921, and the FEBRABAN's normative SARB 017/2016 and with the reporting to the Board of Directors, is responsible for setting out the guidelines on models of compensation to employees and the policy on compensation of management members of the Itaú Unibanco companies. The practices of compensation take into account the strategy of the institution, the general and specific legislation that should be adopted for each business or region of operation, and the adequate risk management over time. Variable compensation considers the current and potential risks, giving incentive to the achievement of sustainable results and discouraging decisions that involve excessive risks and inadequacies. For more information about remuneration in Itaú Unibanco, see Note 15 - "Shareholders' Equity" in the complete Financial Statements and/or the section "People management" in the Integrated Annual Report, which is available on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. 4 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 2 Capital 2.1 Capital Management The Board of Directors is the main body in the Itaú Unibanco's capital management and it is responsible for approving the capital management institutional policy and guidelines regarding the institution's capitalization level. The Board is also responsible for the full approval of ICAAP (Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process) report, a process which is intended to assess the adequacy of Itaú Unibanco's capital. At the executive level, corporate bodies are responsible for approving risk assessment and capital calculation methodologies, as well as reviewing, monitoring and recommending capital related documents and topics to the Board of Directors. In order to provide the Board with the data required, management reports are prepared to inform the institution's capital adequacy, as well as capital level forecasts under usual and stress conditions. There is a structure in place for coordination and consolidation of information and related processes, which are all subject to verification by the independent validation, internal controls and audit areas. The guidelines of the institutional capital management policy can be accessed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Reports. 2.2 Capital Adequacy Assessment For its capital adequacy assessment process, the annual Itaú Unibanco's procedure is as follows: Identification of material risks and assessment of the need for additional capital;

Preparation of the capital plan, both in normality and stress situations;

Internal assessment of capital adequacy;

Structuring of capital contingency and recovery plans;

Preparation of management and regulatory reports By adopting a prospective stance regarding capital management, Itaú Unibanco implemented its capital management structure and its ICAAP in order to comply with National Monetary Council (CMN) Resolution 4,557, BACEN Circular 3,846 and BACEN Circular Letter 3,907. The result of the last ICAAP - dated as of December 2019 - showed that, in addition to having enough capital to face all material risks, Itaú Unibanco has a significant buffer, thus ensuring the soundness of its equity position. 2.3 Stress Testing The stress test is a process of simulating extreme economic and market conditions on Itaú Unibanco's results, liquidity and capital. The institution has been carrying out this test in order to assess its solvency in plausible scenarios of systemic crisis, as well as to identify areas that are more susceptible to the impact of stress that may be the subject of risk mitigation. For the purposes of the test, the economic research area estimates macroeconomic variables for each stress scenario. The elaboration of stress scenarios considers the qualitative analysis of the Brazilian and the global conjuncture, historical and hypothetical elements, short and long term risks, among other aspects, as defined in CMN Resolution 4,557. In this process, the main potential risks to the economy are assessed based on the judgment of the bank's team of economists, endorsed by the Chief Economist of Itaú Unibanco and approved by the Board of Directors. Projections for the macroeconomic variables (such as GDP, the basic interest rate and inflation) and for variables in the credit market (such as raisings, lending, rates of default, margins and charges) used are based on exogenous shocks or through use of models validated by an independent area. Then, the stress scenarios adopted are used to influence the budgeted result and balance sheet. In addition to the scenario analysis methodology, sensitivity analysis and the Reverse Stress Test are also used. Itaú Unibanco uses the simulations to manage its portfolio risks, considering Brazil (segregated into wholesale and retail) and External Units, from which the risk-weighted assets and the capital and liquidity ratios are derived. The stress test is also an integral part of the ICAAP (Internal Capital Adequacy Process), the main purpose of which is to assess whether, even in severely adverse situations, the institution would have adequate levels of capital and liquidity, without any impact on the development of its activities. 5 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 This information enables potential offenders to the business to be identified, and provides support for the strategic decisions of the Board of Directors, the budgeting and risk management process, as well as serving as an input for the institution's appetite metrics. 2.4 Recovery Plan In response to the latest international crises, the Central Bank issued the Resolution No. 4,502, which requires the development of a Recovery Plan for the financial institutions that are classified in the Segment 1, with a total exposure of more than 10% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This plan aims to reestablish adequate levels of capital and liquidity, above the regulatory requirements, through appropriate strategies in the event of severe stress shocks of a systemic or idiosyncratic nature. Accordingly, each institution would be able to preserve its financial feasibility and, at the same time, mitigate the impact on the National Financial System. Itaú Unibanco has a Recovery Plan that contemplates the entire conglomerate, including foreign subsidiaries, and contains the description of the following items: I - Critical functions rendered by Itaú Unibanco to the market, activities that, if abruptly interrupted, could impact the National Financial System (SFN) and the functioning of the real economy; II- Institution's essential services: activities, operations or services which discontinuity could compromise the bank's viability; - Monthly monitoring program, establishing critical levels for a set of indicators, with a view to risk monitoring and eventual trigger for the execution of the Recovery Plan; IV - Stress scenarios, contemplating events that may threaten the business continuity and the viability of the institution, including reverse tests, which seek to identify remote risk scenarios, contributing to an increase of the management sensitivity; V - Recovery strategies in response to different stress scenarios, including the main risks and barriers, as well as the mitigators of the latter and the procedures for the operationalization of each strategy; VI - Communication plan with stakeholders, seeking its timely execution with the market, regulators and other stakeholders; VII - Governance mechanisms necessary for the coordination and execution of the Recovery Plan, such as the definition of the director responsible for the exercise at Itaú Unibanco. This plan is reviewed annually and is subjected to the approval of the Board of Directors. With this practice, Itaú Unibanco has been able to continuously demonstrate, since its first edition in 2017, that even in severe scenarios, with remote probability of occurrence, it has strategies capable of generating sufficient resources to ensure the sustainable maintenance of critical activities and essential services, without losses to customers, to the financial system and to other participants in the markets in which it operates. Itaú Unibanco ensures the exercise maintenance to guarantee that strategies remain up-to-date and viable in the face of organizational, competitive or systemic changes. 2.5 Capital Requirements and Capital Composition Itaú Unibanco's minimum capital requirements are expressed as ratios of the capital available - stated by the Total Capital (Referential Equity) and the risk-weighted assets (RWA). These ratios follow the set of resolutions(1)1and circulars disclosed by BACEN that implemented, in Brazil, the global capital requirement standards known as Basel III. The Total Capital is the sum of three items, namely: • • • Common Equity Tier I: sum of social capital, reserves and retained earnings, less deductions and prudential adjustments; Additional Tier I Capital: consists of instruments of a perpetual nature, which meet eligibility requirements. Together with Common Equity Tier I it makes up Tier I; Tier II: consists of subordinated debt instruments with defined maturity dates that meet eligibility requirements. Together with Common Equity Tier I and Additional Tier I Capital, it makes up Total Capital. (1)The standards that implemented the Basel III rules in Brazil were disclosed on March 1, 2013 through Resolutions No. 4,192 to No. 4,195 of the National Monetary Council (CMN) (Resolution No. 4,195 was revoked by Resolution No. 4,280), together with 15 Circulars published by BACEN on March 4, 2013, as amended. 6 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 The Total Capital, Tier I Capital and Common Equity Tier I Capital ratios are calculated on a consolidated basis, applied to institutions included in Prudential Conglomerate(2),2which comprises not only financial institutions but also collective financing plans ("consórcios"), payment entities, factoring companies or companies that directly or indirectly assume credit risk, and investment funds in which the institution retains substantially all risks and rewards. For purposes of calculating these minimum capital requirements, the total RWA is determined as the sum of the risk- weighted asset amounts for credit, market and operational risks. Credit, market and operational risks approaches are treated as described in section "2.6 Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA)". The minimum Total Capital ratio required is 8.0% as from January 1st, 2019. Basel III redefined the requirements for qualifying the instruments eligible for Tier I and Tier II Capital, which in Brazil are regulated by CMN Resolution 4,192. This reform included a phase-out schedule for instruments currently included in capital, which were issued before the rule came into effect and which do not fully meet the new requirements. The table below presents the composition of the referential equity and its components (Common Equity Tier I, Additional Tier I Capital and Tier II Capital), taking into consideration their respective prudential adjustments, as required by current regulations. Composition of Referential Equity R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Stockholders' equity Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Consolidated) 123,624 131,987 119,824 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 11,934 11,110 12,427 Changes in ownership interest in a subsidiary in capital transactions 270 259 71 Consolidated Stockholders' Equity (BACEN) 135,828 143,356 132,322 Common Equity Tier I prudential adjustments (28,160) (26,028) (23,166) Common Equity Tier I 107,668 117,328 109,156 Instruments eligible to comprise Additional Tier I 17,201 11,266 10,868 Additional Tier I prudential adjustments 111 102 100 Additional Tier I Capital 17,312 11,368 10,968 Tier I (Common Equity Tier I + Additional Tier I Capital) 124,980 128,696 120,124 Instruments eligible to comprise Tier II 14,175 11,833 11,833 Tier II prudential adjustments 63 67 99 Tier II 14,238 11,900 11,932 Referential Equity (Tier I + Tier II) 139,218 140,596 132,056 The most significant prudential adjustments for Itaú Unibanco are shown in the following table. Together, they account for more than 90% of the prudential adjustments as of March 31, 2020. Prudential Adjustments R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Ref. Anexo I Goodwill paid upon the acquisition of investments 6,951 6,397 6,819 (e) Intangible assets 8,731 8,341 7,810 (h) / (i) Tax credits 2,381 1,480 5,021 (b) Minority shareholders' primary capital surplus 434 367 365 Adjustments related to the market value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge the cash (1,300) (1,475) (1,606) flows of protected items whose mark-to-market adjustments are not recorded in the books Prudential Adjustments subject to exemption limits (deferred tax assets from temporary differences, investments in insurance companies and investments in financial institutions not 10,484 10,605 4,587 consolidated). Others 479 313 170 Total 28,160 26,028 23,166 In the first quarter of 2020, Itaú Unibanco did not buy back its own shares. The shares that were repurchased in the previous periods are shown as "Treasury Shares", which reached a balance of R$ (912) million as of March 31, 2020. Treasury shares reduce our shareholders' equity, resulting in a decrease in the capital base. In this period, the amount of dividends and Interest on capital paid / provided for, which affects Itaú Unibanco's capital base, was R$ (10,218) million. Dividends and Interest on capital are deducted from the institution's shareholders' equity, thus reducing its capital base. More details about Total Capital are given in Appendix I ("Template CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital") in this report. (2)Further details of Prudential Conglomerate can be found in BACEN Circular No. 3,701, CMN Resolution No. 4,280 or in the link: http://www.bcb.gov.br/?BRPRUDENTIALFINREG. 7 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 The table below presents subordinated debts and other instruments eligible for Additional Tier I and Tier II capital: R$ million Instruments Eligible for Additional Tier I Capital Maturities 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Name of instrument <1 year 1-2 years 2-3 years 3-4 years 4-5 years > 5 years or Total Total Total Perpetual Subordinated Perpetual Debt - - - - - 17,201 17,201 11,266 10,868 Instruments Eligible for Additional Tier I Capital (Mar/20) - - - - - 17,201 17,201 11,266 10,868 Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital R$ million Maturities 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Name of instrument <1 year 1-2 years 2-3 years 3-4 years 4-5 years > 5 years or Total Total Total Perpetual Financial Bills - 14 5,168 - - 2,377 7,559 5,089 4,889 Euronotes 11,806 11,931 7,150 9,801 - 3,909 44,597 31,538 30,483 Subordinated Debt (Mar/20) 11,806 11,945 12,318 9,801 - 6,286 52,156 36,627 35,372 Subordinated Debt Not Elegible to Capital - 36 279 886 - 5,697 6,898 11,569 6,340 Subordinated Debt - Total (Mar/20) 11,806 11,981 12,597 10,687 - 11,983 59,054 48,196 41,712 Subordinated Debt after Reducer (Mar/20) - 2,389 4,927 5,881 - 6,286 19,483 12,647 17,275 Subordinated Debt after Reducer (Dec/12) - 990 290 4,235 7,093 26,514 39,122 Preferred Shares (Dec/12) - - 323 - - - 323 Threshold (1) Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital (Dec/12) - 198 123 847 1,419 5,303 7,889 Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital after Reducer (Mar/20) - - - - - 6,286 6,286 Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital (Mar/20) (2) - 198 123 847 1,419 11,589 14,175 Total Instruments Eligible for Capital (Mar/20) - 198 123 847 1,419 28,790 31,376 Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital with application of threshold in accordance with the current rules (Resolution 4,192 - Art 28). According to current legislation, the accounting balance of instruments eligible for Tier II Capital as of December 2012 and the instruments issued in November, 2019 were used for the calculation of total capital as of March, 2020. The subordinated debts issued in November 2019, on the international market US$ 750 million in Subordinated Notes, and on the domestic market R$ 2,330 in Financial Subordinated Notes, which have a repurchase option as from 2024, were approved by BACEN for the composition of the Tier II Capital, according to the eligible value, increasing by 0.6 p.p. the Basel ratio of Itaú Unibanco Holding. In February 2020, Itaú Unibanco Holding issued on the international market US$ 700 million in Perpetual Subordinated Notes. These Perpetual Subordinated Notes have a repurchase option as from 2025, and were approved by BACEN for the composition of Itaú Unibanco Holding's Additional Tier I Capital, according to the eligible value, with an increase of 0.4 p.p. in its Basel ratio. For further details of instruments that are part of the Total Capital, please visit the website www.itau.com.br/investor- relations, section Reports, under Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks - Spreadsheet Support, Appendix I and II - Pillar 3, Appendix II - Main Features of Regulatory Capital Instruments. The Circular BACEN 3,751 provides for the calculation of relevant indicators to identify Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) among financial institutions in Brazil. An institution is considered G-SIB whether its score reaches at least 130, this score was 39 for Itaú Unibanco in 2018. Information on the values of the G-SIBs indicators can been found at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Reports, Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks. The compliance of BACEN with the standards recommended by the Basel Committee was assessed at the end of 2013, under the Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP)(3).The rules effective in Brazil were considered compliant-pursuant to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), Brazil is a compliant jurisdiction-i.e., the capital standards established in Brazil are also consistent with the internationally accepted minimum requirements. The discrepancies identified were considered immaterial. Minimum capital requirement for Insurance The minimum capital requirements for underwriting, credit, operational and market risks for insurers, open private pension entities, premium bonds companies and reinsurers are established by The National Council of Private Insurance (CNSP), through CNSP Resolution 321 e subsequent amendments. 2.6 Risk-Weighted Asset (RWA) According to CMN Resolution 4,193 and subsequent amendments, for assessing the minimum capital requirements, the RWA must be calculated by adding the following risk exposures: RWA = RWACPAD + RWAMINT + RWAOPAD RWA CPAD = portion related to exposures to credit risk, calculated using standardized approach;

= portion related to exposures to credit risk, calculated using standardized approach; RWA MINT = portion related to the market risk capital requirement, made up of the maximum between the internal model and 80% of the standardized model, and regulated by BACEN Circulars 3,646 and 3,674; Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP). Assessment of Basel III regulations in Brazil, December 2013, updated in March 2019. 8 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 RWA OPAD = portion related to the operational risk capital requirement, calculated using standardized approach. The table below presents the evolution of RWA composition of Itaú Unibanco. Composition of Risk-Weighted Asset R$ million Risk exposures 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWA CPAD ) 917,107 87.9% 784,730 88.0% 705,894 85.7% Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWAMINT) 33,934 3.2% 25,002 2.8% 36,583 4.4% Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWAOPAD) 92,476 8.9% 81,568 9.2% 81,341 9.9% Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA) 1,043,517 100.0% 891,300 100.0% 823,818 100.0% Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWACPAD) The table below presents the credit risk-weighted assets (RWACPAD), regulated by BACEN Circular 3,644, segregated by risk weighting factor and by asset type: Composition of Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWACPAD) Risk exposures Exposure weighted by credit risk (RWACPAD) a) Per Weighting Factor (FPR): R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 917,107 784,730 705,894 FPR at 2% 172 147 115 FPR at 4% 732 431 365 FPR at 10% - - - FPR at 20% 10,226 9,581 8,332 FPR at 35% 22,892 21,939 20,527 FPR at 50% 66,921 58,178 52,171 FPR at 75% 179,477 177,372 160,702 FPR at 85% 149,938 120,402 82,706 FPR at 100% 374,435 334,064 317,711 FPR de 150%(1) 115 126 0 FPR at 250% 40,376 43,998 40,934 FPR at 300% 55,239 6,401 9,348 FPR up to 1250% 1,300 1,064 427 Derivatives - Variation of the counterparty credit quality 9,576 3,494 5,896 Default Funds 12 15 11 Securitization 5,696 7,518 6,649 Exposure weighted by credit risk (RWACPAD) 917,107 784,730 705,894 b) Per Type: Securities 52,734 54,715 38,835 Loan operations - Retail 139,669 139,522 125,870 Loan operations - Non-retail 313,534 274,324 260,648 Joint liabilities - Retail 146 150 144 Joint liabilities - Non-retail 49,149 45,657 42,495 Loan commitments - Retail 39,662 37,700 34,679 Loan commitments - Non-retail 11,406 11,138 10,367 Derivatives - Future potential gain 5,684 4,787 4,288 Intermediation Operations 1,791 2,422 1,956 Other exposures 303,332 214,315 186,612 As from january 2019, Circular 3,921 became effective, changing the rules of RW (FPR) for exposures to foreign sovereigns. Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWAMINT) From September 1st, 2016, BACEN has authorized Itaú Unibanco to use internal market risk models to determine the total amount of regulatory capital (RWAMINT), replacing the RWAMPAD, as set out in BACEN Circular 3,646. Among the foreign units, Argentina has its market capital calculated through the internal approach, while the others (Chile, Itaú BBA International, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay) use the standardized approach. 9 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 The following table presents the values of market risk weighted assets (RWAMINT) which is regulated by BACEN Circulars 3,646 and 3,674. Composition of Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWA MINT ) R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk - Standard Aproach (RWAMPAD) 39,942 28,328 42,307 Operations subject to interest rate variation 35,707 24,724 39,666 Fixed income interest rate denominated in reais 2,851 5,273 2,531 Foreign exchange linked interest rate 17,726 13,118 24,013 Price index linked interest rate 15,130 6,333 13,122 Interest rate linked interest rate - - 0 Operations subject to commodity price variation Operations subject to stock price variation Operations subject to the risk of exposures in gold, foreign currency and foreign exchange variations Minimum Market Risk Weighted Assets - Standard Aproach (RWAMPAD) (1) (a) Market Risk Weighted Assets calculated based on internal methodology (b) Reduction of Market Risk Weighted Assets due to Internal Models Aproach (IMA) Market Risk Weighted Assets (RWAMINT) - maximum of (a) and (b) Market risk weighted-assets calculated based on internal models, with a maximum saving possibility of 20% of the standard model. 1,343 1,087 553 490 1,162 457 2,402 1,355 1,632 31,954 22,663 33,846 33,934 25,002 36,583 (6,008) (3,327) (5,724) 33,934 25,002 36,583 On March 31, 2020, RWAMINT reached R$ 33,934 million, that corresponds to the need of capital calculated through the internal approach, above the value of 80% of RWAMPAD, that was R$ 31,954 million. Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWAOPAD) BACEN Circulars 3,640, 3,316 and subsequent amendments established the criteria for determining the portion of risk- weighted assets related to the capital required for operational risk (RWAOPAD). Itaú Unibanco uses the Alternative Standardised Approach. In accordance with current regulation, the exposure of RWAOPAD is calculated on a semiannual basis, related to June 30 and December 31. The following table presents the values of RWA for operational risk: Composition of Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWA OPAD ) R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWA ) 92,476 81,568 81,341 OPAD Retail 14,431 14,005 13,985 Commercial 28,718 27,536 27,818 Corporate finance 3,416 2,746 2,819 Negotiation and sales 23,490 15,430 15,461 Payments and settlements 8,696 8,802 8,897 Financial agent services 4,596 4,641 4,672 Asset management 8,806 8,101 7,661 Retail brokerage 323 307 27 2.7 Additional Capital Buffers A requirement for Additional Capital Buffers (ACP) came into effect in the first quarter of 2016. Details of its components are shown below: Additional Capital Buffers (ACP) R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Additional Capital Buffers (ACP requirement ) 36,523 31,195 28,834 conservation 26,088 22,282 20,596 countercyclical - - - systemically importance 10,435 8,913 8,238 BACEN Circular 3,769 describes the method for calculating the ACPcountercyclical. Details of its portions are shown below for the relevant jurisdictions: Additional Capital Buffers (ACPcountercyclical) (1) (2) R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 RWACPrNBi Brazil 545,778 519,410 452,892 Chile (3) 103,383 82,831 84,928 Total 649,161 602,241 537,820 Portion of the RWA balance for credit risk exposure to the non-banking private sector in the relevant jurisdictions. Percentage amount of the Additional Common Equity Tier I countercyclical for the principal jurisdictions is zero. Method of calculating countercyclical buffer not announced in this jurisdiction. According to Article 2 of BACEN Circular No. 3,769 the ACCP of Brazil value should be used. 10 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 2.8 Capital Adequacy Itaú Unibanco, through ICAAP process, assesses the adequacy of its capital to face the incurred risks, composed by regulatory capital for credit, market and operational risks and by the necessary capital to face other risks. In order to ensure the soundness of Itaú Unibanco and the availability of capital to support business growth, Itaú Unibanco maintains capital levels above the minimum requirements, according to the Common Equity Tier I, Additional Tier I Capital, and Tier II minimum ratios. On March 31, 2020, the Total Capital (PR) reached R$ 139,218 million, R$ 124,980 million of Tier I and R$ 14,238 million of Tier II. Capital Adequacy R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Required Current Required Current Ratio Required Current Required Current Ratio Required Current Required Current Ratio Amount Amount Ratio Amount Amount Ratio Amount Amount Ratio Common Equity Tier I 46,958 107,668 4.5% 10.3% 40,108 117,328 4.5% 13.2% 37,072 109,156 4.5% 13.3% Additional Tier I Capital - 17,312 - - - 11,368 - - - 10,968 - - Tier I 62,611 124,980 6.0% 12.0% 53,478 128,696 6.0% 14.4% 49,429 120,124 6.0% 14.6% Tier II - 14,238 - - - 11,900 - - - 11,932 - - Referential Equity (Tier I + Tier II) 83,481 139,218 8.0% 13.3% 71,304 140,596 8.0% 15.8% 65,905 132,056 8.0% 16.0% Additional Capital Buffers 36,523 3.5% 31,195 3.5% 28,834 3.5% The Total Capital Ratio reached 13.3% on March 31, 2020, reducing 250 basis points relatively to December 31, 2019, mainly due to the foreign exchange impact, the provision of interest on capital, dividends referring to fiscal year 2019, and increase in risk-weighted assets, partially compensated by the net income in the quarter and the issuance of level 1 and level 2 debts. Besides, Itaú Unibanco has an R$ 55,737 million capital excess in relation to its required Total Capital, higher than the Additional Capital Buffers requirement of R$ 36,523 million, largely covered by total capital available. The Fixed Assets Ratio ("Índice de Imobilização") indicates the level of Total Capital committed to adjusted permanent assets. Itaú Unibanco is within the maximum limit of 50% of the adjusted Total Capital, as established by BACEN. On March 31, 2020, the Fixed Assets Ratio reached 27.2%, which presents a buffer of R$ 31,751 million. On March 31, 2020, the Tier I capital ratio reached 12.0%. The CET 1 capital ratio reached 10.3%. Tier I Capital Ratio 11 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 2.8.1 IRRBB - Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book BACEN's (Central Bank of Brazil) Circular 3,876, published in January 2018, states on methodologies and procedures for evaluation of the capital adequacy, held to cover interest rates risk from instruments held in the banking book. For the purposes of this Circular, are defined: ∆EVE (Delta Economic Value of Equity) is defined as the difference between the present value of the sum of repricing flows of instruments subject to IRRBB in a base scenario, and the present value of the sum of repricing flows of the same instruments in an interest-rate shocked scenario;

interest-rate shocked scenario; ∆NII (Delta Net Interest Income) is defined as the difference between the result of financial intermediation of instruments subject to IRRBB in a base scenario, and the result of financial intermediation of the same instruments in an interest-rate shocked scenario. The sensibility analysis introduced here are just a static evaluation of the portfolio interest rate exposure, and, therefore, don´t consider the dynamic management of the treasury desk and risk control areas, which hold the responsibility for measures to mitigate risk under an adverse situation, minimizing significant losses. Moreover, it is highlighted that the results presented do not translate into accountable or economic results, because this analysis has the single purpose of disclosure the interest rate risk and demonstrate the respective protective actions, considering the instruments fair value, apart from any accounting practices adopted by Itaú Unibanco. The institution uses an internal model to measure ∆EVE and ∆NII. ∆EVE results do not represent immediate impact in the stockholders' equity. Meanwhile, ∆NII results indicate potential volatility in the projected interest rates results. In compliance with the circular 3,876, the following information demonstrates qualitative and quantitative details of risk management for IRRBB in Itaú Unibanco. Framework and Treatment Interest rate risk in the banking book refers to the potential risk of impact on capital sufficiency and/or on the results of financial intermediation due to adverse movements in interest rates, taking into account the principal flows of instruments held in the banking book. The main point of assets and liabilities management is to maximize the risk-return ratio of positions held in the banking book, taking into account the economic value of these assets/liabilities and the impact on actual and future bank's results. The interest rate risk managing on transactions held in the banking book occurs within the governance and hierarchy of decision-making bodies and under a limits structure and alerts approved specifically for these purpose, which is sensitive due to different levels and classes of market risk. The management structure of IRRBB has it owns risk policies and controls intended to ensure adherence to the bank's risk appetite. The IRRBB framework has granular management limits for several other risk metrics and consolidated limits for ∆EVE and ∆NII results, besides the limits associated with stress tests. The asset and liability management unit is responsible for managing timing mismatches between asset and liability flows, and minimizes interest rate risk by through strategies as economic hedge and accounting hedge. All the models associated with IRRBB have a robust independent validation process and are approved by a CTAM (Technical Model Assessment Commission). In addition, all the models and processes are assessed by internal audit. The interest rate risk framework in the banking book uses management measurements that are calculated daily for limit control. The ∆EVE and ∆NII metrics are calculated according to the risk appetite limits and the other risk metrics in terms of management risk limits. In the process of managing interest rate risk of the banking book, transactions subject to automatic options are calculated according to internal market models which split the products, as far as possible, into linear and non-linear payoffs. The linear payoffs are treated similarly to any other instruments without options, and for non-linear payoffs an additional value is computed and added on the ∆EVE and ∆NII metrics. In general terms, transactions subject to behavioral options are classified as deposits with no contractual maturity date defined or products subject to early repayment. Non-maturity deposits are classified according to their nature and stability to guarantee compliance with regulatory limits. A survival analysis model treats the products subject to pre- payment, using the historical dataset to calibrate its parameters. The instruments flows with homogeneous 12 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 characteristics are adjusted by specific models to reflect, in the most appropriate way, the repricing flows of the instruments. The banking book consists of asset and liability transactions originating in different commercial channels (retail and wholesale) of Itaú Unibanco. The market risk exposures inherent in the banking book consists of various risk factors, which are primary components of the market in price formation. IRRBB also includes hedging transactions intended to minimize risks deriving from strong fluctuations of market risk factors and their accounting asymmetries. Market risk generated from structural mismatches is managed by a variety of financial instruments, such as exchange- traded and over-the-counter derivatives. In some cases, operations using derivative financial instruments can be classified as accounting hedges, depending on their risk and cash flow characteristics. In these cases, the supporting documentation is analyzed to enable the effectiveness of the hedge and other changes in the accounting process to be continuously monitored. The accounting and administrative procedures for hedging are defined in BACEN Circular 3,082. The IRRBB model includes a series of premises: ∆EVE and ∆NII are measured on the basis of the cash flows of the banking book instruments, broken down into their risk factors to isolate the effect of the interest rate and the spread components;

For non-maturity deposits, the models are classified according to their nature and stability and distributed over time considering the regulatory limits;

non-maturity deposits, the models are classified according to their nature and stability and distributed over time considering the regulatory limits; The institution uses survival analysis models to handle credit transactions subject to prepayment, and empirical models for transactions subject to early redemption;

The medium-term repricing attributed to non-maturity deposits is defined as 1.26 years;

medium-term repricing attributed to non-maturity deposits is defined as 1.26 years; The maximum-term repricing attributed to non-maturity deposits is defined as 33 years. The article 39 of the circular defines the need to publish ∆EVE and ∆NII, using the standard shock scenarios described in article 11. Itaú Unibanco has opted to an additional disclosure of the metrics above, considering the internal scenarios, because of the understanding that the standard approach shocks and is application are too conservative. The institution understands that is owns internal scenarios, defined by statistical methodologies, which consider the interest rate historical distribution behavior represent in a more appropriate way the potential risk embedded in the interest rates volatility. Additionally, internal model is more adherent with the way Itaú Unibanco manages its own risks. On the table below are presented the main results due to the change in the interest rates in the banking book in the standardized and in the internal scenarios. It is important to note that, following the normative rules, the potential losses are represented by positive values and potential gains by negative values (between parentheses). Parallel Up: increasing in the short-term and in the long-term interest rates;

short-term and in the long-term interest rates; Parallel Down: decreasing in the short-term and in the long-term interest rates;

short-term and in the long-term interest rates; Short-term increase: increasing in the short-term interest rates;

increase: increasing in the short-term interest rates; Short-term reduction: decreasing in the short-term interest rates;

reduction: decreasing in the short-term interest rates; Steepener: decreasing in the short-term interest rates and increasing the in the long-term interest rates;

short-term interest rates and increasing the in the long-term interest rates; Flattener: increasing in the short-term interest rates and decreasing the in the long-term interest rates; Potential Loss of Instruments Classified in the Banking Book arising from Interest Rate Variation Scenarios(1) (Losses are represented by positive values, while gains are represented by negative values (between parentheses)) R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 ΔEVE ΔNII ΔEVE ΔNII Scenarios Standard (2) Internal (3) Standard (2) Internal (3) Standard (2) Internal (3) Standard (2) Internal (3) Shocks Shocks Shocks Shocks Shocks Shocks Shocks Shocks Parallel Up 7,115 3,777 (583) (719) 8,903 4,635 450 163 Parallel Down (7,699) (3,559) 1,497 644 (11,308) (4,500) (645) (322) Short rate Up 6,333 3,185 7,509 3,766 Short rate Down (6,746) (2,925) (7,997) (3,488) Steepener (2,871) (1,225) (3,033) (1,388) Flattener 4,121 1,839 4,220 2,019 Maximum 7,115 3,777 1,497 644 8,903 4,635 450 163 Tier I 124,980 128,696 Losses in variation measurements are shown as positive values, as per Art. 13 §3º of Circular 3,876. Values are calculated using internal models and standard regulatory shocks, as per Art. 39 §1º II of Circular 3,876. Values are calculated using internal models and shocks , as per Art. 7º of Circular 3,876. 13 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 The maximum variation of ∆EVE, with internal shocks, was R$ 3,777 millions as of March 31, 2020, considering the Parallel Up Scenario shocks, a decrease of 18.5% when compared to December 31, 2020. For the outlier test, the maximum variation of the ∆EVE, with standardized shocks was R$ 7,115 million as of March 31, 2020, corresponding to a potential loss of 5.7% of Tier I, which is less than 15% - percentage that defines the institution as outlier (according to Art. 44 of Circular 3,876). The ∆NII, with internal shocks, for a horizon of a year, has maximum loss of R$ 644 million in the Parallel Down Scenario. 2.9 Leverage Ratio The Leverage Ratio is defined as the ratio between Tier I Capital and Total Exposure, calculated according to BACEN Circular 3,748. The ratio is intended to be a simple measure of non-risk-sensitive leverage, and so it does not take into account risk weighs or risk mitigation. As required by BACEN Circular Letter 3,706, Itaú Unibanco has since October 2015 been reporting the Leverage Ratio to BACEN monthly. As from January 1st, 2018, the Resolution 4,615 was put into force and established minimum requirement at 3% for the Leverage Ratio. The following information is based on the methodology and standard format introduced by BACEN Circular 3,748. Comparative Summary of Published Financial Statements and Leverage Ratio R$ Thousand 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 1 Total assets according to published financial statements 1,982,498,345 1,738,713,009 1,651,424,567 2 Adjustment for differences in consolidation of accounts (199,570,965) (206,207,020) (196,268,386) 3 Adjustment for assets assigned or transferred with substantial transfer of risks and benefits and recognized (1,898,904) (2,208,342) (3,253,435) 4 Adjustment for changes in reference values and potential future gains on derivative financial instruments 20,909,488 18,978,183 18,871,765 5 Adjustment for repurchase transactions and securities lending 12,450,884 12,458,242 10,813,262 6 Adjustment for transactions not booked in prudential conglomerate's total assets 128,702,011 121,974,309 111,673,986 7 Other adjustments (199,916,530) (137,144,541) (130,042,264) 8 Total Exposure 1,743,174,330 1,546,563,840 1,463,219,496 Disclosure of information on Leverage Ratio R$ Thousand 1 2 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Items shown in the Balance Sheet Balance sheet items other than derivative financial instruments, securities received on loan and resales for 1,293,791,240 1,189,661,430 1,066,905,817 settlement under repurchase transactions Adjustments for equity items deducted in calculating Level I Capital (42,184,195) (34,260,362) (32,810,054) 3 Total exposure shown in the Balance Sheet 1,251,607,045 1,155,401,067 1,034,095,763 Transactions using Derivative Financial Instruments 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Replacement value for derivatives transactions 57,616,462 28,149,414 26,072,628 Potential future gains from derivatives transactions 11,295,780 13,128,113 18,045,839 Adjustment for collateral in derivatives transactions - - - Adjustment for daily margin held as collateral - - - Derivatives in the name of customers where there is no contractual obligation to reimburse in the event of (6,456,752) (6,080,133) (8,533,696) bankruptcy or default of the entities responsible for the settlement system Reference value adjusted for credit derivatives 14,080,609 10,444,041 6,543,589 Adjustment of reference value calculated for credit derivatives (1,151,606) (706,453) (717,831) 11 Total exposure for derivative financial instruments 75,384,493 44,934,982 41,410,530 Repurchase Transactions and Securities Lending (TVM) 12 Investments in repurchase transactions and securities lending 263,385,697 196,504,018 254,462,278 13 Adjustment for repurchases for settlement and creditors of securities lending - - - 14 Amount of counterparty credit risk 12,450,884 12,458,242 10,813,262 15 Amount of counterparty credit risk in transactions as intermediary 11,644,200 15,291,222 10,763,677 16 Total exposure for repurchase transactions and securities lending 287,480,781 224,253,482 276,039,217 Off-balance sheet items 17 Reference value of off-balance sheet transactions 392,721,451 375,391,357 345,669,940 18 Adjustment for application of FCC specific to off-balance sheet transactions (264,019,440) (253,417,047) (233,995,954) 19 Total off-balance sheet exposure 128,702,011 121,974,309 111,673,986 Capital and Total Exposure 20 Level I 124,979,508 128,696,398 120,124,226 21 Total Exposure 1,743,174,330 1,546,563,840 1,463,219,496 Leverage Ratio 22 Basel III Leverage Ratio 7.2% 8.3% 8.2% 14 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 3 Balance Sheet and Institutions 3.1 Balance Sheet The following table presents a comparison between the Balance Sheet of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. presented in the Financial Statements and of Prudential Consolidation. Comparison of balance sheets - Assets (1) R$ million Consolidated Prudential Ref. Appedix I (2) Balanced Sheet Assets 03/31/2020 Current assets and Long-term receivables 1,944,899 1,722,229 Cash and cash equivalents 71,881 71,476 Interbank investments 282,565 281,059 Securities and derivative financial instruments 605,985 389,065 Interbank accounts 107,457 107,456 Interbranch accounts 277 277 Loan, lease and other credit operations 593,459 594,287 Other receivables 279,785 275,215 Tax credit and Actuarial Assets - 33,832 Tax credits arising from income tax losses and social contribution - 2,642 (b) Credits resulting from temporary differences - 31,098 (c) Actuarial assets related to defined benefit pension funds - 92 (d) Other - 241,382 Other assets 3,490 3,395 Permanent assets 37,599 60,699 Investments 15,998 39,761 Goodwill based on the expectation of future profitability - 728 (e) investments in companies that are similar to financial institutions and insurance companies - 7,365 (f) investments in the capital of financial institutions - 10,514 (a) Other - 21,154 Real estate in use 6,355 5,863 Deferred permanent assets - - Other - - Goodwill and Intangible assets 15,246 15,074 Goodwill based on the expectation of future profitability - 6,224 (e) Intangible assets - 8,731 (h)/(i) Deferred permanent assets - - (g) Other - 119 Total assets 1,982,498 1,782,927 Differences are mainly due to non-consolidation of non financial companies (highlighting the following companies: Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds) within the Prudential Conglomerate and also by the eliminations of transactions with related parties. Prudential information that is presented in Appedix I of this document. 15 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Comparison of balance sheets - Liabilities (1) R$ million Consolidated Prudential Ref. Appedix I (2) Balanced Sheet Liabilities 03/31/2020 Current and Long-term Liabilities 1,843,947 1,643,804 Deposits 606,750 617,067 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 313,540 313,760 Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 154,146 154,146 Interbank accounts 45,411 45,411 Interbranch accounts 6,665 6,667 Borrowings and onlending 94,909 94,909 Derivative financial instruments 87,909 87,933 Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and capitalization 214,565 - Other liabilities 320,052 323,910 Social and statutory 8,823 7,701 Tax credits arising from income tax losses and social contribution - 4,660 (b)/(c) Provision of Actuarial assets related to defined benefit pension funds - 234 (d) Other - 2,807 Other - 316,209 Deferred income 3,286 3,295 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 11,641 11,934 (j) Stockholders' equity 123,624 123,893 Capital 97,148 97,148 (k) Other Revenues and Other Reserves (2,342) (1,090) (m) Revenue reserves 29,730 28,747 (l) (Treasury shares) (912) (912) (n) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 1,982,498 1,782,927 Differences are mainly due to non-consolidation of non financial companies (highlighting the following companies: Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds) within the Prudencial Conglomerate and also by the eliminations of transactions with related parties. Prudential information that is presented in Appedix I of this document. 16 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 3.2 Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding The lists below provide the institutions that comprise the financial statements and the Prudential Consolidation of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.. Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding Institutions that comprise the financial statements and the Prudential Consolidation(1) Country(2) % Equity share in capital Aj Títulos Públicos Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa Referenciado DI Brazil 98.37% Banco Investcred Unibanco S.A. Brazil 50.00% Banco Itaú (Suisse) S.A. Switzerland 100.00% Banco Itaú Argentina S.A. Argentina 100.00% Banco Itaú BBA S.A. Brazil 100.00% Banco Itaú Consignado S.A. Brazil 100.00% Banco Itaú International United States 100.00% Banco Itaú Paraguay S.A. Paraguay 100.00% Banco Itaú Uruguay S/A Uruguay 100.00% Banco Itaú Veículos S.A. Brazil 100.00% Banco ItauBank S.A. Brazil 100.00% Banco Itaucard S.A. Brazil 100.00% Banco Itauleasing S.A. Brazil 100.00% Dibens Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil Brazil 100.00% Fideicomisos Financiero Privados BHSA Argentina 100.00% Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento Brazil 50.00% Fundo De Invest Dir Creditórios Não Padron NPL II Brazil 100.00% Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios Não-Padronizados Barzel Brazil 100.00% Fundo Even II Kinea FII Brazil 100.00% Fundo Fortaleza de Investimento Imobiliário Brazil 100.00% Fundo Kinea Ações Brazil 99.36% Hipercard Banco Múltiplo S.A. Brazil 100.00% Intrag Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda. Brazil 100.00% Iresolve Companhia Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiros S.A. Brazil 100.00% Itaú (Panamá) S.A. Panama 33.22% Itaú Administradora de Consórcios Ltda. Brazil 100.00% Itaú Asset Management Colombia S.A. Sociedad Fiduciaria Colombia 33.21% Itaú Bank & Trust Bahamas Ltd. Bahamas 100.00% Itaú Bank & Trust Cayman Ltd. Cayman Islands 100.00% Itaú Bank, Ltd. Cayman Islands 100.00% Itaú BBA Europe S.A. Portugal 100.00% Itaú BBA International Plc. United Kingdom 100.00% Itaú BBA USA Securities Inc. United States 100.00% Itaú Cia. Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiros Brazil 100.00% Itaú Comisionista de Bolsa Colombia S.A. Colombia 33.32% Itaú CorpBanca Chile 38.14% Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A. Colombia 33.22% Itaú CorpBanca New York Branch United States 38.14% Itaú Corredores de Bolsa Limitada Chile 38.14% Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. Brazil 100.00% Itaú Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. Brazil 100.00% Itaú EU Lux-Itaú Latin America Equity Fund Luxembourg 89.60% Itaú International Securities Inc. United States 100.00% Itaú Kinea Private Equity Multimercado Fundo de Investimento em Cotas de Fundos de Investimento Crédito Privado Brazil 100.00% Itaú Securities Services Colombia S.A. Sociedad Fiduciaria Colombia 33.49% Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Brazil 100.00% Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., Grand Cayman Branch Cayman Islands 100.00% Itaú Unibanco S.A. Brazil 100.00% Itaú Unibanco S.A., Grand Cayman Branch Cayman Islands 100.00% Itaú Unibanco S.A., Miami Branch United States 100.00% Itaú Unibanco S.A., Nassau Branch Bahamas 100.00% Itaú Unibanco S.A., Tokyo Branch Japan 100.00% Itaú Unibanco Veículos Administradora de Consórcios Ltda. Brazil 100.00% Itaú Valores S.A. Argentina 100.00% Itauvest Distribuidora de Títulos e Val. Mobiliários S.A. Brazil 100.00% ITB Holding Ltd. Cayman Islands 100.00% Kinea Ações Fundo de Investimento em Ações Brazil 100.00% Kinea Ações Fundo de Investimento em Cotas de Fundos de Investimento em Ações Brazil 100.00% Kinea CO-investimento Fundo de Investimento Imobiliario Brazil 99.78% Kinea I Private Equity FIP Multiestrategia Brazil 99.67% Kinea II Macro Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Crédito Privado Brazil 100.00% Kinea KP Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Crédito Privado Brazil 100.00% Kinea Ventures FIP Brazil 100.00% Licania Fund Limited Cayman Islands 100.00% As of December 2019, the funds Crédito Universitário FIDC I and Crédito Universitário FIDC II were consolidated in the Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A Prudential Conglomerate. The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin. 17 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Institutions that comprise the financial statements and the Prudential Consolidation (1) Country (2) % Equity share in capital Luizacred S.A. Sociedade de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento Brazil 50.00% MCC S.A. Corredores de Bolsa Chile 100.00% Microinvest S.A. Soc. de Crédito a Microempreendedor Brazil 100.00% OCA S.A. Uruguay 100.00% Oiti Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Crédito Privado Investimento no Exterior Brazil 100.00% RedeCard S.A. Brazil 100.00% RT Itaú DJ Títulos Públicos Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa Referenciado DI Brazil 100.00% RT Scala Renda Fixa - Fundo de Investimento em Cotas de Fundos de Investimento Brazil 100.00% RT Voyager Renda Fixa Crédito Privado - Fundo de Investimento Brazil 100.00% Universo FIP Multiestratégia Brazil 100.00% As of December 2019, the funds Crédito Universitário FIDC I and Crédito Universitário FIDC II were consolidated in the Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A Prudential Conglomerate. The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin. Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding Institutions that comprise only the Financial Statements Country (1) % Equity share on capital Aj II Títulos Públicos Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa Referenciado DI Brazil 57.95% Albarus S.A. Paraguay 100.00% BICSA Holdings, Ltd. Cayman Islands 100.00% Borsen Renda Fixa Crédito Privado - Fundo de Investimento Brazil 100.00% CGB II SPA Chile 100.00% CGB III SPA Chile 100.00% Cia. Itaú de Capitalização Brazil 100.00% Estrel Serviços Administrativos S.A. Brazil 100.00% FC Recovery S.A.U. Argentina 96.00% FIC Promotora de Vendas Ltda. Brazil 50.00% iCarros Ltda. Brazil 100.00% IGA Participações S.A. Brazil 100.00% Investimentos Bemge S.A. Brazil 86.81% Itaú Administração Previdenciária Ltda. Brazil 100.00% Itaú Administradora General de Fondos S.A. Chile 38.14% Itaú Asesorías Financieras Limitada Chile 38.14% Itaú Asia Limited Hong Kong 100.00% Itaú Asset Management S.A. Sociedad Gerente de Fondos Comunes de Inversión Argentina 100.00% Itaú Bahamas Directors Ltd. Bahamas 100.00% Itaú Bahamas Nominees Ltd. Bahamas 100.00% Itaú BBA International (Cayman) Ltd. Cayman Islands 100.00% Itaú BBA México, S.A. de C.V. México 100.00% Itaú BBA Trading S.A. Brazil 100.00% Itaú Chile Inversiones, Servicios y Administracion S.A. Chile 100.00% Itaú Consultoria de Valores Mobiliários e Participações S.A. Brazil 100.00% Itaú Corredor de Seguros Colombia S.A. Colombia 30.50% Itaú Corredores de Seguros S.A. Chile 38.14% Itaú Corretora de Seguros S.A. Brazil 100.00% Itaú Europa Luxembourg S.A. Luxembourg 100.00% Itaú Gestão de Vendas Ltda. Brazil 100.00% Itaú Institucional Renda Fixa Fundo de Investimento Brazil 100.00% Itaú International Holding Limited United Kingdom 100.00% Itaú Middle East United Arab Emirates 100.00% Itaú Participação Ltda. Brazil 100.00% Itaú Rent Administração e Participações Ltda. Brazil 100.00% Itaú Seguros S.A. Brazil 100.00% Itaú USA Asset Management Inc. United States 100.00% Itaú Vida e Previdência S.A. Brazil 100.00% Itauseg Participações S.A. Brazil 100.00% Itauseg Saúde S.A. Brazil 100.00% Itauseg Seguradora S.A. Brazil 100.00% ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda. Brazil 100.00% Itrust Servicios Inmobiliarios S.A.I.C. Argentina 100.00% IU Corretora de Seguros Ltda. Brazil 100.00% Karen International Limited Bahamas 100.00% Kinea Investimentos Ltda. Brazil 80.00% Maxipago Serviços de Internet Ltda. Brazil 100.00% (1) The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin. 18 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Institutions that comprise only the Financial Statements Country (1) % Equity share on capital MCC Asesorías Limitada Chile 100.00% MCC Securities Inc. Cayman Islands 100.00% Mundostar S.A. Uruguay 100.00% Nevada Woods S.A. Uruguay 100.00% Proserv - Promociones y Servicios, S.A. de C.V. México 100.00% Provar Negócios de Varejo Ltda. Brazil 100.00% Recaudaciones y Cobranzas Limitada Chile 38.14% Recovery do Brasil Consultoria S.A. Brazil 96.00% RT Alm 5 Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa Brazil 100.00% RT Alm Soberano 2 Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa Brazil 100.00% RT Defiant Multimercado - Fundo de Investimento Brazil 100.00% RT Endeavour Renda Fixa Crédito Privado - Fundo de Investimento Brazil 100.00% RT Multigestor 4 Fundo de Investimento em Cotas de Fundos de Investimento Multimercado Brazil 100.00% RT Nation Renda Fixa - Fundo de Investimento Brazil 100.00% RT Valiant Renda Fixa - Fundo de Investimento Brazil 100.00% SAGA II SPA Chile 100.00% SAGA III SPA Chile 100.00% Topaz Holding Ltd. Cayman Islands 100.00% Tulipa S.A. Brazil 100.00% Uni-Investment International Corporation Cayman Islands 100.00% Unión Capital AFAP S.A. Uruguay 100.00% Zup I.T. Soluções em Informatica LTDA. Brazil 52.96% (1) The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin. Non Consolidated Institutions Non consolidated Institutions Country (1) % Equity share on capital BSF Holding S.A. Brazil 49.00% Compañia Uruguaya de Medios de Procesamiento S.A. Uruguay 31.93% Conectcar Soluções de Mobilidade Eletrônica S.A. Brazil 50.00% Gestora de Inteligência de Crédito S.A. Brazil 20.00% IRB- Brasil Resseguros S.A. Brazil 11.29% Kinea Private Equity Investimentos S.A. Brazil 80.00% Olímpia Promoção e Serviços S.A. Brazil 50.00% Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. Brazil 42.93% Pravaler S.A. Brazil 52.67% Rias Redbanc S.A Uruguay 25.00% Tecnologia Bancária S.A. Brazil 28.95% XP Inc. Cayman Islands 46.05% The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin. 19 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Material entities Total assets, stockholders' equity, country and the activities of the material entities, including those subject to the risk weight for the purpose of capital requirements are as follows: Major Institutions R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Institutions Country Activity Total Assets Equity Total Assets Equity Total Assets Equity Banco Itaú Argentina S.A. (1) Argentina Financial institution 7,509 932 5,203 701 6,265 628 Banco Itaú BBA S.A. (1) Brazil Financial institution 3,506 3,096 3,826 2,926 2,670 2,353 Banco Itaú Consignado S.A. (1) Brazil Financial institution 28,317 2,467 28,359 2,355 29,576 2,174 Banco Itaú Paraguay S.A. (1) Paraguay Financial institution 16,850 2,011 12,701 1,476 12,735 1,203 Banco Itaú (Suisse) SA (1) Switzerland Financial institution 8,142 1,135 4,784 868 6,082 769 Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A. (1) Uruguay Financial institution 24,757 2,395 18,705 1,835 17,513 1,747 Banco Itaucard S.A. (1) Brazil Financial institution 113,052 10,498 117,729 11,242 95,717 9,930 Banco Itauleasing S.A. (1) Brazil Financial institution 12,558 12,373 12,510 12,275 12,159 11,826 Cia. Itaú de Capitalização Brazil Premium Bonds 3,878 295 4,057 315 4,482 697 Dibens Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil (1) Brazil Leasing 11,799 5,086 12,525 5,058 23,862 5,395 Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento (1) Brazil Consumer Finance Credit 6,690 1,116 7,045 1,034 6,064 885 Hipercard Banco Múltiplo S.A. (1) Brazil Financial institution 15,344 4,610 16,765 4,675 15,954 4,501 Itau Bank, Ltd. (1) Cayman Islands Financial institution 8,461 4,361 9,766 4,941 9,884 4,528 Itau BBA International plc (1) United Kingdom Financial institution 37,256 6,806 30,619 5,225 30,139 4,807 Itau BBA USA Securities Inc. (1) United States Broker 2,825 2,566 2,185 1,961 2,030 1,860 Itauseg Seguradora S.A. Brazil Insurance 95 80 96 79 94 77 Itaú CorpBanca (1) Chile Financial institution 189,630 17,011 147,035 15,788 131,253 16,650 Itaú Corpbanca Colombia S.A. (1) Colombia Financial institution 40,011 4,483 34,791 4,294 37,153 4,208 (1) Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. Brazil Broker 14,199 1,649 11,806 1,513 4,655 1,326 Itaú Seguros S.A. Brazil Insurance 5,552 1,522 5,754 1,389 5,989 2,023 Itaú Unibanco S.A. (1) Brazil Financial institution 1,465,317 87,474 1,227,382 87,494 1,205,356 90,784 Itaú Vida e Previdência S.A. Brazil Pension Plan 211,700 2,942 218,739 3,589 204,283 2,910 Luizacred S.A. Sociedade de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento (1) Brazil Consumer Finance Credit 11,113 919 11,208 892 8,678 844 RedeCard S.A. (1) Brazil Acquirer 63,882 17,226 71,515 17,127 67,411 16,774 Institutions included in the Prudential Conglomerate. 20 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 4 Investments in other entities not classified in the trading book The financial statements of Itaú Unibanco and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with the Corporate Law ("Lei das Sociedades por Ações"), and subsequent amendments, and with the regulations issued by BACEN, CMN, CVM, SUSEP, CNSP and PREVIC, when applicable, which include accounting practices and estimates for the establishment of provisions and the valuation of financial assets. The interests held in other entities valued at acquisition price are classified in Permanent Assets, when there is the intention to hold them, and then are tested for impairment on a six-month basis. Investments in other companies which are not intended to be held for a long term are classified as Securities, and measured at market value. Itaú Unibanco applies its policies on a systematic basis, ensuring the consistency and comparability of its information. In the first quarter of 2020, there were no significant amendments to policies related to investments in other entities. Itaú Unibanco holds corporate interests mainly for strategic reasons and to obtain capital gains. For further information on Itaú Unibanco's accounting policies, please see Note 3 - "Significant Account Policies", to the Complete Financial Statements, which is available on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. The assessment of equity risk not included in the trading book, designated financial investment risk, is done on the ICAAP process. This assessment simulates asset losses in a stress scenario. The table below shows the investments in other entities not classified in the trading book. On March 31, 2020, the capital required for these investments was R$ 203.5 million. Investments in other entities R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Carrying Amount 2,772.8 2,788.3 1,495.6 Public 220.1 238.5 594.8 Private 2,552.7 2,549.8 900.8 Fair value 2,800.0 2,834.8 1,531.1 Public 230.3 258.9 610.7 Private 2,569.7 2,575.9 920.4 Gain or losses arising on investments in other entities 0.6 0.2 (40.2) Recognized and unrealized gain or losses (70.4) (60.4) 3.3 Unrecognized and unrealized gain or losses 27.2 46.7 35.5 21 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 5 Credit Risk 5.1 Framework and Treatment Itaú Unibanco defines credit risk as the risk of loss associated with: failure by a borrower, issuer or counterparty to fulfill their respective financial obligations as defined in the contracts; value loss of credit agreements resulting from deterioration of the borrower's, issuer's or counterparty's credit rating; reduction of profits or income; benefits granted upon subsequent renegotiations; or debt recovery costs. The management of credit risk is intended to preserve the quality of the loan portfolio at levels compatible with the institution's risk appetite for each market segment in which Itaú Unibanco operates. The governance of credit risk is managed through corporate bodies, which report to the Board of Directors or to the Itaú Unibanco executive structure. Such corporate bodies act primarily by assessing the competitive market conditions, setting the credit limits for the institution, reviewing control practices and policies, and approving these actions at the respective authority levels. The risk communication and reporting process, including disclosure of institutional and supplementary policies on credit risk management, are also function of this structure. Itaú Unibanco manages the credit risk to which it is exposed during the entire credit cycle, from before approval, during the monitoring process and up to the collection or recovery phase. There is a credit risk management and control structure, centralized and independent of the business units which defines operational limits, risk mitigation mechanisms and processes, and instruments to measure, monitor and control the credit risk inherent to all products, portfolio concentrations and impacts to potential changes in the economic environment. Such structure is subjected to internal and external auditing processes. The credit's portfolio, policies and strategies are continuously monitored so as to ensure compliance with the rules and laws in effect in each country. The key assignments of the business units are (i) monitoring of the portfolios under their responsibility, (ii) granting of credit, taking into account current approval levels, market conditions, the macroeconomic prospects and changes in markets and products, and (iii) credit risk management aimed at making the business sustainable. Itaú Unibanco's credit policy is based on internal factors, such as: client rating criteria, performance and evolution of the portfolio, default levels, return rates and allocated economic capital, among others; and also take into account external factors such as: interest rates, market default indicators, inflation and changes in consumption, among others. With respect to individuals, small and medium companies, credit ratings are assigned based on statistical application (in the early stages of relationship with a customer) and behavior score (used for customers with whom Itaú Unibanco already has a relationship) models. For large companies, classification is based on information such as the counterparty's economic and financial situation, its cash-generating capacity, and the business group to which it belongs, the current and prospective situation of the economic sector in which it operates. Credit proposals are analyzed on a case-by-case basis through the approval governance. The concentrations are monitored continuously for economic sectors and largest debtors, allowing preventive measures to be taken to avoid the violation of the established limits. Itaú Unibanco also strictly controls credit exposure to clients and counterparties, acting to reverse occasional limit breaches. In this sense, contractual covenants may be used, such as the right to demand early payment or require additional collateral. To measure credit risk, Itaú Unibanco takes into account the probability of default by the borrower, issuer or counterparty, the estimated amount of exposure in the event of default, past losses from default and concentration of borrowers. Quantifying these risk components is part of the lending process, portfolio management and definition of limits. The models used by Itaú Unibanco are independently validated, to ensure that the databases used in constructing the models are complete and accurate, and that the method of estimating parameters is adequate. Itaú Unibanco counts on a specific structure and processes aimed at ensuring that the country risk is managed and controlled, described in item "9 Other Risks". In compliance with CMN Resolution 4,557, the document "Public Access Report - Credit Risk," which describes the guidelines established in the institutional ruling on credit risk control, can be viewed on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Reports. 22 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 5.2 Credit Portfolio Analysis The information presented in the following tables allow the analysis of the credit portfolio, and its behavior, from different dimensions. Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Countries and by Brazil Geographic Regions Operations with Credit (1) Granting Characteristics by Countries: Exposure R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 United United Brazil Argentina Chile Colombia States of Paraguay Switzerland Uruguay Other Total Total Kingdon America Individuals 259,338 1,046 52,862 8,942 - 3,876 - - 3,961 55 330,080 321,862 Rural Loans 104 - - - - - - - - - 104 79 Real State 47,005 146 29,966 1,776 - 75 - - 457 16 79,441 73,623 Payroll 47,502 - - - - - - - - - 47,502 46,663 Vehicle and Leasing 18,534 - - 48 - 120 - - - - 18,702 18,352 Credit card 102,739 725 3,786 991 - 1,028 - - 2,380 - 111,649 115,828 Financial Guarantees Provided 1,207 - 20 1 - - - - 3 4 1,235 936 Personal Loans (Other) 42,247 175 19,090 6,126 - 2,653 - - 1,121 35 71,447 66,381 Companies 235,233 3,701 71,325 19,943 11,215 5,708 20,889 3,984 9,405 1,627 383,030 335,451 Rural Loans 9,195 - - - - - - - - - 9,195 9,568 Investments 25,105 23 5,343 4,196 - 111 - - 34 30 34,842 34,050 Import and Export 50,034 251 22 404 5,973 - 9,883 3,690 809 - 71,066 51,681 Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Secured Line of Credit 108,097 2,829 56,781 12,563 4,550 5,238 10,108 - 7,960 1,497 209,623 185,768 Financial Guarantees Provided 38,138 598 8,777 2,668 692 359 898 294 484 100 53,008 49,713 Other 4,664 - 402 112 - - - - 118 - 5,296 4,671 Total 494,571 4,747 124,187 28,885 11,215 9,584 20,889 3,984 13,366 1,682 713,110 657,313 The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses. Operations with Credit (1) Granting Characteristics by Countries: Quarterly Average Exposure R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 United United Brazil Argentina Chile Colombia States of Paraguay Switzerland Uruguay Other Total Total Kingdon America Individuals 259,606 950 49,325 8,781 - 3,474 - - 3,787 48 325,971 319,890 Rural Loans 91 - - - - - - - - - 91 80 Real State 46,408 129 27,558 1,735 - 264 - - 429 8 76,531 73,388 Payroll 47,082 - - - - - - - - - 47,082 46,791 Vehicle and Leasing 18,365 - - 52 - 110 - - - - 18,527 17,889 Credit card 105,328 658 3,523 985 - 927 - - 2,319 - 113,740 113,326 Financial Guarantees Provided 1,059 - 19 1 - - - - 3 4 1,086 931 Personal Loans (Other) 41,273 163 18,225 6,008 - 2,173 - - 1,036 36 68,914 67,485 Companies 223,893 3,165 65,992 19,059 9,870 5,122 18,769 3,493 8,428 1,448 359,239 336,133 Rural Loans 9,382 - - - - - - - - - 9,382 10,000 Investments 25,191 21 4,970 4,139 - 58 6 - 32 27 34,444 34,229 Import and Export 42,925 212 48 344 5,291 - 8,841 3,223 491 - 61,375 52,878 Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Secured Line of Credit 104,465 2,365 52,396 12,040 3,964 4,650 9,141 - 7,342 1,332 197,695 185,102 Financial Guarantees Provided 37,544 567 8,200 2,425 615 414 781 270 455 89 51,360 48,781 Other 4,386 - 378 111 - - - - 108 - 4,983 5,143 Total 483,499 4,115 115,317 27,840 9,870 8,596 18,769 3,493 12,215 1,496 685,210 656,023 The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses. Operations with Credit(1) Granting Characteristics in Brazil: Exposure R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Southeast South North Northeast Midwest Brazil Brazil Individuals 167,037 30,616 8,597 37,174 15,914 259,338 259,876 Rural Loans 85 7 - 3 9 104 79 Real State 39,038 3,890 412 1,697 1,968 47,005 45,812 Payroll 26,729 6,109 3,378 8,244 3,042 47,502 46,663 Vehicle and Leasing 9,100 3,022 1,206 2,914 2,292 18,534 18,197 Credit card 59,512 12,815 2,821 21,606 5,985 102,739 107,917 Financial Guarantees Provided 1,177 15 1 7 7 1,207 911 Personal Loans (Other) 31,396 4,758 779 2,703 2,611 42,247 40,297 Companies 192,466 22,237 2,249 9,623 8,658 235,233 212,551 Rural Loans 4,964 3,423 16 199 593 9,195 9,568 Investments 16,345 4,463 548 2,001 1,748 25,105 25,279 Import and Export 46,407 2,656 197 444 330 50,034 35,814 Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Secured Line of Credit 84,099 10,626 1,321 6,356 5,695 108,097 100,831 Financial Guarantees Provided 37,311 465 71 235 56 38,138 36,950 Other 3,340 604 96 388 236 4,664 4,109 Total 359,503 52,853 10,846 46,797 24,572 494,571 472,427 The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses. 23 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Operations with Credit (1) Granting Characteristics in Brazil: Quarterly Average Exposure R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Southeast South North Northeast Midwest Brazil Brazil Individuals 167,087 30,571 8,602 37,464 15,882 259,606 256,706 Rural Loans 75 7 - 3 6 91 80 Real State 38,544 3,805 412 1,686 1,961 46,408 45,301 Payroll 26,624 5,993 3,344 8,116 3,005 47,082 46,791 Vehicle and Leasing 9,032 3,006 1,190 2,873 2,264 18,365 17,722 Credit card 61,118 13,108 2,882 22,125 6,095 105,328 105,415 Financial Guarantees Provided 1,028 15 1 7 8 1,059 906 Personal Loans (Other) 30,666 4,637 773 2,654 2,543 41,273 40,491 Companies 182,514 21,430 2,235 9,426 8,288 223,893 211,414 Rural Loans 5,103 3,368 19 213 679 9,382 10,000 Investments 16,500 4,414 542 2,005 1,730 25,191 25,423 Import and Export 39,711 2,221 216 468 309 42,925 36,213 Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Secured Line of Credit 81,290 10,432 1,301 6,151 5,291 104,465 98,738 Financial Guarantees Provided 36,765 428 66 224 61 37,544 36,508 Other 3,145 567 91 365 218 4,386 4,532 Total 349,601 52,001 10,837 46,890 24,170 483,499 468,120 The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses. Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Economic Sector Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics in Brazil(1): Exposure R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Vehicle and Financial Personal Loans Individuals Rural Loans Real State Payroll Credit Card Guarantees Total Total Leasing (Other) Provided Total 104 79,441 47,502 18,702 111,649 1,235 71,447 330,080 321,862 The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses. Operations with Credit(1) Granting Characteristics in Brazil: Exposure R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Working Capital, Financial Discount Bonds and Rural Loans Investments Import and Export Guarantees Other Total Total Guaranteed Provided Account Companies Total % Total % Total % Total % Total % Total % Total % Total % Public Sector - 0.0% 196 0.6% 797 1.1% 1,360 0.6% 1,415 2.7% - 0.0% 3,768 1.0% 2,603 0.8% Energy - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% 3 0.0% - 0.0% 3 0.0% 1 0.0% Petrochemical and Chemical - 0.0% 179 0.5% 701 1.0% 5 0.0% 1,405 2.7% - 0.0% 2,290 0.6% 1,605 0.5% Sundry - 0.0% 17 0.0% 96 0.1% 1,355 0.6% 7 0.0% - 0.0% 1,475 0.4% 997 0.3% Private Sector 9,195 100.0% 34,646 99.4% 70,269 98.9% 208,263 99.4% 51,593 97.3% 5,296 100.0% 379,262 99.0% 332,848 99.2% Sugar and Alcohol 282 3.1% 729 2.1% 1,851 2.6% 1,408 0.7% 146 0.3% 26 0.5% 4,442 1.2% 3,920 1.2% Agribusiness and Fertilizers 2,744 29.8% 818 2.3% 5,541 7.8% 12,677 6.0% 587 1.1% 220 4.2% 22,587 5.9% 18,474 5.5% Food and Beverage 1,142 12.4% 1,835 5.3% 5,220 7.3% 11,168 5.3% 2,389 4.5% 319 6.0% 22,073 5.8% 19,494 5.8% Banks and Other Financial Institutions 3 0.0% 778 2.2% 1,637 2.3% 11,019 5.3% 3,334 6.3% 63 1.2% 16,834 4.4% 14,627 4.4% Capital Assets 70 0.8% 244 0.7% 1,530 2.2% 4,626 2.2% 1,035 2.0% 134 2.5% 7,639 2.0% 6,535 1.9% Pulp and Paper 21 0.2% 210 0.6% 316 0.4% 930 0.4% 589 1.1% 36 0.7% 2,102 0.5% 2,452 0.7% Electronic and IT - 0.0% 253 0.7% 1,614 2.3% 4,427 2.1% 1,508 2.8% 188 3.5% 7,990 2.1% 7,048 2.1% Packaging 3 0.0% 82 0.2% 1,520 2.1% 1,618 0.8% 148 0.3% 27 0.5% 3,398 0.9% 2,659 0.8% Energy and Sewage - 0.0% 2,412 6.9% 1,938 2.7% 3,393 1.6% 8,434 15.9% 4 0.1% 16,181 4.2% 15,630 4.7% Education 8 0.1% 290 0.8% 57 0.1% 2,182 1.0% 1,318 2.5% 85 1.6% 3,940 1.0% 3,669 1.1% Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics 9 0.1% 243 0.7% 2,595 3.7% 4,772 2.3% 1,321 2.5% 176 3.3% 9,116 2.4% 8,072 2.4% Real Estate Agents 28 0.3% 9,529 27.3% 717 1.0% 14,713 7.0% 1,656 3.1% 320 6.0% 26,963 7.0% 24,036 7.2% Entertainment and Tourism - 0.0% 604 1.7% 273 0.4% 4,923 2.3% 522 1.0% 401 7.6% 6,723 1.8% 6,003 1.8% Wood and Furniture 33 0.4% 299 0.9% 1,238 1.7% 2,661 1.3% 95 0.2% 126 2.4% 4,452 1.2% 3,490 1.0% Construction Material 3 0.0% 449 1.3% 1,896 2.7% 3,217 1.5% 1,143 2.2% 143 2.7% 6,851 1.8% 5,882 1.8% Steel and Metallurgy 34 0.4% 335 1.0% 1,795 2.5% 8,226 3.9% 564 1.1% 209 3.9% 11,163 2.9% 9,537 2.8% Media - 0.0% 115 0.3% 39 0.1% 504 0.2% 603 1.1% 10 0.2% 1,271 0.3% 1,256 0.4% Mining 3 0.0% 369 1.1% 843 1.2% 4,392 2.1% 3,756 7.1% 48 0.9% 9,411 2.5% 8,083 2.4% Infrastructure Work 18 0.2% 618 1.8% 860 1.2% 5,675 2.7% 2,197 4.1% 127 2.4% 9,495 2.5% 9,202 2.7% Oil and Gas (2) 34 0.4% 482 1.4% 1,105 1.6% 5,532 2.6% 1,354 2.6% 66 1.2% 8,573 2.2% 7,170 2.1% Petrochemical and Chemical 331 3.6% 476 1.4% 4,309 6.1% 6,654 3.2% 1,907 3.6% 163 3.1% 13,840 3.6% 11,584 3.5% Health Care - 0.0% 357 1.0% 603 0.8% 3,018 1.4% 454 0.9% 54 1.0% 4,486 1.2% 4,142 1.2% Insurance and Reinsurance and Pension Plans - 0.0% 9 0.0% - 0.0% 15 0.0% 92 0.2% - 0.0% 116 0.0% 96 0.0% Telecommunications - 0.0% 82 0.2% 318 0.4% 2,488 1.2% 3,700 7.0% 18 0.3% 6,606 1.7% 6,111 1.8% Clothing and Footwear 68 0.7% 203 0.6% 2,063 2.9% 2,976 1.4% 164 0.3% 118 2.2% 5,592 1.5% 4,614 1.4% Trading 23 0.3% 110 0.3% 1,286 1.8% 957 0.5% 122 0.2% 19 0.4% 2,517 0.7% 2,025 0.6% Transportation 32 0.3% 7,469 21.4% 2,329 3.3% 5,785 2.8% 1,406 2.7% 260 4.9% 17,281 4.5% 15,415 4.6% Domestic Appliances 3 0.0% 44 0.1% 1,310 1.8% 1,993 1.0% 267 0.5% 23 0.4% 3,640 1.0% 2,931 0.9% Vehicles and Autoparts 10 0.1% 1,134 3.3% 5,973 8.4% 9,475 4.5% 2,031 3.8% 257 4.9% 18,880 4.9% 15,453 4.6% Third Sector - 0.0% 20 0.1% - 0.0% 679 0.3% 9 0.0% 2 0.0% 710 0.2% 1,764 0.5% Publishing and Printing - 0.0% 114 0.3% 73 0.1% 1,166 0.6% 111 0.2% 76 1.4% 1,540 0.4% 1,424 0.4% Commerce - Sundry 18 0.2% 1,244 3.6% 3,032 4.3% 18,851 9.0% 1,505 2.8% 805 15.2% 25,455 6.6% 22,857 6.8% Industry - Sundry - 0.0% 48 0.1% 8,884 12.5% 3,546 1.7% 292 0.6% 19 0.4% 12,789 3.3% 9,739 2.9% Sundry Services 62 0.7% 2,139 6.1% 4,946 7.0% 32,565 15.5% 4,409 8.3% 627 11.8% 44,748 11.7% 40,537 12.1% Sundry 4,213 45.8% 503 1.4% 2,558 3.6% 10,032 4.8% 2,425 4.6% 127 2.4% 19,858 5.2% 16,917 5.0% Total 9,195 100.0% 34,842 100.0% 71,066 100.0% 209,623 100.0% 53,008 100.0% 5,296 100.0% 383,030 100.0% 335,451 100.0% The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses. Comprises trade of fuel. Remaining maturity of loan transactions 24 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Remaining maturities of loan transactions (1) R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 up to 6 6 to 12 1 to 5 above 5 years Total up to 6 6 to 12 1 to 5 above 5 Total months months years months months years years Individuals 90,081 6,361 69,144 112,198 277,784 96,966 5,789 66,283 104,358 273,396 Rural Loans 24 23 12 3 62 17 21 29 3 70 Real State 81 41 1,520 77,796 79,438 54 40 1,410 72,115 73,619 Payroll 218 967 21,868 24,459 47,512 921 779 21,291 23,681 46,672 Vehicle and Leasing 242 817 17,633 14 18,706 227 813 17,294 21 18,355 Credit card 80,412 - - - 80,412 87,536 - - - 87,536 Financial Guarantees Provided 153 792 67 204 1,216 48 598 74 205 925 Personal Loans (Other) 8,951 3,721 28,044 9,722 50,438 8,163 3,538 26,185 8,333 46,219 Companies 129,101 46,802 131,594 57,160 364,657 109,754 36,639 118,455 52,738 317,586 Rural Loans 4,756 2,597 772 644 8,769 4,560 3,330 777 632 9,299 Investments 1,747 2,076 19,589 9,053 32,465 1,991 1,984 19,136 8,533 31,644 Import and Export 29,427 11,410 28,052 2,069 70,958 22,205 5,546 22,020 1,908 51,679 Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Guaranteed Account 80,085 20,101 67,857 26,100 194,143 69,079 17,194 61,372 22,920 170,565 Financial Guarantees Provided 12,758 10,299 10,931 19,039 53,027 11,599 8,301 11,337 18,489 49,726 Other 328 319 4,393 255 5,295 320 284 3,813 256 4,673 Total 219,182 53,163 200,738 169,358 642,441 206,720 42,428 184,738 157,096 590,982 Do not include loan commitments. Concentration on the Major Debtors Concentration of Largest Clients with Credit Granting Characteristics R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Loan, Lease and Other Credit Operations (1) Exposure % of portfolio Exposure % of portfolio Exposure % of portfolio Largest debtor 6,966 1.0% 5,389 0.8% 5,094 0.8% 10 largest debtors 34,885 4.9% 29,340 4.5% 31,348 5.1% 20 largest debtors 51,296 7.2% 44,712 6.9% 47,270 7.8% 50 largest debtors 82,509 11.6% 71,975 11.1% 74,848 12.3% 100 largest debtors 113,673 16.0% 97,705 15.1% 99,855 16.4% The amounts include financial guarantees provided. Do not include loan commitments. Concentration of Largest Clients with Credit Granting Characteristics R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Loan, Lease and Other Credit Operations and Securities (1) Exposure % of portfolio Exposure % of portfolio Exposure % of portfolio Largest debtor 10,339 1.2% 6,509 0.8% 7,829 1.1% 10 largest debtors 61,277 7.0% 49,084 6.3% 44,469 6.4% 20 largest debtors 95,907 10.9% 76,463 9.9% 65,918 9.5% 50 largest debtors 155,758 17.8% 126,832 16.4% 106,054 15.3% 100 largest debtors 207,458 23.6% 169,231 21.8% 139,969 20.2% The amounts include financial guarantees provided. Do not include loan commitments. Overdue Amounts Overdue Amounts: by Brazil Regions and Countries R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 15 to 60 days 61 to 90 91 to 180 181 to 360 Above 360 Total 15 to 60 days 61 to 90 91 to 180 181 to 360 Above 360 Total days days days days days days days days Southeast 5,403 1,943 4,869 4,856 485 17,556 5,024 1,779 3,919 4,555 395 15,672 South 968 376 753 952 82 3,131 795 315 712 860 92 2,774 North 286 96 203 253 36 874 246 83 191 227 35 782 Northeast 955 444 1,142 1,535 118 4,194 800 484 1,026 1,426 109 3,845 Midwest 595 245 456 516 48 1,860 502 200 399 467 43 1,611 Brazil 8,207 3,104 7,423 8,112 769 27,615 7,367 2,861 6,247 7,535 674 24,684 Foreign 4,557 706 1,187 1,897 290 8,637 2,832 636 1,682 980 203 6,333 Total 12,764 3,810 8,610 10,009 1,059 36,252 10,199 3,497 7,929 8,515 877 31,017 Overdue Amounts: by Economic Sector R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 15 to 60 days 61 to 90 91 to 180 181 to 360 Above 360 Total 15 to 60 days 61 to 90 91 to 180 181 to 360 Above 360 Total days days days days days days days days Public Sector 100 - - - - 100 13 - - - - 13 Private Sector 12,664 3,810 8,610 10,009 1,059 36,152 10,186 3,497 7,929 8,515 877 31,004 Companies 3,475 856 2,522 2,662 339 9,854 2,611 870 2,184 1,774 191 7,630 Industry and Commerce 1,373 410 785 963 240 3,771 1,002 305 736 964 131 3,138 Services 1,768 435 1,619 1,011 65 4,898 1,547 513 927 698 56 3,741 Primary 331 11 118 62 34 556 61 52 38 111 4 266 Other 3 - - 626 - 629 1 - 483 1 - 485 Individuals 9,189 2,954 6,088 7,347 720 26,298 7,575 2,627 5,745 6,741 686 23,374 Total 12,764 3,810 8,610 10,009 1,059 36,252 10,199 3,497 7,929 8,515 877 31,017 Allowance for Loan Losses In order to be hedged against losses arising from loan operations, Itaú Unibanco takes into consideration all the aspects that determine the client's credit risk to establish the provision level that is appropriate to the risk incurred in each operation. For each operation, the assessment and the client or economic group rating, the operation rating, and the possible existence of overdue amounts are taken into account and the volume of the regulatory provision is determined. 25 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Allowance for Loan Losses - Quarterly evolution R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Necessary Necessary Opening Balance accounting net Write-Off Final Balance (1) Opening Balance accounting net Write-Off Final Balance (1) provisions provisions Public Sector (3) (4) (1) (8) (2) (1) - (3) Private Sector (39,789) (10,874) 3,536 (47,127) (34,475) (9,864) 4,550 (39,789) Companies (16,438) (6,053) 608 (21,883) (15,071) (2,429) 1,062 (16,438) Industry and Commerce (4,675) (1,667) 374 (5,968) (4,178) (992) 495 (4,675) Services (9,554) (3,436) 200 (12,790) (8,757) (1,171) 374 (9,554) Primary (839) (264) 35 (1,068) (1,000) (31) 192 (839) Other (1,370) (686) (1) (2,057) (1,136) (235) 1 (1,370) Individuals (23,351) (4,821) 2,928 (25,244) (19,404) (7,435) 3,488 (23,351) Total (39,792) (10,878) 3,535 (47,135) (34,477) (9,865) 4,550 (39,792) Comprises provisions for financial guarantees provided of R$ 843 in Mar/20 and R$ 858 in Dec/19, registered in the liabilities, according to CMN Resolution 4,512 and BACEN Circular Letter 3,782. Mitigating Instruments Itaú Unibanco uses guarantees aiming at increasing resilience in operations with credit risk. The using guarantees can be personal guarantees, secured guarantees, legal structures with mitigating power and netting arrangements. To be considered as credit risk mitigation instrument, the guarantees need to comply with requirements and determinations of the regulations that govern them whether internal or external and be legally valid (effective), enforceable and regularly evaluated. In the case of secured guarantees, legal structures with mitigating effects and netting arrangements, mitigation depends on established methods approved by the business units responsible for managing credit risk and the central credit risk control area. Such methods take into account factors relating to the legal enforcement of the security, the costs involved in the process and the expected execution value, considering market volatility and liquidity. Additionally, concentration of these instruments in the credit portfolio is monitored on a regular basis. Itaú Unibanco also uses credit derivatives to mitigate the credit risk of its portfolios of securities. These instruments are priced based on models that use the fair value of market inputs, such as credit spreads, recovery rates, correlations and interest rates. In order to use each type of mitigating instrument to calculate the regulatory capital, Itaú Unibanco compares the specifications of the instrument to the requirements provided for in the prudential regulations in force. In this process, the institution assesses the coverage level of mitigated exposures, the risk weights (FPR) of the mitigation instruments, maturity terms, and currencies of denomination or indexation, among other aspects. In the case of credit transactions mitigated by fiduciary transfer or 1st-degree mortgage on residential property, mitigation is definite by the FPR applied to the exposure, as provided for in BACEN Circular 3,644. Therefore, these transactions are not subject to the provisions set forth in BACEN Circular 3,809. The table below presents the total amount covered by mitigation instruments (collaterals and guarantees), calculated in accordance with BACEN Circular 3,809. As provided for in the Circular, at the beginning of each fiscal year, the institution must choose between the Simple or Comprehensive Approach for credit risk mitigation. Itaú Unibanco began to use the Comprehensive Approach as from January, 2019. Total Mitigation R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Collateral (1) (2) 314,596 282,744 534,604 Other Guarantees 48,201 45,680 51,233 FPR 0% 9,129 6,978 8,635 FPR 20% 10 24 2,549 FPR 50% 38,935 37,898 39,206 FPR 85% 127 780 844 Netting (1) (2) 67,885 43,474 475,759 As from Jan/19, the Comprehensive Approach was adopted for the application of mitigating instruments As from June 2019, the calculation of the exposure value of the Counterparty Credit Risk for derivatives considers the Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR). In this approach the reported values represent the impacts of mitigators on exposures, not on the notional value of the derivatives. Applying the same methodology to the reference date of March 2019, the amounts corresponding to the Collateral, to the Other Guarantees and to the Netting would be R$ 338,594 million, R$ 48,718 million and R$ 13,218 million, respectively. Counterparty Credit Risk Counterparty credit risk is the possibility of noncompliance with obligations related to the settlement of transactions that involve the trading of financial assets with a bilateral risk. It encompasses derivative financial instruments, settlement pending transactions, securities lending and repurchase transactions. 26 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Itaú Unibanco has well-defined rules for calculating its exposure, and the models designed are used both for controlling the use of counterparty limits and for allocating capital. For derivatives, Itaú Unibanco uses the potential credit risk (PCR) too, interpreted as the value of the potential financial exposure that a transaction can attain upon maturity. The risk may be mitigated by the use of margin call, initial margin or other mitigating instrument. Netting agreements are defined by CMN Resolution 3,263 and, as from January 2017, Itaú Unibanco has been considering this resolution in the calculation of its regulatory capital, in accordance with BACEN Circular 3,809. According to BACEN Circular 3,644, for the calculation of the net global exposure to the counterparty credit risk arising from unsettled operations, the application of the Unsettled Operation Credit Conversion Factor (FCL) is considered. According to BACEN Circular 3,904, as of June 2019, the exposure value of the Counterparty Credit Risk arising from operations with derivative financial instruments shall be calculated using the SA-CCR Approach (Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk). Derivative Contracts Subject to Counterparty Credit Risk R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Settled in a settlement system (Stock Exchange) (1) 12,412 7,340 5,703 Notional Value 1,917,708 1,921,308 774,718 Potential Future Exposures 3,380 1,547 1,254 Gross Positive Value 24,376 14,617 4,450 Effects of netting agreements 15,345 8,824 - Not settled in a settlement system (Over-the-Counter) - with collateral - - - Notional Value 873,317 690,058 286,160 Potential Future Exposures 7,504 5,361 3,726 Gross Positive Value 28,721 15,607 6,938 Effects of netting agreements 33,750 19,836 6,464 Effect of collateral 2,476 1,131 4,200 Not settled in a settlement system (Over-the-Counter) - without collateral 34,072 13,727 18,638 Notional Value 467,666 387,919 1,120,600 Potential Future Exposures 4,783 3,937 8,067 Gross Positive Value 29,289 9,790 10,571 Net exposure to derivatives (2) 46,483 21,067 24,341 Amounts regarding contracts settled in a clearing and settlement system in which the clearinghouse operates as central counterparty. As from June 2019, the SA-CCR Approach (Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk) was adopted for the calculation of the exposure values to Counterparty Credit Risk for derivatives. Previously, the exposure value was calculated using the Current Exposure Method (CEM) approach. Transactions carried out on behalf of Clients Subject to Counterparty Credit Risk R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Derivatives Contracts (1) 546 812 738 Notional Value 3,775,787 4,710,179 1,112,853 Potential Future Exposures 3,952 3,547 5,000 Gross Positive Value 15,384 12,025 3,534 Effects of netting agreements 18,790 14,760 - Collaterals - - 7,796 Security lending and borrowing 1,063 1,348 1,224 Notional Value 11,644 15,291 10,764 Collaterals 10,581 13,943 9,539 Net exposure 1,609 2,159 1,962 As from June 2019, the SA-CCR Approach (Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk) was adopted for the calculation of the exposure values to Counterparty Credit Risk for derivatives. Previously, the exposure value was calculated using the Current Exposure Method (CEM) approach. Itaú Unibanco considers that there is counterparty credit risk in reverse repo agreements (purchase with resale commitment) when the difference between the amount paid and the security received (when the latter is eligible as a mitigator) is positive; and in repo agreements (sale with repurchase commitment), when the difference between the security delivered and the amount received is positive. 27 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Repurchase Agreements Subject to Counterparty Credit Risk R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Settled in a settlement system (1) 3,061 3,776 2,971 Reverse repo agreements - - 2,170 Notional Value (2) 261,459 195,232 259,796 Effect of collateral 261,459 195,232 257,625 Repo agreements 3,061 3,776 801 Notional Value (2) 220,479 204,171 231,595 Effect of collateral 217,418 200,396 230,794 Not settled in a settlement system 9,315 8,129 7,672 Reverse repo agreements 676 305 210 Notional Value (2) 1,926 1,272 322 Effect of collateral 1,251 967 112 Repo agreements 8,639 7,824 7,463 Notional Value (2) 55,211 55,204 59,051 Effect of collateral 46,572 47,380 51,589 Net exposure to repurchase agreements 12,376 11,905 10,644 Amounts regarding contracts settled in a clearing and settlement system (Stock Exchange, Selic or similar). The notional value of repurchase agreements is similar to their positive gross value. Other (1) Agreements Subject to Counterparty Credit Risk R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Notional Value (2) 19,850 13,170 13,349 Collateral posted in favor of clearing houses 18,377 13,231 9,722 Effects of netting agreements - - - Effect of collateral - - - Net exposure (3) 19,490 14,395 10,233 Includes securities agreements to be settled, as well as forex agreements, and rights on securities lending The notional value of these agreements is similar to their positive gross value. Exposure amount after the application of FCL, according to BACEN Circular 3,644. Exposure to Counterparty Credit Risk R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Net global exposure to counterparty credit risk 79,958 49,526 47,179 Net exposure to derivatives (1) 46,483 21,067 24,341 Net exposure to repurchase agreements 12,376 11,905 10,644 Net exposure to other agreements subject to counterparty credit risk 19,490 14,395 10,233 Net exposure by transactions carried out on behalf of Clients 1,609 2,159 1,962 As from June 2019, the SA-CCR Approach (Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk) was adopted for the calculation of the exposure values to Counterparty Credit Risk for derivatives. Previously, the exposure value was calculated using the Current Exposure Method (CEM) approach. Acquisitions, Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets The acquisition of financial assets follows the same policies and the same credit governance established for the portfolios originated at Itaú Unibanco. Financial asset acquisitions aim at increasing loan portfolio diversification and meeting the clients' demands for liquidity. The purpose of the sale and transfer of financial assets is to meet investor demand for credit assets or work as a portfolio credit risk management instrument. Credit assignments (transfers of receivables) carried out through December 2011 were recorded in accordance with current regulation together with income recognition at the time of the assignment, regardless of the risks and rewards being retained or not. Since January 2012, as determined by CMN Resolution 3,533 and supplementary regulation, accounting records take into consideration the retention or non-retention of risks and benefits on sale or transfers of financial assets. Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Sale of exposures with co-obligation registered in memorandum accounts 62 66 73 Balance of sale of exposure with substantial retention of risks and benefits 1,835 2,455 3,698 Securitization Companies 1,804 2,425 3,665 Financial institutions 31 30 33 28 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets R$ million 1st quarter 4th quarter 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 1st quarter 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Flow of sale exposure in the quarter with substantial transfer of risks and rewards 1,191 821 327 207 177 Credit rights Investments Fund (FIDC) 985 212 274 94 40 Securitization Companies 101 - 39 35 4 Financial institutions - - - - - Specific Purpose Company (SPE) - 30 - - - Other(1) 105 579 14 78 133 Operations with the public sector and other legal entities Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets R$ million 1st quarter 4th quarter 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 1st quarter 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Total exposures acquired WITH retention of assignor's risks and rewards 548 300 125 111 104 Acquisition of Financial Assets R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Acquisitions of loan portfolios WITH the retention of assignor's risks and rewards a) By type of exposure 438 510 510 Individuals - Vehicle and Leasing 429 498 381 Companies -Loans (CCB) - - - Companies - Other 9 12 129 b) By type of assignor 438 510 510 Financial institutions 438 510 510 Acquisition of Financial Assets R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Acquisitions of loan portfolios with NO retention of assignor's risks and rewards a) By type of exposure 1,009 1,069 1,350 Individuals - Payroll 1,009 1,069 1,350 b) By type of assignor 1,009 1,069 1,350 Financial institutions 1,009 1,069 1,350 Operations of Securitization Itaú Unibanco's portfolio includes securities arising from securitization processes. The portfolio is made up of Securitized Real Estate Loans (CRI), quotas of Credit Rights Investment Funds (FIDC) and Agribusiness Receivables Certificate (CRA) and debentures with securitization characteristics (issues whose flow of receipts is dependent on the performance of the underlying receivables). Exposure to securitization of FIDC, in the consolidated accounts, includes only fund units not consolidated in the Prudential Conglomerate. According to BACEN Circular 3,701, FIDC units when the institution has control or retains risks and rewards must be consolidated in the Prudential Conglomerate. Itaú Unibanco classifies securities arising from securitization processes based on the governance of products determined, and the credit is approved at the proper authority levels. Itaú Unibanco follows risk retention guidelines of CMN Resolution 3,533. The balances of these operations are presented below. 29 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Securitization Exposures (1) R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 CRI 6,328 7,291 10,291 Mortgage Loans 6,328 7,291 10,291 Single-Tranche 5,502 6,260 8,955 Subordinated 826 1,031 1,336 CRA 511 519 155 Credit Related to Agribusiness 511 519 155 Single-Tranche 511 519 155 FIDC 1,463 2,764 216 Credit Rights 1,463 2,764 216 Senior 1,463 2,764 216 Debenture 106 103 84 Loan portfolio 106 103 84 Single-Tranche 106 103 84 Total 8,408 10,677 10,746 Traditional securitization. The table below presents the summary of the securitization activity in the period: Securitization Activities in the Period(1) R$ million 1st quarter 4th quarter 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 1st quarter 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 CRI 20 195 612 150 75 Mortgage Loans 20 195 612 150 75 FIDC 2,903 366 90 1,851 575 Credit Rights 2,903 366 90 1,851 575 CRA - 322 381 446 130 Credit Related to Agribusiness - 322 381 446 130 Total 2,923 883 1,084 2,447 780 Traditional securitization. It should be noted that the portion of RWACPAD attributable to securitization exposure did not exceed 5% of the total on March 31, 2020. Itaú Unibanco ascertains its gains and losses with the securitization process taking into account its different activities as originator or investor, in other words, the participant that assigns portfolios for securitization purposes, and the trader of securitized assets, respectively. As originator, gains and losses are calculated as the difference between the sum received for assets transferred to the securitizing institutions and the book value of the portfolio. As investor, the calculation takes into account the difference between the sale amount and the book value of the securitized paper. Gains and losses on securitization are disclosed when they are material. Credit Derivatives Itaú Unibanco buys and sells credit protection in order to meet the needs of its customers. CDS (credit default swap) is credit derivative in which, upon a default related to the reference entity, the protection buyer is entitled to receive, from the protection seller, the amount equivalent to the difference between the face value of the CDS contract and the fair value of the liability on the date the contract was settled, also known as the recovered amount. The protection buyer does not need to hold the debt instrument of the reference entity for it to receive the amounts due pursuant to the CDS contract terms when a credit event occurs. TRS (total return swap) is a transaction in which a party swaps the total return of an asset or of a basket of assets for regular cash flows, usually interest and a guarantee against capital loss. In a TRS contract, the parties do not transfer the ownership of the assets. 30 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Notional Amount of Credit Derivatives Held in Portfolio R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Risk Transferred 1,627 2,295 2,616 Credit Default Swap (CDS) 1,627 2,295 2,616 Risk Received (14,081) (10,444) (6,544) Credit Default Swap (CDS) (9,415) (6,283) (6,544) Total Return Swap (TRS) (4,666) (4,161) - Total (12,454) (8,149) (3,928) Required capital of Risk Received 75 57 60 31 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 6 Market Risk 6.1 Framework and Treatment Market risk is the possibility of losses resulting from fluctuations in the market values of positions held by a financial institution, including the risk of operations subject to variations in foreign exchange rates, interest rates, equity and commodity prices, as set forth by CMN. Price Indexes are treated as a risk factor group. The institutional policy for market risk is in compliance with Resolution 4,557 and establishes the management structure and market risk control, which has the function of: Provide visibility and comfort for all senior management levels that market risks assumed must be in line with Itaú Unibanco risk-return objectives;

risk-return objectives; Provide disciplined and informed dialogue on the overall market risk profile and its evolution over time;

Increase transparency as to how the business works to optimize results;

Provide early warning mechanisms to facilitate effective risk management, without obstructing the business objectives; and

Monitor and avoid concentration of risks. Market risk is controlled by an area independent of the business units, which is responsible for the daily activities: (i) measuring and assessing risk, (ii) monitoring stress scenarios, limits and alerts, (iii) applying, analyzing and stress testing scenarios, (iv) reporting risk to the individuals responsible in the business units, in compliance with Itaú Unibanco´s governance, (v) monitoring the measures needed to adjust positions and/or risk levels to make them viable, and (vi) supporting the secure launch of new financial products. Market risk management framework categorizes transactions as part of either the Trading Book or the Baking Book, in accordance with general criteria established by CMN Resolution 4,557 and BACEN Circular 3,354. Trading Book is composed of all trades with financial and commodity instruments (including derivatives) undertaken with the intention of trading. Banking Book is predominantly characterized by portfolios originated from the banking business and operations related to balance sheet management, are intended to be either held to maturity, or sold in the medium and in the long term. Market risk management is based on the following key metrics: Value at Risk (VaR): a statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions, considering a defined holding period and confidence interval;

Losses in Stress Scenarios (Stress Testing): a simulation technique to evaluate the impact, in the assets, liabilities and derivatives of the portfolio, of various risk factors in extreme market situations (based on prospective and historic scenarios);

Stop Loss: metrics that trigger a management review of positions, if the accumulated losses in a given period reach specified levels;

Concentration: cumulative exposure of certain financial instrument or risk factor calculated at market value ("MtM - Mark to Market"); and

Stressed VaR: statistical metric derived from VaR calculation, aimed at capturing the biggest risk in simulations of the current trading portfolio, taking into consideration the observable returns in historical scenarios of extreme volatility. In addition to the risk metrics described above, sensitivity and loss control measures are also analyzed. They include: Gap Analysis: accumulated exposure of the cash flows by risk factor, which are marked-to-market and positioned by settlement dates;

marked-to-market and positioned by settlement dates; Sensitivity (DV01 - Delta Variation Risk): impact on the market value of cash flows when a 1 basis point change is applied to current interest rates or on the index rates; and

Sensitivities to Various Risk Factors (Greeks): partial derivatives of a portfolio of options on the prices of the underlying assets, implied volatilities, interest rates and time. In an attempt to fit the transactions into the defined limits, Itaú Unibanco hedges its client transactions and proprietary positions, including investments overseas. Derivatives are the most commonly used instruments for carrying out these hedging activities, and can be characterized as either accounting or economic hedge, both of which are governed by institutional regulations at Itaú Unibanco. The structure of limits and alerts is in alignment with the board of directors' guidelines, being reviewed and approved on an annual basis. This structure extends to specific limits and is aimed at improving the process of risk monitoring and 32 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 understanding as well as preventing risk concentration. Limits and alerts are calibrated based on projections of future balance sheets, stockholders' equity, liquidity, complexity and market volatility, as well as the Itaú Unibanco's risk appetite. The consumption of market risk limits is monitored and disclosed daily through exposure and sensitivity maps. The market risk area analyzes and controls the adherence of these exposures to limits and alerts and reports them timely to the Treasury desks and other structures foreseen in the governance. Itaú Unibanco uses proprietary systems to measure the consolidated market risk. The processing of these systems takes place in an access-controlled environment, being highly available, which has data safekeeping and recovery processes, and counts on an infrastructure to ensure the continuity of business in contingency (disaster recovery) situations. 6.2 Portfolio Analysis Interest rate risk in the banking book Interest rate risk is the potential loss associated with variations in these rates in the market in relation to indexer mismatches, maturities and between investments and funding. The methodology adopted involves marking-to-market of the various products, calculating the sensitivity to variations in interest rates, and the value at risk by historical simulation (VaR) as well as stress tests throughout the entire portfolio, as determined by Itaú Unibanco's institutional regulations. In managing the interest rate risk of the loan portfolios that show material early settlements, Itaú Unibanco adjusts the original maturities of transactions, which speeds up the reduction in the originally contracted payment flows so as to better reflect clients' expected behavior. Likewise, the balances of products with no definite expiry date, such as demand deposits and savings accounts, are included in the statistics on the basis of past and seasonal experience. The core portion is distributed over time, thus generating an exposure to changes in interest rates, pursuant to internally approved methodologies. The table below shows the sensitivity of the amount of the banking book positions to changes in interest rate curves, using the methodology and stress scenarios adopted. Sensibility of Banking Position (1) R$ million Exposures 03/31/2020 Risk factors Risk of variation in: Scenario I Scenario II Scenario III Interest Rate Fixed Income Interest Rates in reais (10) (969) (1,909) Foreign Exchange Linked Foreign Exchange Linked Interest Rates (3) (233) (449) Price Index Linked Interest of Inflation coupon (3) (270) (476) TR TR Linked Interest Rates 0 (5) (9) Amounts net of tax effects. In order to measure these sensitivities, the following scenarios are used: Scenario I: Shocks of 1 base point in interest fixed rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes, and 1 percentage point in the prices of currencies and shares;

Scenario II: Shocks of 25% in interest fixed rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes, and in the prices of currencies and shares, both for growth and fall, considering the largest resulting losses per risk factor;

Scenario III: Shocks of 50% in interest fixed rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes, and in the prices of currencies and shares, both for growth and fall, considering the largest resulting losses per risk factor. Evolution of the Trading Book The evolution of the Trading Book, broken down by major risk factors, is tabulated below: Total Value of Trading Position R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Long Short Long Short Long Short Interest Rates 233,409 (215,570) 170,726 (160,774) 145,814 (140,256) Foreign Exchange 123,769 (123,649) 113,552 (113,578) 157,091 (160,508) Equities 212 (68) 469 (169) 3,662 (3,632) Commodities 1,741 (1,746) 1,361 (1,372) 16 (1) 33 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Evolution of the Derivatives Portfolio The main purpose of the derivative positions in the Banking Book and Trading Book is to manage risks in these positions and in the corresponding risk factors. Derivatives: Trades in Brazil - Trading + Banking - With Central Counterparty R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Long Short Long Short Long Short Interest Rates 135,276 (146,301) 284,380 (81,782) 121,116 (92,398) Foreign Exchange 240,554 (314,032) 166,314 (200,784) 44,810 (60,918) Equities 3,668 (3,299) 600 (186) 1,900 (500) Commodities 1,154 (1,259) 981 (1,100) 102 (118) Derivatives: Trades in Brazil - Trading + Banking - Without Central Counterparty R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Long Short Long Short Long Short Interest Rates 34,287 (32,580) 31,517 (42,525) 43,269 (36,458) Foreign Exchange 26,193 (43,373) 16,863 (32,641) 16,172 (41,583) Equities - (4,048) 11 (79) - (67) Commodities 100 - 107 - 79 (50) Derivatives: Foreign Trades - Trading + Banking - With Central Counterparty R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Long Short Long Short Long Short Interest Rates 19,216 (12,885) 21,929 (12,932) 535 (2,656) Foreign Exchange 52,614 (64,349) 62,843 (72,285) 76,365 (74,717) Equities 1,839 (3,677) 515 (770) 634 (2,471) Commodities - - - - - (31) Derivatives: Foreign Trades - Trading + Banking - Without Central Counterparty R$ million 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Long Short Long Short Long Short Interest Rates 62,002 (97,177) 40,413 (91,245) 44,214 (103,024) Foreign Exchange 357,057 (347,109) 277,082 (265,414) 251,375 (244,894) VaR - Consolidated Itaú Unibanco Consolidated VaR of Itaú Unibanco is calculated by Historical Simulation, i.e., the expected distribution for profit and loss (P&L's - Profit and loss statement) of a portfolio over a time horizon that can be estimated based on the historical behavior of returns of market risk factors of this portfolio. VaR is calculated at a confidence level of 99%, historical period of 4 years (1000 business days) and a holding period of one day. In addition, in a conservative approach, VaR is calculated daily, being or not volatility-weighted, and the final VaR is the most restrictive value between both methodologies. VaR - Itaú Unibanco Holding (1) R$ million VaR per Risk Factor Group 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 Brazilian Interest rates 1,642 813 857 Currencies 60 11 30 Equities 26 29 38 Commodities 1 1 1 Diversification effect (966) (576) (552) Total VaR 763 278 374 Maximum Total VaR of the Quarter 763 398 472 Average Total VaR of the Quarter 375 280 397 Minimum Total VaR of the Quarter 258 211 361 Considers one-day holding period and 99% confidence level. The Total VaR increased from the prior quarter due to higher market volatility. VaR and Stressed VaR Internal Model - Regulatory Portfolio For its Regulatory Portfolio, Itaú Unibanco uses historical simulation methodology for calculating the VaR and Stressed VaR, with a confidence interval of 99% and a holding period of at least 10-day, depending on the market liquidity of the portfolio. 34 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 VaR - Itaú Unibanco - Regulatory Portfolio (1) R$ million VaR per Risk Factor Group 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019 VaR Stressed VaR VaR Stressed VaR VaR Stressed VaR Brazilian Interest rates 264 126 114 290 84 160 Currencies 249 404 20 56 43 92 Equities 105 76 28 47 54 38 Commodities 4 3 6 7 3 4 Diversification effect (224) (215) (41) (147) (80) (175) Total VaR 398 394 127 253 104 119 Maximum Total VaR of the Quarter 398 394 218 601 160 495 Average Total VaR of the Quarter 142 197 133 292 104 183 Minimum Total VaR of the Quarter 62 101 79 208 59 75 VaR Historical Simulation approach, holding period of 10 days. Amounts reported consider 99% confidence level. Stress Testing In addition to using VaR, Itaú Unibanco daily analyzes the risk in extreme scenarios under a wide range of different stress testings, so as to identify significant losses that could occur in extreme market conditions. This scenarios are based on past crises, prospectives crises and on predetermined shocks in the risk factors. One factor that has a major bearing on the test results is the correlation between the assets and the respective risk factors, and this effect is simulated in various ways in the different scenarios tested. In order to identify its greatest risks and to assist in decision-making by the treasury department and by the senior management, the results of the stress tests are assessed by means of risk factors as well as in a consolidated way. Backtesting The effectiveness of the VaR model is validated by the use of backtesting techniques, comparing daily hypothetical and effective results with the estimated daily VaR. The daily VaR is calculated over a one-day maintenance horizon, according to the 99% confidence level and using a historical period of 1,000 days. The percentage of capital requirement associated with this model is 100%. Green (0 to 4 exceptions): backtesting results that do not suggest any problem with the quality or accuracy of the adopted models;

Yellow (5 to 9 exceptions): intermediate range group, which indicates an early warning monitoring and may indicate the need to review the model; and

Red (10 or more exceptions): need for improvement actions. The Backtesting presented three exceptions in relation to the effective and hypothetical results in the period. 35 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 7 Operational Risk 7.1 Framework and Treatment Operational risk is defined as the possibility of losses arising from failure, deficiency or inadequacy of internal process, people or systems or from external events that affect the achievement of strategic, tactical or operational objectives. It includes legal risk associated with inadequacy or deficiency in contracts signed by the institution, as well as penalties due to noncompliance with laws and punitive damages to third parties arising from the activities undertaken by the institution. Itaú Unibanco internally classifies its risk events in: • • • • • • • • Internal fraud; External fraud; Labor claims and deficient security in the workplace; Inadequate practices related to clients, products and services; Damages to own physical assets or assets in use by Itaú Unibanco; Interruption of Itaú Unibanco's activities; Failures in information technology (IT) systems, processes or infrastructure; Failures in the performance, compliance with deadlines and management of activities at Itaú Unibanco. Operational risk management includes conduct risk, which is subject to mitigating procedures to assess product design (suitability) and incentive models. The inspection area is responsible for fraud prevention. Irrespective of their origin, specific cases may be handled by risk committees and integrity and ethics committees. Itaú Unibanco has a governance process that is structured through forums and corporate bodies composed of senior management, which report to the Board of Directors, with well-defined roles and responsibilities in order to segregate the business and management and control activities, ensuring independence between the areas and, consequently, well-balanced decisions with respect to risks. This is reflected in the risk management process carried out on a decentralized basis under the responsibility of the business areas and by a centralized control carried out by the internal control, compliance and operational risk department, by means of methodologies, training courses, certification and monitoring of the control environment in an independent way. The managers of the executive areas use corporate methods constructed and made available by the internal control, compliance and operational risk area. Among the methodologies and tools used are the self-evaluation and the map of the institution's prioritized risks, the approval of processes, products, and system development products and projects, the monitoring of key risk indicators that and the database of operational losses, guaranteeing a single conceptual basis for managing processes, systems, projects and new products and services. Within the governance of the risk management process, regularly, the consolidated reports on risk monitoring, controls, action plans and operational losses are presented to the business area executives. In line with CMN Resolution 4,557, the document "Public Report - Integrated Management of Operational Risk /Internal Controls/Compliance", summarized version of the institutional operational risk management policy can be found on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Reports. 7.2 Crisis Management and Business Continuity Itaú Unibanco's Business Continuity Program is designed to anticipate and respond at an acceptable level to events that may interrupt its essential activities. It establishes the Business Continuity Plan (BCP), which consists of modular procedures that are available for use in the event of incidents. The descriptions/characteristics of the existing plans are: • • • Disaster Recovery: it aims to ensure the availability and integrity of Information Technology resources and communication in the event of a failure in the primary Data Center to maintain the processing of critical systems; Workplace Contingency: alternative facilities to perform the activities in the event the administrative buildings become unavailable; Operational Contingency: alternatives to carry out critical processes whether they are systemic, procedural or emergency responses. In order to assess the efficiency of the contingency actions in the face of the interruption scenarios described in the plans and identify improvement points, tests are carried out at intervals that vary according to the plan, at least once a year. In order to keep the continuity solutions aligned with the business requirements (processes, minimum resources, legal requirements, etc) the Program applies the following tools to assess the institution: 36 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Business Impact Analysis (BIA): evaluates the criticality and resumption requirement of the processes that support the delivery of products and services.

Threats and Vulnerabilities Analysis (AVA): identification of threats near to Itaú Unibanco's buildings. In addition, the institution has a Crisis Management Program, which is aimed at managing business interruption events, natural disasters, impacts of an environmental, social, and infrastructure/operational (including information technology) or of any other nature that jeopardize the image and reputation and/or viability of Itaú Unibanco's processes with its employees, clients, strategic partners and regulators, with timely and integrated responses. 7.3 Independent Validation of Risk Models Itaú Unibanco validates the processes and risk models independently. This is done by a department which is separate from the business and risk control areas, to ensure that its assessments are independent. The validation method, defined in an internal policy, meets regulatory requirements such as those of BACEN Circulars 3,646 and 3,674. The validation stages include: • • • • • Verification of mathematical and theoretical development of the models; Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the models, including the variables, construction of an independent calculator and the use of appropriate technical; When applicable, comparison with alternative models and international benchmarks; Histhorical Backtesting of the model; The correct implementation of the models in the systems used. Additionally, the validation area assesses the stress testing program. The performance of the independent validation area and the validation of the processes and models are assessed by Internal Audit and reported to the specific senior management committees. Action plans are prepared to address opportunities identified during the independent validation process, and are monitored by the 3 lines of defense and by senior management until the conclusion. 37 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 8 Liquidity Risk 8.1 Framework and Treatment Liquidity risk is defined as the likelihood of the institution not being able to effectively honor its expected and unexpected obligations, current and future, including those from guarantees commitment, without affecting its daily operations or incurring significant losses. In line with the fundraising strategy, Itaú Unibanco has diversified and stable sources of funding available, monitored through concentration and maturity indicators, in order to mitigate liquidity risks, in accordance with the institution's risk appetite. The governance of the liquidity risk management is based on advisory boards, subordinated to the Board of Directors or the executive structure of Itaú Unibanco. Such boards establish the institution's risk appetites, define the limits related to the liquidity control and monitor the liquidity indicators. The control of the liquidity risk is carried out by an area that is independent of the business areas, responsible for defining the composition of the reserve, estimating the cash flow and the exposure to liquidity risk in different time horizons and monitoring short and long term liquidity indicators (LCR and NSFR respectively). In addition, it proposes minimum limits to absorb losses in stress scenarios for each country where Itaú Unibanco operates and reports any non-compliance to the competent authorities. All activities are subject to verification by the independent validation, internal controls and audit departments. Additionally, and pursuant to the requirements of Resolution 4,557, BACEN Circular 3,749 and Circular 3,869, the Liquidity Risk Statement (DRL - LCR) and the Long Term Liquidity Statement (DLP - NSFR) are monthly sent to BACEN. Finally, the following items are periodically prepared and submitted to senior management for monitoring and decision support: Stress of liquidity indicators based on macroeconomic scenarios, simulation of reverse stress based on risk appetite, and projection of the main liquidity indicators to support decisions;

Contingency and recovery plans for crisis situations, with actions that provide for a gradation according to the level of criticality determined by the easiness of implementation, taking into account the characteristics of the local market in which it operates, seeking a rapid restoration of liquidity indicators;

Reports and graphs that describe risk positions;

Concentration indicators of funding providers and time. The document that details the liquidity risk control institutional policy is on the Investor Relations website https://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Reports. 8.2 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), which is calculated as required by BACEN, in line with the Basel international standard, is defined as follows: = - (; % ) HQLA - High Quality Liquid Assets = correspond to inventories, in some cases weighted by a discount factor, of assets that remain liquid in the market even in periods of stress, that can easily be converted into cash and that are classified as low risk;

Outflows s = total potential cash outflows for a 30-day horizon, calculated for a standard stress scenario as defined by BACEN Circular 3,749;

= total potential cash outflows for a 30-day horizon, calculated for a standard stress scenario as defined by BACEN Circular 3,749; Inflows s = total potential cash inflows for a 30-day horizon, calculated for a standard stress scenario as defined by BACEN Circular 3,749. According to the instructions in BACEN Circular 3,775, banks with total assets exceeding R$100 billion have since October 2015 been required to submit a monthly Prudential Conglomerate LCR to BACEN. Since January 2019, the requirement for this indicator is 100%. 38 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Information on the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) R$ thousand 1st quarter 2020 ¹ 4th quarter 2019 2 1st quarter 2019 ³ Total Unweighted Total Weighted Total Unweighted Total Weighted Total Unweighted Total Weighted Value (average) (4) Value (average) (5) Value (average) (4) Value (average) (5) Value (average) (4) Value (average) (5) High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) 1 Total High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) - 186,704,896 - 170,004,407 170,648,702 Cash outflows (6) - - 2 Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers, of 296,206,563 25,694,306 283,608,542 24,611,828 272,231,490 23,844,905 which: 3 Stable deposits 163,257,200 8,162,860 156,766,174 7,838,309 147,023,505 7,351,175 4 Less stable deposits 132,949,363 17,531,446 126,842,368 16,773,519 125,207,985 16,493,729 5 Unsecured wholesale funding, of which: 190,988,478 88,584,954 177,757,824 80,561,758 147,202,782 65,403,979 6 Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in 1,079,795 53,990 1,063,541 53,177 2,108,377 105,419 networks of cooperative banks 7 Non-operational deposits (all counterparties) 187,931,523 86,553,804 175,879,275 79,693,573 144,304,711 64,508,866 8 Unsecured debt 1,977,160 1,977,160 815,008 815,008 789,694 789,694 9 Secured wholesale funding 12,440,105 12,064,421 7,654,958 10 Additional requirements, of which: 248,398,774 32,527,090 265,458,246 34,228,550 229,025,276 30,978,105 11 Outflows related to derivative exposure and other collateral 38,109,640 17,745,247 37,702,176 18,156,422 30,345,289 15,163,653 requirements 12 Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products 1,383,532 1,383,532 1,270,912 1,270,912 2,641,861 2,641,861 13 Credit and liquidity facilities 208,905,602 13,398,311 226,485,158 14,801,216 196,038,126 13,172,590 Other contractual funding obligations Other contingent funding obligations Total cash outflows Cash inflows (6) 68,898,360 68,898,360 62,685,601 62,685,601 65,621,872 65,621,872 93,297,087 13,092,603 89,753,225 11,196,408 82,112,888 10,149,408 241,237,419 225,348,567 203,653,226 #N/D #N/D 17 Secured lending 145,548,247 1,068,134 146,775,301 405,167 169,849,433 221,912 18 Inflows from fully performing exposures 33,507,923 20,703,815 30,968,861 18,927,092 28,037,265 17,092,911 19 Other cash inflows 119,500,991 106,624,842 104,372,199 91,980,930 94,008,489 82,262,021 20 Total cash inflows 298,557,161 128,396,792 282,116,360 111,313,189 291,895,187 99,576,844 Adjusted Total (7) Adjusted Total (7) Adjusted Total (7) 21 Total HQLA 186,704,896 170,004,407 170,648,702 22 Total net cash outflows 112,840,627 114,035,378 104,076,382 23 LCR (%) 165.5% 149.1% 164.0% It corresponds to 62 daily average observations. It corresponds to 64 daily average observations. It corresponds to 61 daily average observations. Total balance of the cash inflows or outflows. After application of weighting factors. Potential cash outflows (Outflows e ) and inflows (Inflows e ). Amount calculated after applying weighting factors and limits set by BACEN Circular 3,749. The table shows that Itaú Unibanco has an average LCR of 165.5% in the quarter, leading to the conclusion that the institution comfortably has sufficient liquid assets to endure more than 30 days in a period of idiosyncratic or systemic liquidity stress, as set forth by the metrics. 8.3 Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), the calculation of which is established by the BACEN and in line with the Basel international guidelines, is defined as follows: () = () ASF - Available Stable Funding - refers to liabilities and equity weighted by a discount factor according to their stability, as provided for in BACEN Circular 3,869;

RSF - Required Stable Funding - refers to assets and off-balance exposures weighted by a discount factor to their necessity, as provided for in BACEN Circular 3,869. 39 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Information on the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) R$ thousand 03/31/2020 Value per residual effective maturity term (R$ thousand) Greater than or Weighted equal to six Greater than or Lower than six (2) No Maturity (1) months, and equal to 1 Value months (1) (R$ thousand) lower than 1 year (1) year (1) Available Stable Funding (AFS) (3) 1 Capital - - - 194,980,605 194,980,605 2 Reference Equity, gross of regulatory deductions - 137,430,011 137,430,011 3 Other capital instruments not included in line 2 57,550,594 57,550,594 4 Retail Funding 170,828,358 167,161,822 5,255,610 12,929,246 330,077,701 5 Stable Funding 106,355,218 69,000,506 687,599 240,560 166,887,582 6 Less Stable Funding 64,473,139 98,161,316 4,568,012 12,688,686 163,190,118 7 Wholesale Funding 47,511,552 590,742,473 70,020,066 122,921,020 283,051,195 8 Operational deposits and deposits of member cooperatives 3,262,279 - - - 1,631,139 9 Other Wholesale Funding 44,249,274 590,742,473 70,020,066 122,921,020 281,420,056 10 Operations in which the institution acts exclusively as intermediary, not undertaking any - 67,328,769 6,221,477 401,217 - rights or obligations, even if contingent 11 Other liabilities, in which: 83,199,437 192,628,097 705,633 3,217,642 3,570,459 12 Derivatives whose replacement values are lower than zero - 48,682,390 - - - 13 Other liability or equity elements not included above 83,199,437 143,945,707 705,633 3,217,642 3,570,459 14 Total Available Stable Funding (ASF) 301,539,347 1,017,861,161 82,202,786 334,449,730 811,679,959 Required Stable Funding (RSF) (3) 15 Total NSFR high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) 107,541,032 183,570,903 9,007,506 19,601,084 16,981,670 16 Operational deposits held at other financial institutions - - - - - 17 Performing loans and securities (financial institutions, corporates and central banks) - 477,502,650 95,107,100 351,502,424 443,424,000 18 Performing loans to financial institutions secured by Level 1 HQLA - 20,697,926 - 8,795 2,078,588 19 Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non-Level 1 HQLA and unsecured - 43,438,016 3,452,473 23,255,498 31,499,545 performing loans to financial institutions 20 Performing loans to non-financial corporate clients, loans to retail and small business - 393,075,750 75,351,648 191,285,945 282,684,421 customers, and loans to sovereigns, central banks, of which: 21 With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35%, approach for credit risk, according to - - - - - Circular 3,644. 22 Performing residential mortgages, of which: - 4,866,047 4,188,457 67,217,298 53,861,404 23 Which are in accordance to Circular 3,644, 2013, art. 22 - - - 45,169,071 31,315,444 24 Securities that are not in default and do not qualify as HQLA, including exchange- - 15,424,910 12,114,523 69,734,888 73,300,042 traded equities 25 Operations in which the institution acts exclusively as intermediary, not undertaking any - 68,247,631 6,835,420 899,993 - rights or obligations, even if contingent 26 Other assets, in which: 4,860,726 244,786,428 9,191,679 151,125,334 217,858,533 27 Transactions with gold and commodities, including those with expected physical - - - - - settlement Assets posted as initial margin for derivatives contracts and participation in mutual 28 guarantee funds of clearinghouses or providers of clearing and settlement services - - - 28,843,840 24,517,264 which acts as central counterparty. 29 Derivatives whose replacement values are higher than or equal to zero - - - 51,112,292 2,294,379 30 Derivatives whose replacement values are less than zero, gross of the deduction of any - - - 2,435,118 2,435,118 collateral provided as a result of deposit of variation margin 31 All other assets not included in the above categories 4,860,726 244,786,428 9,191,679 68,734,084 188,611,773 32 Off-balance sheet transactions 408,000,058 - - - 16,870,353 33 Total Required Stable Funding (RSF) 520,401,815 974,107,612 120,141,706 523,128,835 695,134,557 Total Adjusted (4) Value Total Available Stable Funding (ASF) 811,679,959 Total Required Stable Funding (RSF) 695,134,557 34 NSFR (%) 116.8% This is the total balance of the available stable funding (ASF) or required stable funding (RSF). Corresponds to the amount after application of weighting factors. Corresponds to available stable funding (ASF) or required stable funding (RSF). Corresponds to the amount calculated after application of the weighting factors and limits set forth in BACEN Circular 3.869. NSFR Comparative R$ Thousand 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Total Adjusted Total Adjusted Value (1) Value (1) Total Available Stable Funding (ASF) 811,679,959 733,241,901 Total Required Stable Funding (RSF) 695,134,557 599,962,679 NSFR (%) 116.8% 122.2% Corresponds to the amount calculated after application of the weighting factors and limits set forth in BACEN Circular 3,869. 40 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Itaú Unibanco's Available Stable Funding (ASF) amounted to R$ 811,7 billion in the 1st quarter, mainly due to Capital and Retail and Wholesale Funding. Required Stable Funding (RSF), in turn, amounted to R$ 695,1 billion in the 1st quarter, particularly due to Loans and financing awarded to wholesale and retail customers, central governments and transactions with central Banks. The table shows that the NSFR was 116.8% at the closing of the quarter, above to the requirement of 100%. Thus, the institution counts on sufficient available stable funds to support the stable funds required in the long term, according to the metrics. 41 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 9 Other Risks Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks Products that compose portfolios of insurance companies of Itaú Unibanco are related to life and elementary insurance, as well as pension plans and premium bonds. The main risks inherent in these products are described below and their definitions are given in their respective chapters. • • • • • Underwriting Risk: possibility of losses arising from insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds that go against institution's expectations, directly or indirectly associated with technical and actuarial bases used for calculating premiums, contributions and technical provisions; Market Risk; Credit Risk; Operational risk; Liquidity risk in insurance operations. In line with domestic and international best practices, Itaú Unibanco has a risk management structure which ensures that risks resulting from insurance, pension and special savings products are properly assessed and reported to the relevant forums. The process of risk management for insurance, pensions and premium bond plans is independent and focus on the special nature of each risk. The aim of Itaú Unibanco is to ensure that assets serving as collateral for long-term products, with guaranteed minimum returns, are managed according to the characteristics of the liabilities, so that they are actuarially balanced and solvent over the long term. Social and Environmental Risk Itaú Unibanco understands social and environmental risk as the risk of potential losses due to exposure to social and environmental events arising from the performance of its activities. Mitigation actions of social and environmental risk are carried out through processes mappings, internal controls, monitoring new regulations on the subject, and recording occurrences in internal databases. In addition, risks identified, prioritized and actions taken complement the management of this risk in Itaú Unibanco. The social and environmental risk management is carried out by the first line of defense in its daily operations, supplemented by a specialized assessment of legal and risks control area. Business units also have their governance for approval of new products, including assessing the social and environmental risk, which ensures compliance in the new products and processes employed by the institution. Governance also includes the Social and Environmental Risk Committee, which is primarily responsible for guide institutional views of social and environmental risk exposure related to Itaú Unibanco activities. Itaú Unibanco consistently seeks to evolve in the management of social and environmental risk, always attentive to the challenges so as to monitor the changes in and demands of society. Therefore, among other actions, Itaú Unibanco has assumed and incorporated into Itaú Unibanco's internal processes a number of national and international voluntary commitments and pacts aimed at integrating social, environmental and governance aspects into Itaú Unibanco business. The main ones are the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the Charter for Human Rights - Ethos, the Equator Principles (EP), the Global Impact, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program, the Pacto Nacional para Erradicação do Trabalho Escravo (National Pact for Eradicating Slave Labor), among others. Itaú Unibanco efforts to increase the knowledge of the assessment of the social and environmental criteria have been recognized as models in Brazil and abroad, as shown by the recurring presence of the institution in the major sustainability indexes abroad, such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and recently, in Sustainability Index Euronext Vigeo - Emerging 70, and in Brazil, for example in the Corporate Sustainability Index, as well as the numerous prizes which Itaú Unibanco has been awarded. Regulatory and Compliance Risk Regulatory and Compliance risk is the risk arising from losses due to fines, sanctions and other penalties applied by regulatory agencies resulting from noncompliance with regulatory requirements. This risk is managed through a structured process aimed at identifying changes in the regulatory environment, analyzing their impacts on the departments of the institution and monitoring the actions directed at adherence to the regulatory requirements. Itaú Unibanco has a structured flow for addressing rules, which involves several areas, covering the stages of recognition and researches, distribution of regulatory environment changes and the monitoring of action plans for regulatory 42 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 compliance, all of which are established in internal policies. This structured process includes the following actions: (i) to understand the changes in the regulatory environment; (ii) to monitor regulatory trends; (iii) to care for the relationship between the institution and the regulator, self-regulatory bodies and the representation entity; (iv) to monitor action plans on regulatory or self-regulatory compliance; (v) to coordinate a program to comply with significant norms, such as Integrity and Ethics; and (vi) to report regulatory issues in Operational and Compliance Risk forums, according to the structure of committees established in internal policies. Model Risk The model risk arises from the incorrect development or maintenance of models, such as mistaken assumptions, and inappropriate use or application of the model. The use of models can lead to decisions that are more accurate and therefore it is a major practice in the institution. The models have supported strategic decisions in several contexts, such as credit approval, pricing, volatility curve estimation, calculation of capital, among others. Due to the increasing use of models, driven by the application of new technologies and the expansion of data use, Itaú Unibanco has improved its governance in relation to its development and monitoring, through the definition of guidelines, policies and procedures aimed at assuring the quality and mitigation of the associated risks. Reputational Risk Itaú Unibanco understands reputational risk as the risk arising from internal practices, risk events and external factors that may generate a negative perception of the institution among clients, counterparties, stockholders, investors, supervisors, commercial partners, among others, resulting in impacts on the value of the brand and financial losses, in addition to adversely affecting Itaú Unibanco's capability to maintain existing commercial relations, start new businesses and continue to have access to financing sources. The institution believes that its reputation is extremely important for achieving its long-term goals and this is why the institution tries to align its speech with ethical and transparent practice and work, which is essential to raise the confidence of Itaú Unibanco's stakeholders. Itaú Unibanco's reputation depends on its strategy (vision, culture and skills) and derives from direct or indirect experience of the relationship between Itaú Unibanco and its stakeholders. Since the reputational risk directly or indirectly permeates all operations and processes of the institution, Itaú Unibanco's governance is structured in a way to ensure that potential reputational risks are identified, analyzed and managed still in the initial phases of its operations and analysis of new products. The treatment given to reputational risk is structured by means of many processes and internal initiatives, which, in turn, are supported by internal policies, and their main purpose is to provide mechanisms for the monitoring, management, control and mitigation of the main reputational risks. Among them are (i) risk appetite statement; (ii) process for the prevention and fight against unlawful acts; (iii) crisis management process and business continuity; (iv) processes and guidelines of the governmental and institutional relations; (v) corporate communication process; (vi) brand management process; (vii) ombudsman offices initiatives and commitment to customer satisfaction; and (vii) ethics guidelines and prevention of corruption. Financial institutions play a key role in preventing and fighting illegal acts, in particular money laundering, terrorist financing and fraud, in which the challenge is to identify and suppress increasingly sophisticated operations that seek to conceal the origin, location, disposition, ownership and movement of goods and money derived, directly or indirectly, from illegal activities. Itaú Unibanco has introduced a corporate policy in order to prevent its involvement in illegal acts and to protect its reputation and image towards employees, clients, strategic partners, suppliers, service providers, regulators and society, through a governance structure based on transparency, strict compliance with rules and regulations and cooperation with police and judicial authorities. It is also continuously with local and international best practices for preventing and fighting against illegal acts, through investing and training employees. In compliance with the guidelines of this corporate policy, Itaú Unibanco established a program to prevent and fight against illegal acts based on the following pillars: • • • • • • Client Identification Process; Know Your Client (KYC) Process; Know Your Partner (KYP) Process; Know Your Supplier (KYS) Process; Know Your Employee (KYE) Process; Assessment of New Products and Services; 43 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 • • • Monitoring of Transactions; Reporting Suspicious Transactions to the Regulatory Bodies; and Training and Awareness Raising. This program applies to the entire institution, including subsidiaries and affiliates in Brazil and abroad. The preventing and combating unlawful acts governance is carried out by the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, Operational Risk Committee and Anti-Money Laundering Committees. The document that presents the guidelines established in the corporate program to prevent and combat unlawful acts may be seen on the www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Policies, Corporate Policy for Prevention and Fight Against Illegal Acts. In addition, Itaú Unibanco has been developing various data analysis models to improve customer risk classification, transaction monitoring and KYC methodology to provide greater accuracy in its analysis and to decrease false-positives. Itaú Unibanco has also been innovating its modeling solutions using new methods based on machine learning techniques to identify potentially suspicious activities. Moreover, Itaú Unibanco is committed to protecting corporate information and ensuring client and general public privacy in any transactions. To this end, it has a Corporate Information Security Policy and Cyber Secutity and has a monitoring process and a control structure that covers technology, business areas and international units, adhering to principal regulatory bodies and external audits, and best market practices and certifications. Additionally, a Security Operation Center (SOC) that works 24/7 contributes to the cyber security of Itaú Unibanco's electronic channels and IT infrastructure, the monitoring of operations and thus minimization of the risk of a security incident. The Corporate Information Security and Cyber Security Policy can be viewed on the website www.itau.com.br/investor- relations, section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Policies, Corporate Policy on Information Security and Cyber Security. Country Risk The country risk is the risk of losses related to non-compliance with obligations in connection with borrowers, issuers, counterparties or guarantors, as a result of political-economic and social events or actions taken by the government of the country in question. Itaú Unibanco has a specific structure for the management and control of country risk, consisting of corporate bodies and dedicated teams, with responsibilities defined in policies. The institution has a structured and consistent procedure, including: (i) establishment of country ratings; (ii) determination of limits for countries; (iii) monitoring the use of limits. Business and Strategy Risk Business and strategy risk is the risk of a negative impact on the results or capital as a consequence of a faulty strategic planning, the making of adverse strategic decisions, the inability of Itaú Unibanco to implement the proper strategic plans and/or changes in its business environment. Itaú Unibanco has implemented many mechanisms that ensure that both the business and the strategic decision-making processes follow proper governance standards, have the active participation of executives and the Board of Directors, are based on market, macroeconomic and risk information and are aimed at optimizing the risk-return ratio. Decision-making and the definition of business and strategy guidelines, count on the full engagement of the Board of Directors, primarily through the Strategy Committee, and of the executives, through the Executive Committee. In order to handle risk adequately, Itaú Unibanco has governance and processes to involve the ARF in business and strategy decisions, so as to ensure that risk is managed and decisions are sustainable in the long term. They are: (i) qualifications and incentives of board members and executives; (ii) budget process; (iii) product assessment; (iv) evaluation and prospecting of proprietary mergers and acquisitions; and (v) a risk appetite framework which, for example, restricts the concentration of credit and exposure to specific and material risks. 44 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 10 Appendix I Template CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital 03/31/2020 Value Balance (R$ Thousand) Sheet Reference Common Equity Tier I: instruments and reserves 1 Instruments Eligible for the Common Equity Tier I 97,148,000 (k) 2 Revenue reserves 28,747,217 (l) 3 Other revenue and other reserve (1,090,207) (m) 5 Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group 11,500,643 (j) CET1 capital) 6 Common Equity Tier I before regulatory adjustments 136,305,653 Common Equity Tier I: prudential adjustments 7 Prudential adjustments related to the pricing of financial instruments 478,832 8 Goodwill (net of related tax liability) 6,951,442 (e) 9 Intangible assets 8,730,731 (h) / (i) Tax credits arising from income tax losses and social contribution tax loss carryfowards and those 10 originating from this contribution related to determination periods ended until December 31, 2,381,245 (b) 1998 11 Adjustments related to the market value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge the (1,300,058) cash flows of protected items whose mark-to-market adjustments are not recorded in the books. 15 Actuarial assets related to defined benefit pension funds - (d) 16 Shares or other instruments issued by the bank authorized to compose the Core Capital, acquired 911,518 (n) directly, indirectly or synthetically Total value of investments lower than 10% of the capital of companies that are similar to non- 18 consolidated financial institutions, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, capitalization - companies and sponsored pension fund entities, that exceeds 10% of the amount of the Common Equity Tier I, disregarding specific adjustments Investments higher than 10% of the capital of companies that are similar to non-consolidated 19 financial institutions, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, capitalization companies and - sponsored pension fund entities Tax credits arising from temporary differences that depend on the generation of income or future 21 taxable income for their realization, above the limit of 10% of the Common Equity Tier I, - disregarding specific deductions 22 Amount that exceeds 15% of the Common Equity Tier I 10,483,775 Of which: arising from investments in the capital of companies that are similar to non- 23 consolidated financial institutions, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, capitalization 7,037,388 companies and open ended pension entities 25 Of which: arising from tax credits resulting from temporary differences that depend on the 3,446,387 generation of income or future taxable income for their realization 26 National specific regulatory adjustments - 26.a Deferred permanent assets - (g) Investment in dependence, financial institution abroad or non-financial entity that is part of the 26.b conglomerate, with respect to which the Central Bank of Brazil does not have access to - information, data and documents Funding instruments eligible for the Common Equity Tier I issued by an institution that is 26.c authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad, and that is - not part of the conglomerate 26.d Increase of unauthorized capital - 26.e Excess of the amount adjusted of Common Equity Tier I - 26.f Deposit to cover capital deficiency - 26.g Amount of intangible assets established before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes into effect - (i) 26.h Excess of resources invested on permanent assets - 26.i Total capital detached - 26.j Other residual differences concerning the Common Equity Tier I calculation methodology for - regulatory purposes 27 Other residual differences related to the calculation of the Common Equity Tier I for regulatory - purposes 28 Total regulatory deductions from the Common Equity Tier I 28,637,485 29 Common Equity Tier I 107,668,168 45 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Template CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital 03/31/2020 Value Balance (R$ Thousand) Sheet Reference Additional Tier I Capital: instruments 30 Instruments eligible for the Additional Tier I Capital 17,200,807 31 Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards - 32 Of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards 17,200,807 33 Instruments authorized to compose the Additional Tier I Capital before Resolution No. 4,192 of - 2013 comes into effect 34 Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in 110,533 group additional Tier 1 capital) 35 Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes into - effect 36 Additional Tier I Capital before regulatory adjustments 17,311,340 Additional Tier I Capital: regulatory adjustments 37 Shares or other instruments issued by the bank authorized to compose the Additional Tier I - Capital, acquired directly, indirectly or synthetically Total value of investments lower than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by 39 the Central Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad that is not part of the conglomerate - and that exceeds 10% of the amount of the Commom Equity Tier I, disregarding specific adjustments 40 Investments higher than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by the Central - Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad outside the scope of regulatory consolidation 41 National specific regulatory adjustments - Total value of non-significant investments (where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity), in the Additional Tier I Capital of institutions 41.a authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad that is not - part of the conglomerate and do not exceeds 10% of the amount of the Commom Equity Tier I, disregarding specific adjustments 41.b Non-controlling interest in Additional Tier I Capital - 41.c Other residual differences concerning the Additional Tier I Capital calculation methodology for - regulatory purposes 42 Regulatory adjustments applied to the Additional Tier I Capital due to the insufficient Tier II - Capital to cover deductions 43 Total regulatory deductions from the Additional Tier I Capital - 44 Additional Tier I Capital (AT1) 17,311,340 45 Tier I 124,979,508 Tier II: instruments 46 Instruments eligible for Tier II 6,286,123 47 Instruments that are authorized to compose Tier II before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes into effect 7,889,025 48 Tier 2 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2) 63,533 49 Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes into effect - 51 Tier II before regulatory adjustments 14,238,681 Tier II: regulatory adjustments 52 Shares or other instruments issued by the bank authorized to compose Tier II, acquired directly, - indirectly or synthetically Total value of investments lower than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by 54 the Central Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad outside the scope of regulatory - consolidation and that exceeds 10% of the amount of the Commom Equity Tier I, disregarding specific adjustments 55 Investments higher than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by the Central - Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad outside the scope of regulatory consolidation 56 National specific regulatory adjustments - Total value of non-significant investments (where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity), on Tier II instruments issued by institutions authorized 56.a to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil or by a non-consolidated overseas financial institution and - do not exceeds 10% of the amount of the Commom Equity Tier I, disregarding specific adjustments 56.b Non-controlling interest in Tier II - 56.c Other residual differences concerning Tier II calculation methodology for regulatory purposes - 57 Total regulatory deductions from Tier II Capital - 58 Tier II 14,238,681 59 Referential Equity (Tier I + Tier II) 139,218,189 60 Total risk-weighted assets 1,043,517,641 46 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 Template CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital BIS Ratios and Additional Capital Buffers Common Equity Tier I Ratio Tier I Ratio BIS Ratio Additional Capital Buffers (% of RWA) Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement Of which: bank-specific countercyclical buffer requirement Of which: capital buffer for institutions that are systemically important at global level (G-SIB) 68 Common Equity Tier 1 capital available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (% of RWA) Amounts below the limit for deduction (non-weighted by risk) Total value of non-significant investments (where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity), in institutions authorized to operate by the Central 72 Bank of Brazil, non-consolidated overseas financial institutions, companies that are similar to non- consolidated financial institutions, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, capitalization companies and open ended pension entities Investments higher than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by the Central 73 Bank of Brazil, non-consolidated overseas financial institutions, companies that are similar to non- consolidated financial institutions, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, capitalization companies and sponsored pension fund entities 75 Tax credits arising from temporary differences, not deducted from the Common Equity Tier I Instruments authorized to compose the Referential Equity before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes into effect (applicable between October 1, 2013 and January 1, 2022) 82 Instruments that are authorized to compose the Additional Tier I Capital before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes into effect 83 Amount excluded from the Additional Tier I Capital due to the line 82 limit Instruments that are authorized to compose Tier II before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes 84 into effect 85 Amount excluded from Tier II due to the line 84 limit 03/31/2020 Value Balance (R$ Thousand) Sheet Reference 10.3% 12.0% 13.3% 3.5% 2.5% 0.0% 1.0% 1.6% 609,468 17,878,464 (f) / (a) 23,461,448 (c) - - 7,889,025 31,556,101 47 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 11 Glossaries 11.1 Glossary of Acronyms A ACCP - Adicional de Contracíclico de Capital Principal (Countercyclical Capital Buffer)

Adicional de Contracíclico de Capital Principal ACP - Adicional de Capital Principal (Additional Capital Buffer)

(Additional Capital Buffer) ARF - Área de Riscos e Finanças (Risk and Finance Department)

(Risk and Finance Department) ASF - Available Stable Funding

AVA - Avaliação de Vulnerabilidades e Ameaças (Threats and Vulnerabilities Analysis) B BACEN - Banco Central do Brasil (Central Bank of Brazil)

(Central Bank of Brazil) BCBS - Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

BCP - Business Continuity Plan

BIA - Business Impact Analysis

BIS - Bank for International Settlements C CCB - Cédula de Crédito Bancário (Bank Credit Notes)

Cédula de Crédito Bancário CDP - Carbon Disclosure Project

CDS - Credit Default Swap

CEM - Current Exposure Method

CEO - Chief Executive Officer

CGRC - Comitê de Gestão de Risco e Capital (Risk and Capital Management Committee)

(Risk and Capital Management Committee) CMN - Conselho Monetário Nacional (National Monetary Council)

(National Monetary Council) CNSP - Conselho Nacional de Seguros Privados (National Council of Private Insurance)

(National Council of Private Insurance) CRA - Certificados de Recebíveis do Agronegócio (Agribusiness Receivables Certificate)

(Agribusiness Receivables Certificate) CRI - Certificados de Recebíveis Imobiliários (Securitized Real Estate Loans)

Certificados de Recebíveis Imobiliários CRO - Chief Risk Officer

CTAM - Comissão Técnica de Avaliação de Modelos (Technical Commission of Model Assessment)

(Technical Commission of Model Assessment) CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (Securities and Exchange Commission ) D DRL - Demonstrativo de Risco de Liquidez (Liquidity Risk Statement)

Demonstrativo de Risco de Liquidez DV - Delta Variation Risk E EP - Equator Principles

EVE - Economic Value od Equity F FCC - Fator de Conversão de Crédito (Credit Conversion Factor)

(Credit Conversion Factor) FCL - Fator de Conversão de Crédito de Operações a Liquidar (Unsettled Operation Credit Conversion Factor)

Fator de Conversão de Crédito de Operações a Liquidar FEBRABAN - Federação Brasileira de Bancos (Brazilian Federation of Banks)

(Brazilian Federation of Banks) FIDC - Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios (Credit Rights Investment Funds )

Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios FPR - Fator de Ponderação de Risco (weighting factor) G GDP - Gross Domestic Product

GHG - Greenhouse Gas

G-SIBs - Global Systemically Important Banks 48 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 H HQLA - High quality liquid assets I ICAAP - Internal capital adequacy assessment process

IRB - Internal Ratings-Based

Ratings-Based IRRBB - Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book

IT - Information Technology K KYC - Know Your Client

KYE - Know Your Employee

KYP - Know Your Partner

KYS - Know Your Supplier L LCR - Liquidity Coverage Ratio M MtM - Mark to Market N NII - Net Interest Income

NSFR - Net Stable Funding Ratio P PCN - Planos de Continuidade de Negócios (Business Continuity Plans)

Planos de Continuidade de Negócios PCR - Potential Credit Risk

PR - Patrimônio de Referência (Total Capital)

Patrimônio de Referência PREVIC - Superintendência Nacional de Previdência Complementar (National Superintendence of Supplementary Pension)

Superintendência Nacional de Previdência Complementar PRI - Principles for Responsible Investment

P&L - Profit and Loss Statement R RAS - Risk Appetite Statement

RCAP - Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme

RCP - Risco de Crédito Potencial (Potential Credit Risk)

(Potential Credit Risk) RSF - Required Stable Funding

RWA - Risk Weighted Asset

Risk Weighted Asset RWA CPAD - Portion relating to exposures to credit risk

- Portion relating to exposures to credit risk RWA MINT - Portion relating to exposures to market risk, using internal approach

- Portion relating to exposures to market risk, using internal approach RWA MPAD - Portion relating to exposures to market risk, calculated using standard approach

- Portion relating to exposures to market risk, calculated using standard approach RWA OPAD - Portion relating to the calculation of operational risk capital requirements S SA-CCR - Standardised Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk

- Standardised Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk SARB - Sistema de Autorregulação Bancária (Self-Regulation Banking System)

(Self-Regulation Banking System) SFN - Sistema Financeiro Nacional (National Financial System)

(National Financial System) SOC - Security Operation Center

SUSEP - Superintendência de Seguros Privados (Superintendence of Private Insurance) 49 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 T TRS - Total Return Swap

TR - Taxa Referencial (Referential Rate)

(Referential Rate) TVM - Títulos de valores mobiliários (Securities) V VaR - Value at Risk 50 Itaú Unibanco Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 11.2 Glossary of Regulations BACEN Circular No. 3,082, of January 30 th , 2002

, 2002 BACEN Circular No. 3,316, of April 30 th , 2008

, 2008 BACEN Circular No. 3,354, of June 27 th , 2007

, 2007 BACEN Circular No. 3,640, of March 04 th , 2013

, 2013 BACEN Circular No. 3,644, of March 04 th , 2013

, 2013 BACEN Circular No. 3,646, of March 04 th , 2013

, 2013 BACEN Circular No. 3,674, of October 31 st , 2013

, 2013 BACEN Circular No. 3,678, of October 31 st , 2013

, 2013 BACEN Circular No. 3,701, of March 13 th , 2014

, 2014 BACEN Circular No. 3,748, of February 26 th , 2015

, 2015 BACEN Circular No. 3,749, of March 05 th , 2015

, 2015 BACEN Circular No. 3,751, of March 19 th , 2015

, 2015 BACEN Circular No. 3,769, of October 29 th , 2015

, 2015 BACEN Circular No. 3,809, of August 25 th , 2016

, 2016 BACEN Circular No. 3,846, of September 13 th , 2017

, 2017 BACEN Circular No. 3,869, of December 19 th , 2017

, 2017 BACEN Circular No. 3,876, of January 31 st , 2018

, 2018 BACEN Circular No. 3,904, of June 06 th , 2018

, 2018 BACEN Circular No. 3,921, of December 5 th , 2018

, 2018 BACEN Circular Letter No. 3,706 of May 05 th , 2015

, 2015 BACEN Circular Letter No. 3,775 of December 16 th , 2015

, 2015 BACEN Circular Letter No. 3,782 of September 19 th , 2016

, 2016 BACEN Circular Letter No. 3,907 of September 10 tth , 2018

, 2018 CNSP Resolution No. 321, of July 15 th , 2015

, 2015 CMN Resolution No. 3,263, of February 24 th , 2005

, 2005 CMN Resolution No. 3,533 of January 31 st , 2008

, 2008 CMN Resolution No. 3,921, of November 25 th , 2010

, 2010 CMN Resolution No. 4,192, of March 1 st , 2013

, 2013 CMN Resolution No. 4,193, of March 1 st , 2013

, 2013 CMN Resolution No. 4,195, of March 1 st , 2013

, 2013 CMN Resolution No. 4,280, of October 31 st , 2013

, 2013 CMN Resolution No. 4,502, of June 30 th , 2016

, 2016 CMN Resolution No. 4,512, of July 28 th , 2016

, 2016 CMN Resolution No. 4,557, of February 23 rd , 2017

, 2017 CMN Resolution No. 4,615, of November 30 th , 2017

, 2017 Normative SARB 017/2016, of August 25 th , 2016 51 Itaú Unibanco Attachments Original document

