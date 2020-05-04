Itaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
0
05/04/2020 | 06:24pm EDT
Risk and Capital
Management
Pillar 3
1Q20
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
OBJECTIVE
1
KEY INDICATORS
1
1
RISK MANAGEMENT
2
1.1
Risk Appetite
2
1.2
Risk Culture
3
1.3
Risk and Capital Governance
3
1.4
Risk- adjusted Compensation
4
2
CAPITAL
5
2.1
Capital Management
5
2.2
Capital Adequacy Assessment
5
2.3
Stress Testing
5
2.4
Recovery Plan
6
2.5
Capital Requirements and Capital Composition
6
2.6
Risk-Weighted Asset (RWA)
8
Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWACPAD)
9
Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWAMINT)
9
Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWAOPAD)
10
2.7
Additional Capital Buffers
10
2.8
Capital Adequacy
11
2.8.1 IRRBB - Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book
12
2.9
Leverage Ratio
14
3 BALANCE SHEET AND INSTITUTIONS
15
3.1
Balance Sheet
15
3.2 Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding
17
Institutions that comprise the financial statements an the Prudential Conglomerate
17
Institutions that comprise only the financial statements
18
Non consolidated institutions
19
Material entities
20
4 INVESTMENTS IN OTHER ENTITIES NOT CLASSIFIED IN THE TRADING BOOK
21
5
CREDIT RISK
22
5.1
Framework and Treatment
22
5.2
Credit Portfolio Analysis
23
Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Countries and by Brazil Geographic Regions
23
Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Economic Sector
24
Remaining maturity of loan transactions
24
Concentration on the Major Debtors
25
Overdue Amounts
25
Allowance for Loan Losses
25
Mitigating Instruments
26
Counterparty Credit Risk
26
Acquisitions, Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets
28
Operations of Securitization
29
Credit Derivatives
30
6
MARKET RISK
32
6.1
Framework and Treatment
32
6.2
Portfolio Analysis
33
Interest rate risk in the banking book
33
Evolution of the Trading Book
33
Evolution of the Derivatives Portfolio
34
VaR - Consolidated Itaú Unibanco
34
VaR and Stressed VaR Internal Model - Regulatory Portfolio
34
Stress Testing
35
Backtesting
35
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
7
OPERATIONAL RISK
36
7.1
Framework and Treatment
36
7.2
Crisis Management and Business Continuity
36
7.3
Independent Validation of Risk Models
37
8
LIQUIDITY RISK
38
8.1
Framework and Treatment
38
8.2
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
38
8.3 Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
39
9 OTHER RISKS
42
Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks
42
Social and Environmental Risk
42
Regulatory and Compliance Risk
42
Model Risk
43
Reputational Risk
43
Country Risk
44
Business and Strategy Risk
44
10 APPENDIX I
45
11 GLOSSARIES
48
11.1
Glossary of Acronyms
48
11.2
Glossary of Regulations
51
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Objective
This document presents Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco) information required by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) through Circular 3,678, which address the disclosure of information on risks and capital management, comparison between accounting and prudential information, liquidity and market risk indicators, calculation of risk- weighted assets (RWA) and calculation of the Total Capital ("Patrimônio de Referência" - PR), in accordance with Itaú Unibanco's institutional standards.
Key indicators
Itaú Unibanco's risk and capital management focuses on maintaining the institution in line with the risk strategy approved by the Board of Directors. The key indicators based on the Prudential Consolidation, on March 31, 2020, are summarized below.
Common Equity Tier I Ratio
Tier I Ratio
Total Capital Ratio
10.3%
12.0%
13.3%
December 31, 2019: 13.2%
December 31, 2019: 14.4%
December 31, 2019: 15.8%
Common Equity Tier I
Tier I
Total Capital
R$ 107,668 million
R$ 124,980 million
R$ 139,218 million
December 31, 2019: R$ 117,328 million
December 31, 2019: R$ 128,696 million
December 31, 2019: R$ 140,596 million
RWA
Credit Risk Exposure
R$ 1,043,517 million
R$ 917,107 million
December 31, 2019: R$ 891,300 million
December 31, 2019: R$ 784,730 million
RWA Composition
Composition of Credit Risk Exposure¹
9.2%
8.9%
12/31/2019
03/31/2020
2.8%
3.2%
7.0%
5.8%
28.2%
19.6%
33.8%
22.6%
88.0%
87.9%
42.2%
40.8%
12/31/2019
03/31/2020
.
Credit Risk
Market Risk
.
Operational Risk
Securities
Retail
Non Retail
Other Exposure
¹ Classification according to Circular BACEN 3,644 and subsequent amendments.
1
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
1 Risk Management
To undertake and manage risks is one of the activities of Itaú Unibanco. For this reason, the institution must have clearly established risk management objectives. In this context, the risk appetite defines the nature and the level of risks acceptable for the institution, while the risk culture guides the attitudes required to manage them. Itaú Unibanco seeks to maintain robust and company-wide risk management processes to serve as a basis for its strategic decisions intended to ensure business sustainability.
These processes are in line with the guidelines of the Board of Directors and Executives who, through corporate bodies, define the institution's global objectives, which are then translated into targets and thresholds for the business units that manage risks. Control and capital management units, in turn, support Itaú Unibanco's management through the processes of analysis and monitoring capital and risk.
The principles that provide risk management and risk appetite fundamentals, as well as guidelines regarding the actions taken by Itaú Unibanco's employees in their daily routines are as follows:
Sustainability and customer satisfaction: the vision of Itaú Unibanco is to be a leading bank in sustainable performance and customer satisfaction. For this reason, the institution is concerned about creating shared values for employees, customers, shareholders and society to ensure the longevity of the business. Itaú Unibanco is concerned about doing business that is good for customers and for the institution;
Risk Culture: the institution's risk culture goes beyond policies, procedures and processes, strengthening the employees' individual and collective responsibility to do the right thing, at the right time and in the right way, with respect for ethical business. The Risk Culture is described in item 1.2 "Risk Culture";
Risk Pricing: Itaú Unibanco operates and assumes risks in business that it knows and understands, avoids unknown risks or risks that provide no competitive advantages, and carefully assesses risk-return ratios;
Diversification: the institution has low appetite for volatility in its results. Accordingly, it operates with a diversified base of customers, products and business, seeking risk diversification and giving priority to low-risk transactions;
Operational excellence: Itaú Unibanco intends to provide agility, as well as a robust and stable infrastructure, so as to offer high quality services;
Ethics and respect for regulations: at Itaú Unibanco, ethics is non-negotiable. For this reason, the institution promotes an institutional environment of integrity, educating its employees to cultivate ethical relationships and businesses, as well as respecting the norms, and therefore caring for the institution's reputation.
On August 21, 2017, the Resolution CMN 4,557 came into force, which established the structure of risk and capital management. The resolution highlights are the implementation of a continuous and integrated risk management framework; the requirements for the definition of the Risk Appetite Statement (RAS) and the stress test program; the establishment of a Risk Committee; the indication, before BACEN, of the Chief Risk Officer (CRO); and the CRO's roles, responsibilities and independence requirements.
1.1 Risk Appetite
Itaú Unibanco has a risk appetite policy, which was established and approved by the Board of Directors and guides the institution's business strategy. The bank's risk appetite is grounded on the following declaration of the Board of Directors:
"We are a universal bank, operating predominantly in Latin America. Supported by our risk culture, we operate based on rigorous ethical and regulatory compliance standards, seeking high and growing results, with low volatility, by means of the long-lasting relationship with clients, correctly pricing risks, well-distributedfund-raising and proper use of capital."
Based on this declaration, the bank established five dimensions, each of which comprising a set of metrics associated with the key risks involved, combining complementary measurements and seeking a comprehensive view of its exposure:
Capitalization: establishes that Itaú Unibanco should have sufficient capital to protect itself against a serious recession or stress events without the need to adjust its capital structure under adverse circumstances. It is monitored by following up the bank's capital ratios, in usual or stress situations, and the institution's debt issue ratings.
Liquidity: establishes that the institution's liquidity should be able to support long stress periods. It is monitored by following up on liquidity ratios.
2
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Composition of results: establishes that business will mainly focus on Latin America, where Itaú Unibanco will have a diversified range of customers and products, with low appetite for results volatility and high risk. This dimension includes business and profitability, as well as market and credit risks aspects. The metrics monitored by the bank seek to ensure, by means of exposure concentration limits such as, for example, industry sectors, quality of counterparties, countries and geographic regions and risk factors, a suitable composition of the bank's portfolios, aiming at low volatility of results and business sustainability.
Operational risk: focuses on controlling operational risk events that may adversely impact the bank's business strategy and operations. This control is carried out by monitoring key operational risk events and incurred losses.
Reputation: deals with risks that may impact brand value and the institution's reputation before its customers, employees, regulators, investors and the general public. In this dimension, risks are monitored by following up on customers' satisfaction or dissatisfaction, media exposure and observation of the institution's conduct.
The Board of Directors is responsible for approving risk appetite guidelines and limits, performing its activities with the support of the Risk and Capital Management Committee (CGRC) and the CRO.
Metrics are regularly monitored and must comply with the limits defined. The monitoring is reported to the risk commissions and to the Board of Directors, guiding the use of preventive measures to ensure that exposures are within the limits provided and in line with the bank's strategy.
1.2 Risk Culture
Aiming at strengthening its values and aligning the behavior of its employees with risk management guidelines, the institution adopts several initiatives to disseminate and strengthen its Risk Culture, which is based on four principles: conscious risk taking, discussions and actions on the institution's risks, and each and everyone's responsibility for risk management.
In addition to the bank's policies, procedures and processes of risk management, the Risk Culture strengthens the employees' individual and collective responsibility in understanding, identifying, measuring, managing and mitigating the risks connected to their activities, respecting the business management ethically.
The institution promotes its Risk Culture by emphasizing a behavior that helps people of all company levels to undertake and manage risks in a conscious way. By disseminating these principles, the institution fosters the understanding and the open discussion about risks, so that they are kept within the risk appetite levels established and each employee individually, regardless of their position, area or duties, may also assume responsibility for managing the risks of the business.
Itaú Unibanco also makes some channels available for communication of operating failures, internal or external fraud, conflicts at the workplace, or cases that may result in inconveniences and/or losses for the institution or its customers. All employees or third parties are responsible for informing any problems immediately, as soon as they become aware of the situation.
1.3 Risk and Capital Governance
The Board of Directors is the main body responsible for establishing the guidelines, policies and authority levels regarding risk and capital management. In turn, the CGRC provides support to the Board of Directors in the performance of their duties relating to risk and capital management. At the executive level, corporate bodies headed by Itaú Unibanco's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) are established to manage risks and capital. Their decisions are overseen by the CGRC.
Additionally, the institution has corporate bodies that perform delegated duties in the risk and capital management, and that are headed by the Vice-President of the Risk and Finance Area (ARF).
To support this structure, ARF is structured with specialized departments. The objective is to provide independent and centralized management of the institution's risks and capital, and ensure the accordance with the established rules and procedures.
Itaú Unibanco's risk management organizational structure complies with Brazilian and international regulations in place and is aligned with the market's best practices. Responsibilities for risk management at Itaú Unibanco are structured according to the concept of three lines of defense, namely:
in the first line of defense, the business and corporate support areas manage risks they give rise to, by identifying, assessing, controlling and reporting such risks;
3
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
in the second line of defense, an independent unit provides central control, so as to ensure that Itaú Unibanco's risk is managed according to the risk appetite and established policies and procedures. This centralized control provides the Board and executives with a global overview of Itaú Unibanco's exposure, to ensure correct and timely corporate decisions;
in the third line of defense, internal audit provides an independent assessment of the institution's activities, so that senior management can see that controls are adequate, risk management is effective and institutional standards and regulatory requirements are being complied with.
Itaú Unibanco uses robust automated systems for full compliance with capital regulations, as well as for measuring risks in accordance with the regulatory determinations and models in place. It also monitors adherence to the qualitative and quantitative regulators' minimum capital and risk management requirements.
1.4 Risk-adjusted Compensation
The Compensation guidelines are aimed at attracting, retaining and compensating on merit its employees, encouraging prudent risk exposure levels in short, medium and long-term strategies. The Compensation Committee, in accordance with the CMN Resolution No. 3,921, and the FEBRABAN's normative SARB 017/2016 and with the reporting to the Board of Directors, is responsible for setting out the guidelines on models of compensation to employees and the policy on compensation of management members of the Itaú Unibanco companies.
The practices of compensation take into account the strategy of the institution, the general and specific legislation that should be adopted for each business or region of operation, and the adequate risk management over time. Variable compensation considers the current and potential risks, giving incentive to the achievement of sustainable results and discouraging decisions that involve excessive risks and inadequacies.
For more information about remuneration in Itaú Unibanco, see Note 15 - "Shareholders' Equity" in the complete Financial Statements and/or the section "People management" in the Integrated Annual Report, which is available on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.
4
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
2 Capital
2.1 Capital Management
The Board of Directors is the main body in the Itaú Unibanco's capital management and it is responsible for approving the capital management institutional policy and guidelines regarding the institution's capitalization level. The Board is also responsible for the full approval of ICAAP (Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process) report, a process which is intended to assess the adequacy of Itaú Unibanco's capital.
At the executive level, corporate bodies are responsible for approving risk assessment and capital calculation methodologies, as well as reviewing, monitoring and recommending capital related documents and topics to the Board of Directors.
In order to provide the Board with the data required, management reports are prepared to inform the institution's capital adequacy, as well as capital level forecasts under usual and stress conditions. There is a structure in place for coordination and consolidation of information and related processes, which are all subject to verification by the independent validation, internal controls and audit areas.
The guidelines of the institutional capital management policy can be accessed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Reports.
2.2 Capital Adequacy Assessment
For its capital adequacy assessment process, the annual Itaú Unibanco's procedure is as follows:
Identification of material risks and assessment of the need for additional capital;
Preparation of the capital plan, both in normality and stress situations;
Internal assessment of capital adequacy;
Structuring of capital contingency and recovery plans;
Preparation of management and regulatory reports
By adopting a prospective stance regarding capital management, Itaú Unibanco implemented its capital management structure and its ICAAP in order to comply with National Monetary Council (CMN) Resolution 4,557, BACEN Circular 3,846 and BACEN Circular Letter 3,907.
The result of the last ICAAP - dated as of December 2019 - showed that, in addition to having enough capital to face all material risks, Itaú Unibanco has a significant buffer, thus ensuring the soundness of its equity position.
2.3 Stress Testing
The stress test is a process of simulating extreme economic and market conditions on Itaú Unibanco's results, liquidity and capital. The institution has been carrying out this test in order to assess its solvency in plausible scenarios of systemic crisis, as well as to identify areas that are more susceptible to the impact of stress that may be the subject of risk mitigation.
For the purposes of the test, the economic research area estimates macroeconomic variables for each stress scenario. The elaboration of stress scenarios considers the qualitative analysis of the Brazilian and the global conjuncture, historical and hypothetical elements, short and long term risks, among other aspects, as defined in CMN Resolution 4,557.
In this process, the main potential risks to the economy are assessed based on the judgment of the bank's team of economists, endorsed by the Chief Economist of Itaú Unibanco and approved by the Board of Directors. Projections for the macroeconomic variables (such as GDP, the basic interest rate and inflation) and for variables in the credit market (such as raisings, lending, rates of default, margins and charges) used are based on exogenous shocks or through use of models validated by an independent area.
Then, the stress scenarios adopted are used to influence the budgeted result and balance sheet. In addition to the scenario analysis methodology, sensitivity analysis and the Reverse Stress Test are also used.
Itaú Unibanco uses the simulations to manage its portfolio risks, considering Brazil (segregated into wholesale and retail) and External Units, from which the risk-weighted assets and the capital and liquidity ratios are derived.
The stress test is also an integral part of the ICAAP (Internal Capital Adequacy Process), the main purpose of which is to assess whether, even in severely adverse situations, the institution would have adequate levels of capital and liquidity, without any impact on the development of its activities.
5
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
This information enables potential offenders to the business to be identified, and provides support for the strategic decisions of the Board of Directors, the budgeting and risk management process, as well as serving as an input for the institution's appetite metrics.
2.4 Recovery Plan
In response to the latest international crises, the Central Bank issued the Resolution No. 4,502, which requires the development of a Recovery Plan for the financial institutions that are classified in the Segment 1, with a total exposure of more than 10% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This plan aims to reestablish adequate levels of capital and liquidity, above the regulatory requirements, through appropriate strategies in the event of severe stress shocks of a systemic or idiosyncratic nature. Accordingly, each institution would be able to preserve its financial feasibility and, at the same time, mitigate the impact on the National Financial System.
Itaú Unibanco has a Recovery Plan that contemplates the entire conglomerate, including foreign subsidiaries, and contains the description of the following items:
I - Critical functions rendered by Itaú Unibanco to the market, activities that, if abruptly interrupted, could impact the National Financial System (SFN) and the functioning of the real economy;
II- Institution's essential services: activities, operations or services which discontinuity could compromise the bank's viability;
- Monthly monitoring program, establishing critical levels for a set of indicators, with a view to risk monitoring and eventual trigger for the execution of the Recovery Plan;
IV - Stress scenarios, contemplating events that may threaten the business continuity and the viability of the institution, including reverse tests, which seek to identify remote risk scenarios, contributing to an increase of the management sensitivity;
V - Recovery strategies in response to different stress scenarios, including the main risks and barriers, as well as the mitigators of the latter and the procedures for the operationalization of each strategy;
VI - Communication plan with stakeholders, seeking its timely execution with the market, regulators and other stakeholders;
VII - Governance mechanisms necessary for the coordination and execution of the Recovery Plan, such as the definition of the director responsible for the exercise at Itaú Unibanco.
This plan is reviewed annually and is subjected to the approval of the Board of Directors.
With this practice, Itaú Unibanco has been able to continuously demonstrate, since its first edition in 2017, that even in severe scenarios, with remote probability of occurrence, it has strategies capable of generating sufficient resources to ensure the sustainable maintenance of critical activities and essential services, without losses to customers, to the financial system and to other participants in the markets in which it operates.
Itaú Unibanco ensures the exercise maintenance to guarantee that strategies remain up-to-date and viable in the face of organizational, competitive or systemic changes.
2.5 Capital Requirements and Capital Composition
Itaú Unibanco's minimum capital requirements are expressed as ratios of the capital available - stated by the Total Capital (Referential Equity) and the risk-weighted assets (RWA). These ratios follow the set of resolutions(1)1and circulars disclosed by BACEN that implemented, in Brazil, the global capital requirement standards known as Basel III.
The Total Capital is the sum of three items, namely:
•
•
•
Common Equity Tier I: sum of social capital, reserves and retained earnings, less deductions and prudential adjustments;
Additional Tier I Capital: consists of instruments of a perpetual nature, which meet eligibility requirements. Together with Common Equity Tier I it makes up Tier I;
Tier II: consists of subordinated debt instruments with defined maturity dates that meet eligibility requirements. Together with Common Equity Tier I and Additional Tier I Capital, it makes up Total Capital.
(1)The standards that implemented the Basel III rules in Brazil were disclosed on March 1, 2013 through Resolutions No. 4,192 to No. 4,195 of the National Monetary Council (CMN) (Resolution No. 4,195 was revoked by Resolution No. 4,280), together with 15 Circulars published by BACEN on March 4, 2013, as amended.
6
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
The Total Capital, Tier I Capital and Common Equity Tier I Capital ratios are calculated on a consolidated basis, applied to institutions included in Prudential Conglomerate(2),2which comprises not only financial institutions but also collective financing plans ("consórcios"), payment entities, factoring companies or companies that directly or indirectly assume credit risk, and investment funds in which the institution retains substantially all risks and rewards.
For purposes of calculating these minimum capital requirements, the total RWA is determined as the sum of the risk- weighted asset amounts for credit, market and operational risks.
Credit, market and operational risks approaches are treated as described in section "2.6 Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA)".
The minimum Total Capital ratio required is 8.0% as from January 1st, 2019.
Basel III redefined the requirements for qualifying the instruments eligible for Tier I and Tier II Capital, which in Brazil are regulated by CMN Resolution 4,192. This reform included a phase-out schedule for instruments currently included in capital, which were issued before the rule came into effect and which do not fully meet the new requirements.
The table below presents the composition of the referential equity and its components (Common Equity Tier I, Additional Tier I Capital and Tier II Capital), taking into consideration their respective prudential adjustments, as required by current regulations.
Changes in ownership interest in a subsidiary in capital transactions
270
259
71
Consolidated Stockholders' Equity (BACEN)
135,828
143,356
132,322
Common Equity Tier I prudential adjustments
(28,160)
(26,028)
(23,166)
Common Equity Tier I
107,668
117,328
109,156
Instruments eligible to comprise Additional Tier I
17,201
11,266
10,868
Additional Tier I prudential adjustments
111
102
100
Additional Tier I Capital
17,312
11,368
10,968
Tier I (Common Equity Tier I + Additional Tier I Capital)
124,980
128,696
120,124
Instruments eligible to comprise Tier II
14,175
11,833
11,833
Tier II prudential adjustments
63
67
99
Tier II
14,238
11,900
11,932
Referential Equity (Tier I + Tier II)
139,218
140,596
132,056
The most significant prudential adjustments for Itaú Unibanco are shown in the following table. Together, they account for more than 90% of the prudential adjustments as of March 31, 2020.
Prudential Adjustments
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Ref. Anexo I
Goodwill paid upon the acquisition of investments
6,951
6,397
6,819
(e)
Intangible assets
8,731
8,341
7,810
(h) / (i)
Tax credits
2,381
1,480
5,021
(b)
Minority shareholders' primary capital surplus
434
367
365
Adjustments related to the market value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge the cash
(1,300)
(1,475)
(1,606)
flows of protected items whose mark-to-market adjustments are not recorded in the books
Prudential Adjustments subject to exemption limits (deferred tax assets from temporary
differences, investments in insurance companies and investments in financial institutions not
10,484
10,605
4,587
consolidated).
Others
479
313
170
Total
28,160
26,028
23,166
In the first quarter of 2020, Itaú Unibanco did not buy back its own shares. The shares that were repurchased in the previous periods are shown as "Treasury Shares", which reached a balance of R$ (912) million as of March 31, 2020. Treasury shares reduce our shareholders' equity, resulting in a decrease in the capital base.
In this period, the amount of dividends and Interest on capital paid / provided for, which affects Itaú Unibanco's capital base, was R$ (10,218) million. Dividends and Interest on capital are deducted from the institution's shareholders' equity, thus reducing its capital base.
More details about Total Capital are given in Appendix I ("Template CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital") in this report.
The table below presents subordinated debts and other instruments eligible for Additional Tier I and Tier II capital:
R$ million
Instruments Eligible for Additional Tier I Capital
Maturities
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Name of instrument
<1 year
1-2 years
2-3 years
3-4 years
4-5 years
> 5 years or
Total
Total
Total
Perpetual
Subordinated Perpetual Debt
-
-
-
-
-
17,201
17,201
11,266
10,868
Instruments Eligible for Additional Tier I Capital (Mar/20)
-
-
-
-
-
17,201
17,201
11,266
10,868
Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital
R$ million
Maturities
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Name of instrument
<1 year
1-2 years
2-3 years
3-4 years
4-5 years
> 5 years or
Total
Total
Total
Perpetual
Financial Bills
-
14
5,168
-
-
2,377
7,559
5,089
4,889
Euronotes
11,806
11,931
7,150
9,801
-
3,909
44,597
31,538
30,483
Subordinated Debt (Mar/20)
11,806
11,945
12,318
9,801
-
6,286
52,156
36,627
35,372
Subordinated Debt Not Elegible to Capital
-
36
279
886
-
5,697
6,898
11,569
6,340
Subordinated Debt - Total (Mar/20)
11,806
11,981
12,597
10,687
-
11,983
59,054
48,196
41,712
Subordinated Debt after Reducer (Mar/20)
-
2,389
4,927
5,881
-
6,286
19,483
12,647
17,275
Subordinated Debt after Reducer (Dec/12)
-
990
290
4,235
7,093
26,514
39,122
Preferred Shares (Dec/12)
-
-
323
-
-
-
323
Threshold (1) Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital (Dec/12)
-
198
123
847
1,419
5,303
7,889
Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital after Reducer (Mar/20)
-
-
-
-
-
6,286
6,286
Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital (Mar/20) (2)
-
198
123
847
1,419
11,589
14,175
Total Instruments Eligible for Capital (Mar/20)
-
198
123
847
1,419
28,790
31,376
Instruments Eligible for Tier II Capital with application of threshold in accordance with the current rules (Resolution 4,192 - Art 28).
According to current legislation, the accounting balance of instruments eligible for Tier II Capital as of December 2012 and the instruments issued in November, 2019 were used for the calculation of total capital as of March, 2020.
The subordinated debts issued in November 2019, on the international market US$ 750 million in Subordinated Notes, and on the domestic market R$ 2,330 in Financial Subordinated Notes, which have a repurchase option as from 2024, were approved by BACEN for the composition of the Tier II Capital, according to the eligible value, increasing by 0.6 p.p. the Basel ratio of Itaú Unibanco Holding.
In February 2020, Itaú Unibanco Holding issued on the international market US$ 700 million in Perpetual Subordinated Notes. These Perpetual Subordinated Notes have a repurchase option as from 2025, and were approved by BACEN for the composition of Itaú Unibanco Holding's Additional Tier I Capital, according to the eligible value, with an increase of 0.4 p.p. in its Basel ratio.
For further details of instruments that are part of the Total Capital, please visit the website www.itau.com.br/investor- relations, section Reports, under Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks - Spreadsheet Support, Appendix I and II - Pillar 3, Appendix II - Main Features of Regulatory Capital Instruments.
The Circular BACEN 3,751 provides for the calculation of relevant indicators to identify Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) among financial institutions in Brazil. An institution is considered G-SIB whether its score reaches at least 130, this score was 39 for Itaú Unibanco in 2018. Information on the values of the G-SIBs indicators can been found at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Reports, Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks.
The compliance of BACEN with the standards recommended by the Basel Committee was assessed at the end of 2013, under the Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP)(3).The rules effective in Brazil were considered compliant-pursuant to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), Brazil is a compliant jurisdiction-i.e., the capital standards established in Brazil are also consistent with the internationally accepted minimum requirements. The discrepancies identified were considered immaterial.
Minimum capital requirement for Insurance
The minimum capital requirements for underwriting, credit, operational and market risks for insurers, open private pension entities, premium bonds companies and reinsurers are established by The National Council of Private Insurance (CNSP), through CNSP Resolution 321 e subsequent amendments.
2.6 Risk-Weighted Asset (RWA)
According to CMN Resolution 4,193 and subsequent amendments, for assessing the minimum capital requirements, the RWA must be calculated by adding the following risk exposures:
RWA = RWACPAD + RWAMINT + RWAOPAD
RWACPAD = portion related to exposures to credit risk, calculated using standardized approach;
RWAMINT = portion related to the market risk capital requirement, made up of the maximum between the internal model and 80% of the standardized model, and regulated by BACEN Circulars 3,646 and 3,674;
Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP). Assessment of Basel III regulations in Brazil, December 2013, updated in March 2019.
8
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
RWAOPAD = portion related to the operational risk capital requirement, calculated using standardized approach. The table below presents the evolution of RWA composition of Itaú Unibanco.
Composition of Risk-Weighted Asset
R$ million
Risk exposures
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWA
CPAD
)
917,107
87.9%
784,730
88.0%
705,894
85.7%
Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWAMINT)
33,934
3.2%
25,002
2.8%
36,583
4.4%
Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWAOPAD)
92,476
8.9%
81,568
9.2%
81,341
9.9%
Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA)
1,043,517
100.0%
891,300
100.0%
823,818
100.0%
Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWACPAD)
The table below presents the credit risk-weighted assets (RWACPAD), regulated by BACEN Circular 3,644, segregated by risk weighting factor and by asset type:
Composition of Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWACPAD)
Risk exposures
Exposure weighted by credit risk (RWACPAD) a) Per Weighting Factor (FPR):
R$ million
03/31/2020 12/31/2019 03/31/2019
917,107 784,730 705,894
FPR at 2%
172
147
115
FPR at 4%
732
431
365
FPR at 10%
-
-
-
FPR at 20%
10,226
9,581
8,332
FPR at 35%
22,892
21,939
20,527
FPR at 50%
66,921
58,178
52,171
FPR at 75%
179,477
177,372
160,702
FPR at 85%
149,938
120,402
82,706
FPR at 100%
374,435
334,064
317,711
FPR de 150%(1)
115
126
0
FPR at 250%
40,376
43,998
40,934
FPR at 300%
55,239
6,401
9,348
FPR up to 1250%
1,300
1,064
427
Derivatives - Variation of the counterparty credit quality
9,576
3,494
5,896
Default Funds
12
15
11
Securitization
5,696
7,518
6,649
Exposure weighted by credit risk (RWACPAD)
917,107
784,730
705,894
b) Per Type:
Securities
52,734
54,715
38,835
Loan operations - Retail
139,669
139,522
125,870
Loan operations - Non-retail
313,534
274,324
260,648
Joint liabilities - Retail
146
150
144
Joint liabilities - Non-retail
49,149
45,657
42,495
Loan commitments - Retail
39,662
37,700
34,679
Loan commitments - Non-retail
11,406
11,138
10,367
Derivatives - Future potential gain
5,684
4,787
4,288
Intermediation Operations
1,791
2,422
1,956
Other exposures
303,332
214,315
186,612
As from january 2019, Circular 3,921 became effective, changing the rules of RW (FPR) for exposures to foreign sovereigns.
Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWAMINT)
From September 1st, 2016, BACEN has authorized Itaú Unibanco to use internal market risk models to determine the total amount of regulatory capital (RWAMINT), replacing the RWAMPAD, as set out in BACEN Circular 3,646.
Among the foreign units, Argentina has its market capital calculated through the internal approach, while the others (Chile, Itaú BBA International, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay) use the standardized approach.
9
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
The following table presents the values of market risk weighted assets (RWAMINT) which is regulated by BACEN Circulars 3,646 and 3,674.
Composition of Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWA
MINT
)
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk - Standard Aproach (RWAMPAD)
39,942
28,328
42,307
Operations subject to interest rate variation
35,707
24,724
39,666
Fixed income interest rate denominated in reais
2,851
5,273
2,531
Foreign exchange linked interest rate
17,726
13,118
24,013
Price index linked interest rate
15,130
6,333
13,122
Interest rate linked interest rate
-
-
0
Operations subject to commodity price variation
Operations subject to stock price variation
Operations subject to the risk of exposures in gold, foreign currency and foreign exchange variations
Minimum Market Risk Weighted Assets - Standard Aproach (RWAMPAD)
(1)
(a)
Market Risk Weighted Assets calculated based on internal methodology (b)
Reduction of Market Risk Weighted Assets due to Internal Models Aproach (IMA)
Market Risk Weighted Assets (RWAMINT) - maximum of (a) and (b)
Market risk weighted-assets calculated based on internal models, with a maximum saving possibility of 20% of the standard model.
1,343
1,087
553
490
1,162
457
2,402
1,355
1,632
31,954
22,663
33,846
33,934
25,002
36,583
(6,008)
(3,327)
(5,724)
33,934
25,002
36,583
On March 31, 2020, RWAMINT reached R$ 33,934 million, that corresponds to the need of capital calculated through the internal approach, above the value of 80% of RWAMPAD, that was R$ 31,954 million.
Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWAOPAD)
BACEN Circulars 3,640, 3,316 and subsequent amendments established the criteria for determining the portion of risk- weighted assets related to the capital required for operational risk (RWAOPAD). Itaú Unibanco uses the Alternative Standardised Approach. In accordance with current regulation, the exposure of RWAOPAD is calculated on a semiannual basis, related to June 30 and December 31.
The following table presents the values of RWA for operational risk:
Composition of Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWA
OPAD
)
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWA
)
92,476
81,568
81,341
OPAD
Retail
14,431
14,005
13,985
Commercial
28,718
27,536
27,818
Corporate finance
3,416
2,746
2,819
Negotiation and sales
23,490
15,430
15,461
Payments and settlements
8,696
8,802
8,897
Financial agent services
4,596
4,641
4,672
Asset management
8,806
8,101
7,661
Retail brokerage
323
307
27
2.7 Additional Capital Buffers
A requirement for Additional Capital Buffers (ACP) came into effect in the first quarter of 2016. Details of its components are shown below:
Additional Capital Buffers (ACP)
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Additional Capital Buffers (ACP
requirement
)
36,523
31,195
28,834
conservation
26,088
22,282
20,596
countercyclical
-
-
-
systemically importance
10,435
8,913
8,238
BACEN Circular 3,769 describes the method for calculating the ACPcountercyclical. Details of its portions are shown below for the relevant jurisdictions:
Additional Capital Buffers (ACPcountercyclical) (1) (2)
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
RWACPrNBi
Brazil
545,778
519,410
452,892
Chile (3)
103,383
82,831
84,928
Total
649,161
602,241
537,820
Portion of the RWA balance for credit risk exposure to the non-banking private sector in the relevant jurisdictions.
Percentage amount of the Additional Common Equity Tier I countercyclical for the principal jurisdictions is zero.
Method of calculating countercyclical buffer not announced in this jurisdiction. According to Article 2 of BACEN Circular No. 3,769 the ACCP of Brazil value should be used.
10
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
2.8 Capital Adequacy
Itaú Unibanco, through ICAAP process, assesses the adequacy of its capital to face the incurred risks, composed by regulatory capital for credit, market and operational risks and by the necessary capital to face other risks.
In order to ensure the soundness of Itaú Unibanco and the availability of capital to support business growth, Itaú Unibanco maintains capital levels above the minimum requirements, according to the Common Equity Tier I, Additional Tier I Capital, and Tier II minimum ratios.
On March 31, 2020, the Total Capital (PR) reached R$ 139,218 million, R$ 124,980 million of Tier I and R$ 14,238 million of Tier II.
Capital Adequacy
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Required
Current
Required
Current Ratio
Required
Current
Required
Current Ratio
Required
Current
Required
Current Ratio
Amount
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Amount
Ratio
Common Equity Tier I
46,958
107,668
4.5%
10.3%
40,108
117,328
4.5%
13.2%
37,072
109,156
4.5%
13.3%
Additional Tier I Capital
-
17,312
-
-
-
11,368
-
-
-
10,968
-
-
Tier I
62,611
124,980
6.0%
12.0%
53,478
128,696
6.0%
14.4%
49,429
120,124
6.0%
14.6%
Tier II
-
14,238
-
-
-
11,900
-
-
-
11,932
-
-
Referential Equity (Tier I + Tier II)
83,481
139,218
8.0%
13.3%
71,304
140,596
8.0%
15.8%
65,905
132,056
8.0%
16.0%
Additional Capital Buffers
36,523
3.5%
31,195
3.5%
28,834
3.5%
The Total Capital Ratio reached 13.3% on March 31, 2020, reducing 250 basis points relatively to December 31, 2019, mainly due to the foreign exchange impact, the provision of interest on capital, dividends referring to fiscal year 2019, and increase in risk-weighted assets, partially compensated by the net income in the quarter and the issuance of level 1 and level 2 debts.
Besides, Itaú Unibanco has an R$ 55,737 million capital excess in relation to its required Total Capital, higher than the Additional Capital Buffers requirement of R$ 36,523 million, largely covered by total capital available.
The Fixed Assets Ratio ("Índice de Imobilização") indicates the level of Total Capital committed to adjusted permanent assets. Itaú Unibanco is within the maximum limit of 50% of the adjusted Total Capital, as established by BACEN. On March 31, 2020, the Fixed Assets Ratio reached 27.2%, which presents a buffer of R$ 31,751 million.
On March 31, 2020, the Tier I capital ratio reached 12.0%. The CET 1 capital ratio reached 10.3%.
Tier I Capital Ratio
11
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
2.8.1 IRRBB - Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book
BACEN's (Central Bank of Brazil) Circular 3,876, published in January 2018, states on methodologies and procedures for evaluation of the capital adequacy, held to cover interest rates risk from instruments held in the banking book.
For the purposes of this Circular, are defined:
∆EVE (Delta Economic Value of Equity) is defined as the difference between the present value of the sum of repricing flows of instruments subject to IRRBB in a base scenario, and the present value of the sum of repricing flows of the same instruments in an interest-rate shocked scenario;
∆NII (Delta Net Interest Income) is defined as the difference between the result of financial intermediation of instruments subject to IRRBB in a base scenario, and the result of financial intermediation of the same instruments in an interest-rate shocked scenario.
The sensibility analysis introduced here are just a static evaluation of the portfolio interest rate exposure, and, therefore, don´t consider the dynamic management of the treasury desk and risk control areas, which hold the responsibility for measures to mitigate risk under an adverse situation, minimizing significant losses. Moreover, it is highlighted that the results presented do not translate into accountable or economic results, because this analysis has the single purpose of disclosure the interest rate risk and demonstrate the respective protective actions, considering the instruments fair value, apart from any accounting practices adopted by Itaú Unibanco.
The institution uses an internal model to measure ∆EVE and ∆NII. ∆EVE results do not represent immediate impact in the stockholders' equity. Meanwhile, ∆NII results indicate potential volatility in the projected interest rates results.
In compliance with the circular 3,876, the following information demonstrates qualitative and quantitative details of risk management for IRRBB in Itaú Unibanco.
Framework and Treatment
Interest rate risk in the banking book refers to the potential risk of impact on capital sufficiency and/or on the results of financial intermediation due to adverse movements in interest rates, taking into account the principal flows of instruments held in the banking book.
The main point of assets and liabilities management is to maximize the risk-return ratio of positions held in the banking book, taking into account the economic value of these assets/liabilities and the impact on actual and future bank's results.
The interest rate risk managing on transactions held in the banking book occurs within the governance and hierarchy of decision-making bodies and under a limits structure and alerts approved specifically for these purpose, which is sensitive due to different levels and classes of market risk.
The management structure of IRRBB has it owns risk policies and controls intended to ensure adherence to the bank's risk appetite. The IRRBB framework has granular management limits for several other risk metrics and consolidated limits for ∆EVE and ∆NII results, besides the limits associated with stress tests.
The asset and liability management unit is responsible for managing timing mismatches between asset and liability flows, and minimizes interest rate risk by through strategies as economic hedge and accounting hedge.
All the models associated with IRRBB have a robust independent validation process and are approved by a CTAM (Technical Model Assessment Commission). In addition, all the models and processes are assessed by internal audit.
The interest rate risk framework in the banking book uses management measurements that are calculated daily for limit control. The ∆EVE and ∆NII metrics are calculated according to the risk appetite limits and the other risk metrics in terms of management risk limits.
In the process of managing interest rate risk of the banking book, transactions subject to automatic options are calculated according to internal market models which split the products, as far as possible, into linear and non-linear payoffs. The linear payoffs are treated similarly to any other instruments without options, and for non-linear payoffs an additional value is computed and added on the ∆EVE and ∆NII metrics.
In general terms, transactions subject to behavioral options are classified as deposits with no contractual maturity date defined or products subject to early repayment. Non-maturity deposits are classified according to their nature and stability to guarantee compliance with regulatory limits. A survival analysis model treats the products subject to pre- payment, using the historical dataset to calibrate its parameters. The instruments flows with homogeneous
12
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
characteristics are adjusted by specific models to reflect, in the most appropriate way, the repricing flows of the instruments.
The banking book consists of asset and liability transactions originating in different commercial channels (retail and wholesale) of Itaú Unibanco. The market risk exposures inherent in the banking book consists of various risk factors, which are primary components of the market in price formation.
IRRBB also includes hedging transactions intended to minimize risks deriving from strong fluctuations of market risk factors and their accounting asymmetries.
Market risk generated from structural mismatches is managed by a variety of financial instruments, such as exchange- traded and over-the-counter derivatives. In some cases, operations using derivative financial instruments can be classified as accounting hedges, depending on their risk and cash flow characteristics. In these cases, the supporting documentation is analyzed to enable the effectiveness of the hedge and other changes in the accounting process to be continuously monitored. The accounting and administrative procedures for hedging are defined in BACEN Circular 3,082.
The IRRBB model includes a series of premises:
∆EVE and ∆NII are measured on the basis of the cash flows of the banking book instruments, broken down into their risk factors to isolate the effect of the interest rate and the spread components;
For non-maturity deposits, the models are classified according to their nature and stability and distributed over time considering the regulatory limits;
The institution uses survival analysis models to handle credit transactions subject to prepayment, and empirical models for transactions subject to early redemption;
The medium-term repricing attributed to non-maturity deposits is defined as 1.26 years;
The maximum-term repricing attributed to non-maturity deposits is defined as 33 years.
The article 39 of the circular defines the need to publish ∆EVE and ∆NII, using the standard shock scenarios described in article 11. Itaú Unibanco has opted to an additional disclosure of the metrics above, considering the internal scenarios, because of the understanding that the standard approach shocks and is application are too conservative. The institution understands that is owns internal scenarios, defined by statistical methodologies, which consider the interest rate historical distribution behavior represent in a more appropriate way the potential risk embedded in the interest rates volatility. Additionally, internal model is more adherent with the way Itaú Unibanco manages its own risks.
On the table below are presented the main results due to the change in the interest rates in the banking book in the standardized and in the internal scenarios. It is important to note that, following the normative rules, the potential losses are represented by positive values and potential gains by negative values (between parentheses).
Parallel Up: increasing in the short-term and in the long-term interest rates;
Parallel Down: decreasing in the short-term and in the long-term interest rates;
Short-termincrease: increasing in the short-term interest rates;
Short-termreduction: decreasing in the short-term interest rates;
Steepener: decreasing in the short-term interest rates and increasing the in the long-term interest rates;
Flattener: increasing in the short-term interest rates and decreasing the in the long-term interest rates;
Potential Loss of Instruments Classified in the Banking Book arising from Interest Rate Variation Scenarios(1)
(Losses are represented by positive values, while gains are represented by negative values (between parentheses))
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
ΔEVE
ΔNII
ΔEVE
ΔNII
Scenarios
Standard (2)
Internal (3)
Standard (2)
Internal (3)
Standard (2)
Internal (3)
Standard (2)
Internal (3)
Shocks
Shocks
Shocks
Shocks
Shocks
Shocks
Shocks
Shocks
Parallel Up
7,115
3,777
(583)
(719)
8,903
4,635
450
163
Parallel Down
(7,699)
(3,559)
1,497
644
(11,308)
(4,500)
(645)
(322)
Short rate Up
6,333
3,185
7,509
3,766
Short rate Down
(6,746)
(2,925)
(7,997)
(3,488)
Steepener
(2,871)
(1,225)
(3,033)
(1,388)
Flattener
4,121
1,839
4,220
2,019
Maximum
7,115
3,777
1,497
644
8,903
4,635
450
163
Tier I
124,980
128,696
Losses in variation measurements are shown as positive values, as per Art. 13 §3º of Circular 3,876.
Values are calculated using internal models and standard regulatory shocks, as per Art. 39 §1º II of Circular 3,876.
Values are calculated using internal models and shocks , as per Art. 7º of Circular 3,876.
13
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
The maximum variation of ∆EVE, with internal shocks, was R$ 3,777 millions as of March 31, 2020, considering the Parallel Up Scenario shocks, a decrease of 18.5% when compared to December 31, 2020.
For the outlier test, the maximum variation of the ∆EVE, with standardized shocks was R$ 7,115 million as of March 31, 2020, corresponding to a potential loss of 5.7% of Tier I, which is less than 15% - percentage that defines the institution as outlier (according to Art. 44 of Circular 3,876).
The ∆NII, with internal shocks, for a horizon of a year, has maximum loss of R$ 644 million in the Parallel Down Scenario.
2.9 Leverage Ratio
The Leverage Ratio is defined as the ratio between Tier I Capital and Total Exposure, calculated according to BACEN Circular 3,748. The ratio is intended to be a simple measure of non-risk-sensitive leverage, and so it does not take into account risk weighs or risk mitigation.
As required by BACEN Circular Letter 3,706, Itaú Unibanco has since October 2015 been reporting the Leverage Ratio to BACEN monthly. As from January 1st, 2018, the Resolution 4,615 was put into force and established minimum requirement at 3% for the Leverage Ratio.
The following information is based on the methodology and standard format introduced by BACEN Circular 3,748.
Comparative Summary of Published Financial Statements and Leverage Ratio
R$ Thousand
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
1
Total assets according to published financial statements
1,982,498,345
1,738,713,009
1,651,424,567
2
Adjustment for differences in consolidation of accounts
(199,570,965)
(206,207,020)
(196,268,386)
3
Adjustment for assets assigned or transferred with substantial transfer of risks and benefits and recognized
(1,898,904)
(2,208,342)
(3,253,435)
4
Adjustment for changes in reference values and potential future gains on derivative financial instruments
20,909,488
18,978,183
18,871,765
5
Adjustment for repurchase transactions and securities lending
12,450,884
12,458,242
10,813,262
6
Adjustment for transactions not booked in prudential conglomerate's total assets
128,702,011
121,974,309
111,673,986
7
Other adjustments
(199,916,530)
(137,144,541)
(130,042,264)
8
Total Exposure
1,743,174,330
1,546,563,840
1,463,219,496
Disclosure of information on Leverage Ratio
R$ Thousand
1 2
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Items shown in the Balance Sheet
Balance sheet items other than derivative financial instruments, securities received on loan and resales for
1,293,791,240
1,189,661,430
1,066,905,817
settlement under repurchase transactions
Adjustments for equity items deducted in calculating Level I Capital
(42,184,195)
(34,260,362)
(32,810,054)
3
Total exposure shown in the Balance Sheet
1,251,607,045
1,155,401,067
1,034,095,763
Transactions using Derivative Financial Instruments
4 5 6 7
8
9 10
Replacement value for derivatives transactions
57,616,462
28,149,414
26,072,628
Potential future gains from derivatives transactions
11,295,780
13,128,113
18,045,839
Adjustment for collateral in derivatives transactions
-
-
-
Adjustment for daily margin held as collateral
-
-
-
Derivatives in the name of customers where there is no contractual obligation to reimburse in the event of
(6,456,752)
(6,080,133)
(8,533,696)
bankruptcy or default of the entities responsible for the settlement system
Reference value adjusted for credit derivatives
14,080,609
10,444,041
6,543,589
Adjustment of reference value calculated for credit derivatives
(1,151,606)
(706,453)
(717,831)
11
Total exposure for derivative financial instruments
75,384,493
44,934,982
41,410,530
Repurchase Transactions and Securities Lending (TVM)
12
Investments in repurchase transactions and securities lending
263,385,697
196,504,018
254,462,278
13
Adjustment for repurchases for settlement and creditors of securities lending
-
-
-
14
Amount of counterparty credit risk
12,450,884
12,458,242
10,813,262
15
Amount of counterparty credit risk in transactions as intermediary
11,644,200
15,291,222
10,763,677
16
Total exposure for repurchase transactions and securities lending
287,480,781
224,253,482
276,039,217
Off-balance sheet items
17
Reference value of off-balance sheet transactions
392,721,451
375,391,357
345,669,940
18
Adjustment for application of FCC specific to off-balance sheet transactions
(264,019,440)
(253,417,047)
(233,995,954)
19
Total off-balance sheet exposure
128,702,011
121,974,309
111,673,986
Capital and Total Exposure
20
Level I
124,979,508
128,696,398
120,124,226
21
Total Exposure
1,743,174,330
1,546,563,840
1,463,219,496
Leverage Ratio
22
Basel III Leverage Ratio
7.2%
8.3%
8.2%
14
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
3 Balance Sheet and Institutions
3.1 Balance Sheet
The following table presents a comparison between the Balance Sheet of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. presented in the Financial Statements and of Prudential Consolidation.
Comparison of balance sheets - Assets
(1)
R$ million
Consolidated
Prudential
Ref. Appedix I
(2)
Balanced Sheet
Assets
03/31/2020
Current assets and Long-term receivables
1,944,899
1,722,229
Cash and cash equivalents
71,881
71,476
Interbank investments
282,565
281,059
Securities and derivative financial instruments
605,985
389,065
Interbank accounts
107,457
107,456
Interbranch accounts
277
277
Loan, lease and other credit operations
593,459
594,287
Other receivables
279,785
275,215
Tax credit and Actuarial Assets
-
33,832
Tax credits arising from income tax losses and social contribution
-
2,642
(b)
Credits resulting from temporary differences
-
31,098
(c)
Actuarial assets related to defined benefit pension funds
-
92
(d)
Other
-
241,382
Other assets
3,490
3,395
Permanent assets
37,599
60,699
Investments
15,998
39,761
Goodwill based on the expectation of future profitability
-
728
(e)
investments in companies that are similar to financial institutions and insurance companies
-
7,365
(f)
investments in the capital of financial institutions
-
10,514
(a)
Other
-
21,154
Real estate in use
6,355
5,863
Deferred permanent assets
-
-
Other
-
-
Goodwill and Intangible assets
15,246
15,074
Goodwill based on the expectation of future profitability
-
6,224
(e)
Intangible assets
-
8,731
(h)/(i)
Deferred permanent assets
-
-
(g)
Other
-
119
Total assets
1,982,498
1,782,927
Differences are mainly due to non-consolidation of non financial companies (highlighting the following companies: Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds) within the Prudential Conglomerate and also by the eliminations of transactions with related parties.
Prudential information that is presented in Appedix I of this document.
15
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Comparison of balance sheets - Liabilities
(1)
R$ million
Consolidated
Prudential
Ref. Appedix I
(2)
Balanced Sheet
Liabilities
03/31/2020
Current and Long-term Liabilities
1,843,947
1,643,804
Deposits
606,750
617,067
Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements
313,540
313,760
Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities
154,146
154,146
Interbank accounts
45,411
45,411
Interbranch accounts
6,665
6,667
Borrowings and onlending
94,909
94,909
Derivative financial instruments
87,909
87,933
Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and capitalization
214,565
-
Other liabilities
320,052
323,910
Social and statutory
8,823
7,701
Tax credits arising from income tax losses and social contribution
-
4,660
(b)/(c)
Provision of Actuarial assets related to defined benefit pension funds
-
234
(d)
Other
-
2,807
Other
-
316,209
Deferred income
3,286
3,295
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
11,641
11,934
(j)
Stockholders' equity
123,624
123,893
Capital
97,148
97,148
(k)
Other Revenues and Other Reserves
(2,342)
(1,090)
(m)
Revenue reserves
29,730
28,747
(l)
(Treasury shares)
(912)
(912)
(n)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
1,982,498
1,782,927
Differences are mainly due to non-consolidation of non financial companies (highlighting the following companies: Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds) within the Prudencial Conglomerate and also by the eliminations of transactions with related parties.
Prudential information that is presented in Appedix I of this document.
16
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
3.2 Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding
The lists below provide the institutions that comprise the financial statements and the Prudential Consolidation of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A..
Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding
Institutions that comprise the financial statements and the Prudential Consolidation(1)
Country(2)
% Equity share in capital
Aj Títulos Públicos Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa Referenciado DI
Brazil
98.37%
Banco Investcred Unibanco S.A.
Brazil
50.00%
Banco Itaú (Suisse) S.A.
Switzerland
100.00%
Banco Itaú Argentina S.A.
Argentina
100.00%
Banco Itaú BBA S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Banco Itaú Consignado S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Banco Itaú International
United States
100.00%
Banco Itaú Paraguay S.A.
Paraguay
100.00%
Banco Itaú Uruguay S/A
Uruguay
100.00%
Banco Itaú Veículos S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Banco ItauBank S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Banco Itaucard S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Banco Itauleasing S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Dibens Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil
Brazil
100.00%
Fideicomisos Financiero Privados BHSA
Argentina
100.00%
Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento
Brazil
50.00%
Fundo De Invest Dir Creditórios Não Padron NPL II
Brazil
100.00%
Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios Não-Padronizados Barzel
Brazil
100.00%
Fundo Even II Kinea FII
Brazil
100.00%
Fundo Fortaleza de Investimento Imobiliário
Brazil
100.00%
Fundo Kinea Ações
Brazil
99.36%
Hipercard Banco Múltiplo S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Intrag Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda.
Brazil
100.00%
Iresolve Companhia Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiros S.A.
Itaú Unibanco Veículos Administradora de Consórcios Ltda.
Brazil
100.00%
Itaú Valores S.A.
Argentina
100.00%
Itauvest Distribuidora de Títulos e Val. Mobiliários S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
ITB Holding Ltd.
Cayman Islands
100.00%
Kinea Ações Fundo de Investimento em Ações
Brazil
100.00%
Kinea Ações Fundo de Investimento em Cotas de Fundos de Investimento em Ações
Brazil
100.00%
Kinea CO-investimento Fundo de Investimento Imobiliario
Brazil
99.78%
Kinea I Private Equity FIP Multiestrategia
Brazil
99.67%
Kinea II Macro Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Crédito Privado
Brazil
100.00%
Kinea KP Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Crédito Privado
Brazil
100.00%
Kinea Ventures FIP
Brazil
100.00%
Licania Fund Limited
Cayman Islands
100.00%
As of December 2019, the funds Crédito Universitário FIDC I and Crédito Universitário FIDC II were consolidated in the Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A Prudential Conglomerate.
The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin.
17
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Institutions that comprise the financial statements and the Prudential Consolidation
(1)
Country
(2)
% Equity share in capital
Luizacred S.A. Sociedade de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento
Brazil
50.00%
MCC S.A. Corredores de Bolsa
Chile
100.00%
Microinvest S.A. Soc. de Crédito a Microempreendedor
Brazil
100.00%
OCA S.A.
Uruguay
100.00%
Oiti Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Crédito Privado Investimento no Exterior
Brazil
100.00%
RedeCard S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
RT Itaú DJ Títulos Públicos Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa Referenciado DI
Brazil
100.00%
RT Scala Renda Fixa - Fundo de Investimento em Cotas de Fundos de Investimento
Brazil
100.00%
RT Voyager Renda Fixa Crédito Privado - Fundo de Investimento
Brazil
100.00%
Universo FIP Multiestratégia
Brazil
100.00%
As of December 2019, the funds Crédito Universitário FIDC I and Crédito Universitário FIDC II were consolidated in the Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A Prudential Conglomerate.
The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin.
Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding
Institutions that comprise only the Financial Statements
Country (1)
% Equity share on capital
Aj II Títulos Públicos Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa Referenciado DI
Brazil
57.95%
Albarus S.A.
Paraguay
100.00%
BICSA Holdings, Ltd.
Cayman Islands
100.00%
Borsen Renda Fixa Crédito Privado - Fundo de Investimento
Brazil
100.00%
CGB II SPA
Chile
100.00%
CGB III SPA
Chile
100.00%
Cia. Itaú de Capitalização
Brazil
100.00%
Estrel Serviços Administrativos S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
FC Recovery S.A.U.
Argentina
96.00%
FIC Promotora de Vendas Ltda.
Brazil
50.00%
iCarros Ltda.
Brazil
100.00%
IGA Participações S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Investimentos Bemge S.A.
Brazil
86.81%
Itaú Administração Previdenciária Ltda.
Brazil
100.00%
Itaú Administradora General de Fondos S.A.
Chile
38.14%
Itaú Asesorías Financieras Limitada
Chile
38.14%
Itaú Asia Limited
Hong Kong
100.00%
Itaú Asset Management S.A. Sociedad Gerente de Fondos Comunes de Inversión
Argentina
100.00%
Itaú Bahamas Directors Ltd.
Bahamas
100.00%
Itaú Bahamas Nominees Ltd.
Bahamas
100.00%
Itaú BBA International (Cayman) Ltd.
Cayman Islands
100.00%
Itaú BBA México, S.A. de C.V.
México
100.00%
Itaú BBA Trading S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Itaú Chile Inversiones, Servicios y Administracion S.A.
Chile
100.00%
Itaú Consultoria de Valores Mobiliários e Participações S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Itaú Corredor de Seguros Colombia S.A.
Colombia
30.50%
Itaú Corredores de Seguros S.A.
Chile
38.14%
Itaú Corretora de Seguros S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Itaú Europa Luxembourg S.A.
Luxembourg
100.00%
Itaú Gestão de Vendas Ltda.
Brazil
100.00%
Itaú Institucional Renda Fixa Fundo de Investimento
Brazil
100.00%
Itaú International Holding Limited
United Kingdom
100.00%
Itaú Middle East
United Arab Emirates
100.00%
Itaú Participação Ltda.
Brazil
100.00%
Itaú Rent Administração e Participações Ltda.
Brazil
100.00%
Itaú Seguros S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Itaú USA Asset Management Inc.
United States
100.00%
Itaú Vida e Previdência S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Itauseg Participações S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Itauseg Saúde S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Itauseg Seguradora S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda.
Brazil
100.00%
Itrust Servicios Inmobiliarios S.A.I.C.
Argentina
100.00%
IU Corretora de Seguros Ltda.
Brazil
100.00%
Karen International Limited
Bahamas
100.00%
Kinea Investimentos Ltda.
Brazil
80.00%
Maxipago Serviços de Internet Ltda.
Brazil
100.00%
(1) The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin.
18
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Institutions that comprise only the Financial Statements
Country
(1)
% Equity share on capital
MCC Asesorías Limitada
Chile
100.00%
MCC Securities Inc.
Cayman Islands
100.00%
Mundostar S.A.
Uruguay
100.00%
Nevada Woods S.A.
Uruguay
100.00%
Proserv - Promociones y Servicios, S.A. de C.V.
México
100.00%
Provar Negócios de Varejo Ltda.
Brazil
100.00%
Recaudaciones y Cobranzas Limitada
Chile
38.14%
Recovery do Brasil Consultoria S.A.
Brazil
96.00%
RT Alm 5 Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa
Brazil
100.00%
RT Alm Soberano 2 Fundo de Investimento Renda Fixa
Brazil
100.00%
RT Defiant Multimercado - Fundo de Investimento
Brazil
100.00%
RT Endeavour Renda Fixa Crédito Privado - Fundo de Investimento
Brazil
100.00%
RT Multigestor 4 Fundo de Investimento em Cotas de Fundos de Investimento Multimercado
Brazil
100.00%
RT Nation Renda Fixa - Fundo de Investimento
Brazil
100.00%
RT Valiant Renda Fixa - Fundo de Investimento
Brazil
100.00%
SAGA II SPA
Chile
100.00%
SAGA III SPA
Chile
100.00%
Topaz Holding Ltd.
Cayman Islands
100.00%
Tulipa S.A.
Brazil
100.00%
Uni-Investment International Corporation
Cayman Islands
100.00%
Unión Capital AFAP S.A.
Uruguay
100.00%
Zup I.T. Soluções em Informatica LTDA.
Brazil
52.96%
(1) The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin.
Non Consolidated Institutions
Non consolidated Institutions
Country
(1)
% Equity share on capital
BSF Holding S.A.
Brazil
49.00%
Compañia Uruguaya de Medios de Procesamiento S.A.
Uruguay
31.93%
Conectcar Soluções de Mobilidade Eletrônica S.A.
Brazil
50.00%
Gestora de Inteligência de Crédito S.A.
Brazil
20.00%
IRB- Brasil Resseguros S.A.
Brazil
11.29%
Kinea Private Equity Investimentos S.A.
Brazil
80.00%
Olímpia Promoção e Serviços S.A.
Brazil
50.00%
Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.
Brazil
42.93%
Pravaler S.A.
Brazil
52.67%
Rias Redbanc S.A
Uruguay
25.00%
Tecnologia Bancária S.A.
Brazil
28.95%
XP Inc.
Cayman Islands
46.05%
The institutions operate in their respective countries of origin.
19
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Material entities
Total assets, stockholders' equity, country and the activities of the material entities, including those subject to the risk weight for the purpose of capital requirements are as follows:
Major Institutions
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Institutions
Country
Activity
Total Assets
Equity
Total Assets
Equity
Total Assets
Equity
Banco Itaú Argentina S.A.
(1)
Argentina
Financial institution
7,509
932
5,203
701
6,265
628
Banco Itaú BBA S.A.
(1)
Brazil
Financial institution
3,506
3,096
3,826
2,926
2,670
2,353
Banco Itaú Consignado S.A.
(1)
Brazil
Financial institution
28,317
2,467
28,359
2,355
29,576
2,174
Banco Itaú Paraguay S.A.
(1)
Paraguay
Financial institution
16,850
2,011
12,701
1,476
12,735
1,203
Banco Itaú (Suisse) SA
(1)
Switzerland
Financial institution
8,142
1,135
4,784
868
6,082
769
Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A.
(1)
Uruguay
Financial institution
24,757
2,395
18,705
1,835
17,513
1,747
Banco Itaucard S.A.
(1)
Brazil
Financial institution
113,052
10,498
117,729
11,242
95,717
9,930
Banco Itauleasing S.A.
(1)
Brazil
Financial institution
12,558
12,373
12,510
12,275
12,159
11,826
Cia. Itaú de Capitalização
Brazil
Premium Bonds
3,878
295
4,057
315
4,482
697
Dibens Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil
(1)
Brazil
Leasing
11,799
5,086
12,525
5,058
23,862
5,395
Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento
(1)
Brazil
Consumer Finance Credit
6,690
1,116
7,045
1,034
6,064
885
Hipercard Banco Múltiplo S.A.
(1)
Brazil
Financial institution
15,344
4,610
16,765
4,675
15,954
4,501
Itau Bank, Ltd.
(1)
Cayman Islands
Financial institution
8,461
4,361
9,766
4,941
9,884
4,528
Itau BBA International plc
(1)
United Kingdom
Financial institution
37,256
6,806
30,619
5,225
30,139
4,807
Itau BBA USA Securities Inc.
(1)
United States
Broker
2,825
2,566
2,185
1,961
2,030
1,860
Itauseg Seguradora S.A.
Brazil
Insurance
95
80
96
79
94
77
Itaú CorpBanca
(1)
Chile
Financial institution
189,630
17,011
147,035
15,788
131,253
16,650
Itaú Corpbanca Colombia S.A.
(1)
Colombia
Financial institution
40,011
4,483
34,791
4,294
37,153
4,208
(1)
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.
Brazil
Broker
14,199
1,649
11,806
1,513
4,655
1,326
Itaú Seguros S.A.
Brazil
Insurance
5,552
1,522
5,754
1,389
5,989
2,023
Itaú Unibanco S.A.
(1)
Brazil
Financial institution
1,465,317
87,474
1,227,382
87,494
1,205,356
90,784
Itaú Vida e Previdência S.A.
Brazil
Pension Plan
211,700
2,942
218,739
3,589
204,283
2,910
Luizacred S.A. Sociedade de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento
(1)
Brazil
Consumer Finance Credit
11,113
919
11,208
892
8,678
844
RedeCard S.A.
(1)
Brazil
Acquirer
63,882
17,226
71,515
17,127
67,411
16,774
Institutions included in the Prudential Conglomerate.
20
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
4 Investments in other entities not classified in the trading book
The financial statements of Itaú Unibanco and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with the Corporate Law ("Lei das Sociedades por Ações"), and subsequent amendments, and with the regulations issued by BACEN, CMN, CVM, SUSEP, CNSP and PREVIC, when applicable, which include accounting practices and estimates for the establishment of provisions and the valuation of financial assets.
The interests held in other entities valued at acquisition price are classified in Permanent Assets, when there is the intention to hold them, and then are tested for impairment on a six-month basis. Investments in other companies which are not intended to be held for a long term are classified as Securities, and measured at market value.
Itaú Unibanco applies its policies on a systematic basis, ensuring the consistency and comparability of its information.
In the first quarter of 2020, there were no significant amendments to policies related to investments in other entities.
Itaú Unibanco holds corporate interests mainly for strategic reasons and to obtain capital gains.
For further information on Itaú Unibanco's accounting policies, please see Note 3 - "Significant Account Policies", to the Complete Financial Statements, which is available on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.
The assessment of equity risk not included in the trading book, designated financial investment risk, is done on the ICAAP process. This assessment simulates asset losses in a stress scenario.
The table below shows the investments in other entities not classified in the trading book. On March 31, 2020, the capital required for these investments was R$ 203.5 million.
Investments in other entities
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Carrying Amount
2,772.8
2,788.3
1,495.6
Public
220.1
238.5
594.8
Private
2,552.7
2,549.8
900.8
Fair value
2,800.0
2,834.8
1,531.1
Public
230.3
258.9
610.7
Private
2,569.7
2,575.9
920.4
Gain or losses arising on investments in other entities
0.6
0.2
(40.2)
Recognized and unrealized gain or losses
(70.4)
(60.4)
3.3
Unrecognized and unrealized gain or losses
27.2
46.7
35.5
21
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
5 Credit Risk
5.1 Framework and Treatment
Itaú Unibanco defines credit risk as the risk of loss associated with: failure by a borrower, issuer or counterparty to fulfill their respective financial obligations as defined in the contracts; value loss of credit agreements resulting from deterioration of the borrower's, issuer's or counterparty's credit rating; reduction of profits or income; benefits granted upon subsequent renegotiations; or debt recovery costs.
The management of credit risk is intended to preserve the quality of the loan portfolio at levels compatible with the institution's risk appetite for each market segment in which Itaú Unibanco operates. The governance of credit risk is managed through corporate bodies, which report to the Board of Directors or to the Itaú Unibanco executive structure. Such corporate bodies act primarily by assessing the competitive market conditions, setting the credit limits for the institution, reviewing control practices and policies, and approving these actions at the respective authority levels. The risk communication and reporting process, including disclosure of institutional and supplementary policies on credit risk management, are also function of this structure. Itaú Unibanco manages the credit risk to which it is exposed during the entire credit cycle, from before approval, during the monitoring process and up to the collection or recovery phase.
There is a credit risk management and control structure, centralized and independent of the business units which defines operational limits, risk mitigation mechanisms and processes, and instruments to measure, monitor and control the credit risk inherent to all products, portfolio concentrations and impacts to potential changes in the economic environment. Such structure is subjected to internal and external auditing processes. The credit's portfolio, policies and strategies are continuously monitored so as to ensure compliance with the rules and laws in effect in each country. The key assignments of the business units are (i) monitoring of the portfolios under their responsibility, (ii) granting of credit, taking into account current approval levels, market conditions, the macroeconomic prospects and changes in markets and products, and (iii) credit risk management aimed at making the business sustainable.
Itaú Unibanco's credit policy is based on internal factors, such as: client rating criteria, performance and evolution of the portfolio, default levels, return rates and allocated economic capital, among others; and also take into account external factors such as: interest rates, market default indicators, inflation and changes in consumption, among others.
With respect to individuals, small and medium companies, credit ratings are assigned based on statistical application (in the early stages of relationship with a customer) and behavior score (used for customers with whom Itaú Unibanco already has a relationship) models.
For large companies, classification is based on information such as the counterparty's economic and financial situation, its cash-generating capacity, and the business group to which it belongs, the current and prospective situation of the economic sector in which it operates. Credit proposals are analyzed on a case-by-case basis through the approval governance. The concentrations are monitored continuously for economic sectors and largest debtors, allowing preventive measures to be taken to avoid the violation of the established limits.
Itaú Unibanco also strictly controls credit exposure to clients and counterparties, acting to reverse occasional limit breaches. In this sense, contractual covenants may be used, such as the right to demand early payment or require additional collateral.
To measure credit risk, Itaú Unibanco takes into account the probability of default by the borrower, issuer or counterparty, the estimated amount of exposure in the event of default, past losses from default and concentration of borrowers. Quantifying these risk components is part of the lending process, portfolio management and definition of limits.
The models used by Itaú Unibanco are independently validated, to ensure that the databases used in constructing the models are complete and accurate, and that the method of estimating parameters is adequate.
Itaú Unibanco counts on a specific structure and processes aimed at ensuring that the country risk is managed and controlled, described in item "9 Other Risks".
In compliance with CMN Resolution 4,557, the document "Public Access Report - Credit Risk," which describes the guidelines established in the institutional ruling on credit risk control, can be viewed on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Reports.
22
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
5.2 Credit Portfolio Analysis
The information presented in the following tables allow the analysis of the credit portfolio, and its behavior, from different dimensions.
Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Countries and by Brazil Geographic Regions
Operations with Credit
(1)
Granting Characteristics by Countries: Exposure
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
United
United
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
States of
Paraguay
Switzerland
Uruguay
Other
Total
Total
Kingdon
America
Individuals
259,338
1,046
52,862
8,942
-
3,876
-
-
3,961
55
330,080
321,862
Rural Loans
104
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
104
79
Real State
47,005
146
29,966
1,776
-
75
-
-
457
16
79,441
73,623
Payroll
47,502
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
47,502
46,663
Vehicle and Leasing
18,534
-
-
48
-
120
-
-
-
-
18,702
18,352
Credit card
102,739
725
3,786
991
-
1,028
-
-
2,380
-
111,649
115,828
Financial Guarantees Provided
1,207
-
20
1
-
-
-
-
3
4
1,235
936
Personal Loans (Other)
42,247
175
19,090
6,126
-
2,653
-
-
1,121
35
71,447
66,381
Companies
235,233
3,701
71,325
19,943
11,215
5,708
20,889
3,984
9,405
1,627
383,030
335,451
Rural Loans
9,195
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,195
9,568
Investments
25,105
23
5,343
4,196
-
111
-
-
34
30
34,842
34,050
Import and Export
50,034
251
22
404
5,973
-
9,883
3,690
809
-
71,066
51,681
Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Secured Line of Credit
108,097
2,829
56,781
12,563
4,550
5,238
10,108
-
7,960
1,497
209,623
185,768
Financial Guarantees Provided
38,138
598
8,777
2,668
692
359
898
294
484
100
53,008
49,713
Other
4,664
-
402
112
-
-
-
-
118
-
5,296
4,671
Total
494,571
4,747
124,187
28,885
11,215
9,584
20,889
3,984
13,366
1,682
713,110
657,313
The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses.
Operations with Credit
(1)
Granting Characteristics by Countries: Quarterly Average Exposure
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
United
United
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
States of
Paraguay
Switzerland
Uruguay
Other
Total
Total
Kingdon
America
Individuals
259,606
950
49,325
8,781
-
3,474
-
-
3,787
48
325,971
319,890
Rural Loans
91
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
91
80
Real State
46,408
129
27,558
1,735
-
264
-
-
429
8
76,531
73,388
Payroll
47,082
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
47,082
46,791
Vehicle and Leasing
18,365
-
-
52
-
110
-
-
-
-
18,527
17,889
Credit card
105,328
658
3,523
985
-
927
-
-
2,319
-
113,740
113,326
Financial Guarantees Provided
1,059
-
19
1
-
-
-
-
3
4
1,086
931
Personal Loans (Other)
41,273
163
18,225
6,008
-
2,173
-
-
1,036
36
68,914
67,485
Companies
223,893
3,165
65,992
19,059
9,870
5,122
18,769
3,493
8,428
1,448
359,239
336,133
Rural Loans
9,382
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,382
10,000
Investments
25,191
21
4,970
4,139
-
58
6
-
32
27
34,444
34,229
Import and Export
42,925
212
48
344
5,291
-
8,841
3,223
491
-
61,375
52,878
Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Secured Line of Credit
104,465
2,365
52,396
12,040
3,964
4,650
9,141
-
7,342
1,332
197,695
185,102
Financial Guarantees Provided
37,544
567
8,200
2,425
615
414
781
270
455
89
51,360
48,781
Other
4,386
-
378
111
-
-
-
-
108
-
4,983
5,143
Total
483,499
4,115
115,317
27,840
9,870
8,596
18,769
3,493
12,215
1,496
685,210
656,023
The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses.
Operations with Credit(1) Granting Characteristics in Brazil: Exposure
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
Southeast
South
North
Northeast
Midwest
Brazil
Brazil
Individuals
167,037
30,616
8,597
37,174
15,914
259,338
259,876
Rural Loans
85
7
-
3
9
104
79
Real State
39,038
3,890
412
1,697
1,968
47,005
45,812
Payroll
26,729
6,109
3,378
8,244
3,042
47,502
46,663
Vehicle and Leasing
9,100
3,022
1,206
2,914
2,292
18,534
18,197
Credit card
59,512
12,815
2,821
21,606
5,985
102,739
107,917
Financial Guarantees Provided
1,177
15
1
7
7
1,207
911
Personal Loans (Other)
31,396
4,758
779
2,703
2,611
42,247
40,297
Companies
192,466
22,237
2,249
9,623
8,658
235,233
212,551
Rural Loans
4,964
3,423
16
199
593
9,195
9,568
Investments
16,345
4,463
548
2,001
1,748
25,105
25,279
Import and Export
46,407
2,656
197
444
330
50,034
35,814
Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Secured Line of Credit
84,099
10,626
1,321
6,356
5,695
108,097
100,831
Financial Guarantees Provided
37,311
465
71
235
56
38,138
36,950
Other
3,340
604
96
388
236
4,664
4,109
Total
359,503
52,853
10,846
46,797
24,572
494,571
472,427
The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses.
23
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Operations with Credit
(1)
Granting Characteristics in Brazil: Quarterly Average Exposure
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
Southeast
South
North
Northeast
Midwest
Brazil
Brazil
Individuals
167,087
30,571
8,602
37,464
15,882
259,606
256,706
Rural Loans
75
7
-
3
6
91
80
Real State
38,544
3,805
412
1,686
1,961
46,408
45,301
Payroll
26,624
5,993
3,344
8,116
3,005
47,082
46,791
Vehicle and Leasing
9,032
3,006
1,190
2,873
2,264
18,365
17,722
Credit card
61,118
13,108
2,882
22,125
6,095
105,328
105,415
Financial Guarantees Provided
1,028
15
1
7
8
1,059
906
Personal Loans (Other)
30,666
4,637
773
2,654
2,543
41,273
40,491
Companies
182,514
21,430
2,235
9,426
8,288
223,893
211,414
Rural Loans
5,103
3,368
19
213
679
9,382
10,000
Investments
16,500
4,414
542
2,005
1,730
25,191
25,423
Import and Export
39,711
2,221
216
468
309
42,925
36,213
Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Secured Line of Credit
81,290
10,432
1,301
6,151
5,291
104,465
98,738
Financial Guarantees Provided
36,765
428
66
224
61
37,544
36,508
Other
3,145
567
91
365
218
4,386
4,532
Total
349,601
52,001
10,837
46,890
24,170
483,499
468,120
The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses.
Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Economic Sector
Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics in Brazil(1): Exposure
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
Vehicle and
Financial
Personal Loans
Individuals
Rural Loans
Real State
Payroll
Credit Card
Guarantees
Total
Total
Leasing
(Other)
Provided
Total
104
79,441
47,502
18,702
111,649
1,235
71,447
330,080
321,862
The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses.
Operations with Credit(1) Granting Characteristics in Brazil: Exposure
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
Working Capital,
Financial
Discount Bonds and
Rural Loans
Investments
Import and Export
Guarantees
Other
Total
Total
Guaranteed
Provided
Account
Companies
Total
%
Total
%
Total
%
Total
%
Total
%
Total
%
Total
%
Total
%
Public Sector
-
0.0%
196
0.6%
797
1.1%
1,360
0.6%
1,415
2.7%
-
0.0%
3,768
1.0%
2,603
0.8%
Energy
-
0.0%
-
0.0%
-
0.0%
-
0.0%
3
0.0%
-
0.0%
3
0.0%
1
0.0%
Petrochemical and Chemical
-
0.0%
179
0.5%
701
1.0%
5
0.0%
1,405
2.7%
-
0.0%
2,290
0.6%
1,605
0.5%
Sundry
-
0.0%
17
0.0%
96
0.1%
1,355
0.6%
7
0.0%
-
0.0%
1,475
0.4%
997
0.3%
Private Sector
9,195
100.0%
34,646
99.4%
70,269
98.9%
208,263
99.4%
51,593
97.3%
5,296
100.0%
379,262
99.0%
332,848
99.2%
Sugar and Alcohol
282
3.1%
729
2.1%
1,851
2.6%
1,408
0.7%
146
0.3%
26
0.5%
4,442
1.2%
3,920
1.2%
Agribusiness and Fertilizers
2,744
29.8%
818
2.3%
5,541
7.8%
12,677
6.0%
587
1.1%
220
4.2%
22,587
5.9%
18,474
5.5%
Food and Beverage
1,142
12.4%
1,835
5.3%
5,220
7.3%
11,168
5.3%
2,389
4.5%
319
6.0%
22,073
5.8%
19,494
5.8%
Banks and Other Financial Institutions
3
0.0%
778
2.2%
1,637
2.3%
11,019
5.3%
3,334
6.3%
63
1.2%
16,834
4.4%
14,627
4.4%
Capital Assets
70
0.8%
244
0.7%
1,530
2.2%
4,626
2.2%
1,035
2.0%
134
2.5%
7,639
2.0%
6,535
1.9%
Pulp and Paper
21
0.2%
210
0.6%
316
0.4%
930
0.4%
589
1.1%
36
0.7%
2,102
0.5%
2,452
0.7%
Electronic and IT
-
0.0%
253
0.7%
1,614
2.3%
4,427
2.1%
1,508
2.8%
188
3.5%
7,990
2.1%
7,048
2.1%
Packaging
3
0.0%
82
0.2%
1,520
2.1%
1,618
0.8%
148
0.3%
27
0.5%
3,398
0.9%
2,659
0.8%
Energy and Sewage
-
0.0%
2,412
6.9%
1,938
2.7%
3,393
1.6%
8,434
15.9%
4
0.1%
16,181
4.2%
15,630
4.7%
Education
8
0.1%
290
0.8%
57
0.1%
2,182
1.0%
1,318
2.5%
85
1.6%
3,940
1.0%
3,669
1.1%
Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
9
0.1%
243
0.7%
2,595
3.7%
4,772
2.3%
1,321
2.5%
176
3.3%
9,116
2.4%
8,072
2.4%
Real Estate Agents
28
0.3%
9,529
27.3%
717
1.0%
14,713
7.0%
1,656
3.1%
320
6.0%
26,963
7.0%
24,036
7.2%
Entertainment and Tourism
-
0.0%
604
1.7%
273
0.4%
4,923
2.3%
522
1.0%
401
7.6%
6,723
1.8%
6,003
1.8%
Wood and Furniture
33
0.4%
299
0.9%
1,238
1.7%
2,661
1.3%
95
0.2%
126
2.4%
4,452
1.2%
3,490
1.0%
Construction Material
3
0.0%
449
1.3%
1,896
2.7%
3,217
1.5%
1,143
2.2%
143
2.7%
6,851
1.8%
5,882
1.8%
Steel and Metallurgy
34
0.4%
335
1.0%
1,795
2.5%
8,226
3.9%
564
1.1%
209
3.9%
11,163
2.9%
9,537
2.8%
Media
-
0.0%
115
0.3%
39
0.1%
504
0.2%
603
1.1%
10
0.2%
1,271
0.3%
1,256
0.4%
Mining
3
0.0%
369
1.1%
843
1.2%
4,392
2.1%
3,756
7.1%
48
0.9%
9,411
2.5%
8,083
2.4%
Infrastructure Work
18
0.2%
618
1.8%
860
1.2%
5,675
2.7%
2,197
4.1%
127
2.4%
9,495
2.5%
9,202
2.7%
Oil and Gas (2)
34
0.4%
482
1.4%
1,105
1.6%
5,532
2.6%
1,354
2.6%
66
1.2%
8,573
2.2%
7,170
2.1%
Petrochemical and Chemical
331
3.6%
476
1.4%
4,309
6.1%
6,654
3.2%
1,907
3.6%
163
3.1%
13,840
3.6%
11,584
3.5%
Health Care
-
0.0%
357
1.0%
603
0.8%
3,018
1.4%
454
0.9%
54
1.0%
4,486
1.2%
4,142
1.2%
Insurance and Reinsurance and Pension Plans
-
0.0%
9
0.0%
-
0.0%
15
0.0%
92
0.2%
-
0.0%
116
0.0%
96
0.0%
Telecommunications
-
0.0%
82
0.2%
318
0.4%
2,488
1.2%
3,700
7.0%
18
0.3%
6,606
1.7%
6,111
1.8%
Clothing and Footwear
68
0.7%
203
0.6%
2,063
2.9%
2,976
1.4%
164
0.3%
118
2.2%
5,592
1.5%
4,614
1.4%
Trading
23
0.3%
110
0.3%
1,286
1.8%
957
0.5%
122
0.2%
19
0.4%
2,517
0.7%
2,025
0.6%
Transportation
32
0.3%
7,469
21.4%
2,329
3.3%
5,785
2.8%
1,406
2.7%
260
4.9%
17,281
4.5%
15,415
4.6%
Domestic Appliances
3
0.0%
44
0.1%
1,310
1.8%
1,993
1.0%
267
0.5%
23
0.4%
3,640
1.0%
2,931
0.9%
Vehicles and Autoparts
10
0.1%
1,134
3.3%
5,973
8.4%
9,475
4.5%
2,031
3.8%
257
4.9%
18,880
4.9%
15,453
4.6%
Third Sector
-
0.0%
20
0.1%
-
0.0%
679
0.3%
9
0.0%
2
0.0%
710
0.2%
1,764
0.5%
Publishing and Printing
-
0.0%
114
0.3%
73
0.1%
1,166
0.6%
111
0.2%
76
1.4%
1,540
0.4%
1,424
0.4%
Commerce - Sundry
18
0.2%
1,244
3.6%
3,032
4.3%
18,851
9.0%
1,505
2.8%
805
15.2%
25,455
6.6%
22,857
6.8%
Industry - Sundry
-
0.0%
48
0.1%
8,884
12.5%
3,546
1.7%
292
0.6%
19
0.4%
12,789
3.3%
9,739
2.9%
Sundry Services
62
0.7%
2,139
6.1%
4,946
7.0%
32,565
15.5%
4,409
8.3%
627
11.8%
44,748
11.7%
40,537
12.1%
Sundry
4,213
45.8%
503
1.4%
2,558
3.6%
10,032
4.8%
2,425
4.6%
127
2.4%
19,858
5.2%
16,917
5.0%
Total
9,195
100.0%
34,842
100.0%
71,066
100.0%
209,623
100.0%
53,008
100.0%
5,296
100.0%
383,030
100.0%
335,451
100.0%
The amounts include financial guarantees provided and committed loans, do not include securities and are net of allowance for loan losses.
Comprises trade of fuel.
Remaining maturity of loan transactions
24
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Remaining maturities of loan transactions
(1)
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
up to 6
6 to 12
1 to 5
above 5 years
Total
up to 6
6 to 12
1 to 5
above 5
Total
months
months
years
months
months
years
years
Individuals
90,081
6,361
69,144
112,198
277,784
96,966
5,789
66,283
104,358
273,396
Rural Loans
24
23
12
3
62
17
21
29
3
70
Real State
81
41
1,520
77,796
79,438
54
40
1,410
72,115
73,619
Payroll
218
967
21,868
24,459
47,512
921
779
21,291
23,681
46,672
Vehicle and Leasing
242
817
17,633
14
18,706
227
813
17,294
21
18,355
Credit card
80,412
-
-
-
80,412
87,536
-
-
-
87,536
Financial Guarantees Provided
153
792
67
204
1,216
48
598
74
205
925
Personal Loans (Other)
8,951
3,721
28,044
9,722
50,438
8,163
3,538
26,185
8,333
46,219
Companies
129,101
46,802
131,594
57,160
364,657
109,754
36,639
118,455
52,738
317,586
Rural Loans
4,756
2,597
772
644
8,769
4,560
3,330
777
632
9,299
Investments
1,747
2,076
19,589
9,053
32,465
1,991
1,984
19,136
8,533
31,644
Import and Export
29,427
11,410
28,052
2,069
70,958
22,205
5,546
22,020
1,908
51,679
Working Capital, Discount Bonds and Guaranteed Account
80,085
20,101
67,857
26,100
194,143
69,079
17,194
61,372
22,920
170,565
Financial Guarantees Provided
12,758
10,299
10,931
19,039
53,027
11,599
8,301
11,337
18,489
49,726
Other
328
319
4,393
255
5,295
320
284
3,813
256
4,673
Total
219,182
53,163
200,738
169,358
642,441
206,720
42,428
184,738
157,096
590,982
Do not include loan commitments.
Concentration on the Major Debtors
Concentration of Largest Clients with Credit Granting Characteristics
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Loan, Lease and Other Credit Operations (1)
Exposure
% of portfolio
Exposure
% of portfolio
Exposure
% of portfolio
Largest debtor
6,966
1.0%
5,389
0.8%
5,094
0.8%
10 largest debtors
34,885
4.9%
29,340
4.5%
31,348
5.1%
20 largest debtors
51,296
7.2%
44,712
6.9%
47,270
7.8%
50 largest debtors
82,509
11.6%
71,975
11.1%
74,848
12.3%
100 largest debtors
113,673
16.0%
97,705
15.1%
99,855
16.4%
The amounts include financial guarantees provided. Do not include loan commitments.
Concentration of Largest Clients with Credit Granting Characteristics
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Loan, Lease and Other Credit Operations and Securities (1)
Exposure
% of portfolio
Exposure
% of portfolio
Exposure
% of portfolio
Largest debtor
10,339
1.2%
6,509
0.8%
7,829
1.1%
10 largest debtors
61,277
7.0%
49,084
6.3%
44,469
6.4%
20 largest debtors
95,907
10.9%
76,463
9.9%
65,918
9.5%
50 largest debtors
155,758
17.8%
126,832
16.4%
106,054
15.3%
100 largest debtors
207,458
23.6%
169,231
21.8%
139,969
20.2%
The amounts include financial guarantees provided. Do not include loan commitments.
Overdue Amounts
Overdue Amounts: by Brazil Regions and Countries
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
15 to 60 days
61 to 90
91 to 180
181 to 360
Above 360
Total
15 to 60 days
61 to 90
91 to 180
181 to 360
Above 360
Total
days
days
days
days
days
days
days
days
Southeast
5,403
1,943
4,869
4,856
485
17,556
5,024
1,779
3,919
4,555
395
15,672
South
968
376
753
952
82
3,131
795
315
712
860
92
2,774
North
286
96
203
253
36
874
246
83
191
227
35
782
Northeast
955
444
1,142
1,535
118
4,194
800
484
1,026
1,426
109
3,845
Midwest
595
245
456
516
48
1,860
502
200
399
467
43
1,611
Brazil
8,207
3,104
7,423
8,112
769
27,615
7,367
2,861
6,247
7,535
674
24,684
Foreign
4,557
706
1,187
1,897
290
8,637
2,832
636
1,682
980
203
6,333
Total
12,764
3,810
8,610
10,009
1,059
36,252
10,199
3,497
7,929
8,515
877
31,017
Overdue Amounts: by Economic Sector
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
15 to 60 days
61 to 90
91 to 180
181 to 360
Above 360
Total
15 to 60 days
61 to 90
91 to 180
181 to 360
Above 360
Total
days
days
days
days
days
days
days
days
Public Sector
100
-
-
-
-
100
13
-
-
-
-
13
Private Sector
12,664
3,810
8,610
10,009
1,059
36,152
10,186
3,497
7,929
8,515
877
31,004
Companies
3,475
856
2,522
2,662
339
9,854
2,611
870
2,184
1,774
191
7,630
Industry and Commerce
1,373
410
785
963
240
3,771
1,002
305
736
964
131
3,138
Services
1,768
435
1,619
1,011
65
4,898
1,547
513
927
698
56
3,741
Primary
331
11
118
62
34
556
61
52
38
111
4
266
Other
3
-
-
626
-
629
1
-
483
1
-
485
Individuals
9,189
2,954
6,088
7,347
720
26,298
7,575
2,627
5,745
6,741
686
23,374
Total
12,764
3,810
8,610
10,009
1,059
36,252
10,199
3,497
7,929
8,515
877
31,017
Allowance for Loan Losses
In order to be hedged against losses arising from loan operations, Itaú Unibanco takes into consideration all the aspects that determine the client's credit risk to establish the provision level that is appropriate to the risk incurred in each operation. For each operation, the assessment and the client or economic group rating, the operation rating, and the possible existence of overdue amounts are taken into account and the volume of the regulatory provision is determined.
25
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Allowance for Loan Losses - Quarterly evolution
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
Necessary
Necessary
Opening Balance
accounting net
Write-Off
Final Balance
(1)
Opening Balance
accounting net
Write-Off
Final Balance
(1)
provisions
provisions
Public Sector
(3)
(4)
(1)
(8)
(2)
(1)
-
(3)
Private Sector
(39,789)
(10,874)
3,536
(47,127)
(34,475)
(9,864)
4,550
(39,789)
Companies
(16,438)
(6,053)
608
(21,883)
(15,071)
(2,429)
1,062
(16,438)
Industry and Commerce
(4,675)
(1,667)
374
(5,968)
(4,178)
(992)
495
(4,675)
Services
(9,554)
(3,436)
200
(12,790)
(8,757)
(1,171)
374
(9,554)
Primary
(839)
(264)
35
(1,068)
(1,000)
(31)
192
(839)
Other
(1,370)
(686)
(1)
(2,057)
(1,136)
(235)
1
(1,370)
Individuals
(23,351)
(4,821)
2,928
(25,244)
(19,404)
(7,435)
3,488
(23,351)
Total
(39,792)
(10,878)
3,535
(47,135)
(34,477)
(9,865)
4,550
(39,792)
Comprises provisions for financial guarantees provided of R$ 843 in Mar/20 and R$ 858 in Dec/19, registered in the liabilities, according to CMN Resolution 4,512 and BACEN Circular Letter 3,782.
Mitigating Instruments
Itaú Unibanco uses guarantees aiming at increasing resilience in operations with credit risk. The using guarantees can be personal guarantees, secured guarantees, legal structures with mitigating power and netting arrangements.
To be considered as credit risk mitigation instrument, the guarantees need to comply with requirements and determinations of the regulations that govern them whether internal or external and be legally valid (effective), enforceable and regularly evaluated. In the case of secured guarantees, legal structures with mitigating effects and netting arrangements, mitigation depends on established methods approved by the business units responsible for managing credit risk and the central credit risk control area. Such methods take into account factors relating to the legal enforcement of the security, the costs involved in the process and the expected execution value, considering market volatility and liquidity. Additionally, concentration of these instruments in the credit portfolio is monitored on a regular basis.
Itaú Unibanco also uses credit derivatives to mitigate the credit risk of its portfolios of securities. These instruments are priced based on models that use the fair value of market inputs, such as credit spreads, recovery rates, correlations and interest rates.
In order to use each type of mitigating instrument to calculate the regulatory capital, Itaú Unibanco compares the specifications of the instrument to the requirements provided for in the prudential regulations in force. In this process, the institution assesses the coverage level of mitigated exposures, the risk weights (FPR) of the mitigation instruments, maturity terms, and currencies of denomination or indexation, among other aspects.
In the case of credit transactions mitigated by fiduciary transfer or 1st-degree mortgage on residential property, mitigation is definite by the FPR applied to the exposure, as provided for in BACEN Circular 3,644. Therefore, these transactions are not subject to the provisions set forth in BACEN Circular 3,809.
The table below presents the total amount covered by mitigation instruments (collaterals and guarantees), calculated in accordance with BACEN Circular 3,809. As provided for in the Circular, at the beginning of each fiscal year, the institution must choose between the Simple or Comprehensive Approach for credit risk mitigation.
Itaú Unibanco began to use the Comprehensive Approach as from January, 2019.
Total Mitigation
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Collateral
(1) (2)
314,596
282,744
534,604
Other Guarantees
48,201
45,680
51,233
FPR 0%
9,129
6,978
8,635
FPR 20%
10
24
2,549
FPR 50%
38,935
37,898
39,206
FPR 85%
127
780
844
Netting
(1) (2)
67,885
43,474
475,759
As from Jan/19, the Comprehensive Approach was adopted for the application of mitigating instruments
As from June 2019, the calculation of the exposure value of the Counterparty Credit Risk for derivatives considers the Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR). In this approach the reported values represent the impacts of mitigators on exposures, not on the notional value of the derivatives. Applying the same methodology to the reference date of March 2019, the amounts corresponding to the Collateral, to the Other Guarantees and to the Netting would be R$ 338,594 million, R$ 48,718 million and R$ 13,218 million, respectively.
Counterparty Credit Risk
Counterparty credit risk is the possibility of noncompliance with obligations related to the settlement of transactions that involve the trading of financial assets with a bilateral risk. It encompasses derivative financial instruments, settlement pending transactions, securities lending and repurchase transactions.
26
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Itaú Unibanco has well-defined rules for calculating its exposure, and the models designed are used both for controlling the use of counterparty limits and for allocating capital. For derivatives, Itaú Unibanco uses the potential credit risk (PCR) too, interpreted as the value of the potential financial exposure that a transaction can attain upon maturity. The risk may be mitigated by the use of margin call, initial margin or other mitigating instrument.
Netting agreements are defined by CMN Resolution 3,263 and, as from January 2017, Itaú Unibanco has been considering this resolution in the calculation of its regulatory capital, in accordance with BACEN Circular 3,809.
According to BACEN Circular 3,644, for the calculation of the net global exposure to the counterparty credit risk arising from unsettled operations, the application of the Unsettled Operation Credit Conversion Factor (FCL) is considered.
According to BACEN Circular 3,904, as of June 2019, the exposure value of the Counterparty Credit Risk arising from operations with derivative financial instruments shall be calculated using the SA-CCR Approach (Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk).
Derivative Contracts Subject to Counterparty Credit Risk
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Settled in a settlement system (Stock Exchange)
(1)
12,412
7,340
5,703
Notional Value
1,917,708
1,921,308
774,718
Potential Future Exposures
3,380
1,547
1,254
Gross Positive Value
24,376
14,617
4,450
Effects of netting agreements
15,345
8,824
-
Not settled in a settlement system (Over-the-Counter) - with collateral
-
-
-
Notional Value
873,317
690,058
286,160
Potential Future Exposures
7,504
5,361
3,726
Gross Positive Value
28,721
15,607
6,938
Effects of netting agreements
33,750
19,836
6,464
Effect of collateral
2,476
1,131
4,200
Not settled in a settlement system (Over-the-Counter) - without collateral
34,072
13,727
18,638
Notional Value
467,666
387,919
1,120,600
Potential Future Exposures
4,783
3,937
8,067
Gross Positive Value
29,289
9,790
10,571
Net exposure to derivatives
(2)
46,483
21,067
24,341
Amounts regarding contracts settled in a clearing and settlement system in which the clearinghouse operates as central counterparty.
As from June 2019, the SA-CCR Approach (Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk) was adopted for the calculation of the exposure values to Counterparty Credit Risk for derivatives. Previously, the exposure value was calculated using the Current Exposure Method (CEM) approach.
Transactions carried out on behalf of Clients Subject to Counterparty Credit Risk
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Derivatives Contracts
(1)
546
812
738
Notional Value
3,775,787
4,710,179
1,112,853
Potential Future Exposures
3,952
3,547
5,000
Gross Positive Value
15,384
12,025
3,534
Effects of netting agreements
18,790
14,760
-
Collaterals
-
-
7,796
Security lending and borrowing
1,063
1,348
1,224
Notional Value
11,644
15,291
10,764
Collaterals
10,581
13,943
9,539
Net exposure
1,609
2,159
1,962
As from June 2019, the SA-CCR Approach (Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk) was adopted for the calculation of the exposure values to Counterparty Credit Risk for derivatives. Previously, the exposure value was calculated using the Current Exposure Method (CEM) approach.
Itaú Unibanco considers that there is counterparty credit risk in reverse repo agreements (purchase with resale commitment) when the difference between the amount paid and the security received (when the latter is eligible as a mitigator) is positive; and in repo agreements (sale with repurchase commitment), when the difference between the security delivered and the amount received is positive.
27
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Repurchase Agreements Subject to Counterparty Credit Risk
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Settled in a settlement system
(1)
3,061
3,776
2,971
Reverse repo agreements
-
-
2,170
Notional Value
(2)
261,459
195,232
259,796
Effect of collateral
261,459
195,232
257,625
Repo agreements
3,061
3,776
801
Notional Value
(2)
220,479
204,171
231,595
Effect of collateral
217,418
200,396
230,794
Not settled in a settlement system
9,315
8,129
7,672
Reverse repo agreements
676
305
210
Notional Value
(2)
1,926
1,272
322
Effect of collateral
1,251
967
112
Repo agreements
8,639
7,824
7,463
Notional Value
(2)
55,211
55,204
59,051
Effect of collateral
46,572
47,380
51,589
Net exposure to repurchase agreements
12,376
11,905
10,644
Amounts regarding contracts settled in a clearing and settlement system (Stock Exchange, Selic or similar).
The notional value of repurchase agreements is similar to their positive gross value.
Other
(1)
Agreements Subject to Counterparty Credit Risk
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Notional Value
(2)
19,850
13,170
13,349
Collateral posted in favor of clearing houses
18,377
13,231
9,722
Effects of netting agreements
-
-
-
Effect of collateral
-
-
-
Net exposure
(3)
19,490
14,395
10,233
Includes securities agreements to be settled, as well as forex agreements, and rights on securities lending
The notional value of these agreements is similar to their positive gross value.
Exposure amount after the application of FCL, according to BACEN Circular 3,644.
Exposure to Counterparty Credit Risk
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Net global exposure to counterparty credit risk
79,958
49,526
47,179
Net exposure to derivatives
(1)
46,483
21,067
24,341
Net exposure to repurchase agreements
12,376
11,905
10,644
Net exposure to other agreements subject to counterparty credit risk
19,490
14,395
10,233
Net exposure by transactions carried out on behalf of Clients
1,609
2,159
1,962
As from June 2019, the SA-CCR Approach (Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk) was adopted for the calculation of the exposure values to Counterparty Credit Risk for derivatives. Previously, the exposure value was calculated using the Current Exposure Method (CEM) approach.
Acquisitions, Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets
The acquisition of financial assets follows the same policies and the same credit governance established for the portfolios originated at Itaú Unibanco. Financial asset acquisitions aim at increasing loan portfolio diversification and meeting the clients' demands for liquidity. The purpose of the sale and transfer of financial assets is to meet investor demand for credit assets or work as a portfolio credit risk management instrument.
Credit assignments (transfers of receivables) carried out through December 2011 were recorded in accordance with current regulation together with income recognition at the time of the assignment, regardless of the risks and rewards being retained or not.
Since January 2012, as determined by CMN Resolution 3,533 and supplementary regulation, accounting records take into consideration the retention or non-retention of risks and benefits on sale or transfers of financial assets.
Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Sale of exposures with co-obligation registered in memorandum accounts
62
66
73
Balance of sale of exposure with substantial retention of risks and benefits
1,835
2,455
3,698
Securitization Companies
1,804
2,425
3,665
Financial institutions
31
30
33
28
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets
R$ million
1st quarter
4th quarter
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Flow of sale exposure in the quarter with substantial transfer of risks and rewards
1,191
821
327
207
177
Credit rights Investments Fund (FIDC)
985
212
274
94
40
Securitization Companies
101
-
39
35
4
Financial institutions
-
-
-
-
-
Specific Purpose Company (SPE)
-
30
-
-
-
Other(1)
105
579
14
78
133
Operations with the public sector and other legal entities
Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets
R$ million
1st quarter
4th quarter
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Total exposures acquired WITH retention of assignor's risks and rewards
548
300
125
111
104
Acquisition of Financial Assets
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Acquisitions of loan portfolios WITH the retention of assignor's risks and rewards
a) By type of exposure
438
510
510
Individuals - Vehicle and Leasing
429
498
381
Companies -Loans (CCB)
-
-
-
Companies - Other
9
12
129
b) By type of assignor
438
510
510
Financial institutions
438
510
510
Acquisition of Financial Assets
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Acquisitions of loan portfolios with NO retention of assignor's risks and rewards
a) By type of exposure
1,009
1,069
1,350
Individuals - Payroll
1,009
1,069
1,350
b) By type of assignor
1,009
1,069
1,350
Financial institutions
1,009
1,069
1,350
Operations of Securitization
Itaú Unibanco's portfolio includes securities arising from securitization processes. The portfolio is made up of Securitized Real Estate Loans (CRI), quotas of Credit Rights Investment Funds (FIDC) and Agribusiness Receivables Certificate (CRA) and debentures with securitization characteristics (issues whose flow of receipts is dependent on the performance of the underlying receivables).
Exposure to securitization of FIDC, in the consolidated accounts, includes only fund units not consolidated in the Prudential Conglomerate. According to BACEN Circular 3,701, FIDC units when the institution has control or retains risks and rewards must be consolidated in the Prudential Conglomerate. Itaú Unibanco classifies securities arising from securitization processes based on the governance of products determined, and the credit is approved at the proper authority levels.
Itaú Unibanco follows risk retention guidelines of CMN Resolution 3,533.
The balances of these operations are presented below.
29
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Securitization Exposures
(1)
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
CRI
6,328
7,291
10,291
Mortgage Loans
6,328
7,291
10,291
Single-Tranche
5,502
6,260
8,955
Subordinated
826
1,031
1,336
CRA
511
519
155
Credit Related to Agribusiness
511
519
155
Single-Tranche
511
519
155
FIDC
1,463
2,764
216
Credit Rights
1,463
2,764
216
Senior
1,463
2,764
216
Debenture
106
103
84
Loan portfolio
106
103
84
Single-Tranche
106
103
84
Total
8,408
10,677
10,746
Traditional securitization.
The table below presents the summary of the securitization activity in the period:
Securitization Activities in the Period(1)
R$ million
1st quarter
4th quarter
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
CRI
20
195
612
150
75
Mortgage Loans
20
195
612
150
75
FIDC
2,903
366
90
1,851
575
Credit Rights
2,903
366
90
1,851
575
CRA
-
322
381
446
130
Credit Related to Agribusiness
-
322
381
446
130
Total
2,923
883
1,084
2,447
780
Traditional securitization.
It should be noted that the portion of RWACPAD attributable to securitization exposure did not exceed 5% of the total on March 31, 2020.
Itaú Unibanco ascertains its gains and losses with the securitization process taking into account its different activities as originator or investor, in other words, the participant that assigns portfolios for securitization purposes, and the trader of securitized assets, respectively.
As originator, gains and losses are calculated as the difference between the sum received for assets transferred to the securitizing institutions and the book value of the portfolio. As investor, the calculation takes into account the difference between the sale amount and the book value of the securitized paper.
Gains and losses on securitization are disclosed when they are material.
Credit Derivatives
Itaú Unibanco buys and sells credit protection in order to meet the needs of its customers.
CDS (credit default swap) is credit derivative in which, upon a default related to the reference entity, the protection buyer is entitled to receive, from the protection seller, the amount equivalent to the difference between the face value of the CDS contract and the fair value of the liability on the date the contract was settled, also known as the recovered amount. The protection buyer does not need to hold the debt instrument of the reference entity for it to receive the amounts due pursuant to the CDS contract terms when a credit event occurs.
TRS (total return swap) is a transaction in which a party swaps the total return of an asset or of a basket of assets for regular cash flows, usually interest and a guarantee against capital loss. In a TRS contract, the parties do not transfer the ownership of the assets.
30
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Notional Amount of Credit Derivatives Held in Portfolio
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Risk Transferred
1,627
2,295
2,616
Credit Default Swap (CDS)
1,627
2,295
2,616
Risk Received
(14,081)
(10,444)
(6,544)
Credit Default Swap (CDS)
(9,415)
(6,283)
(6,544)
Total Return Swap (TRS)
(4,666)
(4,161)
-
Total
(12,454)
(8,149)
(3,928)
Required capital of Risk Received
75
57
60
31
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
6 Market Risk
6.1 Framework and Treatment
Market risk is the possibility of losses resulting from fluctuations in the market values of positions held by a financial institution, including the risk of operations subject to variations in foreign exchange rates, interest rates, equity and commodity prices, as set forth by CMN. Price Indexes are treated as a risk factor group.
The institutional policy for market risk is in compliance with Resolution 4,557 and establishes the management structure and market risk control, which has the function of:
Provide visibility and comfort for all senior management levels that market risks assumed must be in line with Itaú Unibanco risk-return objectives;
Provide disciplined and informed dialogue on the overall market risk profile and its evolution over time;
Increase transparency as to how the business works to optimize results;
Provide early warning mechanisms to facilitate effective risk management, without obstructing the business objectives; and
Monitor and avoid concentration of risks.
Market risk is controlled by an area independent of the business units, which is responsible for the daily activities: (i) measuring and assessing risk, (ii) monitoring stress scenarios, limits and alerts, (iii) applying, analyzing and stress testing scenarios, (iv) reporting risk to the individuals responsible in the business units, in compliance with Itaú Unibanco´s governance, (v) monitoring the measures needed to adjust positions and/or risk levels to make them viable, and (vi) supporting the secure launch of new financial products.
Market risk management framework categorizes transactions as part of either the Trading Book or the Baking Book, in accordance with general criteria established by CMN Resolution 4,557 and BACEN Circular 3,354. Trading Book is composed of all trades with financial and commodity instruments (including derivatives) undertaken with the intention of trading. Banking Book is predominantly characterized by portfolios originated from the banking business and operations related to balance sheet management, are intended to be either held to maturity, or sold in the medium and in the long term.
Market risk management is based on the following key metrics:
Value at Risk (VaR): a statistical metric that quantifies the maximum potential economic loss expected in normal market conditions, considering a defined holding period and confidence interval;
Losses in Stress Scenarios (Stress Testing): a simulation technique to evaluate the impact, in the assets, liabilities and derivatives of the portfolio, of various risk factors in extreme market situations (based on prospective and historic scenarios);
Stop Loss: metrics that trigger a management review of positions, if the accumulated losses in a given period reach specified levels;
Concentration: cumulative exposure of certain financial instrument or risk factor calculated at market value ("MtM - Mark to Market"); and
Stressed VaR: statistical metric derived from VaR calculation, aimed at capturing the biggest risk in simulations of the current trading portfolio, taking into consideration the observable returns in historical scenarios of extreme volatility.
In addition to the risk metrics described above, sensitivity and loss control measures are also analyzed. They include:
Gap Analysis: accumulated exposure of the cash flows by risk factor, which are marked-to-market and positioned by settlement dates;
Sensitivity (DV01 - Delta Variation Risk): impact on the market value of cash flows when a 1 basis point change is applied to current interest rates or on the index rates; and
Sensitivities to Various Risk Factors (Greeks): partial derivatives of a portfolio of options on the prices of the underlying assets, implied volatilities, interest rates and time.
In an attempt to fit the transactions into the defined limits, Itaú Unibanco hedges its client transactions and proprietary positions, including investments overseas. Derivatives are the most commonly used instruments for carrying out these hedging activities, and can be characterized as either accounting or economic hedge, both of which are governed by institutional regulations at Itaú Unibanco.
The structure of limits and alerts is in alignment with the board of directors' guidelines, being reviewed and approved on an annual basis. This structure extends to specific limits and is aimed at improving the process of risk monitoring and
32
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
understanding as well as preventing risk concentration. Limits and alerts are calibrated based on projections of future balance sheets, stockholders' equity, liquidity, complexity and market volatility, as well as the Itaú Unibanco's risk appetite.
The consumption of market risk limits is monitored and disclosed daily through exposure and sensitivity maps. The market risk area analyzes and controls the adherence of these exposures to limits and alerts and reports them timely to the Treasury desks and other structures foreseen in the governance.
Itaú Unibanco uses proprietary systems to measure the consolidated market risk. The processing of these systems takes place in an access-controlled environment, being highly available, which has data safekeeping and recovery processes, and counts on an infrastructure to ensure the continuity of business in contingency (disaster recovery) situations.
6.2 Portfolio Analysis
Interest rate risk in the banking book
Interest rate risk is the potential loss associated with variations in these rates in the market in relation to indexer mismatches, maturities and between investments and funding. The methodology adopted involves marking-to-market of the various products, calculating the sensitivity to variations in interest rates, and the value at risk by historical simulation (VaR) as well as stress tests throughout the entire portfolio, as determined by Itaú Unibanco's institutional regulations.
In managing the interest rate risk of the loan portfolios that show material early settlements, Itaú Unibanco adjusts the original maturities of transactions, which speeds up the reduction in the originally contracted payment flows so as to better reflect clients' expected behavior.
Likewise, the balances of products with no definite expiry date, such as demand deposits and savings accounts, are included in the statistics on the basis of past and seasonal experience. The core portion is distributed over time, thus generating an exposure to changes in interest rates, pursuant to internally approved methodologies.
The table below shows the sensitivity of the amount of the banking book positions to changes in interest rate curves, using the methodology and stress scenarios adopted.
Sensibility of Banking Position
(1)
R$ million
Exposures
03/31/2020
Risk factors
Risk of variation in:
Scenario I
Scenario II
Scenario III
Interest Rate
Fixed Income Interest Rates in reais
(10)
(969)
(1,909)
Foreign Exchange Linked
Foreign Exchange Linked Interest Rates
(3)
(233)
(449)
Price Index Linked
Interest of Inflation coupon
(3)
(270)
(476)
TR
TR Linked Interest Rates
0
(5)
(9)
Amounts net of tax effects.
In order to measure these sensitivities, the following scenarios are used:
Scenario I: Shocks of 1 base point in interest fixed rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes, and 1 percentage point in the prices of currencies and shares;
Scenario II: Shocks of 25% in interest fixed rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes, and in the prices of currencies and shares, both for growth and fall, considering the largest resulting losses per risk factor;
Scenario III: Shocks of 50% in interest fixed rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes, and in the prices of currencies and shares, both for growth and fall, considering the largest resulting losses per risk factor.
Evolution of the Trading Book
The evolution of the Trading Book, broken down by major risk factors, is tabulated below:
Total Value of Trading Position
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Long
Short
Long
Short
Long
Short
Interest Rates
233,409
(215,570)
170,726
(160,774)
145,814
(140,256)
Foreign Exchange
123,769
(123,649)
113,552
(113,578)
157,091
(160,508)
Equities
212
(68)
469
(169)
3,662
(3,632)
Commodities
1,741
(1,746)
1,361
(1,372)
16
(1)
33
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Evolution of the Derivatives Portfolio
The main purpose of the derivative positions in the Banking Book and Trading Book is to manage risks in these positions and in the corresponding risk factors.
Derivatives: Trades in Brazil - Trading + Banking - With Central Counterparty
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Long
Short
Long
Short
Long
Short
Interest Rates
135,276
(146,301)
284,380
(81,782)
121,116
(92,398)
Foreign Exchange
240,554
(314,032)
166,314
(200,784)
44,810
(60,918)
Equities
3,668
(3,299)
600
(186)
1,900
(500)
Commodities
1,154
(1,259)
981
(1,100)
102
(118)
Derivatives: Trades in Brazil - Trading + Banking - Without Central Counterparty
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Long
Short
Long
Short
Long
Short
Interest Rates
34,287
(32,580)
31,517
(42,525)
43,269
(36,458)
Foreign Exchange
26,193
(43,373)
16,863
(32,641)
16,172
(41,583)
Equities
-
(4,048)
11
(79)
-
(67)
Commodities
100
-
107
-
79
(50)
Derivatives: Foreign Trades - Trading + Banking - With Central Counterparty
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Long
Short
Long
Short
Long
Short
Interest Rates
19,216
(12,885)
21,929
(12,932)
535
(2,656)
Foreign Exchange
52,614
(64,349)
62,843
(72,285)
76,365
(74,717)
Equities
1,839
(3,677)
515
(770)
634
(2,471)
Commodities
-
-
-
-
-
(31)
Derivatives: Foreign Trades - Trading + Banking - Without Central Counterparty
R$ million
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Long
Short
Long
Short
Long
Short
Interest Rates
62,002
(97,177)
40,413
(91,245)
44,214
(103,024)
Foreign Exchange
357,057
(347,109)
277,082
(265,414)
251,375
(244,894)
VaR - Consolidated Itaú Unibanco
Consolidated VaR of Itaú Unibanco is calculated by Historical Simulation, i.e., the expected distribution for profit and loss (P&L's - Profit and loss statement) of a portfolio over a time horizon that can be estimated based on the historical behavior of returns of market risk factors of this portfolio. VaR is calculated at a confidence level of 99%, historical period of 4 years (1000 business days) and a holding period of one day. In addition, in a conservative approach, VaR is calculated daily, being or not volatility-weighted, and the final VaR is the most restrictive value between both methodologies.
VaR - Itaú Unibanco Holding
(1)
R$ million
VaR per Risk Factor Group
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
Brazilian Interest rates
1,642
813
857
Currencies
60
11
30
Equities
26
29
38
Commodities
1
1
1
Diversification effect
(966)
(576)
(552)
Total VaR
763
278
374
Maximum Total VaR of the Quarter
763
398
472
Average Total VaR of the Quarter
375
280
397
Minimum Total VaR of the Quarter
258
211
361
Considers one-day holding period and 99% confidence level.
The Total VaR increased from the prior quarter due to higher market volatility.
VaR and Stressed VaR Internal Model - Regulatory Portfolio
For its Regulatory Portfolio, Itaú Unibanco uses historical simulation methodology for calculating the VaR and Stressed VaR, with a confidence interval of 99% and a holding period of at least 10-day, depending on the market liquidity of the portfolio.
34
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
VaR - Itaú Unibanco - Regulatory Portfolio (1)
R$ million
VaR per Risk Factor Group
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
03/31/2019
VaR
Stressed VaR
VaR
Stressed VaR
VaR
Stressed VaR
Brazilian Interest rates
264
126
114
290
84
160
Currencies
249
404
20
56
43
92
Equities
105
76
28
47
54
38
Commodities
4
3
6
7
3
4
Diversification effect
(224)
(215)
(41)
(147)
(80)
(175)
Total VaR
398
394
127
253
104
119
Maximum Total VaR of the Quarter
398
394
218
601
160
495
Average Total VaR of the Quarter
142
197
133
292
104
183
Minimum Total VaR of the Quarter
62
101
79
208
59
75
VaR Historical Simulation approach, holding period of 10 days. Amounts reported consider 99% confidence level.
Stress Testing
In addition to using VaR, Itaú Unibanco daily analyzes the risk in extreme scenarios under a wide range of different stress testings, so as to identify significant losses that could occur in extreme market conditions. This scenarios are based on past crises, prospectives crises and on predetermined shocks in the risk factors.
One factor that has a major bearing on the test results is the correlation between the assets and the respective risk factors, and this effect is simulated in various ways in the different scenarios tested.
In order to identify its greatest risks and to assist in decision-making by the treasury department and by the senior management, the results of the stress tests are assessed by means of risk factors as well as in a consolidated way.
Backtesting
The effectiveness of the VaR model is validated by the use of backtesting techniques, comparing daily hypothetical and effective results with the estimated daily VaR. The daily VaR is calculated over a one-day maintenance horizon, according to the 99% confidence level and using a historical period of 1,000 days. The percentage of capital requirement associated with this model is 100%.
Green (0 to 4 exceptions): backtesting results that do not suggest any problem with the quality or accuracy of the adopted models;
Yellow (5 to 9 exceptions): intermediate range group, which indicates an early warning monitoring and may indicate the need to review the model; and
Red (10 or more exceptions): need for improvement actions.
The Backtesting presented three exceptions in relation to the effective and hypothetical results in the period.
35
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
7 Operational Risk
7.1 Framework and Treatment
Operational risk is defined as the possibility of losses arising from failure, deficiency or inadequacy of internal process, people or systems or from external events that affect the achievement of strategic, tactical or operational objectives. It includes legal risk associated with inadequacy or deficiency in contracts signed by the institution, as well as penalties due to noncompliance with laws and punitive damages to third parties arising from the activities undertaken by the institution.
Itaú Unibanco internally classifies its risk events in:
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Internal fraud; External fraud;
Labor claims and deficient security in the workplace; Inadequate practices related to clients, products and services; Damages to own physical assets or assets in use by Itaú Unibanco; Interruption of Itaú Unibanco's activities;
Failures in information technology (IT) systems, processes or infrastructure;
Failures in the performance, compliance with deadlines and management of activities at Itaú Unibanco.
Operational risk management includes conduct risk, which is subject to mitigating procedures to assess product design (suitability) and incentive models. The inspection area is responsible for fraud prevention. Irrespective of their origin, specific cases may be handled by risk committees and integrity and ethics committees. Itaú Unibanco has a governance process that is structured through forums and corporate bodies composed of senior management, which report to the Board of Directors, with well-defined roles and responsibilities in order to segregate the business and management and control activities, ensuring independence between the areas and, consequently, well-balanced decisions with respect to risks. This is reflected in the risk management process carried out on a decentralized basis under the responsibility of the business areas and by a centralized control carried out by the internal control, compliance and operational risk department, by means of methodologies, training courses, certification and monitoring of the control environment in an independent way.
The managers of the executive areas use corporate methods constructed and made available by the internal control, compliance and operational risk area. Among the methodologies and tools used are the self-evaluation and the map of the institution's prioritized risks, the approval of processes, products, and system development products and projects, the monitoring of key risk indicators that and the database of operational losses, guaranteeing a single conceptual basis for managing processes, systems, projects and new products and services.
Within the governance of the risk management process, regularly, the consolidated reports on risk monitoring, controls, action plans and operational losses are presented to the business area executives.
In line with CMN Resolution 4,557, the document "Public Report - Integrated Management of Operational Risk /Internal Controls/Compliance", summarized version of the institutional operational risk management policy can be found on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Reports.
7.2 Crisis Management and Business Continuity
Itaú Unibanco's Business Continuity Program is designed to anticipate and respond at an acceptable level to events that may interrupt its essential activities. It establishes the Business Continuity Plan (BCP), which consists of modular procedures that are available for use in the event of incidents. The descriptions/characteristics of the existing plans are:
•
•
•
Disaster Recovery: it aims to ensure the availability and integrity of Information Technology resources and communication in the event of a failure in the primary Data Center to maintain the processing of critical systems; Workplace Contingency: alternative facilities to perform the activities in the event the administrative buildings become unavailable;
Operational Contingency: alternatives to carry out critical processes whether they are systemic, procedural or emergency responses.
In order to assess the efficiency of the contingency actions in the face of the interruption scenarios described in the plans and identify improvement points, tests are carried out at intervals that vary according to the plan, at least once a year.
In order to keep the continuity solutions aligned with the business requirements (processes, minimum resources, legal requirements, etc) the Program applies the following tools to assess the institution:
36
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Business Impact Analysis (BIA): evaluates the criticality and resumption requirement of the processes that support the delivery of products and services.
Threats and Vulnerabilities Analysis (AVA): identification of threats near to Itaú Unibanco's buildings.
In addition, the institution has a Crisis Management Program, which is aimed at managing business interruption events, natural disasters, impacts of an environmental, social, and infrastructure/operational (including information technology) or of any other nature that jeopardize the image and reputation and/or viability of Itaú Unibanco's processes with its employees, clients, strategic partners and regulators, with timely and integrated responses.
7.3 Independent Validation of Risk Models
Itaú Unibanco validates the processes and risk models independently. This is done by a department which is separate from the business and risk control areas, to ensure that its assessments are independent.
The validation method, defined in an internal policy, meets regulatory requirements such as those of BACEN Circulars
3,646 and 3,674. The validation stages include:
•
•
•
•
•
Verification of mathematical and theoretical development of the models;
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the models, including the variables, construction of an independent calculator and the use of appropriate technical;
When applicable, comparison with alternative models and international benchmarks; Histhorical Backtesting of the model;
The correct implementation of the models in the systems used.
Additionally, the validation area assesses the stress testing program.
The performance of the independent validation area and the validation of the processes and models are assessed by Internal Audit and reported to the specific senior management committees. Action plans are prepared to address opportunities identified during the independent validation process, and are monitored by the 3 lines of defense and by senior management until the conclusion.
37
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
8 Liquidity Risk
8.1 Framework and Treatment
Liquidity risk is defined as the likelihood of the institution not being able to effectively honor its expected and unexpected obligations, current and future, including those from guarantees commitment, without affecting its daily operations or incurring significant losses.
In line with the fundraising strategy, Itaú Unibanco has diversified and stable sources of funding available, monitored through concentration and maturity indicators, in order to mitigate liquidity risks, in accordance with the institution's risk appetite.
The governance of the liquidity risk management is based on advisory boards, subordinated to the Board of Directors or the executive structure of Itaú Unibanco. Such boards establish the institution's risk appetites, define the limits related to the liquidity control and monitor the liquidity indicators.
The control of the liquidity risk is carried out by an area that is independent of the business areas, responsible for defining the composition of the reserve, estimating the cash flow and the exposure to liquidity risk in different time horizons and monitoring short and long term liquidity indicators (LCR and NSFR respectively). In addition, it proposes minimum limits to absorb losses in stress scenarios for each country where Itaú Unibanco operates and reports any non-compliance to the competent authorities. All activities are subject to verification by the independent validation, internal controls and audit departments.
Additionally, and pursuant to the requirements of Resolution 4,557, BACEN Circular 3,749 and Circular 3,869, the Liquidity Risk Statement (DRL - LCR) and the Long Term Liquidity Statement (DLP - NSFR) are monthly sent to BACEN. Finally, the following items are periodically prepared and submitted to senior management for monitoring and decision support:
Stress of liquidity indicators based on macroeconomic scenarios, simulation of reverse stress based on risk appetite, and projection of the main liquidity indicators to support decisions;
Contingency and recovery plans for crisis situations, with actions that provide for a gradation according to the level of criticality determined by the easiness of implementation, taking into account the characteristics of the local market in which it operates, seeking a rapid restoration of liquidity indicators;
Reports and graphs that describe risk positions;
Concentration indicators of funding providers and time.
The document that details the liquidity risk control institutional policy is on the Investor Relations website https://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Reports.
8.2 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), which is calculated as required by BACEN, in line with the Basel international standard, is defined as follows:
=
- (; % )
HQLA - High Quality Liquid Assets = correspond to inventories, in some cases weighted by a discount factor, of assets that remain liquid in the market even in periods of stress, that can easily be converted into cash and that are classified as low risk;
Outflowss = total potential cash outflows for a 30-day horizon, calculated for a standard stress scenario as defined by BACEN Circular 3,749;
Inflowss = total potential cash inflows for a 30-day horizon, calculated for a standard stress scenario as defined by BACEN Circular 3,749.
According to the instructions in BACEN Circular 3,775, banks with total assets exceeding R$100 billion have since October 2015 been required to submit a monthly Prudential Conglomerate LCR to BACEN. Since January 2019, the requirement for this indicator is 100%.
38
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Information on the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
R$ thousand
1st quarter 2020 ¹
4th quarter 2019
2
1st quarter 2019 ³
Total Unweighted
Total Weighted
Total Unweighted
Total Weighted
Total Unweighted
Total Weighted
Value (average)
(4)
Value (average)
(5)
Value (average)
(4)
Value (average)
(5)
Value (average)
(4)
Value (average)
(5)
High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA)
1
Total High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA)
-
186,704,896
-
170,004,407
170,648,702
Cash outflows
(6)
-
-
2
Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers, of
296,206,563
25,694,306
283,608,542
24,611,828
272,231,490
23,844,905
which:
3
Stable deposits
163,257,200
8,162,860
156,766,174
7,838,309
147,023,505
7,351,175
4
Less stable deposits
132,949,363
17,531,446
126,842,368
16,773,519
125,207,985
16,493,729
5
Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:
190,988,478
88,584,954
177,757,824
80,561,758
147,202,782
65,403,979
6
Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in
1,079,795
53,990
1,063,541
53,177
2,108,377
105,419
networks of cooperative banks
7
Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)
187,931,523
86,553,804
175,879,275
79,693,573
144,304,711
64,508,866
8
Unsecured debt
1,977,160
1,977,160
815,008
815,008
789,694
789,694
9
Secured wholesale funding
12,440,105
12,064,421
7,654,958
10
Additional requirements, of which:
248,398,774
32,527,090
265,458,246
34,228,550
229,025,276
30,978,105
11
Outflows related to derivative exposure and other collateral
38,109,640
17,745,247
37,702,176
18,156,422
30,345,289
15,163,653
requirements
12
Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products
1,383,532
1,383,532
1,270,912
1,270,912
2,641,861
2,641,861
13
Credit and liquidity facilities
208,905,602
13,398,311
226,485,158
14,801,216
196,038,126
13,172,590
Other contractual funding obligations
Other contingent funding obligations
Total cash outflows
Cash inflows
(6)
68,898,360
68,898,360
62,685,601
62,685,601
65,621,872
65,621,872
93,297,087
13,092,603
89,753,225
11,196,408
82,112,888
10,149,408
241,237,419
225,348,567
203,653,226
#N/D
#N/D
17
Secured lending
145,548,247
1,068,134
146,775,301
405,167
169,849,433
221,912
18
Inflows from fully performing exposures
33,507,923
20,703,815
30,968,861
18,927,092
28,037,265
17,092,911
19
Other cash inflows
119,500,991
106,624,842
104,372,199
91,980,930
94,008,489
82,262,021
20
Total cash inflows
298,557,161
128,396,792
282,116,360
111,313,189
291,895,187
99,576,844
Adjusted Total
(7)
Adjusted Total
(7)
Adjusted Total
(7)
21
Total HQLA
186,704,896
170,004,407
170,648,702
22
Total net cash outflows
112,840,627
114,035,378
104,076,382
23
LCR (%)
165.5%
149.1%
164.0%
It corresponds to 62 daily average observations.
It corresponds to 64 daily average observations.
It corresponds to 61 daily average observations.
Total balance of the cash inflows or outflows.
After application of weighting factors.
Potential cash outflows (Outflowse ) and inflows (Inflows e ).
Amount calculated after applying weighting factors and limits set by BACEN Circular 3,749.
The table shows that Itaú Unibanco has an average LCR of 165.5% in the quarter, leading to the conclusion that the institution comfortably has sufficient liquid assets to endure more than 30 days in a period of idiosyncratic or systemic liquidity stress, as set forth by the metrics.
8.3 Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), the calculation of which is established by the BACEN and in line with the Basel international guidelines, is defined as follows:
()
= ()
ASF - Available Stable Funding - refers to liabilities and equity weighted by a discount factor according to their stability, as provided for in BACEN Circular 3,869;
RSF - Required Stable Funding - refers to assets and off-balance exposures weighted by a discount factor to their necessity, as provided for in BACEN Circular 3,869.
39
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Information on the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
R$ thousand
03/31/2020
Value per residual effective maturity term (R$ thousand)
Greater than or
Weighted
equal to six
Greater than or
Lower than six
(2)
No Maturity
(1)
months, and
equal to 1
Value
months
(1)
(R$ thousand)
lower than 1
year
(1)
year
(1)
Available Stable Funding (AFS)
(3)
1
Capital
-
-
-
194,980,605
194,980,605
2
Reference Equity, gross of regulatory deductions
-
137,430,011
137,430,011
3
Other capital instruments not included in line 2
57,550,594
57,550,594
4
Retail Funding
170,828,358
167,161,822
5,255,610
12,929,246
330,077,701
5
Stable Funding
106,355,218
69,000,506
687,599
240,560
166,887,582
6
Less Stable Funding
64,473,139
98,161,316
4,568,012
12,688,686
163,190,118
7
Wholesale Funding
47,511,552
590,742,473
70,020,066
122,921,020
283,051,195
8
Operational deposits and deposits of member cooperatives
3,262,279
-
-
-
1,631,139
9
Other Wholesale Funding
44,249,274
590,742,473
70,020,066
122,921,020
281,420,056
10
Operations in which the institution acts exclusively as intermediary, not undertaking any
-
67,328,769
6,221,477
401,217
-
rights or obligations, even if contingent
11
Other liabilities, in which:
83,199,437
192,628,097
705,633
3,217,642
3,570,459
12
Derivatives whose replacement values are lower than zero
-
48,682,390
-
-
-
13
Other liability or equity elements not included above
83,199,437
143,945,707
705,633
3,217,642
3,570,459
14
Total Available Stable Funding (ASF)
301,539,347
1,017,861,161
82,202,786
334,449,730
811,679,959
Required Stable Funding (RSF)
(3)
15
Total NSFR high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
107,541,032
183,570,903
9,007,506
19,601,084
16,981,670
16
Operational deposits held at other financial institutions
-
-
-
-
-
17
Performing loans and securities (financial institutions, corporates and central banks)
-
477,502,650
95,107,100
351,502,424
443,424,000
18
Performing loans to financial institutions secured by Level 1 HQLA
-
20,697,926
-
8,795
2,078,588
19
Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non-Level 1 HQLA and unsecured
-
43,438,016
3,452,473
23,255,498
31,499,545
performing loans to financial institutions
20
Performing loans to non-financial corporate clients, loans to retail and small business
-
393,075,750
75,351,648
191,285,945
282,684,421
customers, and loans to sovereigns, central banks, of which:
21
With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35%, approach for credit risk, according to
-
-
-
-
-
Circular 3,644.
22
Performing residential mortgages, of which:
-
4,866,047
4,188,457
67,217,298
53,861,404
23
Which are in accordance to Circular 3,644, 2013, art. 22
-
-
-
45,169,071
31,315,444
24
Securities that are not in default and do not qualify as HQLA, including exchange-
-
15,424,910
12,114,523
69,734,888
73,300,042
traded equities
25
Operations in which the institution acts exclusively as intermediary, not undertaking any
-
68,247,631
6,835,420
899,993
-
rights or obligations, even if contingent
26
Other assets, in which:
4,860,726
244,786,428
9,191,679
151,125,334
217,858,533
27
Transactions with gold and commodities, including those with expected physical
-
-
-
-
-
settlement
Assets posted as initial margin for derivatives contracts and participation in mutual
28
guarantee funds of clearinghouses or providers of clearing and settlement services
-
-
-
28,843,840
24,517,264
which acts as central counterparty.
29
Derivatives whose replacement values are higher than or equal to zero
-
-
-
51,112,292
2,294,379
30
Derivatives whose replacement values are less than zero, gross of the deduction of any
-
-
-
2,435,118
2,435,118
collateral provided as a result of deposit of variation margin
31
All other assets not included in the above categories
4,860,726
244,786,428
9,191,679
68,734,084
188,611,773
32
Off-balance sheet transactions
408,000,058
-
-
-
16,870,353
33
Total Required Stable Funding (RSF)
520,401,815
974,107,612
120,141,706
523,128,835
695,134,557
Total Adjusted
(4)
Value
Total Available Stable Funding (ASF)
811,679,959
Total Required Stable Funding (RSF)
695,134,557
34
NSFR (%)
116.8%
This is the total balance of the available stable funding (ASF) or required stable funding (RSF).
Corresponds to the amount after application of weighting factors.
Corresponds to available stable funding (ASF) or required stable funding (RSF).
Corresponds to the amount calculated after application of the weighting factors and limits set forth in BACEN Circular 3.869.
NSFR Comparative
R$ Thousand
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
Total Adjusted
Total Adjusted
Value (1)
Value (1)
Total Available Stable Funding (ASF)
811,679,959
733,241,901
Total Required Stable Funding (RSF)
695,134,557
599,962,679
NSFR (%)
116.8%
122.2%
Corresponds to the amount calculated after application of the weighting factors and limits set forth in BACEN Circular 3,869.
40
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Itaú Unibanco's Available Stable Funding (ASF) amounted to R$ 811,7 billion in the 1st quarter, mainly due to Capital and Retail and Wholesale Funding. Required Stable Funding (RSF), in turn, amounted to R$ 695,1 billion in the 1st quarter, particularly due to Loans and financing awarded to wholesale and retail customers, central governments and transactions with central Banks.
The table shows that the NSFR was 116.8% at the closing of the quarter, above to the requirement of 100%. Thus, the institution counts on sufficient available stable funds to support the stable funds required in the long term, according to the metrics.
41
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
9 Other Risks
Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks
Products that compose portfolios of insurance companies of Itaú Unibanco are related to life and elementary insurance, as well as pension plans and premium bonds. The main risks inherent in these products are described below and their definitions are given in their respective chapters.
•
•
•
•
•
Underwriting Risk: possibility of losses arising from insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds that go against institution's expectations, directly or indirectly associated with technical and actuarial bases used for calculating premiums, contributions and technical provisions;
Market Risk;
Credit Risk; Operational risk;
Liquidity risk in insurance operations.
In line with domestic and international best practices, Itaú Unibanco has a risk management structure which ensures that risks resulting from insurance, pension and special savings products are properly assessed and reported to the relevant forums.
The process of risk management for insurance, pensions and premium bond plans is independent and focus on the special nature of each risk.
The aim of Itaú Unibanco is to ensure that assets serving as collateral for long-term products, with guaranteed minimum returns, are managed according to the characteristics of the liabilities, so that they are actuarially balanced and solvent over the long term.
Social and Environmental Risk
Itaú Unibanco understands social and environmental risk as the risk of potential losses due to exposure to social and environmental events arising from the performance of its activities.
Mitigation actions of social and environmental risk are carried out through processes mappings, internal controls, monitoring new regulations on the subject, and recording occurrences in internal databases. In addition, risks identified, prioritized and actions taken complement the management of this risk in Itaú Unibanco. The social and environmental risk management is carried out by the first line of defense in its daily operations, supplemented by a specialized assessment of legal and risks control area. Business units also have their governance for approval of new products, including assessing the social and environmental risk, which ensures compliance in the new products and processes employed by the institution. Governance also includes the Social and Environmental Risk Committee, which is primarily responsible for guide institutional views of social and environmental risk exposure related to Itaú Unibanco activities.
Itaú Unibanco consistently seeks to evolve in the management of social and environmental risk, always attentive to the challenges so as to monitor the changes in and demands of society. Therefore, among other actions, Itaú Unibanco has assumed and incorporated into Itaú Unibanco's internal processes a number of national and international voluntary commitments and pacts aimed at integrating social, environmental and governance aspects into Itaú Unibanco business. The main ones are the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the Charter for Human Rights - Ethos, the Equator Principles (EP), the Global Impact, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program, the Pacto Nacional para Erradicação do Trabalho Escravo (National Pact for Eradicating Slave Labor), among others. Itaú Unibanco efforts to increase the knowledge of the assessment of the social and environmental criteria have been recognized as models in Brazil and abroad, as shown by the recurring presence of the institution in the major sustainability indexes abroad, such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and recently, in Sustainability Index Euronext Vigeo - Emerging 70, and in Brazil, for example in the Corporate Sustainability Index, as well as the numerous prizes which Itaú Unibanco has been awarded.
Regulatory and Compliance Risk
Regulatory and Compliance risk is the risk arising from losses due to fines, sanctions and other penalties applied by regulatory agencies resulting from noncompliance with regulatory requirements. This risk is managed through a structured process aimed at identifying changes in the regulatory environment, analyzing their impacts on the departments of the institution and monitoring the actions directed at adherence to the regulatory requirements.
Itaú Unibanco has a structured flow for addressing rules, which involves several areas, covering the stages of recognition and researches, distribution of regulatory environment changes and the monitoring of action plans for regulatory
42
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
compliance, all of which are established in internal policies. This structured process includes the following actions: (i) to understand the changes in the regulatory environment; (ii) to monitor regulatory trends; (iii) to care for the relationship between the institution and the regulator, self-regulatory bodies and the representation entity; (iv) to monitor action plans on regulatory or self-regulatory compliance; (v) to coordinate a program to comply with significant norms, such as Integrity and Ethics; and (vi) to report regulatory issues in Operational and Compliance Risk forums, according to the structure of committees established in internal policies.
Model Risk
The model risk arises from the incorrect development or maintenance of models, such as mistaken assumptions, and inappropriate use or application of the model.
The use of models can lead to decisions that are more accurate and therefore it is a major practice in the institution. The models have supported strategic decisions in several contexts, such as credit approval, pricing, volatility curve estimation, calculation of capital, among others.
Due to the increasing use of models, driven by the application of new technologies and the expansion of data use, Itaú Unibanco has improved its governance in relation to its development and monitoring, through the definition of guidelines, policies and procedures aimed at assuring the quality and mitigation of the associated risks.
Reputational Risk
Itaú Unibanco understands reputational risk as the risk arising from internal practices, risk events and external factors that may generate a negative perception of the institution among clients, counterparties, stockholders, investors, supervisors, commercial partners, among others, resulting in impacts on the value of the brand and financial losses, in addition to adversely affecting Itaú Unibanco's capability to maintain existing commercial relations, start new businesses and continue to have access to financing sources.
The institution believes that its reputation is extremely important for achieving its long-term goals and this is why the institution tries to align its speech with ethical and transparent practice and work, which is essential to raise the confidence of Itaú Unibanco's stakeholders. Itaú Unibanco's reputation depends on its strategy (vision, culture and skills) and derives from direct or indirect experience of the relationship between Itaú Unibanco and its stakeholders.
Since the reputational risk directly or indirectly permeates all operations and processes of the institution, Itaú Unibanco's governance is structured in a way to ensure that potential reputational risks are identified, analyzed and managed still in the initial phases of its operations and analysis of new products.
The treatment given to reputational risk is structured by means of many processes and internal initiatives, which, in turn, are supported by internal policies, and their main purpose is to provide mechanisms for the monitoring, management, control and mitigation of the main reputational risks. Among them are (i) risk appetite statement; (ii) process for the prevention and fight against unlawful acts; (iii) crisis management process and business continuity; (iv) processes and guidelines of the governmental and institutional relations; (v) corporate communication process; (vi) brand management process; (vii) ombudsman offices initiatives and commitment to customer satisfaction; and (vii) ethics guidelines and prevention of corruption.
Financial institutions play a key role in preventing and fighting illegal acts, in particular money laundering, terrorist financing and fraud, in which the challenge is to identify and suppress increasingly sophisticated operations that seek to conceal the origin, location, disposition, ownership and movement of goods and money derived, directly or indirectly, from illegal activities. Itaú Unibanco has introduced a corporate policy in order to prevent its involvement in illegal acts and to protect its reputation and image towards employees, clients, strategic partners, suppliers, service providers, regulators and society, through a governance structure based on transparency, strict compliance with rules and regulations and cooperation with police and judicial authorities. It is also continuously with local and international best practices for preventing and fighting against illegal acts, through investing and training employees.
In compliance with the guidelines of this corporate policy, Itaú Unibanco established a program to prevent and fight against illegal acts based on the following pillars:
•
•
•
•
•
•
Client Identification Process;
Know Your Client (KYC) Process;
Know Your Partner (KYP) Process;
Know Your Supplier (KYS) Process;
Know Your Employee (KYE) Process;
Assessment of New Products and Services;
43
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
•
•
•
Monitoring of Transactions;
Reporting Suspicious Transactions to the Regulatory Bodies; and Training and Awareness Raising.
This program applies to the entire institution, including subsidiaries and affiliates in Brazil and abroad. The preventing and combating unlawful acts governance is carried out by the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, Operational Risk Committee and Anti-Money Laundering Committees. The document that presents the guidelines established in the corporate program to prevent and combat unlawful acts may be seen on the www.itau.com.br/investor-relations,section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Policies, Corporate Policy for Prevention and Fight Against Illegal Acts.
In addition, Itaú Unibanco has been developing various data analysis models to improve customer risk classification, transaction monitoring and KYC methodology to provide greater accuracy in its analysis and to decrease false-positives. Itaú Unibanco has also been innovating its modeling solutions using new methods based on machine learning techniques to identify potentially suspicious activities.
Moreover, Itaú Unibanco is committed to protecting corporate information and ensuring client and general public privacy in any transactions. To this end, it has a Corporate Information Security Policy and Cyber Secutity and has a monitoring process and a control structure that covers technology, business areas and international units, adhering to principal regulatory bodies and external audits, and best market practices and certifications. Additionally, a Security Operation Center (SOC) that works 24/7 contributes to the cyber security of Itaú Unibanco's electronic channels and IT infrastructure, the monitoring of operations and thus minimization of the risk of a security incident.
The Corporate Information Security and Cyber Security Policy can be viewed on the website www.itau.com.br/investor- relations, section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Rules and Policies, Policies, Corporate Policy on Information Security and Cyber Security.
Country Risk
The country risk is the risk of losses related to non-compliance with obligations in connection with borrowers, issuers, counterparties or guarantors, as a result of political-economic and social events or actions taken by the government of the country in question.
Itaú Unibanco has a specific structure for the management and control of country risk, consisting of corporate bodies and dedicated teams, with responsibilities defined in policies. The institution has a structured and consistent procedure, including: (i) establishment of country ratings; (ii) determination of limits for countries; (iii) monitoring the use of limits.
Business and Strategy Risk
Business and strategy risk is the risk of a negative impact on the results or capital as a consequence of a faulty strategic planning, the making of adverse strategic decisions, the inability of Itaú Unibanco to implement the proper strategic plans and/or changes in its business environment.
Itaú Unibanco has implemented many mechanisms that ensure that both the business and the strategic decision-making processes follow proper governance standards, have the active participation of executives and the Board of Directors, are based on market, macroeconomic and risk information and are aimed at optimizing the risk-return ratio. Decision-making and the definition of business and strategy guidelines, count on the full engagement of the Board of Directors, primarily through the Strategy Committee, and of the executives, through the Executive Committee. In order to handle risk adequately, Itaú Unibanco has governance and processes to involve the ARF in business and strategy decisions, so as to ensure that risk is managed and decisions are sustainable in the long term. They are: (i) qualifications and incentives of board members and executives; (ii) budget process; (iii) product assessment; (iv) evaluation and prospecting of proprietary mergers and acquisitions; and (v) a risk appetite framework which, for example, restricts the concentration of credit and exposure to specific and material risks.
44
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
10
Appendix I
Template CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital
03/31/2020
Value
Balance
(R$ Thousand)
Sheet Reference
Common Equity Tier I: instruments and reserves
1
Instruments Eligible for the Common Equity Tier I
97,148,000
(k)
2
Revenue reserves
28,747,217
(l)
3
Other revenue and other reserve
(1,090,207)
(m)
5
Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group
11,500,643
(j)
CET1 capital)
6
Common Equity Tier I before regulatory adjustments
136,305,653
Common Equity Tier I: prudential adjustments
7
Prudential adjustments related to the pricing of financial instruments
478,832
8
Goodwill (net of related tax liability)
6,951,442
(e)
9
Intangible assets
8,730,731
(h) / (i)
Tax credits arising from income tax losses and social contribution tax loss carryfowards and those
10
originating from this contribution related to determination periods ended until December 31,
2,381,245
(b)
1998
11
Adjustments related to the market value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge the
(1,300,058)
cash flows of protected items whose mark-to-market adjustments are not recorded in the books.
15
Actuarial assets related to defined benefit pension funds
-
(d)
16
Shares or other instruments issued by the bank authorized to compose the Core Capital, acquired
911,518
(n)
directly, indirectly or synthetically
Total value of investments lower than 10% of the capital of companies that are similar to non-
Of which: arising from tax credits resulting from temporary differences that depend on the
3,446,387
generation of income or future taxable income for their realization
26
National specific regulatory adjustments
-
26.a
Deferred permanent assets
-
(g)
Investment in dependence, financial institution abroad or non-financial entity that is part of the
26.b
conglomerate, with respect to which the Central Bank of Brazil does not have access to
-
information, data and documents
Funding instruments eligible for the Common Equity Tier I issued by an institution that is
26.c
authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad, and that is
-
not part of the conglomerate
26.d
Increase of unauthorized capital
-
26.e
Excess of the amount adjusted of Common Equity Tier I
-
26.f
Deposit to cover capital deficiency
-
26.g
Amount of intangible assets established before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes into effect
-
(i)
26.h
Excess of resources invested on permanent assets
-
26.i
Total capital detached
-
26.j
Other residual differences concerning the Common Equity Tier I calculation methodology for
-
regulatory purposes
27
Other residual differences related to the calculation of the Common Equity Tier I for regulatory
-
purposes
28
Total regulatory deductions from the Common Equity Tier I
28,637,485
29
Common Equity Tier I
107,668,168
45
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Template CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital
03/31/2020
Value
Balance
(R$ Thousand)
Sheet Reference
Additional Tier I Capital: instruments
30
Instruments eligible for the Additional Tier I Capital
17,200,807
31
Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
-
32
Of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
17,200,807
33
Instruments authorized to compose the Additional Tier I Capital before Resolution No. 4,192 of
-
2013 comes into effect
34
Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in
110,533
group additional Tier 1 capital)
35
Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes into
-
effect
36
Additional Tier I Capital before regulatory adjustments
17,311,340
Additional Tier I Capital: regulatory adjustments
37
Shares or other instruments issued by the bank authorized to compose the Additional Tier I
-
Capital, acquired directly, indirectly or synthetically
Total value of investments lower than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by
39
the Central Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad that is not part of the conglomerate
-
and that exceeds 10% of the amount of the Commom Equity Tier I, disregarding specific
adjustments
40
Investments higher than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by the Central
-
Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad outside the scope of regulatory consolidation
41
National specific regulatory adjustments
-
Total value of non-significant investments (where the bank does not own more than 10% of the
issued common share capital of the entity), in the Additional Tier I Capital of institutions
41.a
authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad that is not
-
part of the conglomerate and do not exceeds 10% of the amount of the Commom Equity Tier I,
disregarding specific adjustments
41.b
Non-controlling interest in Additional Tier I Capital
-
41.c
Other residual differences concerning the Additional Tier I Capital calculation methodology for
-
regulatory purposes
42
Regulatory adjustments applied to the Additional Tier I Capital due to the insufficient Tier II
-
Capital to cover deductions
43
Total regulatory deductions from the Additional Tier I Capital
-
44
Additional Tier I Capital (AT1)
17,311,340
45
Tier I
124,979,508
Tier II: instruments
46
Instruments eligible for Tier II
6,286,123
47
Instruments that are authorized to compose Tier II before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes
into effect
7,889,025
48
Tier 2 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group Tier
2)
63,533
49
Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries before Resolution No. 4,192 of 2013 comes into
effect
-
51
Tier II before regulatory adjustments
14,238,681
Tier II: regulatory adjustments
52
Shares or other instruments issued by the bank authorized to compose Tier II, acquired directly,
-
indirectly or synthetically
Total value of investments lower than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by
54
the Central Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad outside the scope of regulatory
-
consolidation and that exceeds 10% of the amount of the Commom Equity Tier I, disregarding
specific adjustments
55
Investments higher than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by the Central
-
Bank of Brazil or by a financial institution abroad outside the scope of regulatory consolidation
56
National specific regulatory adjustments
-
Total value of non-significant investments (where the bank does not own more than 10% of the
issued common share capital of the entity), on Tier II instruments issued by institutions authorized
56.a
to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil or by a non-consolidated overseas financial institution and
-
do not exceeds 10% of the amount of the Commom Equity Tier I, disregarding specific
adjustments
56.b
Non-controlling interest in Tier II
-
56.c
Other residual differences concerning Tier II calculation methodology for regulatory purposes
-
57
Total regulatory deductions from Tier II Capital
-
58
Tier II
14,238,681
59
Referential Equity (Tier I + Tier II)
139,218,189
60
Total risk-weighted assets
1,043,517,641
46
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Template CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital
BIS Ratios and Additional Capital Buffers
Common Equity Tier I Ratio
Tier I Ratio
BIS Ratio
Additional Capital Buffers (% of RWA)
Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
Of which: bank-specific countercyclical buffer requirement
Of which: capital buffer for institutions that are systemically important at global level (G-SIB)
68
Common Equity Tier 1 capital available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (%
of RWA)
Amounts below the limit for deduction (non-weighted by risk)
Total value of non-significant investments (where the bank does not own more than 10% of the
issued common share capital of the entity), in institutions authorized to operate by the Central
72 Bank of Brazil, non-consolidated overseas financial institutions, companies that are similar to non- consolidated financial institutions, insurance companies, reinsurance companies, capitalization companies and open ended pension entities
Investments higher than 10% of the capital of institutions authorized to operate by the Central
73
Bank of Brazil, non-consolidated overseas financial institutions, companies that are similar to non-
