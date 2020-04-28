Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary of the resolutions taken by Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of April 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

São Paulo (State of São Paulo), April 28, 2020.

To

BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM)

Superintendency of Company Relations

Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Dear Sirs,

Subject: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 28, 2020

I. In accordance with the provisions in CVM Instruction No. 480/2009, Article 21, item IX, and Article 30, item III, the Company brings to your knowledge the summary of the decisions made at the Meeting mentioned above:

Annual General Meeting Agenda:

  1. The Financial Statements for 2019 and the allocation of net income for the year were approved;
  2. The members of the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council were elected for the next annual term of office;
  3. The amount to be allocated to the global compensation of the members of the Executive Board and Board of Directors and the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council was approved.

Extraordinary General Meeting Agenda:

  1. The Corporate Bylaws were amended in order to include items 5.3. and 5.3.1. to provide for the possibility of the Company taking out civil liability insurance or entering into an indemnity contract in favor of its management members.
  2. The Corporate Bylaws were consolidated with the amendments mentioned in item "1" above.
  1. Within the term established in Article 21, item X and Article 30, item IV of the above mentioned Instruction, the minutes of the Meeting will be forwarded by means of the Empresas.Net - Periodical and Occasional Information platform.

Without further ado, I undersign.

Sincerely,

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Investor Relations Officer

cc:

  • B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Company Monitoring Superintendency
  • Company Relations Coordination Office

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 21:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:43pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summary of the resolutions taken by Annual and Extraordinary..
PU
05:43pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Final summarized voting map - Annual General Stockholders' M..
PU
04/27ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Consolidated summarized remote voting map - Annual and Extra..
PU
04/27Brazilian banks postpone $4 billion in debts for consumers, companies
RE
04/24ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - An..
PU
04/17NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS : Annual and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting
PU
04/08Brazil turns to local industry to build ventilators as China orders fall thro..
RE
04/02WEBCAST : update on our operations and initiatives related to the COVID-19 pande..
PU
04/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
03/27ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Convening Notice - Annual and Extraordinary General Stockhol..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 120 B
EBIT 2020 62 583 M
Net income 2020 24 754 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,15%
P/E ratio 2020 8,84x
P/E ratio 2021 7,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,71x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 35,18  BRL
Last Close Price 23,33  BRL
Spread / Highest target 99,3%
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.0.14%36 449
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.12%288 219
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%251 709
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%203 614
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%199 879
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%133 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group