Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary of the resolutions taken by Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of April 28, 2020

São Paulo (State of São Paulo), April 28, 2020.

To

BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM)

Superintendency of Company Relations

Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Dear Sirs,

Subject: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 28, 2020

I. In accordance with the provisions in CVM Instruction No. 480/2009, Article 21, item IX, and Article 30, item III, the Company brings to your knowledge the summary of the decisions made at the Meeting mentioned above:

Annual General Meeting Agenda:

The Financial Statements for 2019 and the allocation of net income for the year were approved;

The members of the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council were elected for the next annual term of office;