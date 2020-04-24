Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Annual General Stockholders' Meeting - April 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Summarized voting map sent by the Registrar and Transfer of Shares Agent

According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the registrar and transfer of shares agent, identifying the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions in each item presented in the remote voting form received on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Annual and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting to be held on April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Company's head office in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902:

Item

Description - ordinary agenda

Candidates

Voting

Number of

% over total

shares

voting

Take cognizance of the Management Report,

the

Report of the

Independent

Approve

20,314,809

98.38509

Auditors, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council,

and

the Summary

of the Audit

1

Reject

-

-

Committee Report, and examine, for resolution, the Financial Statements for the

fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:

Abstain

333,450

1.61491

Approve

20,648,259

100.00000

Resolve on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year as detailed in the General

2

Stockholders' Meeting Manual available at: https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-

Reject

-

-

investidores/listgroup.aspx?idCanal=Sqjrl1eBRjH/MQgu2IlC3Q==&linguagem=en

Abstain

-

-

Approve

19,852,437

96.14582

Fix the number of members who will comprise the Board of Directors in twelve (12)

3

Reject

795,822

3.85418

as proposed by the controlling shareholders:

Abstain

-

-

Yes

1,796,899

8.70242

Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election of

4

No

1,330,517

6.44372

the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

Abstain

17,520,843

84.85385

Approve

18,767,260

90.89028

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

Reject

1,880,999

9.10972

Abstain

-

-

Approve

20,564,159

99.59270

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela

Reject

84,100

0.40730

Abstain

-

-

Approve

20,648,259

100.00000

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

Reject

-

-

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Approve

20,648,259

100.00000

Frederico Trajano Inácio

Reject

-

-

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Approve

18,767,260

90.89028

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola

Reject

1,880,999

9.10972

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Approve

20,564,159

99.59270

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 12

João Moreira Salles

Reject

84,100

0.40730

Nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors (the stockholder may nominate

as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general

Abstain

-

-

5

election. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder

Approve

20,564,159

99.59270

holding voting shares also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a

José Galló

Reject

member of the board of directors and the separate election covered by these fields

(Independent member)

84,100

0.40730

occurs).

Abstain

-

-

Approve

20,564,159

99.59270

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi

Reject

84,100

0.40730

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Approve

20,564,159

99.59270

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

Reject

84,100

0.40730

(Independent member)

Abstain

-

-

Approve

20,564,159

99.59270

Pedro Moreira Salles

Reject

84,100

0.40730

Abstain

-

-

Approve

20,564,159

99.59270

Ricardo Villela Marino

Reject

84,100

0.40730

Abstain

-

-

Approve

20,564,159

99.59270

Roberto Egydio Setubal

Reject

84,100

0.40730

Abstain

-

-

If the multiple voting process is adopted, do you want to distribute the

vote

Yes

2,676,821

12.96391

adopted as the same percentage to the candidates?

6

[If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple

No

-

-

vote process, his/her vote must be counted as abstention in the respective

Abstain

resolution of the meeting.]

17,971,438

87.03609

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

66,291

2.47681

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela

245,981

9.19042

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

(Independent member)

288,031

10.76150

Frederico Trajano Inácio

(Independent member)

288,031

10.76150

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola

(Independent member)

66,291

2.47681

7

View of all candidates for the assignment of the % (percentage) of votes to be

João Moreira Salles

245,981

9.19042

attributed

José Galló

(Independent member)

245,981

9.19042

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi

(Independent member)

245,981

9.19042

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

(Independent member)

245,981

9.19042

Pedro Moreira Salles

245,981

9.19042

Ricardo Villela Marino

245,981

9.19042

Roberto Egydio Setubal

245,981

9.19042

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election

of

a

Yes

member to the Board of Directors:

17,895,507

86.66836

Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,

8

in accordance with Article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the

No

shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the

450,595

2.18224

shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the

Abstain

general meeting) (*)

2,302,157

11.14940

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election

of

a

Yes

member to the Board of Directors:

18,775,429

90.92984

If neither stockholders with voting rights nor preferred stockholders with no or

9

restricted voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II

No

of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be

450,595

2.18224

added to the votes of preferred shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the

candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as

included in this remote voting form, run for election separately? (*)

Abstain

1,422,235

6.88792

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate

Yes

election of a member to the Board of Directors:

984,595,791

67.38078

Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,

10

in accordance to Article 141, paragraph 4 II of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the

No

shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the

286,724,358

19.62197

shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the

general meeting) (*)

Abstain

189,921,156

12.99725

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate

Yes

election of a member to the Board of Directors:

1,072,752,791

73.41380

If neither voting stockholders nor preferred stockholders with no or restricted

11

voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and

II of

No

paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be

added to the votes of voting shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the

248,730,700

17.02188

candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as included in this

remote voting form, run for election separately? (*)

Abstain

139,757,814

9.56432

Alkimar Ribeiro Moura (effective) /

Approve

20,648,259

100.00000

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2

Reject

-

-

João Costa (alternate)

Abstain

-

-

12

Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council (the stockholder may nominate as

many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general election)

José Caruso Cruz Henriques (effective)

Approve

20,648,259

100.00000

Reject

-

-

/ Reinaldo Guerreiro (alternate)

Abstain

-

-

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares

Approve

1,422,960,653

97.38026

Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by stockholders holding preferred

Eduardo Azevedo do Valle (effective) /

13

Reject

9,356,452

0.64031

shares without voting or restricted voting rights without voting or restricted voting

Rene Guimarães Andrich (alternate)

rights

Abstain

28,924,200

1.97943

Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of

Approve

19,768,337

95.73852

14

the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of

Reject

879,922

4.26148

R$380,000,000.00:

Abstain

-

-

Approve

20,648,259

100.00000

Resolve on the monthly individual compensation of R$15,000.00 to effective

15

Reject

-

-

members and R$6,000.00 to alternate members of the Fiscal Council:

Abstain

-

-

Item

Description - extraordinary agenda

Voting

Number of

% over total

shares

voting

Amend the Bylaws in order to include items 5.3. and 5.3.1. to provide for the

Approve

5,140,622

23.89243

16

possibility of the Company take out civil liability insurance (D&O) or entering into an

Reject

14,975,840

69.60425

indemnity contract in favor of its directors and officers:

Abstain

1,399,235

6.50332

Approve

5,140,622

23.89243

17

Consolidate the Bylaws, with the amendments mentioned above:

Reject

14,975,840

69.60425

Abstain

1,399,235

6.50332

  1. This refers to the total equity investments, without considering the uninterrupted percentage during the period of three months, at least, immediately prior to the General Stockholders' Meeting provided for in paragraph 6 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76.

São Paulo-SP, April 24, 2020.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 21:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:33pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - An..
PU
04/17NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS : Annual and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting
PU
04/08Brazil turns to local industry to build ventilators as China orders fall thro..
RE
04/02WEBCAST : update on our operations and initiatives related to the COVID-19 pande..
PU
04/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
03/27ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Convening Notice - Annual and Extraordinary General Stockhol..
PU
03/26SAVE THE DATE : conference call on measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
03/09TRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY M : February 2020
PU
03/02ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
02/21ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 120 B
EBIT 2020 62 583 M
Net income 2020 24 754 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,43%
P/E ratio 2020 8,36x
P/E ratio 2021 7,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,76x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,63x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 36,41  BRL
Last Close Price 22,05  BRL
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 65,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-2.69%38 481
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.88%272 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%250 106
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%195 171
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.90%189 733
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.35%134 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group