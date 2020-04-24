Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Annual General Stockholders' Meeting - April 28, 2020
0
04/24/2020 | 05:33pm EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Summarized voting map sent by the Registrar and Transfer of Shares Agent
According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the registrar and transfer of shares agent, identifying the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions in each item presented in the remote voting form received on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Annual and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting to be held on April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Company's head office in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902:
Item
Description - ordinary agenda
Candidates
Voting
Number of
% over total
shares
voting
Take cognizance of the Management Report,
the
Report of the
Independent
Approve
20,314,809
98.38509
Auditors, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council,
and
the Summary
of the Audit
1
Reject
-
-
Committee Report, and examine, for resolution, the Financial Statements for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:
Abstain
333,450
1.61491
Approve
20,648,259
100.00000
Resolve on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year as detailed in the General
Fix the number of members who will comprise the Board of Directors in twelve (12)
3
Reject
795,822
3.85418
as proposed by the controlling shareholders:
Abstain
-
-
Yes
1,796,899
8.70242
Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election of
4
No
1,330,517
6.44372
the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?
Abstain
17,520,843
84.85385
Approve
18,767,260
90.89028
Alfredo Egydio Setubal
Reject
1,880,999
9.10972
Abstain
-
-
Approve
20,564,159
99.59270
Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela
Reject
84,100
0.40730
Abstain
-
-
Approve
20,648,259
100.00000
Fábio Colletti Barbosa
Reject
-
-
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Approve
20,648,259
100.00000
Frederico Trajano Inácio
Reject
-
-
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Approve
18,767,260
90.89028
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola
Reject
1,880,999
9.10972
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Approve
20,564,159
99.59270
Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 12
João Moreira Salles
Reject
84,100
0.40730
Nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors (the stockholder may nominate
as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general
Abstain
-
-
5
election. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder
Approve
20,564,159
99.59270
holding voting shares also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a
José Galló
Reject
member of the board of directors and the separate election covered by these fields
(Independent member)
84,100
0.40730
occurs).
Abstain
-
-
Approve
20,564,159
99.59270
Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi
Reject
84,100
0.40730
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Approve
20,564,159
99.59270
Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes
Reject
84,100
0.40730
(Independent member)
Abstain
-
-
Approve
20,564,159
99.59270
Pedro Moreira Salles
Reject
84,100
0.40730
Abstain
-
-
Approve
20,564,159
99.59270
Ricardo Villela Marino
Reject
84,100
0.40730
Abstain
-
-
Approve
20,564,159
99.59270
Roberto Egydio Setubal
Reject
84,100
0.40730
Abstain
-
-
If the multiple voting process is adopted, do you want to distribute the
vote
Yes
2,676,821
12.96391
adopted as the same percentage to the candidates?
6
[If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple
No
-
-
vote process, his/her vote must be counted as abstention in the respective
Abstain
resolution of the meeting.]
17,971,438
87.03609
Alfredo Egydio Setubal
66,291
2.47681
Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela
245,981
9.19042
Fábio Colletti Barbosa
(Independent member)
288,031
10.76150
Frederico Trajano Inácio
(Independent member)
288,031
10.76150
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola
(Independent member)
66,291
2.47681
7
View of all candidates for the assignment of the % (percentage) of votes to be
João Moreira Salles
245,981
9.19042
attributed
José Galló
(Independent member)
245,981
9.19042
Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi
(Independent member)
245,981
9.19042
Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes
(Independent member)
245,981
9.19042
Pedro Moreira Salles
245,981
9.19042
Ricardo Villela Marino
245,981
9.19042
Roberto Egydio Setubal
245,981
9.19042
Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election
of
a
Yes
member to the Board of Directors:
17,895,507
86.66836
Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,
8
in accordance with Article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the
No
shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the
450,595
2.18224
shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the
Abstain
general meeting) (*)
2,302,157
11.14940
Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election
of
a
Yes
member to the Board of Directors:
18,775,429
90.92984
If neither stockholders with voting rights nor preferred stockholders with no or
9
restricted voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II
No
of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be
450,595
2.18224
added to the votes of preferred shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the
candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as
included in this remote voting form, run for election separately? (*)
Abstain
1,422,235
6.88792
Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate
Yes
election of a member to the Board of Directors:
984,595,791
67.38078
Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors,
10
in accordance to Article 141, paragraph 4 II of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the
No
shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the
286,724,358
19.62197
shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the
general meeting) (*)
Abstain
189,921,156
12.99725
Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate
Yes
election of a member to the Board of Directors:
1,072,752,791
73.41380
If neither voting stockholders nor preferred stockholders with no or restricted
11
voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and
II of
No
paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be
added to the votes of voting shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the
248,730,700
17.02188
candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as included in this
remote voting form, run for election separately? (*)
Abstain
139,757,814
9.56432
Alkimar Ribeiro Moura (effective) /
Approve
20,648,259
100.00000
Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2
Reject
-
-
João Costa (alternate)
Abstain
-
-
12
Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council (the stockholder may nominate as
many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general election)
José Caruso Cruz Henriques (effective)
Approve
20,648,259
100.00000
Reject
-
-
/ Reinaldo Guerreiro (alternate)
Abstain
-
-
Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares
Approve
1,422,960,653
97.38026
Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by stockholders holding preferred
Eduardo Azevedo do Valle (effective) /
13
Reject
9,356,452
0.64031
shares without voting or restricted voting rights without voting or restricted voting
Rene Guimarães Andrich (alternate)
rights
Abstain
28,924,200
1.97943
Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of
Approve
19,768,337
95.73852
14
the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of
Reject
879,922
4.26148
R$380,000,000.00:
Abstain
-
-
Approve
20,648,259
100.00000
Resolve on the monthly individual compensation of R$15,000.00 to effective
15
Reject
-
-
members and R$6,000.00 to alternate members of the Fiscal Council:
Abstain
-
-
Item
Description - extraordinary agenda
Voting
Number of
% over total
shares
voting
Amend the Bylaws in order to include items 5.3. and 5.3.1. to provide for the
Approve
5,140,622
23.89243
16
possibility of the Company take out civil liability insurance (D&O) or entering into an
Reject
14,975,840
69.60425
indemnity contract in favor of its directors and officers:
Abstain
1,399,235
6.50332
Approve
5,140,622
23.89243
17
Consolidate the Bylaws, with the amendments mentioned above:
Reject
14,975,840
69.60425
Abstain
1,399,235
6.50332
This refers to the total equity investments, without considering the uninterrupted percentage during the period of three months, at least, immediately prior to the General Stockholders' Meeting provided for in paragraph 6 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76.
São Paulo-SP, April 24, 2020.
ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
