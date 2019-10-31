Log in
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.    ITUB4

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 10/31
36.23 BRL   -1.74%
09:17pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Zup acquisition
PU
10/30ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : quaterly earnings release
10/08TRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY MONTH : September 2019
PU
Itaú Unibanco S A : Zup acquisition

10/31/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

Announcement to the Market

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Itaú") wishes to advise its shareholders, and the market in general, that it has entered into an agreement with Zup I.T. Serviços em Tecnologia e Inovação Ltda ("Zup") for the purchase of a 100% of the capital stock of Zup.

This acquisition will enable the accelerated development of digital transformation projects and the offer of new functionalities and digital products to the customers of Itaú.

Founded in 2011 in Uberlândia (MG), Zup is a consultancy company offering technology solutions that meet each customer's needs. With more than 900 employees, it has systems that facilitate the integration of new digital developments using legacy corporate systems.

The purchase will take place in three phases over the next four years. On the first phase, Itaú will acquire 51.0% of the total and voting capital of Zup1 for an approximate amount of R$ 293 million, thereby taking control of the company. In the third year, after the conclusion of the transaction, Itaú will acquire a further 19.6% equity interest1 and, in the fourth year, Itaú will acquire the remaining interest of the shareholders in order to reach 100% of the total and voting capital of Zup. The base value attributed to the 100% of the capital stock of Zup is R$ 575 million, and the future installments may be adjusted on account of certain performance metrics being attained.

It should be pointed out that Zup will manage and run its business in a totally separate and autonomous manner from Itaú, preserving the same principles and values currently prevailing at Zup, which will continue to provide its customers, from across a wide range variety of sectors, with a diversified range of its own products and services, competing freely and unrestricted by commercial and operational barriers.

Conclusion of this transaction is subject to approval by the Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE) and the Central Bank.

This agreement is not expected to affect the results of Itaú for this business year.

São Paulo (SP), October 31, 2019.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

1 In view of the existence of stock option plans held by Zup executives, the percentages acquired by Itaú will always be calculated on a fully diluted basis.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 01:16:04 UTC
