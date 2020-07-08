Trading of Own Shares for Treasury Month: June 2020

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
NIRE 35300010230
Announcement to the Market
Trading of Own Shares by Treasury
June 2020
We inform the capital market agents that in June 2020:
Historical information regarding purchase of own shares for treasury stock is available on the Company's Investor Relations website(www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).
São Paulo-SP, July 08, 2020.
ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
Disclaimer
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 21:31:59 UTC