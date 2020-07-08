Log in
Trading of Own Shares for Treasury Month: June 2020

07/08/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

Announcement to the Market

Trading of Own Shares by Treasury

June 2020

We inform the capital market agents that in June 2020:

  • 1. Itaú Unibanco did not purchase its own shares for treasury stock;

  • 2. Itaú Unibanco did not reallocated in the market preferred shares intended to Long-term Incentive programs.

Historical information regarding purchase of own shares for treasury stock is available on the Company's Investor Relations website(www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

São Paulo-SP, July 08, 2020.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 21:31:59 UTC
