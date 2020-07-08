Trading of Own Shares for Treasury Month: June 2020

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

Announcement to the Market

Trading of Own Shares by Treasury

June 2020

We inform the capital market agents that in June 2020:

1. Itaú Unibanco did not purchase its own shares for treasury stock;

2. Itaú Unibanco did not reallocated in the market preferred shares intended to Long-term Incentive programs.

Historical information regarding purchase of own shares for treasury stock is available on the Company's Investor Relations website(www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

São Paulo-SP, July 08, 2020.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations