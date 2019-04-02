Log in
ITAB SHOP CONCEPT AB

(ITAB B)
ITAB Shop Concept : has signed an agreement with the Italian grocery chain, Megamark Group, regarding the checkout system ScanMate.

04/02/2019

Published-2019 04 02

ITAB, one of Europe´s leading suppliers of shop concepts, has signed an agreement with the Italian grocery chain Megamark Group regarding the checkout system ScanMate, also including complementary self-checkout products. The effect will be a completely new checkout arena solution for the stores in Megamark Group.

Megamark Group, a grocery chain in Italy with about 200 stores, has tested the ScanMate-solution during autumn 2018 and has now placed the first roll-out order on ScanMate. ITABs ScanMate-system is a checkout ITAB developed during the latest two years and is a model in the EasyFlow-family of automated checkout-technology. The basic principles in the ScanMate-system are the same as in EasyFlow which means an effective and consumer-friendly way to drive down costs, increase capacity and improve service in the checkout arena. ScanMate is a double-sided checkout system which handle two sides and flow with four consumers at the same time. One ScanMate is handled by only one hostess/cashier which reduces operational expenses. This first roll-out order has an estimated value of about 2 mEUR and is in line with ITABs strategy to drive the digital transformation in stores.

Fabrizio Sarcinella and Nicola Dentamaro, Technical department managers at Megamark Group:

"We have tested ITABs ScanMate system and are convinced that this is the right and our future solution for our stores. It's drives down our costs in the checkout arena at the same time as the increased capacity reduces queues and thereby offer a better service for the customer. The new checkout arena establishes Megamark in the forefront of innovation. We look forward to roll-out the new system in several of our new stores this year: we have several openings planned, and all will be equipped with the new ScanMate system."

Ulf Rostedt, CEO of ITAB Shop Concept AB says:

"This is a proof that our Check Out Arena strategy is rewarded by customers. ITAB invested early into automation in stores and with the focus on digitalisation in the retail industry we now see a renewed interest in automation to reduce costs and increase service. We are happy to have Megamark onboard as a customer with ITAB.

For further information, please contact:

ITAB Shop Concept AB
CEO Ulf Rostedt
Phone: +46 36 31 73 00
Mobile: +46 70 694 86 82

Box 9054, SE-550 09 JÖNKÖPING, SWEDEN
Telefon: 46 [0]36 31 73 00
www.itab.com, www.itabgroup.com

ITAB Shop Concept AB sells, develops, manufactures and installs complete shop fitting concepts for retail chain stores. The all-inclusive offer includes custom-made fitting concepts, checkouts, self-checkout systems and professional lighting systems and digital solutions for the physical store. Customers include the major players throughout most parts of Europe. ITAB is the market leader at checkout to retailers in Europe, and one of Europe's largest suppliers of shop fitting concepts and lighting systems. The group has approximately 3,300 employees and had 2018 a turnover of SEK 6,031 million. ITAB B-share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

ITAB Shop Concept AB published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 10:06:10 UTC
EPS Revisions
