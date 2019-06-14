Itaconix : Notice of Results

14 June 2019
Itaconix plc ("Itaconix" or "the Company")
Notice of Results
Itaconix (AIM: ITX), a leading innovator in sustainable specialty polymers, will announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 27 June 2019.
For further information, please contact:
Itaconix plc
+1 603 775-4400
John R. Shaw / Michael Norris
N+1 Singer
+44 (0) 207 496 3000
Richard Lindley / James Moat (Corporate Finance)
Mia Gardner (Corporate Broking)
About Itaconix
Itaconix develops and produces bio-based specialty polymers that improve the safety, performance or sustainability of consumer and industrial products, with technology and market leadership positions in non- phosphate detergents, odour control, and hair styling.
