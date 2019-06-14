Itaconix : Notice of Results

14 June 2019

Itaconix plc ("Itaconix" or "the Company")

Notice of Results

Itaconix (AIM: ITX), a leading innovator in sustainable specialty polymers, will announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 27 June 2019.

About Itaconix

Itaconix develops and produces bio-based specialty polymers that improve the safety, performance or sustainability of consumer and industrial products, with technology and market leadership positions in non- phosphate detergents, odour control, and hair styling.

