ITACONIX PLC

(REVO)
Itaconix : Notice of Results

06/14/2019

14 June 2019

Itaconix plc ("Itaconix" or "the Company")

Notice of Results

Itaconix (AIM: ITX), a leading innovator in sustainable specialty polymers, will announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 27 June 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Itaconix plc

+1 603 775-4400

John R. Shaw / Michael Norris

N+1 Singer

+44 (0) 207 496 3000

Richard Lindley / James Moat (Corporate Finance)

Mia Gardner (Corporate Broking)

About Itaconix

Itaconix develops and produces bio-based specialty polymers that improve the safety, performance or sustainability of consumer and industrial products, with technology and market leadership positions in non- phosphate detergents, odour control, and hair styling.

www.itaconix.com

Disclaimer

Itaconix plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 18:08:08 UTC
