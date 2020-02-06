Italeaf S p A : Agreement between Softeco and Sea-Side for the implementation of an integrated system of “Predictive Energy Analytics” for the reduction of energy consumption of a cement factory

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, announces that the digital companySofteco Sismat has signed an industrial and commercial partnership with Seaside, an Italgas Group company operating in the energy efficiency sector with an integrated offer of consulting, financing and proprietary technological solutions.

The agreement provides for a synergy between 'Savemixer', the proprietary software of Seaside, the energy management support platform for complex, multi-user and multi-site systems, which allows to perform Business Intelligence, Predictive and Big Data Analysis functions, and Softeco's solutions for the acquisition of production process data with energy meters, sensors and monitoring systems. The agreement is aimed at providing energy efficiency and automation solutions for a leading Italian cement group.

The partnership between Softeco and Seaside includes the implementation of a proof of concept in the raw materials mill department of a cement factory located in the province of Piacenza, for a duration of 12 months and a consideration of Euro 60 thousand.

The pipeline of the project, if the feasibility check gives the expected results, includes the analysis of the entire industrial site with three-yearly maintenance and replication at the other sites, including international sites of the cement group. These subsequent phases will be regulated by subsequent contracts, even though the agreement envisages a maximum overall value of any job orders of approximately Euro 2.5 million.

Once verified over time the effectiveness of the best practices to minimize consumption and maximize quality production, Softeco Sismat will proceed, in agreement with the customer, to the automation phase of imposing optimal parameters on the machines in relation to environmental conditions and production needs.

TERNIENERGIA (TER. MI), established in September 2005 and part of the Italeaf Group, is the first Italian global technological enabler, committed to bringing energy solutions and efficient recovery of integrated and sustainable resources to the world. Organized into two strategic business lines (Assets and Smart solutions and services), with about 300 employees and a geographical presence worldwide, with operative and commercial offices, TerniEnergia develops innovative solutions, products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the energy supply chain, grids, smart mobility, industrial automation and the recovery of marginal resources. TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries (Softeco Sismat, Greenled Industry, GreenAsm, GreenAsm, Purify, Wisave, Ant Energy), pursues the objectives of increasing energy production from renewable sources, saving energy and reducing emissions and actively participates in the energy revolution of distributed power generation and smart grids, with innovative digital solutions.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distribution operators and network operators, energy producers, public administrations, industrial customers and investors who intend to realize large projects for the production of renewable energy, modern systems and plants with high energy efficiency, solutions for the management and maintenance of infrastructure and electrical installations. TerniEnergia has completed its transformation from a leader in the international photovoltaic market into a smart energy company and technological enabler for the sustainable use of resources through a complete commercial offer of solutions, the development and supply of digital technologies and the creation of 'intelligent' services and solutions aimed at public and private customers in emerging sectors.

TerniEnergia is listed on the MTA of Borsa Italiana.