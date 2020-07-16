Italeaf S p A : Delisting of Italeaf SDB stocks. Last day of trading July 31, 2020

Italeaf SpA, holding company and first Italian company builder active in the cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market of the Stockholm Stock Exchange, following the press release issued on January 16 and on July 3, 2020, announces that Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the 'Stock Exchange') has ordered that the depository receipts representing Italeaf's stocks will be delisted, with the The last day of trading in the share will be July 31, 2020. The Stock Exchange has decided to close the matter without further shares.