Italeaf S p A : Registered in the commercial register of the deed of merger by incorporation of Softeco Sismat Srl into TerniEnergia SpA

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, TerniEnergia, smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) of Borsa Italiana and part of Italeaf Group - following the press releases issued on October 30, 2019, December 3, 2019 and February 20, 2020 - informs that today the Deed of merger by incorporation of Softeco Sismat Srl into TerniEnergia Spa, signed on February 20, 2020, has been registered with the Commercial Registers of Terni and Genoa. According to the merger deed, the merger will become effective from the first day of the month following the date of the last entry of the deed in the competent Commercial Register, therefore on March 1, 2020 (the 'Effective Date of the Merger'), but Softeco's activities will be charged to TerniEnergia's financial statements with effect from January 1, 2020. From the same day will also take effect the fiscal effects of the Merger.

It should also be noted that in line with the measures adopted by the Government and other authorities to contain the risk of coronavirus contagion, the event for the presentation of the merger between TerniEnergia and Softeco scheduled at the Museum of Science and Technology 'Leonardo da Vinci' in Milan for the next March 3, 2020 at 11.00 a.m. has been cancelled. The Company will however organize a WEBINAR on Wednesday, March 4th at 6.00 p.m. on the platform http://www.investors-mag.it.

Participants: Stefano Neri (Chairman and CEO), Laura Bizzarri (Managing Director), Massimo Mannori (General Manager), Stefano Bianchi (R&I Manager).

For registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1993725048594916365