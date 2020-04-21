Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Italeaf S.p.A.    ITAL SDB   SE0006143103

ITALEAF S.P.A.

(ITAL SDB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italeaf S p A : The subsidiary algoWatt decided a corporate events calendar update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 10:38am EDT

Italeaf SpA, holding company and first Italian company builder active in the cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market of the Stockholm Stock Exchange, announces that the Board of Directors of the subsidiary algoWatt, GreenTech Solutions company listed on Borsa Italiana's electronic stock exchange (MTA) met today, resolved to postpone the approval of the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements as at 31/12/2019 to a date to be determined at a later Board meeting.

The decision was taken in order to obtain a complete information framework in the light of the events after the end of the 2019 financial year and, in particular, of the evolution of the epidemiological emergency in progress, also taking into account the ESMA recommendation of 11 March 2020 on market disclosure on the impacts of COVID-19 by listed issuers, recent government measures to support businesses and the Richiamo di Attenzione n. 6/20 issued by Consob on 9 April 2020, also concerning the feasibility of industrial planning and the impact on impairment tests.

algoWatt (ALW), greentech solutions company, designs, develops and integrates solutions for energy and natural resource management in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The Company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sector focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt is the result of the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with more than 200 employees located in 7 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation for more than 12% of turnover, operates with an efficient corporate organization, focused on the following markets: Green Energy Utility: renewable energy, digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise&City: IoT, data analysis, energy efficiency, building and process automation; Green Mobility: electric, shared and on demand. Different markets, a single focus: sustainability. algoWatt is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

Disclaimer

Italeaf S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 14:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ITALEAF S.P.A.
10:38aITALEAF S P A : The subsidiary algoWatt decided a corporate events calendar upda..
PU
03/31ITALEAF S P A : The subsidiary algoWatt decided a 60-day extension for the closi..
PU
03/25ITALEAF S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Half-Yearly Financial Report..
PU
03/19ITALEAF S P A : The subsidiary algoWatt leading the PASCAL project on aggregator..
PU
03/09ITALEAF S P A : Effectiveness of the change of company name of TerniEnergia to a..
PU
03/07ITALEAF S P A : Impossibility to issue an opinion on the 2018 financial statemen..
PU
03/05ITALEAF S P A : From the merger of TerniEnergia and Softeco the new GreenTech Co..
PU
03/02ITALEAF S P A : The Shareholders' Meeting of TerniEnergia approved the new compa..
PU
02/28ITALEAF S P A : Update of the corporate events calendar 2020
PU
02/28ITALEAF S P A : Registered in the commercial register of the deed of merger by i..
PU
More news
Chart ITALEAF S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italeaf S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Monica Federici Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Neri Executive Chairman
Claudio Borgna Chief Financial Officer
Domenico de Marinis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALEAF S.P.A.-20.00%2
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.35%73 956
UBS GROUP AG-22.81%34 674
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-13.87%34 152
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.66%33 107
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-16.98%24 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group