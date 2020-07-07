Italeaf S p A : The subsidiary algoWatt signed the closing of the sale of the biodigestion and biomethane production plant in Calimera (LE)

Disposal of the business unit including plant works, real estate and authorisations by SPV Newcoenergy Srl to the SPV Calimera Bio Srl, established by Buttol Srl and Anaergia Srl

Consideration of Euro 2.8 million for the transaction

Italeaf SpA, holding company and first Italian company builder active in the cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market of the Stockholm Stock Exchange, announces that the subsidiary algoWatt, GreenTech Solutions company listed on Borsa Italiana's electronic stock exchange (MTA), has signed the contract for the sale of the business unit relating to the biodigestion and The business unit, which includes the work in progress to complete the biodigester itself, the properties involved and the related building and environmental authorizations, was acquired by Calimera Bio Srl, a special purpose vehicle company set up by Anaergia Srl and Buttol Srl, operating in the field of high quality environmental services through a path of sustainable development. The consideration for the transaction amounts to approximately Euro 2.8 million, fully paid in cash, which also represents the collection by algoWatt.