ITALEAF S.P.A.

(ITAL SDB)
Italeaf S p A : Updating of the corporate events calendar, postponement of approval of financial reports

08/05/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Italeaf SpA, holding company, announces that the Board of Directors has resolved to postpone the approval of the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2019, as well as the half-yearly financial report at 30 June 2020, until a date to be determined at a subsequent meeting.

The decision was made in reason:

a) the resolution taken on 4 August 2020 by the Board of Directors of the subsidiary algoWatt S.p.A. (formerly TerniEnergia), the main asset of the holding company, to postpone the approval of its draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019 and the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June to a date to be determined with a subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors within the last decade of October 2020;

b) the willingness of the Group's management, assisted by its Financial Advisor, to verify the impact of the COVID-19 emergency on the process of updating and finalizing the Recovery and Relaunch Plan already announced and the related Financial Agreement.

Disclaimer

Italeaf S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 13:31:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2018 25,6 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net income 2018 -19,0 M -22,6 M -22,6 M
Net Debt 2018 31,8 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2018 -0,11x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 1,54 M 1,82 M 1,83 M
EV / Sales 2017 3,42x
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 14,0%
Chart ITALEAF S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italeaf S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Monica Federici Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Neri Executive Chairman
Claudio Borgna Chief Financial Officer
Domenico de Marinis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALEAF S.P.A.-28.00%2
BLACKROCK, INC.13.59%87 061
UBS GROUP AG-10.02%43 106
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-6.76%35 791
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.79%31 749
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.12.77%31 117
