Italeaf : Numanova achieved significant industrial results. Produced pure copper powders for the INFN Gran Sasso laboratories and Ti-Al powders for the motor racing sector

The Company's Shareholders' Meeting approves a capital increase of € 0.3 million

TThe new share capital of Numanova will be equal to Euro 4.085 millionT

The Capital Increase will serve to support the Company's industrial growth

Marco Paura, new CEO. Renewed the corporate Board of Directors

Numanova, an Italeaf Group's company specialised in the production of metal powders used as raw materials in additive manufacturing (or 3D printing), announces that it has announces that it has produced, for the National Laboratories of Gran Sasso (LNGS) of INFN, a supply of 10 kg of pure copper powder, one of the most difficult metals to process because of its chemical-physical properties characterized by a high thermal and electrical conductivity. The total quantity of material produced by Numanova is equal to 60 Kg.

The National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) is the Italian public research body dedicated to the study of the fundamental constituents of the subject and the laws that govern them. INFN Gran Sasso National Laboratory (LNGS) is the largest underground laboratory in the world devoted to neutrino and astroparticle physics, a worldwide research facility for scientists working in this field of research, where particle physics, cosmology and astrophysics meet. It is unequalled anywhere else, as it offers the most advanced underground infrastructures in terms of dimensions, complexity and completeness. The powders produced by Numanova will be used for 3D printing (additive manufacturing) of components for the particle accelerator in the Gran Sasso laboratories.

'We are particularly pleased to have completed this highly innovative production - stated the CEO of Numanova, Marco Paura-. This is an order of considerable technological value, characterized by a purity of materials that other plants cannot guarantee and that also opens up a market, that of international research, which we had not budgeted at the beginning of the activity. Our plant in Nera Montoro (TR) is qualified as the leading production centre in Italy for innovative materials for the growing sector of additive manufacturing, bringing new contents to the great metallurgical tradition of Terni area'.

In addition to pure copper powders, in recent days Numanova has also produced a significant quantity of Ti-Al powders (aluminide) for the sector of 3D printing of motor racing components (mainly engine). Also in this case, it is a highly innovative application in a competitive sector that represents a significant commercial output for the company.

Shareholders' Meeting approves a capital increase and renews the board of directors

The Shareholders' Meeting of Numanova, part of the Italeaf group, which met in extraordinary session under the chairmanship of Stefano Neri, unanimously approved a divisible capital increase to be offered as an option to shareholders, pursuant to Articles 2438, 2439 and 2441 of the Italian Civil Code, of Euro 0.3 million, through the issue for cash of 300,000 shares with no par value to be subscribed within five months.

At the end of the capital increase, which will be used to support the growth of production activities and the commercial goodwill of Numanova, the Company will have a maximum share capital of Euro 4.085 million.

Numanova currently has 23 shareholders; the company's shareholding structure is as follows: Italeaf S.p.A. 85%, other shareholders 15%.

The Shareholders' Meeting of Numanova, part of the Italeaf group, which met in ordinary session under the chairmanship of Stefano Neri, approved at the same time the Company's 2018 financial statements, which closed with a substantial break-even. The Shareholders' Meeting appointed the members of the Board of Directors, who will remain in office until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2021, the number of which has been determined as 5 members, as follows: Stefano Neri (Chairman), Marco Paura (Managing Director), Andrea Balestrino (Managing Director for marketing and marketing), Vittorio Pellegrini and Clelia Zunino (Independent Directors).

Marco Paura, materials engineer with more than ten years of experience in the metallurgical sector and with professional experience in CSM in Europe, East and South America, and in Franchini Acciai, takes the place of Dr. Corrado Giancaspro, who led the start-up phase of the company and to whom the Shareholders' Meeting has addressed a heartfelt thanks for his commitment in favor of the Company and the contribution made during the period in which he held the position of CEO.

PRESS RELEASE 29 MARCH 2019