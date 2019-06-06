Log in
ITALEAF SPA

(ITALSDB)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italeaf : TerniEnergia signed the contracts for the sale of 22 photovoltaic plants with Mareccio Energia

06/06/2019 | 05:08am EDT

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, following the press release issued on 16 May 2019 (to which reference should be made), announces that it has signed all the contracts relating to the sale of 22 photovoltaic plants for a total price of Euro 23.875 million with Mareccio Energia S.r.l., a platform for the aggregation of photovoltaic plants in Italy of a leading investment fund, in partnership with the sponsor LCF Alliance, through the SPV Italia T1 Roncolo, following the approval of the transaction by the Investment Committee of the Buyers.

TerniEnergia was assisted by Grimaldi Studio Legale, as legal advisor, with a team coordinated by the Partner, lawyer Annalisa Pescatori, and by EnVent Capital Markets as financial advisor. Mareccio Energia, Italia T1 Roncolo S.r.l. and LCF Alliance were assisted by the Energy Team of Rödl & Partner, with a team led by Partner Roberto Pera, as legal advisor.

TERNIENERGIA (TER. MI), established in September 2005 and part of the Italeaf Group, is the first Italian global technological enabler, committed to bringing energy solutions and efficient recovery of integrated and sustainable resources to the world. Organized into two strategic business lines (Assets and Smart solutions and services), with about 300 employees and a geographical presence worldwide, with operative and commercial offices, TerniEnergia develops innovative solutions, products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the energy supply chain, grids, smart mobility, industrial automation and the recovery of marginal resources.

TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries (Softeco Sismat, Greenled Industry, GreenAsm, GreenAsm, Purify, Wisave, Ant Energy), pursues the objectives of increasing energy production from renewable sources, saving energy and reducing emissions and actively participates in the energy revolution of distributed power generation and smart grids, with innovative digital solutions.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distribution operators and network operators, energy producers, public administrations, industrial customers and investors who intend to realize large projects for the production of renewable energy, modern systems and plants with high energy efficiency, solutions for the management and maintenance of infrastructure and electrical installations.

TerniEnergia has completed its transformation from a leader in the international photovoltaic market into a smart energy company and technological enabler for the sustainable use of resources through a complete commercial offer of solutions, the development and supply of digital technologies and the creation of 'intelligent' services and solutions aimed at public and private customers in emerging sectors.

TerniEnergia is listed on the MTA of Borsa Italiana.

Disclaimer

Italeaf S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 09:07:06 UTC
