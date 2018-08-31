Italeaf : The Board of Directors approves half year financial report as at June 30, 2018

NAV equal to Euro 19 million. Ebitda increased of 12.2%. Net Result amounted to Euro -0.2 million

Revenues amounted to € 1.5 million (€ 10.9 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

EBITDA equal to € 0.5 million (€ 0.5 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

EBIT amounted to € 0.25 million (€ -2.2 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

EBT equal to € -0.2 million (€ -4.4 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

Net Result amounted to € -0.2 million (€ -3.9 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

Shareholders' Equity amounted to € 7 million (€ 22.6 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

NFP of € 4 million (€ 77,8 million for the Italeaf Group consolidated)

The board of directors of Italeaf, holding company and first Italian company builder active in cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on on NASDAQ OMX First North, has approved today the interim report as at 30 June, 2018.

Financial highlights*

As at June 30, 2018 As at June 30, 2017 Change % in Euro Revenues from sales and services 1,447,528 1,870,789 -22.6% EBITDA 529,616 471,846 +12.2% EBIT 246,145 165,820 +48.4% EBT (209,137) (274,377) +23.8% Net profit/(loss) (147,269) (177,433) +17% As at December 31, 2017 Shareholders' equity 27,656,697 27,803,967 -0.5% Total net financial debt 17,369,422 16,878,275 +2.9%

*Separated Interim Report prepared in accordance with accounting principles ITALIAN GAAP

The NAV of Italeaf amounted to Euro 19 million as at June 30, 2018.

The Interim Report as at June 30, 2018 in full version and in English will be published on the Company's website and on Nasdaq Inpublic in attachment.

Press-release_IR1H2018-31-08-2018+IR1H2018