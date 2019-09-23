Italeaf : Softeco (TerniEnergia Group) and Fincons awarded a framework contract to EASA for new aviation safety platform

The refactoring frame-work contract for the ECCAIRS system, developed by Softeco, will be on a three-year basis for a total amount of approximately Euro 3.5 million.

The new E2 platform will assist national and European transport bodies in collecting, sharing and analysing their information, in order to improve the safety of civil aviation transport.

TerniEnergia, smart company listed on MTA of Borsa Italiana and part of the Italeaf Group, announces that the Group's digital company, Softeco Sismat, in partnership with Fincons S.p.A., has won the tender launched by EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) based in Cologne (DEU) for the development of a new platform for aviation transport safety based on the refactoring of the ECCAIRS system.

The three-year frame-work contract (2019-2021) provides for the assignment of works to three different groups, for a total amount of Euro 3.5 million.

The consortium formed by Softeco and Fincons S.p.A., an international IT consulting firm, will develop and implement the new platform to be called ECCAIRS 2.0 (in short E2).

The refactoring of the current version of ECCAIRS (European Coordination Centre for Accident and Incident Reporting Systems) in a completely new version, using the latest technologies, is the main objective of the E2 project. The decision was taken by the European Commission Directorate-General DG Move, which will transfer the management of the ECCAIRS suite from the Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Ispra (Varese) to EASA from 2020.

Softeco Sismat, a digital company of the TerniEnergia Group (which in its industrial turnaround process also focuses decisively on the sectors of emobility, sustainable and safe management of transport and digitization and electrification of the mobility chain), has developed, since 1995, the original platform ECCAIRS. It is a solution composed of different applications, with advanced features designed to assist national and European transport authorities in collecting, sharing and analyzing their safety information in order to improve the safety of civil air transport, under the auspices of the Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Ispra (VA).

TERNIENERGIA (TER. MI), established in September 2005 and part of the Italeaf Group, is the first Italian global technological enabler, committed to bringing energy solutions and efficient recovery of integrated and sustainable resources to the world. Organized into two strategic business lines (Assets and Smart solutions and services), with about 300 employees and a geographical presence worldwide, with operative and commercial offices, TerniEnergia develops innovative solutions, products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the energy supply chain, grids, smart mobility, industrial automation and the recovery of marginal resources. TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries (Softeco Sismat, Greenled Industry, GreenAsm, GreenAsm, Purify, Wisave, Ant Energy), pursues the objectives of increasing energy production from renewable sources, saving energy and reducing emissions and actively participates in the energy revolution of distributed power generation and smart grids, with innovative digital solutions.

